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Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 9 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Head of Investor Relations - Peter R. Poillon

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Douglas H. Shulman

Chief Financial Officer - Jeannette E. Osterhout

TAKEAWAYS

Net Income -- $152 million, representing $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $167 million and $1.40 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025.

-- $152 million, representing $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $167 million and $1.40 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025. C&I Adjusted Net Income -- $151 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, reflecting higher total revenue offset by increased loss provisions and receivable growth.

-- $151 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, reflecting higher total revenue offset by increased loss provisions and receivable growth. Capital Generation -- $229 million, an increase of 3% from $222 million in the prior year quarter, driven by receivable growth and improved asset yields.

-- $229 million, an increase of 3% from $222 million in the prior year quarter, driven by receivable growth and improved asset yields. Managed Receivables -- $26.9 billion, a 7% increase year over year, supported by growth across personal loans, auto finance, and credit cards.

-- $26.9 billion, a 7% increase year over year, supported by growth across personal loans, auto finance, and credit cards. Total Revenue -- $1.6 billion, rising 6% year over year, primarily due to interest income growth and higher servicing fees.

-- $1.6 billion, rising 6% year over year, primarily due to interest income growth and higher servicing fees. Consumer Loan Originations -- $4.3 billion, up 10% versus the second quarter of 2025, driven by product innovation and enhanced customer experience.

-- $4.3 billion, up 10% versus the second quarter of 2025, driven by product innovation and enhanced customer experience. Auto Finance Receivables -- $3.0 billion, a 14% increase year over year, resulting from dealer network expansion and refined underwriting models.

-- $3.0 billion, a 14% increase year over year, resulting from dealer network expansion and refined underwriting models. Credit Card Receivables -- $1.1 billion, increasing nearly $400 million year over year, following the launch of new reward-based card products.

-- $1.1 billion, increasing nearly $400 million year over year, following the launch of new reward-based card products. Consumer Loan Yield -- 22.7%, up 11 basis points year over year, reflecting disciplined pricing despite the growing mix of lower-yield auto finance loans.

-- 22.7%, up 11 basis points year over year, reflecting disciplined pricing despite the growing mix of lower-yield auto finance loans. Credit Card Revenue Yield -- 33.6%, up 33 basis points from the prior year quarter, supported by higher revolving balances and account growth.

-- 33.6%, up 33 basis points from the prior year quarter, supported by higher revolving balances and account growth. Consumer Loan Net Charge-offs -- 7.8%, up 58 basis points year over year, primarily due to elevated 90-plus delinquency from the prior quarter rolling through to loss.

-- 7.8%, up 58 basis points year over year, primarily due to elevated 90-plus delinquency from the prior quarter rolling through to loss. Credit Card Net Charge-offs -- 17.7%, a decrease of 186 basis points year over year, showing significant credit performance improvement as the portfolio scales.

-- 17.7%, a decrease of 186 basis points year over year, showing significant credit performance improvement as the portfolio scales. 30 to 89 Day Delinquency -- 2.82% excluding Foursight, down 7 basis points year over year, which management identified as an indicator of lower losses in the second half of 2026.

-- 2.82% excluding Foursight, down 7 basis points year over year, which management identified as an indicator of lower losses in the second half of 2026. Provision for Finance Receivable Losses -- $610 million, compared to $511 million in the second quarter of 2025, driven by a $104 million reserve build to support receivable growth.

-- $610 million, compared to $511 million in the second quarter of 2025, driven by a $104 million reserve build to support receivable growth. Loan Loss Reserve Ratio -- 11.6%, up from 11.5% in the prior year quarter, reflecting the higher reserve requirements of the expanding credit card portfolio.

-- 11.6%, up from 11.5% in the prior year quarter, reflecting the higher reserve requirements of the expanding credit card portfolio. Recoveries -- $117 million, or 1.9% of average net receivables, driven by internal capability enhancements and strategic sales of charged-off inventory.

-- $117 million, or 1.9% of average net receivables, driven by internal capability enhancements and strategic sales of charged-off inventory. Operating Expenses -- $439 million, a 6% increase year over year, due to investments in data science, technology, and auto finance expansion.

-- $439 million, a 6% increase year over year, due to investments in data science, technology, and auto finance expansion. Interest Expense -- $326 million, up 3% from the second quarter of 2025, reflecting higher average debt levels required to support the growing balance sheet.

-- $326 million, up 3% from the second quarter of 2025, reflecting higher average debt levels required to support the growing balance sheet. Share Repurchases -- 576,000 shares for $32 million in the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $137 million.

-- 576,000 shares for $32 million in the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $137 million. Common Stock Dividend -- $1.05 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 7% at current market prices.

-- $1.05 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 7% at current market prices. Managed Receivables Growth Guidance -- 6% to 9% for the full year 2026, supported by momentum in all three primary product lines.

-- 6% to 9% for the full year 2026, supported by momentum in all three primary product lines. C&I Net Charge-off Guidance -- 7.4% to 7.9% for the full year 2026, based on improving delinquency trends observed during the quarter.

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RISKS

Osterhout stated, "the back book, which comprises prior to August 2022, continues to present a modest headwind to our credit performance. As it remains a disproportionate contributor to delinquency rates," noting that while the back book is only 4% of the portfolio, it accounts for 12% of 30-plus delinquencies.

Shulman stated, "While we are mindful that geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in energy prices, create some risk, we have not seen it show up in our data," identifying external macro factors as potential volatility drivers.

