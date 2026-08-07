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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Senior Director of Investor Relations - Christopher Ward

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer - Stuart Essig

Chief Financial Officer - Lea Daniels Knight

TAKEAWAYS

Total Revenue -- $418.8 million, reflecting 0.8% reported growth and 0.7% organic growth driven by improved supply reliability and operational execution.

-- $418.8 million, reflecting 0.8% reported growth and 0.7% organic growth driven by improved supply reliability and operational execution. Adjusted EPS -- $0.56, representing a 24% increase versus the prior year, primarily attributed to operational execution and $0.05 per share in tariff favorability.

-- $0.56, representing a 24% increase versus the prior year, primarily attributed to operational execution and $0.05 per share in tariff favorability. Specialty Surgery Revenue -- $309.3 million, up 1.7% reported and 1.6% organically, supported by growth in Global Neurosurgery and Instruments.

-- $309.3 million, up 1.7% reported and 1.6% organically, supported by growth in Global Neurosurgery and Instruments. Global Neurosurgery Revenue -- growing 1.9% on an organic basis due to improved supply fulfillment for Certas Plus, CUSA, and BactiSeal products.

-- growing 1.9% on an organic basis due to improved supply fulfillment for Certas Plus, CUSA, and BactiSeal products. Instruments Revenue -- increasing 3.2% on an organic basis, benefiting from favorable order timing relative to the previous quarter.

-- increasing 3.2% on an organic basis, benefiting from favorable order timing relative to the previous quarter. Tissue Reconstruction Revenue -- $109.5 million, a 1.9% reported decline and 2.0% organic decline, as growth in DuraSorb and PriMatrix was offset by a difficult year-over-year comparison for Integra Skin.

-- $109.5 million, a 1.9% reported decline and 2.0% organic decline, as growth in DuraSorb and PriMatrix was offset by a difficult year-over-year comparison for Integra Skin. Private Label Revenue -- increasing 4.7% compared to the prior year, contributing to the performance of the Tissue Reconstruction segment.

-- increasing 4.7% compared to the prior year, contributing to the performance of the Tissue Reconstruction segment. Adjusted Gross Margin -- 61.3%, up 60 basis points from 60.7% in the prior year, reflecting manufacturing efficiencies and lower remediation spending.

-- 61.3%, up 60 basis points from 60.7% in the prior year, reflecting manufacturing efficiencies and lower remediation spending. Adjusted EBITDA Margin -- 18.7%, an increase of 160 basis points compared to 17.1% in the prior year, driven by gross margin improvements and cost-saving initiatives.

-- 18.7%, an increase of 160 basis points compared to 17.1% in the prior year, driven by gross margin improvements and cost-saving initiatives. Operating Cash Flow -- $22.8 million for the quarter, compared to $8.9 million in the prior year, reflecting improved EBITDA and working capital management.

-- $22.8 million for the quarter, compared to $8.9 million in the prior year, reflecting improved EBITDA and working capital management. Free Cash Flow -- $10.5 million, representing a 24% free cash flow conversion rate based on adjusted net income.

-- $10.5 million, representing a 24% free cash flow conversion rate based on adjusted net income. Net Debt and Leverage -- $1.6 billion in net debt, with a consolidated total leverage ratio of 4.1x, down from 4.5x at the end of 2025.

-- $1.6 billion in net debt, with a consolidated total leverage ratio of 4.1x, down from 4.5x at the end of 2025. Third Quarter 2026 Guidance -- revenue expected between $410 million to $425 million, representing organic growth of 1.9% to 5.7%, and adjusted EPS of $0.53 to $0.61.

-- revenue expected between $410 million to $425 million, representing organic growth of 1.9% to 5.7%, and adjusted EPS of $0.53 to $0.61. Full Year 2026 Revenue Guidance -- updated to $1.654 billion to $1.695 billion to reflect foreign exchange impacts from a stronger U.S. dollar, while reaffirming organic growth of 0.8% to 3.3%.

-- updated to $1.654 billion to $1.695 billion to reflect foreign exchange impacts from a stronger U.S. dollar, while reaffirming organic growth of 0.8% to 3.3%. Full Year 2026 Adjusted EPS Guidance -- reaffirmed at a range of $2.40 to $2.50, incorporating updated tariff assumptions and potential debt refinancing costs.

-- reaffirmed at a range of $2.40 to $2.50, incorporating updated tariff assumptions and potential debt refinancing costs. Capital Expenditures -- $12.3 million for the quarter, as the company continues to invest in manufacturing capacity and quality systems.

-- $12.3 million for the quarter, as the company continues to invest in manufacturing capacity and quality systems. SurgiMend Historical Performance -- management indicated a target to recover approximately 50% of the $40 million historical annual revenue during the initial phase of the product relaunch.

