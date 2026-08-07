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Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Senior Vice President and Treasurer - Kristy D. Carver

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Mark T. Behrman

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - Cheryl A. Maguire

Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer - Damien J. Renwick

TAKEAWAYS

Net Sales -- $168.1 million, representing a 11.1% increase compared to $151.3 million, driven by higher selling prices and increased ammonium nitrate volumes.

-- $168.1 million, representing a 11.1% increase compared to $151.3 million, driven by higher selling prices and increased ammonium nitrate volumes. Net Loss -- $6.2 million, reflecting $28.8 million in turnaround expenses compared to a net income of $3.0 million.

-- $6.2 million, reflecting $28.8 million in turnaround expenses compared to a net income of $3.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA -- $53.1 million, an increase of 38.8% compared to $38.3 million, despite the operational impact of planned maintenance.

-- $53.1 million, an increase of 38.8% compared to $38.3 million, despite the operational impact of planned maintenance. Turnaround Financial Impact -- $35 million to $40 million, resulting from planned maintenance at the El Dorado and Pryor facilities that reduced production volumes.

-- $35 million to $40 million, resulting from planned maintenance at the El Dorado and Pryor facilities that reduced production volumes. El Dorado Production Rate -- 1,380 tons per day, representing a significant increase over the nameplate capacity of 1,150 tons per day following the completion of the turnaround.

-- 1,380 tons per day, representing a significant increase over the nameplate capacity of 1,150 tons per day following the completion of the turnaround. Ammonium Nitrate and Nitric Acid Sales -- 179,339 short tons, an 11% increase due to tight market conditions and the optimization of the product mix.

-- 179,339 short tons, an 11% increase due to tight market conditions and the optimization of the product mix. Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) Sales -- 130,818 short tons, a 14% decrease as the company shifted production focus toward ammonium nitrate.

-- 130,818 short tons, a 14% decrease as the company shifted production focus toward ammonium nitrate. Ammonia Sales Volume -- 35,667 short tons, a 46% decline resulting from the extensive turnaround activity at El Dorado and Pryor.

-- 35,667 short tons, a 46% decline resulting from the extensive turnaround activity at El Dorado and Pryor. UAN Average Selling Price -- $433 per short ton, representing a 41% increase compared to $308 per short ton.

-- $433 per short ton, representing a 41% increase compared to $308 per short ton. Ammonia Average Selling Price -- $658 per short ton, representing a 78% increase from $369 per short ton.

-- $658 per short ton, representing a 78% increase from $369 per short ton. Natural Gas Input Cost -- $2.96 per MMBtu, a 15.4% decrease compared to $3.50 per MMBtu.

-- $2.96 per MMBtu, a 15.4% decrease compared to $3.50 per MMBtu. Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) Earnings Potential -- $25 million to $30 million in annual EBITDA, expected once the El Dorado project becomes fully operational in the first quarter of 2027.

-- $25 million to $30 million in annual EBITDA, expected once the El Dorado project becomes fully operational in the first quarter of 2027. CCS Operational Metrics -- 400,000 to 500,000 metric tons of CO2 to be captured annually, which management expects will reduce Scope 1 emissions by 25%.

-- 400,000 to 500,000 metric tons of CO2 to be captured annually, which management expects will reduce Scope 1 emissions by 25%. Ammonia Capacity Expansion -- 100,000 tons of additional annual production, targeted for the El Dorado facility with a final investment decision expected in the second quarter of 2027.

-- 100,000 tons of additional annual production, targeted for the El Dorado facility with a final investment decision expected in the second quarter of 2027. Expansion Project Economics -- $105 million to $120 million in net capital costs, accounting for a USDA grant that will fund approximately 20% of the total $135 million to $150 million investment.

-- $105 million to $120 million in net capital costs, accounting for a USDA grant that will fund approximately 20% of the total $135 million to $150 million investment. Cash and Short-Term Investments -- $218 million at the end of the second quarter, supporting the company's liquidity position.

-- $218 million at the end of the second quarter, supporting the company's liquidity position. Total Debt -- $441.3 million, with the company maintaining a net leverage ratio of 1.1x.

-- $441.3 million, with the company maintaining a net leverage ratio of 1.1x. Free Cash Flow -- $32 million, calculated as $59 million in operating cash flow minus $27 million in sustaining capital expenditures.

-- $32 million, calculated as $59 million in operating cash flow minus $27 million in sustaining capital expenditures. European Production Costs -- nearly $700 per metric ton, driven by natural gas prices exceeding $19 to $20 per MMBtu, which provides U.S. producers a structural cost advantage.

-- nearly $700 per metric ton, driven by natural gas prices exceeding $19 to $20 per MMBtu, which provides U.S. producers a structural cost advantage. Strait of Hormuz Trade Impact -- 20% of global seaborne ammonia and 30% of global urea trade, representing significant supply risk due to ongoing regional instability.

-- 20% of global seaborne ammonia and 30% of global urea trade, representing significant supply risk due to ongoing regional instability. Corn Market Projections -- 95 million planted acres for the 2026 to 2027 season, with global ending stocks projected to reach their lowest level in over 10 years.

-- 95 million planted acres for the 2026 to 2027 season, with global ending stocks projected to reach their lowest level in over 10 years. Growth Initiative EBITDA Target -- $35 million in annual EBITDA, with a portion expected by the end of 2026 and the remainder by the end of 2027 through process efficiencies.