SUMMARY

OneMain (OMF -0.12%) management reported growth across all core lending segments while maintaining a conservative credit posture through a 30% stress overlay in underwriting models. The company emphasized scaling its credit card and auto finance businesses as primary drivers of receivable expansion, while noting that innovation in personal loans is improving credit quality through secured offerings. Management indicated that early-stage delinquency trends support expectations for significant loss improvement in the second half of 2026 and into 2027. The company maintained its full-year guidance across all key metrics while continuing to prioritize capital return through both a consistent dividend and opportunistic share repurchases.

The company surpassed 4 million customer accounts, representing a 14% increase from the prior year quarter.

CEO Shulman noted that marginal operating costs per credit card account decreased approximately 25% year over year as the business scaled.

The company implemented an internal AI tool for more than 9,000 team members to streamline policy access and improve customer service speed.

CEO Shulman stated that the new home fixture-secured product is seeing "good uptake from customers and strong initial credit results" following its initial test phase.

CFO Osterhout indicated that approximately 20% of total recoveries in the quarter were derived from sales of charged-off inventory to partners.

The company issued $1.1 billion in three-year revolving asset-backed securities at a pricing of approximately 5.1% to manage its funding profile.

CEO Shulman attributed growth in the personal loan segment to "product innovation, whether it is debt consolidation, home fixture-secured, streamlining application processes."

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

30 to 89 Day Delinquency : Loans for which the borrower is between 30 and 89 days past the contractual due date.

: Loans for which the borrower is between 30 and 89 days past the contractual due date. Back Book : Loans originated prior to August 2022, which currently exhibit higher delinquency rates than more recent vintages.

: Loans originated prior to August 2022, which currently exhibit higher delinquency rates than more recent vintages. C&I : Consumer and Insurance segment, the primary operating segment of OneMain Holdings.

: Consumer and Insurance segment, the primary operating segment of OneMain Holdings. Capital Generation : A non-GAAP measure defined as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in the allowance for finance receivable losses.

: A non-GAAP measure defined as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in the allowance for finance receivable losses. Front Book : Loans originated after August 2022 under tighter underwriting standards.

: Loans originated after August 2022 under tighter underwriting standards. ILC : Industrial Loan Company; a type of financial institution that can provide banking services.

: Industrial Loan Company; a type of financial institution that can provide banking services. Managed Receivables : Total finance receivables including those owned by the company and those serviced for third-party whole loan sale partners.

: Total finance receivables including those owned by the company and those serviced for third-party whole loan sale partners. Net Charge-offs (NCO) : The amount of debt that a company believes it will never collect, net of any recoveries from previous charge-offs.

: The amount of debt that a company believes it will never collect, net of any recoveries from previous charge-offs. Roll Rates : A credit metric that measures the percentage of delinquent accounts that move from one stage of delinquency to a more severe stage (e.g., 30-day to 60-day).

: A credit metric that measures the percentage of delinquent accounts that move from one stage of delinquency to a more severe stage (e.g., 30-day to 60-day). Wethervane Testing: The company's internal process for testing new underwriting segments or criteria in small, controlled volumes.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Welcome to the OneMain Financial Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Hosting the call today from OneMain is Peter R. Poillon, Head of Investor Relations Today's call is being recorded. It is my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mr. Peter R. Poillon. Please go ahead, sir. You may begin.

Peter R. Poillon: Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Let me begin by directing you to Page 2 of the second quarter 2026 investor presentation which contains important disclosures concerning forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP measures. The presentation can be found in the Investor Relations section of the OneMain website. Our discussion today will contain certain forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs about the company's future, financial performance, and business prospects, and these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of today. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in our earnings press release.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. If you are listening to this via replay at some point after today, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, July 29, and have not been updated subsequent to this call. Our call this morning will include formal remarks from Douglas H. Shulman, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Jeannette E. Osterhout, our chief financial officer. After the conclusion of our formal remarks, we will conduct a question and answer session. I would like to now turn the call over to Doug.

Douglas H. Shulman: Thanks, Peter. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Let me begin with a few highlights from the quarter. And then discuss the progress we are making across the business as we continue to execute our strategy and drive profitable growth. We had strong financial results in the quarter. Including very good receivables growth, driven by product innovation and positive delinquency trends. Point to lower losses in the second half of the year. Strong year over year originations growth of 10 percent supported receivables growth this quarter. By focusing on high quality loan originations, continuously improving the customer experience, and enhancing our product offering, we have driven this growth while also maintaining a conservative underwriting posture.

Credit performance was good, and tracked in line with our expectations. And early delinquency trends continued to improve. Our 30 to 89 delinquency declined 7 basis points year over year. Accelerating the year over year improvement from last quarter's 1 basis point decline. In the first half of the year, 30 to 89 declined 28 basis points. that is better than last year and the pre pandemic average. We are pleased that delinquency performance continues to move in the right direction. Which supports our expectation for improvement in losses over the second half of the year and into 2027. C&I net charge offs were 8.2%, and consumer loan net charge offs were 7.8%. Both in line with our expectations.

And we continued to have strong recoveries in the quarter. We reached a significant milestone this quarter. Surpassing 4 million customer accounts. An increase of 14 percent from a year ago. This growth has been driven by the success of auto finance and credit cards combined with our continued product innovation in our core personal loan business. Our personal loan business, several recent initiatives are progressing very well. Our enhanced debt consolidation offering makes the loan process easier for our customers and helps most customers improve their credit scores. Also, because the majority of our debt consolidation loans are secured, they have lower losses compared to our overall personal loan portfolio.