-- management indicated a target to recover approximately 50% of the $40 million historical annual revenue during the initial phase of the product relaunch. Liquidity Position -- $496 million in total liquidity as of June 30, 2026, including $274 million in cash and short-term investments.

-- $496 million in total liquidity as of June 30, 2026, including $274 million in cash and short-term investments. M&A Cash Outlay -- $11 million in final milestone payments related to the SeaSpine acquisition were paid during the quarter.

-- $11 million in final milestone payments related to the SeaSpine acquisition were paid during the quarter. Annualized Cost Savings -- margin improvement initiatives are expected to deliver an incremental $10 million to $15 million in savings in 2027 beyond the $25 million to $30 million projected for 2026.

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RISKS

Knight stated, "there was flooding in the Cincinnati area that has resulted in operational disruption at our manufacturing site," noting that while the company implemented business continuity plans, it continues to assess inventory and insurance impacts.

Knight noted, "continued growth in MicroFrance ENT instruments, offset by ongoing pressures in sinus balloons," leading to a low single-digit decline in the ENT business.

Knight indicated, "the decline there reflects competition based on new entrants in the powder form," referring to performance challenges for the MicroMatrix product within the wound reconstruction business.

SUMMARY

Management at **Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation** (IART +0.88%) reported a stabilization of operations during the second quarter, highlighted by the restart of manufacturing at the Braintree facility and sequential revenue growth. The company stated that improved supply reliability and a more aligned commercial structure are enabling a transition from remediation to growth. Management reaffirmed full-year organic revenue and earnings guidance, citing seasonal expectations and the phased relaunch of core products. The company also indicated that it remains focused on deleveraging the balance sheet and optimizing its capital structure through planned refinancing activities in the second half of the year.

The company successfully restarted manufacturing at the Braintree facility, a key milestone to support the planned commercial relaunch of the SurgiMend 510(k) product in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Management is pursuing a dual PMA strategy for implant-based breast reconstruction, with SurgiMend approval expected in early 2027 and DuraSorb expected later that year.

CEO Essig attributed the improved coordination to a commercial reorganization, stating, "The new divisional and commercial structures have been implemented, including our new chief commercial officer and also, new division leaders reporting into that role."

The relaunch of PriMatrix has reached approximately 50% of its pre-recall revenue levels nine months after returning to market, serving as a model for the upcoming SurgiMend launch.

Management expects to offset potential interest expense headwinds from a planned debt refinancing through incremental operational improvements and cost-savings initiatives already underway.

CEO Essig emphasized the stability of the core business, stating, "I do not think the company needs a strategic reset. We have got strong market positions. We participate in really attractive end markets."

The company remains on track to reduce its leverage ratio to the upper end of its target range of 2.5x to 3.5x by the end of 2026.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

BactiSeal : An antimicrobial impregnated catheter system used to reduce the risk of bacterial colonization.

: An antimicrobial impregnated catheter system used to reduce the risk of bacterial colonization. Certas Plus : A programmable valve used in the treatment of hydrocephalus to manage cerebrospinal fluid.

: A programmable valve used in the treatment of hydrocephalus to manage cerebrospinal fluid. CUSA : Cavitron Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator, a surgical tool used to remove tissue through ultrasonic ablation.

: Cavitron Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator, a surgical tool used to remove tissue through ultrasonic ablation. DuraSorb : A bioresorbable synthetic matrix used in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

: A bioresorbable synthetic matrix used in plastic and reconstructive surgery. EU MDR : European Union Medical Device Regulation, a set of regulations that governs the production and distribution of medical devices in Europe.

: European Union Medical Device Regulation, a set of regulations that governs the production and distribution of medical devices in Europe. MicroFrance : A brand of ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) handheld instruments.

: A brand of ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) handheld instruments. PMA : Pre-Market Approval, the most stringent type of device marketing application required by the FDA.

: Pre-Market Approval, the most stringent type of device marketing application required by the FDA. PriMatrix : A dermal repair scaffold derived from fetal bovine dermis used for wound management and reconstruction.

: A dermal repair scaffold derived from fetal bovine dermis used for wound management and reconstruction. SurgiMend: An acellular dermal matrix used for soft tissue repair and reconstruction.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Integra LifeSciences Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. To ask a question, please press *1 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press *1 again. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Christopher Ward, Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Christopher Ward: Good morning. And thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Stuart Essig, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Lea Daniels Knight, Chief Financial Officer. You should have the press release this morning announcing our second quarter 2026 financial results. We released an earnings presentation we referenced during the call is available at integralife.com under Investors, Events and Presentations, look for the file named second quarter 2026 earnings call presentation. Before we begin, I want to remind you that many statements made during the call may be considered forward-looking.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's Exchange Act reports filed with the SEC. These factors are also detailed in the release. Also in our prepared remarks, we will reference reported and organic revenue growth. Organic revenue growth excludes the effects of foreign currency, acquisitions and divestitures. Unless otherwise stated, all disaggregated and franchise-level revenue growth rates are based on organic performance. Lastly, our comments today will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in today's press release, which is an exhibit to Integra's current report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC. With that, I will now turn the call over to Stuart.

