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Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Chief Executive Officer - Christopher Maher

President - Joseph Lebel

Chief Financial Officer - Patrick Barrett

SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations - Alfred Goon

TAKEAWAYS

Core EPS -- $0.43 per diluted share, remaining unchanged from the prior quarter and representing a 39% increase from the prior year.

-- $0.43 per diluted share, remaining unchanged from the prior quarter and representing a 39% increase from the prior year. GAAP Net Loss -- $3.0 million, primarily driven by $33.6 million in non-recurring merger-related expenses following the Flushing Financial Corporation acquisition.

-- $3.0 million, primarily driven by $33.6 million in non-recurring merger-related expenses following the Flushing Financial Corporation acquisition. Net Interest Income -- $120.7 million, increasing 25% from the prior quarter due to the one-month contribution from Flushing Financial Corporation.

-- $120.7 million, increasing 25% from the prior quarter due to the one-month contribution from Flushing Financial Corporation. Net Interest Margin -- 3.05%, expanding 12 basis points sequentially reflecting the addition of the Flushing portfolio and higher yield on new originations.

-- 3.05%, expanding 12 basis points sequentially reflecting the addition of the Flushing portfolio and higher yield on new originations. Total Assets -- $23.3 billion, reflecting the inclusion of $8.7 billion in assets acquired through the Flushing transaction.

-- $23.3 billion, reflecting the inclusion of $8.7 billion in assets acquired through the Flushing transaction. Strategic Investment -- $225 million, received from Warburg Pincus at a price of $19.76 per share to support capital levels during the acquisition.

-- $225 million, received from Warburg Pincus at a price of $19.76 per share to support capital levels during the acquisition. Multifamily Loan Sale -- $1.31 billion, involving the divestment of rent-regulated assets at 92.3% of par to reduce commercial real estate exposure.

-- $1.31 billion, involving the divestment of rent-regulated assets at 92.3% of par to reduce commercial real estate exposure. CRE Concentration Ratio -- 381%, a reduction of 50 percentage points resulting from the balance sheet repositioning following the merger.

-- 381%, a reduction of 50 percentage points resulting from the balance sheet repositioning following the merger. Q3 Net Interest Margin Guidance -- 3.07% to 3.12%, assuming no interest rate changes and including the impact of purchase accounting accretion.

-- 3.07% to 3.12%, assuming no interest rate changes and including the impact of purchase accounting accretion. Q4 Net Interest Margin Guidance -- 3.09% to 3.14%, projected to expand as the combined franchise matures in its first full quarter.

-- 3.09% to 3.14%, projected to expand as the combined franchise matures in its first full quarter. Loan and Deposit Growth Guidance -- 1% to 2%, forecasted from June 30 levels through the remainder of 2026.

-- 1% to 2%, forecasted from June 30 levels through the remainder of 2026. Quarterly Other Income Guidance -- $12 million to $16 million per quarter, projected for the second half of the fiscal year.

-- $12 million to $16 million per quarter, projected for the second half of the fiscal year. Q3 Operating Expense Guidance -- $120 million to $125 million, including a $2 million one-time expense for a new digital banking platform.

-- $120 million to $125 million, including a $2 million one-time expense for a new digital banking platform. Q4 Operating Expense Guidance -- $110 million to $115 million, reflecting the initial realization of cost synergies following systems conversion.

-- $110 million to $115 million, reflecting the initial realization of cost synergies following systems conversion. Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio -- 10.7%, remaining stable from the prior quarter supported by the Warburg Pincus investment.

-- 10.7%, remaining stable from the prior quarter supported by the Warburg Pincus investment. Tangible Book Value Per Share -- $18.19, decreasing from $19.86 in the prior quarter due to purchase accounting marks and a substantial increase in the allowance for credit losses.

-- $18.19, decreasing from $19.86 in the prior quarter due to purchase accounting marks and a substantial increase in the allowance for credit losses. Non-performing Loans -- $108.2 million, or 0.67% of total loans, elevated by the addition of $53.8 million in acquired non-performing loans.

-- $108.2 million, or 0.67% of total loans, elevated by the addition of $53.8 million in acquired non-performing loans. Allowance for Credit Losses -- 1.29% of total loans, reflecting the establishment of a day one reserve for the Flushing portfolio.

-- 1.29% of total loans, reflecting the establishment of a day one reserve for the Flushing portfolio. Organic Commercial Loan Growth -- $154 million, representing 2% growth in the legacy portfolio focused on core relationships.

-- $154 million, representing 2% growth in the legacy portfolio focused on core relationships. Non-interest-bearing Deposits -- $2.8 billion, reflecting a 6% sequential increase within the legacy franchise.

-- $2.8 billion, reflecting a 6% sequential increase within the legacy franchise. Accretable Yield -- $5 million, expected in the third quarter from loan purchase accounting adjustments, compared to $1 million recognized in June.

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RISKS

Barrett stated, "Criticized and classified loans did increase to 3.12% of total loans impacted by the Flushing acquisition," although he noted this was driven by the application of the company's credit rating methodology rather than credit deterioration.

Lebel mentioned, "In the $21 million loan... the bank and the borrower have a plan in place," referring to a commercial real estate relationship that recently moved to non-performing status.

Barrett stated, "both bank and non-bank pressures are keeping spreads on new loans at pretty historically tight levels," indicating persistent competitive pressure on loan yields.

