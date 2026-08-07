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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Vice President of Investor Relations - Anthony Luscri

Founder, Chairman and CEO - Ken Xie

CFO - Christiane Ohlgart

COO - John Whittle

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TAKEAWAYS

Total Revenue -- $2.05 billion, representing 26% growth year over year driven by strong product demand.

-- $2.05 billion, representing 26% growth year over year driven by strong product demand. Product Revenue -- $773 million, increasing 52% year over year as customers shifted toward higher-performing models to secure AI workloads.

-- $773 million, increasing 52% year over year as customers shifted toward higher-performing models to secure AI workloads. Total Billings -- $2.37 billion, growing 33% year over year reflecting robust demand for physical infrastructure and Unified SASE.

-- $2.37 billion, growing 33% year over year reflecting robust demand for physical infrastructure and Unified SASE. Service Revenue -- $1.27 billion, representing 14% growth and marking what management believes was the trough for growth in the first quarter of 2026.

-- $1.27 billion, representing 14% growth and marking what management believes was the trough for growth in the first quarter of 2026. Non-GAAP EPS -- $0.90, increasing 41% year over year and exceeding the high end of internal guidance.

-- $0.90, increasing 41% year over year and exceeding the high end of internal guidance. Free Cash Flow -- $966 million, more than tripling year over year due to improved linearity and working capital discipline.

-- $966 million, more than tripling year over year due to improved linearity and working capital discipline. Non-GAAP Operating Margin -- 38.0%, a second quarter record that rose 490 basis points year over year reflecting disciplined cost management.

-- 38.0%, a second quarter record that rose 490 basis points year over year reflecting disciplined cost management. SASE Firewall Business -- Over $2 billion in revenue, growing 34% as the company converged networking and cloud security into a single platform.

-- Over $2 billion in revenue, growing 34% as the company converged networking and cloud security into a single platform. OT Billings -- Increasing over 55% year over year, driven by higher adoption of security solutions in industrial and utility environments.

-- Increasing over 55% year over year, driven by higher adoption of security solutions in industrial and utility environments. Unified SASE Billings -- $35% growth year over year, with FortiSASE billings specifically increasing over 100%.

-- $35% growth year over year, with FortiSASE billings specifically increasing over 100%. Secure Networking Billings -- $34% growth year over year, supported by high demand for FortiGate units in operational technology and data center environments.

-- $34% growth year over year, supported by high demand for FortiGate units in operational technology and data center environments. AI-Driven Security Operations Billings -- $25% growth year over year, as customers consolidated point solutions onto the broader Fortinet platform.

-- $25% growth year over year, as customers consolidated point solutions onto the broader Fortinet platform. Share Repurchases -- $146 million in the second quarter for 1.9 million shares, bringing the year-to-date total to $973 million for 12.5 million shares at an average price of $78 per share.

-- $146 million in the second quarter for 1.9 million shares, bringing the year-to-date total to $973 million for 12.5 million shares at an average price of $78 per share. Third Quarter Revenue Guidance -- $2.01 billion to $2.1 billion, representing 19% growth at the midpoint of the range.

-- $2.01 billion to $2.1 billion, representing 19% growth at the midpoint of the range. Third Quarter Billings Guidance -- $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion, representing 27% growth at the midpoint.

-- $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion, representing 27% growth at the midpoint. Full Year Revenue Guidance -- $8.02 billion to $8.18 billion, reflecting an upward revision to 19% year-over-year growth.

-- $8.02 billion to $8.18 billion, reflecting an upward revision to 19% year-over-year growth. Full Year Billings Guidance -- $9.35 billion to $9.55 billion, representing 25% growth at the midpoint.

-- $9.35 billion to $9.55 billion, representing 25% growth at the midpoint. Full Year Service Revenue Guidance -- $5.18 billion to $5.22 billion, representing 14% growth year over year.

-- $5.18 billion to $5.22 billion, representing 14% growth year over year. Full Year Non-GAAP EPS Guidance -- $3.41 to $3.47, assuming a share count between 741 million and 745 million.

-- $3.41 to $3.47, assuming a share count between 741 million and 745 million. Infrastructure Investments -- $350 million to $550 million expected for the full year 2026.

-- $350 million to $550 million expected for the full year 2026. Service Billings -- $26% growth year over year, while total deferred revenue increased 17%.

-- $26% growth year over year, while total deferred revenue increased 17%. Non-GAAP Gross Margin -- 80.9%, exceeding the high end of the guidance range.

-- 80.9%, exceeding the high end of the guidance range. Cash Taxes -- $100 million to $130 million expected for the third quarter, and $400 million to $450 million for the full year.

SUMMARY

Management reported that growth was driven by the convergence of networking and security, specifically through the SASE Firewall model that integrates multiple functionalities into a single operating system. The company noted that AI is reshaping the security landscape by generating higher volumes of east-west traffic, which favors Fortinet’s proprietary ASIC technology over general-purpose processors used by competitors. Management stated that the service revenue growth rate reached its low point in the first quarter and is expected to accelerate in the second half of the year, supported by strong product revenue as a leading indicator. The company also highlighted significant traction in operational technology and sovereign SASE deployments, particularly among large enterprises and public sector customers in the EMEA region.

CEO Xie introduced the concept of the SASE Firewall, stating, "I believe this new SASE Firewall, which addresses the fast-growing area of SASE, AI, and quantum represent another massive opportunity for accelerated growth."

CFO Ohlgart noted that AI data center wins are scaling, citing an eight-figure win with a cloud provider that followed a seven-figure deal in the prior quarter.

