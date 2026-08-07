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Friday, July 31, 2026 at 5:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Chief Executive Officer - Kevin Collins

Chief Investment Officer - Brian Norris

President - David Lyle

Chief Financial Officer - Mark Gregson

Investor Relations - Greg Seals

TAKEAWAYS

Net Income per Common Share -- $0.34, representing an improvement from a net loss of $0.28 per share in the first quarter of 2026.

-- $0.34, representing an improvement from a net loss of $0.28 per share in the first quarter of 2026. Earnings Available for Distribution (EAD) -- $0.50 per share, declining from $0.55 in the first quarter due to shifts in the hedge portfolio and borrowing costs.

-- $0.50 per share, declining from $0.55 in the first quarter due to shifts in the hedge portfolio and borrowing costs. Total Investment Portfolio -- $8.2 billion at quarter end, an increase of 12.4% from the previous quarter as management deployed capital from equity issuance.

-- $8.2 billion at quarter end, an increase of 12.4% from the previous quarter as management deployed capital from equity issuance. Agency RMBS Allocation -- $6.0 billion, making up the largest portion of the portfolio and benefiting from contracting risk premiums.

-- $6.0 billion, making up the largest portion of the portfolio and benefiting from contracting risk premiums. Agency TBA Allocation -- $1.2 billion, which management stated provided attractive levered gross returns in the high teens due to favorable technical conditions.

-- $1.2 billion, which management stated provided attractive levered gross returns in the high teens due to favorable technical conditions. Agency CMBS Allocation -- $901.9 million, providing portfolio stability and diversification with yields that have low sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations.

-- $901.9 million, providing portfolio stability and diversification with yields that have low sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations. Economic Return -- 3.8% for the quarter, comprised of $0.36 in dividends and a 0.6% decline in book value per share.

-- 3.8% for the quarter, comprised of $0.36 in dividends and a 0.6% decline in book value per share. Book Value per Common Share -- $8.03 at quarter end, compared to $8.08 as of March 31, 2026.

-- $8.03 at quarter end, compared to $8.08 as of March 31, 2026. Economic Debt-to-Equity Ratio -- 7.5x, which remained unchanged from the previous quarter as management maintained leverage levels amid market uncertainty.

-- 7.5x, which remained unchanged from the previous quarter as management maintained leverage levels amid market uncertainty. Unrestricted Cash and Unencumbered Investments -- $548.3 million, representing 55% of total equity and providing a cushion against potential market stress.

-- $548.3 million, representing 55% of total equity and providing a cushion against potential market stress. At-the-Market (ATM) Issuance -- $118 million in net proceeds raised through the issuance of 14.8 million common shares, intended to improve operating efficiency.

-- $118 million in net proceeds raised through the issuance of 14.8 million common shares, intended to improve operating efficiency. Hedge Ratio -- 97% of borrowing costs, reflecting a cautious stance regarding the path of monetary policy and potential interest rate volatility.

-- 97% of borrowing costs, reflecting a cautious stance regarding the path of monetary policy and potential interest rate volatility. Duration Gap -- Reduced to 0.25 years from 0.5 years at the end of the first quarter, signaling a more defensive position against interest rate moves.

-- Reduced to 0.25 years from 0.5 years at the end of the first quarter, signaling a more defensive position against interest rate moves. Average Earning Asset Yield -- 5.15%, a decrease from 5.36% in the first quarter of 2026.

-- 5.15%, a decrease from 5.36% in the first quarter of 2026. Average Cost of Funds -- 3.73%, improving from 3.92% in the previous quarter.

-- 3.73%, improving from 3.92% in the previous quarter. Quarter-to-Date Book Value -- Estimated to be down approximately 2.5% as of July 31, 2026, primarily due to recent mortgage underperformance and the accrual of dividends.

-- Estimated to be down approximately 2.5% as of July 31, 2026, primarily due to recent mortgage underperformance and the accrual of dividends. Agency MBS Spreads -- 143 basis points over the 5-year to 10-year SOFR blend at quarter end, which widened to approximately 150 basis points by the call date.

