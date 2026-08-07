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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Leonard Fluxman

President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer - Stephen Lazarus

Investor Relations - Allison Malkin

TAKEAWAYS

Total Revenues -- $261.2 million, representing 9% growth driven by increased revenue days, new ship builds, and higher average guest spend.

-- $261.2 million, representing 9% growth driven by increased revenue days, new ship builds, and higher average guest spend. Adjusted EBITDA -- $34.4 million, a 13% increase reflecting the 21st consecutive quarter of record financial performance.

-- $34.4 million, a 13% increase reflecting the 21st consecutive quarter of record financial performance. Maritime Total Revenues -- Rose $22 million, supported by a 4% increase in revenue days and the introduction of health and wellness centers on new ships.

-- Rose $22 million, supported by a 4% increase in revenue days and the introduction of health and wellness centers on new ships. Average Guest Spend -- Increased 1.2% year over year, contributing $2.7 million to total revenue growth.

-- Increased 1.2% year over year, contributing $2.7 million to total revenue growth. Prebooked Revenue -- Grew 14% in total, with forward bookings up 20% compared to the prior-year period.

-- Grew 14% in total, with forward bookings up 20% compared to the prior-year period. Medi-spa Modalities -- Expanded to 156 ships and grew 17% in the quarter, exceeding the overall corporate revenue growth rate.

-- Expanded to 156 ships and grew 17% in the quarter, exceeding the overall corporate revenue growth rate. Amanda AI Platform -- Deployed across 188 vessels, resulting in a 4% service revenue uplift for less experienced managers via daily yield recommendations.

-- Deployed across 188 vessels, resulting in a 4% service revenue uplift for less experienced managers via daily yield recommendations. AVA AI Virtual Assistant -- Autonomously resolved 96% of support tickets without human intervention since its August 2025 launch.

-- Autonomously resolved 96% of support tickets without human intervention since its August 2025 launch. Destination Resort Revenue -- Decreased by $1.3 million, reflecting the closure of specific hotel operations and the ongoing exit of Asia-based resorts.

-- Decreased by $1.3 million, reflecting the closure of specific hotel operations and the ongoing exit of Asia-based resorts. Administrative Expenses -- Rose to $7.2 million from $4.4 million, primarily due to $2 million in third-party fees related to the reorganization of operations in the United Kingdom and Italy.

-- Rose to $7.2 million from $4.4 million, primarily due to $2 million in third-party fees related to the reorganization of operations in the United Kingdom and Italy. Interest Expense -- Decreased 23% to $1.1 million, driven by lower debt balances and more favorable effective interest rates.

-- Decreased 23% to $1.1 million, driven by lower debt balances and more favorable effective interest rates. FY 2026 Revenue Guidance -- Raised to a range of $1.018 billion to $1.038 billion, representing 10% growth at the midpoint of the range.

-- Raised to a range of $1.018 billion to $1.038 billion, representing 10% growth at the midpoint of the range. FY 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance -- Increased to a range of $130 million to $140 million, also representing 10% growth at the midpoint.

-- Increased to a range of $130 million to $140 million, also representing 10% growth at the midpoint. Average Ship Count -- Increased to 202 for the quarter from 191 last year, following new ship launches with Royal Caribbean and Azamara Cruises.

-- Increased to 202 for the quarter from 191 last year, following new ship launches with Royal Caribbean and Azamara Cruises. Staff Retention -- Reached 81% at quarter end, a 4 percentage point increase attributed to investments in best-in-class training.

-- Reached 81% at quarter end, a 4 percentage point increase attributed to investments in best-in-class training. Shipboard Personnel -- Totaled 4,664 staff members, an increase from 4,365 personnel in the second quarter of last year.

-- Totaled 4,664 staff members, an increase from 4,365 personnel in the second quarter of last year. Total Liquidity -- Stood at $91.6 million, comprised of $41.6 million in cash and full availability under a $50 million revolving credit facility.

