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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Vice President of Corporate Finance - Lucas Binder

President and Chief Executive Officer - Edward McKay

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - James Volk

TAKEAWAYS

Consolidated Revenue -- $93.5 million, representing a 5.5% increase year over year driven by growth in fiber-related segments.

-- $93.5 million, representing a 5.5% increase year over year driven by growth in fiber-related segments. Adjusted EBITDA -- $32.0 million, growing 12.9% year over year due to high-margin fiber revenue and cost management.

-- $32.0 million, growing 12.9% year over year due to high-margin fiber revenue and cost management. Adjusted EBITDA Margin -- 34.3%, reflecting an increase of 200 basis points from the prior year.

-- 34.3%, reflecting an increase of 200 basis points from the prior year. Net Loss -- $7.7 million, an improvement compared to a net loss of $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

-- $7.7 million, an improvement compared to a net loss of $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2025. Fiber Revenue -- $47.7 million, growing 21.4% year over year and representing 51% of total consolidated revenue.

-- $47.7 million, growing 21.4% year over year and representing 51% of total consolidated revenue. Glo Fiber Net Additions -- 6,200, representing a record for quarterly residential and small-to-medium business data customer growth.

-- 6,200, representing a record for quarterly residential and small-to-medium business data customer growth. Glo Fiber Data Customers -- 100,155, an increase of 31.3% year over year as the company continues its expansion into greenfield markets.

-- 100,155, an increase of 31.3% year over year as the company continues its expansion into greenfield markets. Glo Fiber Data ARPU -- $76.57, remaining relatively stable compared to $76.72 in the same period last year.

-- $76.57, remaining relatively stable compared to $76.72 in the same period last year. Glo Fiber Penetration -- 21.1%, representing a 93-basis-point increase year over year across 475,677 passings.

-- 21.1%, representing a 93-basis-point increase year over year across 475,677 passings. Glo Fiber Monthly Churn -- 1.21%, which management noted remains among the lowest in the telecommunications industry despite seasonal relocation activity.

-- 1.21%, which management noted remains among the lowest in the telecommunications industry despite seasonal relocation activity. Incumbent Broadband Revenue -- $40.3 million, a decline of 6.0% year over year due to lower video revenue and a decline in data ARPU.

-- $40.3 million, a decline of 6.0% year over year due to lower video revenue and a decline in data ARPU. Incumbent Broadband Data ARPU -- $80.93, a 2.6% decrease driven by competitive rate cards introduced to counter wired and satellite competition.

-- $80.93, a 2.6% decrease driven by competitive rate cards introduced to counter wired and satellite competition. Incumbent Broadband Data Churn -- 1.73%, rising slightly due to seasonal moves, wired competition across 35% of passings, and inflationary pressure on rural budgets.

-- 1.73%, rising slightly due to seasonal moves, wired competition across 35% of passings, and inflationary pressure on rural budgets. Commercial Fiber Revenue -- $21.4 million, increasing 9.8% year over year reflecting growth in enterprise and carrier verticals.

-- $21.4 million, increasing 9.8% year over year reflecting growth in enterprise and carrier verticals. Commercial Monthly Sales Bookings -- $180,000, driven by demand from wireless carriers, school systems, and wholesale customers.

-- $180,000, driven by demand from wireless carriers, school systems, and wholesale customers. RLEC and Other Revenue -- $5.5 million, a 14.7% decrease primarily due to a 31% decline in DSL units as customers migrate to fiber.

-- $5.5 million, a 14.7% decrease primarily due to a 31% decline in DSL units as customers migrate to fiber. Capital Expenditures -- $146.2 million for the first half of 2026, a decrease from $169.4 million in the first half of 2025 as government-subsidized construction slowed.

-- $146.2 million for the first half of 2026, a decrease from $169.4 million in the first half of 2025 as government-subsidized construction slowed. Government Grant Receipts -- $20.6 million received in the first half of 2026, with $27.4 million in reimbursements remaining available.