Stuart Essig: Thank you, Christopher. And good morning to everyone on the line. We are encouraged by our second quarter results. We delivered on our commitments, achieved important milestones, and advanced our key priorities across the business. As a result, we are operating with greater consistency and strengthening our foundation for long-term growth. Revenue for the second quarter was $419 million up $27 million sequentially and in line with our May guidance. Adjusted earnings per share were above the high end of our guidance range, driven by our improved operating execution, and favorable tariff dynamics in the quarter. We are reaffirming our full year organic revenue growth outlook and adjusted EPS guidance. As our underlying operating expectations for the year remain unchanged.

We are updating our reported revenue outlook to reflect the impact of foreign exchange. Lea will provide additional color on our guidance. Turning to our business segments, specialty surgery remains a core strength of the company. We hold a leading position in neurosurgery supported by a broad portfolio of differentiated products. long-standing customer relationships, and clinical interventions that are deeply embedded in the daily practice of neurosurgeons. Importantly, our leading positions in neurosurgery and instruments provide unique access to hospitals, IDNs, and GPOs, strengthening our enterprise commercial footprint and offering further growth opportunities across our broader portfolio. ENT remains an important emerging growth opportunity for Integra.

We continue to invest in the pipeline, and are confident in our commercial team's ability to drive meaningful growth as the business and portfolio continue to develop. Turning to tissue reconstruction, we maintain a strong market position anchored by Integra Skin. Our flagship product and the market leader in dermal regeneration. The franchise is built on the broadest product portfolio available. Including Integra Skin, PriMatrix, AmnioExcel, MicroMatrix, and DuraSorb. This drives market leadership in complex wound reconstruction particularly in the hospital setting. Looking more broadly at the market, we believe Integra LifeSciences is uniquely positioned within the evolving reimbursement landscape.

The combination of the breadth of our portfolio deep clinical evidence, a predominantly hospital-based business model, and pricing aligned with both hospital and outpatient reimbursement dynamics is difficult to replicate. As the market continues to adjust to the recent CMS reimbursement changes, we believe these strengths make us one of the best-positioned companies in wound reconstruction. We are also encouraged by the continued adoption of PriMatrix following its relaunch. Strong customer adoption reinforces our confidence in both the value of this product and our ability to successfully bring important products back to the market. Building on that momentum, we have successfully restarted manufacturing at our Braintree facility. Marking an important operational milestone for the company.

We are now building inventory to support the commercial relaunch of SurgiMend 510(k) product in the fourth quarter. While the relaunch of SurgiMend represents an important near-term milestone, our broader objective is to expand the opportunity for both SurgiMend and DuraSorb through our dual PMA strategy in implant-based breast reconstruction. We are advancing toward an expanded label for SurgiMend, which we expect in 2027 with DuraSorb expected later that same year. Once approved, SurgiMend and DuraSorb would provide both biologic and synthetic solutions with the first two PMA indications for implant-based breast reconstruction expanding surgeon choice, and further strengthening one of Integra's key competitive advantages the breadth of our portfolio.

Combined with our established presence in complex wound reconstruction, and our commercial capabilities, we believe this strategy positions us well for long-term growth in this market. Beyond our portfolio initiatives, we have begun to realize the benefits of the broader changes we have made in how the company operates. By better aligning our commercial organization, operating model, and transformation initiatives around the common set of priorities, we are improving execution and enhancing coordination across the business. Together, these efforts are creating a more efficient organization. And have contributed to cost savings in the second quarter. As we continue to improve supply reliability and operational performance, we see a clear path to further margin improvement in the coming years.

That same focus on disciplined execution is reflected in our approach to capital allocation. Deleveraging continues to be our top priority. We exited the second quarter of 2026 at 4.1x total leverage down from 4.5x at year-end. And we remain on track to approach the upper end of our target leverage range by the end of 2026. Overall, we are advancing important milestones, improving how we operate, strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth. We remain focused on creating long-term value for customers, shareholders, and employees. With that, let me turn the call over to Lea for additional detail on our results and outlook.

Lea Daniels Knight: Thank you, Stuart. Good morning, everyone. I want to begin by thanking our team for their continued strong execution in the second quarter. Turning to Slide 5, I will cover our second quarter financial results. Our second quarter revenues were $419 million representing 0.8% growth on a reported basis and 0.7% growth on an organic basis. These results build on the progress we have made over the past year and they reflect the steadier, more predictable performance we are now delivering quarter-to-quarter. Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.56 an increase of 24% compared to the prior year. Relative to our May guidance, revenue delivery and transformation savings were in line with our expectations and stronger overall operational execution.

