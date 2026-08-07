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Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Head of Corporate Strategy and Development and Investor Relations - Shelley Reed

President and Chief Executive Officer - Abigail Wendel

Chief Financial Officer - Mark Herpich

Chief Credit Officer - Raymond McLanahan

TAKEAWAYS

Total Revenue -- $19.2 million, driven by higher net interest income and increased gain on sale of loans income.

-- $19.2 million, driven by higher net interest income and increased gain on sale of loans income. Net Earnings -- $5.4 million, representing an increase from $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2026.

-- $5.4 million, representing an increase from $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2026. Diluted Earnings Per Share -- $0.88, reflecting a 6.1% increase compared to the prior quarter.

-- $0.88, reflecting a 6.1% increase compared to the prior quarter. Net Interest Margin -- 4.22% on a tax-equivalent basis, decreasing 2 basis points from the first quarter of 2026.

-- 4.22% on a tax-equivalent basis, decreasing 2 basis points from the first quarter of 2026. Net Interest Income -- $15.1 million, an increase of 10.2% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

-- $15.1 million, an increase of 10.2% compared to the second quarter of 2025. Non-interest Income -- $4.1 million, primarily reflecting a $356,000 increase in gains on the sale of loans.

-- $4.1 million, primarily reflecting a $356,000 increase in gains on the sale of loans. Total Deposits -- $1.3 billion, representing a $17.7 million decrease from the end of the first quarter of 2026.

-- $1.3 billion, representing a $17.7 million decrease from the end of the first quarter of 2026. Core Deposits -- $11.0 million growth, excluding the impact of a $28.7 million reduction in brokered certificates of deposit.

-- $11.0 million growth, excluding the impact of a $28.7 million reduction in brokered certificates of deposit. Non-performing Loans -- $13.1 million, increasing from $10.4 million in the prior quarter due to two specific borrower relationships.

-- $13.1 million, increasing from $10.4 million in the prior quarter due to two specific borrower relationships. Net Charge-offs -- 0.17% of average loans, compared to 0.13% in the first quarter of 2026.

-- 0.17% of average loans, compared to 0.13% in the first quarter of 2026. Construction and Land Loans -- $23.4 million, representing growth of $4.5 million during the second quarter.

-- $23.4 million, representing growth of $4.5 million during the second quarter. Agricultural Loans -- $88.1 million, increasing by $1.5 million from the prior quarter.

-- $88.1 million, increasing by $1.5 million from the prior quarter. Residential Real Estate Loans -- $364.3 million, a decline of $4.0 million as management strategically allowed payoffs to roll down rather than adding new mortgages to the balance sheet.

-- $364.3 million, a decline of $4.0 million as management strategically allowed payoffs to roll down rather than adding new mortgages to the balance sheet. Tangible Book Value Per Share -- $21.76, an increase of 16.8% on an annualized linked quarter basis.

-- $21.76, an increase of 16.8% on an annualized linked quarter basis. Total Cost of Deposits -- 1.30%, a decrease of 8 basis points as compared to the prior quarter.

-- 1.30%, a decrease of 8 basis points as compared to the prior quarter. Investment Portfolio Yield -- 3.66% on a tax-equivalent basis, up from 3.55% in the first quarter of 2026.

-- 3.66% on a tax-equivalent basis, up from 3.55% in the first quarter of 2026. Non-interest Expense -- $12.0 million, including $270,000 in one-time forensic accounting and legal costs associated with fraudulent activity by a non-executive officer.

-- $12.0 million, including $270,000 in one-time forensic accounting and legal costs associated with fraudulent activity by a non-executive officer. Efficiency Ratio -- 61.7%, compared to 62.7% in the first quarter of 2026.

-- 61.7%, compared to 62.7% in the first quarter of 2026. Provision for Credit Losses -- $500,000, consistent with the first quarter of 2026.

-- $500,000, consistent with the first quarter of 2026. Common Cash Dividend -- $0.21 per share, marking the company's 100th consecutive quarterly payment.

-- $0.21 per share, marking the company's 100th consecutive quarterly payment. Commercial Loans -- $177.9 million, reflecting growth of $1.5 million compared to the prior quarter.

-- $177.9 million, reflecting growth of $1.5 million compared to the prior quarter. Tangible Common Equity to Assets -- 8.44%, increasing from 8.11% as of March 31, 2026.

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RISKS

Wendel stated, "While nonperforming loans, which increased during the quarter, remain higher than we would like, we are making steady progress improving the overall portfolio quality," noting that two specific relationships migrated to nonaccrual status during the quarter.

