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Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Senior Manager of Investor Relations - Tyler Herzing

President and CEO - Steven Blanco

Senior Vice President and CFO - Julie Beck

President of our Americas segment - Stephanie Sciullo

TAKEAWAYS

Net Sales -- $503.3 million, a 6% increase on a reported basis driven by organic growth and currency tailwinds.

-- $503.3 million, a 6% increase on a reported basis driven by organic growth and currency tailwinds. Adjusted Diluted EPS -- $2.40, representing 24% growth over the prior year reflecting margin expansion and higher volume.

-- $2.40, representing 24% growth over the prior year reflecting margin expansion and higher volume. GAAP Gross Margin -- 49.5%, a 290 basis point increase year over year supported by pricing actions and a $4 million tariff refund.

-- 49.5%, a 290 basis point increase year over year supported by pricing actions and a $4 million tariff refund. Industrial PPE Organic Sales -- 16% growth, reflecting demand for the H2 type 2 safety helmet and defense-related spending in Europe.

-- 16% growth, reflecting demand for the H2 type 2 safety helmet and defense-related spending in Europe. Fire Service Organic Sales -- 2% decrease, primarily due to slower-than-expected materialization of 2025 Assistance to Firefighters Grant orders.

-- 2% decrease, primarily due to slower-than-expected materialization of 2025 Assistance to Firefighters Grant orders. Detection Organic Sales -- Consistent with the prior year, as mid-single-digit portable gas detection growth was offset by lower fixed monitoring sales.

-- Consistent with the prior year, as mid-single-digit portable gas detection growth was offset by lower fixed monitoring sales. MSA+ Adoption -- 14% of total portable gas detection sales, compared to 10% in the prior year, driven by connected safety solutions.

-- 14% of total portable gas detection sales, compared to 10% in the prior year, driven by connected safety solutions. Free Cash Flow -- $82.7 million, representing 96% of net income and a 118% increase year over year.

-- $82.7 million, representing 96% of net income and a 118% increase year over year. Adjusted Operating Margin -- 24.1%, a 270 basis point increase over the prior year driven by gross margin expansion.

-- 24.1%, a 270 basis point increase over the prior year driven by gross margin expansion. Americas Segment Organic Sales -- 5% growth, supported by double-digit growth in industrial personal protective equipment.

-- 5% growth, supported by double-digit growth in industrial personal protective equipment. International Segment Organic Sales -- Consistent with the prior year, as a double-digit decline in detection was offset by industrial PPE growth.

-- Consistent with the prior year, as a double-digit decline in detection was offset by industrial PPE growth. Middle East Conflict Impact -- Reduced first half revenue growth by more than 1.5 percentage points due to delays in fixed monitoring shipments.

-- Reduced first half revenue growth by more than 1.5 percentage points due to delays in fixed monitoring shipments. Autronica Acquisition -- Completed in early July for approximately $555 million, adding complementary fire and security detection platforms.

-- Completed in early July for approximately $555 million, adding complementary fire and security detection platforms. Adjusted Net Leverage -- 0.8x at quarter end, with pro forma leverage of 1.8x following the debt-financed Autronica acquisition.

-- 0.8x at quarter end, with pro forma leverage of 1.8x following the debt-financed Autronica acquisition. FY 2026 Revenue Outlook -- Low double-digit total revenue growth, including mid-single-digit organic growth and acquisition contributions.

-- Low double-digit total revenue growth, including mid-single-digit organic growth and acquisition contributions. Adjusted Gross Margin Guidance -- 47.5% to 48.5% for the full year, reflecting expected second half inflationary impacts from the Middle East conflict.

-- 47.5% to 48.5% for the full year, reflecting expected second half inflationary impacts from the Middle East conflict. Interest Expense Guidance -- $40 million to $43 million for the full year, an increase from previous estimates.

-- $40 million to $43 million for the full year, an increase from previous estimates. Capital Returns -- $118 million returned to shareholders in the first half of 2026 via buybacks and dividends, a 45% increase year over year.

-- $118 million returned to shareholders in the first half of 2026 via buybacks and dividends, a 45% increase year over year. Research and Development Expense -- $19 million in the quarter, focused on innovative safety products and solutions.

-- $19 million in the quarter, focused on innovative safety products and solutions. Book-to-Bill Ratio -- Approximately 1x, which management noted is above typical second quarter seasonal patterns.