-- $20.6 million received in the first half of 2026, with $27.4 million in reimbursements remaining available. Liquidity -- $158.9 million, consisting of $54.8 million in total cash and $104.1 million in available revolving credit and grant reimbursements.

-- $158.9 million, consisting of $54.8 million in total cash and $104.1 million in available revolving credit and grant reimbursements. Total Debt -- $728 million, with 78% at fixed rates and no significant maturities until 2029.

-- $728 million, with 78% at fixed rates and no significant maturities until 2029. 2026 Revenue Guidance -- $370 million to $377 million, representing a midpoint growth of 4.4% compared to 2025.

-- $370 million to $377 million, representing a midpoint growth of 4.4% compared to 2025. 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance -- $131 million to $136 million, reflecting a midpoint increase of 12.1% year over year.

-- $131 million to $136 million, reflecting a midpoint increase of 12.1% year over year. 2026 Net Capital Expenditures Guidance -- $220 million to $250 million, a 20.7% decrease at the midpoint as the construction phase nears completion.

-- $220 million to $250 million, a 20.7% decrease at the midpoint as the construction phase nears completion. Residential Speed Selection -- Over 80% of new residential customers selected speeds of 1 gig or higher, including 19% selecting 2-gig and 5% selecting 5-gig services.

-- Over 80% of new residential customers selected speeds of 1 gig or higher, including 19% selecting 2-gig and 5% selecting 5-gig services. Employee Headcount Reduction -- 10% reduction in force expected to result in $12.3 million in annual savings beginning in 2027.

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RISKS

McKay stated, "softer demand in rural markets with weaker demographics as inflation continues to pressure household budgets," noting that this factor contributed to churn in incumbent broadband markets.

McKay noted, "wired broadband competition across roughly 35% of our passings," which has required the company to implement more competitive rate cards and lower ARPU to retain customers.

SUMMARY

Management reported that fiber-based services now constitute the majority of company revenue, marking a strategic shift as greenfield expansion and acquisition efforts reach scale. The company stated it is nearing the substantial completion of its primary construction phase for Glo Fiber and government-subsidized passings, which is expected by the end of 2026. Management reiterated its full-year 2026 financial guidance and projected that declining capital intensity and growing EBITDA will lead to positive free cash flow generation starting in 2027. The company's focus is transitioning from network build-out to subscriber penetration and operational efficiency through a targeted reduction in force and debt refinancing.

CEO McKay noted a "master service agreement in place with a major hyperscaler" that provides a new growth opportunity for commercial fiber in proximity to data center hubs in Virginia and Ohio.

CFO Volk indicated the company has "clear visibility to get to 40%" consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margins in a couple of years, with targets for 300 to 400 basis points of annual expansion.

CEO McKay stated that Glo Fiber churn to satellite was "minimal" and noted that the impact of satellite competition in incumbent markets declined after introducing a new rural rate card.

Management expects data penetration for Glo Fiber to reach approximately 37% within 5 to 7 years after a market launch, with early cohorts already averaging 35%.

Relocation activity accounted for 59 basis points of Glo Fiber churn, though 13 basis points of that total represented customers who transferred service to a new address within the network.

The company stated that its 5-year price guarantee introduced in late 2025 has been a key driver in sales interest and gross additions.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

ABS Indenture : An Asset-Backed Securities agreement where debt is secured by the cash flows of specific company assets.

: An Asset-Backed Securities agreement where debt is secured by the cash flows of specific company assets. ARPU : Average Revenue Per User, a measure of the revenue generated per customer or unit.

: Average Revenue Per User, a measure of the revenue generated per customer or unit. FTTH : Fiber to the home, a broadband architecture that uses optical fiber to provide local loops for telecommunications.

: Fiber to the home, a broadband architecture that uses optical fiber to provide local loops for telecommunications. Glo Fiber : The company's brand for its fiber-to-the-home expansion service in non-incumbent markets.