-- $35 million in annual EBITDA, with a portion expected by the end of 2026 and the remainder by the end of 2027 through process efficiencies. August Tampa Ammonia Benchmark -- $635 per metric ton, indicating a moderation from earlier first-half highs.

-- $635 per metric ton, indicating a moderation from earlier first-half highs. NOLA UAN Benchmark -- $494 per ton during the quarter, compared to $344 per ton.

-- $494 per ton during the quarter, compared to $344 per ton. SGA Expenses -- $12.9 million, an increase from $9.8 million due to non-cash stock-based compensation and inflationary factors.

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RISKS

Renwick stated, "Recent events make it clear that the situation remains extremely unstable. Creating significant ongoing risk that may continue to impact product pricing going forward," referring to the impact of Middle East conflict on global shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Behrman noted that the board is evaluating the stockholders' rights plan to avoid "a potential ownership change that could bust or limit the use of the NOLs."

SUMMARY

Management reported a 11.1% increase in net sales to $168.1 million for the second quarter, supported by a 40% rise in adjusted EBITDA despite heavy maintenance activity. LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU -0.72%) completed a complex turnaround at its El Dorado facility on time and budget, while also pulling forward work at the Pryor plant to reduce anticipated third-quarter downtime. The company assumed full ownership of the El Dorado carbon capture project, which is scheduled to begin CO2 injections in the first quarter of 2027. Management indicated that U.S. nitrogen producers currently hold a significant cost advantage over European competitors due to wide natural gas price spreads. Future growth is centered on a planned 100,000-ton ammonia expansion at El Dorado and various efficiency initiatives designed to add $35 million in annual EBITDA by the end of 2027.

CEO Behrman noted the post-turnaround performance at El Dorado, stating the plant is running at 1,380 tons per day and "it would not be out of the realm of possibility for us to be running 1.4 thousand tons in cooler weather."

Renwick identified emerging demand for industrial chemicals from "capital spending tied to AI related infrastructure, data centers, power generation, and electrification."

Management shifted the Pryor facility turnaround from the third quarter into the second quarter to consolidate downtime and prepare for stronger second-half production.

The company expects to generate $20 million in incremental annual EBITDA from the El Dorado ammonia expansion, which carries a net capital cost of $1,050 to $1,200 per ton of added capacity.

CFO Maguire reported that trailing-12-month adjusted EBITDA reached $200 million as of June 30, providing a reference point for the company's earnings power across market cycles.

The carbon capture project is expected to generate approximately $6.5 million to $7.5 million in net annual credits from the proposed 100,000-ton ammonia expansion alone, based on 45Q tax credit rates.

Management is evaluating several other capacity expansion projects beyond the El Dorado ammonia project to strengthen its domestic market position.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

45Q : A section of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code that provides tax credits for carbon sequestration.

: A section of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code that provides tax credits for carbon sequestration. AN : Ammonium Nitrate, a chemical compound used primarily in fertilizers and industrial explosives.

: Ammonium Nitrate, a chemical compound used primarily in fertilizers and industrial explosives. CCS : Carbon Capture and Sequestration, the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide and depositing it where it will not enter the atmosphere.

: Carbon Capture and Sequestration, the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide and depositing it where it will not enter the atmosphere. FEED : Front-End Engineering Design, a basic engineering conducted after conceptual design or feasibility studies.

: Front-End Engineering Design, a basic engineering conducted after conceptual design or feasibility studies. MMBtu : One million British Thermal Units, a standard unit of measurement for natural gas.

: One million British Thermal Units, a standard unit of measurement for natural gas. NOLA : New Orleans, a primary trading hub and benchmark location for fertilizer pricing in the United States.

: New Orleans, a primary trading hub and benchmark location for fertilizer pricing in the United States. SMR : Steam Methane Reforming, a method for producing hydrogen or ammonia from natural gas that releases CO2 as a byproduct.

: Steam Methane Reforming, a method for producing hydrogen or ammonia from natural gas that releases CO2 as a byproduct. UAN: Urea Ammonium Nitrate, a liquid fertilizer solution containing three forms of nitrogen.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Greetings and welcome to LSB Industries Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Kristy Carver, Senior Vice President and Treasurer.

Kristy D. Carver: Thank you.

Operator: You may begin.

Kristy D. Carver: Good morning, everyone. Joining me today are Mark T. Behrman, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Cheryl A. Maguire, our chief financial officer and Damien J. Renwick, our chief commercial officer. Please note that today's call includes forward looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current intent, expectations, and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance and could cause actual results to differ materially. And a variety of factors could cause actual results. For more information about the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by forward looking statements please see the risk factors set forth in the company's most recent report Form 10-K.

On the call, we will reference non GAAP results. Please see the press release in the investors section of our website, lsbindustries.com, for further information regarding forward looking statements and reconciliations of non GAAP results to GAAP results. At this time, I would like to go ahead and turn the call over to Mark.

Mark T. Behrman: Thank you, Kristy, and good morning, everyone. We delivered a strong quarter both financially and operationally. Operationally, we continued to make meaningful progress in improving safety, plant reliability, operating rates, and product optimization. While also advancing several important growth initiatives that we believe support stronger earnings and shareholder value. There are 3 key topics I would like to cover today. First, the turnaround activity completed during the quarter and the expected benefits to our operating performance. Second, the changes to our ownership agreement at El Dorado for the carbon capture and sequestration project. And third, how these actions position LSB for stronger performance going forward.

