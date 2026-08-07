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Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Chief Executive Officer and President - David H. Li

Chief Financial Officer - Phillip J. Platt

Head of Investor Relations - Mickey Walsh

TAKEAWAYS

Net Sales -- $314 million, representing a 5% decline on a reported basis due to the divestiture of the Road Markings product line.

-- $314 million, representing a 5% decline on a reported basis due to the divestiture of the Road Markings product line. Adjusted Sales Growth -- Over 5% growth across all three segments when excluding the impact of the Road Markings divestiture.

-- Over 5% growth across all three segments when excluding the impact of the Road Markings divestiture. Adjusted EBITDA -- $115 million, an increase of 14% reflecting higher pricing and improved product mix.

-- $115 million, an increase of 14% reflecting higher pricing and improved product mix. Adjusted EBITDA Margin -- 36.6%, expanding over 600 basis points from the prior-year period.

-- 36.6%, expanding over 600 basis points from the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS -- $1.74, benefiting from stronger operating performance, lower interest expense, and a reduced share count.

-- $1.74, benefiting from stronger operating performance, lower interest expense, and a reduced share count. Performance Materials Sales -- $161 million, a 4% increase driven by higher volumes and annual pricing actions.

-- $161 million, a 4% increase driven by higher volumes and annual pricing actions. Performance Materials EBITDA -- $86 million, up 6% as favorable product mix and plant utilization offset higher operating expenses.

-- $86 million, up 6% as favorable product mix and plant utilization offset higher operating expenses. Performance Materials EBITDA Margin -- 53.6%, reflecting the high-value nature of carbon solutions used in hybrid vehicles.

-- 53.6%, reflecting the high-value nature of carbon solutions used in hybrid vehicles. Advanced Polymer Technologies Sales -- $49 million, growing 14% due to pricing surcharges and a shift toward higher-value derivative products.

-- $49 million, growing 14% due to pricing surcharges and a shift toward higher-value derivative products. Advanced Polymer Technologies EBITDA -- $11 million, increasing from $2 million in the previous year's second quarter.

-- $11 million, increasing from $2 million in the previous year's second quarter. Advanced Polymer Technologies Margin -- 22.7%, supported by higher plant utilization and competitor supply disruptions.

-- 22.7%, supported by higher plant utilization and competitor supply disruptions. Pavement Technologies Sales -- 3% growth when excluding the Road Markings divestiture, led by demand in North America.

-- 3% growth when excluding the Road Markings divestiture, led by demand in North America. Pavement Technologies Margin -- 24.4% excluding Road Markings, representing an expansion of 300 basis points.

-- 24.4% excluding Road Markings, representing an expansion of 300 basis points. Free Cash Flow -- $89 million, excluding a litigation settlement payment, driven by strong earnings and reduced interest expense.

-- $89 million, excluding a litigation settlement payment, driven by strong earnings and reduced interest expense. Free Cash Flow Per Share -- $2.52, an increase compared to the prior-year period.

-- $2.52, an increase compared to the prior-year period. Share Repurchases -- $35 million of common stock repurchased during the quarter.

-- $35 million of common stock repurchased during the quarter. Share Repurchase Capacity -- $211 million remains available under the current authorization as of the end of the quarter.

-- $211 million remains available under the current authorization as of the end of the quarter. Net Leverage -- 2.5 times, reaching the upper end of the company's long-term target range.

-- 2.5 times, reaching the upper end of the company's long-term target range. Full Year EBITDA Guidance -- Increased to a range of $380 million to $400 million, a 5% increase over the prior year at the midpoint.

-- Increased to a range of $380 million to $400 million, a 5% increase over the prior year at the midpoint. Full Year EPS Guidance -- Increased to $5.00 to $5.45, reflecting first-half execution.

-- Increased to $5.00 to $5.45, reflecting first-half execution. Full Year Free Cash Flow Guidance -- Low end raised to a range of $220 million to $245 million.

-- Low end raised to a range of $220 million to $245 million. Evotherm Growth -- 8% year-over-year growth in warm-mix additive sales despite higher asphalt pricing.

-- 8% year-over-year growth in warm-mix additive sales despite higher asphalt pricing. Stranded Cost Elimination -- $10 million of the $15 million target for cost reductions following divestitures has been achieved.

-- $10 million of the $15 million target for cost reductions following divestitures has been achieved. Capital Expenditures -- Approximately $10 million for the quarter, reflecting disciplined investment in organic growth.