-- 143 basis points over the 5-year to 10-year SOFR blend at quarter end, which widened to approximately 150 basis points by the call date. Net Supply of Agency RMBS -- $81 billion through June 2026, which management noted was muted and easily absorbed by investor demand.

-- $81 billion through June 2026, which management noted was muted and easily absorbed by investor demand. 30-Year Mortgage Rates -- Near 6.5% at quarter end, resulting in restricted housing activity and limited refinancing demand.

-- Near 6.5% at quarter end, resulting in restricted housing activity and limited refinancing demand. Swap Spreads -- Widened 2 to 4 basis points during the quarter, serving as a modest tailwind for portfolio performance.

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RISKS

Norris stated, "Our expectations are that volatility, particularly in the front end, will increase or it has increased. And that tends to be a bit of a headwind for agency mortgages," noting that spreads had already widened by 7 basis points since quarter end.

SUMMARY

Management at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR +1.08%) focused on expanding the investment portfolio through the strategic use of an at-the-market equity program, which raised $118 million during the second quarter. The company reported that its assets remain concentrated in Agency RMBS and Agency CMBS to capitalize on liquidity and risk-adjusted returns supported by government guarantees. While the company maintained its monthly dividend, it increased its hedge ratio to 97% and narrowed its duration gap to navigate a volatile interest rate environment. The strategy emphasizes prepayment protection and operational scale to improve expense ratios and enhance stock liquidity as the company enters the second half of 2026.

CEO Collins stated that the ATM program provides a "clear benefit to our stockholders" by reducing fixed costs per share and improving the liquidity profile of the common stock.

Management reported that 85% of the portfolio is allocated to securities with prepayment protection, specifically through specified pools and Agency CMBS.

CIO Norris noted that mortgage rates near 6.5% have challenged housing affordability and kept refinancing activity at subdued levels.

Norris characterized the reduction in the duration gap to 0.25 years as a "more cautious stance on the direction of interest rates" following a flattening yield curve in the second quarter.

Management attributed the recent widening of mortgage spreads to "renewed kind of Middle East risks" and a reduction in forward guidance from the Federal Reserve.

The company reported that higher coupon Agency RMBS and TBA investments performed well due to contracting risk premiums and attractive carry.

Norris indicated that the first FOMC meeting under new Chairman Kevin Warsh was "more hawkish than initially anticipated," leading the company to remain cautious about potential rate hikes later in 2026.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Agency RMBS : Residential mortgage-backed securities created by government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

: Residential mortgage-backed securities created by government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Agency CMBS : Commercial mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by a U.S. government agency.

: Commercial mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by a U.S. government agency. TBA (To-Be-Announced) : A forward contract for the purchase or sale of mortgage-backed securities where the specific pools are not yet identified.

: A forward contract for the purchase or sale of mortgage-backed securities where the specific pools are not yet identified. SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) : A broad measure of the cost of borrowing cash overnight collateralized by Treasury securities.

: A broad measure of the cost of borrowing cash overnight collateralized by Treasury securities. EAD (Earnings Available for Distribution) : A non-GAAP financial measure used to estimate the income available to pay dividends to common stockholders.

: A non-GAAP financial measure used to estimate the income available to pay dividends to common stockholders. Duration Gap : The difference between the price sensitivity of assets and liabilities to changes in interest rates.

: The difference between the price sensitivity of assets and liabilities to changes in interest rates. Specified Pools : Mortgage-backed securities composed of loans with specific characteristics, such as low loan balances, to mitigate prepayment risk.

: Mortgage-backed securities composed of loans with specific characteristics, such as low loan balances, to mitigate prepayment risk. Convexity : A measure of how the duration of a bond changes as interest rates change.

: A measure of how the duration of a bond changes as interest rates change. ATM Program: A program that allows a company to sell shares of its stock directly into the secondary market at current market prices.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Welcome to the Invesco Mortgage Capital Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would like to turn the call over to Greg Seals in Investor Relations. Mr. Seals, you may begin the call.