SUMMARY

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK -0.41%) reported record revenue and increased profitability for the second quarter of 2026, supported by higher net interest income and gains on loan sales. Management reported that while total deposits decreased due to a strategic reduction in brokered funding, core customer deposits grew. The bank recorded a slight increase in non-performing loans, which executives attributed to specific agriculture and commercial borrower relationships. Strategic initiatives highlighted during the call included investments in commercial lending talent and expansion in the Kansas City metropolitan market.

CEO Wendel expressed "cautious optimism" regarding the second half of the year, citing opportunities to win new customer relationships and the onboarding of new commercial lenders.

CFO Herpich reported that the investment portfolio has a roll-off yield of less than 3% and a projected 12-month cash flow of $78.6 million, which can be reinvested at higher current market rates.

McLanahan noted that the two borrower relationships migrating to nonaccrual status include one agricultural borrower and one commercial relationship, both of which were already being monitored.

Management reported that non-interest-bearing deposits represented 29.2% of total deposits as of June 30, 2026, benefiting from a new leader and programming in retail branches.

Herpich stated the bank strategically elected to utilize the Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing line more heavily during the quarter to replace more expensive brokered certificates of deposit.

CEO Wendel highlighted the elevation of an internal candidate to lead commercial banking in the Central, Western, and Southeastern Kansas regions to strengthen portfolio management and relationship growth.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Broker deposits : Deposits obtained through a third-party broker rather than directly from a local bank customer, often at higher interest rates.

: Deposits obtained through a third-party broker rather than directly from a local bank customer, often at higher interest rates. Efficiency ratio : A measure of a bank's overhead, calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total revenue; lower ratios indicate better productivity.

: A measure of a bank's overhead, calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total revenue; lower ratios indicate better productivity. FHLB : Federal Home Loan Bank, a government-sponsored enterprise that provides liquidity to member financial institutions.

: Federal Home Loan Bank, a government-sponsored enterprise that provides liquidity to member financial institutions. Net interest margin : The difference between the interest income earned by a bank and the interest paid to its lenders, relative to the amount of its interest-earning assets.

: The difference between the interest income earned by a bank and the interest paid to its lenders, relative to the amount of its interest-earning assets. Non-accrual loans : Loans on which the bank has stopped recognizing interest income because the borrower has not made payments for a specified period, typically 90 days.

: Loans on which the bank has stopped recognizing interest income because the borrower has not made payments for a specified period, typically 90 days. Tangible book value: A measure of a company's value that excludes intangible assets like goodwill.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Thank you for standing by. My name is Carly, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Shelley Reed, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Shelley Reed: Thanks, Carly. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Landmark Bancorp's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Shelley Reed. I'm the Head of Corporate Strategy and Development and Investor Relations. Joining me today are several members of our executive leadership team, including our President and CEO, Abby Wendel; Chief Financial Officer, Mark Herpich; and Chief Credit Officer, Raymond McLanahan. During today's call, we may make statements that constitute projections, plans, objectives, future performance, beliefs, expectations or similar forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We caution that such statements are predictions only and that actual results may differ materially.

We include more information on these factors in our earnings release furnished with our Form 8-K yesterday as well as our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings and subsequent filings with the SEC. Additionally, all statements, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Also, our remarks may reference certain non-GAAP financial metrics we believe provide useful information to investors.

Additional disclosures regarding non-GAAP metrics, including the reconciliation of those non-GAAP metrics to GAAP, are contained in our earnings release, which we filed yesterday with the SEC and are also available on the Investors section of our website at banklandmark.com. We caution that these non-GAAP financial metrics should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP as contained in our earnings release and other filings with the SEC. A replay of this call will be available through August 6, 2026. Access information can be found in our earnings release. I will now turn the conference call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Abby Wendel.

Abigail Wendel: Thanks, Shelley. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I am pleased to report that Landmark delivered strong second quarter 2026 financial results. Highlights from these results included record revenue and increased profitability driven by continued execution of our disciplined growth strategy. Second quarter revenue increased to a record $19.2 million, driven by higher net interest income and increased gain on sale revenue. Earnings per share increased to $0.88, return on average assets improved to 1.35% and return on average equity increased to 13.23%. I am pleased with these results, which reflect the strength of our relationship-based banking model, disciplined pricing strategies and prudent balance sheet management.