-- Stood at $91.6 million, comprised of $41.6 million in cash and full availability under a $50 million revolving credit facility. Shareholder Returns -- The company returned $5.1 million through quarterly dividends and $400,000 via the repurchase of 16,134 common shares.

-- The company returned $5.1 million through quarterly dividends and $400,000 via the repurchase of 16,134 common shares. Total Debt -- Net of deferred financing costs was $81.6 million, following a $1.3 million reduction under the term loan facility during the quarter.

-- Net of deferred financing costs was $81.6 million, following a $1.3 million reduction under the term loan facility during the quarter. Capital Expenditures -- Totaled $2.3 million for the quarter, focused on the maintenance and improvement of health and wellness center facilities.

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RISKS

Fluxman stated, "Maybe there's some softness there due to geopolitical pressures, people being scared to maybe fly into the Mediterranean with the war going on," regarding potential impacts on Mediterranean cruise itineraries.

SUMMARY

Management reported record total revenues and adjusted EBITDA for the 21st consecutive quarter, driven by maritime fleet expansion and increased average guest spend. The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, reflecting confidence in its AI-powered yield optimization tools and the introduction of higher-value wellness services. While maritime performance remained strong across the Caribbean and Alaska, destination resort revenue declined due to the planned reorganization of international operations and hotel closures. Management emphasized disciplined capital allocation through debt reduction, share repurchases, and quarterly dividend payments.

CEO Fluxman attributed sales growth to an "innovation mindset and the increasing power of our global operating platform" during the company's 21st consecutive record quarter.

The company integrated medi-spa and acupuncture services onto its prebooking platform for the first time in the second quarter to capture previously missed revenue opportunities.

Management reported that 99% of shipboard managers have adopted the Amanda AI platform, which provides machine-learning algorithmic recommendations to improve staff utilization.

The Serena generative AI chatbot handled nearly 50% of customer e-commerce sessions outside of normal business hours, according to Stephen Lazarus.

CEO Fluxman noted the company has proactively cultivated its resort expansion pipeline, submitting three RFP responses in the last 90 days.

Management plans to introduce fat-reducing peptides or GLP-1 treatments as early as 2027, depending on favorable shifts in the emerging regulatory environment.

Stephen Lazarus indicated that AI investments are currently prioritized for revenue enhancement, though the company expects long-term efficiency gains and expense benefits.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Amanda : Formerly Project Shell, an AI-powered recommendation and yield optimization platform for onboard facility and staff utilization.

: Formerly Project Shell, an AI-powered recommendation and yield optimization platform for onboard facility and staff utilization. AVA : Artificial Intelligence Virtual Assistant, an agentic application that resolves operational support tickets for ship managers.

: Artificial Intelligence Virtual Assistant, an agentic application that resolves operational support tickets for ship managers. Serena : A generative AI-enabled guest-facing chatbot for the company's e-commerce platform.

: A generative AI-enabled guest-facing chatbot for the company's e-commerce platform. Claude : An enterprise-wide AI system used across the organization to streamline daily workflows and improve productivity.

: An enterprise-wide AI system used across the organization to streamline daily workflows and improve productivity. Revenue Days : Days on which health and wellness centers are open onboard a revenue-generating cruise with passengers.

: Days on which health and wellness centers are open onboard a revenue-generating cruise with passengers. Medi-spa : Specialized medical spa services including Thermage, truSculpt, CoolSculpting, and IV therapy.

: Specialized medical spa services including Thermage, truSculpt, CoolSculpting, and IV therapy. GLP-1 : Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, a class of drugs used for weight management and metabolic health.

: Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, a class of drugs used for weight management and metabolic health. Tirzepatide: A specific peptide used for weight and fat reduction that the company is monitoring for future service introduction.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the OneSpaWorld Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call.