Management highlighted a competitive win at a global pharmaceutical company for 45,000 users, noting the customer chose Fortinet for its "unified architecture and integrated platform approach" over an incumbent SSE-only provider.

CEO Xie stated that the addressable market for on-premise sovereign SASE is approximately "2 to 3x larger than the cloud-only SASE our competitors are offering."

The company announced a strategic collaboration with Intel to develop the Fortinet Security Processor 6 (SP6), which is intended to strengthen supply chain resilience and accelerate development.

CFO Ohlgart reported that FortiSASE adoption within the installed base has increased to 90% of large enterprises.

Management observed that machine-to-machine traffic recently surpassed human-to-machine traffic on the internet for the first time, increasing the demand for automated network security solutions.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

ASIC : Application-Specific Integrated Circuit, a customized chip designed for a particular use rather than general-purpose processing.

: Application-Specific Integrated Circuit, a customized chip designed for a particular use rather than general-purpose processing. East-West Traffic : Network traffic that moves laterally within a data center or between servers in the same environment.

: Network traffic that moves laterally within a data center or between servers in the same environment. FortiOS : The proprietary operating system that runs all Fortinet security and networking devices.

: The proprietary operating system that runs all Fortinet security and networking devices. NIS2 : The Second Network and Information Security Directive, a piece of EU legislation aimed at achieving a high common level of cybersecurity across the Union.

: The Second Network and Information Security Directive, a piece of EU legislation aimed at achieving a high common level of cybersecurity across the Union. OT : Operational Technology, the hardware and software used to change, monitor, or control physical devices and processes in industrial environments.

: Operational Technology, the hardware and software used to change, monitor, or control physical devices and processes in industrial environments. SASE : Secure Access Service Edge, a framework that combines software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) with comprehensive security functions.

: Secure Access Service Edge, a framework that combines software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) with comprehensive security functions. Sovereign SASE : A security model that allows data to be processed and stored locally to meet national or regional data privacy and residency requirements.

: A security model that allows data to be processed and stored locally to meet national or regional data privacy and residency requirements. SSE : Security Service Edge, a subset of SASE that focuses exclusively on the security components rather than the networking elements.

: Security Service Edge, a subset of SASE that focuses exclusively on the security components rather than the networking elements. UTM: Unified Threat Management, a single security solution that provides multiple security functions at a single point on the network.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Hello, and welcome to the Fortinet's Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Anthony Luscri, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Anthony Luscri: Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Fortinet's Second Quarter 2026 financial results. Joining me on today's call are Ken Xie, Fortinet's Founder, Chairman and CEO; Christiane Ohlgart, our CFO; and John Whittle, our COO. Ken will begin our call today by providing a high-level perspective on our business, Christiane will then review our financial results for the second quarter of 2026 before providing guidance for the third quarter and updating the full year. We will then open the call for questions. During the Q&A session, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up question to all.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that on today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, and these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our SEC filings, in particular, the risk factors in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for more information. All forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation and specifically disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements. Also, all references to financial metrics that we make on today's call are non-GAAP unless stated otherwise.

Our GAAP results and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are located in our earnings press release and in the presentation that accompany today's remarks, both of which are posted on our Investor Relations website. As a reminder, this is a live call that will be available for replay via webcast on our Investor Relations website. The prepared remarks will also be posted on the quarterly earnings section of our Investor Relations website following today's call. Lastly, all references to growth are on a year-over-year basis unless noted otherwise. I will now turn the call over to Ken.

Ken Xie: Thank you, Anthony, and thank you to everyone for joining our call. We are very pleased with our excellent second quarter results, driven by our differentiated strategy and our innovation, strong execution and broad-based demand. Billings grew 33%, while total revenue increased 26% propelled by 52% growth in product revenue. Free cash flow more than tripled year-over-year to nearly $1 billion. Based on this strong momentum, we have raised our 2026 guidance. With AI quickly reshaping the security landscape, I would like to offer another angle on the network security space and its trend. By combining our secure networking and Unified SASE pillar, which both run on the same FortiOS to create what we are calling the SASE Firewall.

Similar to UTM NextGen firewall replaced the traditional net-based firewall 20 years ago, I believe this new SASE Firewall, which addresses the fast-growing area of SASE, AI and quantum represent another massive opportunity for accelerated growth with a much larger total addressable market as shown on the slides of 4 to 6 of the investor presentation. In the second quarter, Fortinet SASE Firewall business grew 34% to over $2 billion, cementing our position as a top player in this space. What makes Fortinet SASE Firewall unique compared to other competitors' SASE and firewall solution is that we are the only vendor to develop all key components of SASE Firewall in-house and integrate into a single operating system, FortiOS.

Furthermore, we have developed our FortiASIC technology and invested in our own global infrastructure to accelerate the performance and lower the cost, making adoption and migration seamless for a large global customer base as shown on Slides 10 and 11. Another key advantage of our SASE Firewall is that we are the only vendor offering an easily deployable on-premise sovereign SASE solution together with cloud SASE. As we announced yesterday, the new FortiGate 1200G, the next-generation SASE Firewall that combines local enforcement with cloud-delivered security to meet evolving customer demand for data privacy, performance and AI infrastructure management.

We believe this has driven our strong product growth recently and has an addressable market that is approximately 2 to 3x larger than the cloud-only SASE our competitors are offering, and we continue to win SASE deal versus all of the top SASE competitors. We also see strong demand across our other strategic pillar, AI-driven security op, which had billing growth of 25%, supported by over 20 AI-enabled solutions on our platform. As customers consolidate vendor and simplify operations, we recently launched FortiSOC, a new cloud-delivered AI SOC platform and expanded our FortiEndpoint with new capabilities.