Starting with our turnaround activity, we successfully completed an extensive complex turnaround of our El Dorado ammonia plant and site infrastructure during the quarter. Importantly, this work was completed on time, on budget, and injury free. Which is a strong reflection of the planning, coordination, and execution of our team. We are already seeing the benefits of this work with El Dorado achieving some of the highest daily production rates since we went into production in 2016. We also made a strategic decision to pull forward much of the scheduled turnaround work at our Pryor facility from the third quarter into the second quarter.

This shifted a portion of expected turnaround related production and earnings impacts into the second quarter, which will reduce the expected production downtime and related earnings impact for the third quarter. We successfully restarted the plants late last week and are in the process of ramping up full production and expect to see improved reliability from that site as well. Taken together, these investments in our facilities support our goal of improving annual production and earnings while continuing to maintain the safety standards that are essential across our operations. Turning to El Dorado. In May, we announced an agreement to assume full ownership of our carbon capture and sequestration project from Lapis Carbon Solutions.

The milestone based structure of the agreement aligns the company's capital deployment with project advancement while limiting upfront capital exposure. We continue to view this project as a meaningful long term value creation opportunity for LSB, and I will provide further details and an update on the project later in the call. We entered the second half of 2026 with strong momentum and a meaningfully improved operating setup. We expect to benefit from higher overall production rates at El Dorado and Pryor, as well as our continued focus on reliability, efficiency, and product mix optimization.

We believe our improved operating platform positions us to capitalize on current market conditions and more importantly, we believe the actions we have taken position us to drive stronger financial and operational performance through the remainder of this year and into the future. Now I will turn over the call to Damien to provide more detail on the commercial environment.

Damien J. Renwick: Thanks, Mark, and good morning, everyone. it is no secret that the conflict in The Middle East is having a considerable impact on our industry. More specifically, the effect this conflict is having on shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz, a globally critical transportation artery, has been considerable. And this disruption is ongoing. Recent events make it clear that the situation remains extremely unstable. Creating significant ongoing risk that may continue to impact product pricing going forward. As a reminder, shipping within the strait alone represents about 20% of global ammonia seaborne trade, 30% of global urea trade, and 45% of global sulfur trade.

Beyond the backdrop of the Mideast conflict, we are seeing continued strong demand for ammonium nitrate within the industrial markets. Supported by continued mining sector investments. Favorable supply and demand fundamentals, further supported by ongoing producer outages, continue to underpin both spot and contract pricing. During the second quarter, we leveraged the flexibility that we have developed with our production assets to optimize our product mix. This enabled us to maximize our AN sales to support customers whose AN supply has been disrupted. We were also able to take advantage of higher than normal AN spot prices. The longer term outlook of AN demand continues to be promising.

In the medium to longer term, there are several potential mining projects on the horizon across North America that will drive increased demand for AN. Quarrying and contract and aggregate production continues to grow on the strength of The US economy. And as well as from broader capital spending tied to AI related infrastructure, data centers, power generation, and electrification. Turning to page 5. The fertilizer market backdrop remains constructive, as global supply conditions continue to evolve. Ongoing supply uncertainty trade disruptions, and broader macro volatility continue to support a higher pricing environment. Importantly, demand for our products remain solid. And the market continues to reflect limited visibility around supply availability over the near to medium term.

Ammonia prices remain above historical averages. Despite a recent reduction in the Tampa ammonia price index. Global ammonia demand has softened, especially for phosphate use, as phosphate producers have curtailed production amid elevated sulfur costs. The resulting decline in ammonia demand balances some of the loss of supply that typically transits the Strait Of Hormuz. However, the recent resumption of military activity in The Middle East is disrupting fertilizer supply once again. And it is causing global natural gas prices to increase. European TTF natural gas prices have been above 19 and even $20 per MMBtu in recent days, increasing European ammonia production costs to nearly $700 per metric ton.

European natural gas inventories also continued to fall short of 5-year lows as the market struggles to restock ahead of the critical winter season due to limited LNG supply. This will further pressure global natural gas prices and exacerbate the spread between global prices and US domestic prices. This underpins the significant and structural production cost advantage for US ammonia producers. We therefore believe that ammonia prices will continue to see upward pressure through the duration of the closure of the Strait. Driving strong margins for our business at a time where US natural gas prices continue to be significantly cheaper than elsewhere. Urea ammonium nitrate UAN pricing remains favorable.

Urea prices have strengthened from their current year lows in June, and UAN has found stability after typical July summer price reset. We continue to expect strong demand for UAN in the second half of 2026, ahead of the 2027 spring planting season. We saw strong uptake on ammonia and UAN US summer fill programs through June and July. We are pleased with both the volumes and prices we achieved for our forward sales. Our order book is also well placed with flexibility to take advantage of improving prices over the coming months. through the fall prepay and winter fill programs. The USDA is projecting more than 95 million planted corn acres for the 2026-2027 marketing season.

More importantly, however, in July, the USDA reduced its forecast for 2027 global ending stock for corn, to what will be the lowest level seen in over a decade. Global corn demand continues to run ahead of supply. Extreme heat and dry conditions have crippled European and regional crops. China continues to destock as consumption outpaces domestic production. And finally, stocks are declining across most major exporters, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, and Ukraine, as well as The US. As a result, we are seeing corn futures pricing increase strongly. We expect this to incentivize US farmers to increase planted acres in the coming season. Which will in turn be very constructive for nitrogen demand into 2027.