Allison Malkin: Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to OneSpaWorld's Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call and Webcast. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain statements and information made available on today's call and webcast may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our judgment and analysis only as of today, and actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting our business. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For a more thorough discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking statements to be made in this conference call and webcast, we refer you to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements that is included in our second quarter 2026 earnings release, which was furnished to the SEC today on Form 8-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, the company may refer to certain adjusted non-GAAP metrics on this call. Explanations of these metrics can be found in our earnings release issued earlier this morning.

Joining me today are Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Stephen Lazarus, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Leonard will begin with a review of our second quarter performance and provide an update on our key priorities. Then Stephen will provide more details on the financials and guidance. Following our prepared remarks, we will turn the call over to the operator to begin the question-and-answer portion of the call. I would now like to turn the call over to Leonard.

Leonard Fluxman: Thank you, Allison. Good morning, and welcome to OneSpaWorld's Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. It's a pleasure to speak with you all this morning and share another strong performance that delivered our 21st consecutive quarter of record total revenues and adjusted EBITDA to cap an exceptional first half of the year. Our sustained positive performance continues to reflect our team's innovation mindset and the increasing power of our global operating platform, which combined creates remarkable experiences for our guests, outstanding value for our cruise line and destination resort partners and strong operating and financial performance. This further reinforces our leadership position as a trusted global provider of health and wellness services at sea.

I remain proud of our exceptional team members around the world whose dedication and commitment continue to drive our success. We began the second half of the year with positive momentum and expect to generate double-digit growth in total revenue and adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint of our fiscal year 2026 guidance ranges. Our confidence is buoyed by the impact of increasing innovations across our business, including the emerging impact of AI and growth from new partnerships and new ship introductions. Turning to the highlights of the second quarter. Total revenues increased 9% and adjusted EBITDA increased 13%. At quarter end, we operated health and wellness centers on 208 ships with an average ship count of 202 for the quarter.

This compares with a total of 200 ships and an average ship count of 191 ships at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Also at quarter end, our cruise ship health and wellness centers were staffed by 4,664 personnel compared with 4,365 personnel on vessels at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The quarter marked meaningful progress in our key priorities. And while I'm going to address my favorite four, I'm going to leave probably one with much curiosity is AI will be covered by Stephen in his remarks. So firstly, we captured high visible new ship growth with current cruise line partners.

During the quarter, we launched our state-of-the-art health and wellness center onboard Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas and expanded our partnership with Azamara Cruises. We remain on track to introduce health and wellness centers on three additional new ship builds later this year. Second, we continue to expand higher-value services and products. These services, including our innovative offerings of Thermage, truSculpt and CoolSculpting, IV therapy, Acupuncture LED therapy continue to drive strong double-digit growth in the second quarter. We will continue expanding these services across our fleet while introducing new offerings that address travelers' growing focus on longevity and wellness.

At quarter end, medi-spa services were available on 156 ships, up from 147 ships at the end of the second quarter of 2025. We expect to have medi-spa offerings on 159 ships by year-end 2026. Third, we focused on enhancing health and wellness center productivity. This is best reflected in continued growth in key operating metrics, including revenue per passenger per day, weekly revenue and revenue per staff per day. Additionally, prebooked revenue grew 14% in total and grew as a percentage of total service revenue with forward bookings looking strong, up 20% as compared to last year. Staff retention continues to deliver impressive gains. At quarter end, staff retention was 81%, rising 4 percentage points over last year.

As we have stated in the past, having experienced staff is a key contributor to our consistent gains in operating metrics as these members continue to drive incremental revenue through more effective guest recommendations, cross-selling and upselling. We remain committed to investing in best-in-class training to support productivity and long-term growth in our operating metrics. Fourth and finally, we maintained a strong and durable balance sheet and generated robust free cash flow. During the quarter, we returned $5.1 million to shareholders through our quarterly dividend and reduced debt by $1.3 million under our term loan facility.

We ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, including $41.6 million in cash and $91.6 million of total liquidity, providing continued flexibility to invest in our business while returning capital to shareholders. During the quarter, we opportunistically purchased 16,134 shares of our common stock and at quarter end, had $37.1 million available under our share repurchase authorization. Looking ahead, we remain confident that 2026 will be another record year for this company, backed by our exceptional team, differentiated operating platform, and continued focus on innovation and execution.