SUMMARY

Management reported the completion of the acquisition of Flushing Financial Corporation on June 1, 2026, which added 30 retail branches in New York City and Long Island. The company stated that it executed a balance sheet repositioning by selling $1.31 billion in multifamily loans to reduce exposure to rent-regulated assets and increase on-hand liquidity. Guidance for the remainder of 2026 projects net interest margin expansion and the initial realization of cost savings following the integration of operations. Management indicated that profitability targets for 2027 remain unchanged, with a focus on improving operating leverage through technology and automation.

CEO Maher explained the tangible book value dilution, stating, "We moved what was in the equity account over into the ACL account, which provides for a much stronger balance sheet... but it's not like that money was, you know, left the company in any way."

CFO Barrett noted that the company is currently liability sensitive, where a 25-basis-point rate hike would result in a $5 million annual pre-tax impact to revenues, while a similar cut would affect revenues by $4 million.

Management expects full systems conversion and the rebranding of Flushing branches to occur by the end of the third quarter of 2026, with significant staff departures scheduled for late Oct.

President Lebel reported that the company hired 17 new bankers so far in 2026 and expects the combined franchise to be a more attractive destination for talent in New York.

The company plans to launch a brand campaign in New York following the Oct. 1 rebranding to leverage the increased visibility of the expanded branch network.

CEO Maher set a long-term return on average assets target of 1.2% or better, projecting an exit from 2027 above the 1% mark.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

ACL : Allowance for Credit Losses, a reserve established to cover estimated credit losses in the loan portfolio.

: Allowance for Credit Losses, a reserve established to cover estimated credit losses in the loan portfolio. C&I : Commercial and Industrial loans, which are loans made to businesses for working capital or capital expenditures rather than real estate.

: Commercial and Industrial loans, which are loans made to businesses for working capital or capital expenditures rather than real estate. CRE : Commercial Real Estate, referring to loans secured by income-producing properties.

: Commercial Real Estate, referring to loans secured by income-producing properties. PCD : Purchased Credit Deteriorated loans, which are acquired loans that have experienced a more-than-insignificant deterioration in credit quality since origination.

: Purchased Credit Deteriorated loans, which are acquired loans that have experienced a more-than-insignificant deterioration in credit quality since origination. PTPP : Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision earnings, a measure of profitability that excludes income taxes and the provision for credit losses.

: Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision earnings, a measure of profitability that excludes income taxes and the provision for credit losses. TBV : Tangible Book Value, a measure of a company's net asset value that excludes intangible assets such as goodwill.

: Tangible Book Value, a measure of a company's net asset value that excludes intangible assets such as goodwill. NVCE: Non-Voting Common Equivalent stock, a class of equity that participates in dividends but does not carry voting rights.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Alfred Goon: Thank you. Welcome to the OceanFirst second quarter of 2026 earnings call. I am Alfred Goon, SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Before we kick off the call, we'd like to remind everyone that our quarterly earnings release and related earnings supplement can be found on the company website, OceanFirst.com. Our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements and may refer to non-GAAP financial measures. Participants should refer to our SEC filings for a complete discussion of forward-looking statements and associated risk factors. Thank you, and now I will turn the call over to Christopher Maher, Chief Executive Officer of OceanFirst. Christopher Maher Thank you, Alfred. Good morning.

Thank you to all who have been able to join our second quarter of 2026 earnings conference call. This morning I'm joined by our President, Joseph Lebel, and our Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Barrett. We appreciate your interest in our performance and this opportunity to discuss our results with you. This morning we will provide brief remarks about the financial and operating performance for the quarter, and some color regarding the outlook for our business. We may refer to the slides filed in connection with the earnings release throughout the call. After our discussion, we look forward to taking your questions.

We reported second quarter results that reflect the closing of our transformational acquisition of Flushing Financial Corporation on June 1. On a GAAP basis, we reported a net loss of $0.04 per fully diluted share, which was driven by $0.47 per share, or $33.6 million, of non-recurring merger-related expenses net of taxes. On a core basis, which excludes non-recurring items, earnings per share was $0.43, or $30.5 million, unchanged from the prior quarter and up 39% from the prior year. Pre-tax, pre-provision core earnings grew by 29% from the prior quarter to $44.5 million. We've seen quarterly improvement in the company's performance in the second quarter of 2025 in net interest income, net interest margin, and return on average assets.

This highlights our multi-quarter journey from our revenue-generating investments as we continue to improve towards peer profitability levels. This week our Board also approved the quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, marking the company's 118th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. As mentioned previously, we complete our acquisition of Flushing Financial Corporation on June 1 concurrent with the $225 million strategic investment from Warburg Pincus, which was priced at $19.76 per share. Flushing added approximately $8.7 billion in total assets, $5 billion in loans, and $7.4 billion in deposits, along with 30 retail branches across New York City and Long Island, bringing our combined franchise to approximately $23 billion in assets.