Drove performance to the high end of our guidance range. In addition, we benefited from $0.05 per share of tariff favorability versus our May guidance. Which contributed to our adjusted EPS performance above the high end of our guidance range. Gross margin for the quarter was 61.3% up approximately 60 basis points from 60.7% in the prior year reflecting efficiencies achieved across manufacturing operations and lower remediation spending. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.7%, up approximately 160 basis points versus 17.1% in Q2 2025, reflecting the benefits of the gross margin drivers I just discussed, together with contributions from our recent margin improvement initiatives.

Cash flows from operations totaled $22.8 million in the second quarter and capital expenditures were $12.3 million Turning to slide 6, we will take a deeper dive into our Specialty Surgery revenue highlights for the second quarter. Specialty surgery revenue was $309.3 million representing 1.7% growth on a reported basis On an organic basis, revenue grew 1.6% compared to the prior year. Global Neurosurgery delivered 1.9% organic growth driven by Certas Plus, CUSA and BactiSeal as supply reliability and fulfillment have continued to improve. Sales of capital equipment were down approximately 1% as double-digit growth in CUSA was offset by a decline in smaller-ticket capital equipment during the period.

We remain confident in the hospital capital environment and maintain a positive outlook for capital. For the year, Instruments grew low single digits benefiting from order timing relative to the first quarter. We continue to expect growth for the full year. In ENT, revenue declined low single digits reflecting continued growth in MicroFrance ENT instruments, offset by ongoing pressures in sinus balloons. Revenue in our international markets grew low single digits as improving supply is strengthening our ability to meet customer demand. Moving to our tissue reconstruction segment on Slide 7. Tissue Reconstruction revenues were $109.5 million down 1.9% on a reported basis and down 2% on an organic basis compared to the prior year.

Within Wound Reconstruction, we continue to see positive growth contributions from DuraSorb and encouraging momentum following the relaunch of PriMatrix. While Integra Skin grew sequentially over the first quarter, it was down year-over-year as the second quarter of 2025 benefited from a significant backorder clearance for the product. MicroMatrix also declined in the quarter versus the prior year. For the first half of the year, wound reconstruction was approximately flat versus 2025 and its performance remains within the range of outcomes contemplated in our full year guidance. During the second quarter, private label sales grew 4.7%. Finally, international sales in tissue reconstruction grew low single digits driven by Integra Skin.

If you turn to Slide 8, I will provide a brief update on our balance sheet capital structure and cash flow. Operating cash flow for the second quarter was $22.8 million compared to $8.9 million in the prior year. Our second quarter operating cash flow also reflects an $11 million final milestone payment related to the SeaSpine acquisition. For the first half of 2026, operating cash flow was $35 million compared to 2025, and we remain on track to deliver an approximate $150 million improvement in operating cash flow for the year driven by EBITDA growth, working capital efficiency, and an approximate $60 million reduction in cash expenditures related to EU MDR compliance and Braintree start-up costs.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $10.5 million with a free cash flow conversion rate of 24%. As of June 30, net debt was $1.6 billion and our consolidated total leverage ratio was 4.1x within our current maximum allowable leverage of 5x. Reducing our leverage and continued debt repayment remain our top capital allocation priorities for 2026. We will continue to reduce our leverage over the course of the year and expect to approach the upper end of our target leverage range of 2.5x to 3.5x by the end of 2026. The company had total liquidity of approximately $496 million including approximately $274 million in cash and short-term investments with the remainder available under our revolving credit facility.

Turning to slide 9, I will provide our consolidated revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance for the third quarter and full year 2026. Before I begin, I would like to note that two weeks ago, there was flooding in the Cincinnati area that has resulted in operational disruption at our manufacturing site. We responded immediately implementing our business continuity plan, Based on our latest assessment of the inventory available at our distribution centers, our secondary supply sources and our insurance coverage, we do not expect the event to have a material impact on our revenue or EPS guidance for 2026.

For the third quarter, we expect revenues to be in a range of $410 million to $425 million representing reported growth of 2% to 5.7% and organic growth of 1.9% to 5.7%. Turning to the full year 2026, we are reaffirming our organic revenue growth guidance range of 0.8% to 3.3% reflecting our expectation for a second half revenue increase driven by normal seasonality and continued improvement in supply. We are updating our reported revenue outlook to a range of $1.654 billion to $1.695 billion and reported growth of 1.1% to 3.7% to reflect the FX impact of a stronger U.S. dollar relative to our prior guidance assumption.