Our home fixture-secured product offering was introduced earlier this year. While it is still early, we are seeing good uptake from customers and strong initial credit results. Like any new offering at OneMain, we started with a small test to prove out results. And given that we like what we have seen, we are now starting to expand it. We also continued to expand our analytics around bank data to deliver more personalized offers and improve customer engagement. Insights from this data strengthen our underwriting, improve credit outcomes, and increase pull through rates. Initiatives like these are helping us better serve our customers while strengthening the long term performance of our personal loan business.

Turning to our newer businesses, starting with auto finance. Originations grew 19 percent during the quarter, and receivables reached $3 billion, an increase of 14 percent year over year. We continue to drive solid growth through the expansion of our dealer network and enhanced underwriting capabilities. Importantly, credit performance remains in line with expectations and continues to outperform. The broader industry. Turning to our credit card business, we delivered another very strong quarter. With positive results across all important metrics. Receivables increased $161 million in the quarter, and nearly $400 million year over year. New BrightWay cards, which include both higher rewards and no reward credit cards, continue to attract new customers and support strong growth.

Customer accounts increased to 1.3 million, up a 155 thousand from last quarter and more than 400 thousand from a year ago. Credit metrics continue to improve with lower losses and delinquency than a year ago. Just as importantly, as we scale, we are seeing good revenue growth and continuing to improve the long term profitability of the business. With marginal operating costs per account are down about 25 percent year over year. We are encouraged by the continued growth and improvement in the profitability of our credit card portfolio. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in customer acquisition digital capabilities, and collections optimization to strengthen credit performance and support profitable growth. for the long term.

As I discussed last quarter, we continue to invest in technology, data, and AI capabilities to enhance our business and drive growth and efficiency. We are currently rolling out a new loan origination system for customers and team members that streamlines our process and should help support profitable growth. We have built an internal AI tool that gives our more than 9 thousand team members information they need, like policies or procedures, at their fingertips in an intuitive conversational manner driving efficiency and speeding up customer service. Our engineering and product teams use AI tools to drive efficiency across the product development life cycle.

We are also learning and piloting AI in a very controlled manner in a number of areas, where we see high potential returns and value for our customers. Let me briefly touch on the consumer. Although the current economic environment continues to have some uncertainty, our customers remain resilient and metrics across the industry point to a strong consumer. While we are mindful that geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in energy prices, create some risk, we have not seen it show up in our data and unemployment remains low. Providing ongoing support for credit performance. As always, we are closely monitoring trends across the consumer and our portfolio.

But credit is performing well, showing that our customer has been able to make it work. And our early stage consumer loan and credit card delinquency trends give us confidence that we are in a strong position. Turning to capital allocation. Our priorities remain unchanged. We will continue to extend credit to every customer that meets our risk-return framework. And we will continue to invest in the business to meet customer needs, drive efficiency, and create long term shareholder value. A regular dividend currently $4.20 per share, on an annualized basis. Represents a 7 percent yield at today's share price.

In the second quarter, we repurchased 576 thousand shares for $32 million, bringing our total repurchases year to date to $137 million, which is a $100 million more than we repurchased in the first half of 2025. Looking ahead, our approach to share repurchases will continue to be guided by several factors. Including the capital requirements of the business, market dynamics, and economic conditions. We continue to feel good about our business, as we are capitalizing on the core competitive advantages of OneMain. Including best in class data science and underwriting, an experienced and proven team with unparalleled expertise serving the non prime consumer and a strong diversified balance sheet with a long liquidity runway.

We remain confident in our competitive position and see many opportunities to drive capital generation growth well into the future as we execute on our strategic priorities. With that, let me turn the call over to Jeannette.

Jeannette E. Osterhout: Thanks, Douglas, and good morning, everyone. As Doug said, we delivered strong second quarter results across key financial metrics including profitable growth, good credit results, as our customers remain resilient, disciplined expense management, coupled with investment for the future, and continued strong balance sheet management. This reinforces our confidence in the strength of the business and our outlook for the future. Delinquency metrics, the best indicator of future loss performance, are improving relative to last quarter. And we are seeing originations growth accelerate across our business. Consumer loan originations grew 10 percent year on year, while both card origination units and purchase volume increased significantly.

This strong performance supported our 7 percent growth in managed receivables, up from 6 percent in the first quarter. Importantly, we were able to deliver this growth while maintaining our conservative credit posture across all our products as we continue to focus our underwriting on higher quality customers positioning us well to continue to generate attractive returns and create meaningful shareholder value in the quarters ahead. During the quarter, we raised $1.1 billion in the secured market. Further strengthening our funding profile adding flexibility for future issuances. On the capital return front, we repurchased 2.5 million shares in the first half of the year. More than 3x the amount repurchased during the same period last year.

Second quarter GAAP net income of $152 million, or $1.32 per diluted share compared to $1.40 per diluted share the second quarter of 2025. C&I adjusted net income per diluted share of $1.31 compared to $1.45 in the second quarter of 2025. As higher total revenue in the current quarter was offset by higher loss provisions driven largely by a higher reserve build in the quarter due to the larger growth in receivables we saw this quarter compared to the prior year. Importantly, capital generation, the metric against which we manage and measure the business, totaled $229 million, up 3 percent from $222 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Managed receivables ended the quarter at $26.9 billion, up $1.6 billion or 7 percent from a year ago. Managed receivables at the end of June included $1.7 billion of receivables serviced for third parties. Second quarter originations of $4.3 billion, increased 10 percent compared to the second quarter of last year. This strong growth was achieved while maintaining our conservative underwriting, reflecting the effectiveness of our new products and innovative growth strategies. The personal loan product innovations Douglas discussed are gaining traction. Importantly, early indicators of performance suggest these initiatives are attracting more customers while also delivering solid credit performance consistent with our expectations. In auto finance, originations grew by 19 percent year on year during the quarter.