As we look ahead, the global nitrogen supply backdrop remains uncertain. With limited visibility around the timing and pace of potential production restarts from Russian plants damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks and Middle Eastern producers impacted by the Iranian conflict. While some capacity may return over time, we have not yet seen meaningful volumes reenter the market. And the operating status of several facilities remain unclear. As a result, we believe the market continues to be supported by a relatively tight supply environment. And high non US natural gas and energy prices.

We also suspect that the new and elevated risk premiums attached to the supply of nitrogen, sulfur, and energy products coming from The Middle East could become a new reality going forward. Taken together, we expect product pricing to remain favorable. With the strong potential for a further rebound in Q4. With our turnaround activities at El Dorado and Pryor behind us, we will have a lot of momentum going into the fourth quarter on production volumes, and the potential restrengthening of fertilizer prices. Now I will turn the call over to Cheryl to discuss our second quarter financial results and our outlook. Cheryl?

Cheryl A. Maguire: Thanks, Damien, and good morning. On page 6, you will see a summary of our second quarter 2026 financial results. As Mark highlighted earlier, we had planned turnaround activity at both our El Dorado and Pryor facilities during the quarter, which temporarily reduced ammonia and UAN production volumes. However, this impact was more than offset by higher product pricing and our ability to maximize product mix. Page 7 provides some color to the quarter over quarter results bridging our second quarter 25 adjusted EBITDA of $38 million to our second quarter 26 adjusted EBITDA of $53 million representing an increase of 40%.

As shown on this slide, our second quarter results were impacted by an estimated $35 million to $40 million from planned turnaround activity at both our El Dorado and Pryor facilities. Most of that impact was related to the El Dorado facility turnaround, which was planned for the second quarter. At our Pryor facility, we made the strategic decision to pull forward turnaround work that was originally scheduled for the third quarter. Excluding the estimated impact from both turnarounds, illustrative second quarter adjusted EBITDA is approximately $90 million. Stepping back, even with this significant plan turnaround activity, we generated $200 million of adjusted EBITDA on a trailing-12-month basis as of June 30.

We believe that is an important reference point as we evaluate the earnings power of the business across different market environments and cycles. While the turnarounds affected second quarter results, they do not change how we are thinking about full year production in any meaningful way. The prior pull forward shifted some production and earnings impact into Q2, but it also reduced expected downtime and expected EBITDA impact in Q3. As Mark mentioned, the Pryor facility restarted late last week, and is in the process of ramping up to full rates. We believe the work completed positions both facilities for stronger, more reliable performance going forward.

Lastly, on page 8, you can see that our balance sheet remains solid with approximately $220 million in cash at the end of the second quarter and net leverage at 1.1x. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $59 million. After subtracting $27 million of sustaining capital, the capital required to maintain our operations, our free cash flow was approximately 32 million. Additionally, we invested approximately $13 million in growth related projects including approximately $11 million related to the acquisition and development, of the carbon capture project at our El Dorado facility. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2026, demand remains strong and prices remain elevated.

With major turnaround activity substantially complete, we expect to operate at higher production rates and are positioned to maximize production for the balance of the year. Pricing remains favorable, although moderated somewhat from first half highs. Tampa ammonia settled at $635 per metric ton for August. And NOLA UAN is currently trading around $300 per ton. While natural gas costs have averaged approximately $3.20 per MMBtu thus far in the third quarter. Putting it all together, we expect a positive second half of the year putting us on track to meet or exceed our annual production targets. And now I will turn it back over to Mark.

Mark T. Behrman: Thank you, Cheryl. Turning to page 9. As I noted earlier, we recently announced our agreement to assume full ownership of our El Dorado carbon capture and sequestration project. To quickly recap, our investment is being made in stages, tied to key milestones as we focus on project development, permitting, construction.

Operator: Welcome to LSB Industries Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Kristy Carver, Senior Vice President and Treasurer.

Kristy D. Carver: Thank you.

Operator: You may begin.

Kristy D. Carver: Good morning, everyone. Joining me today are Mark T. Behrman, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Cheryl A. Maguire, our chief financial officer and Damien J. Renwick, our chief commercial officer. Please note that today's call includes forward looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current intent, expectations, and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance. And a variety of factors could cause the actual results to differ materially. For more information about the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by forward looking statements please see the risk factors set forth in the company's most recent annual report Form 10-K.

On the call, we will reference non GAAP results. Please see the press release in the investors section of our website, lsbindustries.com, for further information regarding forward looking statements and reconciliations of non GAAP results to GAAP results. At this time, I would like to go ahead and turn the call over to Mark.

Mark T. Behrman: Thank you, Kristy, and good morning, everyone. We delivered a strong quarter both financially and operationally. Operationally, we continued to make meaningful progress in improving safety, plant reliability, operating rates, and product optimization. While also advancing several important growth initiatives that we believe will support stronger earnings and shareholder value. There are 3 key topics I would like to cover today. First, the turnaround activity completed during the quarter and the expected benefits to our operating performance. Second, the changes to our ownership agreement at El Dorado for the carbon capture and sequestration project. And third, how these actions position LSB for stronger performance going forward.