-- Approximately 1x, which management noted is above typical second quarter seasonal patterns. Liquidity -- $1.2 billion at quarter end, with pro forma liquidity of $600 million post-Autronica acquisition.

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RISKS

Blanco stated, "The Middle East remains challenged, and it’s affected really Europe and Asia Pacific as well... it’s been something that is disappointing for sure," regarding the impact of regional conflict on fixed monitoring sales.

Beck noted, "We expect a moderate tempering in gross margin in the second half, which reflects the delayed impact of inflation caused by the Middle East conflict as this higher cost inventory is reflected in our income statement."

Blanco indicated that 2025 Assistance to Firefighters Grant orders "have materialized slower than initially expected in the first half" due to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security closure through late May.

SUMMARY

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA +0.12%) reported a 6% increase in second quarter revenue, driven by organic growth in industrial protective equipment and strategic pricing actions. Management stated that the company achieved significant gross margin expansion, aided by productivity improvements and one-time tariff refunds. The company completed the acquisition of Autronica Fire & Security in early July, which management indicated will expand its detection platform. The company maintained its full-year organic growth outlook while increasing interest expense guidance to account for acquisition financing. Management reported that strong free cash flow enabled increased capital returns to shareholders during the first half of the year.

Management reported that connected solutions now represent more than half of portable gas detection growth, with CEO Blanco stating the MSA+ platform "continues to be very well received by the customer base."

Industrial PPE growth in the Americas was attributed to market adoption of the H2 safety helmet, which CEO Blanco noted protects workers against both "vertical and lateral impacts."

The company reported that international ballistic helmet sales benefited from a "shift toward defense-related spending in Europe."

CFO Beck confirmed that post-acquisition capital allocation will "prioritize debt repayment" in the second half of 2026, leading to a lower rate of share repurchases.

Management noted that the Assistance to Firefighters Grant pipeline remains strong, with CEO Blanco stating that order momentum "accelerated through the end of June."

The company indicated that higher inventory costs for resins, metallics, and transportation related to Middle East logistics will flow through the income statement over the next 90 to 120 days.

The board of directors increased the annual dividend for the 56th consecutive year, with $21 million in dividends paid during the second quarter.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

AFG : Assistance to Firefighters Grant, a U.S. federal funding program for fire departments and non-affiliated EMS organizations.

: Assistance to Firefighters Grant, a U.S. federal funding program for fire departments and non-affiliated EMS organizations. Autronica : A recently acquired fire and security business specializing in fire detection systems for the maritime and industrial sectors.

: A recently acquired fire and security business specializing in fire detection systems for the maritime and industrial sectors. Book-to-Bill : The ratio of orders received to units shipped and billed for a specified period; a ratio above 1x implies strong demand.

: The ratio of orders received to units shipped and billed for a specified period; a ratio above 1x implies strong demand. H2 : A specific model of type 2 safety helmet designed to protect against top and side impacts.

: A specific model of type 2 safety helmet designed to protect against top and side impacts. MSA+ : The company's subscription-based safety platform that integrates connected gas detection hardware with cloud-based software.

: The company's subscription-based safety platform that integrates connected gas detection hardware with cloud-based software. Organic Sales : Revenue growth excluding the impacts of foreign currency translation, acquisitions, and divestitures.

: Revenue growth excluding the impacts of foreign currency translation, acquisitions, and divestitures. SCBA : Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus, a device worn by rescue workers and firefighters to provide breathable air in atmospheric hazards.

: Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus, a device worn by rescue workers and firefighters to provide breathable air in atmospheric hazards. Type 2 Safety Helmet: A protective helmet designed to reduce force from impacts to the front, back, and sides, as well as the top of the head.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the MSA Safety Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyler Herzing. Please go ahead.

Tyler Herzing: Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to MSA Safety's Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. This is Tyler Herzing, Senior Manager of Investor Relations. I'm joined by Steve Blanco, President and CEO; Julie Beck, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Stephanie Sciullo, President of our Americas segment. During today's call, we will discuss MSA Safety's second quarter 2026 financial results and provide an update on our full year 2026 outlook. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that the matters discussed during this call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all projections and anticipated levels of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed today. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed in our SEC filings. MSA Safety undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statement made on this call, except as required by law. We have included certain non-GAAP financial measures as part of our discussion this morning. The non-GAAP reconciliations are available in the appendix of today's presentation. The presentation and press release are available on our Investor Relations website at investors.msasafety.com. Moving on to today's agenda. Steve will first provide an update on the business.