Turning now to adjusted earnings per share guidance for the third quarter and full year. For the third quarter, we expect adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.53 to $0.61. For the full year, we are maintaining our adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $2.40 to $2.50. The midpoint of our guidance range continues to reflect gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, over 2025 of 60 and 100 basis points, respectively, as our underlying operating assumptions are unchanged. Lastly, we continue to evaluate how to optimize our capital structure. And we expect to refinance our outstanding bank debt in the second half of 2026 if market conditions permit.

While we now anticipate somewhat higher interest expense in the second half of the year due to both the current rate environment and a potential refinancing, we expect those impacts to be offset by tariff favorability. We continue to expect to deliver earnings within our 2026 adjusted EPS guidance range and do not expect the higher interest expense to alter our broader earnings trajectory. Looking beyond 2026, we expect to offset potential interest expense headwinds through ongoing operational improvements and cost savings initiatives. For your reference, we have included the key assumptions underlying our third quarter and full year guidance as well as the key modeling inputs. On Slide 10. With that, I will turn the call back to Stuart.

Stuart Essig: Thank you, Lea. Before we move to Q&A, let me close with a few thoughts. The second quarter was another step forward for Integra. We delivered on our commitments, advanced important milestones across the business, and continued to improve the way we operate. We are seeing the benefits of stronger execution and improved supply reliability. The organization is more aligned, and we continue to make meaningful progress on the opportunities that can drive future growth. Including the SurgiMend relaunch, our PMA strategy in implant-based breast reconstruction. As I spend time with our customers, I am increasingly excited about what lies ahead.

We still have work to do, but I believe we are building real momentum and positioning Integra well for a strong future. What gives me confidence is the talent and dedication of our team at Integra, I want to thank our employees for their resilience, commitment to the business, and the way they continue to support our purpose every day. Their focus and perseverance are central to the progress we are making and to the future we are building. Thank you for your continued interest in Integra. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Operator: Thank you. As a reminder, to ask a question, please press *1 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press *1 again. One moment for questions. Our first question comes from Vikramjeet Chopra with BMO Capital Markets. You may proceed.

Anton: Good morning, Stuart. Hi, Lea. This is Anton on for Vic. Thanks for taking our questions. Maybe I will start with you. Second quarter EPS has beaten consensus by $0.08 but the guide was held intact. Can you talk a little bit more about what is driving a reaffirmed full year EPS outlook despite $0.03 organic outperformance? Is it just conservatism? Were there some spend anticipated in the second quarter that shifted to later this year? Or is there some kind of incremental expense headwind you are expecting in the second half?

Lea Daniels Knight: Yes, certainly. Thanks, Anton, for the question. So yes, to your point, or our adjusted EPS was $0.56. We were $0.04 above our entire guidance range, $0.08 above the midpoint to your point. Notably, we were also 24% above our prior year EPS. Relative to our May guidance, what you saw is revenue delivery and transformation savings were in line with our expectations. We did see stronger performance from an operational execution perspective, which contributed to EPS being at the high end of the guide. In addition, though, we saw tariff favorability of about $0.05 per share. That is what drove us above the high end of our guide for the quarter.

And to your point, in the second half, what we are now doing is that the upside that we saw from tariff favorability, which we had communicated in May, we have right-sized our tariff estimates or assumptions. We continue to believe our tariff exposure for the year will be about $0.10. And what we had as protection for any additional tariff changes, we are now using to mitigate an expectation of higher interest expense in the second half as a result of a planned refinancing transaction. So to your point, we do not expect, any operational headwinds to offset some of the upside that we saw, but we do expect to see interest expense headwinds.

Anton: Alright. Great. I appreciate that color. And, Stuart, you have you have appointed a new chief commercial officer and are going on commercial offense. Just looking at the business, you know, where is the organization under-indexed today? Call points, GPO penetration, geographic coverage? And what are the areas that you are kind of targeting to reinvigorate the commercial engine over the next 12 to 18 months? Thanks.

Stuart Essig: Let me start with very positive news, which is our supply situation is improving and has improved dramatically, and that is allowing our organization to be more proactive, to go on the offense. The new divisional and commercial structures have been implemented, including our new chief commercial officer and also, new division leaders reporting into that role. So the focus is on accountability. Faster decision-making, stronger ownership, broader enterprise contracting. And deeper customer and hospital engagement. I want to reiterate enterprise. We have a really good set of relationships with GPOs and IDNs. Which have really been built around our, neuro business and specialty surgery.

But that leaves a lot of opportunity to expand those relationships into tissue reconstruction and ENT, and it is just a natural thing to add those products to our national account. Contracts. So our focus is on better deployment, coordination, using the current organization more effectively. The only real increase we expect in sales force is going to be, towards SurgiMend as it ramps, and that will be consistent with the original plan for SurgiMend, as it begins to grow. So what we do not see is a broader strategy reset. There is not a sales force restructuring. It is really just a way of reinforcing our positioning with customers.