As organizations deploy and using AI tools throughout their operations, they realize they must modernize their security to handle the complex high-speed threat of AI era. And Fortinet is uniquely positioned here as our FortiOS platform and FortiASIC technology allow enterprise to securely scale their next-generation AI environment with faster and better protection and simplified operation. Looking ahead, we believe the combination of AI-driven security demand, our integrated and accelerated SASE Firewall platform solution and our strong operation model position Fortinet well for long-term balanced growth with strong cash generation, recurring revenue and a shareholder-focused long-term growth capital allocation strategy while consistently delivering GAAP profitability.

I would like to thank our employees, customers, partners and suppliers worldwide for their continued support and hard work. I will now turn the call over to Christiane.

Christiane Ohlgart: Thank you, Ken, and good afternoon, everyone. We delivered a strong second quarter, exceeding the high end of our guidance across billings, total revenue, operating margin and earnings per share. Our continued momentum reflects broad-based demand and strong execution across customer segments, industry verticals, geographies and our integrated and innovative portfolio of solutions, further validating the strength of our platform strategy. Total billings grew 33% to $2.37 billion, driven by robust demand for physical infrastructure and related attached services across secure networking and Unified SASE. We delivered exceptional billings growth across each of our three pillars in the first quarter, followed by an even stronger accelerating growth rate in each of the pillars in the second quarter.

Secure networking billings grew 34%. We saw persistent high FortiGate demand as customers expanded their network security, including operational technology environments, LAN Edge and AI data centers. OT billings increased over 55%, reflecting continued adoption of our solutions in industrial environments with high contribution to growth. We also saw outstanding strength in Unified SASE, where momentum built throughout the quarter, resulting in 35% billings growth. Adoption of FortiSASE within our installed base increased to 90% of large enterprises. Our success is highlighted by FortiSASE billings growing over 100%, benefiting from expansion sales across our installed base, competitive replacements and new wins with large enterprises.

This momentum was driven by customers recognizing us for our continued investments into flexible deployment strategies for SASE, including our new SASE Firewall strategy. The SASE Firewall natively converges firewall, SASE and hybrid mesh capabilities to protect users, applications and data across the data center, cloud and remote workforce. Instead of juggling high-volume east-west traffic up to a cloud pop and back, it inspects and enforces security locally while seamlessly leveraging SASE for outbound traffic. Billings from AI-driven security operations grew 25%, driven by strong upsell momentum as our installed base increasingly consolidates point solutions onto our broader platform. Turning to revenue. Total revenue grew 26% to $2.05 billion, with product revenue increasing 52% to $773 million.

Accelerating product revenue benefited from strong FortiGate unit growth and an increase in ASPs as customers shifted towards higher-performing models. Customer investments to secure AI workloads and mitigate AI-related risks drove both new business and upgrade activity across our installed base, supporting growth across hardware, software and attached services. Service revenue grew 14% to $1.27 billion, with growth improving from the prior quarter. Service billings growth, increased 26% and total deferred revenue increased 17%. This quarter's improved service revenue alongside robust product momentum and operational improvements driving revenue conversion reinforces our confidence in the long-term durability of our service business.

We believe the first quarter of 2026 marked the trough for our service revenue growth rate, and we anticipate a positive trajectory in our growth rates going forward. Taking a step back, our results reflect strong ongoing momentum from the durable market themes shaping customer priorities. Today, bad actors are leveraging AI to automate and scale sophisticated attacks, increasing the speed and complexity of threats facing organizations. Consequently, cybersecurity has become an urgent business priority with high visibility at the executive and Board levels driving faster investment decisions. In addition, regulatory activity requires companies to act.

In response, enterprises are increasingly upgrading their network security infrastructure to support the demands of AI-driven workloads and growing data volumes, more complex distributed environments and the need for stronger network segmentation. Our strong second quarter results and outlook continue to reflect several important market dynamics, including the ongoing convergence of networking and security, increased investments to secure AI infrastructure, accelerating IT and OT convergence and growing demand for high-performance security solutions that address evolving compliance and sovereignty requirements. This sovereignty theme is especially concentrated in EMEA and across public sector customers globally, playing directly into our strong market position in the region and that customer segment.

As we look ahead, we continue to see these market dynamics gaining momentum, supported by ongoing technology upgrades, vendor consolidation and the continued expansion of enterprise attack surfaces across cloud, AI, OT and critical infrastructure environments. AI is becoming a dominant driver of security infrastructure modernization. As organizations move from AI experimentation and early adoption toward broader deployment, they require security platforms capable of protecting AI models and data sets while securing large volumes of east-west traffic and enforcing zero trust segmentation across distributed AI workloads. To navigate this growing complexity, customers are progressively looking for integrated platforms that provide shared telemetry, improved visibility and reduced operational overhead.

Fortinet addresses these evolving needs with a comprehensive strategy centered on 3 core areas: securing AI data centers, protecting AI-driven applications and delivering AI native security operations. For example, a new cloud provider offering hosted infrastructure for generative AI workloads selected Fortinet to secure AI data centers in an 8-figure win. This builds on a 7-figure deal we secured in the first quarter, further enabling the customer's rapid expansion. They chose Fortinet for our strong price for performance advantage and our ability to deliver scalable, high-throughput security. This enabled the customer to accelerate deployment of new capacity while maintaining consistent security and operational efficiency as demand for accelerated computing continues to grow.