Starting with our turnaround activity, we successfully completed an extensive complex turnaround of our El Dorado ammonia plant and site infrastructure during the quarter. Importantly, this work was completed on time, on budget, and injury-free, which is a strong reflection of the planning, coordination, and execution of our team. We are already seeing the benefits of this work with El Dorado achieving some of the highest daily production rates since we went into production in 2016. We also made a strategic decision to pull forward much of the scheduled turnaround work at our Pryor facility from the third quarter into the second quarter.

This shifted a portion of expected turnaround related production and earnings impacts into the second quarter, which will reduce the expected production downtime and related earnings impact for the third quarter. We successfully restarted the plants late last week and are in the process of ramping up to full production and expect to see improved reliability from that site as well. Taken together, these investments in our facilities support our goal of improving annual production and earnings while continuing to maintain the safety standards that are essential across our operations. Turning to El Dorado. In May, we announced an agreement to assume full ownership of our carbon capture and sequestration project from Lapis Carbon Solutions.

The milestone based structure of the agreement aligns the company's capital deployment with project advancement while limiting upfront capital exposure. We continue to view this project as a meaningful long term value creation opportunity for LSB, and I will provide further details and an update on the project later in the call. We entered the second half of 2026 with strong momentum and a meaningfully improved operating setup. We expect to benefit from higher overall production rates at El Dorado and Pryor, as well as our continued focus on reliability, efficiency, and product mix optimization.

We believe our improved operating platform positions us to capitalize on current market conditions and more importantly, we believe the actions we have taken position us to drive stronger financial and operational performance through the remainder of this year and into the future. Now I will turn over the call to Damien to provide more detail on the commercial environment.

Damien J. Renwick: Thanks, Mark, and good morning, everyone. it is no secret that the conflict in The Middle East is having a considerable impact on our industry. More specifically, the effect this conflict is having on shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz, a globally critical transportation artery, has been considerable, and this disruption is ongoing. Recent events make it clear that the situation remains extremely unstable. Creating significant ongoing risk that may continue to impact product pricing going forward. As a reminder, shipping within the strait alone represents about 20% of global ammonia seaborne trade, 30% of global urea trade, and 45% of global sulfur trade.

Beyond the backdrop of the Mideast conflict, we are seeing continued strong demand for ammonium nitrate within the industrial markets. Supported by continued mining sector investments. Favorable supply and demand fundamentals, further supported by ongoing producer outages, continue to underpin both spot and contract pricing. During the second quarter, we leveraged the flexibility that we have developed with our production assets to optimize our product mix. This enabled us to maximize our AN sales to support customers whose AN supply has been disrupted. We were also able to take advantage of higher than normal AN spot prices. The longer term outlook of AN demand continues to be promising.

In the medium to longer term, there are several potential mining projects on the horizon across North America that will drive increased demand for AN. Quarrying and contract and aggregate production continues to grow on the strength of The US economy. And as well as from broader capital spending tied to AI related infrastructure, data centers, power generation, and electrification. Turning to page 5. The fertilizer market backdrop remains constructive, as global supply conditions continue to evolve. Ongoing supply uncertainty, trade disruptions, and broader macro volatility continue to support a higher pricing environment. Importantly, demand for our products remain solid, and the market continues to reflect limited visibility around supply availability over the near to medium term.

Ammonia prices remain above historical averages. Despite a recent reduction in the Tampa ammonia price index. Global ammonia demand has softened, especially for phosphate use, as phosphate producers have curtailed production amid elevated sulfur costs. The resulting decline in ammonia demand balances some of the loss of supply that typically transits the Strait Of Hormuz. However, the recent resumption of military activity in The Middle East is disrupting fertilizer supply once again. And it is causing global natural gas prices to increase. European TTF natural gas prices have been above 19 and even $20 per MMBtu in recent days, increasing European ammonia production costs to nearly $700 per metric ton.

European natural gas inventories also continued to fall short of 5-year lows as the market struggles to restock ahead of the critical winter season due to limited LNG supply. This will further pressure global natural gas prices and exacerbate the spread between global prices and US domestic prices. This underpins the significant and structural production cost advantage for US ammonia producers. We therefore believe that ammonia prices will continue to see upward pressure through the duration of the closure of the Strait. Driving strong margins for our business at a time where US natural gas prices continue to be significantly cheaper than elsewhere. Urea ammonium nitrate UAN pricing remains favorable.

Urea prices have strengthened from their current year lows in June, and UAN has found stability after typical July summer price reset. We continue to expect strong demand for UAN in the second half of 2026, ahead of the 2027 spring planting season. We saw strong uptake on ammonia and UAN US summer fill programs through June and July. And we are pleased with both the volumes and prices we achieved for our forward sales. Our order book is also well placed with flexibility to take advantage of improving prices over the coming months through the fall prepay and winter fill programs. The USDA is projecting more than 95 million planted corn acres for the 2026-2027 marketing season.

More importantly, however, in July, the USDA reduced its forecast for 2027 global ending stock for corn. To what will be the lowest level seen in over a decade. Global corn demand continues to run ahead of supply. Extreme heat and dry conditions have crippled European and regional crops. China continues to destock as consumption outpaces domestic production. And finally, stocks are declining across most major exporters, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, and Ukraine, as well as The US. As a result, we are seeing corn futures pricing increase strongly. We expect this to incentivize US farmers to increase planted acres in the coming season. Which will in turn be very constructive for nitrogen demand into 2027.

