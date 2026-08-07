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Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations - Scott McLaughlin

President and Chief Executive Officer - Dallas Tanner

Chief Operating Officer - Timothy J. Lobner

Chief Financial Officer - Jonathan S. Olsen

Chief Investment Officer - Scott G. Eisen

TAKEAWAYS

Total Revenues -- $748 million, representing a 9.7% increase year over year driven by higher rental income and the addition of the ResiBuilt business.

-- $748 million, representing a 9.7% increase year over year driven by higher rental income and the addition of the ResiBuilt business. Core FFO per Share -- $0.51, a 5% increase year over year reflecting net operating income growth and the impact of the share repurchase program.

-- $0.51, a 5% increase year over year reflecting net operating income growth and the impact of the share repurchase program. Same Store NOI -- 1.5% growth year over year, resulting from 1.6% core revenue growth and 1.9% core operating expense growth.

-- 1.5% growth year over year, resulting from 1.6% core revenue growth and 1.9% core operating expense growth. Average Occupancy -- 97.1% for the same-store portfolio, which decreased 20 basis points year over year due to seasonal move-outs.

-- 97.1% for the same-store portfolio, which decreased 20 basis points year over year due to seasonal move-outs. Blended Rental Rate Growth -- 2.7% during the second quarter, comprising 3.3% renewal growth and 1.1% new lease growth.

-- 2.7% during the second quarter, comprising 3.3% renewal growth and 1.1% new lease growth. July Operational Metrics -- 3.4% preliminary blended rent growth and 96.5% occupancy, with renewal growth accelerating to 4.3% during the month.

-- 3.4% preliminary blended rent growth and 96.5% occupancy, with renewal growth accelerating to 4.3% during the month. Wholly Owned Dispositions -- 657 homes sold for $309 million in gross proceeds, primarily to end-users at an average price of $450,000 per home.

-- 657 homes sold for $309 million in gross proceeds, primarily to end-users at an average price of $450,000 per home. Wholly Owned Acquisitions -- 196 homes purchased for $74 million, all sourced from homebuilder partners.

-- 196 homes purchased for $74 million, all sourced from homebuilder partners. Share Repurchase Program -- $100 million in stock bought back during the quarter, contributing to $600 million in total repurchases at an average price of $26.30 per share since December 2025.

-- $100 million in stock bought back during the quarter, contributing to $600 million in total repurchases at an average price of $26.30 per share since December 2025. Core FFO Guidance -- $1.92 to $1.98 per share, raised by $0.01 at the midpoint to $1.95 to reflect year-to-date performance.

-- $1.92 to $1.98 per share, raised by $0.01 at the midpoint to $1.95 to reflect year-to-date performance. AFFO Guidance -- $1.62 to $1.68 per share, with the midpoint increased to $1.65 for the full year.

-- $1.62 to $1.68 per share, with the midpoint increased to $1.65 for the full year. Disposition Guidance -- $750 million to $950 million, increased by $300 million at the midpoint to $850 million to capitalize on private market home values.

-- $750 million to $950 million, increased by $300 million at the midpoint to $850 million to capitalize on private market home values. Bad Debt -- 0.6% of gross rental revenue, which remained consistent with prior-year levels for the same-store portfolio.

-- 0.6% of gross rental revenue, which remained consistent with prior-year levels for the same-store portfolio. Turnover Rate -- 5.7%, improving 50 basis points year over year as average resident tenure stayed above 40 months.

-- 5.7%, improving 50 basis points year over year as average resident tenure stayed above 40 months. Controllable Operating Expenses -- 1% decrease year over year for the same-store portfolio, reflecting effective cost management by field teams.

-- 1% decrease year over year for the same-store portfolio, reflecting effective cost management by field teams. Construction Lending Commitments -- $350 million, providing high-single-digit yields and the option to purchase communities upon completion.

-- $350 million, providing high-single-digit yields and the option to purchase communities upon completion. Total Available Liquidity -- Over $1.5 billion, consisting of unrestricted cash and undrawn capacity on the revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2026.

-- Over $1.5 billion, consisting of unrestricted cash and undrawn capacity on the revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2026. Senior Notes Issuance -- $500 million at a 4.95% coupon issued in July 2026, with net proceeds used to prepay a portion of a $988 million secured debt obligation.

-- $500 million at a 4.95% coupon issued in July 2026, with net proceeds used to prepay a portion of a $988 million secured debt obligation. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre -- 5.4x at quarter end, positioned below the company's long-term target range of 5.5x to 6.0x.

-- 5.4x at quarter end, positioned below the company's long-term target range of 5.5x to 6.0x. Fixed Expense Growth -- 3.5% year over year for the same-store portfolio, driven by increases in property taxes and insurance.

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RISKS

Olsen stated, "We do expect the contribution from ResiBuilt to 2026 earnings is going to come in a bit behind our original expectations," noting that projects were delayed or canceled while the ROAD to Housing Act was under deliberation.

Olsen noted, "The second half of the year presents potentially higher degree of execution risk," citing seasonal turnover and the volume of homes requiring renovation and re-leasing.

SUMMARY

Management reported that the enactment of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act provided operational clarity and incentivized new construction through homebuilder partnerships. The company stated that demand for single-family rentals remains supported by a significant cost advantage over homeownership, with leasing costs averaging over $1,000 less per month than ownership in target markets. Capital allocation remained centered on share repurchases and capital recycling, as Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH +0.00%) disposed of homes at prices exceeding the values implied by its public market equity.

CEO Tanner stated the ROAD to Housing Act "includes some meaningful provisions aimed at speeding up and encouraging new construction," aligning with the company's growth strategy.

Eisen reported an increase in acquisition activity following legislative clarity, observing that "activity has sort of picked up since the legislation got passed," particularly for smaller portfolios under $100 million.

Lobner noted that the average length of stay for residents remained over 40 months, which management attributed to a high level of resident satisfaction with property services.