-- Approximately $10 million for the quarter, reflecting disciplined investment in organic growth. PFAS Filtration Contract -- Secured the first municipal water treatment contract, providing commercial validation for new carbon applications.

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RISKS

Li stated, "auto production in North America is expected to be weaker in the back half of the year," indicating this would influence the cadence of second-half results for Performance Materials.

Li noted that "given the higher oil prices, asphalt prices are up almost 50%," which drove project delays and an 80% volume decline in international markets like China.

SUMMARY

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT +0.62%) reported its second quarter 2026 financial results, emphasizing a structural shift in consumer behavior toward hybrid vehicles that has benefited its high-margin carbon business. Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook for adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share following a first half defined by margin expansion across all three operating segments. The company completed the divestiture of its Road Markings business and reported that the sale process for Advanced Polymer Technologies is in an advanced stage. Capital allocation remains prioritized toward a $300 million share repurchase commitment and the reduction of net leverage to within its target range of 2.0 to 2.5 times.

CEO Li noted that "hybrid vehicles require our most advanced carbon solutions and contribute a higher-value product mix," which the company views as a sustainable market trend.

Management confirmed that the company was "not the low bidder" for its first municipal PFAS filtration contract, attributing the win to the technological differentiation of its carbon products.

CFO Platt reported that $10 million of the $15 million in stranded costs associated with the Industrial Specialties and Road Markings divestitures have been successfully removed.

Advanced Polymer Technologies results benefited from "competitor supply disruptions resulting from the Middle East conflict," which allowed Ingevity to fill unmet market demand during the quarter.

The company expects Performance Materials plant utilization to normalize in the second half of the year due to planned maintenance outages at two facilities.

CEO Li described the first municipal water treatment contract for PFAS as a milestone that demonstrates the drop-in capability and lower cost of Ingevity's filtration technology.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

PFAS : Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, synthetic chemicals used in various industrial processes that are subject to increasing water filtration regulations.

: Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, synthetic chemicals used in various industrial processes that are subject to increasing water filtration regulations. Evotherm : Ingevity's proprietary chemical additive that allows asphalt to be produced and paved at lower temperatures.

: Ingevity's proprietary chemical additive that allows asphalt to be produced and paved at lower temperatures. Warm-mix Asphalt : A technology that reduces the temperature at which asphalt is mixed and placed, lowering energy consumption and emissions.

: A technology that reduces the temperature at which asphalt is mixed and placed, lowering energy consumption and emissions. Activated Carbon : A highly porous form of carbon used for chemical adsorption, primarily for gasoline vapor emission control in vehicles.

: A highly porous form of carbon used for chemical adsorption, primarily for gasoline vapor emission control in vehicles. Caprolactone Monomers: Chemical building blocks synthesized from cyclohexanone used in Ingevity's engineered polymers business.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to the Ingevity Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call and Webcast. After today’s prepared remarks, we will host a Q&A session. If you would like to ask a question, please press *1 to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press *1 again. I will now hand the conference over to Mickey Walsh, head of investor relations. Please go ahead.

Mickey Walsh: Thank you. Good morning, and welcome again to Ingevity’s second quarter 2026 earnings call. Last evening, we posted a presentation on our investor site that you can use to follow today’s discussion. It can be found on our website, ir.ingevity.com, under Events and Presentations. Throughout this call, we may refer to non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute, comparable GAAP measures. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release. We may make forward-looking statements regarding future events and future financial performance of the company during this call.

And we caution you that these statements are just projections, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projections described in our earnings release. The agenda for today’s call is listed on Slide 3. Today, you will hear from David H. Li, our CEO and President, and Phillip J. Platt, our CFO. Our prepared comments will focus on results from the second quarter of 2026 from continuing operations and recent business highlights. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the line for a Q&A session. I will now turn the call over to David.

David H. Li: Thank you, Mickey, and good morning, everyone. Please turn to Slide 4. This quarter represents another period of outstanding execution across the company and further demonstrates the progress we are making in building a stronger, higher-quality Ingevity. Our businesses delivered excellent commercial and operational performance. Excluding the Road Markings divestiture, sales increased 5%, with growth across all three segments. More importantly, adjusted EBITDA increased nearly 14%, and adjusted EBITDA margins expanded to 36.6%, demonstrating the earnings power of our portfolio and the discipline with which our teams continue to operate. Performance Materials once again delivered exceptional results, with EBITDA margins approaching 54%. Beyond the quarter, we continue to benefit from a structural shift in consumer buying habits toward hybrid vehicles.

