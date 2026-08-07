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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Chief Executive Officer and President - Bill Hornbuckle

Chief Operating Officer - Ayesha Khanna Molino

Chief Financial Officer - Jonathan S. Halkyard

Chief Commercial Officer and President of MGM Digital - Gary Fritz

President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings - Kenneth Feng

Vice President, Investor Relations - Howard H. Wang

TAKEAWAYS

Consolidated Revenue -- $4.5 billion, an increase of 1% compared to the prior year quarter.

-- $4.5 billion, an increase of 1% compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS -- $0.59, compared to $0.79 in the prior year quarter, reflecting a $14 million income tax expense from a valuation allowance on foreign tax credits.

-- $0.59, compared to $0.79 in the prior year quarter, reflecting a $14 million income tax expense from a valuation allowance on foreign tax credits. Net Income -- $292 million, compared to $49 million in the prior year quarter, primarily reflecting property transactions and non-operating item gains.

-- $292 million, compared to $49 million in the prior year quarter, primarily reflecting property transactions and non-operating item gains. Las Vegas Strip Revenue -- $2.2 billion, an increase of 3% driven by a solid base of group and convention business and strong attendance at local events.

-- $2.2 billion, an increase of 3% driven by a solid base of group and convention business and strong attendance at local events. Las Vegas Strip Adjusted EBITDAR -- $735 million, up 3% primarily due to recovery at MGM Grand following room inventory remodels.

-- $735 million, up 3% primarily due to recovery at MGM Grand following room inventory remodels. Las Vegas Table Games Win % -- 29.6%, compared to 22.9% last year, providing what management estimated as a hold benefit in the tens of millions.

-- 29.6%, compared to 22.9% last year, providing what management estimated as a hold benefit in the tens of millions. Las Vegas RevPAR and ADR -- $224 and $242, both decreasing 4% as the customer mix shifted toward more group business and value-conscious segments.

-- $224 and $242, both decreasing 4% as the customer mix shifted toward more group business and value-conscious segments. Regional Same-Store Revenue -- $904 million, an increase of 3% representing an all-time quarterly record for the segment on a same-store basis.

-- $904 million, an increase of 3% representing an all-time quarterly record for the segment on a same-store basis. Regional Same-Store Adjusted EBITDAR -- $271 million, which was flat compared to the prior year quarter.

-- $271 million, which was flat compared to the prior year quarter. Regional Slot Handle and Win -- Increased 43% respectively on a same-store basis, reflecting contributions from recently acquired assets and high-limit gaming upgrades.

-- Increased 43% respectively on a same-store basis, reflecting contributions from recently acquired assets and high-limit gaming upgrades. MGM China Revenue -- $1.1 billion, remaining relatively flat year over year despite a temporary impact on gaming volumes from the World Cup.

-- $1.1 billion, remaining relatively flat year over year despite a temporary impact on gaming volumes from the World Cup. MGM China Adjusted EBITDAR -- $257 million, a decrease of 15% due to a $21 million increase in intercompany branding license fees.

-- $257 million, a decrease of 15% due to a $21 million increase in intercompany branding license fees. MGM China Market Share -- 16.4%, representing a sequential increase of 1 percentage point.

-- 16.4%, representing a sequential increase of 1 percentage point. MGM Digital Revenue -- $196 million, growing 20% year over year driven by record high player activity in Sweden and the launch of an in-house sportsbook.

-- $196 million, growing 20% year over year driven by record high player activity in Sweden and the launch of an in-house sportsbook. MGM Digital Adjusted EBITDAR Loss -- $31 million, though management stated the full-year loss is expected to be lower than in 2025.

-- $31 million, though management stated the full-year loss is expected to be lower than in 2025. BetMGM iGaming Growth -- 8% in the second quarter, with net gaming revenue (NGR) per active growing 9% during the first half of 2026.

-- 8% in the second quarter, with net gaming revenue (NGR) per active growing 9% during the first half of 2026. BetMGM Online Sports Growth -- 18% in handle per active and 17% in NGR per active during the first half of 2026.

-- 18% in handle per active and 17% in NGR per active during the first half of 2026. BetMGM Operating Income Share -- $23.1 million, representing the company's share of operating income from the unconsolidated North America venture.

-- $23.1 million, representing the company's share of operating income from the unconsolidated North America venture. MGM Osaka Capital Commitment -- $125 million to $175 million for the second half of 2026, with plans to deploy $1 billion annually in 2027 and 2028.

-- $125 million to $175 million for the second half of 2026, with plans to deploy $1 billion annually in 2027 and 2028. MGM Osaka Project Progress -- 60% of underground foundation work complete, with the project on track for a fall 2030 opening.

-- 60% of underground foundation work complete, with the project on track for a fall 2030 opening. Share Repurchases -- 4.3 million shares for $164 million during the quarter, contributing to a nearly 50% share count reduction over the last five years.

-- 4.3 million shares for $164 million during the quarter, contributing to a nearly 50% share count reduction over the last five years. Convention Room Mix -- 20% in the second quarter, maintaining a pace to represent 20% of the total room mix for the full year.