Supported by the ongoing expansion of our dealer network continued improvements in our underwriting, and growth from our partnerships. Additionally, our credit card business also delivered strong growth. Customer accounts increased 44 percent year on year, and purchase volume increased 57 percent year on year. Driven by new reward options and enhancements to the BrightWay value proposition that attracted new customers and deepened engagement with existing ones. Key metrics remain strong, including utilization and revolve rates. And credit performance continued to steadily improve. Turning to yield. Our second quarter consumer loan yield was 22.7%. Up 16 basis points from last quarter and 11 basis points year on year.

Even as our lower loss, lower yield auto book continued to grow as a percentage of our consumer loan portfolio. We continue to see strong asset yields as we grow our portfolio. Which is a testament to our disciplined pricing approach. Looking ahead, we expect consumer loan yield to remain around recent levels and follow typical seasonal patterns. We also continued to see strong revenue yield in our credit card portfolio. With total card revenue yield increasing 33 basis points year on year to 33.6%. Total revenue in the second quarter was $1.6 billion, up 6 percent compared to last year. Interest income of $1.4 billion, grew 6 percent from the second quarter of last year.

Driven by net finance receivables growth and the improvement in asset yields that I just mentioned. Other revenue of $207 million was also up 6 percent from last year. Primarily due to higher credit card revenue, as we grow the card business along with higher servicing fees from our portfolio of loans serviced for third parties. Interest expense for the quarter was $326 million, up 3 percent compared to the second quarter of 2025. Driven by higher average debt to support our receivables growth. Our interest expense as a percentage of average net receivables was 5.3% this quarter. Down from 5.4% in the second quarter of 2025.

Reflecting the actions we took last year to proactively manage our debt profile and take advantage of market windows to best position us for the future. We expect our funding costs to remain at approximately this level throughout the rest of 2026. Second quarter provision expense was $610 million, comprising net charge offs of $506 million and a $104 million increase in our reserves driven primarily by the increase in receivables during the second quarter. Our loan loss reserve ratio of 11.6% is up slightly from 11.5% last quarter. Primarily due to the growth of the card business, which carries a higher reserve rate. Policyholder benefits and claims expense for the quarter was $44 million.

Down from $54 million in the second quarter of last year. The year on year decrease was driven by a reserve release in the second quarter. We continue to expect quarterly PBNMC expense in the mid-$50 million range going forward. Let's turn to credit starting on slide 8. 30 to 89 delinquency on June 30 excluding Foursight was 2.82%, Down 7 basis points compared to a year ago. Improving on the trend we saw last quarter. On Slide 9, you see the 28 basis point year to date improvement in 30 to 89 delinquency was better than the 17 basis point improvement last year. And 24 basis point improvement in the pre pandemic period.

90 plus delinquency ex-Foursight was 3 basis points above last year. A solid improvement over the 14-basis point year on year increase we saw last quarter. And we expect 90 plus delinquency to follow the improvement we saw in our 30 to 89 delinquency throughout the remainder of the year. Combined, our 30 plus delinquency ex-Foursight was 5.03%, down 4 basis points from the prior year, improved from the 14-basis point year on year increase last quarter. It is also worth noting that our back book, which comprises prior to August 2022, continues to present a modest headwind to our credit performance. As it remains a disproportionate contributor to delinquency rates. As shown on slide 9.

The back book now represents just 4 percent of the portfolio, but accounts for 12 percent of 30 plus delinquencies. More than twice the level we would typically expect for vintages. At this stage of seasoning. While the front book vintages are performing well, the negative impact of the back book stubbornly remains on our balance sheet. Moving to net charge offs for the quarter. As shown on slide 10. Second quarter C&I net charge offs, which include the results from our growing higher loss higher yield credit card portfolio, were 8.2%. Down 21 basis points sequentially and up 63 basis points year on year. Consumer loan net charge offs, which exclude credit card, were 7.8% in the second quarter.

Down 25 basis points sequentially and up 58 basis points from a year ago. I will discuss credit cards separately in a moment. But let me first talk about the consumer loan portfolio loss performance. The year on year increase was expected as it was predominantly driven by the elevated 90 plus delinquency we saw last quarter, rolling through to loss this quarter. Importantly, as I just discussed, we are seeing better 90 plus delinquency performance this quarter as compared to last quarter. Combined with the improvements in early stage delinquency metrics, these give us confidence that our losses will improve significantly in the second half of the year.

Recoveries in the quarter were strong at $117 million, or 1.9% of average net receivables. This performance was driven by continued enhancements to our comprehensive loss recovery strategy. As a reminder, C&I net charge offs include a 43 basis point contribution from our credit card business which has higher yields and higher losses. We like the overall economics given the attractive risk adjusted returns we are generating on the credit card portfolio. I would like to briefly discuss our improving credit performance in credit cards. Credit card net charge off declined 186 basis points year on year to 17.7%. Additionally, 30 plus delinquencies fell 146 basis points year on year.

Giving us line of sight to further improvement in year on year loss performance over the remainder of the year. These sustained improvements strengthen our conviction in the credit card business as we look to continue to grow accounts in a disciplined way. Loan loss reserves ended the quarter at $2.9 billion, or 11.6% of ending net receivables. The increase in the loan loss ratio from 11.5% last quarter and last year was driven by the change in mix of our portfolio associated with the strong growth in our credit card business as card receivables grew more than 50 percent year on year.