Julie will then review our second quarter of 2026 financial performance and 2026 outlook. Steve will then provide closing remarks. He will then open the call for your questions. With that, I'll turn the call over to Steve Blanco. Steve?

Steven Blanco: Thanks, Tyler, and good morning, everyone. Again, we appreciate your continued interest in MSA Safety. I'm on Slide 6. The team performed well in the second quarter as we continue to serve our singular mission of protecting workers around the world while advancing the commitments outlined in our Accelerate strategy. For the second quarter, we achieved 6% reported sales growth and delivered robust margin expansion with adjusted earnings per share of $2.40, up 24% from last year. We also generated strong free cash flow, which enabled $47 million of returns to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. In addition, we completed the acquisition of Autronica Fire & Security in early July. Looking at sales by product category.

Organic detection sales were consistent with the prior year as mid-single-digit growth in portable gas detection was offset by a low single-digit decline in fixed monitoring, where demand and shipment activity were impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In the Americas, we saw strong growth in fixed and portable gas detection, delivering high single-digit growth on top of a double-digit growth comparison from the prior year. In Fire Service, organic sales decreased 2% year-over-year, primarily due to lower SCBA sales as 2025 AFG grant-related orders in the Americas have materialized slower than initially expected in the first half. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security remained closed until late May and created order choppiness in the quarter.

Moving forward, we remain very encouraged by order momentum that accelerated through the end of June. In international, SCBA growth in EMEA was offset by softness in APAC. Organic sales in industrial PPE were up 16%, reflecting healthy demand across our core industrial markets and the broad underlying strength of industrial activity. In Americas, strength was driven by demand tied to the ongoing market adoption of our type 2 safety helmet, the H2. In international, growth in protective ballistic helmets remained robust, benefiting from the ongoing shift toward defense-related spending in Europe. Our organic orders were strong with a book-to-bill of approximately 1x, which is above second quarter seasonal patterns.

Year-over-year order growth was broad-based across our segments and product categories. Sequentially, we saw similar growth trends. Moving to Slide 7. The progress we're making across the business reflects the strategic actions we've taken to strengthen our portfolio, expand our technology capabilities and position MSA for long-term growth. Let me highlight a few examples from the quarter, demonstrating that execution in action. First, growth in our H2 safety helmet, which protects workers against vertical and lateral impacts, reflects our commitment to continued leadership in the premium safety markets we serve.

Combining the most comprehensive head protection product line in the industry, unmatched brand recognition and our ability to support large, customized orders at scale, we continue to differentiate ourselves in the market and strengthen our competitive positioning with customers. We also continue to make progress with MSA+, where connected solutions represented more than half of portable gas detection growth in the quarter and now account for 14% of total portable sales versus 10% last year. We're encouraged by the ongoing adoption of MSA+ and early performance indicators of our newly launched ALTAIR io 6 solution as well as the growth we're seeing in the traditional portable gas detection business.

Additionally, the advancement of the MSA business system continues to improve the way we execute across the company. By creating greater discipline and consistency across the enterprise, our teams are finding better ways to serve our customers and enhance productivity. As expected, positive price/cost was a contributor to performance in the first half, reflecting the benefits of strategic pricing actions and improved productivity enabled by MBS. While our continuous improvement journey is ongoing, the benefits of those efforts are increasingly evident in the strength of our operating performance and the financial results we delivered in the first half of the year. Finally, our strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to capital allocation continue to provide meaningful strategic flexibility.

In the first half, we returned $118 million to shareholders, a 45% increase from the prior year and increased our dividend for the 56th consecutive year. With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Julie to walk through the financial results for the second quarter in more detail and our '26 outlook.

Julie Beck: Thank you, Steve, and good day, everyone. We appreciate you joining the call. Starting on Slide 9 with the quarterly financial highlights. Second quarter sales were $503 million, an increase of 6% on a reported basis over the prior year. Sales were up 3% on an organic basis, while currency translation was at a 2% tailwind and M&C added 1% to overall growth. GAAP gross margin was 49.5%, an increase of 210 basis points sequentially and 290 basis points over the prior year. Year-over-year gross margin reflects the strength of our MSA business system, including strategic pricing, productivity, value-added engineering efforts as well as favorable transactional foreign exchange.