-- 20% in the second quarter, maintaining a pace to represent 20% of the total room mix for the full year. All-Inclusive Package Bookings -- Over 30,000 room-nights booked since launch, with 50% of participants identified as first-time visitors.

-- Over 30,000 room-nights booked since launch, with 50% of participants identified as first-time visitors. Branding License Fees -- $40 million for the quarter, compared to $19 million in the prior year quarter, eliminated in consolidation.

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RISKS

Hornbuckle stated, "While the World Cup temporarily impacted June volumes in Macau, this was a transitory event," noting a dip in gaming activity during the tournament.

Molino stated, "lower end of the segment, particularly Luxor and Excalibur, those do remain challenged," as value-conscious guests exhibit deliberate spending patterns.

SUMMARY

Management at MGM Resorts International (MGM -0.52%) reported record second quarter consolidated revenue of $4.5 billion, marking the second consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth for the Las Vegas Strip. The company stated that results were driven by record convention business, strength in the luxury segment, and same-store revenue growth in regional operations. CFO Halkyard indicated that capital allocation will prioritize luxury offerings in Las Vegas, including villa expansions and room remodels, while construction remains on schedule for the integrated resort in Osaka. The board of directors formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate a pending acquisition offer from People Incorporated.

Hornbuckle confirmed that the board formed a special committee to evaluate the acquisition offer from People Incorporated, stating, "I am confident our board would pursue the course of action that is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders."

Management reported that the tech sector continues to drive a solid base of group and convention business, helping the company maintain a 20% room mix target for the full year.

Regarding the BetMGM North America venture, Halkyard noted that the company is "more optimistic than we have been in a while" concerning new state iGaming legislation in Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.

The company's international digital strategy involves leveraging European operations to fund expansion in Brazil, where management remains bullish on long-term prospects.

Hornbuckle indicated that the upcoming Sphere venue at National Harbor is projected to draw 2.5 million visitors, stating, "we expect to capture our fair share of that and then some."

The company reported that approximately 50% of guests booking the "all inclusive experience" were first-time visitors, which management indicated turned the value narrative into a positive story.

Construction on the integrated resort in Osaka remains on time and on budget for a fall 2030 opening, with over 60% of the underground foundation work now complete.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

ADR : Average Daily Rate, a metric used to measure the average rental income per paid occupied room per day.

: Average Daily Rate, a metric used to measure the average rental income per paid occupied room per day. EBITDAR : Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent, a measure of operating performance for companies with significant rental or lease expenses.

: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent, a measure of operating performance for companies with significant rental or lease expenses. GGR : Gross Gaming Revenue, the total amount wagered by players minus the amount won by players.

: Gross Gaming Revenue, the total amount wagered by players minus the amount won by players. iGaming : Online casino gaming, such as slots and table games played on digital platforms.

: Online casino gaming, such as slots and table games played on digital platforms. NGR : Net Gaming Revenue, the GGR minus bonuses and other player incentives.

: Net Gaming Revenue, the GGR minus bonuses and other player incentives. RevPAR : Revenue Per Available Room, calculated by multiplying a hotel's ADR by its occupancy rate.

: Revenue Per Available Room, calculated by multiplying a hotel's ADR by its occupancy rate. Slot Handle : The total amount of money wagered in slot machines by players.

: The total amount of money wagered in slot machines by players. Triple Net Lease: A lease agreement where the tenant is responsible for paying all property expenses, including real estate taxes, insurance, and maintenance.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to the MGM Resorts International Second Quarter 26 Earnings Conference Call. Joining the call from the company today are Bill Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer and President Ayesha Khanna Molino, Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan S. Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer Gary Fritz, chief commercial officer and president of MGM Digital Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings and Howard H. Wang, vice president, investor relations. Participants are in listen only mode. After the company's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. In fairness to all participants, please limit yourself to 1 question and 1 follow-up. Please note, this conference is being recorded.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Howard H. Wang. Please go ahead.

Howard H. Wang: Thanks. Welcome to the MGM Resorts second quarter 2026 earnings call.thiscallisbeingbroadcastliveontheinternet@investors.mjmresorts.com, and we have also furnished our press release on Form 8-K to the SEC. On this call, we will make forward looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Federal securities law. Actual results may differ materially from these contemplated in these statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward looking statements is contained in today's press release and in our periodic filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or otherwise.

During the call, we will also discuss non GAAP financial measures when talking about our performance. You can find the reconciliation to GAAP financial measures in our press release and investor presentation which are available on our website. Finally, this presentation is being recorded. Will now turn it over to Bill Hornbuckle.

William Joseph Hornbuckle: Thank you, Howard, and thanks to everyone for joining today's call. Before we review the second quarter results, I want to provide a brief update on the status of the offer we received from People Incorporated Since reviewing the offer, our board of directors has formed a special committee composed of independent directors with no affiliation or association with Barry Diller, People Incorporated, or the proposed transaction. This committee continues to evaluate the proposed transaction in consultation with independent outside advisers. I am confident our board would pursue the course of action that is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders.