The company indicated that construction loan commitments reached approximately $350 million, yielding in the high single digits and offering potential pathways to future community acquisitions.

Olsen noted that property taxes in California, Georgia, and Florida represent 70% of the company's total tax line item, remaining a primary variable for second-half expense outlooks.

The ResiBuilt integration is entering its sixth month, with management identifying the Carolinas and Atlanta as key areas for new development opportunities.

Olsen stated that share repurchases at approximately $26.30 per share represent an implied value of $270,000 per home, a significant discount to the actual $450,000 average sale price.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

ROAD to Housing Act : Legislation providing regulatory guidance and construction incentives for the housing industry.

: Legislation providing regulatory guidance and construction incentives for the housing industry. SFR : Single-Family Rental, a housing sector involving the rental of standalone houses.

: Single-Family Rental, a housing sector involving the rental of standalone houses. BTR : Build-to-Rent, homes constructed specifically for the purpose of being leased rather than sold.

: Build-to-Rent, homes constructed specifically for the purpose of being leased rather than sold. FFO : Funds From Operations, a metric used by REITs to measure cash flow from operations.

: Funds From Operations, a metric used by REITs to measure cash flow from operations. AFFO : Adjusted Funds From Operations, FFO adjusted for recurring capital expenditures.

: Adjusted Funds From Operations, FFO adjusted for recurring capital expenditures. NOI : Net Operating Income, income after operating expenses but before interest and taxes.

: Net Operating Income, income after operating expenses but before interest and taxes. Cap Rate: Capitalization rate, a ratio used to estimate the potential return on an investment property.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Welcome to the Invitation Homes Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Scott McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Scott McLaughlin: Thank you, operator, and good morning. Joining me today from Invitation Homes are Dallas Tanner, our president and chief executive officer Timothy J. Lobner, our chief operating officer Jonathan S. Olsen, our chief financial officer and Scott G. Eisen, our Chief Investment Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions from our covering sell-side analysts. During today's call, we may reference our second quarter 2026 earnings release and supplemental information. We issued this document yesterday afternoon, after the market closed and it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.invh.com.

Certain-statements we make during this call may include forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of our business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements. Which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated. We described some of these risks and uncertainties in our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent otherwise required by law, we do not update forward-looking statements. Expressly disclaim any obligation to do so. We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures during the call.

You can find additional information regarding these non-GAAP measures including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, in yesterday's earnings release. With that, I will turn the call over to Dallas Tanner. Go ahead, Dallas.

Dallas Tanner: Thanks, Scott, and good morning, everyone. It has been a busy peak season for us, before getting into the quarter, I want to thank our residents for the trust they keep placing in us. And our field teams for how they have handled the pace. Together, we delivered a strong second quarter. Average occupancy held above 97%. New lease rate growth accelerated for the sixth month in a row and we grew core FFO per share by 5%, and AFFO per share by just under 6%. Timothy and John will get into the details. It is a great foundation heading into the second half of the year.

I will kick off my comments by talking about the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. The law was enacted earlier this month providing greater clarity for our business and the broader housing industry. Among other things, the act includes some meaningful provisions aimed at speeding up and encouraging new construction. That is a goal we fully support. Since we have long known that better housing affordability is achieved by increasing new supply. In fact, that has been precisely our approach at Invitation Homes. Growing through new construction and homebuilder partnerships. We are pleased that the law lets us keep doing what we do best. Offering a valuable housing solution to the millions of Americans who choose to lease.

While helping deliver the new supply this country needs. And that commitment, goes well beyond supply. For our residents, that means continuing free positive credit reporting to help them build credit simply by paying their rent on time. For policymakers, it means staying closely engaged with Treasury and HUD and others as these new regulatory guidance takes further shape. Beyond the legislative backdrop, demand for our homes remains healthy. According to the latest data from John Burns, on average, it is over $1,000 per month cheaper to lease today than to own a similar house in our markets.

Based on our average resident tenure of just now over 40 months, that adds up to more than $40,000 in total savings for a typical family. That is a compelling value proposition that, along with favorable demographics and the convenience of leasing, will continue to support our demand. Turning now to capital allocation. The story during the second quarter was similar to the first quarter. Share repurchases remained among the most attractive uses of our capital. During the second quarter, we bought back another $100 million of stock which brings us to $600 million in stock repurchases since December at an average price of a little over $26 per share.

These share repurchases have been funded in large part by home sales priced well above where the public market is valuing our assets. We are also starting to see early signs of a thaw on the acquisition side. Deal flow has been relatively stagnant over the first six months of 2026 because of the legislative uncertainty. But with the ROAD to Housing Act now settled, more sellers are coming to market. Including some attractive smaller portfolios. It is still early, but encouraging, since it gives us another lever for accretive capital deployment. Similarly, we see opportunities in our development and our lending channels. ResiBuilt's pipeline has reaccelerated following some disruption earlier this year when the bill was still in flux.

And on the lending side, construction loan commitments including some still in diligence, now total just under $350 million. With about 10% of that funded so far. As a reminder, these loans typically yield in the high single digits and give us the opportunity to purchase the community once it is built. Zooming out, at our Investor Day last November, we talked about building the best-run SFR platform in the country. That is disciplined on cost and capital and also focused on the resident experience. That discipline has been on full display in three ways so far this year. First, capital allocation. Selling homes at a premium, redeploying that capital into accretive opportunities. Second, growth.

Supporting our platform through the acquisition of ResiBuilt and the expansion of our construction lending business. And third, resident satisfaction. Reflected in the renewal and retention numbers Timothy will walk through shortly. In short, we are doing exactly what we said we were going to do. Combined with what Timothy and John are about to cover, our first half performance gave us confidence to raise our full-year guidance. I will let John cover the specifics here. But the takeaway is that Invitation Homes continues to generate strong and stable cash flows. Selling homes at a premium to where the market is valuing our assets and recycling that capital accretively create value for our shareholders. Timothy, over to you.