Operator: Thank you. Our next question comes from Ryan Zimmerman with BTIG.

Izzy: Good morning, Stuart, Lea. This is Izzy on for Ryan. Thanks for taking the question. Stuart, I was trying to start with you. It has been a couple of months since you have stepped back into the CEO role here at Integra, and I was curious what you have seen in that time that has been kind of in line with your expectations and if there has been anything that maybe you did not expect.

Stuart Essig: So first of all, I am very happy with what I found. I would say all of our focus as a leadership team is on improving execution, I want to underscore, I do not think the company needs a strategic reset. We have got strong market positions. We participate in really attractive end markets. Specialty surgery end markets like neuro and ENT and plastic and reconstructive surgery. And our products are clinically important. They are used in critical situations for patients' life and well-being. Our leadership team and the continuity in our leadership team is supporting execution, accountability, and consistent progress. So I really have not seen a need for reset.

What I do see is an opportunity to continue to invest in our organization and drive simplification and accountability.

Izzy: Got it. Thank you. And I think to the question prior to me, Stuart, you mentioned that SurgiMend is expected to come back prior or in line with prior expectations. I was hoping you could maybe quantify that a little bit more ahead of that fourth quarter launch and maybe some of the expectations into 2027? Thanks for taking the questions.

Stuart Essig: Sure. So first, let me talk a little bit about how we have been doing in the market pre-SurgiMend. We sell DuraSorb into the market with, again, a separate smaller sales force. We have been driving DuraSorb share and growth consistently in the double digits. So, we continue with that sales organization to be asked, when are we going to get SurgiMend relaunched? And, how quickly we can bring it to market? So we have real confidence in the demand for that product from legacy customers as well as new customers. The market mix in terms of demand for tissue, has been moving from human tissue to xenograft and to resorbable synthetics.

That really plays to our SurgiMend portfolio and our DuraSorb and our DuraSorb portfolio. So we expect share recapture to build over multiple quarters with SurgiMend. And I would remind you that our 2026 guidance does not assume any meaningful SurgiMend contribution. We do expect to launch it in the fourth quarter. And then we expect a modest recovery I think I would say something to the effect of 50% of its historical performance of $40 million and in line with our PriMatrix launch, which has been going very well and where we seem to be driving relatively quickly about 50% of the legacy revenues.

Operator: Thank you. Our next question comes from Ravi Misra with Truist Securities. You may proceed.

Ravi Misra: Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking the question. So just on the revenue guide, can you maybe talk about what gets you to the high end or the low end of the Q3 guide? And while we are at it, 2027 kind of consensus has growth acceleration. On the top line. Just curious, with all these products coming to market, potential indication expansion for your tissue surgery. And how are you-- are you comfortable with where the street sits? Thanks. And I have one follow-up.

Lea Daniels Knight: Certainly. Thanks for the question, Ravi. So to your first part of your question regarding our 2026 guide, high and low, So reaffirming our full year organic revenue growth guidance of 0.8% to 3.3% We did update our reported revenue range just to reflect FX. We get to the high end of that guide, through stronger supply reliability, stronger seasonal demand, as well as faster realization of our cost savings The low end reflects a more measured pace of supply recovery as well as second half execution. So that is the high and the low. To your question on 2027, as you know, we do not provide 2027 guidance during this call. We will do that officially in February.

But I can give you a way to think about a performance in 2027. So on the top line, through revenue, we do expect to see growth in 2027 versus 2026. But like the approach we took in 2026, we are going to continue to be very prudent with respect to our assumptions on the pace of supply as well as share recovery. Throughout the year. From an EPS perspective, we do expect to be able to offset the incremental interest expense headwind that I talked about earlier as a result of a second half 2026 refinancing, through additional cost savings.

When we talked about our 2026 initiatives earlier, we indicated that not only were they going to deliver the $25 million to $30 million in cost savings that we projected for 2026, but on an annualized basis, they would deliver an incremental $10 million to $15 million in 2027. Additionally, we expect to see remediation and transformation costs come down as we continue to strengthen our quality as well as stabilize our supply. And all of these things together should allow us to see EPS growth faster than the rate of sales growth.

And then finally, on cash flow, we expect to see continued improvement in terms of cash flow generation as we work to improve our overall quality of earnings.

Ravi Misra: Great. Thank you very much. Super helpful color. And then just one last follow-up for me. Just in ENT, I think your performance was a little bit better than we expected. Still a year-over-year decline, I think. But can you talk about outlook here? I mean, seems instruments are doing well. Curious around the reimbursement headwinds in MicroFrance, and then maybe how elective procedures are shaping up in this space. Thanks a lot.