Hybrid vehicles require our most advanced carbon solutions and contribute a higher-value product mix. We believe this represents a sustainable market trend that reinforces both the long-term earnings power and competitive positioning of the business. Pavement Technologies continued to build positive momentum, while Advanced Polymer Technologies delivered meaningful year-over-year improvement through pricing actions, product mix, and operational execution. Both businesses performed well despite facing some headwinds from the volatile geopolitical environment. Along with this strong operating performance, we also continued executing our portfolio strategy. During the quarter, we completed the sale of our Road Markings product line.

Combined with the Industrial Specialties divestiture completed earlier this year, these actions continue improving the quality of our portfolio while allowing us to focus resources on our highest-return opportunities. In addition, the strategic alternatives process for Advanced Polymer Technologies continues to progress well and is now in an advanced stage. Our priority remains achieving the best outcome for shareholders while continuing to sharpen our strategic focus. Our disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy also remained unchanged. During the quarter, we repurchased $35 million of shares and remain ahead of pace toward our $300 million share repurchase commitment by the end of 2026. We also continue to reduce leverage and invest in attractive organic growth opportunities.

Together, these actions strengthen our financial flexibility and support our long-term value creation potential. Finally, we are beginning to see encouraging commercial validation of several organic growth initiatives, particularly filtration, where our carbon technology is demonstrating differentiated performance. I will discuss these opportunities in more detail later in the call. Overall, I am extremely proud of what our teams accomplished this quarter. We are executing with discipline, strengthening the business, and building a stronger, higher-quality Ingevity with more durable earnings power while investing in long-term growth opportunities. And with that, I will turn it over to Phillip.

Phillip J. Platt: Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone. Please turn to Slide 5. As Dave mentioned, our second quarter results highlight the continued improvement in the earnings quality of our businesses and demonstrate the benefits of our portfolio transformation strategy. Sales for the quarter were $314 million. While reported sales declined 5% due to the divestiture of the Road Markings product line on April 15, sales excluding Road Markings increased over 5%, with growth across all three segments. Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $115 million, while margins expanded over 600 basis points to 36.6%. These results were driven by higher pricing, a favorable product mix, improved asset utilization, and disciplined operational execution across the company.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.74, benefiting from the stronger operating performance, lower interest expense, and a reduced share count from our ongoing share repurchase program. Turning to Slide 6. These charts highlight our continued focus on strengthening the balance sheet and generating cash. Beginning with the chart on the left, free cash flow, excluding the litigation settlement payment made this quarter, was approximately $89 million. And free cash flow per share increased to $2.52. Compared to the prior year, the improvement was driven by stronger earnings, lower interest expense resulting from debt reduction, and reduced restructuring spending. Capital expenditures remained disciplined at approximately $10 million. Turning to net leverage.

Trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA increased to approximately $403 million, while net leverage improved to 2.5 times. As a result, we have reached the upper end of our target leverage range outlined during the strategic portfolio update. We also repurchased $35 million of shares during the quarter, leaving approximately $211 million available under our current authorization. As Dave mentioned, we remain fully committed to the $300 million share repurchase plan that we announced last December while continuing to maintain our leverage objectives. Now let’s turn to the segment results, beginning with Performance Materials on Slide 7. Performance Materials delivered another strong quarter and remains a highly differentiated business with industry-leading profitability and growth opportunities in both automotive and higher-value filtration applications.

Sales increased 4% to $161 million, driven by higher volumes, favorable mix, and annual pricing actions. The continued shift in consumer preference toward hybrid vehicles, which utilize more advanced and higher-value carbon solutions, further supported both growth in revenue and profitability. Segment EBITDA increased 6% to $86 million, and EBITDA margins expanded to 53.6%, as higher volumes, improved price and mix, and stronger plant utilization more than offset higher SG&A spending. Demand remained solid throughout the quarter, supporting efficient plant utilization and inventory levels that remained largely unchanged from the first quarter. For the remainder of the year, we expect plant utilization to normalize, reflecting lower expected auto production as well as the execution of planned maintenance outages.

While this dynamic benefited second quarter profitability, it represents a timing shift that is reflected in our expectations for the back half of this year. Please turn to Slide 8. Beginning this quarter, we have renamed the Performance Chemicals segment Pavement Technologies following the completion of the Road Markings divestiture on April 15. Reported sales declined 22% as a result of the divestiture. Excluding Road Markings, sales increased 3%, as favorable pricing and volume growth drove stronger performance in the remaining business. Growth was led by North America and was partially offset by softer demand in China and South America, as higher asphalt prices impacted project costs and drove project delays.