Timothy J. Lobner: Thanks, Dallas, and good morning, everyone. I will start with the headline. New lease rate growth accelerated every month from January to June. Capping off peak leasing season on a high note. Our second quarter Same Store rental rate was approximately 77%, and average length of stay for our residents remained over 40 months. These data points reflect a high level of resident satisfaction with both our homes and our service. Turning now to our second quarter Same Store results, NOI growth was 1.5% year-over-year, driven by 1.6% core revenue growth. Core operating expense growth of just 1.9%. I will touch on a few more details behind each of those items.

On the revenue side, renewal rent growth rose through the quarter. It rose from just over 3% in April and May to 3.7% in June. Averaging 3.3% for the second quarter. Second quarter new lease rent growth was 1.1%. That resulted in second quarter blended lease rent growth of 2.7%. Turnover improved 50 basis points year-over-year to 5.7% and average occupancy for the quarter landed at 97.1%. Both strong results for the summer season. On the expense side, the best news is on the controllables, where expenses we manage on a day-to-day basis were down 1% year-over-year. it is a really good reflection of how our teams are running the business.

Fixed costs, including property taxes and insurance, increased by only 3.5% year-over-year. We are pleased to see both controllable and fixed expenses tracking in line with our expectations year-to-date. Supply backdrop across our markets is telling a similar story. Build to rent deliveries have continued to decline, And while SFR listings remain elevated, the pace of new supply growth has slowed sharply since the start of this year. In addition, according to John Burns, markets that were the most oversupplied are now seeing the sharpest drops in unsold inventory of new homes. Still a bit of supply to work through in some markets, but the trend has clearly been moving in the right direction.

We will continue to keep a close eye on this as we move through late summer and into the fall. This slower supply growth, the steady demand that Dallas described, and strong execution from our teams are all showing up directly in our numbers. New lease rate growth picked up every month through June, before easing, as we would expect for late summer, to 1.2% in July. Renewals followed their own path, staying in the low-3% range for April and May, before accelerating to 3.7% in June, and 4.3% in July. That brings our preliminary blended lease rate growth for July to 3.4%. While average occupancy for July was 96.5%, reflecting normal seasonality from summer move outs.

Taken together, this was a strong operating quarter. We headed into the back half of the year with real momentum on renewals, well-managed expenses, healthy demand, and improving supply backdrop. Proud of how our teams have shown up for our residents this year, and how their efforts have made results like these possible. John, I will hand it over to you.

Jonathan S. Olsen: Thanks, Timothy. Today, I will cover our second quarter financial results, capital allocation activity, the balance sheet, and our updated guidance. Starting with our results. Second quarter core FFO per share was $0.51, up 5% year-over-year and AFFO per share was $0.44, up nearly 6% year-over-year. On the capital side, during the second quarter, we sold 657 wholly owned homes primarily to end-users, for gross proceeds of about $309 million. And we bought 196 homes, all from our homebuilder partners for about $74 million.

Combined with our first quarter activity, this pace of dispositions has run well ahead of our original expectations which is why we increased our full-year disposition guidance for wholly owned homes by $300 million at the midpoint to $850 million. Our acquisitions guidance remains unchanged, with midpoints of $250 million for wholly owned homes from our homebuilder partners, and $100 million through our joint ventures. We also deployed another $100 million for stock repurchases in the second quarter. For a total of $600 million of share repurchases since we started the program late last year. Since that time, we have repurchased approximately 22.8 million shares at an average price of $26.30 per share.

For reference, this average repurchase price represents an implied value of just over $270,000 per wholly owned home. That is a significant discount compared to our year-to-date actual average sale price of $450,000 per home. We used proceeds from this quarter's asset sales along with free cash flow to reduce our revolver balance from $560 million as of March 31 to $280 million as of June 30. As a result, we ended the second quarter with a net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.4x. Or just below our 5.5x to 6.0x target range. Turning to the balance sheet more broadly, it remains in great shape. We ended the quarter with over $1.5 billion of available liquidity.

Substantially all of our debt is at fixed rates or swapped to fixed rates; approximately 90% of our wholly owned homes were unencumbered. We also took steps to strengthen that balance sheet profile even further, taking advantage of favorable market conditions earlier this month to issue $500 million of senior notes maturing in 2032 at a 4.95% coupon. We used the net proceeds to prepay approximately half of our 2017-1 securitization, which had a $988 million balance outstanding as of June 30, that matures next summer. Because the offering and prepayment both occurred in July, their impact is not reflected in our June 30 financial statements or supplemental schedules.

We have provided the pro forma impact on certain metrics in a footnote to Supplemental Schedules 2B and 2C. Reflecting on our year-to-date operating results, and the benefit of this year's stock buyback activity, we raised full-year core FFO and AFFO per share guidance for the quarter, with midpoints up a penny each to $1.95 and $1.65, respectively. Alongside the disposition guidance increase I mentioned earlier. With the first half of the year now behind us, we also narrowed our Same Store core revenue and NOI growth guidance ranges around unchanged midpoints. Reflecting improved visibility into the balance of the year.

All told, we have a strong balance sheet, good operating momentum, multiple ways to keep creating value for our shareholders. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Operator: Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press *1 on your telephone keypad. And if you would like to withdraw your question, please press the # key. Just a reminder to limit yourself to one question only. If you have additional questions, please rejoin the queue. Your first question comes from the line of Eric Wolfe with Citi. Please go ahead.

Eric Wolfe: Hey. Thanks. You mentioned that you were starting to see some smaller portfolios come to market. Could you talk about how you think those portfolios price from a cap rate and unlevered IRR perspective? Assuming you take part in any of these deals, how would you fund them?