We believe we are well positioned to extend our leadership in health and wellness services at sea while delivering exceptional value to our cruise line partners, memorable experiences for our guests and long-term value to our shareholders. With that, I'll turn you over to Stephen, who will provide more details on our second quarter results and guidance. Stephen?

Stephen Lazarus: Thank you, Leonard. Good morning, everyone. We are indeed pleased with our second quarter performance with total revenues increasing 9% and adjusted EBITDA increasing 13% compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by increases across our key operating and financial metrics. Our results continue to demonstrate the strength and resilience of our business model and the successful execution by our talented teams. We generated strong profitability and cash flow during the quarter while maintaining a healthy balance sheet, enabling us to continue investing in strategic growth initiatives, return capital to shareholders through our quarterly dividend and share repurchases, and further reduce debt.

Before I review our results, I would like to take a moment to provide details on some of our AI initiatives and the positive impact that this is having across our business. We remain confident these technologies will enhance revenue growth, operating efficiency and longer-term profitability. AI has been introduced to substantially all of our ships and our corporate office. We have many work streams underway at various stages, some already in production, others still in development or at the concept stage. Today, I'd like to focus on four areas that are live and generating value. The first relates to revenue enhancement.

Amanda, previously referred to as Project Shell, our AI-powered recommendation and yield optimization platform that provides daily yield improvement recommendations to our managers onboard vessels. This is our machine learning algorithmic engine to improve facility and staff utilization to increase revenue. Amanda was launched in March of this year and is currently deployed across 188 vessels. Service revenue improvement as a result of these recommendations is most evident with less experienced managers, where we are seeing a 4% service revenue uplift from the implementation of the recommendations. Manager adoption has also grown, reaching nearly 99%. Looking ahead, we'll continue enhancing the platform, incorporating manager feedback, adding new services and post-voyage recommendations. Second, we continue to expand our operational AI capabilities.

AVA, our artificial intelligence virtual assistant, which is a task executing Agentic app supports managers with ship operations and was launched in August of 2025. This has a proven ROI autonomously resolving 96% of support tickets without human intervention. Based on this, we've begun implementing new use cases and will extend AVA to all onboard staff. Third, as it relates to automating automation and streamlining work, at the end of May, we launched Serena, our guest-facing conversational assistant, a generative AI-enabled chatbot for our e-commerce platform, a natural extension to our customer service team with nearly half of all sessions occurring outside normal business hours utilizing Serena to date.

We plan to introduce new Serena capabilities to further increase efficiency while maintaining our high customer relations standards through seamless human handoff and guest satisfaction tracking. Finally, Claude, our enterprise-wide AI system continues to be adopted across the organization to improve productivity and streamline day-to-day workflows. In parallel, we completed the implementation of a modernized ERP system across the organization this quarter, bringing our teams onto a single platform that further supports our AI initiatives and positions us for continued efficiency gains.

While we remain in the initial stages of these initiatives with many others to follow, we are increasingly encouraged by the measurable benefits we are seeing and believe our investments in AI will continue to strengthen our competitive position and create long-term value for our shareholders. I will now share further details about our second quarter results that we reported earlier this morning.

Total revenues increased 9% to $261.2 million compared to $240.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, driven by a 4% increase in revenue days, health and wellness center expansion from 2026 new ship builds and a 1.2% increase in average guest spend, contributing $14.5 million, $4.8 million and $2.7 million, respectively, to the increase in total revenues, of which $4.7 million was attributable to increased guest prebooked services. Growth in our maritime total revenues was offset by $1.3 million decrease in destination resorts total revenue, partially due to the closure of hotels where we had previously operated.