Segment EBITDA declined by $3.4 million due to the absence of approximately $6 million of Road Markings earnings included in the prior-year period. The segment EBITDA decline was partially offset by improved pricing and volumes in the core Pavement Technologies business. Overall, excluding the impact of the Road Markings divestiture, both sales and EBITDA increased year over year, and EBITDA margin expanded 300 basis points to 24.4%, highlighting the improved earnings profile of the remaining Pavement Technologies business. Please turn to Slide 9. Advanced Polymer Technologies delivered meaningful year-over-year improvement during the quarter, reflecting the benefits of a more favorable product mix and higher asset utilization.

Sales increased 14% to $49 million, benefiting from pricing surcharges and improved mix toward higher-value derivative products. As a reminder, the pricing surcharges were implemented in response to higher raw material and energy costs following the conflict in the Middle East. Segment EBITDA increased to $11 million from $2 million a year ago, and EBITDA margin improved to 22.7%. The improvement reflects a favorable product mix, higher plant utilization, and the absence of the operational downtime associated with the boiler installation project that impacted results in 2025. Results also benefited from competitor supply disruptions resulting from the Middle East conflict that began in the latter part of the first quarter of this year.

In summary, we continue to demonstrate our ability to execute our portfolio simplification strategy while delivering solid operating performance. We are focused on maximizing value through commercial and operational excellence and remain committed to our capital allocation strategy. And with that, I will turn the call back to David to discuss our updated outlook.

David H. Li: Thanks, Phillip. Turning to Slide 10. The strength and consistency of our first-half performance give us confidence to raise our outlook for the full year. Performance Materials continues to deliver exceptional profitability, supported by healthy demand and favorable product mix. As I mentioned earlier, we continue to benefit from the structural shift toward hybrid vehicles, which require increasingly advanced carbon solutions. Pavement Technologies continues to perform well, and Advanced Polymer Technologies has improved meaningfully from last year. Collectively, these results reinforce our confidence that the business we are building is capable of delivering more durable and predictable earnings, stronger cash generation, and attractive returns across a variety of market conditions.

Our updated outlook reflects the strength of our first-half execution and financial results across the company. As we project our second-half outlook, there are a few factors that we expect to influence the cadence of results. First, we will execute planned maintenance outages at two of our Performance Materials facilities. Second, auto production in North America is expected to be weaker in the back half of the year. And lastly, the macroeconomic environment remains dynamic. As a result, we are increasing our adjusted EBITDA and EPS guidance. We now expect adjusted EBITDA of $380 million to $400 million and adjusted earnings per share of $5.00 to $5.45.

The EBITDA outlook represents a 5% increase over the prior year at the midpoint, which is in line with or slightly ahead of expectations discussed at our strategic portfolio update in December. Additionally, we are raising the low end of our free cash flow guidance. Our free cash flow range is now $220 million to $245 million, as improved earnings are partially offset by higher inventory levels to support our customers amid strong demand in automotive end markets and a seasonal inventory build in pavement. Advanced Polymer Technologies remains included in our reported results and guidance. As I noted earlier, the sale process continues to progress well and is now in an advanced stage.

And our guidance does not assume any proceeds from a potential transaction. We are also encouraged by the progress of several organic growth initiatives that leverage our technology leadership in advanced carbon materials. During the quarter, we secured our first municipal water treatment contract for PFAS filtration. This represents an encouraging early win and provides commercial validation that our technology can deliver meaningful customer value and clear differentiation in the attractive water treatment market. While still early in its development, we believe filtration has the potential to become an important long-term growth driver for Ingevity. We expect to share more over time as we continue advancing both the technology and commercial development of this opportunity.

Beyond filtration, we continue advancing attractive opportunities in warm-mix asphalt technologies and energy storage, further diversifying our long-term organic growth profile. In closing, we are building a stronger, higher-quality Ingevity, one with a more focused portfolio, more durable earnings, multiple organic growth vectors, and disciplined capital allocation. We believe those characteristics position us to create sustainable, long-term shareholder value. And with that, I will turn it over for questions.

Operator: We will now begin the Q&A session. If you would like to ask a question, please press *1 to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press *1 again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality. If you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Jonathan Tanwanteng with CJS Securities. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Lee Jagoda: Hey, it’s actually Lee Jagoda for Jon. Good morning.