I do not have anything more to share at this time, and I am not able to answer any questions during Q&A on this topic. Now turning to our results, we are pleased to report that solid fundamentals and business momentum we saw at the start of the year carried forward into the second quarter. The company delivered record second quarter consolidated net revenue driven by a second consecutive quarter of year over year revenue growth from our Las Vegas Strip resorts, all time best regional operations same store quarterly revenue, and a 20% year over year revenue growth at MGM Digital.

Revenue for Las Vegas was bolstered by a solid underlying base of group and convention business at MGM Resorts and aided by strong attendance at events around town, ranging from BTS to UFC to a deep playoff run-in the Stanley Cup by our very own Vegas Golden Knights. Our group and convention business picked up where it left off in Q1. Delivering a 20% room mix in Q2 and keeping us on pace for this market segment to represent a 20% of the room mix for the full year.

We drove demand from a diverse customer mix that included technology and hospitality corporate groups as well as top B2B trade shows and professional association meetings leading to the highest second quarter convention ADR and catering and banquet revenue in our history. Our all inclusive experience in Las Vegas has also sustained solid momentum since launch 4 months ago. At the end of the quarter, nearly half of the guests booked this offer were first time visitors to MGM. The initiative has supported occupancies and forward bookings at Luxor and Excalibur and importantly, turned the value narrative into a positive story.

We are constantly creating new experiences for our customers leverage and to highlight the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Strip portfolio. 1 example is the Players' Era basketball tournament taking place across 2 weeks this November at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay and the T Mobile Arena. 20-4 top collegiate basketball programs from multiple conferences including 4 of the last 5 national championship winning programs will play in a bracket style tournament with all games televised on ESPN family of networks. To deliver a world class experience for teams and for fans, Las Vegas stands unmatched and MGM is proud to offer the ultimate stage.

From the all inclusive experiences to the Players' Era Tournament, the spectrum of experiences we have created aligns with prevailing consumer trends. Bridging the more deliberate spending patterns of value conscious guests with a broadening demand for our premium live experiences. Las Vegas has become the world stage for premier hospitality and entertainment and MGM is helping to lead the way. We are elevating our commitment to luxury by retouching and re imagining every element of the customer experience, including the convention and public areas within the Bellagio, Room remodels for ARIA and the cosmopolitan are also on the horizon building upon our already upgraded suites. Villas, and high end gaming areas.

We will strategically invest our growth capital into designing creative and inspiring concepts that expand the very definition of luxury and we are excited to share more details on this vision in the near future. Our regional operations continued their solid performance in the second quarter resulting in an all time best revenue quarter on a same store basis. We continue to invest targeted capital throughout our regional portfolio, which between now and the end of the year will include enhancing our premium lounge offerings at both Beau Rivage and Borgata as well as a room remodel beginning at Borgata.

We continue to see benefits from the recent upgrades and improvements in high limit gaming areas, which drove record 2 quarter revenues at Borgata and an all time record quarterly revenue at Beau Rivage. Both were major contributors to all time same store record quarterly casino revenues and slot win in the regionals this quarter. At MGM China, we continue to outperform the market in the second quarter while maintaining solid market share of 16.4% a sequential increase of a full percentage point. While the World Cup temporarily impacted June volumes in Macau, this was a transitory event rather than a secular shift.

Our confidence is reinforced by the immediate and encouraging rebound in volumes observed post tournament throughout the month of July. At our BetMGM North America Ventures, Adam and Gary reported second quarter results yesterday. Our second quarter performance keeps us well positioned to meet our full year guidance and our business continues to grow. Remember, over 2 thirds of net revenue comes from iGaming which continues to drive overall growth. In our sports business, despite the unrestrained spending and legally burdened predictive market participants, we are still growing. We are also excited about our recent launch in Alberta, where early performance indicates reflect tangible benefits of our omnichannel presence.

I would note that of the first 8.5 thousand deposits we recorded in Alberta, almost a thousand had prior relationships with the MGM. MGM Digital reported double digit revenue growth again this quarter and continues to make progress towards profitability in our underlying businesses. We successfully launched our in-house sportsbook in Sweden ahead of the World Cup which drove record high player activity. We have seen great traction with our products which have led to phenomenal growth in both BetMGM branded services internationally. In Brazil, the environment continues to be dynamic and fluid, but we remain bullish on the long term opportunity.

Turning to Osaka, Our construction continues to reach milestones on a timely basis as we advance towards the 2030 opening. The underground work is progressing nicely, with over 60% of foundation piles completed. Above ground, the property's main structure is taking shape, with ongoing concrete placement and structural steel fabrication. We remain on time and on budget as the only licensee in Japan for what we consider the greatest greenfield opportunity in the world. In closing, MGM Resorts delivered a strong first half of the year which should come as no surprise considering the enterprise achieved record breaking 2Q results on our NPS scores.

Again, I want to thank every 1 of our team members for their tremendous daily efforts that drove the record Net Promoter Scores. We are excited as we look forward to the second half of the year as our business is positioned for continued positive momentum. Driven by a solid base of group and convention business at MGM Resorts, particularly led by the tech sector. This is further complemented by an expanded sports and entertainment events calendar taking place citywide that represents an increased number of events compared to that of the third quarter last year. I will now pass it over to Jonathan to provide some additional details on our performance before we open it up for questions.