We're thrilled to welcome the Flushing team and their customers to the OceanFirst family. We also repositioned our balance sheet by selling $1.3 billion of multifamily loans acquired from Flushing, which eliminated the majority of our exposure to New York City rent-regulated properties and reduced the bank's commercial real estate concentration by approximately 50 percentage points to 381%. The proceeds were reinvested into highly liquid investment-grade securities. Integration planning is well underway, and we anticipate full integration of Flushing's operations and systems, including the systems conversion and rebranding, by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

We're confident in the strategic and financial rationale of this combination, and we are already seeing competitive wins in both talent and customer acquisition. We are on track to achieve the cost savings and returns outlined at the transaction announcement. A significant portion of our cost savings is expected shortly following systems conversion. Pat will provide additional details on the financial impact of the transaction in his remarks. We remain focused on executing our organic growth strategy, which continues to be reflected in our underlying results this quarter, while also approaching the integration of Flushing with a sense of urgency. I'm proud of the pace at which our staff is moving related to both organic initiatives and the Flushing integration.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Joe for additional color on these businesses. Joseph Lebel Thanks, Chris. I'll start with loan originations for the quarter, which totaled $642 million, an increase of 50% from the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of the Flushing acquisition and the multifamily loan sale, the underlying commercial organic loan growth was approximately $154 million, or 2% from the prior quarter, reflecting the company's focus on core relationships. These results underscore the continued strength of the core growth initiatives, which the Flushing franchise will further bolster. The C&I business grew 8% on an annualized basis, reflecting the continued momentum from our recruitment efforts in 2024 and 2025.

We've recruited another 17 [ iBankers ] so far in 2026, and will continue to be opportunistic with hiring efforts throughout the remainder of the year. Total deposits grew by $6.6 billion during the quarter to $17.8 billion, driven by the $7.4 billion of deposits acquired from Flushing. Excluding Flushing, deposits declined modestly, primarily due to seasonal outflows in government deposits and a reduction in brokered deposits. Positively, we did see a 6% increase in non-interest-bearing deposits. The premier bank deposits grew by $150 million, while the cost of deposits dropped by 17 basis points. Non-interest-bearing deposits crossed the $100 million mark during the quarter. The group now manages 426 clients and 1,879 accounts and continues to build this momentum.

As an added benefit, the premier teams contributed $45 million in loan arrangements for the quarter. Customer engagement and calling activity has been significant, and the addition of Flushing's branch footprint throughout New York City and Long Island now provides tailwind moving forward. We remain confident in our 2026 deposit targets and have recently added 2 new premier teams in Manhattan and Long Island. I wanted to add a brief summary of our calling efforts to date with the Flushing teams in the commercial and retail segments of their market. Clients and notable centers of influence in all segments of the business have been welcoming.

They are optimistic that we can continue to support their needs while using the scale of the combined company to grow with them, in some cases, in the commercial bank specifically, grow exponentially. Recent visits in the Asian community specifically have surfaced several significant loan and deposit opportunities in both C&I and CRE. Lastly, non-interest income was $10.6 million during the quarter, up from $6.7 million in the prior quarter, excluding non-core items and Flushing's contribution of $1.4 million. Other income increased $2.5 million, primarily driven by higher net gains on other real estate activity and [ commercial-owned swap income ]. Overall, non-interest income levels were in line with our expectations.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Pat to review the remaining areas of the quarter.

Patrick Barrett: Thanks, Joe. Good morning, everyone. We delivered our 8th consecutive quarter of net interest income growth, which increased $24 million, or 25% from the prior quarter, $33 million, or 38% from the prior year. This performance was driven by the addition of Flushing, which contributed $19 million of net interest income, with the remaining increase largely reflective of earning asset growth. Interest margin expanded 12 basis points to 3.05%. Loan yields increased, reflecting new originations and the net impact of adding the Flushing portfolio. Total deposit costs were 2.06%, reflecting the addition of Flushing's deposit base. Looking ahead, we expect net interest income to benefit further from a full quarter of the combined franchise. Our underlying asset quality remains strong.

Reported ratios this quarter reflect the fair value marks on Flushing's acquired loans, including purchased credit deteriorated loans, which elevated our reported non-performing and criticized loan levels, but are not indicative of underlying credit deterioration. Excluding acquired credit deteriorated loans, non-performing loans to total loans were 0.33%, and non-performing assets to total assets were 0.38%, both consistent with our historically low levels. Criticized and classified loans did increase to 3.12% of total loans impacted by the Flushing acquisition, but still remained below peer averages. The increase in criticized and classified loans was driven by the application of OceanFirst credit rating methodology to the Flushing portfolio, which bears repeating, does not reflect a deterioration in credit performance.

We have no inherent concerns in the pro forma customer base. Our allowance for credit losses increased to 1.29% of total loans, primarily reflecting the day 1 reserve established for the Flushing portfolio. Net charge-offs were de minimis, representing only 5 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis. Turning to expenses, GAAP operating expenses for the quarter were $130 million, including $43 million of merger-related expenses. On a core basis, operating expense of $87 million included approximately $15 million of 1 month of Flushing operations. Excluding Flushing, our core expense base of $72 million continued to reflect disciplined expense management across the company.

Capital levels remain strong following the acquisition with an estimated common equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.7% flat to the previous quarter. That capital position was supported by the $225 million strategic investment from Warburg Pincus that funded concurrently with the closing of the Flushing transaction. Book value per share was $18.19, reflecting the impact of purchase accounting and the very substantial increase in our allowance for credit losses. Quick word on taxes. Our reported effective tax rate this quarter was impacted by non-deductible merger expenses and a one-time deferred tax revaluation related to the acquisition. On a normalized basis, our ETR was approximately 28%.