While the credit card reserve ratio was largely unchanged from the prior quarter, it is nearly 2x higher than our consumer loan portfolio reserve rate. Given this dynamic, the continued growth in the credit card business will modestly raise the overall reserve ratio in the quarters ahead. Now let's turn to expenses on slide 11. Operating expenses were $439 million, up 6 percent compared to a year ago. Driven by continued investment our credit card and auto finance businesses as well as data science, technology, and digital capabilities.

These investments are focused on enhancing the customer experience, improving our team member performance by boosting productivity and effectiveness, enhancing data and analytic capabilities, and other efforts to drive long term growth and future operating efficiency. Our OpEx ratio this quarter was 6.7%. Flat to the prior year and down 10 basis points from last quarter. The sequential improvement reflects our disciplined expense management and ability to continue to drive operating leverage. As we look ahead, we will thoughtfully manage expenses while investing for the future. Now turning to funding and our balance sheet on slide 12. During the quarter, we further strengthened our balance sheet. In June, we issued a $1.1 billion 3-year revolving ABS.

Strong broad based demand from both new and existing investors drove very tight spreads. And attractive pricing of about 5.1%. Highlighting the strength of our funding platform and excellent access to capital. At the end of the second quarter, our bank lines were unchanged at $7.5 billion. Providing substantial liquidity and additional funding flexibility to our program. Our net leverage at the end of the second quarter was 5.5x. Flat to a year ago and within our target range of 4x to 6x. Our balance sheet remains a key competitive advantage. Supported by staggered long term maturities, diversified funding mix, ample liquidity, and consistent market access. This combination provides flexibility, supports stable execution, and positions us well through economic cycles.

Turning to our full year 2026 guidance, as shown on slide 14. We are reiterating all our guidance metrics. We are maintaining our full year managed receivables growth in the range of 6 to 9 percent, supported by momentum across all 3 of our products, personal loans, auto finance, and credit cards. We expect C&I net charge offs to come in between 7.4 to 7.9 percent, as we see improving early and late stage delinquency trends that support our expectation that losses will continue to improve as we look ahead. And we are maintaining our OpEx ratio guide of approximately 6.6%, for the year. In closing, we are pleased with our financial performance this quarter.

And the ongoing progress we are making on key strategic priorities. Our growth initiatives are gaining traction as we are across our newer products—auto finance and credit card. And innovating in our personal loan business. All while maintaining a conservative underwriting posture. The positive direction of early stage credit trends reinforces our view that losses will decline significantly in the second half of the year. As we look ahead, we remain focused on disciplined growth while delivering efficiency across the organization. Which together with our strong balance sheet and funding platform, position us well for the future. And support our ability to drive capital generation, growth, excess capital, and attractive returns in 2026. And beyond.

So with that, let me turn the call back to Doug.

Douglas H. Shulman: Thanks, Jenny. In closing, we remain very confident in the strength and trajectory of our business. We now serve more customers than ever, with over 4 million accounts across a diverse set of products, positioning us as the lender of choice. for hardworking Americans. We remain committed to our conservative underwriting posture, while continuing to drive growth in our personal loan business through product innovation and profitably scaling auto finance and credit cards. Credit metrics are trending well, and we expect credit performance to improve in the second half of 2026 with further improvements expected in 2027. And our strong balance sheet with staggered maturities and excess liquidity remains a key competitive advantage.

Before I open it up to questions, I would like to briefly mention 2 recognitions we recently received. First, OneMain was once again named the most loved workplace by the Best Practice Institute. marking our 5th consecutive year receiving this recognition. This distinction is based on direct feedback from our team members. And reflects the special culture we have worked hard to build at OneMain. Second, OneMain has been named to Time Magazine's inaugural list of America's Best Companies, which evaluates companies across financial performance, employee satisfaction, and transparency.

We are proud of these recognitions because they reflect the strength of our business the dedication of our team members, and our continued focus on creating long term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders. I would like to thank all of our team members their commitment to our customers, their outstanding execution, and the support they provide to 1 another every day. With that, let me open it up to questions.

Operator: Thank you. Will now conduct a question and answer session. You may press 2 if you would like to remove yourself from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star key. Once again, that is 1 at this time. First question comes from Moshe Orenbuch with TD Cowen. Please proceed.

Moshe Ari Orenbuch: Great. Thanks. And, I think both Doug and Jeannette, you both talked about improving delinquencies and kind of improving credit performance in the second half, and into 2027. I am wondering if we can kind of put a little bit of a finer point on that because obviously, 7.4% to 7.9% range is fairly wide. And as expected, you were slightly, in the range of that high end. In the first half. Just talk a little bit about the evolution of the portfolio given the things that you are seeing into the second half and the early part of 2027, if possible? Thanks.

Jeannette E. Osterhout: Sure. Hi, Moshe. I think, as I said, we maintained our guidance in that range of 7.4 to 7.9. And the most important metrics that we look for the second half And into next year, those delinquency metrics that you mentioned, which are performing quite well.

That would be the 30 to 89 delinquency, excluding Foursight, which was down 7 basis points year on year which is a further decline from the 1 basis point decline that we had in the first quarter and the 30 plus delinquency, excluding Foursight, which was down 4 basis points and better than the 14-basis point increase we had last quarter and the 90 plus delinquency, which was 3 basis points up year on year, but much better than last quarter's 14 basis point increase. So all of those delinquency metrics are moving us in the right direction.