Also included in the quarter was approximately $4 million of tariff refunds, which favorably impacted gross margin by approximately 100 basis points. Adjusted gross margin, excluding tariff refunds, trended at approximately 49% for the first half. GAAP operating margin was 22.2%, a 410 basis points increase driven by the gross margin expansion. Adjusted operating margin was 24.1%, up 230 basis points sequentially and 270 basis points over last year. Excluding the tariff refund, adjusted incremental operating margin was 52%. We continue to invest in our innovative safety products and solutions with research and development expenses of $19 million in the quarter.

And we continue to effectively manage SG&A with the year-over-year increase primarily due to M&C, SG&A, higher variable compensation and merit inflation, partially offset by cost discipline. Quarterly GAAP net income increased 37% year-over-year to $86 million, while diluted earnings per share increased 40% to $2.23 per share. Increased sales and margin expansion were primary drivers of earnings per share growth with benefits from M&C, lower tariffs, share repurchases and a lower effective tax rate. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share were $2.40, up 24% from last year. Now I'd like to review our segment performance. In our Americas segment, sales increased 7% year-over-year on a reported basis, 5% of that was organic.

We delivered double-digit organic growth in Industrial PPE and high single-digit growth in Detection. Currency translation added a 2% tailwind to reported growth. The adjusted operating margin was 32%, a 290 basis points increase compared to the previous year. The margin improvement was primarily due to strong execution, including strategic pricing, productivity, favorable transactional foreign exchange and lower tariffs, partially offset by inflation. Excluding the tariff refund, adjusted incremental operating margin was 53%. As expected, sales in our International segment increased sequentially, growing 17%. Sales increased 5% year-over-year on a reported basis with a 3% contribution from M&C and a 2% tailwind from foreign exchange.

Organic sales were consistent with the prior year as strong growth in industrial PPE offset a double-digit decline in Detection, primarily due to the Middle East conflict. Sales in fire service were consistent with the prior year. Adjusted operating margin was 15.5%, 240 basis points above last year and 500 basis points higher than the first quarter on stronger volume. Margin expansion from a year ago was driven by the inclusion of M&C, productivity and favorable transactional foreign exchange, partially offset by inflation. Adjusted incremental operating margin was 62%. Now turning to Slide 10.

We generated free cash flow of $83 million, which was 96% of earnings, marking a 118% increase in free cash flow generation compared to a year ago on higher operating earnings and lower capital expenditure. First half free cash flow conversion was 94%. In the second quarter of last year, we made the strategic investment to strengthen our manufacturing footprint at our Detection Center of Excellence in Cranberry Township. Our weighted average interest rate for the quarter was 3.8%. We returned $47 million to shareholders via $26 million of share repurchases and $21 million of dividends. First half capital returns to shareholders totaled $118 million, 45% above first half 2025 levels, driven by increased share repurchases.

Now that the Autronica acquisition has closed and consistent with prior messaging, we expect to continue to repurchase shares in the second half, but at a lower rate as we prioritize debt repayment. Liquidity at quarter end was $1.2 billion, and our pro form liquidity post Autronica is a healthy $600 million. Our M&A pipeline remains robust. Net debt decreased by $33 million sequentially, and our adjusted net leverage at quarter end was 0.8x. Including the debt for the acquisition of Autronica, which was financed using a combination of cash on hand and our revolver, pro forma net leverage as of June 30, 2026, is 1.8x, 0.2x lower than we discussed for post-acquisition leverage in our last earnings call.

Let's turn to our 2026 outlook on Slide 11. Our outlook reflects low double-digit total revenue growth in 2026, supported by our expectations of mid-single-digit organic growth, a mid-single-digit contribution from acquisitions and 1 points to 2 points of favorable translational foreign exchange based on current rates. We maintain our mid-single-digit organic growth outlook, which is supported by our second quarter performance and the overall health of our order book. We have a solid pipeline of opportunities in the U.S. fire business and the global detection market for the second half of the year. We continue to monitor and strategically manage the challenges presented by the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, most notably in the Middle East.