The decrease in product revenue was driven by the previously announced reorganization of operations in the United Kingdom and Italy, which accounted for $1 million of product revenue in the second quarter of 2025. Cost of service increased $15.6 million attributable to the $21.1 million increase in service revenue compared to the second quarter of prior year. Cost of product decreased $200,000 attributable to the $500,000 decrease in product revenue compared to the second quarter of last year. Administrative expenses were $7.2 million compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2025.

The increase was primarily due to $2 million in third-party fees for certain management and logistics services as a result of our previously announced reorganization of operations in the United Kingdom and Italy, pursuant to which services previously performed internally by company personnel and related costs have shifted from salary benefits and payroll taxes to administrative expenses. Salary benefit and payroll taxes were flat at $8.8 million. Net income was $23.2 million or net income per diluted share of $0.23 as compared to net income of $19.9 million or net income per diluted share of $0.19 for the second quarter of 2025.

The increase was attributable primarily to a $2.4 million increase in income from operations and a benefit from a $300,000 decrease in interest expense. The $300,000 decrease in interest expense net was attributable primarily to lower net balances and lower effective interest rates. Adjusted net income was $29.8 million or adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.29 compared to adjusted net income of $25.8 million or adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.25 for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $34.4 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $30.5 million in the second quarter of last year. Turning to the balance sheet.

We continue to possess a strong balance sheet at quarter end with total cash of $41.6 million after giving effect to the payments of $10.2 million in quarterly dividends and repaying $2.5 million of our term loan facility during the first 6 months of June of 2026. In addition, we had full availability of our $50 million revolving loan facility, giving us total liquidity of $91.6 million as of June 30. Total debt, net of deferred financing costs was $81.6 million at June 30. Also at quarter end, we had $37.1 million remaining on our $75 million share repurchase program, which was adopted in April 2025. We intend to utilize this remaining authorization this year.

We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, supported by our strong cash flow generation and balance sheet flexibility. We will continue to prioritize investing in the business, returning capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program, our quarterly dividend and debt reduction while maintaining the flexibility to pursue additional opportunities to enhance long-term shareholder value. As it relates to guidance, based on our positive momentum and the impact of innovation across our businesses, we are increasing our full year 2026 guidance to total revenue in the range of $1.018 billion to $1.038 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $130 million to $140 million.

This represents growth of 10% at the midpoint of the guidance ranges for both metrics compared with actual fiscal 2025 results, excluding exited and reorganized operations and marks our fourth consecutive fiscal year of record performance. Please keep in mind that fiscal 2025 reported total revenue included $23 million associated with the reorganization of operations in the United Kingdom and Italy and the exit of land-based operations in Asia. For the third quarter of 2026, we are introducing guidance for total revenue in the range of $268 million to $273 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $35 million to $37 million.

This guidance reflects our confidence in our ability to deliver sustained momentum and the visibility of our growth pipeline while acknowledging the dynamic environment. With that, we will open the call for questions. Marie, if you could please open the call.

Operator: Thank you. Our first question comes from Steve Wieczynski with Stifel.

Steven Wieczynski: So look, it seems pretty clear that the onboard, the spend levels on board remain incredibly strong at this point. And even yesterday, we heard from Royal Caribbean, they specifically called out how strong their onboard metrics have been. So I guess what I'm wondering is with only five months left here in the year and onboard trends still remaining pretty healthy, to us, I would say your guidance range is still probably pretty elongated. So I'm just wondering what would get you maybe more towards the low end versus the high end? Or is there something in the fourth quarter that we should be watching that could skew that quarter one way or the other?

Stephen Lazarus: As of today, we feel good about the guidance that we've provided and the range. Obviously, as you're aware, revenue, our second quarter beat was $300,000. We've taken the full year up by $4 million on EBITDA. The beat was $400,000, and we've taken the full year up $5 million. So we feel comfortable with where we're guiding to the extent that there are improvements in the environment or innovations or activities that we're working on that accelerate at a faster pace, then you could see the numbers towards the upside.