Landmark's commercial lending teams found opportunities to win new and expand existing customer relationships within markets we serve in the second quarter. Their efforts resulted in positive loan growth in commercial and agriculture-related portfolios. Compared to the first quarter of 2026, commercial loan payoffs moderated during the second quarter, also contributing to the quarter-over-quarter growth in these portfolios. We remain cautiously optimistic, however, about our growth outlook for the second half of the year. Competition remains strong across the markets we serve, not only for customer relationships, but also for talent. As part of our growth initiatives, we are investing in practices to acquire, develop and retain exceptional talent to strengthen our portfolio management capabilities and drive future relationship-based growth.

During the quarter, for example, we elevated an internal candidate to lead commercial banking in our Central, Western and Southeastern Kansas regions, who is reporting directly to me. These regions represent important markets for Landmark, and this investment reinforces our long-term commitment to the customers and communities we serve. These investments in leadership and talent are supporting growth across our footprint, including in larger metro areas like the Kansas City metropolitan market, where we continue to successfully expand our customer base. Moving to deposits. Total deposits declined $17.7 million from the end of the first quarter, primarily due to a $28.7 million reduction in broker deposits.

Core deposits, which represents total deposits, excluding broker deposits, increased $11.0 million during the quarter, representing an annualized linked quarter growth rate of 3.4%. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 29.2% of total deposits at June 30, while our total cost of deposits improved to 1.3%, reflecting the benefits of our disciplined adjustments to our funding strategy. Growing our core deposit franchise remains a strategic priority, and we are focused on acquiring new customers and expanding full-service banking relationships across all business lines. Turning to asset quality, which Mark and Raymond will discuss in greater detail later in the call.

Nonperforming loans increased by $2.7 million during the second quarter to $13.1 million, yet net charge-offs remained low at 0.17% of average loans compared to 0.13% of average loans in the first quarter of 2026. As we monitor our loan portfolio, we are doing so with a bias toward action and proactively addressing deteriorating credit. As we elevate expectations across the board, we are strengthening our credit culture simultaneously. We are proactively addressing credits that no longer meet our credit risk profile and strengthening the overall quality of the loan portfolio. Before turning the call over to Mark, I would also like to highlight the continued strength of our balance sheet and the growth in our tangible equity.

During the quarter, tangible book value per share increased to $21.76, representing annualized linked quarter growth of 16.8% and tangible common equity to assets increased to 8.44%. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share payable on August 27, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 13, 2026. This dividend marks the company's 100th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since the formation of the holding company in 2001, underscoring our long-standing commitment to delivering value to shareholders. I will now turn the call over to Mark Herpich, our Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our financial results in greater detail.

Mark Herpich: Thanks, Abby, and good morning to everyone. While Abby has just provided a highlight of our overall strong financial performance this year, I'll provide some further detail on our second quarter results. Net income in the second quarter of 2026 totaled $5.4 million compared to $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, mainly due to continued growth in net interest income and gain on sale of loans income. In the second quarter of 2026, Net interest income totaled $15.1 million, an increase of $57,000 compared to the first quarter of 2026, driven by increased investment portfolio yields and lower funding costs. Net interest income also grew $1.4 million compared to the same period of the prior year.

Total interest income on investments increased $124,000 as compared to the prior quarter to $3.1 million due to higher yields on investments, improving from 3.55% to 3.66%. Average loans decreased by $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, while tax equivalent yields on the loan portfolio declined slightly to 6.31% due in part to the $2.7 million increase in nonaccrual loans. Interest expense on deposits in the second quarter of 2026 decreased $262,000 from the prior quarter due to lower cost of deposits, while average deposit balances decreased to $1.3 billion in the second quarter.

The decline in deposits relates to a reduction in the level of broker deposits as we strategically elected to utilize our Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing line more heavily during the second quarter. Excluding these broker deposits, our core deposits actually grew by $11.0 million. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points to 1.82% compared to the prior quarter, mainly due to lower rates on deposits. Interest expense on borrowed funds increased by $208,000 compared to the prior quarter due to higher average balances, which were partially offset by lower borrowing rates. The average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 31 basis points to 4.54% in the second quarter as a result of the lower short-term rates.

Landmark's net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis declined 2 basis points to 4.22% in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the first quarter of 2026 and improved 39 basis points as compared to the second quarter of 2025. Noninterest income totaled $4.1 million this quarter, an increase of $331,000 compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $469,000 compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in comparison to the prior quarter resulted primarily from a $356,000 increase in gains on sale of loans due to an increase in the volume of loans sold in the secondary market during the second quarter of 2026.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $12.0 million, an increase of $63,000 compared to the prior quarter. This increase related primarily to increases of $487,000 in professional fees and $246,000 in compensation and benefits expense, which were partially offset by decreases of $364,000 in other expense and $243,000 in occupancy and equipment expense. The increase in professional fees related primarily to forensic accounting and onetime legal costs associated with previously disclosed fraudulent activity by a nonexecutive officer, along with an increase in talent recruitment and development costs. The decrease in other expense was primarily related to $433,000 of fraud losses recognized during the first quarter as previously disclosed.