Greg Seals: Thanks, operator, and to all of you joining us on Invesco Mortgage Capital's Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. In addition to today's press release, we have provided a presentation that covers the topics we plan to address today. The press release and presentation are available on our website, invescomortgagecapital.com. This information can be found by going to the Investor Relations section of the website. Our presentation today will include forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please review the disclosures on Slide 2 of the presentation regarding these statements and measures as well as the appendix for the appropriate reconciliations to GAAP.

Finally, Invesco Mortgage Capital is not responsible for and does not edit nor guarantee the accuracy of our earnings. Teleconference transcripts provided by third parties. The only authorized webcasts are located on our website. Again, welcome, and thank you for joining us today. I'll now turn the call over to IVR's CEO, Kevin Collins, for his comments.

Kevin Collins: Good morning, and welcome to Invesco Mortgage Capital's Second Quarter Earnings Call. I'll provide a few comments before turning the call over to our Chief Investment Officer, Brian Norris, to discuss our portfolio in more detail. Also joining us on the call this morning for Q&A is our President, David Lyle; and our CFO, Mark Gregson. Before I speak to market developments and our performance for the quarter, I would like to emphasize that our management team remains focused on disciplined investment management, prudent risk taking and delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.

We believe our platform is differentiated by a deep expertise in agency mortgage markets, strong risk management and access to extensive resources, market insights and the global perspectives of Invesco. These advantages, combined with the long-standing counterparty relationships that enhance our ability to source to finance and to hedge investments position us well to navigate challenging markets -- market environments and capitalize on attractive opportunities. Importantly, our portfolio remains concentrated in Agency RMBS, along with the meaningful allocation to Agency CMBS. These sectors continue to offer compelling risk-adjusted value supported by attractive carry, strong liquidity and credit protection provided by agency guarantees. Now turning to market developments.

The second quarter was characterized by improving financial conditions despite some periodic balance of volatility driven by geopolitical developments in the Middle East and by shifting expectations for monetary policy. Resilient economic growth, strong labor markets and an elevated inflation contributed to the bear-flattening of the U.S. treasury yield curve as short-term interest rates rose more than the longer-dated yields amid growing expectations that the FOMC's next policy move would be a hike rather than a cut. Although the second quarter was characterized by higher interest rates and more restrictive monetary policy expectations, it's important to note that interest rate volatility declined notably from March levels, while inflation expectations moderated despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding energy prices.

The 2-year breakeven fell sharply to 2% at quarter end from 3.25% at the end of the first quarter, and these developments supported risk assets broadly and they contributed to higher coupon Agency RMBS outperformance relative to U.S. treasuries. Our Agency RMBS and TBA investments performed well, driven by attractive carry and contracting risk premiums and our Agency CMBS contributed -- and our Agency CMBS continue to provide notable stability supported by attractive relative valuations and predictable cash flows. Against this backdrop, we generated an economic return of 3.8%, consisting of monthly dividends of $0.12 per share and a modest decline in book value per share of 0.6%.

Our estimated book value quarter-to-date is down roughly 2.5%, which that dollar accrued dividend given recent mortgage underperformance. So at quarter end, our economic debt-to-equity ratio remained unchanged and our $8.2 billion investment portfolio consisted of $6 billion of Agency RMBS, $1.2 billion of Agency TBA and $0.9 billion of Agency CMBS. We also maintained a sizable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $548.3 million. Our earnings available for distribution declined from $0.55 in the first quarter to $0.50 in the second quarter. And as of quarter end, we hedged 97% of our borrowing costs with interest rate swaps and U.S. treasury futures.

Regarding capital activities, we raised approximately $118 million during the quarter and more than $250 million year-to-date, enabling us to meaningfully expand our investment portfolio and capitalize on attractive opportunities across the agency mortgage market. We're encouraged by the growth of the company, which has enhanced our scale, it's improved operating efficiency and it's reduced expenses on a per share basis. In addition, we believe our larger equity base and our increased market capitalization will improve the liquidity profile of our common stock, which should ultimately broaden our appeal to investors and support long-term shareholder value.