Lea Daniels Knight: Yeah, certainly. So from an ENT perspective to your point, Q2 did decline low single digits. We did continue to see growth on the MicroFrance instruments part of the business, but that was more than offset by the continued reimbursement pressures that you mentioned on the sinus balloons part. Of the business. We did indicate as part of our Q1 results that we did expect ENT to be down on a full year basis. And that continues to hold true and is reflected in our guide at this point in time.

Our focus going forward will be to focus on innovation in order to drive growth in ENT in the long-term and where we see those kind of more innovative segments are in navigated systems as well as Eustachian tubes. To your point on procedures, you know, and I will talk broadly because, you know, as we look across the business, overall procedural demand has remained generally consistent with our expectations The majority of our business, if you remember, is in trauma, and acute care versus, truly elective procedures.

And so while there may be varying impacts across procedures as well as end markets, right now we cannot see any specific evidence that we are seeing any unusual impacts from, whether it be ACA subsidies or any other sort of insurance enrollment trends. And so believe the procedures and care settings that we operate in provide some protection for us and have not seen any real impacts. Thank you.

Operator: Our next question comes from Lawrence Biegelsen with Wells Fargo. You may proceed.

Ross Osborn: Hi. Good morning. This is Ross Osborn for Larry. So starting off, I realized Integra Skin had a tough comp. But ignoring the prior year, how would you rate the level of demand you are seeing today? And how should we think about contribution to next year?

Lea Daniels Knight: Yes. So for Q2, we did see a decline in wound reconstruction. There were two parts to that. It was driven by Integra Skin as well as MicroMatrix. To your question specifically on Integra Skin, revenue was actually up sequentially as you look Q2 versus Q1. And so the performance versus a year ago was really due to kind of that tough year ago comp. Driven by backorder clearance that we saw in Q2 2025. And so from an Integra Skin perspective, we expect to build on the momentum that we have seen in terms of sequential revenue lift. Through the balance of the year.

And then as it relates to MicroMatrix, the decline there reflects competition based on new entrants in the powder form. In total, wound reconstruction through the first half was about flat, and that is consistent with what is currently contemplated in our guidance.

Ross Osborn: Okay. Great. And then what is the latest on MediHoney? And how should we think about that as a growth contributor in 2027?

Stuart Essig: Yes. Why do not I grab MediHoney? First of all, we continue to advance the work to bring MediHoney back to market in 2027. We are including nothing in our 2026 guidance for MediHoney. And, we will continue to move forward with an expectation of bringing, the product back to market in 2027. It is in significant demand, and so we are confident in our ability to regain share over time as we bring the product back.

Ross Osborn: Thanks for taking our questions.

Operator: Thank you. Our next question comes from Travis Steed with Bank of America. You may proceed.

Raymond: This is Raymond on for Travis. Thanks for taking our question. Just to build on the previous question on wound reconstruction, how should we be thinking about performance in the second half now with the return of PriMatrix and DuraSorb strength building. And then with SurgiMend, I appreciate that the contribution in 2026 is not as material, but maybe more into 2027. When can we expect the wound reconstruction business as a whole to return to more sustainable strength?

Stuart Essig: So let me take a crack. First, our relaunch of PriMatrix is going, I would say exceptionally well. Our numbers are in line with our expectation. And we are seeing significant early signs of customer reengagement. Approximately nine months into the relaunch, the revenues recovered to slightly more than 50% of the pre-recall levels. And, PriMatrix continues to increase sequentially, quarter-over-quarter. I would say, one of the upsides of our recovery is that not only are we winning back prior customers, but our commercial team has been identifying additional opportunities based on many of the learnings that we had, while the products were off the market. Let me take a second on SurgiMend.

Braintree is actively manufacturing SurgiMend, and we consider that a key operational milestone for Integra. Our near-term focus is building inventory to support a phased and disciplined Q4 relaunch. With sufficient inventory expected for the launch. We will have a controlled market relaunch applying what we have learned from PriMatrix to the way we relaunched the product, and we will start by engaging the historical highest-volume users and the KOLs first. Braintree was built with a quality system designed to meet the highest regulatory standards. And, again, we are not assuming any meaningful SurgiMend contribution in 2026.

Raymond: Got it. Okay. Thank you. I guess on SurgiMend, maybe just to build and looking into 2027, I appreciate that. The FDA has cleared the PMA contingent on a successful inspection, is there a window in which we can expect the FDA inspection to occur? Have you maybe submitted a request for them to come visit? How should we be thinking about the timeline for breast reconstruction?