This expansion reflects a broader theme we saw in the quarter with many AI data center wins from customers scaling their AI infrastructure. AI is creating demand for high-performance security solutions that serve as the foundation for secure, compliant infrastructure. As organizations gain greater awareness of AI-enabled attack technologies, security teams are accelerating investments to ensure their infrastructure can deliver the performance and protection required for the next generation of threats, which also require SASE technologies. To meet this critical need for high-performance security, Fortinet supports complex customer requirements through cloud-based hybrid on-premises and sovereign SASE offerings, enabling organizations to deploy SASE in the environments that best meet their operational and regulatory needs.

Customer demand continues to grow with our flexible deployment approach, representing a meaningful differentiator. In a competitive displacement win, a global pharmaceutical company signed a 7-figure FortiSASE deal to secure over 45,000 users, replacing its incumbent SSE-only provider. The customer chose Fortinet for our unified architecture and integrated platform approach across SD-WAN, next-generation firewall and switching, which reduces complexity and it delivers significant cost savings versus managing multiple point solutions. A key differentiator in this SASE win was our ability to extend security processing to the edge through our on-premises appliances, providing greater control, improved performance and deeper visibility compared to a cloud-only architecture.

This deal validates our strategic rollout of FortiSASE Outpost, which is specifically engineered to bring local SASE enforcement closer to users and applications. This win also highlights our platform advantage as we were the only vendor able to meet the customer's full set of technical requirements while enabling centralized management, simplified operation and enhanced end user experience. Beyond AI and SASE, OT security remains a critical business and board level risk priority. The threat landscape has expanded beyond traditional OT environments into critical infrastructure, supply chains and manufacturing operations. With Fortinet's integrated platform approach, customers gain visibility across both their OT and IT networks.

Consequently, we continue to see strong demand across our OT portfolio and related services, driven by the combination of increasing cyber threats, AI adoption and geopolitical uncertainty. In a 7-figure deal, a major utility organization selected Fortinet to support a large-scale communications modernization OT initiative spanning thousands of distributed field locations. The deployment leverages our integrated FortiOS platform to enable reliable, secure connectivity for operational environments while simplifying management and reducing infrastructure complexity. This engagement demonstrates Fortinet's ability to support mission-critical infrastructure initiatives. Our strong results highlight our continued execution against the durable market themes shaping the cybersecurity industry.

This is reflected in our services acceleration in the second quarter and our improved services outlook for the year, reinforcing the compounding strength and high margin predictability of our recurring revenue model. As organizations navigate AI adoption, expanding attack surfaces, evolving regulatory requirements and complex infrastructure environments, we believe Fortinet's integrated platform approach positions us well to capture share, deliver sustained growth and create long-term shareholder value. Turning to margins and cash flow. Non-GAAP gross margin of 80.9% exceeded the high end of guidance, while GAAP gross margin was also strong at 80.2%. Non-GAAP operating margin of 38% was a second quarter record, up 490 basis points.

This performance exceeded the high end of our guidance, driven by stronger-than-expected revenue growth, disciplined cost management and growing efficiencies from our AI initiatives. Moreover, our GAAP operating margin of 33.7% continues to be one of the highest in the industry. The strong operating performance translated to the bottom line. Non-GAAP earnings per share increased 41% to $0.90, while GAAP earnings per share grew 44% to $0.82, significantly outpacing our top line growth, reflecting high-quality earnings supported by disciplined stock-based compensation and continued capital return over the past year. Free cash flow more than tripled year-over-year to $966 million, benefiting from improved linearity, higher billings and strong working capital discipline.

Adjusted free cash flow was $996 million, representing an exceptional margin of 49%. We repurchased 1.9 million shares of common stock for $146 million during the second quarter and 12.5 million shares for $973 million year-to-date, which represents an average price for repurchases this year of around $78 per share. The remaining share repurchase authorization as of today is approximately $766 million. Now moving on to guidance. As a reminder, our third quarter and full year outlooks, which are summarized on Slides 23 and 24 are subject to the disclaimers regarding forward-looking information that was provided at the beginning of the call.

Consistent with our disciplined and prudent approach to guidance, our strong first half of the year supports a higher full year outlook. We are raising our guidance across all top line metrics, including billings, revenue and service revenue as well as operating margin and earnings per share while managing the remainder of the year on a quarter-by-quarter basis. This quarter's improved services revenue growth, along with a strong outlook allows us to raise our service revenue guidance, reflecting a positive trajectory in our service revenue growth rates. For the third quarter, we expect billings in the range of $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion, which at the midpoint represents growth of 27%.

Revenue in the range of $2.01 billion to $2.1 billion, which at the midpoint represents growth of 19%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 79% to 81%, non-GAAP operating margin of 35% to 37%. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.83 to $0.87, which assumes a share count between 741 million and 745 million. Infrastructure investments of $100 million to $150 million. Non-GAAP tax rate of 18% and cash taxes of $100 million to $130 million. For the full year, we expect billings in the range of $9.35 billion to $9.55 billion, which at the midpoint represents growth of 25%. Revenue in the range of $8.02 billion to $8.18 billion, which at the midpoint represents growth of 19%.

Service revenue in the range of $5.18 billion to $5.22 billion, which at the midpoint represents growth of 14%. We continue to expect service revenue growth to pick up in the second half of the year, driven by accelerated product revenue growth, a key leading indicator. Non-GAAP gross margin of 79% to 81%, non-GAAP operating margin of 35% to 37%. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.41 to $3.47, which assumes a share count of between 741 million and 745 million. Infrastructure investments of $350 million to $550 million. Non-GAAP tax rate of 18% and cash taxes of $400 million to $450 million. I now hand the call back over to Anthony to begin the Q&A session.

Anthony Luscri: Thank you, Christiane. As a reminder, during the Q&A session, we will ask to please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up question to allow others to participate. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Saket Kalia: Guys, can you hear me okay?

Ken Xie: Yes, all good. Thank you.