As we continue to grow, we believe these benefits, combined with our disciplined investment approach, position us to generate attractive returns and create value for shareholders over time. So entering the third quarter, we remain constructive yet measured in our outlook for Agency RMBS and Agency CMBS as attractive valuations and supportive market fundamentals are balanced against ongoing uncertainty surrounding monetary policy as well as inflation and geopolitical developments. Despite these uncertainties, we believe valuations for our target assets remain compelling as interest rate volatility and inflation expectations have moderated from their first quarter peaks. Supply and demand dynamics remain favorable as constrained net supply continues to be absorbed by broad-based investor demand.

Additionally, we believe the sustained deescalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East will likely benefit our target assets through reduced volatility, but also through improved risk sentiment. Agency CMBS is also well positioned, supported by its attractive risk-adjusted yields, its relatively low sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations and its diversification benefits. Taken together, these macroeconomic and market technical factors create a supportive backdrop for our investment strategy as we enter the second half of 2026. Further, we believe our capital structure and our financing profile provide us with flexibility needed to pursue opportunities, while navigating continued uncertainty surrounding monetary policy, economic growth and geopolitical developments.

Away from market developments and our outlook, we remain committed to providing our investors with monthly financial summaries and paying monthly dividends to enhance transparency and deliver more consistent cash flows to income-oriented investors and to strengthen investor engagement. So to summarize, we believe our team, our capital structure, our investment portfolio are all well positioned for the future. So looking ahead, we're excited to leverage our core competencies in Agency MBS and to continue delivering attractive outcome for our investors. So now I'll turn the call over to Brian to go through our portfolio and our performance for the quarter in greater detail.

Brian Norris: Thanks, Kevin, and good morning to everyone listening to the call. I'll begin on Slide 5, which provides detail on interest rates over the past year. As Kevin noted in his opening remarks, the treasury yield curve bear flattened in the second quarter as expectations for near-term monetary policy shifted from easing to tightening. Approximately 1/3 of the flattening occurred in the last 2 weeks of the quarter in response to new Federal Reserve Chairman, Kevin Warsh's first FOMC meeting as the ensuing statement and press conference were more hawkish than initially anticipated. The Chairman sought to cement a tough stance on inflation, emphasizing the price stability portion of the Fed's mandate over that of employment.

Financial markets responded accordingly, pricing in tighter near-term monetary policy and lower future inflation expectations as inflation breakevens declined quarter-over-quarter. Conversely, treasury yields ended the quarter near their highest levels since early 2025, resulting in 30-year mortgage rates near 6.5% at quarter end and further limiting housing activity as affordability remains challenged. Positively, interest rate volatility recovered from the sharp Iran conflict-driven increase in March, supporting agency mortgage valuations. Lastly, funding markets remained stable throughout the quarter as lending capacity for our target assets remained ample and financing spreads over SOFR largely unchanged in the low teens. Slide 6 provides more detail on the Agency MBS markets over the past year, with the second quarter highlighted in gray.

Despite the bear flattening move in treasury yields, both Agency RMBS and CMBS spreads tightened over the quarter, consistent with the improved tone in financial conditions and risk sentiment. Although the entire 30-year coupon stack outperformed treasury hedges during the quarter, the outperformance was more pronounced in higher coupons, which were primarily supported by the decline in volatility and constructive supply and demand dynamics. Net supply and Agency RMBS remained muted with year-to-date issuance of just $81 billion through June. On the demand front, investor interest remained broad-based with overseas investors, banks, money managers and mortgage REITs all increasing their allocations during the quarter.