Jonathan S. Halkyard: Thanks, Bill. And I also want to express my appreciation to the entire MGM team for their continued focus hard work, and daily commitment to operational excellence. In Las Vegas, we grew both net revenue and segment adjusted EBITDAR in the second quarter on a year over year basis. This year, EBITDAR is up $25 million at our Strip resorts, and the main driver was a recovery at the MGM Grand, which was the beneficiary of the newly remodeled room inventory and a hold benefit. As we look to the third quarter, while the booking window remains short, we continue to see solid group and convention calendars alongside growth in the city's event calendar.

The regional operations second quarter results reflected all time record quarterly revenues on a same store basis. In fact, several of our properties delivered record revenue results during the quarter, including Empire City, which grew GGR in June despite new competition in the state. Results for the quarter reflect less than 1 month of operations from Field Park due to the transaction closing in late April. So on a same store basis, slot handle and slot win increased 43% respectively. At MGM China, volumes and earnings were solid in April and May, And while we saw a dip in volumes coinciding with the World Cup activity in June, trends have since rebounded.

Our capital investment program, highlighted by the recent suite conversions and renovated premium gaming areas, continues to yield strong results. Over the past year, we successfully debuted the ultra luxury villas at MGM Macau, expanded our premium mass offerings with 50 thousand square feet of high end gaming space, and recently unveiled newly renovated suites at MGM Cotai this past April. Looking ahead, we have commenced design work on 1 hundred suites at MGM Macau as part of our ongoing commitment to staying ahead of the evolving consumer taste and preferences. Our BetMGM North America venture continues generating steady growth as we continue leaning into our areas of strength and focus on efficient operations.

We have embedded call options around new state iGaming regulation and currently are more optimistic than we have been in a while as we see increased legislative activity in states like Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana. Our best in class iGaming segment grew 8 percent in the second quarter, And over the course of the first half of 26, handle per active grew 7% while NGR per active grew 9%. Our online sports strategy continued its focus on player management and disciplined acquisition. Resulting in growth per handle growth of handle per active and NGR per of 18%, 17%, respectively, during the first half of 26.

MGM Digital drove healthy growth in net revenues of 20% in the second quarter and reported segment adjusted EBITDAR losses of $31 million We continue to build brand awareness while focused focusing on disciplined growth. 2027 for favorable operating leverage in the LeoVegas and BetMGM branded businesses that will finance growth in Brazil. Where we are seeing encouraging data points in first time deposits, active players, and NGR. And as we continue calibrating in Brazil, we are expecting full year EBITDA losses at MGM Digital to be less than last year.

In Japan, we are expecting our funding commitment for the second half of the year to be $125 million to $175 million To date, we have spent approximately $600 million and we remain on track to deploy approximately $1 billion in each of 27 and 28. Which we will then have fully completed our capital commitments. The project remains on time and on budget for a fall 30 opening. During the quarter, we bought back about 4.3 million shares for $164 million. And over the last 5 years, we have decreased our share count by nearly 50%. I will turn it back to Bill.

William Joseph Hornbuckle: Thanks, Jonathan. Before taking questions, it is worth emphasizing that Las Vegas is stabilizing and growing as evidenced by this quarter's improvements in both revenue and EBITDAR. And the continued roll up of premier sports entertainment events has only reinforced our focus on deploying capital towards our luxury offerings to drive medium to long term growth. Our regional operations continue to deliver robust results marked by record breaking performances and an exceptional guest response to our targeted capital investments.

Macau has bounced back nicely in July while maintaining mid teen share throughout the temporary disruption caused by the World Cup, and digital continues to grow, and MGM Osaka forges ahead with its 2030 opening, which has me despite my many years in this company and this industry, pleased to say our future has never looked brighter. With that operator, we will open it up for some questions.

Operator: We will now begin question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star then 1 on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press star then 2. As a reminder, in all fairness, please limit yourself to 1 question and 1 follow-up. Our first question today comes from Daniel Politzer with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Daniel Brian Politzer: Hey, good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for the questions. I wanted to first start with Las Vegas and the health in the underlying market there. It does seem like, Bill, based on your comments that it is getting better. But maybe if you could walk us through the second quarter and the cadence and how it progressed and maybe give us a glimpse into July as we really start to pace some of those easier comparisons. And then, obviously, tie in with any of the recent initiatives, how those are maybe helping out? Thanks.

William Joseph Hornbuckle: Yeah. Thanks, Daniel, for the question, and we will do. And then, Ayesha, you can help me pile on top here. Look, I think the second quarter as we reflect back, April and May were strong. May was exceptionally strong driven by events and other activity. In April, we had our $10 million baccarat tournament, which was extremely successful. June was more challenged. I think it is the summer heat picked up, and we got into the real throes of summer. July, on the other hand, has been good. And so, you know, I think we have seen ups and downs in summer, and frankly, I think we will continue to see so.