As a reminder, sales in the Middle East represent a mid-single-digit percentage of overall sales. We expect a moderate tempering in gross margin in the second half, which reflects the delayed impact of inflation caused by the Middle East conflict as this higher cost inventory is reflected in our income statement. Excluding the impact of any new tariffs, we expect full year adjusted gross margin to be in the 47.5% to 48.5% range. For modeling purposes, our interest expense range has increased to $40 million to $43 million. Full year tax rate and pension income remain unchanged. Starting in May and moving forward, our sales growth contributions from M&C will be included in our organic sales number.

As we look ahead, we remain focused on executing our Accelerate strategy and are confident in our ability to deliver mid-single-digit organic sales growth in 2026. With that, I'd like to pass it back to Steve.

Steven Blanco: Thank you, Julie. I am on Slide 13. Before I close, I do want to take a moment and recognize Dave Howells, who retired on July 1st after nearly 45 years with MSA. His career is a testament to the connection so many of our employees feel to our mission and the important work we do every day. Throughout his career, he played an important role in strengthening customer and channel partner relationships around the world. In his role as President, MSA International and throughout his years of service, Dave has made a lasting impact on our company.

So on behalf of all of us at MSA, I want to thank Dave for his leadership, partnership, friendship and many contributions over the course of his career. We're also excited to officially welcome the Autronica team to the MSA family following the completion of the previously announced transaction in early July. It's been great to see the energy and excitement across both organizations, and we're thrilled to have them join the MSA team. I look forward to working together as we begin this next phase of growth. Finally, I'm proud of our team's performance and continued progression of our Accelerate strategy in the second quarter.

Thank you to all of our associates for their continued commitment to serving our customers. With that, I'll turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Tomo Sano from JPMorgan.

Ethan Coyle: This is Ethan on for Tomo. If I recall correctly, you said last quarter that roughly 2/3 of the AFG-related orders were still outstanding and expected to come. Do you expect the bulk of these to kind of come into the second half? And then when looking at more 4Q, do you expect funding to kind of go back to normalcy? Or will -- do you anticipate a little bit of slippage into 2027?

Steven Blanco: Yes. Thanks for the question. So if we look at the fire service, certainly, as we parse out the AFG orders from the '25 grants, they've come slower than we anticipated. Our pipelines got the orders in there, but they really just haven't come through as fast as we thought. I would say as you look at June and July, and I talked about this in the prepared remarks, we did see really nice uptick and acceleration of the order pace as I said, in June, but also, we've seen the same thing in July. So that's a good indicator for us that, that should continue. And as far as '26, the signals on AFG are very positive.

FEMA is really indicating a strong desire to accelerate the deliveries versus last year. And they've done a nice job thus far working with the fire departments really on the application process, even though it started later because the government was shut down through mid-May. So the indicators are really strong for them to action on the '26 grants at a better pace, which I think enables the firefighters and fire departments to do that. So when we look at the demand signals, we have and we think about the pipeline for the second half, we're pretty optimistic about where the fire service is going to go. Now it might lean a little further into the second half.

But -- and anybody that's followed us for a while understands how this business is lumpy, but we have good confidence there.

Ethan Coyle: And then now that ALTAIR io has kind of been in the field, what has been the initial customer feedback that you've seen? Have you seen any early upticks tracking against your expectations? And it's good to see MSA+ adoption rate of 14% of sales. Do you see this trend kind of continuing in the second half in the future?

Steven Blanco: We do. We do. The short answer is the MSA+ platform, which includes the io 4 and the recently launched io 6 continues to be very well received by the customer base as well as our other solutions within the portable gas detection market. We talked again about that growth. We still saw growth in that portable gas detection legacy business. But -- as I noted, we're at 14% of total portables with the MSA+ platform, io 6 early indicator performance is really good, and I expect you're going to see that continue to accelerate. Again, this is the first year, as we noted, I think I mentioned this in the call earlier this year, that's a longer cycle product.

So it takes a little bit of time for it to build into orders, but we've seen -- the order pace has been better than we expected so far, frankly. So as we continue to see that play out, that's going to have an even bigger impact on that number. So overall, it's going very well. Customer feedback continues to be super positive. And I think that's going to be just a growing piece of our business in the future.

Operator: The next question comes from Quinn Fredrickson from Baird.