Demand from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac continued to underwhelm initial expectations, however, as their combined retained portfolios were little changed during the second quarter. The 2 entities still have over $100 billion of additional capacity under their portfolio caps, providing some comfort for investors with the expectation that the GSEs could provide support if valuations were to soften materially. The dollar roll market for higher coupon agency TBAs benefited from favorable technical conditions with implied financing rates for production coupons remaining below 1-month SOFR for much of the quarter, enhancing levered return potential.

These constructive supply and demand dynamics also supported the Agency CMBS sector, where issuance volumes moderated during the second quarter, while robust demand from banks, money managers and mortgage REITs contributed to modestly tighter spreads. Higher mortgage rates, however, weighed on specified pool payups and higher coupons as refinancing activity remains subdued and demand for prepayment protection softened accordingly. Despite this near-term pressure, we continue to view prepayment protection obtained through carefully selected specified pools particularly in premium priced holdings as an attractive investment for mortgage investors and an effective tool for mitigating the convexity risk inherent in Agency Mortgage portfolios. Slide 7 summarizes the changes in our portfolio over the course of the second quarter.

Our portfolio increased 12.4% quarter-over-quarter as we invested proceeds from ATM issuance. Most of our net purchases occurred in specified pools focused across collateral stories in 30-year 4.5% through 6% coupons. In our view, the decline in specified pool pay-ups during the second quarter created a compelling opportunity to add exposure at more attractive valuations as we continue to prioritize income protection in the portfolio, with nearly 85% of the portfolio allocated to securities with some form of prepayment protection via specified pools and Agency CMBS.

Levered gross returns on higher coupon specified pools hedged with swaps were in the mid- to high-teens with the current coupon spread to the 5- and 10-year SOFR blend ending the quarter at 143 basis points. Modest widening in July has improved those returns into the high teens as of today. Given the growth in specified pools within the portfolio, our allocation to Agency TBA and Agency CMBS declined modestly from 16.9% to 14.7% in Agency TBA and 11.9% to 11.1% in Agency CMBS.

Both remain core holdings in our portfolio despite the decline in allocations with Agency TBA continuing to provide attractive levered gross returns in the high teens as implied financing rates persist near or below 1-month repo rates and production coupons. Agency CMBS spreads tightened modestly during the quarter, largely performing in line with lower coupon Agency RMBS and continue to provide notable stability to the portfolio. Despite limited new purchases, we continue to believe the Agency CMBS offers many benefits, mainly through its inherent prepayment protection and fixed maturities, which reduce our sensitivity to interest rate volatility.

Levered gross returns are in the low double digits and remain consistent with lower coupon Agency RMBS, while financing capacity has been robust as we continue to fund our positions with multiple counterparties at attractive levels. We will continue to monitor the sector for opportunities to increase our allocation to the extent the relative value between Agency CMBS and lower coupon Agency RMBS is attractive, recognizing the overall benefits as the sector diversifies risks associated with Agency RMBS. Slide 8 details our funding book at quarter end.

Repurchase agreements collateralized by our Agency RMBS and Agency CMBS investments increased from $5.3 billion to $6.2 billion as we funded most of our net purchases via repo, while the total notional of our hedges increased from $4.9 billion to $6 billion. Excluding the implied funding via our Agency TBA allocation, we kept our hedge ratio elevated at 97% given the increased uncertainty regarding the path of monetary policy. In addition, we continue to maintain significant liquidity with approximately $550 million of cash and unencumbered investments at quarter end, equating to 55% of our total equity. Slide 9 provides detail on our hedge book at quarter end.

The composition of our hedges remain weighted towards interest rate swaps with 79% of our hedges consisting of interest rate swaps on a notional basis and 65% on a dollar duration basis. Swap spreads widened 2 to 4 basis points during the quarter, serving as a modest tailwind for our performance. We remain comfortable focusing the majority of our hedges and interest rate swaps as we believe swap spreads are historically tight and offer an attractive hedge profile relative to treasury futures. Slide 10 is a new addition to the presentation and provides our model-based estimates of book value sensitivity to instantaneous shocks in interest rates and mortgage spreads.