Given our new profile, taxability, expect our go-forward rate to remain around that level, absent any tax policy changes for the near term. With the Flushing acquisition now closed, we're updating our guidance on the pro forma combined company for the remainder of 2026. For loans and deposits, we expect 1% to 2% growth from our June 30 levels by year-end. That interest margin should continue to expand to a range of 3.07% to 3.12% in Q3, 3.09% to 3.14% in Q4, subject to average balance, seasonal volatility, and with no rate changes modeled through the second half of the year. We expect other income of $12 million to $16 million per quarter.

We expect operating expenses for the third quarter to decline to the $120 million to $125 million range, declining further in the fourth quarter to $110 million to $115 million as cost savings begin to be realized. As we complete the integration of Flushing and mature our efforts to apply AI-driven automation, we expect that operating leverage will continue to improve throughout 2027. Finally, capital is expected to remain strong and grow with earnings from the current level. We plan to provide detailed guidance for 2027 in the fourth quarter, but I just wanted to highlight that our 2027 profitability targets remain essentially unchanged from when we announced the Flushing deal. One last point, just to talk about consensus estimates.

While there's a fair amount of variability among individual analysts and line items within our financials, on average, the earnings estimates look reasonable and should be generally aligned with our outlook for the second half of the year and for next year, both of which, again, remain consistent with our initial estimates at the time we announced the transaction.

Operator: Our first question comes from Peter Winter from DA Davidson. Peter, your line is open.

Peter Winter: Thanks. Good morning. I wanted to start on the margin. The outlook for the second half of the year assumes no rate changes, but can you talk about how you're positioned if we do get 1 or 2 rate hikes? And then second, on page 9 of the presentation, you mentioned that, you know, due to competitive pressures, it could pressure the margin. And then if you could just elaborate on that, and is that contemplated in the margin guidance for the second half of this year?

Patrick Barrett: Sure, maybe I'll take a quick, a quick shot. This is Pat. Impact of rate hikes, so when we combine the organization, we absorbed Flushing's liability sensitivity with our relative neutrality on interest rates. It was just shape of where the balance sheets were in respect. We added hedges to that kind of brought us back into a more neutral rate position. So we're modeling something that's modestly liability sensitive, so a rate hike would be very modestly dilutive, if you will, to revenue. I'd say that from a 25-basis-point rate hike on an annual basis would be about a $5 million pre-tax impact to revenues.

Conversely, if we got a rate cut, which nobody's modeling, but if we did because of our modest liability sensitivity, that would be about a $4 million a year run rate. So we remain relatively neutral. I think the as important, if not more so, is what happens in the belly of the curve and what happens with 5-year and 10-year rates for new originations and renewals because I think most people would agree that we're at fairly elevated levels for those. We like the shape of the curve, so if there's a parallel increase in the curve, we're kind of indifferent to rate hikes or cuts. And then you'd second part of your question was competitive pressure.

I think that's just a continuous pressure on pricing for new loans, particularly the kind of loans that we're considering, so the, both bank and non-bank pressures are keeping spreads on new loans at pretty historically tight levels. Joe, do you wanna add to that? Joseph Lebel I think it's a fair statement. We've seen an increase and a focus on our construction business, which tends to have better margins. So I think, as you've seen in the latest quarter, the average yield is pushing 6.70%, 6.72%, which I think is indicative of us focusing on construction in C&I versus...

Peter Winter: You know, permanent CRE loans. Got it. If I could ask on credit, you know, any guidance maybe you can provide with regards to net charge-offs or provision expense in the back half of this year and then also in the press release, mentioned a $21 million commercial relationship that went non-performing, and then 2 commercial relationships for $56 million that went to criticize. Just any details on those loans? Christopher Maher So I guess I'll give you just some sense on net charge-offs. I think as the company gets...

Operator: Thank you. We are experiencing I can hear you. Apologies for the brief technical delay.

Peter Winter: I am. You started with the charge-off and then I lost you. Christopher Maher Sorry about that. So if you think about net charge-offs, I mean, historically, both OceanFirst and Flushing had, you know, close to, I mean, 5 basis points and 0 in charge-offs in any given quarter. Things are business shifts to more C&I lending, you're going to see that it won't be unusual to have charge-offs from quarter to quarter, but I don't think they're going to be a material impact on profitability. So, slightly higher than our historical performance, but nothing that would stand out or be unusual, and probably still well at or below the peer group levels of net charge-offs.

I'm sorry, Peter, your second question was on the criticized loan. Let me just ask Joe to cover that for you. Peter, I'm sorry. Joseph Lebel In the $21 million loan. The bank and the borrower have a plan in place. We believe we're well secure. We have updated appraisals, and I expect that'll resolve itself before the end of the year, either through an upgrade or a refinance. We're well informed on our large borrowers. Okay. It broke up, Joe, on your end, I think.

Operator: One moment for technical difficulties, please. Your line is now live. Christopher Maher Operator, we're just checking to make sure the backup line is working. Yes, the backup line has been staged. Please ensure to mute all other lines and microphones in the room and proceed. Christopher Maher Okay. Sorry for that interruption again, Peter. I think we were on the classified loan. I just want Joe to take that from the top again and walk through that.