And they are where we are seeing us land where we expected based on the fourth quarter of last year, and last quarter's 90 plus. And so then if I look forward, we look at a at variety of scenarios and a range of outcomes, we are watching that delinquency. I just mentioned. We will watch the mix of the book, roll rates, growth, and then, of course, the macro environment. But to get to the midpoint of that range, we would need to see some of that better than normal seasonal delinquency continue. We are feeling pretty good about that.

Moshe Ari Orenbuch: Got it. Maybe just kind of to follow up in a similar vein, every aspect of the P&L was a little better than our expectations. Fee revenue, net interest income, expenses, and even net charge offs were kind of in line, but the reserve rate, went up a little bit more. When we think about that going forward, I think you had mentioned on the call that it would be increasing modestly because of the credit card. I guess I would assume that the growth rate, you know, the relative growth rate of credit card loans was probably highest in Q2.

So I guess I would hope that it would have particularly given what you had mentioned about improving credit card credit quality that would have potentially less of an impact going forward, but I kind of wanted to get your views on how to think about that reserve rate going forward?

Jeannette E. Osterhout: Yep. Happy to talk about that. So we did talk about that change in reserves, which is really that portfolio mix impact And that is coming from cards, which as you mentioned, is performing quite well. And we do like the performance of credit. You know, that card reserve rate is about 2x our consumer loan portfolio reserve rate. So even as it improved, as the loss performance improves, I think it takes time for it to come into your reserve rate. So and as we see, we did we did see really strong growth in the second quarter. I do think we expect to continue to see really strong growth.

So even though it is only 4 percent of the portfolio, going to 4.5 or 5 percent will raise our overall reserve rate. I would expect that reserve rate to move up to around 11.7 in the second half of the year. So I do not think it is a major shift but I do think it is going to put some pressure on that reserve rate.

Moshe Ari Orenbuch: Thank you.

Jeannette E. Osterhout: Thank you.

Operator: The next question comes from Terry Ma with Barclays. Please proceed.

Terry Ma: Hey, thank you. Good morning. Wanted to follow-up on the good morning.

Jeannette E. Osterhout: Can you maybe just talk about the recovery benefit you saw this quarter?

Terry Ma: It was quite elevated. As we look out to the back half of the year, does the improving credit in the back half also contemplate some sort of elevated recoveries and maybe just some color on kind of what is driving that, whether it is just selling more inventory or some improvements in your recovery process? Thanks.

Jeannette E. Osterhout: Yep. So we are we are we are pretty pleased with our strong recoveries. And saw good trends in the second quarter, and it was a strong driver of our net charge off performance. We have been making investments, and we have talked about it for the last few quarters in our internal capabilities. And that is driving a lot of the improvements that we are seeing So internal changes would be, things like how we get in touch with customers, how we staff, how we manage our teams. But we are also looking at charged off sales with our long standing partners. And make those make those sales when we see attractive economics.

We have had more inventory of charged off loans from the past 2 years. So we do have more assets to potentially sell. So I would say it is really what we have been seeing is a mix of both internal recovery capabilities being better and having more of the inventory, and finding partners we can get good economics on those sales.

If I look for the rest of the year, you know, I think we can expect for our recoveries to be pretty good, I would say around maybe the first half, so something between the first quarter and the second quarter, but I think we are pretty confident that we like what we are seeing, and it is we are going to continue to see good recoveries going forward.

Terry Ma: Got it. that is helpful. And then on the delinquency trends, I think those the early stage and the later stage came in better than our expectations. And I do think they are moving the right way. But last quarter, you guys mentioned kind of roll rates worsening in the 90 day bucket. Can you talk about that, whether or not that has kind of normalized a little? And then can you maybe just give some color on the roll rates from 90 day plus to gross default? If I just look at that, it looks like it kind of worsened over the last 3 to 4 quarters. Thank you.

Jeannette E. Osterhout: Yep. So we talked a little bit about this, but we have seen historically low roll rates at the end of 24 and going through 2025. Actually, you know, 2025 was some of our lowest roll rate that we have seen certainly since the pandemic. In the first quarter, we saw some normalization back towards more typical historical levels. But what we like that we are seeing is, if you look at the 30 to 89 roll to 90 plus, we saw that peak in the first quarter and start to come down this quarter. Which we think is a good indication that those rolls through to loss will come back down as we look ahead.

And help drive our loss performance in the second half of the year. And I do think that is what you are seeing when you look you mentioned GCO. And I think when you are seeing that, you are seeing some of that role that I just mentioned, from the first quarter go all the way through and roll from 90 plus to loss this quarter. And into that GCO bucket. So it is a bit of a roll rate story, and we are excited by what we are seeing in the early bucket. And feel pretty good about the future on GCO. And more importantly, where we see NCO, going back to your last question on recovery.

Terry Ma: Great. Helpful. Thank you.

Operator: The next question comes from Mark DeVries with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed.

Mark Christian DeVries: Yes, thanks. Yeah.

Douglas H. Shulman: Hey, Mark. We cannot hear you.

Mark Christian DeVries: Hello? Can you hear me? We can hear you now. Oh, great. The impact the terms from the current portfolio.

Douglas H. Shulman: Hey, Mark. We cannot hear you. Maybe, operator, we go to the next person. And, Mark, if you can call back in from another line.

Operator: Okay. The next question comes from Donald Fandetti with Wells Fargo. Please proceed.

Donald Fandetti: Hi, good morning. Can you talk a little bit about the bank ILC process, where you are, and kind of how you are thinking about timing. And then, on receivables growth, just given where you are tracking and the new products have been pretty well received, are you sort of feeling like you could end up towards the better end of that guide range?