As we look ahead, the global nitrogen supply backdrop remains uncertain. With limited visibility around the timing and pace of potential production restarts from Russian plants damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks and Middle Eastern producers impacted by the Iranian conflict. While some capacity may return over time, we have not yet seen meaningful volumes reenter the market. And the operating status of several facilities remain unclear. As a result, we believe the market continues to be supported by a relatively tight supply environment. And high non US natural gas and energy prices.

We also suspect that the new and elevated risk premiums attached to the supply of nitrogen, sulfur, and energy products coming from The Middle East could become a new reality going forward. Taken together, we expect product pricing to remain favorable. With the strong potential for a further rebound in Q4. With our turnaround activities at El Dorado and Pryor behind us, we will have a lot of momentum going into the fourth quarter on production volumes, and the potential restrengthening of fertilizer prices. Now I will turn the call over to Cheryl to discuss our second quarter financial results and our outlook. Cheryl?

Cheryl A. Maguire: Thanks, Damien, and good morning. On page 6, you will see a summary of our second quarter 2026 financial results. As Mark highlighted earlier, we had planned turnaround activity at both our El Dorado and Pryor facilities during the quarter, which temporarily reduced ammonia and UAN production volumes. However, this impact was more than offset by higher product pricing and our ability to maximize product mix. Page 7 provides some color to the quarter over quarter results bridging our second quarter 25 adjusted EBITDA of $38 million to our second quarter 26 adjusted EBITDA of $53 million representing an increase of 40%.

As shown on this slide, our second quarter results were impacted by an estimated $35 million to $40 million from planned turnaround activity at both our El Dorado and Pryor facilities. Most of that impact was related to the El Dorado facility turnaround, which was planned for the second quarter. At our Pryor facility, we made the strategic decision to pull forward turnaround work that was originally scheduled for the third quarter. Excluding the estimated impact from both turnarounds, illustrative second quarter adjusted EBITDA is approximately $90 million. Stepping back, even with this significant plan turnaround activity, we generated $200 million of adjusted EBITDA on a trailing-12-month basis as of June 30.

We believe that is an important reference point as we evaluate the earnings power of the business across different market environments and cycles. While the turnarounds affected second quarter results, they do not change how we are thinking about full year production in any meaningful way. The prior pull forward shifted some production and earnings impact into Q2, but it also reduced expected downtime and expected EBITDA impact in Q3. As Mark mentioned, the Pryor facility restarted late last week, and is in the process of ramping up to full rates. We believe the work completed positions both facilities for stronger, more reliable performance going forward.

Lastly, on page 8, you can see that our balance sheet remains solid with approximately $220 million in cash at the end of the second quarter and net leverage at 1.1x. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $59 million. After subtracting $27 million of sustaining capital, the capital required to maintain our operations, our free cash flow was approximately 32 million. Additionally, we invested approximately $13 million in growth related projects, including approximately $11 million related to the acquisition and development of the carbon capture project at our El Dorado facility. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2026, demand remains strong and prices remain elevated.

With major turnaround activity substantially complete, we expect to operate at higher production rates and are positioned to maximize production for the balance of the year. Pricing remains favorable, although moderated somewhat from first half highs. Tampa ammonia settled at $635 per metric ton for August. And NOLA UAN is currently trading around $300 per ton. While natural gas costs have averaged approximately $3.20 per MMBtu thus far in the third quarter. Putting it all together, we expect a positive second half of the year, putting us on track to meet or exceed our annual production targets. And now I will turn it back over to Mark.

Mark T. Behrman: Thank you, Cheryl. Turning to page 9. As I noted earlier, we recently announced our agreement to assume full ownership of our El Dorado carbon capture and sequestration project. To quickly recap, our investment is being made in stages, tied to key milestones as we focus on project development, permitting, construction, Full ownership of the project provides us with enhanced commercial flexibility to optimize the use of our CO2 and evaluate future expansion opportunities without limitations. We continue to work closely with senior officials from the EPA's region 6 office with the expectations of beginning operations in Q1 27.

When fully operational, we expect to generate between $25 and $30 million of annual earnings and cash flow net of any operating costs associated with CCS operations. Our commercial team continues to pursue low carbon product supply opportunities where we can generate premiums for those products, as well as evaluate the potential to sell environmental attributes generated. We are excited as we are getting closer to completing our project and really realizing our vision of decarbonizing ammonia. I want to take a moment to congratulate our teams at both our El Dorado and Pryor sites on the execution of highly complex turnarounds at each of these facilities.

I continue to be impressed by the hard work, professionalism, and dedication of our teams as they work to improve the safety and reliability of our facilities. We have focused intensely on reliability over the past several years, and we are seeing great results in terms of higher production rates and improved product mix. This improved production performance is translating into consistently higher EBITDA and we are not done. As we continue to invest in our business, we expect to see continued improvement in our overall production performance.

In addition to the financial benefit of our CCS project, earlier this year, we laid out a path to an additional $35 million of annual EBITDA through specific initiatives, including production targets, process efficiencies, and cost optimization. A good portion of this is expected to be realized by the end of this year. With the expectation of the balance coming by the end of 27. As part of our disciplined capital allocation strategy, we continue to evaluate opportunities to invest in expansion projects that we believe will create attractive long term value for our shareholders. As we have discussed previously, we continue to advance the feasibility for a potential ammonia expansion at our El Dorado facility.