Steven Wieczynski: Okay. Got you. And then Stephen, thanks for all the color around the AI initiatives. And maybe I'm reading into this wrong, but it seems like for now, the AI benefits are at least for now coming more on the revenue side and then the expense benefits will follow later on. I just want to make sure I'm kind of thinking about that the right way. And I doubt you're ready to provide this. But at this point, do you have any idea of what all this AI technology could eventually do to your margin profile? Or is it still just a total work in progress?

Stephen Lazarus: The response to the first question is correct. And as it relates to the second part of the question, and by the way, for the first part, obviously, as you know, Steve, after all these years, we run a very, very lean organization. And so further reducing costs, et cetera, will happen, but the impact we feel ultimately is more on the revenue side than on the cost side. That is indeed still too early to quantify exactly what that means and what it does to margins.

And I would also frankly say this, there is so much happening and so much innovation and continued innovation in this arena that I hope we always have projects in the pipeline and therefore, continue to see small incremental benefits coming through as opposed to getting to a point in time where we're done and we can quantify really what it means. So too soon to tell. We're working on it. I mean some of these things have literally only been in place for a month or two, maybe six. So when we get there, we will, but we're happy to continue to report whatever we know.

Operator: Our next question comes from Sharon Zackfia with William Blair.

Sharon Zackfia: I wanted to ask about product revenue because even if I adjust for the reorg, it looks like it did kind of decelerate quite a bit in the growth rate. And I'm wondering kind of what you're seeing with product attach on the ships or if there's something else that would help explain that decel?

Stephen Lazarus: Yes. So when you take into account the amount due to the reorg, it was, in fact, positive, but you're correct at a slower rate than previously. One of the things to bear in mind is that we continue to see our medi-spa modalities growing overall at a faster rate than we're seeing overall revenue growth. In the second quarter, for example, our medi-spa functionalities grew at a 17% which is exceeding what other things are growing at, although recognizing it's still a small proportion, less than 10% of our service revenue. And those today have virtually no retail attachment to them. And so as you see those portions continue to grow, it does weigh in on the numbers.

We're not concerned at this point in time, to be honest, about any sort of attachment or takeaway issues on board. It does remain a focus for us. We did have significantly more retail promotional activity in the prior year as we were moving out some older inventory at significantly discounted prices. So having said that, we will continue to focus on it, have been focusing on it, but I'm not calling it out as an issue at this point.

Sharon Zackfia: And then a second question on the third quarter itself. We've heard a lot of companies talk about particularly for MED deployment that they're going to have maybe a higher mix than normal of European customers, which I know tend to kind of spend less at the spot than American passengers. Is that something you've already contemplated in the third quarter guide, particularly just given the seasonality of MED?

Leonard Fluxman: Yes. We've taken all of that into what we guided.

Operator: Our next question comes from Randy Konik with Jefferies.

Randal Konik: You talked about early days, I think, one month or a couple of months of AI deployment. Have you kind of done this from a perspective of implementing some of the strategies in an experimental versus control setting where you were able to kind of discern what your uplift is in the portion of your business or areas where you've kind of put in these processes. Just curious because if we're early days and you're starting to see progress yet still early days, it feels like the revenue upside could accelerate and uplift from here. Just kind of curious on your thoughts there.

Stephen Lazarus: So from a process standpoint, Randy, the way you're describing it is the way we are doing -- have done and continue to do all of these projects, i.e., we roll them out in a smaller group. We make sure that they're working still in the loop, et cetera, et cetera, and then ultimately roll them out further. We do, as these are literally these agents or learning algorithms learn from themselves, we naturally do expect that they will get better over time. The recommendations that are implemented on board, for example, are literally at the end of every week, the machine goes back and looks at and says, okay, we made these recommendations, how successful were they?

And then if they were good, is we recommending them? If they weren't, might be calling our ops team back into the loop to say what other sorts of things could be providing. So hopefully, over time, there is continued improvement. We definitely think that some of the other projects, we wouldn't talk about them again today because they are still in early, early stages like dynamic pricing will have the ability to help us continue to improve driver revenue.