The recorded fraud loss excludes any potential insurance recoveries we may receive. This quarter, we recorded tax expense of $1.3 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.7% as compared to tax expense of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2026 for an effective tax rate of 19.8%. Gross loans, including net deferred fees and loans in process increased $4.4 million in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter and totaled $1.1 billion at quarter end. Average loans declined by $3.2 million in the current quarter as compared to the prior quarter.

As of June 30, 2026, we experienced increases in our construction and land development portfolio of $4.5 million, our commercial loan portfolio of $2.8 million and our agricultural loan portfolio of $1.5 million, which were partially offset by a $4.0 million decrease in our residential real estate portfolio. Investment securities decreased $1.3 million during the second quarter of 2026, mainly due to maturities slightly exceeding our level of purchases. Our investment portfolio has an average duration of 4.2 years with projected 12-month cash flow of $78.6 million at a roll-off yield of less than 3%, which is lower than current yields available on new investments purchased.

Unrealized net losses on our investment portfolio decreased by $1.0 million during the quarter to $7.6 million as a result of lower interest rates. Deposits totaled $1.3 billion at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $17.7 million in the second quarter compared to the prior quarter. This quarter, certificates of deposits declined by $33.5 million, of which $28.8 million was related to lower brokered CDs as we were able to leverage slightly lower cost of funding from other borrowing sources like the Federal Home Loan Bank. The broker deposit decreases were offset by growth in core customer deposits, most notably a $12.8 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits and $6.7 million growth in money market and checking account balances.

Our total borrowings increased by $15.7 million during the quarter as we reduced our brokered deposit balances in connection with the previously discussed transition to less expensive short-term borrowing sources. Our loan-to-deposit ratio totaled 83.5% at June 30 and continues to provide sufficient liquidity to fund expected future loan growth. Stockholders' equity increased $5.2 million during the second quarter to $166.9 million at June 30, 2026, and our book value increased to $27.35 per share at June 30 compared to $26.50 at March 31. The increase in stockholders' equity this quarter mainly resulted from net earnings from the quarter, along with a decrease in other comprehensive losses.

Our consolidated and bank regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2026, are strong and exceed the regulatory levels required to be considered well capitalized. Now let me turn the call over to Raymond to review highlights of our loan portfolio and credit risk outlook.

Raymond McLanahan: Thank you, Mark, and good morning to everyone. As discussed, overall loan balances grew modestly during the second quarter. Total gross loans, including net deferred fees and loans in process, ended the quarter at approximately $1.1 billion, increasing $4.4 million from the prior quarter. As you can see in our earnings release and as Mark mentioned earlier during this call, we enjoyed growth in construction and land, commercial and agricultural loans. Excluding the decline in 1 to 4 family residential real estate loan balances, the portfolio grew 4% annualized over the linked quarter.

We continue to thrive in working with high-quality operators and remain focused on disciplined growth, strong underwriting standards and pursuit of opportunities that align with our long-term credit strategy. Turning to credit quality. Nonperforming loans increased during the quarter to $13.1 million or 1.18% of gross loans compared to $10.4 million or 0.94% of gross loans at the end of the first quarter. The increase was largely attributed to two borrower relationships that migrated to nonaccrual status during the quarter. These credits continue to receive heightened attention from management as we work toward the resolution of each relationship.

Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days and still accruing interest totaled $6.3 million or 0.57% of gross loans at June 30 compared to $7.4 million or 0.68% at March 31. While we continue to monitor these relationships closely, the decline in early-stage delinquencies is an encouraging trend and reflects progress on several borrower-specific situations. Net loan charge-offs during the second quarter totaled $452,000 compared to $349,000 during the first quarter. On an annualized basis, net charge-offs represented approximately 0.17% of average loans compared to 0.13% of average loans during the prior quarter.

Historically, we have enjoyed low net charge-off rates and while charge-offs increased modestly during the quarter, we remain -- they remain manageable relative to the size of the portfolio. Allowance for credit losses totaled $12.7 million or 1.15% of gross loans at June 30, consistent with the prior quarter. We recorded a $500,000 provision for credit losses during the quarter and believe the allowance remains appropriate based on the composition of the portfolio, identified credit trends and our ongoing review process. While nonperforming loans increased during the quarter due to a limited number of borrower-specific situations that we have been actively monitoring and managing, the increases were partially offset by progress made on other credits.