Douglas H. Shulman: Sure. We really do not have an update on the ILC. I have said before, an ILC would be accretive to our strategy, but we do not need it to execute our long term strategy. We feel we have a very strong application, and we continue to have constructive conversations with the relevant agencies. And so on that, we will keep people posted when there is any news. You know, on originations, we are pretty happy with you know, what we are seeing with originations. You know, as a reminder, we continue to have a conservative credit box. And the way we manage that is we still have really, since 2022, had a 30% stress overlay.

So, we have put assumed more stress on the portfolio than is actually showed up. Just to be conservative in our underwriting models. And we are seeing really nice growth across all of our business lines. it is really driven by what we talked about earlier, which is, you know, in personal loans, a lot of product innovation, whether it is debt consolidation, home fixture-secured, streamlining application processes. Better information at the fingertips of our customers, and our, and our employees to make it just easier to move the loan process forward. Without compromising quality. The in auto, we have been adding new dealers, partnerships, refining our models in card.

We have now created a variety of products, with different kinds of rewards. Some fees, some no fees. Refined our models. So we are very, you know, we are able now to target and bring on customers that are lower risk but also more likely to use their full line. it is just a lot of things. not changing our guidance at all, but, you know, it is what we are seeing, we are really happy with. Thank you.

Operator: Right. The next question comes from Arren Cyganovich with Truist Securities. Please proceed.

Aaron Cyganovich: Thanks. Douglas, you had mentioned in your remarks about an enhanced loan consolidation product that you have been seeing some good results from. Can you elaborate a little bit on some of the changes that were made there and, you know, how meaningful that could potentially be?

Douglas H. Shulman: Yes. I mean, the first change is in the past we have always had loan consolidation as part of what we you know, it is always been an offering. But it is more been a intake offering. So somebody wants a loan and we then start talking to people about, you know, we see we see you have got a number of credit cards and other loans. You know, let's look if we could consolidate those get you a better deal, lower monthly payment, that kind of a thing. We have been—we developed now outgoing proposition, which is consolidate your loans with us, bring down your monthly payment, those kinds of things.

So there is a set of you know, analytics on the back end where we think we could really provide value to a customer where we do outbound marketing. And then once it comes in, we now have tools that can quickly you know, we built out technology that can quickly you know, prepopulate for our employees different kind of offers that they can make for consolidation all of the information about people's loans that it that is available on the credit bureau to do it. And then we have really refined the direct payoff.

And so we have kind of built on the back end payment much easier, better, faster, for us to actually pay off those other loans, which, you know, obviously leads to good credit performance. So it is kind of across the board from outbound marketing, just streamlined experience to back end payment processing to allow the loan consolidation.

Aaron Cyganovich: Got it. Thank you. And, Jenny, just quickly on the on the loan yield comments in consumer loan. Expecting that to be around recent levels and following typical seasonal patterns. Can you remind me what the seasonal pattern is on the loan yield?

Jeannette E. Osterhout: Yeah. Loan yield has some of our later stage. You get the 90 plus coming through in your loan yield. So you have both your revenue line and you also have some of the impact from auto coming through. And so usually, we typically see loan yields moderate a little bit in the second half of the year. And so I just say, I think you can expect it. We were at 22.7% this quarter. That was about 16 basis points up from the first quarter. it is our highest loan yield that we have had since the second quarter of 2022.

Even while we are running the auto book, so I do expect you know, as we look ahead, that should shift down slightly. We are talking more like the first half in total. So I think you can the first half in total was about 22.6%. So I think that is what you can expect going forward.

Aaron Cyganovich: Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Operator: The next question comes from Mihir Bhatia with Bank America. Please proceed.

Mihir Bhatia: Hi, good morning. Thank you for my Good morning.

Douglas H. Shulman: Wanted to follow-up on the Donald's question about just growth and stronger potentially stronger growth from here? And maybe 1 way of thinking about it is, obviously have this overlay, as you mentioned, since 2022, but you I think you have talked in the past about doing a lot of by the way in testing, And maybe talk a little bit about what you are seeing in that.

Mihir Bhatia: Are those weathering portfolios showing evidence that you could start selectively reducing some of the stress overlay? Whether it is in risk certain risk categories, geographies, products, however. Trying to understand what would drive faster growth given the credit improvement you are you are seeing and expecting?

Douglas H. Shulman: Yeah. No. I am happy to talk about it. I mean, look. First, I just wanna make sure to frame as a reminder you know, we view growth as an outcome. we are very clear about the math. That you add receivables, you add profit. And so growth is great, but we do not chase growth. And we see growth as an outcome of a great product with a clear value proposition to our customers, marked analytics, customer experience, streamlining the company. All of those things lead to growth. But we keep, you know, very disciplined around our credit box. You know, I think if the broad question is, what would it take to open up?

You know, it is a number of things. there is the resident testing. there is outperformance, like the things we are booking are performing you know, significantly better. The new customers we are booking performing significantly better than our models, would have told us. I think there is some question around clarity in the macro or—I am sorry, in the macro environment. And so, you know, on the Wethervane specifically, we are seeing it perform just fine, but it is not crossing. Our Wethervane testing is not crossing our 20 percent return on equity thresholds, which is you know, what it takes for us to book a loan. I think, we are really happy.

Our current book is performing in line with expectations, and we can constructed a book that has credit moving in the right directions, and has really healthy, origination growth. But we are not at the at the point where we plan to open the box and, you know, we just need to see both Wethervane and the current book doing better than expected.