Based on our current timeline, we expect to complete our FEED study and make final investment decision during the second quarter of 27. The project targeted for completion alongside our planned 2029 turnaround at our El Dorado site. The total project cost is expected to be between a $135 million to $150 million. However, we have already been awarded a USDA grant that would fund approximately 20% of the project, or the total project cost. So we expect our net project cost will be between a $105 million to $120 million, reducing our required investment and further enhancing the project's economics. Anticipate that this project would be funded with existing cash on our balance sheet.

Upon completion, we expect the expansion to add approximately 100 thousand tons of annual ammonia production capacity, which we estimate could generate roughly $20 million of incremental annual EBITDA, of course, depending on ammonia market pricing. I also wanna point out that the capital cost per ton added is significantly below current new-build capital costs. We have several other capacity expansion projects that we are exploring, and we will provide more details as we move along in our evaluation process. Overall, we are well positioned to expand domestic fertilizer production strengthen our competitive position, and create additional value for our shareholders. We look forward to updating you as these projects progress.

Respect to the market, the ever evolving nature of geopolitics, including the Middle East conflict, will continue to impact our industry whether it is the disruption of important trade channels like the Strait Of Hormuz or limiting the global availability of products like nitrogen fertilizers. As a business, we must navigate these impacts and support our customers in the best way possible while also ensuring we continue to build shareholder value. Our improved operating performance and ability to optimize our product mix enables us to ensure we can support our customers in both the industrial and agricultural sides of our business as market conditions warrant.

We are encouraged by our continued execution across the business and believe it helps us to continue supporting our customers and to deliver sustainable growth and long term value creation for our shareholders. Before we open it up for questions, I would like to mention that Cheryl and Damien will be attending the UBS and Jefferies industrial conferences in New York on September 9 and 10. We look forward to speaking with some of you at these events. That concludes our prepared remarks. We will now be happy to answer any of your questions.

Operator: Thank you. We will now be conducting a question and answer session. You may press 2 if you would like to remove your question from the queue. Before pressing the star keys. Our first question is from Andrew Wong with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Andrew Wong: Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just regarding the Eldorado expansion project, I was wondering adding extra ammonia volumes, at a pretty low cost sounds good? Would you also be considering adding some logistics and distribution to sell those extra volumes so you get the best price available.

Mark T. Behrman: Morning, Andrew. Yes. Actually, inside the cost that I quoted, is some infrastructure build out to support that expansion. Okay. And then as we think about that project, like ammonia, what is the marketing like for that? Like, where does it go? I think we have 3 years to try and figure that out. We have options today, and I think what we would like to do is figure out how do we get the best margin that we can in those 100 thousand tons. So I do not know that I can give you an answer today. I mean, we sell about 200 thousand tons of merchant ammonia today, and we certainly have the potential to add to that.

But there may be some other options for us as well. Okay. that is fair.

Andrew Wong: And then just with the 2 big turnarounds this year, how much of that work that was done should help drive costs lower into 2027 and beyond? And can we expect to see the per ton controllable cost to trend lower from here?

Mark T. Behrman: Oh, yeah. I think I think we should see a slowing of increasing in cost. I mean, we are going to see, unfortunately, inflation every year. Right? So that is gonna offset some of the savings that we have. But I do think on a cost per ton basis, if we are producing more tons, you should see our cost per ton going down. And that would be the expectation. Okay. Appreciate that. Thank you, Mark.

Operator: Our next question is from Lucas Beaumont with UBS. Please proceed.

Lucas Beaumont: So maybe we are seeing sort of prices have come off a lot rapidly sort of post the season, I guess, as buyers were looking to they did not really wanna get ahead of future expected pricing declines that were still sort of potentially coming But, I mean, we have sort of seen that start to stabilize now in recent weeks. You know, it is kind of moved up a little on the increased kind of Middle East tensions, and UAN has sort of stabilized up after sort of resetting low with the summer fill pricing.

I mean, 1 of the key discussion areas has sort of been like, how much it is sort of what level pricing is actually being realized. Compared to sort of where the benchmarks are. So could you maybe just tell us what you are seeing on the ground and in terms of your order book and what your expectations are there for going into the third quarter?

Mark T. Behrman: I am gonna let Damien start with this.

Damien J. Renwick: Good morning, Lucas. Look, that is a tricky 1 to answer. I think, you know, where our plants are positioned you get some inland benefits on a premium compared to NOLA. So and we are seeing that although the market is relatively quiet at the moment. Right? We have just come off fill programs for both ammonia and UAN, and we are all gearing up to you know, start moving those tons to our customers.

And then, you know, we are well placed basically to with low inventory, carryout inventory to really pick when and how we choose to participate going forward as those price appreciate, which we are pretty confident will happen as we move into fall and then spring into next year.

Mark T. Behrman: Mean, would you say that we have seen some price appreciation since fill?

Damien J. Renwick: Yeah. I mean, Lucas pointed it out. We have seen particularly with UAN, coming out of fill, it is rebounded quite nicely, and we are pretty happy with where those prices are at into the $300 a ton, and that is that is a nice jump from where it was from a fill perspective.

Mark T. Behrman: Okay.

Lucas Beaumont: And then just on the cost side. So I guess to start the year, you are expecting kind of SG&A to be $35 million to $40 million. But sort of based on the first half, it is more on track to sort of be 50 to 55. I was just wondering what the sort of driver of the higher cost is there and is that sort of permanent into the cost base now that we should annualize into the second half of next year, or is there anything more onetime in there that is inflated the first half? Thanks.