As we think about the third quarter and beyond. But again, healthy group business helped the quarter. Great events, which we continue to see throughout the course of the year. And overall, I think the package has helped at Excalibur and Luxor stabilized occupancies and somewhat ADRs. And so as we think about 3 and 4, we like what we see in the third quarter. We got some work to do in the fourth quarter. I just think I covered it. Okay. Okay. I thought it was a good response, so, I am happy. Okay. Good. Yeah.

Daniel Brian Politzer: I think just turning kind of more broadly to kind of the value of the stock. Right? I think, Jonathan, you mentioned MGM has bought back about 50% of its shares in the past 5 years. I think the average price is probably around $40 or so. The stock's sitting here today at $46 So how do you think about the current value of your stock here and the attractiveness given some of the longer term value drivers that you talked about such as Osaka?

Jonathan S. Halkyard: Yes. I think your math is about right in terms of what the price has been over the past several years in our share repurchases. We have--we bought back fewer shares in this past quarter. Only about $164 million worth at about I would say about $37 a share or thereabouts. So, of course, we think that is been a good use of capital. You know, as it relates to the current value of the stock, we have gone through this on a number of prior quarters in terms of the sum of the parts valuation and, you know, in our view, given the current trends really has not changed from that. Understood.

Daniel Brian Politzer: Thanks so much.

Operator: The next question is from Barry Jonas with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Barry Jonathan Jonas: Questions. Just wanted to dig in a little more on Strip trends., record group and convention bookings in the quarter, but RevPAR still down a little. So anything you can call out, whether that is specific properties or, you know, is it still sort of a kind of lower-end leisure driving that softness? And I guess, related to that, do you see a path to return to growth in RevPAR sometime this year? Thank you.

Ayesha Khanna Molino: No, I just want to this is Ayesha. I just want to highlight again what Bill noted in his script and his previous comment. We have seen growth in overall Las Vegas revenue as well as EBITDAR. And so we are pleased with what we are seeing there. You know, in terms of RevPAR, I just note that is a--it is a non-cash metric. Overall, I think we continue to see really strong strength in the luxury segment. As we have noted, lower end of the segment, particularly Luxor and Excalibur, those do remain challenged, but we have been deploying offers such as the all inclusive. We have seen positive reaction to that.

So overall, I think, you know, we are seeing real health in the group segment. We are seeing real health in the group segment. We are real health in the luxury segment, and then we are seeing a sort of a continued relatively stabilized trend at the lower end.

Barry Jonathan Jonas: Got it. that is that is helpful. And then I guess just maybe 1 on regionals. You have seen what the Sphere has done in Vegas. Just curious how much of an impact you think the Sphere can do for National Harbor when it opens?

William Joseph Hornbuckle: Yes. Hi, Barry. Bill. So they are projecting 2.5 million visitors which seems about right. I think it is about a 6.5 thousand-seat facility when it is all said and done. Know they are finalizing plans, I do not want to get ahead of them. But that is the visitation that is being contemplated, which is significant. And so, whether those are new customers, I think many of them will be for us, and they will come from farther away just to see it. And we have seen that obviously in Las Vegas. So we expect to capture our fair share of that and then some. Given that it is literally on our doorstep.

And I think they will use much of our parking facility, which places them in the midst of our casino environment. So we are pretty excited by all of it. Thank you so much.

Operator: The next question is from Shaun Kelley with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Shaun Clisby Kelley: Hi, good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for taking my question. To start with a CapEx related question. I think a couple of times both in the prepared remarks and throughout, you mentioned about investing further in the luxury side of the portfolio. So just curious, I mean, for Jonathan or Bill, whoever wants to take it, does this stay within your sort of normal growth capital bounds?

Are there any sort of larger projects or larger ideas that you might have that may push kind of around those, you know, kind of those levels that you have been sticking to in the last couple of years or just how should we think about sort of that those comments and sort of what you are thinking about really 2027 and beyond?

William Joseph Hornbuckle: I think, Sean, a great way to think about it is generally, Although particularly here at Bellagio, we are thinking about more villas potentially because we only have 8 to draw from, 8 or 9 whatever it is. Think it is 8. And so we are thinking about more villas Our convention and meeting space, as I mentioned in my prepared comments, need some work. We have seen tremendous success with activation of Lakeside with Carbone and Riviera. So we are gonna look to continue on that theme. I think you could think about it at least for today, in the context of where we are.

And if we, you know, if we add to that, understand what the consequence to that, but we think it we do not we would only add to that if we thought it was gonna pay a real dividend.

Jonathan S. Halkyard: And, Sean, this is Jonathan. 1 of the ways, you know, I also think about it, and I think this is probably pretty useful in terms of modeling is that you know, we can do quite a lot of work to improve within our existing footprint in that level of CapEx that we have been spending the last 3 or 4 years to the extent that we expand the footprint, we add capacity, we add square footage to our portfolio here in Las Vegas, then it would likely be additive to that base level of CapEx.

As an example, we did as you know, a very large room renovation to the MGM Grand We are contemplating, you know, 1 later this year beginning in ARIA. Both of those projects have been and will be done within that basic level of CapEx that we have spent the last few years. But if we did something beyond that to add capacity, it would likely be above.