Peter Winter: Right. So he has started with a $21 million commercial. Joseph Lebel So the $21 million CRE loan, we have a plan in place. The borrower and the bank, we expect that will be resolved before the end of the year, either through an upgrade or a refinance. And then on the other assets you referenced and criticized, downgrades come and go quarter over quarter. We're well aware of what we need to do on both sides of the house, and we remain pretty confident. I'll leave it at that. Okay. And then just one quick housekeeping. Just you mentioned with the expense guidance for the third quarter, there's the one-time expense associated with the new digital banking platform.

How much is that?

Patrick Barrett: It's not significant. It's probably $2 million.

Peter Winter: Got it. Okay. Thanks for taking the questions.

Patrick Barrett: I just want to demonstrate that we're continuing funding our ongoing platform investments core run rate, which still is hovering kind of at the $70-ish million a quarter range.

Operator: Our next question comes from the line of David Bishop with Hovde Group. David, your line is open.

David Bishop: Yes, thank you. Good morning, gentlemen. Hey, quick follow-up on the net interest margin in terms of the guidance. Do you think that's going to be mostly driven by the from earning asset yield improvement or still room to move on the deposit side or maybe a combination of both. Just curious how you see that rise sort of occurring?

Patrick Barrett: Definitely both. We've got opportunities to improve our funding base and even bigger opportunities with Flushing's funding base as we move forward and kind of and redeploy some of them. So there's really good opportunity on the funding side. On the yield side, I think it kind of depends on the mix and competitive pressures. So the more construction and small business that we do, the better from a straight yield perspective. C&I, which carries with it a lot of other opportunities and self funding, has super tight spreads and is probably the most competitive space right now.

David Bishop: Got it. And in terms of the multifamily loans sold there, just curious, is there still sort a banking relationship with those customers or has that been completely divested? Christopher Maher That's a great question, Dave. No, we actually sorted out the primary relationships in that and retained loans for that exact reason. So we retained loans where we had primary relationships and strong deposit profiles. And those customers typically had pretty strong cash flows. So that's one of the ways we kind of split out what we wanted to keep and what we wanted to move away from. So we don't think that'll have any impact on the other areas of the bank.

But for the most part, the loans that we sold were lending only relationships. Got it. Appreciate the color. Thanks, Dave.

Operator: Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Tamayo with Raymond James. Daniel, your line is open.

Daniel Tamayo: Thank you. Good morning, guys. So, yes, I guess maybe just to go back to the margin, I apologize for being a dead horse here. So you reiterated the guidance for the 3.20% margin in 2027 post-merger there. And I guess, you know, can you give us your deposit cost assumptions underlying that margin in '27. You know, it just seems like most banks are talking about and you guys mentioned as well, like competition being pretty stiff right now on the funding side and I think a lot of banks are talking about the pot, you know, funding costs, bottoming.

I get, you guys have, uh, the Flushing funding base to integrate but just curious how that plays out maybe there's some color on the Flushing some of the components that how you can lower that, but just trying to get, you know, fill in the gap between maybe funding costs going down where others are saying they're bottoming or maybe even moving up. Christopher Maher I think it's on both sides. Danny, it's Chris Maher. Both sides you're going to see a little bit more of a mix shift than you are kind of environmental trends. So both on the loan side, as Joe mentioned, you know, kind of beefing up.

Historically, OceanFirst has done a nice job around construction. So we have an opportunity to do a little more of that moving with the extra balance sheet from Flushing. And then on the deposit side, a mixed shift around products. So the pressure you see out in the markets and others have talked about is out there. You know, CDs cost a fair amount, but we're talking about bringing down the level of brokered. We're talking about optimizing pricing in the government deposit base, particularly in New York. The New York government deposit base is – cost a fair amount more than the New Jersey government deposit base.

So we see some tactical opportunities there, but think mixed shift in product. As you saw, you know, we had a nice increase in non-interest-bearing this quarter. Flushing's done a nice job historically over the last several quarters around non-interest. So kind of leaning into that new branch network and doing a little bit of a mix shift. All right. Thanks for that, Chris. So I guess next, just on the expenses, I wanna make sure I understand the guidance. So I think you said it was $2 million for the digital banking, the one-timers within the guy that you put out there Pat.

Um, so as we think about kind of back half of the years is that is the way to think about that just taking $2 million off of the $110 million to $115 million or it just from a kind of run rate end of the year number like is it $108 million to $113 million in the fourth quarter and then that's a good number to grow off of.

Patrick Barrett: I'd rather think of expenses as a good number to shrink off of as we exit this year, because just remember that the majority of our cost saves are only just kicking in the fourth quarter because of our system conversions that won't be fully completed until the end of the quarter. So there's some cost saves that occur, but the biggest chunk of those will start in the fourth quarter, and then there's continued opportunities to further rationalize vendors as we move into next year. So I would hope that we're on a glide path to continue to bring it down a little bit, even in the face of inflationary pressures.

See us with a run rate that's closer to $100 million than $110 million. Christopher Maher That we start out the year. A good way to think about the expense momentum is in Q3, we had some employee separations related to the initial in the merger but as we get into Q4 the systems conversion is likely to happen in September it's been our practice to keep most of the staff you know within the bank for at least 1 month afterwards to make sure that the customer experience is exactly what we want it to be.

So you'll see staff departures in earnest at the end of October, which will benefit the fourth quarter a bit, but that will help even more in the first quarter of '27.