Stuart Essig: Yes. Let me open the question a little bit more broadly to SurgiMend and DuraSorb, both of which are working their way toward a PMA label. So first, let me talk about SurgiMend. So as you acknowledge the clinical safety and efficacy review is complete, and we have an approvable decision from FDA already in place. So the PMA is now pending a successful pre-approval inspection at Braintree, which, we will be ready for, this year. For DuraSorb, enrollment and follow-up are complete. And data analysis is underway. So, that is moving on a slower timeframe than SurgiMend. And like SurgiMend, the PMA will also require a manufacturing facility pre-approval inspection.

Obviously, always timing for any approval is up to the FDA. But we are expecting approval for SurgiMend earlier in 2027. and later in the year for DuraSorb. I will remind you all of our warning letter action items are expected to be implemented by the end of 2026. But ultimately any inspection and approval timing remain subject to the FDA.

Raymond: Got it.

Raymond: Thank you very much.

Operator: Thank you. Our next question comes from Robbie Marcus with JPMorgan. You may proceed.

Alan: Hi, thanks for the questions. This is Alan on for Ravi. I joined a little bit late, so sorry if this has been asked already. But when I look at your performance down the P&L this quarter, I definitely saw much better SG&A control. I think we have been seeing that on a good trajectory recently, when we think about the trajectory for the balance of the year, how should we think about you know, balancing continued SG&A controls with your efforts to get some of these new products back online.

Lea Daniels Knight: Yeah. So let me take that Alan. Thank you for the question. So in terms of, cadence of the year of how we deliver against our guide, what you will see is, you know, we talked about from a revenue lens, you know, Q1, we saw a step up from Q1 to Q2 of about $27 million that is exactly what we laid out as part of our May guidance. Our Q3 guide keeps Q2 and Q3 about flat. And then we will see another step up in Q4 of about $25 million. So that is the cadence we described in May.

It is how we have been executing through Q2 and how we continue to expect to execute through the balance of the year. On the cost side of the equation, if you recall, when we instituted or implemented the initiatives that were going to drive $25 million to $30 million of savings this year. What we said is the actions and activities have been implemented as of Q1, but we would realize acceleration of those savings as we move throughout the year. So that is going to be the driver to be able to drive additional leverage from an SG&A perspective for each quarter as we move forward from Q3 on for the balance of the year.

And because it is tied to those initiatives, right, the very strategic part of our transformation in terms of operating model, how we are building new ways of working, we can do that while also making sure that we execute flawlessly against the planned launches for SurgiMend, as well as against the remainder of our remediation commitment.

Alan: Got it. Thanks. And I heard your answer on, you know, the impact of ACA subsidies, how you are kind of insulated from that. But just curious on the, you know, the CapEx side of the equation. And again, sorry, if you have already answered the question, but just generally, the health of the broader CapEx market.

Lea Daniels Knight: So our capital market? Yes. So our capital business saw strong growth in CUSA for the quarter. That performance was offset by some of our smaller-ticket capital equipment, but overall, we still believe our funnel remains healthy and the broader market remains healthy for capital.

Alan: Thank you.

Operator: Our next question comes from Jayson Bedford with Raymond James and Associates. You may proceed.

Elena: Hi. This is Elena for Jason. Thanks for taking my question. I have one on guidance. You expect Q3 organic growth to be an acceleration from the first half levels. What gives you confidence in this guide, especially given the tough prior year comp? And can you talk about the moving pieces that contribute to growth?

Lea Daniels Knight: Yes. So, yes, let me level set because a year ago in Q3, we actually had experienced two supply, interruptions. That actually drove performance down for that quarter. So as we now lap that period, we have an easier comp if you will, Q3 2026 versus 2025. So that describes part of the performance that we expect to deliver and what is currently reflected in the guide. But in addition to that, as we move through the year, what was also communicated is we continue to have supply improvements.

We continue to see momentum across parts of our business particularly in neurosurgery, and expect to see more momentum in Integra Skin, and as we already discussed, with the return of SurgiMend in Q4. And while that in and of itself for the quarter will not be a material contribution, it still marks a very significant milestone in terms of getting that product back into the market.

Elena: Okay. Thank you. And I also had a question on the leadership changes. Could you please share more on why now is the right time for this change, and what are the priorities for these businesses going forward?

Stuart Essig: Sure. So leadership change is really reflected only in the commercial organization, and it really reflects a succession process. Our neuro leader, our specialty surgery leader, was promoted to chief commercial officer. And in each of the divisions, we promoted new division presidents. But in each case, they came from inside our business and come with significant knowledge and following within our organization. We bring together the leadership of the two divisions which then, allows us to coordinate our enterprise activity where we see a lot of opportunity to leverage our GPO and IDN presence that is really on the, surgical side and drive it into the tissue reconstruction and ENT side.

So I would not think of this as a, significant change in leadership as opposed to an evolution of leadership where we are getting even more opportunity to leverage our internal leaders throughout the commercial part of the business.

Operator: Okay. Thank you. This concludes the conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.