Scott G. Eisen: Thanks for the question. This is Scott. Yeah. In terms of the right now, we are not seeing any large transactions at this point. We have probably seen some smaller portfolios and you know, sub-$100 million, maybe slightly bigger than the $100 million size range. I think It is too early to really talk about price guidance and returns on it. We really have not seen a lot of transaction activity. But I would say that, post-ROAD to Housing Act, if for the first six months of the year, things were really quiet just because people were waiting to see where the legislation turned out.

I think now that the act has been passed, I think we are seeing some capital start to, you know, open up again and start to test the waters and see where the market is. So It is really too soon to say exactly where we think transactions are going to price. But I would definitely say that activity has sort of picked up since the legislation got passed.

Operator: And your next question comes from the line of Jamie Feldman with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Connor Mitchell: Hi. Thank you. You have Connor on for Jamie. Could you provide an update on July new, renewal, and blended lease rate growth? And as we think about the second half of this year, what are you assuming for those metrics and especially with the seasonal moderation in new lease? Particularly given the easier comps and more first half weighted expiration schedule?

Timothy J. Lobner: Hey, Connor, great question. Thank you. This is Timothy speaking. As prepared or as discussed in our prepared remarks, let me run through what we had in July. July, our renewals were at 4.3%, really happy with that. That accelerated out of our Q2 number, which was 3.3%. On the new lease side, we are at 1.2%. That is coming off of 1.8% in June. We saw a nice acceleration through Q2. And then on the blended side that was 3.4%. And as I shared also in the prepared remarks, we were really pleased with how the year has progressed and continues to progress. Every month on the blended side, we have seen a favorable upward movement.

And, look, as you think about the back half of the year, as we shared at several of the investor conferences, there is a regular cadence to how the industry moves. Right? You know, let's just talk and start with occupancy because that also informs us on how we go about our lease rate. Occupancy, like you start the year and you continue to grow in the peak season. During peak season, you see a lot of households move out. Typical time for families to move out of houses. So you see occupancy moderate a bit. And then towards the very end of the year, you see it pick up, and then that puts us back into the new year.

As it relates to rent growth, let me break it down. Obviously, the blend is really just a reflection, like a 75% reflection of the renewal side of the house and about a 25% reflection of the new lease. On new lease, you saw our numbers from Q1. We started out negative. That picks up as you go through the year. That positive number held out. We saw it go, and actually, we plateaued in June which was really strong. It is later in the year than we saw in 2025. And we expect that to moderate through the balance of the year. On the renewal side, That is probably the most consistent part of our business.

We typically see over the course of the year, it varies between 3.5% to 4.5%. which, again, is really important because that 75% to 80% of the book of business. So That is how we expect to see it, for the balance of the year. And we are really liking how we have seen the year shape up so far. And as for August, obviously, do not know what new lease growth will be for August, but renewals in August are shaping up much like July. So we are really happy with how the portfolio is performing and how the teams are executing. Thank you.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Steve Sakwa with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Steve Sakwa: Yeah. Thanks. I appreciate all the comments on the revenue side. Maybe just touching on expenses, which I think you know, moderated a bit from Q1 to Q2. Maybe just what are some of the puts and takes as you look in the back half of the year? And if you think about kind of your overall 2026 number and we sort of start to think about next year, I guess, what are the puts and takes we should be thinking about to next year's expense growth?

Timothy J. Lobner: Yes, Steve. I think the big one is obviously always property tax. We have probably three to four weeks before we start to get preliminary views on value and then, you know, maybe another 30 days to a month and a half before we start to get actual bills in the door. So That is always a big consideration. But I think what is what is really striking to me is how effective the focus on cost controls around the controllable side of the house has been.

Think the team has made really thoughtful decisions about how they approach the service side of the house, I think we are really pleased that, you know, total turn costs are looking quite favorable. So as I think about puts and takes, I mean, to me, the big question mark at this point in the year is always property tax. I think vis-à-vis the rest of the expense line items, we are really happy with what we are seeing, and we are really pleased with where we are in the year, recognizing there is still a good bit of the year yet to go.

Operator: Your next question comes from Jana Galan with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Jana Galan: John, on the guidance increase, can you speak to any one-timers that may have benefited the second quarter or any offsets you expect in the second half of the year that caused the FFO run rate to come down?

Jonathan S. Olsen: I think with respect to the guide, I guess I would point out a couple of things. As I just said, firstly, we have half a year to go. And the second half of the year presents potentially higher degree of execution risk, just based on the fact that, as Timothy outlined, this is normally the seasonal period where you see turnover tick up a little bit. The quantum of homes that we are taking back that we need to get turned and back out into the market and re-leased is something we are going to be really focused on. As we think about defending occupancy in the second half of the year.

Secondly, as we have talked about a lot of times, higher turnover in the second half of the year has the potential to impact both the revenue and expense side of the P&L. And obviously, any turnover we experience in the second half does create some degree of execution risk, given that this supply backdrop, while improving, remains elevated. So we want to be mindful of that. Thirdly, as I just outlined with Steve, at this point in the year, property taxes are still largely unknown. As a reminder, the three largest states are California, Georgia, and Florida. California and Georgia are both around 14% of total property tax. Florida is about 41%.

So those three states are 70% of a line item that represents about 55% of our total OpEx. So That is always going to be a consideration when that is still kind of waiting for further clarity. Lastly, and I think what is what is maybe most notable is given the disruption some of the earlier versions of the ROAD to Housing Act caused, We do expect the contribution from ResiBuilt to 2026 earnings is going to come in a bit behind our original expectations. Projects that were in flight continued. But there were a number of projects that were scheduled to start in the first half that were delayed, and, in some cases, even canceled.

So we are going to have a little bit of a shortfall that we want to try to overcome there. I think the good news is the team is doing a really great job of refilling that pipeline now that the uncertainty overhang has been removed, but it remains to be seen how much of that benefit can be recouped in the second half of 2026 versus rolling into 2027. So when we put all those considerations together, we think our guidance continues to reflect cautious optimism while at the same time acknowledging that there are some unknowns and some execution risks and a decent chunk of the year yet to go. Thank you.