Looking first at the table at the top of the slide, we reduced our duration gap from approximately 1/2 year to 1/4 year, reflecting a more cautious stance on the direction of interest rates. While this chart assumes a parallel shift in the yield curve, the more significant market development during the second quarter was a pronounced flattening of the yield curve with 2-year treasury rates rising nearly 40 basis points, while the 10-year rose 15 basis points, which was a headwind for our performance. On the bottom table, the impact of changes in mortgage OAS is largely unchanged quarter-over-quarter as our portfolio leverage remains consistent.

We continue to view current leverage at levels of 9x debt to common equity as appropriate in this environment of elevated uncertainty. To conclude our prepared remarks, the management team remains committed to delivering exceptional investment performance for our shareholders. We are pleased with the performance of our Agency MBS portfolio through a challenging backdrop as the combination of higher coupon Agency RMBS and our Agency CMBS position has performed well. We are also excited about the recent growth of the company, recognizing the significant benefits this growth has for our shareholders through the efficient deployment of proceeds into attractive investments, lower expenses per share and better liquidity for our stock.

Although elevated risks in the Middle East and the path of monetary policy may create near-term volatility in mortgage valuations, we continue to believe the medium- to long-term outlook for our target assets remains constructive, supported by favorable supply and demand dynamics. Additionally, our liquidity position remains ample, providing substantial cushion to withstand additional market stress, while maintaining the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities in our target assets as the investment environment improves. Thank you for your continued support for Invesco Mortgage Capital, and now we will open the line for Q&A.

Operator: Our first question comes from Marissa Lobo with UBS.

Ameeta Lobo Nelson: On the book value move in the second quarter, could you talk to us about the attribution of that decline? How much was spread moves on lower coupons versus hedge performance versus the ATM issuance?

Brian Norris: Sure, Marissa. It's Brian. Yes, thanks for the question. Yes, as we mentioned, our higher coupon agency mortgages performed pretty well. Agency CMBS also modestly tightened on the quarter. I think our slight book value decline can be attributed to a couple of different factors. We have a modestly positive duration gap, which served -- which as interest rate growth on the quarter was a little bit of slight detractor. And then also maybe the modest flattening of the yield curve also had a minor impact on portfolio. As far as ATM issuance, yes, I mean, we are issuing relatively close to par. So it's a modest impact to book value as well.

Ameeta Lobo Nelson: Got it. And just thinking about the pace of ATM issuance, what is the remaining capacity? And what should we look for in Q3 given your current portfolio growth targets and the spread environment?

Kevin Collins: Sure. Yes. Thanks for your question, Marissa. So yes, as you know, we raised roughly $118 million in Q2, all [indiscernible] at ATM at levels close to book value and that at a pretty steady run rate. We'll look to continue to do that to the extent that we can do so responsibly and where it makes sense. Just given the low cost associated with our ATM, we think it's a clear benefit to our stockholders, continue focus around looking to reduce our fixed cost per share and improve liquidity in our stock to the extent that we can. So our plan is to look for windows of opportunity to do that in the weeks ahead and the quarters ahead.

Operator: Our next question comes from Trevor Cranston, Citizens JMP.

Trevor Cranston: A follow-up question on the ATM. Can you give any update on capital that may have been raised in July so far? And if so, where you guys have been deploying that within the coupon stack?

Kevin Collins: Yes. We continue to look for opportunities to do that and deploy capital. It's been, as I said, prior levels close to book value where we've been able to do that and kind of held our portfolio composition steady to what we were doing in Q2.

Brian Norris: Yes, Trevor, it's Brian. I would also just add, I mean, we do include share count in our monthly updates that will be forthcoming as well. And then also, as far as deployment of proceeds, it's been still kind of in that higher coupon range, 30-year 5 through, 6s primarily. And again, as I mentioned in my opening remarks, I think specified pool valuations have become more attractive relative to TBA, just given the softness in pay-ups that we've seen into higher rates. And so I think moving forward, if this environment were to persist, then that would be where we would deploy most assets.