David H. Li: Morning.

Lee Jagoda: So, I guess, a couple of questions on Performance Materials and then maybe one on the other segments. In terms of Performance Materials, were the planned outages factored into the prior outlook in terms of the timing being in Q3?

David H. Li: Yeah. I will let Phillip take that one.

Phillip J. Platt: Yeah. Hey, Lee. Thanks for the question. Yes, those planned outages are already baked into the outlook that we previously provided.

Lee Jagoda: Okay. Perfect. And then just on the margins in that segment in general, a couple of questions. Obviously, really impressive performance in the quarter. How do we think about the short-term kind of margins relative to Q2, assuming that, you know, the U.S. auto stuff is supposed to be down, the geographic mix changes a little bit? And then, kind of medium term, as we think about margins, you are starting to include some of the positive benefits from, you know, potentially this PFAS opportunity and/or other opportunities. How does that change the margin structure in Performance Materials more structurally over time?

David H. Li: Yeah. Why don’t I start, and then I’m sure Phillip can pepper in some more details. So first, you know, we’re really encouraged by the strong first half. And we saw all the segments performing well. As to your question on the second half, yes, so we’re watching all the industry forecasts, and sort of the cadence of auto production is expected to be a bit softer in the second half, and obviously, our sales would follow that. One of the things that we talked about and called out that I think is really going to be a more structural and enduring positive for us is this transition to hybrid. So we saw that in the first quarter.

We saw that continue in the second quarter. It seems like the hybrids, especially in North America, are really hitting a sweet spot for the consumer. Obviously, hybrids also require our most advanced carbon solutions and also produce a higher-value product mix. So that is a real positive for us. And then, as you mentioned, we saw some early commercial validation of our filtration opportunity. All of that, we think, is, in the midterm, very positive for the Performance Materials margins. But in the second half, we would expect likely some step back just given the kind of cadence and planned outages that Phillip mentioned. But what would you say, Phillip?

Phillip J. Platt: Lee, I would point you to our commentary on Slide 10 of the deck, where, you know, our expectation for the full year of 2026 is around the mid-50s for that segment. Obviously, to David’s point, that would imply slight pressure in the second half compared to the first half.

Lee Jagoda: Sure. Great. And then one more on APT, if I can slip it in here. So, $11 million of quarterly EBITDA, really strong, nice improvement. And I know it is being influenced by a couple of different factors. Can you kind of talk about or remind us if there is any seasonality in that business? Or if that is the sort of run rate that business is capable of in the environment that we are in right now going forward?

David H. Li: Yeah. There is not really seasonality. We are coming off a trough in the last couple of years in terms of industrial demand. The team is doing a great job in a pretty volatile environment. We mentioned earlier, I think, last quarter, that we actually saw some benefit from the Middle East conflict because one of our fellow suppliers had some supply challenges. So we were able to step in there and fill that supply need. I think that has normalized now. And what we would expect to see is sort of more normalized trends going forward. The business has performed very strongly, and we are encouraged by that.

But I think there is not really seasonality, and we would expect some more normalization through the year.

Lee Jagoda: Sounds great. I will hop back in the queue. Thanks.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of John McNulty with BMO. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

John McNulty: Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe two quick ones. So on the road paving side, or Pavement Technologies, I think in the prepared remarks, you commented on rising asphalt prices and the potential that it may impact road spending. Is it fair to assume that anything that may get curtailed just because budgets are thin and things are getting a little bit trickier as people get to the end of the year because of raw material inflation and what have you, that spending likely gets pushed out just to the next year? It is not like the road is half paved and just is left there.

Is that a fair way to think about it, or is this potentially an ongoing issue that may drag through 2027 as well if raws are difficult and budgets are still thin?

David H. Li: Yes, John. So first, thanks for the question. Despite the challenging environment, we also actually saw growth in pavement absent the Road Markings business. In fact, Evotherm, the warm-mix additive, grew 8% year over year, so we are encouraged by that. And we still think there is a long runway for penetration of that technology. We did start to see some of that impact from the Middle East. So the reality is, given the higher oil prices, asphalt prices are up almost 50%. We saw that most pronounced in the international opportunities. So, for example, China, although not a big part of our business, was down almost 80%.

In North America, I think projects are still continuing to go through, but obviously, if the environment remains elevated, you could see that start to impact the business, and that is all comprehended in our outlook. So we saw it most pronounced in the international projects, less so in North America. Obviously, we are continuing to monitor that situation closely.