Operator: Your next question comes from Buck Horne with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Buck Horne: Hey. Thanks. Good morning. Congrats, guys. Just got a question from a higher level. One of your multifamily peers, Sunbelt, highlighted that quarter over quarter, they saw a big in migration of new leases coming from out of market. I was wondering if you guys might have detected or tracked anything similar in terms of new lease demand kind of migrating into some of your Sunbelt markets from out-of-market Insightful question, Buck.

Dallas Tanner: This is Dallas. If, Timothy, if you have anything to add, feel free to add in. It is interesting. We survey going in and going out. And in our second quarter surveys, you know, roughly 85% of our move-ins were in-state move-ins in the second quarter. Based on that survey data. So it is not like we are seeing any major dislocation or out-of-state folks coming in. it is usually about 50% of those, by the way, are moving from city to city. So they are trying out a new area. They want to be close to job corridors, transportation corridors. They are testing out a neighborhood. before they buy.

So we have not seen anything that is sort of dramatic in terms of, call it, net migration shifts. Timothy, would you add anything to that?

Timothy J. Lobner: I would not add anything specific to our survey data. As it relates to our residents, but I think there is a good story here that we see in third-party data regarding migratory patterns. And, if you look at about 65% to 70% of our markets, we are seeing projected net favorable migration into our markets, and those are primarily Sunbelt markets. Which I think is, favorable for the long-term prospects of our portfolio. So I think you touched on the IH decision-making that goes into where people are living. And I think the broader macroeconomic migratory patterns are favorable as well. Thank you.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Ami Probandt with UBS. Please go ahead.

Ami Probandt: Hi. Thanks. Other core revenue, the decline in the quarter after being up over 10% in the last quarter. So I was wondering, what are the moving pieces within this line item? And how do you expect it to trend for the remainder of the year?

Jonathan S. Olsen: Hey, It is John. Thanks for the question. I think It is important to remember that other property income is comprised of both lease fees and value-add service revenue. So the decrease this quarter was driven primarily by lower lease fees, including lower late fees and other administrative charges. Value add service income was actually up about 9% year-over-year. And we continue to see that as an area of growth for us. So year-to-date, other property income has increased almost 5%. And we do expect to continue to see strong growth from that line item for the rest of the year. Thank you.

Operator: And the next question comes from Brad Heffern with RBC. Please go ahead.

Brad Heffern: Yeah. Hey, everybody. Just a follow-up question on the blends. You almost always see third quarter lower than second quarter. Just given new lease pricing falls off. This year, the July blends are obviously up. It sounds like renewals will continue to be strong and above second quarter levels. So just wondering if we should expect blends to buck the normal seasonal trend and increase in the third quarter.

Timothy J. Lobner: Yeah. Look, we generally do not give too much of our projection numbers, before it happens. Right? But, you know, as I mentioned earlier, our renewal numbers that we are seeing in August look much like our July numbers. So we are really happy with the strength of what we are seeing in the marketplace. You know, typically, you do see the blended rate come down in Q4. You see that kind of taper off. But That is a function also of filling the portfolio. So again, we are really happy with how the market is continuing to find its footing. I think the year's shaping up as we expected.

And to be honest with you, we like how It is going to set us up for 2027. Thank you.

Operator: And the next question comes from John Pawlowski with Green Street. Please go ahead.

John Pawlowski: John, can you speak to the third-party management business as well as construction lending? Are those business lines and the contribution to earnings trending better or worse than you expected? And any color on the drivers would be appreciated.

Jonathan S. Olsen: Sure. Yeah. That is a good question, John. I think they are trending generally in line with our expectations. We are seeing year-to-date about $4 million lower on third-party property management fee income. That is driven primarily by the fact that we sold a number of homes on behalf of Starwood. And so It is really just a function of a lower average home count as well as the fact that we had about $2.8 million of nonrecurring disposition fees in 2025. And so That is also coloring the year-over-year comp. As far as the lending business goes, and Scott should chime in with anything he thinks I have overlooked, we are actually really pleased with how that is going.

Things got pretty quiet while the ROAD to Housing Act was underway, but similar to what we are seeing on the acquisition side, since clarity has been sort of realized, I think there are a lot more interest in inbound activity. The team continues to originate what we think are really interesting deals on real estate that we have a high degree of conviction around. So it continues to be I think, a really compelling area of growth for us. And we are actually a little bit ahead of where we thought we would be at this point in the year, which is great considering that we had about six months of dislocation in the marketplace.

Scott G. Eisen: Yeah. And the only thing I would add to that is the program is going according to plan. Right? And as Dallas said in his introduction, we are on track for you know, based upon what is either closed or under commitment right now, call it approximately $350 million in loans. And, again, first principles are still the same. We want strong sponsors. with BTR development and communities where we have boots on the ground. We have local market knowledge of those you areas. And communities that, you know, potentially, we could purchase upon stabilization. So nothing has changed in terms of the design of the program. Nothing's changed in terms of the buy box.

We are gonna do the right deals in the right markets. We are being measured in our pace. And we are gonna, you know, do the right loans with the right counterparties when the time is right. But we are on track and we are pleased with the program. Thank you.

Operator: Your next question comes from Haendel St. Juste with Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead.

Haendel St. Juste: Hey, guys. Good morning, and thanks for taking the question. I wanted to go back to Eric's earlier question about portfolios. I know that you are not seeing any larger portfolios out there today just yet, but I am curious, you know, how you were kind of weighing those opportunities potentially against other capital allocation options on the menu today, where would pricing for some of these portfolios need to be for you to be interested? I think a few years back, yeah, pricing for larger portfolios were in the kind of low to mid-5s. I think you did your last larger portfolio deal back in 2023 with Starwood.

So curious overall how you are kind of thinking, assessing the opportunity, and where it kind of stacks up versus the other options. Thanks.