Mihir Bhatia: Got it. Thanks. Maybe turning to just capital allocation and buybacks specifically. With, I think, receivables growth, generally solid. Jenny mentioned a slight increase in the reserve rate. How should we think about excess capital going available for buybacks from here? And would and just how are you thinking about deploying that? Is it how opportunistic versus, you know, programmatic would it be from here?

Douglas H. Shulman: Yeah. Let me start, and then maybe Jenny wants to add something. Look. Our buyback frameworks super clear.

Jeannette E. Osterhout: We are gonna invest in the business first. We are gonna invest in growth when we see customers coming in that are gonna meet our 20 percent return on equity. Thresholds. We are gonna make sure we pay our dividend which, you know, has a very healthy yield. And what is left over will be used for, you know, buybacks and other strategic opportunities. This quarter, we just had really healthy growth, which ate into the amount that we could use for buyback. And, you know, going forward, you know, it will depend on all of those factors, where's the where's the other use of capital. Jenny, I do not know if you wanna add. Yeah.

The only thing I think you touched on it. But I think you asked the question of how programmatic I think of it as pretty dynamic. it is going to depend on the factors Douglas just mentioned and, you know, the first quarter is our seasonally lowest growth quarter, so I do think it gave us some opportunity there to do more purchases. But I think we are going to make sure that we are using it as 1 lever. As we look forward.

Mihir Bhatia: Yes. Thank you for taking my question.

Operator: The next question comes from Rick Shane with JPMorgan. Please proceed.

Richard Barry Shane: Good morning. I would like to sort of to look at the interplay between sort of where we are from a delinquency perspective, what that suggests for gross charge offs, tie that to Jenny's comments about the recoveries in the second half. If we look at the noncard portfolio, 90 day delinquencies basically flattish year over year. And I recognize that there is a second derivative improvement, so that probably impacts fourth quarter. But presumably, that suggests that gross charge offs in the second and the third quarter will be roughly comparable to where they were year over year. And then there is about 40 basis points of improvement year over year in terms of recoveries.

Is that the right place to sort of start building our third quarter net charge off numbers?

Jeannette E. Osterhout: Is that the right framework? I do think you are onto the right framework. So I do think we are looking at how much we have in 90 plus looking at those rolls to loss getting slightly better from this quarter, Looking at recoveries, which would be I mentioned earlier, but closer to the average of the first half of the year, maybe something in that range. As you look forward. So I think you are on to the right path for how to look forward, and I think we do really like what we are seeing in the second half of the year. And I think it is very dependent on those 90—those rolls to loss.

Richard Barry Shane: Got it. Okay. that is helpful. And, look, you have had some good questions about recoveries and you have sort of described the different factors that had contributed to that better internal policy or internal recoveries and also, attractive sales. Can you help us actually think about what that pie chart looks like? And on the selling side, is the enhanced recovery because you were selling a greater percentage or because actually the bid for charged off loans is a little bit higher?

Jeannette E. Osterhout: I can give you some more info on the pie. I do think of this as probably about 20 percent of our recoveries were from sales And I think it is a combination of the 2 reasons that you mentioned where we have found good economic and we also had slightly larger inventory. So, you know, that 20% might be slight a slightly higher portion of the pie than usual, but you are still seeing I mean, 80 percent of is coming from internal recovery.

Richard Barry Shane: And last year, would it have been 20 percent as well? that is what we are trying to dimensionalize here. What sort of how much has that moved?

Jeannette E. Osterhout: You know, I think this really it moves around a bit. Again, I think it has to do with both the inventory and how much you have to look at. It has to do with the economics and what you are seeing. We are always making sure that it is you get to a better outcome than if you held those charge off assets on our own balance sheet and worked them out ourselves. So it really varies and depends on where the market is, and sort of all the math around that trade. Thank you.

And by the way, the guidance on the recoveries I think I just gave some guide on that the recoveries for the second half a couple times.

Operator: The next question comes from David Michael Scharf with JMP Securities.

David Michael Scharf: Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions as well. Hey, maybe 1 last on credit, but a little more higher level.

Douglas H. Shulman: You had mentioned some other part of the call, use of more bank data. I think it was around kind of personal loan customization, personalization, so forth.

David Michael Scharf: But I am wondering, as a lot of people— As a lot of us try to get our arms around the resilience of the consumer in the face of a lot of these macro shocks, Is there anything in bank data that informs you about how people are changing their purchasing decisions, what they are spending money on, how higher energy costs might be diverted from other types of purchases. There anything that the bank data is telling you about behavior?

Douglas H. Shulman: You know, we have got bank data on a set of our customers who share it with us. We are not a bank. And so, you probably should hop on a call with 1 of the big banks who is gonna be able to give you a lot more insight into spending patterns than we can. You know, I think our bank data gives us access to information, which helps refine our model.

Which allows us to lend to more people, and it gives us a real sense of some spending patterns, but also, you know, payroll, income, levels, deposit levels that they keep, etcetera, if somebody overdraws all of those kinds of things is more what we are looking at. We now have over a million people with credit cards, We have said before, we have seen a slight uptick, just over 1% uptick in use of our credit card for gas purchases.

As opposed to, you know, the other major purchases, which are things like groceries, retail, restaurants, And so we have not seen anything significant in our book around energy prices, and that is probably where we have the most specific data about spend.

David Michael Scharf: Got it. No. Very helpful. Thank you.

Douglas H. Shulman: Operator, we are up at the hour. and thank everyone for joining us. As always, our team is here and fully available to answer any follow-up questions. and hope everybody has a great day.

Operator: Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and have a wonderful day.