: The company's brand for its fiber-to-the-home expansion service in non-incumbent markets. HFC : Hybrid Fiber Coaxial, a telecommunications industry term for a network that combines optical fiber and coaxial cable.

: Hybrid Fiber Coaxial, a telecommunications industry term for a network that combines optical fiber and coaxial cable. Passings : The number of residential or commercial premises that a service provider has the capability to connect to its network.

: The number of residential or commercial premises that a service provider has the capability to connect to its network. RGU : Revenue Generating Unit, representing an individual service subscription such as data, video, or voice.

: Revenue Generating Unit, representing an individual service subscription such as data, video, or voice. RLEC : Regional Local Exchange Carrier, referring to the company's legacy telephone business.

: Regional Local Exchange Carrier, referring to the company's legacy telephone business. VFN: Variable Funding Note, a type of revolving credit facility often used in securitization structures.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Shenandoah Telecommunications' Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Lucas Binder, Vice President of Corporate Finance for Shentel. Please go ahead.

Lucas Binder: Good morning, and thank you for joining us. The purpose of today's call is to review Shentel's results for the second quarter of 2026. Our results were announced in a press release distributed this morning. In addition, we filed our Form 10-Q with the SEC. The presentation we will be reviewing is included on the Investor page on our investor.shentel.com website. Please note that an audio replay of this call will be made available later today. The details are set forth in the press release announcing this call. With us on the call today are Ed McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Volk, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

After the prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. I refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation, which contains our safe harbor disclaimer and remind you that this conference call may include forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additionally, we have provided a detailed discussion of various risk factors in our SEC filings, which you are encouraged to review. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. With that, I will now turn the call over to Ed. Go ahead, Ed.

Edward McKay: Thanks, Lucas. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Starting on Slide 4, I'll share some of our second quarter highlights. The quarter included several important milestones for Shentel and our Glo Fiber business. We achieved a record 6,200 Glo Fiber net additions during the quarter, demonstrating continued strong demand for our service. We also surpassed 100,000 Glo Fiber data customers, representing 31.3% year-over-year growth and underscoring the success of our 7-year investment in fiber-to-the-home. Fiber revenue, which includes both Glo Fiber and Commercial Fiber, grew 21.4% year-over-year in the second quarter, reflecting the strong momentum we continue to see across both fiber businesses.

For the first time, our fast-growing fiber businesses represented 51% of consolidated revenue in the second quarter, exceeding the combined revenue for our incumbent Broadband and RLEC businesses. Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $93.5 million, an annual increase of 5.5% and adjusted EBITDA was $32 million, up 12.9% year-over-year. This growth reflects the success in our Fiber First strategy we put in place years ago, including our early investment in fiber-to-the-home starting in 2019, the expansion of our Commercial Fiber business through the Horizon acquisition and our continued focus on driving sustained residential and commercial growth. Our operating footprint also provides a strategic advantage with close proximity to major data center hubs in Ashburn, Virginia and Columbus, Ohio.

I would like to thank our team members for their dedication and execution in achieving these results. As we complete our fiber-to-the-home build and position our business to return to positive free cash flow beginning in 2027, I'm excited about the opportunities ahead to continue building on the momentum. Turning to Slide 5. We highlight our scale integrated broadband network that spans more than 19,800 fiber route miles across 8 states with approximately 730,000 total broadband passings. As shown on the map, all planned Glo Fiber markets have now been launched, and we've added nearly 97,000 fiber passings over the past 12 months. We remain on track to substantially complete our Glo Fiber expansion in 2026, reaching 510,000 passings.