William Joseph Hornbuckle: And Sean, maybe just as a more global thesis Las Vegas is our home. Las Vegas is the epicenter of gaming in many respects. it is not going anywhere, and there is no I do not think anything immediately it is gonna come even close to competing with it. So we believe in its not only midterm, but long term future. And so we want to continue to invest aggressively where it makes sense and luxury and luxury--luxury experiences, not necessarily items, are down that--down that lane.

Shaun Clisby Kelley: Perfect. Thank you both. And then just maybe a quick 1 on just the MGM Digital on sort of the international piece, non BetMGM. But just help us think through the inflection in that business. There was a little bit there saying, obviously, loss is equal to or a little less than last year for this year. But is there a bigger sort of j curve or inflection in 2027? It sounded like we were maybe headed in that direction. We something about funding, helping to start self fund maybe some of those, investments in Brazil. So if you could just elaborate on that a little? Yeah.

Gary Fritz: Sure. it is Gary. Well spotted. Yeah. I think that is right. The way you should think about MGM Digital, we basically have the, you know, European, LeoVegas, operated portfolio, LeoVegas branded business, and the BetMGM branded business in Europe. That business, is setting up, as Jonathan remarked, in 2027, for significant operating leverage. And, likely, you know, substantial levels of profitability. And then, you know, we can use that to you know, at our discretion to, you know, finance the remaining growth investments in the portfolio, which are largely dominated by Brazil, in terms of what we have line of sight on.

So we do think there will be the ability to self fund in part the ongoing investments in Brazil a few other geographies around the world. You know, the exact nature of how much will be self funded completely you know, we are working out through the budgeting process that we are in for 2027, but we do anticipate some degree of self financing from, the core LeoVegas business. Thank you so much.

Operator: The next question is from David Katz with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

David Brian Katz: Afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to just go back to the all inclusive offerings. I think the term you may have used is supported. In reference to Luxor and Excalibur. I would love just a little more color on, you know, whether that is we would classify that as, you know, upward momentum. And, you know, all of this in the context of some of the prior questions around you know, some of the sort of lower-half or lower-quartile properties within the portfolio. And how they are doing. Thank you.

William Joseph Hornbuckle: Yeah. I will kick it off and turn over to Ayesha. I mean, we have booked well over 30 thousand room-nights on it. It absolutely has helped us stabilize occupancy And again, I think I commented earlier, the narrative around Los Vegas not providing value and everyone getting beat up on that. We think we do not think we know it is helped. We have what we followed it closely through social media and otherwise. And it is a great value at the end of the day. Is the bottom line. Ayesha, I do not know if you want any more color.

Ayesha Khanna Molino: But Just a just a couple of other notes. I mean, you know, a couple of things that have been interesting to us. What we have seen is a lot of interest in demand from the customers, particularly around the weekends. And so they have actually been purchasing the package at slightly higher rates. Has been accretive. And from that perspective, we have also been really happy with the margin profile that we have been realizing from that package. So in all, in terms of the gross room nights booked plus the change in narrative plus the margin, we think it is been healthy.

David Brian Katz: Excellent. And as my with respect to Park MGM, I think you also indicated, you know, a strategy there toward locals. I would love a little more color about that, which is just interesting.

Ayesha Khanna Molino: Yeah. Sure. You know, we think that property in particular has appealed to locals for a couple of reasons. First, there is the obvious proximity to T Mobile as well as Adobe within its footprint and the non smoking of it is unique in our portfolio. We also do know that for that property in particular, much of our high end play is locals play, so from that perspective, we have just been taking a look at how to expand its appeal to our local demographic, particularly over the summer. So we have been doing a host of different things including looking at sort of F&B offers for locals as well as parking offers for locals.

Even up to and including locals free play offers. And so it is really just a focused attempt at demand generation with within that demographic. Appreciate that. Thank you very much.

Operator: The next question is from John DeCree with CBRE. Please go ahead.

John DeCree: Hi, everyone. Thank you for taking my question. Bill, Jonathan, I wanted to ask about your view on kind of the thesis that customers are staying closer to home and that might be 1 of the reasons we are seeing some strength in the regionals. Relative to leisure in Las Vegas and, you know, a record revenue quarter on same store basis. And seeing a little bit of stability in the leisure business in Vegas. how much do you kind of subscribe to that consumer theory?

And do you look at this as like a zero sum equation or as Vegas starts to recover, do you think the kind of trajectory in the regional is sustainable so can we kind of do both Vegas and regionals as you look across the database?

William Joseph Hornbuckle: I actually can speak maybe to the database transfer. I would say this. You know, Las Vegas is still down on international travel. And while we are picking up some additional seats, particularly as you look at a place like Canada, we are off considerably. And so it needs to continue to focus on that. And then, obviously, particularly in the summer, Southern California is a major drive market. Our drive in traffic hits over 50% generally of how people get here. Principally driven again by that market. And so we do not have a regional casino in California as much as we would love 1, you know, I think it is somewhat limited.

I do not know how Ayesha feels, but specific to you.