Dallas Tanner: Yeah. Good question, Haendel. And this is something that we debate internally and with our board as we think about capital allocation sources and uses. And if you look at the first part of the year, we have been pretty clear about the fact that we saw highest and best use of capital really in the share repurchase program. If these discounts continue to proceed, we are not gonna be afraid to continue to purchase shares.

That being said, you know, Scott is starting to see, you know, unique opportunities where maybe going in cap rates are sort of similar or in the same ZIP code of where we may have a view on where, you know, share prices could be trading. So it is an ongoing discussion, something that we will evaluate. It has to be accretive. Is sort of the simple answer at the end of the day. Right? We are not looking to grow for the sake of growing. We certainly want to grow.

We are doing a really nice job of harvesting gains off of assets that we do not view as maybe core to our portfolio over a long period of time. We can continue to do some of that, in the foreseeable future if needed. And I think that we will just balance out. In terms of sort of growth opportunities, things Scott's seeing on the development side. You know, we are starting to see some things that could make sense there. That can compete with sort of a share repurchase sort of cost of capital. We are also seeing, you know, and I think Scott was really smart to say this, like, It is really early.

Like, we do not want to say, that we are seeing big opportunities in M&A or any of these other sort of scenarios. But you are starting to see you know, sellers poke their heads up from above the, 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act and sort of say, you know, what should I be doing? You know, has my cost of capital changed? Are my opportunities for growth a little bit different than maybe they were? And excuse me. And I think Scott's taking some of those calls. So look, I think we will keep you guys posted. There is nothing to talk about yet.

And my guess is this will trickle out, you know, pretty slowly throughout the year. Thank you.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Austin Wurschmidt with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Austin Wurschmidt: Yeah. Thanks. John, Timothy, you know, just curious. So lease rate growth is tracking, you know, low- to mid-single-digit range the first half of the year, I think around 2.3%. At the start of the year, you were targeting around a mid-single-digit growth. Any changes to the composition of Same Store revenue growth? And if so, just how are you thinking about that balance between occupancy and rate growth?

Jonathan S. Olsen: Yes, It is a good question. I would say, no real change. We continue to be focused on the trade-off between rate and occupancy. I think what is been really striking to me and something that I feel really good about is I do feel that the operations team is striking a better balance between how much occupancy we give up in the course of going out to capture rate. I think the execution continues to improve. And I think it is reflected in kind of the reacceleration we have seen in rental rate growth. Which has been really strong these last couple months. And as Timothy mentioned, trending favorably as we look forward to August.

So we are continuing to focus on making sure we drive to sort of an optimized balance between rate and occupancy, recognizing that at this point in the year, the occupancy impact is likely to swamp the impact of blended rate growth. But that does not change the fact that we are focused on trying to capture as much rate as is available in the market while defending occupancy by making thoughtful decisions on how we negotiate on renewals. The good news is despite kind of striking those trade-offs, we continue to see really strong renewal rent growth, which is obviously the primary driver of revenue growth for us. Thank you.

Operator: Your next question comes from Peter Abramowitz with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Peter Abramowitz: Yes. Thank you for taking the question. I just wanted to ask about Northern California in general. It has kind of been on fire from a multifamily standpoint. But it is it is actually lagging Southern California and airport portfolio from a revenue growth standpoint. So just kind of curious, could you talk through trends you are seeing there? How AI tailwinds and job formation are kind of impacting renter dynamics? And is it maybe a different demographic that is causing lower growth there versus some of the multifamily peers?

Dallas Tanner: Hey. Great question and really an important differentiator between us and when, I think, multifamily operators talk about Bay Area. Demographics or performance trends. Remember, our Northern California portfolio is largely Sacramento, and some of those bedroom communities that sit outside of Sacramento. So the Vallejos, you know, some of those sort of burbs that are kind of as you move towards the Bay. We do not have a Bay Area presence. We have a Sacramento presence. And so Sacramento, I think even for multifamily, behaves very different than, say, Bay Area. Sort of performance. And so our Northern California book is operating as we would sort of expect it, very strong renewals.

I would tell you that on the new lease side, it tends to be a bit trickier than maybe our Southern California business, but very steady nonetheless. It is a good customer. It is a great book of business. When we go to sell homes in that part of the country, they sell very quickly. So but just please do not, you know, confuse that with Bay Area multifamily. They are very different portfolios. Thank you.

Operator: Your next question comes from Adam Kramer with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Adam Kramer: Great. Thanks. When you look at some of the softer new lease markets, particularly some of the Florida markets, Phoenix, Texas, Are there sort of unifying themes or factors sort of across these markets sort of driving a little bit of a soft performance relative to maybe the Midwest, right? Is it elevated supply still? Is it consumer uncertainty? Maybe some of the migration stats that you guys walked through earlier. I am just sort of wondering what, if anything, is the defining theme across these softer new lease markets.

Timothy J. Lobner: Yeah. This is Timothy. Good question. We track this topic closely. Right? Pricing always is a function of supply and demand. And on the supply side, the recovery that Dallas talked about the moderating higher supply levels year-over-year, you know, it hits markets in different ways. And There are certain markets that are recovering faster. We are seeing some really nice supply reduction in markets like Tampa, Orlando, Phoenix. There are other markets that are a bit slower. And, you know, the market's not perfectly efficient in terms of how you capture that. Rent growth as that supply eases, but we are taking advantage of that when we can.

You know, the good news is that demand has stayed in really healthy shape this year. If you look at the overall gross number of leads, we are seeing really healthy volume. If you look at, you know, the external funnel, we use Google Analytics. We use Google search terms like houses for lease. That is actually up a hair year-over-year. So we know that there are a lot of people that are still looking for single-family rental homes, especially in our markets. 1 of the things that we are happy about on the internal side is that we are able to convert a lot of these people. We are seeing better conversion rates year-over-year.