Saket Kalia: Congrats on another strong quarter. Ken, maybe for you on that point. This is the second quarter in a row of accelerating billings and product growth. And we've all talked about things like AI data center, OT and other trends. But I'm curious, what do you think is driving the accelerating growth here? And just as importantly, how durable do you think it would be?

Ken Xie: Yes, Saket, it's a very good question. We also spend a lot of time trying to study whether it's a new market trend or it's a supply or the other things. We do believe the growth actually is a long term for Fortinet. Definitely, you see the AI changed a lot of our security landscape. And also with our kind of like investment like from the ASIC chip, from our own infrastructure, from the R&D innovation, we also positioned much better than any of our other competitors, that's also the reason I kind of tried to call a new term, which I'm not sure will be -- everybody would like that is a SASE Firewall.

You can see on the investor Slide #6, I believe. It's kind of -- this new platform, starting to replace the traditional NextGen firewall and also replaced a lot of like a single solution SD-WAN vendor and also competing quite well with all the cloud SASE provider, which Christiane gave the example in like some global company. The cloud-only SASE solution cannot meet the customer requirement, which they need to have a data privacy. They need to process a lot of information locally instead of being sent to the cloud. So that drove the change in the whole landscape.

And we do believe it's the growth quite long-term, just like 20 years ago, the UTM NextGen firewall replaced the traditional net-based firewall.

Saket Kalia: Christiane, maybe my follow-up for you. Maybe the follow-up for you is, how are you thinking about the impact of price increases on your product growth for Q3 and Q4, right? I think there have been a couple of price increases, of course, to reflect, right, the higher input costs. But curious how you're thinking about the impact here as we go into the second half?

Christiane Ohlgart: Yes. We have approximately high single-digit impact built into our billings assumptions for the second half. And it's very dependent on product mix and what is being sold because -- I mean, yes, there were price increases, but they were not for every product and every service. So it really depends on what's going, and this is why also if you look at back at my prepared remarks, we saw really good unit growth, and we saw good ASP growth from moving higher in the various product mixes. So that's a good sign also that the customers are preparing for more network traffic than previously.

Ken Xie: Yes. Also, we kind of building the trust with our partner, with our customer. So we just want to maintain the same gross margin. That's where we kind of real time adjust the price based on some component costs like memory, that's where -- so if the price is going down, we also real time dropping the price. So there's -- so that's also we don't see any like excess inventory or pull forward because we told the partner -- customer, there's no need to really take extra inventory. And also, we have a policy where we tend to start charging 90 days after shipment for some kind of service supporting.

So that's where there's no incentive to keep an extra inventory.

Shaul Eyal: Congrats on the ongoing strong performance. Ken, I was listening to your firewall SASE commentary. Maybe help us understand, and maybe it's building a little bit on Saket's questions or at least your reply, but maybe how AI is propelling the convergence of firewall SASE forward?

Ken Xie: AI, definitely, we see generate a lot of additional traffic. There's some study whether a few weeks ago or a few months ago, the machine-to-machine traffic first time passing the human-to-machine or human-to-human traffic on the Internet. So that's definitely the AI agent and a lot of other AI applications drive a lot of traffic.

And a lot of the traffic actually within the enterprise, within some kind of data center and also like the new cloud deal we mentioned in the last quarter, which is 8-figure deal last quarter after the 7-figure deal, we do see that kind of drive a lot of enterprise customer, even service provider to have a better visibility, better control management of this kind of traffic. That's also kind of -- I mentioned last quarter, it's also kind of accelerate the convergence of network-network security and especially on top of that, there's a kind of a Zero Trust initiative.

So that's where we see, it's kind of a -- I feel it's starting change in the landscape of network security. That I call it as a SASE Firewall. It's more like early days, when Fortinet started like 25, 26 years ago, initially, I call it like an antivirus firewall because that's the first firewall can do the antivirus. And then later, they call UTM or NextGen firewall. That's all fine. But I do believe the SASE, the AI drove a lot of growth, especially within enterprise within service provider.

Shaul Eyal: And maybe slightly more of a, I don't know whether philosophical or strategic question to you, Christiane. So broad-based performance across the 3 growth pillars. Do you think customers are viewing Fortinet as a platform provider in a similar way they're looking at, say, the 2 leading platform providers right now like Palo or CrowdStrike. Is that a fair assessment?

Christiane Ohlgart: From the customers I talk to, it's definitely a fair assessment because there is a combination of factors that they like about us. It's the integration of our solutions. It's the one OS, but then it's also the cost benefits that we return to the customer from that, making it much easier to operate. So from that perspective, I think our customers definitely see us as platform providers, and they are constantly asking us to develop more functionality to expand there.

Ken Xie: Yes. We are also very focused on the network security. It's different than whether Palo Alto or CrowdStrike. One is more endpoint side. The other probably a little bit everything with endpoint, with secure operation with a lot of acquisition. But for us, it's very focused on the network security with internal R&D and integrate, develop all this function for FortiOS and also a lot of long-term investment like FortiASIC, like our own infrastructure globally. And all this we feel is really the focus, the long-term investment starting to see the benefit compared to other competitors.

John Whittle: And we also do see a lot of customers buy across all three pillars.

Ken Xie: Yes.

John Whittle: We're kind of converging the first two. So you consider two pillars. We see a bunch of deals where customers are buying from the secure networking, the SASE and the security operations pillar. So I think that's indicative of the fact that we are a platform play. We've got a really broad solution out there that customers like because like Ken said, it's integrated well together. It was designed from the ground up to be integrated and work really well together. So I think that's a big competitive differentiator for us.

Gray Powell: I just want to make sure. Can you hear me okay?