Our focus remains on timely identification of emerging issues, proactive portfolio management and working toward a resolution of challenged credits. With that, I thank you. I'll turn the call back over to Abby.

Abigail Wendel: Thank you, Raymond. We will now pause for a brief Q&A session.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] I'll now turn the call over I'm sorry, we do have a question from the line of John Rodis with Brean Capital.

John Rodis: Abby, in your prepared remarks, talking about loan growth. I think I wrote down, you said cautiously optimistic about growth going forward. Do you think you can build on the growth you saw in the second quarter and maybe improve that a little bit in the second half of the year? And sort of what are the puts and takes to that?

Abigail Wendel: Yes. That's a great question, John. Thank you for asking, and thanks for joining our call this morning. I also mentioned we're finding opportunities, both winning new customer relationships and expanding on ones that we've enjoyed for many years. And the other dynamic to this is that we're onboarding a number of new commercial lenders out across our footprint. So those things indicate, and I'll point back to cautious optimism around building on the growth that we enjoyed in the second quarter. And as you saw, we did have some nice activity both in the commercial space, commercial focused mortgages, I guess, you could say, to some ag.

And really, it was offset by some declines, which was a strategic decision, allowing not putting on more mortgages on the balance sheet, so allowing those payoffs to roll down, leaving room for more opportunities on the commercial side of our business. So without giving specific numbers, I mean, I feel really good about it. We just want to be steady. We want to be prudent. We want to work through the things that we have right in front of us. And we think we have a really nice value proposition for owner-operated businesses across our footprint.

John Rodis: Okay. Makes sense. And then I think Raymond said the increase in nonperforming assets was related to two relationships. Can you maybe, to the extent you can give any more detail as far as what type of loans those were?

Raymond McLanahan: Yes, John, one of them was an ag borrower relationship. And the other one is a commercial relationship. Relative to both of those, they've been on our radar for some time, and we're working through the resolution of both of those credits. As far as do we feel like there's any potential exposure relative to those, we're not seeing that at this time relative to those. So we feel good about where they are and our ability to work out.

John Rodis: Okay. And then, Mark, maybe just a quick question for you on the margin. So the margin was down 2 basis points from the first quarter, but still pretty strong. Do you think all things equal, if the Fed does not move -- if the Fed does nothing, do you think you can kind of hold the margin in the, call it, 420 area for the second half of the year?

Mark Herpich: At the risk of stealing Abby's comment of cautiously optimistic, I am cautiously optimistic that we can stay in that 420 range, John. I mean I think that we had some nonaccruals that we kind of forced the hand on during the second quarter that impacted our decrease from Q1 to Q2, and I think we'll be able to hold in there for the rest of the year.

Abigail Wendel: I might just add a little bit to that. I think Mark's comments are spot on, especially with respect to -- on the interest income side. And we also saw some nice growth in the second quarter, relatively speaking, on the noninterest-bearing checking account acquisitions. We have a new leader and some new programming in our -- for our retail branches. And they've had some nice wins. And if we can continue on that trend, that definitely would help our margin overall or help it hang in there, I guess, I would say. But that's the only thing I would add beyond what Mark was saying.

Mark Herpich: As we alluded in my comments, I guess we've got -- we continue to have the investment portfolio opportunity to have yields that are coming off in the 3% or lower, get reinvested in the mid-4% range. Going to be helpful for the rest of the year as well.

Operator: There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Abby Wendel for any closing remarks.

Abigail Wendel: Thank you. We are pleased with our performance in the first half of 2026, which reflects continued earnings growth, strong profitability and disciplined expense management. Looking ahead, we remain focused on strengthening customer relationships, developing our talented associates, improving operational efficiency and pursuing strategic growth opportunities that align with our long-term objectives. Every day, I see Landmark associates sharing knowledge, training coworkers, solving problems and helping one another succeed. Those efforts may not always be highlighted on the balance sheet, but they are the foundation that drives our long-term success and long-term value creation. I want to thank our associates for their dedication and commitment to our customers, communities and shareholders.

If you have any questions regarding today's call, please refer to our earnings release or -- excuse me, please refer to our earnings release for Investor Relations and CFO contact information. Thank you for joining us today and for your continued interest in Landmark. We look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter.

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's call. Thank you for joining. You may now disconnect.