On Slide 6, our sales and marketing team continues to drive strong growth across our Glo Fiber expansion markets. During the second quarter, we added over 6,000 new customers, a record for quarterly net additions and nearly 7,000 total data, video and voice revenue-generating units. Our 5-year price guarantee card introduced in the second half of 2025 continues to drive interest and is supported by the expansion of our door-to-door sales channel. Over the past 12 months, we've added approximately 24,000 new data customers and more than 26,000 total RGUs. Total Glo Fiber revenue-generating units surpassed 117,000 in the second quarter, up 30% compared to the prior year. Moving to Slide 7.

Second quarter construction was strong with more than 26,000 passings added, bringing the total to more than 475,000. Penetration rose to 21.1%, a 20-basis-point increase over the first quarter and a 93-basis-point increase year-over-year. Penetration trends across our Glo Fiber cohorts are shown on Slide 8 and reflect blended penetration rates for both residential and small and medium business passings. We're expecting data penetration rates of approximately 37% 5 to 7 years after launch in the market. Our most mature cohorts launched during the 2 years ending in the third quarter of 2021 have surpassed the 5-year mark and currently average 35% penetration, providing confidence in our ability to reach our objective.

In addition to providing the fastest speeds in our markets, we continue to focus on providing outstanding local customer service. As shown on Slide 9, our average monthly churn was 1.21% in the second quarter, which continues to be among the best in the industry. As expected, seasonal customer move activity was elevated during the quarter. Almost half of our churn or approximately 59 basis points was driven by customers relocating. Included in that figure are 13 basis points associated with customers who transferred their Glo Fiber service to a new address. We saw virtually no Glo Fiber churn to satellite providers during the quarter.

Broadband data average revenue per user for the second quarter was down slightly sequentially year-over-year to just under $77. We continue to have success selling up the rate card and differentiating our offerings through faster speeds than our cable competitors. Customer demand for higher-speed products remained strong with more than 80% of new residential customers in the second quarter selecting speeds of 1 gig or higher, including nearly 19% choosing 2-gig service and almost 5% choosing 5-gig service. Our Commercial Fiber business is highlighted on Slide 10. In the second quarter, incremental monthly sales bookings exceeded $180,000, driven by strong demand across commercial and enterprise customers, including wireless carriers, wholesale customers and school systems.

Our service delivery team had a strong quarter, installing $209,000 in new monthly revenue and the exceptional customer support from our sales and network operations teams kept average monthly compression and disconnect churn very low at 0.4%. Turning to Slide 11. We ended the second quarter with more than 110,000 broadband data customers in our incumbent broadband markets, a modest decline of less than 1% year-over-year. While total RGUs declined at a faster rate, the decrease was largely attributable to expected video subscriber losses as consumers continued the industry-wide shift towards streaming services.

Total broadband passings in our incumbent markets increased slightly quarter-over-quarter, and we expect to complete approximately 1,100 additional government-subsidized fiber passings in the second half of 2026, primarily in West Virginia. As shown on Slide 12, our recently constructed subsidized passings represent a strong growth opportunity for our incumbent markets and data penetration has exceeded 40% within 18 months of a neighborhood launch. The average penetration of our 2023 cohorts is over 59% with the oldest cohort reaching more than 72%. We've already achieved an aggregate penetration of 40% across 23,000 subsidized passings. Moving to Slide 13. Broadband data monthly churn increased modestly in the second quarter to 1.73%.

The increase was driven by a combination of normal seasonal move activity, wired broadband competition across roughly 35% of our passings and softer demand in rural markets with weaker demographics as inflation continues to pressure household budgets. Customer moves contributed 65 basis points of churn, including 23 basis points associated with customer transfers to another Shentel service address. The impact from satellite competition declined from the first quarter and remained a relatively small contributor to churn. We saw further improvement in June, and we'll continue to monitor competitive activity across all technologies. Broadband data ARPU declined 2.6% year-over-year to $81.