And I think that is, in large part due to two things. One, our teams are, I think, better equipped with technology that we are providing. We are launching right now and have launched in a couple of our markets a new customer relationship management platform. It is allowing us to really provide better service on the front end of the business as people are searching. And then we are also making some really nice enhancements to our digital shopping experience, and it is allowing people to self-select, and it is we are getting higher quality leads that we can work more effectively. So we like what we are seeing on the demand side.

We like what we are seeing on the supply side. Cautiously optimistic that we continue to see the supply levels moderate. over the course of the year. And you are going to see variability across markets as it shows up in the form of new lease and renewal lease rent growth. So, appreciate the question. We are deeply focused on it. Thank you.

Operator: Your next question comes from Julien Blouin with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Julien Blouin: Yeah. Thank you. Maybe digging into that last answer a little bit more and specifically looking at your Florida markets, it really looks like from some of the data we look at, that the headwind from rental home listings has eased meaningfully over recent months, I think I think you referenced. It does look like market rent growth has started to inflect, in your Florida markets. I guess, can you dig into the drivers of that? How much of That is driven by homebuilders pulling back on deliveries? Versus how much of it is demand on the for lease or the for sale side starting to clear the available product.

And then how sustainable do you think that sort of rent growth improvement we started to see will end up being?

Timothy J. Lobner: Look. it is a number of different factors. There is no single driver of it. It is a good question. I think if you look at some of the migration data, we use Oxford Economics as our source, but you look at some of their projections from 2026, and you know, you take it for example, like a market like Orlando, really nice numbers there. You take a look at Tampa, another market with really nice numbers there projected for 2026. You look at, John Burns data that we reference frequently most recently, the June numbers show that, you know, continue to show that build-to-rent deliveries are in the rearview mirror.

So you look at those factors along with you know, the various components of what constitutes the supply in the market, And what you will see in our data shows, it is third-party data showing, you know, what are the listings of homes for lease. We are seeing the mom-and-pop number, again, non-institutional. Which drove the big buildup in supply over the last, call it, 24 months. That is also where we are seeing the supply easing if you were to assign or ascribe value to certain cohorts. We are continuing to watch that. We do not have a projection for the future, so I cannot tell you exactly where we think, supply goes over the next six months.

But, you know, all the drivers of the market or our operating fundamentals are looking pretty strong. We like it. Again, cautiously optimistic as we navigate the back half of the year. Thank you.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Jesse Lederman with Zelman and Associates. Please go ahead.

Jesse Lederman: Hey. Thanks for taking the question. Question here for Scott. It looks like there is only about 100 homes left in the forward purchase pipeline for 2027. So I would love to get your thoughts on maybe discussions you are having with builders either on forward purchase agreements or what you are seeing on builder tapes and what we should expect in terms of the composition of your external growth moving forward from your various channels And, also, like, a slight two-parter slightly related, any timing on self performance from ResiBuilt? Thanks.

Scott G. Eisen: Sure. Great question, Jesse. Thank you. In terms of what we are seeing from the builders, obviously, you have seen, I think at its peak, our builder backlog on forward purchases was at about 2,700 homes, and that is down now to about 300 for, you know, what is in the backlog. And, again, those are forward purchase commitments that we had done over the last two to three years that have taken time to essentially be delivered where the pace was 10 a month. We obviously have not made any new commitments year-to-date, which is why that backlog has declined as quickly and meaningfully as it has.

I think where we are seeing the most interesting opportunity is we talked about this on our Investor Day in November, where know, we continue to get monthly tapes from the builders. On standing inventory of homes that can be delivered in a 60- to 90-day time frame instead of a 12- to 18-month time frame. We are still seeing opportunities that, you know, we talked about previously that, you know, are super interesting to us in, you know, call it a 20% discount, cap rate range. You know, we have not, you know, meaningfully leaned into that, but we are starting to see some that we are evaluating again.

But I think in terms of that near-term composition, you will probably see us do short-term acquisitions from builder tapes in the short run as opposed to the long-term forward commitments. We still see forwards. I think the valuation and pricing just has not been as attractive, and we are more open to the short-term builder tape stuff. In addition, on ResiBuilt, it has now been about six months since the integration. They are out in the market looking for new opportunities for us as Dallas said earlier, we are evaluating some things as we speak.

We are not really ready to sort of talk about where we are in that process, but I think generally speaking, we have seen some great opportunities. You know, their market presence, as you probably know, we have discussed previously, is in Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida. I think we have seen some interesting opportunities that we are evaluating in the Carolinas and Atlanta. And, you know, when we look at these investments with ResiBuilt, you know, we would be doing them both for ourselves and for our joint venture partners of which we have two today, and they are in constant dialogue with us on opportunities.

So we are still looking at opportunities evaluating it, and we are trying to figure out what makes the most sense. Thanks, Jesse. Thank you.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Richard Hightower with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Richard Hightower: Hey. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for all the details so far. Back to sort of the fallout or the pro forma coming out of ROAD to Housing Act, You have got a lot of these sort of in-betweener, you know, more than the 350 threshold, but know, people that do not own tens of thousands of homes along the scale of invitation and the largest players in the sector. So just, you know, broadly speaking, what is your outlook for those in-betweeners and, you know, in terms of competition? You know, lacking the scale that you do operationally, you know, as it has been referenced, you know, does it eventually become more of a consolidation opportunity? Your opinion?

Just what are your general thoughts there?

Dallas Tanner: Yeah. Richard, Dallas here. Look. Generally, we line up with what you said there at the very end. Like, we just believe there will be know, sort of an evolution here where you will see more consolidation. And particularly, I think you will see a lot more of it around BTR. BTR had a sort of a healthy pipeline of new entrants and capital formation kind of going into a before the ROAD to Housing Act. I think we mentioned it in our remarks, like it definitely froze capital. And I am and I do not want to give the, impression that capital has thawed, but it is starting to poke its eyes up and sort of say, okay.