John McNulty: Got it. Okay. Fair enough. And then just a question in PM on the filtration initiative. In particular, it sounds like you landed something for the use of filtering PFAS out. As part of that, did you find, or did the customer find, that your activated carbon solution is maybe better than the traditional carbon solution, I guess? Or is it just, hey, look, you are a new entrant, you are kind of more aggressively going after business and really kind of chasing it down, or maybe in the past you had not in certain areas? This is just the first win. How should we think about that?

David H. Li: Yeah. Thanks, John. We are really encouraged by that first win. We think it is a key milestone for us. You know, it is a situation where we were not the low bidder for that opportunity. We were chosen because of the differentiation of our technology. And I think, as most know, this is a really fast-growing market, especially in the U.S., where many municipalities are looking to reach those expected requirements for PFAS. Our technology, as we continue in this discovery process, we believe offers customers an easy drop-in, and it is lower cost as well. And it obviously is really good for taking out some of the larger molecules associated with PFAS.

And so there is definitely some technology differentiation. We are continuing our efforts there. The team is doing a great job, and we are really excited. We think this is just the beginning for us.

John McNulty: Got it. Thanks very much for the call.

David H. Li: Thanks.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Rizzo with Jefferies. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Daniel Rizzo: Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. So with the Road Markings business, you mentioned that North America is relatively strong despite some cost hiccups, but I think you said you saw some weakness in China and South America. I guess, how meaningful is that, though? I thought that you were mostly North American for this business, particularly after all the moves you guys have made.

David H. Li: Yeah. You are right, Daniel. Thanks for the question. So I think that was one of the reasons why we were able to grow despite those headwinds. International is not the biggest part of that business, but it represents growth opportunities. As a reminder, we recently were registered, or got approval, in Germany. That was a good indication of the continued validation of the technology in Europe. I think what we would say is that without those headwinds, the business would have grown even more strongly.

Daniel Rizzo: Okay. That is helpful. And then with just, like, looking at EBITDA margins kind of broadly. So, you know, you have maybe down the road some mix headwinds from activated carbon. But overall, it should expand. But I guess my question is, is that coming from just improved mix broadly and improved cost absorption, or are there other productivity moves you are making that are going to continue to bear fruit? Because you have done a lot already. I was just wondering if the cost-cutting aspect of it is kind of finished.

David H. Li: Yeah. I will let Phillip take that one.

Phillip J. Platt: Yeah. You are talking specifically about Performance Materials?

Daniel Rizzo: Is that right, Phillip? Or just—no, just overall, actually.

Phillip J. Platt: Yeah. Well, I mean, part of the margin uplift you are seeing is the removal of Road Markings, which, you know, we said was near-zero EBITDA. So that is a benefit there. You know, we did—I love to talk about it—but we did have some stranded costs that were left over from our Industrial Specialties sale as well as the Road Markings sale. So, as a reminder, that was about $20 million. And what we said is we expect to eliminate at least $15 million of that. Happy to report, through Q2, we have eliminated $10 million of that. So there is some cost benefit that we are seeing.

But really, what you are seeing a lot in the margin uplift is really the mix in Performance Materials and our ability to run the plants at really high throughputs.

Daniel Rizzo: Okay. All right. Thank you very much.

Operator: This concludes the Q&A session. I will now turn the call back to David H. Li for closing remarks.

David H. Li: Thank you again for joining us today. As we conclude, I leave you with five key takeaways. First, our portfolio transformation is nearing completion and continues to improve the quality of our portfolio and sharpen our strategic focus. Second, our core businesses continue to demonstrate resilient margins and strong cash generation across a dynamic operating environment. Third, our first-half performance demonstrates the durability and resilience of the business and the strength of our execution. This is reflected in our margin expansion, strong cash generation, and increased full-year guidance. Fourth, disciplined capital allocation remains a priority. We are investing in high-return growth opportunities with minimal capital investment, strengthening our balance sheet, and returning meaningful capital to shareholders.

To wrap up, we are delivering on the commitments we set out in our strategic portfolio update and remain on track to achieve our financial commitments. We are building a stronger, higher-quality Ingevity with a more focused portfolio, differentiated technology positions, expanded earnings power, and financial flexibility to create long-term value for our shareholders. Thank you again for your interest and support of Ingevity. And with that, we will conclude today’s call.

Operator: This concludes today’s call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.