Ayesha Khanna Molino: You know, look, if I take a look at visitor volume year over year, to Las Vegas, I mean, you know, there are puts and takes month by month, but overall, the trends, there is not a significant departure in overall trend line. I do note that, and we are happy about this, our regionals are and we are seeing, you know, consistent visitation among our highest frequency regional visitors, and we are seeing, you know, consistent play among the top demographics there. I do not know that I would say there is a 1-to-1 trade-off. I do not really think of it that way.

I think that as sort of the overall macroeconomic environment continues to stabilize, particularly in Southern California. And as Bill noted with international travel, I think we have every reason to be optimistic about Vegas.

John DeCree: that is helpful. I appreciate that color. Thank you. Maybe a quick follow-up on convention group outlook for 2027. I apologize if I missed it. Did you provide any thoughts on bookings or kind of ADR pace for 2027? Obviously, it is been a great year so far, but how does kind of forward years look?

Ayesha Khanna Molino: Yeah. I think For 2027, we like our on the books position right now. You know, we still got plenty of runway left for this year and into next year, even for in the year for the for the year. But we think we are headed into 2027 in a strong position from a group perspective.

John DeCree: Okay. Thank you so much.

Operator: The next question is from Steven Wieczynski with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Steven Moyer Wieczynski: Hey, guys. Good afternoon. I wanted to first ask about Macau. And it seems like the promotional environment, you know, over there continues to be pretty intense. And just wondering maybe, from your perspective, what you guys are seeing over there right now. And then how aggressive or non-aggressive you guys have been in terms of, you know, having to or trying to protect your market share?

William Joseph Hornbuckle: Kenny, over to you.

Kenneth Feng: Okay. Okay. Thank you. This is Kenny from Macau. Macau has always been a competitive market and will continue to be. MGM, for the post part of 5 or 6 years has demonstrated a consistent and a deep understanding of our customers. We deliver the appropriate offerings, cater to premium demand. I want to see, like, here, we are not it is not purely, like, a promotion, reinvestment. What we are competing is a package it is our products, our services, our innovation, event, our promotion. it is really a package. Like, for example, during the quarter, like, we have completed some meaningful CapEx projects, including our suite conversions, and as well as, like, our premium gaming space. At Cotai.

These projects these projects have been well received by our premium customers. And moving on, we will continue to renovate nearly, like, 1 hundred suites at MGM Macau. And our strategy is really to opt in to focus on optimizing the yield. Of every table every slot, every square foot of the casino floor And that is our strategy. it is not a purely, like, reinvestment. it is a package. Like, you can look at it for the past 6 years since pandemic, every quarter, we have, like, always, like, in the, guided range. Of our operating margins. Like, at MGM China level, like, mid twenties to high twenties. We are confident.

We feel comfortable that we can sustain such margin going forward. If this level is sustainable. Okay.

Steven Moyer Wieczynski: Thanks for that, Kenny. And then second question, Bill, going back to Vegas. I want to ask the bundling question maybe a little bit differently. And I guess what I am wondering here is as you guys have kind of rolled out that bundling promotion, so to speak, have you seen that translate into your into growth in your database? You know, just trying to figure out if you are starting to see new folks coming to the market or these are more existing players.

William Joseph Hornbuckle: No, it is a great question. Half of the participants in this package are brand new. If you think about Las Vegas in general right now, I think we are under 15% of first-time visitors in total in terms of visitation. And so it is drawing a new customer base. Presumably younger, but I do not think I know that yet. We are gonna try to do some data on that. But yeah, it is 50%, which is, frankly startling. And, you know, importantly, promising.

Steven Moyer Wieczynski: Okay. Great. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

Operator: The next question is from Brandt Montour with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Brandt Antoine Montour: Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking the questions. So, first in Vegas, Jonathan, you mentioned whole as being a benefit in the second quarter. Looking back to the last 3 quarters, it just seems like you guys have had a really nice run of hold. And so the question is, is there anything structural or sort of any changes that you have made to mix or anything as we try and figure out where we should be modeling that business on a sort of neutral basis.

William Joseph Hornbuckle: Look. I this is Bill. I do not know if I would changed the model or the percentages of the games. I will tell you, you know, we skew--there are half a dozen customers, maybe a dozen customers that we have consistently catered to, and they have enjoyed their services and their time here. And you know, they swing hard. And they swing heavy, and they can go either way. Obviously, this past quarter has been to our advantage, but I would not change the formula yet. I would say that. Okay, that is helpful.

Brandt Antoine Montour: And then 1 more on Macau. You know, when you made that comment, Bill, about volumes recovering sharply in July, what I was hoping you could clarify that was a MGM comment or a industry comment or both so that we can kind of get a sense for, you know, the question the second follow-up question would be, you know, did promo kind of drive that recovery in July and so how we can, you know, think about EBITDA flow through from that from that sort of-- yeah.

William Joseph Hornbuckle: I would say, I think we have returned to our normal pace, Kenny. I think it is both, meaning both the market and we have recovered in the context of where we were in June.

Kenneth Feng: Kenny? Yeah. I think I want to say, like, if you look, we are seeing pent up demand. From World Cup period. Actually, the both of visitations and even the business volumes have strongly picked up. Since even the second week of July, when there are still a few matches remaining before the end of the World Cup. And the weekly performance has improved week over week. We believe Macau's gaming revenue last week, added the entire market. Had recovered nearly to Q1 levels. And at MGM, both property visitations and normalized GGR have already exceeded Q1 levels.