Trevor Cranston: Got it. Okay. That's helpful. And then one question, looking at Slide 6 on dollar roll financing. There's been quite an improvement in financing on 6s in particular. Can you guys just talk about what you think has been driving that improvement, particularly on the 6 coupon dollar roll financing?

Brian Norris: Yes, Trevor, that was -- as you can see a pretty significant squeeze on the coupon there at the end of the quarter. That did -- if we were to extend that chart another week or so, it kind of bounced back into a more reasonable range. So -- but there is -- like I said, there's pretty strong supply and demand technicals going on in that coupon. That coupon tends to be one that CMO desks participate in the most to create floaters and inverse IO and those kind of things.

So I think in particular, maybe there was a large money manager or something of that nature, putting a bit of a squeeze on that coupon, but it has bounced back to a more reasonable level. We still think it's like we said, dollar roll financing is still fairly attractive in those higher coupons. So we like the allocation that we have there. But yes, that's a bit of an unusual kind of thing that happened at the end of the quarter.

Operator: Our next question comes from Doug Harter with BTIG.

Douglas Harter: Hoping you could talk a little bit about your expectations for kind of the shape of the yield curve, direction of rates under Chair Warsh and kind of how you think you're positioned and kind of what you're watching for in case you might need to change any of that hedging strategy?

Brian Norris: Doug, it's Brian. Yes, certainly, we've had 2 very different responses or reactions to the 2 Fed meetings under Chair Warsh. I mentioned what happened in June. But just a couple of days ago, we've had a pretty significant steepening move as the -- I guess, the press conference was certainly more dovish than expectations. So I think for the most part, our house view is that the Fed will be on hold in monetary policy for the foreseeable future. But I think also the kind of the renewed geopolitical risks that we've seen over the last few weeks could or does make that outlook a bit more cloudy than it otherwise would have been.

So there's certainly a chance that there could be a hike in the latter half of 2026. But again, our house view is that they'll be keeping monetary policy on hold for the foreseeable future.

Douglas Harter: Great. And with less forward guidance from Warsh, kind of how does that impact kind of how you think about volatility, how you think about risk positioning? Is there anything that, that changes?

Brian Norris: Sure. It does, yes. Our expectations are that volatility, particularly in the front end, will increase or it has increased. And that tends to be a bit of a headwind for agency mortgages. And I really think that's why you've seen some modest widening over the last month or 1.5 months in mortgages. And so I think current coupon spread to the 5- and 10-year SOFR blend was 143 basis points at quarter end, and it's more like 150 basis points now. So we've seen, call it, 7 basis points of widening since quarter end.

And I think that's largely a reflection of the potential increased volatility, both due to reduced forward guidance or the elimination of forward guidance and also the renewed kind of Middle East risks that we've seen. So as far as putting a spread range on that, I think we're towards the wider end. In March of this year, we kind of hit the 160s area as the Middle East conflict really started to escalate. And so I think that's probably a pretty good estimate of where we could get at the widest moments here, if we were to kind of continue to see those risks escalate. But right now, we're at, call it, 150 basis points.

And I think, again, there's more room for tightening, I think, just based on how much -- how supportive the supply and demand technicals are...

Kevin Collins: That's worth noting as well, Doug, that just given a more uncertain path of monetary policy, we have kept our hedge ratio at the high level at 97% at quarter end.

Operator: Our next question comes from Jason Weaver with JonesTrading.

Jason Weaver: Just one for me. It looks like net economic investment spread is vulnerable to additional swap roll-off ahead over the next several quarters. How do you see the EAB run rate evolving from there just on that factor? And also when the Board set dividend policy, approximately how far out are they looking?

Kevin Collins: Yes. So thanks for your question. Yes, certainly something that we're mindful of as we think about our hedge portfolio. I think the important point here is to really note that we're evaluating the dividend each quarter in context to the EAD because I assume that's where a lot of people's thinking goes, and we're evaluating that each quarter based on current earnings as well as expected earnings, our portfolio composition and market opportunities. So just to get out in front of it, I do think at present, we believe our dividend is competitive. It's in line with long-term levered Agency MBS returns, which we talked about being important for us.