Anthony Luscri: Yes.

Ken Xie: Yes.

Gray Powell: Congratulations on the strong results. Maybe just to dig into some of the disclosures. It was really great to see the acceleration in both Unified SASE ARR and billings this quarter. Can you -- is the way to -- is there any way to comment on what component within that category contributed the most to the acceleration? Was it on the SD-WAN or the Secure Service Edge side of the portfolio? And then I guess just my follow-up would be, are you seeing SD-WAN or like the access part of SASE become a bigger consideration point in those discussions with customers?

Ken Xie: Yes, we see the FortiSASE more than double year-over-year. And the SD-WAN also, we see pretty strong growth because all the other top 5 competitors, all come from acquisition, and they all have a separate approach compared to -- whether the firewall, SD-WAN and SASE. So they have to have a point solution run like 2, 3 different box to do what we can do in a single box, single OS. On the other side, we also -- there's a new market that we call the sovereign SASE, on-premise SASE. Like the example we gave, there's a global pharmaceutical company, we're the only one can meet their requirement, have data processed locally.

They have a lot of confidential data, all this medical data. They have to process locally. At the same time, they do have a global footprint and workforce. They also have some kind of global access. That's where the solution we provide can have whether on-premise SASE, sovereign SASE, private SASE compare all -- I mean, plus all the cloud-based, the global Fortinet infrastructure, gave them the best solution, gave them only solution actually they see on the market. So that's actually drive a lot of growth.

SD-WAN, we do see more replacing -- taking market share from competitors because I don't see any of them kind of keeping -- invest or develop the technology, which after acquisition is more challenging for them. On the other side, we do see very, very strong growth, whether the SSE part and also the sovereign SASE and plus also AI kind of related security.

Christiane Ohlgart: And ARR growth in attached and unattached service -- solutions.

Keith Bachman: Can you hear me okay?

Ken Xie: Yes.

Keith Bachman: On the services, when you indicated that services growth would increase through the year, I was hoping you could give a little bit of color on the distinction between FortiCare and FortiGuard. In other words, the support function should increase because you have more firewall units in the field, and it's been going on for several quarters. So that should increase. But is there any color you can give on the contributing factors to the increase in service growth? Is it both the FortiGuard and FortiCare part? Or is the support sort of more weighted towards the increase in growth?

Christiane Ohlgart: It's both. It's attached services, which is FortiCare and FortiGuard as well as also growth coming from SecOps, which is typically more unattached solutions. And yes, we see good growth across both.

Ken Xie: Yes. Also with the SASE Firewall, we're also launching some new service like SD-WAN and also some kind of AI-related security service could be part of the FortiGuard solution. So that's where we see there's additional service we can add on top of the traditional firewall and the SASE service, which will drive the new service business.

Christiane Ohlgart: And maybe to provide some more color. I mean, when we expand in customer deployments, and that's what I tried to point out in my prepared remarks as well, we really make sure we sell attached services, including respective FortiGuard services.

Ken Xie: Yes. Also the bundled service -- yes, the bundled service we launched like a few months ago, see very, very strong growth, which bundled the SD-WAN, the SASE altogether. So that is a very, very good drive for the growth -- service growth.

Keith Bachman: Ken, my follow-up is for you. On Slide 17, you depict that OT grew 56%, billings grew 56%. Maybe give a little bit of characterization about what's really driving the acceleration in OT and how durable is that? If it was AI-based, it would seem that, that has long-term durability. But just maybe flesh out a little bit on the why and the durability?

Ken Xie: Yes. It's really like 2, 3 factors. One is really we have invested in OT for a very, very long time. And we don't see our competitor really much focus in this area. And also recently, there's a lot of growing in like infrastructure buildup, utility, security and all this. That's also because the not only long-term investment, but also technology like ASIC are fitting the OT security quite well. So that's why we feel we have a huge advantage compared to any other competitors, and we continue to lead actually, in few report, we are the only leader in the space, and we do believe it's -- we're keeping growing going forward.

Christiane Ohlgart: And let me add some more color on the OT side. I mean critical infrastructure is being targeted quite a bit more than maybe years ago. And it hasn't had that much security in the past from a cybersecurity perspective, mostly because the critical infrastructure was not integrated into IT networks. So we see a lot of white space, so to speak, from that perspective in this field. If you look at Europe, you have a lot of regulations, whether it's NIS2 or others that actually require critical infrastructure providers to secure their infrastructure and have good reporting, have supply chain validations and so on for cybersecurity there.

So there are a lot of drivers that make this a super durable and growth driver for us.

Ken Xie: Yes. I think -- Yes, we are probably the only network security vendor talk about OT security the last few years. I have not heard a competitor talk about OT security yet.

John Whittle: We've invested...

Keith Bachman: Yes, we think there's net new logos there too as well.

John Whittle: Yes, we've been growing this for years, and it's ruggedized solutions. So it's also on-prem solutions that are well suited for OT environments, and it's integrated solutions that simplify the management. So for example, our FortiGate integrated with FortiLink and access points and switches really is a solution that a lot of OT providers like a lot. And I think all of this has culminated in this growth and also industry analysts agree that we're #1 in this sector.

Meta Marshall: A couple of questions. Just in terms of customers changing traffic patterns with AI. Just wondering like if you could speak to whether some of the increases that you're seeing are due to kind of shortening refresh cycles as they need to kind of upgrade to the newest ASICs to accommodate the traffic or just kind of how you're seeing that refresh behavior from customers? And then maybe a second question, just following up on that OT question that we -- that you just got.

Just in terms of sizing, like how to think about for an average data center, how we should think about kind of the OT attach rate, if there's just like a percentage of a data center build that we should think of that is kind of security related, that would be helpful.