With the events and the concerts in town in this month and next month, we are confident to see a busy summer in Macau. It can draw popular--popularity and visitations. Perfect. Thanks, everyone.

Operator: The next question is from Chad Beynon with Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Chad Beynon: Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Bill, wanted to ask a strategic question on regionals. I think it is quite clear in that you guys are focusing on market leading properties with, hopefully over $100 million of EBITDA. Obviously, 1 of your companies with some regional assets is going through their HSR process now. And then after the close, Churchill Downs announced that there might be some more regional properties on the market. Can you just update us if there would be markets that kind of help with, you know, the hub and spoke and kind of the long term value for your shareholders? Thanks.

William Joseph Hornbuckle: Yeah. Chad, look. I would not say, no never for sure. And while there is always a couple of properties out there that might fit well into the portfolio, and we have kept an eye on that. there is nothing imminent. To the contrary. Okay.

Chad Beynon: Great. And then drilling in just a little bit more on the result in Vegas, you had a very low hold comparable in Q2 25. You mentioned that, you know, you were on the right side of that this quarter. Are you willing to provide what the hold adjusted number would be for the quarter and what the positive impact? For Vegas was.

Jonathan S. Halkyard: No. We do not really like to put kind of a point estimate on that because there are a number things that drive what the whole percentage ultimately is. But you know, but it is in the tens of millions this quarter. It was meaningful, but we do not--we stopped a couple of years ago for presenting any kind of hold adjusted number.

Chad Beynon: Okay. Thanks, Jonathan. Appreciate it.

Operator: The next question is from Stephen Grambling with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Stephen White Grambling: Hey, thanks. Just on the digital side. So we have the update from BetMGM earlier this week. And as you continue to learn from the digital on the international side, how do you think about whether BetMGM U. S. Is being maximizing its current form as a JV? And are there any limitations to evaluating either various ownership structures at this point whether it is an embedded ROFR or other legal components when we think about the JV as the right setup from here?

William Joseph Hornbuckle: Look. I, you know, I would say this about the JV, which we continue to say, we have enjoyed our relationship and our partnership. Obviously, we are the brand. They are the technology. there is always things to learn. I think Gary can speak more specifically to that because he oversees these businesses on a daily basis. But the JV is in good shape. And while you never say never to anything, there is nothing contemplated.

Stephen White Grambling: So, again, there is no but there is no limit to various structures at this point. it is just a question of you know, what you feel is best and price. Fair enough. I will jump back in the queue. Thank you. Thanks.

Operator: The next question is from Benjamin Chaikin with Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Benjamin Chaiken: Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Recognizing you do not want to comment on hold and some of the other items, I was hoping you could maybe in broad strokes give an assessment of how you are thinking about the underlying business in Vegas in 2Q from an EBITDA perspective, but more importantly, the track--the trajectory of the business in Vegas as you see it today? Understanding that things have improved in July? Thanks.

William Joseph Hornbuckle: Yes. Look, I think you have heard throughout our comments our Luxury business remains strong. The top end of our marketplace, the very top end is very strong and continues to be. We still all have, and it is not just us, it is the city of Las Vegas, where value customers are continuing to push We collectively are down 3.5 million visitors from our all time peak, I think, back in 2020--help me here--2019 or 2018, whatever it was. And so, you know, as we think about that, we are going to continue to push ways to do that.

We have always been able to get ourselves and keep ourselves to the 90% occupancy range, and we are going to continue to push on that. If you think about what we said about this quarter, it is a good example. Our convention and catering business, all time high. And so that speaks to corporate America, the desire of the destination, the other thing that speaks to, here the marketplace has changed. We are a big event marketplace now.

And when something meaningful happens, whether it was just the recent UFC fight with McGregor, or again, believe it or not, BTS, the market responds to it and responds with a great deal of interest and velocity so we are gonna continue to drive it through both the city and independent with events like I mentioned, our Players Era basketball tournament and other that we all want to create because live is what is happening right now, and it is not lost on us or anybody else for that matter. And so, you know, the Sphere has been a big help for the community.

We have other competitors who have helped bring in live entertainment, and we are gonna continue to do the same.

Benjamin Chaiken: Okay. Maybe you may not want to answer this, but just to put a finer point on it, I guess, net of some of the different moving parts in Vegas, are you--do you think you are growing underlying EBITDA today? Thanks.

William Joseph Hornbuckle: We are growing revenue for sure. Up against some challenges, on EBITDA. But absolutely, in the long haul, yes, we are. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question and answer session.

William Joseph Hornbuckle: I would like to turn the conference back over to Bill Hornbuckle for any closing remarks. Thank you, operator. Again, I thank everyone's participation. Look, Vegas has remained stable and consistent. Same with Macau. We love where our regional businesses are coming from and our digital programming particularly and the digital piece of Gary's business and the international piece of Gary's business is showing some promise and return. And so, with all that said, we thank you for joining us. Have a great night.

Operator: Conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.