It's also well covered at this point by the EAD. But I think as was noted as our hedge portfolio changes, that will be impacted. But I think the way we think about it overall, to summarize is that we believe that we have a dividend that's supported by the long-term earnings power of our portfolio, and that's how we think about it conceptually.

Operator: Our next question comes from Jason Stewart with Compass Point.

Jason Stewart: Following up on Doug's question about curve shape. And I guess if you're in a camp where the Fed is on hold, you can make the argument that you'll see a steeper curve and more upside potential in and mortgage rates. If we follow that logic, one, disagree if you do? And two, how do you think about premium at risk or spec pools in that environment? Do they still offer compelling values? And I think you touched a little bit on convexity profile, but maybe dig a little bit more into which subsectors are a focal point, which ones you're avoiding, how are you thinking about overall premium at risk?

Brian Norris: Yes. Jason, the first answer is, yes, we would agree that if the Fed is on hold, we would expect to see some steepening in the yield curve. So that's the first part. And I guess the second part is more about specified pools. Our weighted average payups at quarter end was about [ 28 ]-- so that equates to about $50 million of market value. So that -- if they all went to 0, that's about the impact would be. But I think this kind of also goes into kind of what we've talked about in the past about the deliverability of generic collateral and the value of specified pools.

In the current environment, we would agree that specified pool payups could soften. But as we mentioned, we think that's a pretty compelling opportunity to add because we do think that going forward, the valuations of generic collateral will continue to deteriorate and for a number of reasons. I think obviously, loan balance has continued to increase, which makes them more susceptible to refinance activity. And then also with the proliferation of more technology in the refinancing process. We think that, that makes specified pool selection significantly more important. And that's kind of what our bread and butter is.

And so that's what we're going to stick to, particularly, as we said, as those payoffs kind of soften and provide attractive opportunities to add in the current environment, I think that will serve us well as we move forward. I think we've seen it even over the last couple of years, just how much technology has improved the refinancing process and how much quicker the impact is felt. We saw it last fall and again in February of this year. And so I think to a certain extent, loan balance continues to be a significantly important aspect. So choosing lower loan balances that are less impacted. We like the first-time homebuyer story as well.

But I think away from loan balance, we like being relatively well diversified across the collateral stories. So whether that be geography or high LTV or low FICO and first-time homebuyer, those are all things that we're kind of looking at on a relative value basis.

Jason Stewart: Okay. I guess first-time homebuyer would be in this bucket, but are there any new -- without giving away sort of, I guess, your secret sauce on where you're focused on deploying capital. Are there any new spec pool stories that are being developed that are interesting?

Brian Norris: Yes. I wouldn't -- as far as being added to the portfolio yet, no. But we're obviously certainly continuing to kind of look at things. So there's nothing that I would point to right off the bat, other than -- I mean, first-time homebuyer can be included in all of those buckets. It's typically in kind of a high LTV bucket. So that's something that we've been finding quite attractive here lately.

Operator: Our last question comes from Marissa Lobo with UBS.

Ameeta Lobo Nelson: I just had a quick follow-up on how you're thinking about using swaps versus treasuries for hedging in this rate environment?

Brian Norris: Marissa, yes, so we're still very comfortable with most of our hedge book being in interest rate swaps. So again, that's kind of been in the 75% to 80% range on a notional basis. And so yes, I think going forward, we see -- we saw a modest improvement in swap spreads during the second quarter. But year-to-date, they're still a little bit tighter. So we still feel like that, that's a pretty attractive entry point to use for our hedge book.

Operator: Thank you. At this time, I'll turn the call back over to the speakers.

Kevin Collins: Thanks to everyone that joined our call this morning. We appreciate your interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital and look forward to connecting in the quarters ahead.

Operator: Thank you. And that does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation. At this time, you may disconnect your lines.