Randal Konik: Got it. And then just in terms of expanding upon, you gave a metric of a little over 1%, I believe it was, increase in average guest spend. How should we be thinking about that in the go-forward guidance for the balance of the year? What's that metric looking like from your standpoint for the balance of 2026?

Stephen Lazarus: I think it's going to be about 1%, 2% growth is kind of what we're expecting through the back half, might be able to do a little better fourth quarter, but that's kind of where we're settling in.

Operator: Our next question comes from Max Rakhlenko with TD Cowen.

Maksim Rakhlenko: So with the AI progress that is still in the earlier innings, how are you thinking about the evolution of your growth algorithm? Historically, you spoke to high single-digit revenue growth and a bit of margin expansion. What do you think that the go forward could be as we think about the next couple of years given all the progress that you've already made and will continue to make on the AI front?

Stephen Lazarus: We'd love to give you that specificity, Max, but the reality is that it just is too soon. I mean we are seeing revenue grow at a slightly higher rate than that high single-digit rate. And we have and do see margin improvement at the EBITDA level. So we're just not really, frankly, we don't have enough conviction around sample sizes, et cetera, to be able to talk specifically to answer your question, I think we're trying to avoid it. But for now, we will continue with our long-term algo as it has been in the past, single-digit revenue growth, slightly better EBITDA.

Maksim Rakhlenko: So, then separately, it's great to hear about the pickup in prebooking. Obviously, that's something that we've all been focused on for quite a while here. So given the acceleration, do you think your prior targets that we've spoken to in the past are achievable? And where do you think that mix can go in both the near as well as the medium term? And then just lastly, is the bigger spend continuing to hold at a similar rate? Or has there been any evolution to that?

Stephen Lazarus: As it relates to the spend, it generally continues to hold at a plus 30% or above. So we have seen no degradation in the incremental spend from those guests who prebook. We do continue to think that there is still the opportunity for that number to drive significantly higher. Obviously, we see that with some cruise lines, and that gives us that confidence. And frankly, in order to spend the money on yield optimization, AI activities or tools that we're looking at, we would have to have that conviction. Otherwise, why put the money into the project. So we do think that there's still upside in that number.

Leonard Fluxman: Yes. And Max, one other thing that's going to start kicking in that we just started now sort of at the end of the second quarter, is we started offering medi-spa and acupuncture on the pre-book platform, which we didn't have before. And that was a missing opportunity. We think that's going to also start to elevate that prebook percentage.

Operator: Our next question comes from Gregory Miller with Truist Securities.

Gregory Miller: Thought I'd start off with asking about how your progress is on expanding your resort operations portfolio in the U.S. and Caribbean. I'm curious if you could provide an update in terms of how the pipeline is looking and progress there.

Leonard Fluxman: Yes. No, good question, Greg. Thanks for asking. We, as you know, we brought this person on a little over 90 days or so ago. The pipeline is really looking strong. I mean there are a lot of opportunities that have been indicated that have interest, we've sent out two or three answers to an RFP. Inbounds are still continuing to grow. And I got to tell you for the first time, we're in a proactive looking for opportunities, getting our name out there, building the brand and recognition. So I'm very excited that we've been able to cultivate this interest in a very short period of time. Now we're just going to convert them, and I'm confident we will.

Gregory Miller: Terrific. Well, look forward to hearing the news when it happens. Separately, I want to ask about GLP-1s that are using the products. And I'm curious what you're seeing in terms of any changing trends in terms of service or products, different types of usage of the spa menu as consumers are adapting to using the GLP-1s.

Leonard Fluxman: So we have not introduced GLP-1s on board yet. That's not to say we won't or let's just say, I think the emerging regulatory control around peptides will change favorably such that we'll be able to start offering peptides hopefully, in 2027, if the regulations are such that we can support it, then we'll do it. In that respect, there's a very good competitive advantage in tirzepatide and some of the other exciting peptides out there that we're looking to roll out as soon as we have the approval to do so. So if it's not GLP-1, it will be in another format or it could be GLP-1.