Quinn Fredrickson: Within industrial PPE and others, could you discuss maybe how much of the strength there was short cycle versus ballistic helmet orders? And maybe any color on what specific end markets are driving the strength in Americas?

Steven Blanco: Sure. So if we start with -- you're asking about the international piece on the industrial PPE. We did see some really nice strength in the protective ballistic helmet side of the business, which we expect to continue as we've seen activity increase there with a lot of the European government spending more money in the defense sector and environment. But we also continue to see nice performance in fall protection. And I think that, that will be something you see continued in the second half. As we think about just looking at international industrial, really strong quarter overall. We're expecting it to be some solid performance in the second half.

There's -- the indicators we have in the pipeline of business continue to be really solid across that platform. Certainly, the protective ballistics will be part of that story, but we expect the others to do well as well. And then in the Americas, the underlying theme really is strong. It's nice to see the industrial strength. You think about infrastructure, really the core industrial investments we're seeing, certainly including some benefits from data centers. But I would have to say you're seeing a nice build-out start to occur as that capital investment on the industrial side is playing out.

That coupled with what we talked about with the type 2 H2 helmet that we've introduced in the last year, it's really looking pretty positive. The nice thing is we aren't seeing that slowdown. We expect that to continue into the second half. And the indicators in July are just that. We're seeing the same strength we saw in the second quarter.

Quinn Fredrickson: And any update on electronics supply and cost? I know some other companies have recently flagged that. Is that becoming more of an issue for you? And is that part of the second half moderation in gross margin that you mentioned? Or are you still able to manage through that pretty well?

Steven Blanco: It is. We are managing through that. We've certainly seen and are managing some of those cost inputs on the electronics side. I'd say the cost is part of the story, which we have certainly accounted for. The second part of the story is just ensuring we have the right inventory in place. So we have certainly taken an additional inventory, and we'll do so as we go forward to make sure that we have continuity of supply. So those 2 things are right on our radar screen of making sure we don't lose sight of that. And I think we're in a good place for that right now. We're certainly -- depending on what happens with that.

But as we see and forecast that supply and demand story, I think we've got a good handle on what that looks like in our forecast.

Operator: The next question comes from Jeff Van Sinderen from B. Riley.

Jeff Van Sinderen: Just kind of focusing a little bit on the fire service. Can you remind us where does the new NFPA standard stand? And then when do you see the replacement cycle really inflecting there?

Steven Blanco: The NFPA standard, of course, we launched our product some time ago and got approval for that. Now all competitors have approval for the NFPA standard update. So that has -- is something that's in the rearview mirror, and I don't think anybody is really concerned about that going forward. It did certainly slow down as we saw late last year a bit, but not as much as the government challenges. I think you put those 2 together, it paused a lot of the ordering that we had hoped to see. And it still continues to take a little bit longer than we'd like. But again, that's -- sometimes that's the fire service.

As we look at the cycle, I would say that -- when we think of our pipeline of business, we're seeing strengthening pipeline numbers start to show up. So that's something I would anticipate. It's just going to start playing out in the future years. You're going to see a little bit of that maybe in late '26. But certainly, as you get into '27, a little bit more and then a little bit more. It wasn't that we had a big drop. I just would note that, too. So we have seen some moderation over the last few years, but we anticipate that you're going to see an inflection point next year that really reverses itself.

Jeff Van Sinderen: Okay. Good to hear. And then turning to gross margin for a moment. You had some pretty good expansion there. As we're looking towards kind of the year, I can't believe we're already getting into August, but what gross margin rate should we carry as sort of sustainable exiting 2026? How are you thinking about that?

Julie Beck: Yes. So Jeff, we talked about that we were running in the first half, 49%, and we're saying 47.5% to 48.5% for the year, which I would -- the decline is a little bit of some of those costs that we've talked about. Some of it related to the Middle East conflict, whether it's transportation and resins and metallics and some things like that, that are sitting in our balance sheet. And as you know that it takes 90 to 120 days before those flow through to the margin. So we're forecasting 47% to 48.5% for the full year, and that does include the latest tariff impacts that were announced. So we -- it's all incorporated.

So we should come out with a run rate of approximately that for the year.