Daniel Tamayo: Okay. So, I mean, how should we think about the amount of cost saves left in the first quarter? And is the first quarter then the kind of the first clean quarter that we should build on? Or is even '27, you're hoping to take it down from that first quarter number? Christopher Maher The first '27 will be the first clean quarter, but we think there are opportunities to improve operating leverage throughout the year. So even if that means just kind of holding expenses flat or down a little bit, quarter to quarter and avoiding what would be typically the inflationary increase in quarter is going to go through merit increases and that kind of stuff.

So and then you'll see, you know, we're planning for more significant growth in loans and deposits in '27. So if you're holding expenses flat or coming down a little bit, the operating leverage... Build up by the end of '27. Okay, great. Thanks for all the color, Chris. Appreciate it.

Operator: Our next question comes from the line of Christopher Marinac with [ Brean Capital ]. Christopher, your line is open.

Christopher Marinac: Hey, thanks. Good morning. Chris and Pat and team. You've wanted to have a large reserve for a long time, so you're finally here. I guess my question is should we think of this as a permanent change, number 1, and number 2, is the extra tangible book dilution something that we can kind of make up for relatively quickly? Christopher Maher Yes, I think the, you know, we see a lot of earnings momentum going into '27, so I think you'll be building back tangible book value as you go throughout the year.

And then one thing I just want to point out, and Pat mentioned this in his comments, if you think about the source of the tangible book value dilution, the source of the tangible the most significant individual line item was the build in the ACL. So we moved what was in the equity account over into the ACL account, which provides for a much stronger balance sheet and more consistent ACL coverage with our peer group, but it's not like that money was, you know, left the company in any way. It's just a stronger ACL.

So that was about, if you think about it in dollar terms, that was about $80 million of net reserve billed top of the reserves that both Flushing and OceanFirst had coming into the quarter. So that was the most significant line item. And we certainly don't expect that's loss content. And the second biggest item is the purchase accounting marks, which will come back to us and accrete into income over the next couple of years. So because of the sources of the dilution, we were a little less concerned about that. But we do expect earnings to pick up nicely in '27 and start to build that tangible book back. Great, Chris.

Thank you for that background and thanks for hosting us this morning.

Operator: All right, thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Emily Lee with KBW. Emily, your line is open. Emily Lee Hey everyone, this Emily stepping in for Tim Switzer. Thanks for taking my question. So, given the progress made in commercial banking initiatives and the recruitment of some revenue-producing talent over the last few years and your commentary on remaining opportunistic on the hiring front, can you maybe dive deeper into any incremental investments you plan to make in that area?

Christopher Maher I guess one thing I would say, Emily, is that if you think about the company as we go into the – the recruiting season is typically heaviest in Q1, because you're going to your best commercial bankers have, you know, typically they're having a good year and they like to collect their bonuses from where they are and then move on. So, we expect that hiring season really to be in Q1. We have already seen an uptick in interest from qualified commercial bankers who really like first the coverage in New York that we got from Flushing.

So we're talking to commercial bankers in New York that wouldn't, I think, have considered us as strong an opportunity as they did in the past. And then there's just the dynamics of having a larger balance sheet, bigger capital base. So players from larger banks, which is typically our recruiting base, would feel more comfortable coming to a firm of the size we are now. So I think we've got, we will be a more attractive destination for talent in the future, the first quarter.

At this point, we don't expect any significant increase in expenses because we think that we can self-fund a lot of this through technology initiatives and through kind of the rotation of how we spend our money instead of spending a net extra. But, you know, we'll keep everybody posted. And if we have good news in the first half of next year, we're able to hire more bankers than we thought, we'll certainly give you updated guidance. Emily Lee That's really helpful. Thank you. And then just on capital, following the completion of the Flushing acquisition, can you discuss your capital priorities going forward? What level of repurchases should we anticipate going forward?

And do you have any appetite for further bank M&A, maybe in 2027 or beyond? Christopher Maher So we take the priorities are pretty straightforward. I mean, our best priority is always organic growth, and so we hope to be able to use the capital we expect to accrete in organic growth next year. So that's the biggest priority. But we're always very discriminating about the credits we put on and the spreads and managing our margin. So if we don't find the right quality of growth and we wind up with an excess capital position, our number 1 priority would be buybacks. And that's it. We're heads down focused on the franchise right now. We're not talking about M&A.

Emily Lee Great. Well, thanks for taking my questions. Congrats on the quarter. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Breese with Stephens Inc. Matthew, your line is open. Matthew Breese Hey, good morning. Good morning, Matt. I was hoping we could start with maybe overall balance sheet size kind of thoughts and guidance. And I guess I'm most curious about the interplay between loan growth and securities from here. You know, should we be thinking there's, you know, like a 1-for-1 offset, you know, securities into loans, basically maintaining a flat balance sheet? And if that is the case, how long do you anticipate that dynamic going on for?

Christopher Maher Oh, that's a good question, Matt. So if you were to kind of go back a step, we did inflate to a degree the amount of securities in the balance sheet when we did the loan sale. Curiously, we were able to buy securities at a lower risk weight that had a higher yield than the loans that we sold. So it wound up being a very good trade. As we go forward, we're probably a little heavy in securities, so we'd pull that down a little bit. But we do want to maintain a pretty good liquidity position.

We think that's one of the most important things we achieved this quarter in terms of making sure we had on-hand liquidity, a lower loan-to-deposit ratio and all that. So the first place we would go is pulling down securities a little bit. So I think you'll see a flattish balance sheet this year, and then to the extent you'll see any growth, it would probably be coming in '27, but after we've kind of massaged the securities number a little bit.