Mark T. Behrman: Yeah. there is some of that-- a little bit of that is inflationary in the first half of the year. I would suspect probably half of that to continue. But what is continuing, Lucas, is more on the noncash side of things. With respect to some long term incentive and things like that as it relates to our stock based compensation, which is noncash. So, while there is a bit of a higher trend, we do not expect the majority of that to continue.

Lucas Beaumont: Right.

Mark T. Behrman: Thanks.

Lucas Beaumont: And then I guess just thinking about the sort of setup as we head later into the year, You know, the spot nitrogen prices at the moment are sort of well below where cost care supports increased to sort of in the low kind of twenties now on the increased Middle East tensions. I mean, it is not sort of that uncommon, I guess, to see pricing below the cost curve in the third quarter of the year, but spreads, like, quite wide. And, I mean, given that global supply is still sort of quite constrained with the challenges going on, I mean, how do you guys kinda see this setup for the fall and spring?

Are we headed into another year where we could see, like a U.S. pricing spike, you know, back above the cost curve and widening spreads sort of given the setup?

Damien J. Renwick: Yeah. Lucas, we are really optimistic about the setup coming forward. You are right. The global natural gas prices are under pressure. We have seen Dutch TTF around 19 or so now, but it is been above 20. that is gonna put a lot of pressure on the market. And really, I think the watch out is what happens with LNG and if we continue to see the Strait Of Hormuz closed, the globe is gonna be under pressure from an LNG perspective, and that is gonna drive back to European natural gas prices and then European production costs.

And I think that will just create a huge amount of pressure in the market from that cost perspective as we move out of Q3 into some stronger demand periods going forward. So we are very optimistic. All right. Thanks very much.

Operator: As a reminder, please press star then 1 on your telephone keypad if you would like to ask a question. Our next question is from Laurence Alexander with Jefferies. Please proceed.

Laurence Alexander: For the El Dorado carbon sequestration, can you characterize the run rate maintenance CapEx how turnarounds might play out, and is there a point where you would have to do a broader asset revitalization to kind of maintain the stability of the assets?

Mark T. Behrman: Good morning, Laurence. No, there is no real big scheduled maintenance events for the carbon capture and sequestration assets themselves. There certainly is ongoing maintenance, but we would not see that as you know, we would not even really consider that a turnaround. It would be just scheduled maintenance on the equipment. You know, from a downtime perspective, you know, I think for the most part, we expect that equipment to run. But it will come down when we have an ammonia plant outage, right? Because we are not producing the CO2. So it is really just tied to the ammonia plant outage itself.

Laurence Alexander: Thank you.

Mark T. Behrman: Sure.

Operator: Our next question is from Robert McGuire with Granite Research. Please proceed.

Robert McGuire: Mark, you talked about expecting higher operating rates. Can you discuss what you have seen performance wise out of El Dorado exiting the turnaround? And what type of performance you are looking for out of Pryor when you just mentioned that the plants fired up last week.

Mark T. Behrman: Yes. So, by point of reference, the nameplate capacity at El Dorado is about 1.1 thousand or actually 1.15 thousand tons a day. We have run in the 1.25 thousand to, you know, maybe 1.3 thousand tons a day, relatively consistently for the last few years coming out of this turnaround. We are running in the heat of summer. Right? Because you get better rates and cooler weather just airflow, cooling water temperature, things like that. So we are running about 1.38 thousand and it would not be out of the realm of possibility for us to be running 1.4 thousand tons in cooler weather. And that would be something that we are really shooting for.

So pretty significant increase from where we were pre turnaround. You know, we could probably see 100 tons or a little over 100 tons a day of increased production. And certainly way above nameplate capacity. At Pryor, I do not know that it is necessarily daily rates that we are gonna see. When Pryor runs, actually, the rates are pretty good. I think it is more reliability and consistency of production. So we expect to see higher overall production out of that facility on an annualized basis. Thank you.

Robert McGuire: And then, with regards to acquiring Lapis interest in the CCS project, you are potentially looking 110 thousand tons per year of additional ammonia? ammonia. What would be the full incremental 45 q tax credit be from that debottlenecking project and the upside you are getting from that 110 thousand? would probably say that you know, we get $85 per ton from the government You know, net is probably somewhere in like $60 a ton after you think about expenses.

Mark T. Behrman: To operate it. And then there is probably-- yes. I mean, 100 thousand tons, call it 2 tons of CO 2 per ton of ammonia. So that is 200 thousand tons of CO2. But as a reminder, with an SMR, we are only capturing 60%. So it is 120 thousand tons of CO2. So, you know, I do not know, $6 to $7 million. Somewhere in that range, $6.5 to $7.5 million. Thank you.

Robert McGuire: And then 1 last question in a different direction. The stockholders' right plan expires in less than a month. Can you discuss the plans for the board to renew that?

Mark T. Behrman: it is in discussion as we speak. I think we are just trying to be very thoughtful about it. As to where we are from I do not want to get too technical, but from a potential ownership change that could bust or limit the use of the NOLs. But all things being equal, I think we would like to try and figure out how not to renew it, but we want to be thoughtful and make sure that we do not severely limit it. Thank you.

Operator: There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Behrman for closing remarks.

Mark T. Behrman: Thank you for participating in our call. We are really excited about our business and the progress that we are making. Hope you guys are too. And we look forward to any other questions. Feel free to reach out to Cheryl or myself. Thanks.

Operator: Thank you. This will conclude today's conference. You may disconnect at this time, and thank you for your participation.