How can we participate in this sector? How can we be, you know, meaningfully committed to creating new supply? Which all lines up with our business plan. with what we laid out in November at our Investor Day. Like, we definitely want to be if not the largest, the best operator of build-to-rent communities in the country. That is definitely a goal of ours. We are gonna we now, I think, what we operate and own and in JVs are probably getting close to almost 100 communities. We have, you know, expertise here in a similar way that we are doing it on the scattered-site.

So I think you know, as these smaller operators, these small portfolios, smaller pools of capital are looking for sort of a way to either enhance returns through third-party management, or look for an exit partner, I think Invitation Homes could fit that bill nicely. It will still come down to cost of capital and where we think our cost of capital is, Scott talked about being active with JVs and in partnerships. That is easier for us in this environment right now. It requires less out-of-pocket costs, and we make actually a better ROI for our shareholders when you consider the fees and the structures that are in place in those agreements.

I think as it relates to the balance sheet, we will weigh it out you know, relative to share repurchase and other things that we are looking at. The lending business has been really accretive. And we are pleased with what that is doing. it is also a conduit for new activity for the company. Both in the build-to-rent space and in the third-party property management sort of, you know, what I would say, ecosystem. And the team are doing a really good job of just balancing it. I think if there is anything we want people to take away from the call, is our approach on capital allocation, how we think about growth? The word is balance.

Like, just having really sophisticated balance in how we think about both deploying capital, whether it was through M&A or growth, in lending, or in share repurchase. We are just gonna be really disciplined capital allocators. I think, you know, I think the streets sort of the Street has seen what we have done over the last six to eight months. We have been smart about when to do it and why. And with our approach and our conversations both in our management investment committees and with our board will continue to be the same. Thank you.

Operator: Your next question comes from Jade Rahmani with KBW. Please go ahead.

Jason Sabshon: Hi. Thanks for taking the question. This is Jason Sabshon on for Jade. So just out of curiosity, how much of the new lease rate growth do you think is seasonal versus improvement in underlying conditions? Because the typical cadence is for there to be an uplift from Q1 to Q2. Thanks.

Timothy J. Lobner: Yeah. Hey. Great question. You know, our perspective is that we are seeing improving market conditions. Yes. Obviously, we know that there is a degree of seasonality to new lease growth, and we talked about that at investor conferences and on past calls. But if you look at the supply data, again, the unique listings in each market of for-lease properties, that number's coming down, and remember, pricing is a direct reflection of supply and demand. Demand remaining healthy, supply coming down. So we believe that the fundamentals are actually in our favor right now. Again, we are cautiously optimistic about how the rest of the year proceeds. But, again, it is, it is panning out as we expected.

And as I mentioned earlier, we are liking the setup for 2027. Thank you.

Operator: We do have a follow-up question coming from Ami Probandt with UBS. Please go ahead.

Ami Probandt: Hi. Thanks for the follow-up. Following the resolution on the ROAD to Housing Act, do you think that your scattered-site infill portfolio becomes relatively more valuable given that cannot really be replicated at this point? And if so, does that change your view on capital recycling from those scattered-site homes?

Dallas Tanner: Look, I think our view on all of the grandfathered assets as it relates to the new legislation obviously have sort of a premium valuation tied to it in the sense that you are an operator operating those assets. I would not say it is absolute in terms of how you think about your asset management strategies--what you want to sell versus what you want to hold, what you want to reinvest in. But there certainly is value to it. And I think It is smart to recognize that you know, there are a number of operators that are going to have a grandfathered sort of edge, right, to the portfolios. And look, taking another step back.

You know, the bill certainly, in our understanding, allows for growth in a scattered sense so long as you are doing it with builders going forward. And it is new product or new product as it is called in the bill. Now there is still rulemaking and things like that, but what Scott's doing right now participating in these communities with a number of both you know, private, regional, and public builders is another way that will enhance our scattered footprint. We are huge believers in the scattered footprint thesis. In terms of both how it works for the families and the residents that live there.

They love being in communities where their neighbors are homeowners and there is stability and kids are growing up in similar neighborhoods with other families. And we also like it from an operational perspective because it is part of our edge. We are really good at operating scattered-site homes. And so I think both the value of our legacy portfolios we will look at in the future and how we will design our aggregation of capital and how we will invest capital in the foreseeable future, scattered-site homes will be a large part of it. Thank you.

Operator: Our last question comes from Brad Heffern with RBC. Please go ahead.

Brad Heffern: Hey. Yeah. Thanks. Appreciate the follow-up. Can you talk about on ResiBuilt, what sort of NOI we can expect that to generate? Looks like it was about $12 million in the half. I am sure it will bounce around just given the nature of the business. But is that a good run rate? Or is there a different way we should think about it as it potentially transitions to more development specifically for invitation?

Jonathan S. Olsen: Yeah. I mean, It is a good question. I think it is a little early to say. As I mentioned, you know, earlier in some of my Q&A responses, the disruption in the market sort of the chilling effect on capital formation that we saw for about 5 of the first six months of the year, is going to cause us to have to overcome a little bit of a gap in terms of what we expected to come off ResiBuilt. As we look to the future, look, to be clear, we view that as a strategic acquisition that provides us a lever to continue to grow via a channel and a capability that we did not possess. previously.

So you know, I am not I am not prepared to say what I think the earnings contribution may be over time. But I would say that we are really excited about what we are seeing. Fee-building is gonna continue to be a big part of our strategy going forward. That is a very accretive, profitable business. And the ResiBuilt team is exceptionally good at that. And then as Dallas mentioned earlier, you know, we are looking at more opportunities. Scott's seeing more things with the ResiBuilt team that, you know, may eventually make sense to do either on balance sheet or with joint venture partners.

But our expectation is that this is going to be a growth engine for our business over time. Thank you.

Operator: And that concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to hand it back to the president and CEO, Dallas Tanner, for closing remarks.

Dallas Tanner: We want to thank everyone for participating today. We look forward to seeing everybody this fall. Thank you.

Operator: Thank you, presenters. And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.