Matthew Breese I guess my follow up there is, does that balance sheet outlook, that what's giving you the flexibility and the opportunity the kind of test run higher cost community deposits, maybe work offs from brokered deposits and lower deposit costs. I think the spot costs at the end of the quarter is 2.26%, right? About 20 basis points higher. Is that what's providing you the room to kind lower that from current levels and see where it goes?

Patrick Barrett: Absolutely. That's the chief advantage of having that excess liquidity in the lower loan-to-deposit ratio. We don't have to be as kind of careful. We don't have to match the market every day. But I will say that to give you longer term guidance, we think being more liquid, all things equal, makes us a more valuable franchise. So you might see loan to deposit pick up a little bit, but you still think of it as staying below 95%, as opposed to in the past, we would have been closer to 100%. But we will use that advantage in the way we think about pricing. I will add, Matt, this is Pat.

There's probably $300 million or $400 million of securities where we parked them just because the yields were better than leaving them in cash. We'll look to recycle those and maybe some cash flows into better yielding opportunities as they come up. Most of that will probably, hopefully be done this quarter, in the third quarter, but we didn't have much time and we wanted to put all the cash to work as fast as we could. So there'll be some churn there, but it shouldn't affect the overall magnitude of the portfolio or the mix of loans versus securities. Matthew Breese Okay.

I do want to come back to that, but just one more on kind of balance sheet mix. What is the strategy with the remaining stub amount of rent regulated multifamily? Is that saleable at similar marks? Is that something you intend to do, or is that more of a work down over time through maturities and payoffs? Also curious, same question line. If there's anything else within the Flushing kind of loan portfolio that we should think of as running off or, you know, getting rid of on an expedited basis.

So I would consider that asset class to be in a runoff posture, so we expect that it's going to decline slowly over the next probably 8 to 12 quarters. I will make the point that those were pretty good loans. We had loans to deposit customers. We had loans there that might have had an interest rate swap or a participant position. It just made them less liquid. You really couldn't sell them into a capital markets execution. You know, but strong debt service, very low LTVs, delinquencies, de minimis. We're happy to have those clients and just let that kind of resolve itself over time.

That said, you know, we recognize that there's a public policy risk to the asset class. So we've got a 14.5% credit reserve against them. So we've marked them pretty aggressively. But it's small. It's going to run off. And, you know, we'll just kind of see that happening slowly over probably 2 to 3 years. And I would say these aren't bad assets tonight. So these are 50% LTVs, 1.40x debt service coverage, 5% LTVs, and 1.5% average yield of what we're left with.

They were just not as easily securitizable, so they weren't as fast to sell at as high a price because of that feature, which is why they didn't go into an even larger pool of sale that we did in June. I think your second question, Matt, about other assets, I think we're done with the balance sheet restructure. This is kind of where we are. It's kind of a clean, you know, July 1 balance sheet to then move off of, and we're focused on, you know, organically growing that, as we outlined earlier. Matthew Breese Okay, and then my last one going back to the NIM, you know, let's just assume that the down a little bit.

Still implies that there's quite a bit of moving pieces on the earning assets side to get to that third quarter range. Can you just help me out with your expectations for kind of loan yield, and obviously there's accretion that impacts that. And Pat, you'd mentioned, you know, some movement of securities portfolio. Could you just give us some idea of where yields on those two components will shake out that's kind of supporting the NIM range for the third quarter. And that's all I have. Thank you.

One thing I'd point out is that, you know, just like the deposit spot costs, on the loan side, we only had 1 month worth of purchase accounting accretion on the loan side. So you're going to see a little bit of an offset there as we experience a full quarter's worth of kind of mark on that loan portfolio. So that'll be helpful in terms of bringing the loan yields up. Yes. Probably the biggest driver of that is the full quarter's worth of accretion moving.

So we had about $8 million of accretion in second quarter, net interest income, and we'll have $16 million, $17 million, $18 million as we move into the next quarter on a run rate basis. Matthew Breese Okay, I'll leave it there. Thank you very much. I know I asked a lot. Thank you.

Operator: Our next question comes from the line of Manuel Navas with Piper Sandler. Manuel, your line is open. Manuel Navas Staying on the balance sheet for a moment, can you talk about the hedging strategy a bit? Flushing was liability sensitive. What are you putting on? And how long is it termed out for? Does it contemplate you shifting your own funding base eventually not need that in the future. Just kind of talk through that a bit, please. Christopher Maher I'll let Pat walk you through the duration and all that. But you think about philosophically, we want to run a reasonably balanced shop. We were pretty neutral prior to the acquisition, as Pat mentioned, made us liability sensitive.

So what we were focused on with the hedges is the more of the tail risk, like outside the normal operating environment, because the normal, you know, plus or minus 100 basis points really doesn't move the number much for us. But what you would have seen if you looked at our interest rate risk models without the hedges, you would have seen more risk going in the kind of plus 200, plus 300, plus 400, and minus 200, 300, and 400. So it was really an exercise around limiting our longer-term risk. You might talk about the duration and our return to the more neutral position over time.