Ken Xie: Yes. For the -- yes, AI definitely changing some behavior. And I also keep on saying AI actually accelerate the convergence of network-network security. So within enterprise, the customer definitely want to have a better visibility, how this AI agent, all this AI traffic kind of behave and the same thing for the service provider, the data center, all this new cloud provider. Thus, we see a pretty strong, we call the internal -- we call east-west traffic, which is mostly deployed internal inside data center -- inside enterprise. That's actually our ASIC performance advantage is definitely much -- precision for them much better than the competitors.

That's actually we see -- you can see both the strong product revenue growth and also the unit growth, which probably -- I think if you compare to 5 -- refresh, you take about 5 years average for the box, but compared to 5 years ago, so our product revenue probably tripled and plus we have this 56% (sic) [ 52% ] product revenue growth. Definitely, this is much bigger than just the refresh or kind of -- so that's why we feel customers starting replacing whether some traditional firewall and SD-WAN, some other one.

And the reason I kind of combine the 2 pillars together because they run in the same OS, sometimes customers initially just buy for firewall, SD-WAN, and then they gradually enable SD-WAN and SASE. That's actually kind of difficult to categorize whether it's a SASE deal or it's kind of a secure networking deal. So that's why I feel using the SASE Firewall, which addresses much better compared if your secure networking growth still kind of single digit, but we grow like 34%. On the -- the second question...

Christiane Ohlgart: Well, the sizing of IT versus OT, it really depends on the industry. In some industries, the OT side could be much bigger, and on the other industries, the IT side is much bigger.

Ken Xie: Yes. And also, especially when building the AI infrastructure, they're probably more starting from building the utility, all this kind of the basic OT side. And then eventually, what -- kind of get a higher layer of this kind of like a server and then the model application. So that's where do see the initial strong OT growth to -- in the early stage of AI infrastructure build-out.

Fatima Boolani: Ken, I wanted to ask you a high-level strategic question. Fortinet has done a remarkable job navigating through the supply chain environment, not only in recent memory, but also during COVID. And so I wanted to talk to you and ask you about the collaboration with Intel, what the next phase of the network and security process look like in collaboration with Intel? And how do you think that brings to you a more advantageous position as you think about the future iterations of ASICs and how you can deliver them profitably and continue to kind of navigate the current environment where cost inflationary pressures are extremely high. And then I have a follow-up for either John or Christiane?

Ken Xie: Yes, it's a great question. I think the reason from day 1, 26 years ago, when we started Fortinet, we want to build ASIC chip, as the network security needed much more computing power compared to networking and some other kind of security. That's where if we depend on the general purpose CPU, which we're also using together with own ASIC, we feel it's not enough, cannot process the data quick enough or cannot add enough function to meet the customer need. So that's where from day 1, we're started investing in the ASIC chip, it's one of our strategy. Sometimes the payback may take 10 years, but we feel after 10 years, we have a huge advantage.

I believe so far, we are still the only cybersecurity company develop on ASIC chip. And the partnership with Intel also very, very significant because Intel is probably the only manufacturer in the U.S. probably do all this kind of chip manufacturing. And we have a great partnership. And we do believe combining the two company technology, innovation, we can really bring the network security to the new level and also even can be expanding into the new space.

On the other side, yes, we also feel network security will continue to expand beyond the traditional enterprise, can be eventually go to like now with SASE can support remote, work from home, eventually can be in the consumer, in some lot of broad area and the convergence of network-network security will keep in driving the space grow faster than the other area. At the same time, the AI, we also see as a huge boost for the network security need, especially with a lot of new vulnerability discovery in all the software and network security definitely gives them another layer of protection and other layer of visibility control.

So that's what we see is -- I believe it's very, very important strategy to keep investing in this kind of long-term ASIC chip on the infrastructure, that's what drive the long-term performance and lower the cost and eventually pass all this benefit to customers.

Fatima Boolani: I appreciate that detail. Either for John or Christiane. Christiane, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that the source of the operating leverage and the margin outperformance was tied to the revenue beat cost controls and rigor and also some AI efficiencies. I wanted to take a step back and ask you, over the course of the last 6 to 12 months, what have you done operationally at the company to allow for these types of efficiencies to become more prominent in your profitability profile?

And specifically from a go-to-market sales management, sales rigor perspective, could you talk to anything that you've been doing differently, whereby your forecasting and your planning accuracy has increased because the trend of results in the recent quarters has been consistently up into the right and certainly since you've come into the role. So I wanted to get more deeper, maybe granular perspectives on internally -- I mean, the external market opportunity is very strong, but internally, how have you prepared with any metrics that you can share in very nimbly responding to the very strong market and demand forces.

Christiane Ohlgart: Yes. I think it's a team effort across all functions where we are leveraging technology, where we are leveraging also our internal AI build-out to develop additional solutions that help us with cost-effective processes and insights. So that's what we're going to continue to do. We started that years ago in the support organization, and we've seen good success there with our significantly slower headcount growth or not even having to backfill certain roles in support. And we are doing it across many functions to make sure that we are on top of technology trends, deploy them internally and also mine our own data for better insights to make the right business decisions.

John Whittle: Yes. And I think we also have a culture of being very disciplined and also not really getting complacent when things are going well and really buckling down. And I think Ken spreads this culture throughout the organization. And like Christiane said, it's a team effort to reinforce that. And so I think we -- when things are going well, we buckle down and we don't want to get complacent on the sales and growth side, but also on the cost side. And AI helps us there and other efficiencies and economies of scale can help there as well.