Jeff Van Sinderen: Okay. And then with your pro forma or I guess, your net debt leverage now, I think it's at 1.8x. How are you thinking about the M&A pipeline? I know you said it's still robust, but obviously, you don't want leverage to get out of control. So kind of what are you looking at size-wise? How aggressive might you be? How are you thinking about that?

Steven Blanco: Well, as we've said, the leverage point that we think is the sweet spot for us is 1.5x to 2.5x. The fact that we're at 1.8x, we're active in the market to this day. We want to continue to put our capital to work. We've done that. We did that in the first half pretty effectively through M&A as we closed on this Autronica deal in July, but also through some of the buybacks and certainly the dividend. So our -- what we anticipate happening is we're going to continue to be active. We've got a great pipeline. We've really accelerated how we look at those pipeline items or those opportunities, and we're active in that.

We would go over 2.5x, as we've mentioned before, if it's the right deal, but certainly, we would delever very quickly to make sure we stay within that sweet spot for us, which is that 1.5x to 2.5x of leverage.

Operator: And our next question comes from Ross Sparenblek from William Blair.

Ross Sparenblek: Maybe just start on the fixed side. Can you help parse out the growth there and size the delay in the Middle East order?

Steven Blanco: On the -- I'm sorry, Ross.

Ross Sparenblek: The Middle East order timing, yes, I guess, sorry.

Steven Blanco: Yes. Thanks for that question. So the Middle East remains challenged, and it's affected really Europe and Asia Pacific as well, Asia Pacific to a lesser degree. But when you think about fixed instrumentation and the early buildouts, the EPCs, those engineering, procurement and construction firms, there's a number of those that are in the Middle East and in Europe. So those are impacted as well as the Middle East has kind of slowed down. And certainly, our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to our colleagues in the Middle East and our customers. That's cost us north of 1.5 points of revenue in the first half of the year, frankly. I mean it's mid-single digit.

But just on a year-over-year, even if we didn't get the growth we hoped for, it's been something that is disappointing for sure. I think the nice thing we are seeing is we're starting to see some activity where there are orders coming in for rebuild and restoration work. But until that's done, I really can't -- I don't -- it's hard for me to put a really nice level of confidence on what that business is going to do because those customers have to deal with the ongoing activity, and that is something we think is going to mute the Middle East until this -- we get on the other side of this.

Ross Sparenblek: Okay. So you get the sense that the kind of project pipeline is expanding. If we take out the disruption, any other things you can point to demand-wise on project activity, maybe North America outside of the affected regions?

Steven Blanco: North -- Americas is fine. I mean even order pace has increased. If you look at our fixed monitoring order pace or detection overall, order pace has certainly accelerated. We saw some really nice growth in the second quarter on order pace. Just trying to make sure we action those. And I don't want to give you a false sense until that Middle Eastern conflict is in the rearview mirror or at least for the most part until they're able to get the activity up that they want.

Ross Sparenblek: And then can you maybe clarify what the tariff impact was in the quarter? I mean it sounds like it was probably 50 basis points of the guidance lift, so maybe 200 basis points in the second quarter that's not going to repeat.

Julie Beck: Yes. So our -- we received the tariff refund we talked about was $4 million. So that had about almost close to 100 basis points, 80 basis points to 90 basis point impact on the quarter's margin. And -- yes. And any new tariffs are reflected in our margin outlook for the remainder of the year.

Ross Sparenblek: Okay. Yes. That's very helpful. And then just quickly on price. Are you seeing any stabilization in resin prices or transportation? Are you guys making any maybe pre-buy decisions on what you can hedge to offset if this persists and an ability to continue to pass through price as we look into first half '27?

Steven Blanco: I would say we're -- Julie can talk about the numbers specifically, but I would say, Ross, that we certainly have seen some increases, and we're accounting for that for the second half based on -- and part of it is transportation, quite frankly. But Julie.

Julie Beck: Yes, we do -- we have agreements with our customers and with our suppliers, excuse me. So that helps us as we go through. We do have some index pricing that's in the system, and I've reflected those costs based upon what we know today in that gross margin guidance, Ross.

Operator: This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Tyler Herzing for any closing remarks.

Tyler Herzing: Thank you. We appreciate you joining the call this morning and for your continued interest in MSA Safety. If you missed the portion of today's call, an audio replay will be made available later today on our Investor Relations website and will be available for the next 90 days. We look forward to updating you on our continued progress again next quarter.

Operator: The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.