Patrick Barrett: Sure. So yes, and the hedges that we did put on were essentially caps and collars, as Chris mentioned, just to hedge against spikes, larger increases about $1.3 billion that ranged out over 3-, 4-, 5-, 6-year kind of period. And what we're left with is some modest liability sensitivity that is largely driven by the fixed rates on the deposit side inherited. So as we roll out of deposits, more fixed rate deposits and into non-maturity will continue to help that. And our goal would be to have to have a relatively neutral balance sheet because predicting short-term rates is pretty to be very difficult.

Predicting long term rates is proven to be very difficult, so we feel like staying short is the way to go. From a duration perspective, we've ticked up our duration modestly with the acquisition. We're probably in the 4 to 5 range on the asset side years duration, and the securities duration is ticked up along with the loans. Are both in that range on the liability side, for the most part, we remain quite short. Manuel Navas That's helpful. Can I shift to kind of loan growth drivers? It seems like the, just kind of walk through the, the loan portfolio places where you might see continued runoff.

There's a comment of resis running off, but also you have a lot of legacy momentum in the commercial side. If you could just talk about go forward loan growth makes a bit and when does the Flushing team kind of add even more to it? Christopher Maher I'll make a couple comments, I'm sure Joe will add in as well. So some of the momentum is just by adding the commercial bankers, as Joe talked about, new bankers, new relationships. As we've seen in other times when we've made acquisitions, we think hopefully a meaningful opportunity in the Flushing base to become a bigger part of many of these clients' kind of wallet share.

So just by nature of the size of the balance sheet and loan limits and things like that, we've already met just a wonderful group of long-term Flushing clients who can do more with us than they could with Flushing. And I think that could be a meaningful driver over the next several quarters. But Joe, anything you'd add? Joseph Lebel I think the – I'd add 2 things. One, typically when you do these, there's a little bit of a lull just because clients are trying to assess the combined entity and quite frankly, some of your salespeople are as well. But as Chris mentioned, we've got a pretty good positive outcome pretty early on.

We've done a variety of customer events and days in market, which I think have been really valuable for us and the client base. I think is really going to make a difference. And remember, the vast majority of the Flushing book was smaller CRE transactions. They had a fledgling C&I business. So the opportunity to do things at a larger scale with a little bit more, a little bit more boots on the ground, and some sophistication, I think, is going to really benefit. It's one of the densest markets in the country. And individual portfolios, you have... Manuel Navas Some expected runoff in residential. We talked about the rent regulated is going to run off slowly.

Where are some of the headwinds? Christopher Maher Those are certainly headwinds, but I think the guidance we gave you around growth in '27 would be net of those headwinds. So that's kind of where we would be. I'd also note that we think our wind percentage in New York is going to go up. So as you recall, we entered New York in 2019 with 5 branches at $2 billion franchise. We were doing well and winning clients, but adding the 30 branches and the visibility of that, we think is going to be very helpful. I mentioned in my comments that we will rebrand the Flushing branches. That'll be done by October 1.

And one of the reasons you see a slight elevation in expenses in Q4 is we expect to do a significant kind of brand launch in New York that will, we hope, provide a little more visibility and credibility. So the wind percentage in New York, we think, is going to be better in '27 than it was in 2026, because people will just know us better, feel more comfortable. It's hard to pin down, but there's a comfort level people get when they drive by your branches, even if they never walk through them. Manuel Navas Okay. That makes sense. My final one is, obviously, 1% ROA next year isn't the final target.

With things closed now, what are kind of your thoughts on how you can exit '27 with the trajectory to a better ROA and the best ways to accomplish that. So, I mean, I think long-term ROA targets, the minimum floor for us would be more like a 1.20%. If you don't get to that level, our capital levels are going to remain reasonably range bound. So you're not going to get to your cost of capital unless you're somewhere up in that area or better. So I think in '27, it's to not just get to a 1%, but get above a 1%, exit the year strong, and then look towards that target in '28.

Manuel Navas Executing on cost saves, more substantial loan growth, getting the 3.20% NIM, any other pieces to that? Better trajectory? I think I think if we do those things, it all holds together. You know, you've got you know, we think that over time is the balance sheet grows, we would get non-interest expenses closer to a range of like 175 basis points, 1.75%. You couple that with a 3.20% margin, and you're doing pretty well. Manuel Navas Thank you for the commentary.

Operator: Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Breese with Stephens Inc. Matthew, your line is open. Matthew Breese Just a quick follow-up point of clarification. Pat, I think you had said $8 million in accretable yield this quarter. The press release says net accretion was closer to, I don't know, $1.1 million, $1.2 million. I was modeling like $4.5 million, $5 million next quarter. I think you were referring just to the loan side. Maybe you could clarify.

Patrick Barrett: You're absolutely right. It was about $1 million in June, 1 month. That will be about $5 million in the third quarter. And it's driven off in part off of loan maturities. It'll drop down a little bit, $3 million-ish, maybe a little under that in the fourth quarter. So the full year impact for this year is a little over $8 million. That will double and will be $16 million, $17 million, $18 million year for at least the next 2 to 3 years. Matthew Breese OK, that's it. I'll leave it there. Thank you. Thank you. Sorry for the misspoke.

Operator: We have reached the end of our Q&A session. I will now turn the call back to Christopher for closing remarks. Christopher Maher Thank you. We appreciate your time today and your continued support of OceanFirst Financial Corp. We look forward to speaking with you in October about our third quarter results, and we'll provide an update in our merger integration at that point, too. Thanks very much. Enjoy the rest of your summer. This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.