Gabriela Borges: Ken, I wanted to follow up on your comments on how it's -- this product growth that you're seeing today is unlikely to be a function of pull forward. And I wanted to ask you and Christiane to comment a little bit on the visibility of the pipeline into 2027. I know we're still 6 months away from any sort of formal 2027 guidance. We sort of have to dial in our model this evening on these 50% plus product revenue growth comps and last quarter of course, north of 40%. So I guess give us a little bit of direction here. How should we be thinking about product revenue growth?

It's a little bit similar to Saket's durability question into 1H '27 next year. What is the pipeline telling you? I know in the past, you've talked about that 10% plus industry growth rate and taking share on top of that. So whatever you can tell us early reads into how we should be modeling next year?

Ken Xie: It's pretty tough to predict the future, but it's -- maybe I try from two angles. One is really replacing some of the old infrastructure. The other is really the new growing area. Definitely, we see the traditional UTM NextGen firewall and like the single point -- I mean, SD-WAN solution and even like the cloud SASE has their limitation. So we do see we kind of quickly gaining market share there from the few case we win there. That's definitely -- we feel pretty confident. Our product solution is much better. The customer partner will benefit a lot.

And on the other side, there's a new area whether related to some kind of AI security and the new infrastructure build-out, the OT, that's also we see kind of -- we positioned well. It's a good kind of opportunity. We kind of closely engage with -- even for SASE like 3 years ago, we only focused on SASE for service provider. Now we see they're all starting to come back with all this sovereign SASE, private SASE and on-premise solution is huge. That's the reason I say it's 2 to 3x larger than the cloud-only based SASE.

And -- but on other side, we do see it's a kind of -- as long as the new trend keeps growing, we do see we're kind of keeping -- growing in this new space also quite well. But it's probably a little bit too early to give any number on the 2027. Maybe Christiane have better visibility.

Christiane Ohlgart: I think we are focused on the durability of our growth. And the themes that we're seeing, whether it's AI, whether it's SASE, whether it's OT, they will continue into next year. And then the regulatory activity in some parts of the world will continue as well. I think the question is how much share can we capture from others and how much can we grow in our own customer base, and we will get you those numbers in January or February.

Junaid Siddiqui: Ken, you've talked about the sovereign SASE opportunity ultimately could be much larger than the cloud-delivered SASE around 2 to 3x, as you just mentioned. Much of that sovereign SASE opportunity seems tied to service providers deploying and monetizing their own SASE infrastructure. What are you seeing in the field that suggests providers are prepared to invest behind that strategy? And what are some of the big factors that could potentially slow adoption relative to your expectations?

Ken Xie: Yes. I do believe a lot of service provider they need to change their security service go beyond the traditional like some firewall VPN service. And that's definitely some of the SASE services actually are quite important for their customer. That's also -- they do have an infrastructure advantage if they can leverage their infrastructure, deliver SASE will be more like give kind of a better data privacy, better performance, leverage their local infrastructure and at the same time, kind of a win-win situation for them and for customer, for us. But on the other side, a few years ago, they are kind of a little bit slow, but now we see things accelerate.

But on the other side, we also see the enterprise also starting demanding this sovereign SASE, like the case we gave out this global pharmaceutical company they do want to have a SASE deployed within their enterprise, within their data center. That's where the on-premise solution also quite important. That's also the product we announced yesterday, the FortiGate 1200G, we do put some -- like a big percent of content emphasize how this outpost SASE deployment is important for a lot of customers because you can process all this data locally on the FortiGate and at the same time, can also leverage some cloud management to really force some policy globally.

That's the solution we see also well adopt for the enterprise. When they see this solution, they feel it is much better than the cloud only, which they have forward a lot of their data traffic to cloud to process. And so we do see it's a kind of huge market, both for the enterprise and for the service provider. But we also kind of working well with a lot of service provider, which we see they have an acceleration of this kind of sovereign SASE deployment now.

Joseph Gallo: Margin guidance is really, really impressive. Can you just kind of talk about visibility into that? And do you envision any more price increases as it stands today?

Ken Xie: Actually, like I said, we want to maintain the same gross margin. The memory price kind of stabilized in the last few weeks or even last few months. We do like a monthly adjustment based on the cost, but we want to maintain the same gross margin that's the policy. So that's we feel -- but like I said, it's still single-digit impact of the business.

We do believe that the strong -- the bigger driver is really the new SASE Firewall approach, which give a customer a much better solution, better local control of their AI, their data and at the same time, the new growing area like OT, like all this AI related, we do see that's a much bigger driver for the growth. And yes, we see that the SASE Firewall could be the new trend to drive the growth in the next 5 to 10 years.

Joseph Gallo: And just as a quick follow-up, product growth was very, very strong. Just any sense of the different components of that networking versus firewalls, how growth profiles were for each of those?

Ken Xie: FortiGate, probably the...

Christiane Ohlgart: Fastest growing...

Ken Xie: Yes, the fastest growth among that. But that's also -- because FortiGate run the same FortiOS for both the traditional network firewall security function, at the same time for like SD-WAN for SASE. That's where sometimes a little bit difficult to categorize whether it belongs to unified SASE or secure networking because sometimes they may deploy as a secure networking first, but quickly ramp up to enable SD-WAN SASE. That's why I would like to call it a SASE Firewall because it's the same operating system. Yes, but FortiGate see the strongest growth.

Anthony Luscri: Thank you. I'd like to thank everyone for joining today's call. We will be attending investor conferences hosted by Rosenblatt, Stifel, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Kepler Cheuvreux during the third quarter. The fireside chat web links will be posted on the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website. If you have any follow-up questions, please feel free to contact me, and have a great rest of your day.