I think there's sufficient confidence out there that these weight, fat reducing peptides, GLP-1s, which is a form of a peptide will effectively be mainstream in the next couple of years. So we will follow suit.

Operator: Our next question comes from Andrew May with Northcoast Research.

Andrew May: So I wanted to ask the Europe question a little bit differently. So I think historically, Europe has been a little lower yielding for you guys versus like the bread and butter Caribbean. And one of the cruise operators had mentioned maybe a little lower occupancy for Europe this year. So I wanted to see how you guys kind of think about that. Is lower occupancy on these lower-yielding itineraries kind of hurt you more? Is it kind of net out to neutral?

Leonard Fluxman: Yes. It hasn't really, I'm sure this was spoken about yesterday on the call with respect to Royal. Maybe there's some softness there due to geopolitical pressures, people being scared to maybe fly into the Mediterranean with the war going on. We certainly didn't see load factors dip significantly enough to impact any of our revenues. That being said, there's Alaska as well as the Caribbean that are happening at the same time, and those continue to be executed very well.

Andrew May: Got it. Okay. And then separately, I wanted to ask, there was a recent announcement from the Norwegian banner. The Jade and Gem ship got some thermal suite upgrades. I wanted to see, is there any way to quantify what these dry dock upgrades can do for you guys? Or any additional color you can give about what a dry dock refurb typically represents for you?

Leonard Fluxman: It's a couple of things, right, because they're always scheduled to do it. We try and prepare as much in advance with the business folks, the dry dock, newbuild folks. Firstly, we want to make sure that the facilities in and of itself, wherever there's required maintenance or improvements, we get that in to the requisition. But at the same time, as we mentioned before, we look at any areas, not just including our areas, but any area ship wide or on the Promenade or anything else, underutilized space, which we can use for any of the purposes or some of the new modalities.

And where we can get that moved and we have done that in the past, we focus on that heavily. So it's an opportunity not just to repurpose underutilized space, but also perhaps to improve the existing.

Operator: Our next question comes from Assia Georgieva with Infinity Research.

Assia Georgieva: Great job on Q2. I had basically, my question is now sort of a follow-up to what was just discussed. Through our sort of weekly pricing surveys, we were seeing a lot of strength in the Caribbean and Alaska, just as you mentioned, Leonard, it's not just Europe during the summer. And it seems that especially some of the destinations, the shorter cruises that are sort of new to cruise, which I think are probably the better passenger for you are really strong in price. Obviously, demand is there. So is that also something that you're already seeing in Q2 and building into the Q3 part of the model?

Or do you expect just a more regular Caribbean and Alaska season than we are thinking?

Leonard Fluxman: Yes. Look, there's significant capacity still in the Caribbean. And as you know, Assia, the Caribbean we love, always good, short cruises, long cruises, seven-day being the sweet spot. So yes, you're right, three- and four-day always introduces that new passenger you might just want to try cruise for the first time. While it doesn't give us the breadth of time to do as well as we do in the seven-day, the three-, four-day combined typically comes close, but obviously, the three-day gives us a shorter period of time to penetrate the guest spend.

So, we love it all, and we won't say no to any more Caribbean because it doesn't impact us adversely, perhaps from a capacity perspective that it does others. But for us, it's always good because it brings along a lot of North American focus and spend, which is always healthy.

Assia Georgieva: We might get another 6% or 7% capacity increase there next year still. More to come, I think, Leonard.

Operator: We've reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I'd now like to turn the floor back over to Leonard Fluxman for closing comments.

Leonard Fluxman: Great. Thank you again for joining us today, and we look forward to speaking with many of you at the upcoming investor conferences that we'll be attending and presenting and we report our third quarter results in October.

Operator: Thanks for joining today. Bye-bye.