As we previously disclosed, we introduced a more competitive rate card a few years ago in markets where we face wired broadband competition. Those markets drove about a 1% decline in ARPU, consistent with recent quarters. Late in the first quarter, we introduced a new rate card in our rural markets where demographics are weaker and demand was softer. The pricing change reduced ARPU by an additional 1.6%, but it has already improved the satellite-related churn we saw in the first quarter. We expect the new pricing strategy to drive higher gross adds and further churn improvement over the coming quarters. Overall, we believe these changes will maximize long-term revenue by balancing subscriber growth, retention and ARPU.

I'll now turn the call over to Jim to walk you through our second quarter 2026 financial results.

James Volk: Thank you, Ed, and good morning, everyone. I'll start on Slide 15 with the financial results for the second quarter. Revenue grew 5.5% to $93.5 million, driven by another quarter of strong Glo Fiber expansion market revenue growth of $6.5 million or 32.8% due to a 31.3% increase in data subscribers and stable year-over-year data ARPU. Commercial Fiber revenue grew $1.9 million or 9.8% year-over-year. This growth was driven by a combination of recurring revenue growth in the enterprise and carrier verticals, a noncash sales type lease of customer equipment in the second quarter of '26 and a negative noncash deferred revenue adjustment for one of our national wireless carrier customers in the second quarter of 2025.

Fiber revenue, the combination of our fast-growing Glo and Commercial Fiber revenue grew 21.4% to 51% of total revenue in the second quarter. For the first time, fiber revenue exceeded incumbent broadband markets and RLEC revenue. Incumbent broadband markets revenue declined $2.5 million, primarily due to lower video revenue from a 14.1% decline in video RGUs as customers continue to switch to streaming video services and lower data revenues due primarily to a 2.6% decline in data ARPU. RLEC revenue declined $1 million, primarily due to lower DSL revenue from a 31% decline in DSL RGUs and lower government grant support revenues. Approximately half of the decline in DSL RGUs was due to transfers to our own broadband service.

Adjusted EBITDA grew $3.6 million or 12.9% to $32 million, driven by $4.9 million in revenue growth and offset by $1.3 million in higher operating expenses. Incremental adjusted EBITDA margin was 73% in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margins increased 200 basis points to 34.3% in the second quarter of '26 as compared to the second quarter of 2025. Turning to Slide 16. We reiterate our annual guidance for 2026. We expect revenues of $370 million to $377 million, adjusted EBITDA of $131 million to $136 million and CapEx, net of government grant reimbursements, to be $220 million to $250 million.

We expect second half 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be favorably impacted by continued high-margin Glo Fiber revenue growth, similar to recent quarterly trends, and lower operating expenses from the previously announced reduction in force. Moving to Slide 17. We invested $146 million in capital expenditures in the first half of '26 and collected $20 million in government grants for net CapEx of $126 million. Net CapEx declined 18% for the first half 2025 due to the decline in incumbent government-subsidized construction. As of June 30, construction was complete for 95% of the subsidized passings and 93% of our target Glo Fiber passings, with both projects expected to be substantially complete by the end of 2026.

I'd now like to update you on our liquidity and debt maturities on Slide 18. As of June 30, we had $728 million in outstanding debt, $674 million of net debt. We have no debt maturities until 2029 and 78% of our debt is fixed rate, providing meaningful protection for potential increases in short-term interest rates. Total available liquidity was $159 million, consisting of $24 million of cash and cash equivalents, $31 million in restricted cash as required by the ABS Indenture, $2 million available under the VFN, $75 million available under the revolving credit facility and $27 million remaining reimbursements under government grants.

In addition, the company has over $105 million of VFN commitments that are not available to draw as of June 30. However, we expect the available VFN capacity to reach the commitment levels with continued growth in the secured fiber network revenues from the ABS entities. In summary, as noted on Slide 19, we have 3 catalysts converging that we expect will lead us to generating and growing positive free cash flow in 2027 and beyond: Low double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth rates driven by our fiber businesses, declining capital intensity as we exit the construction phase of our business plan and declining cost of capital after refinancing our debt in December 2025.

Thank you, operator, and we're now ready for questions.

Operator: Our first question will be coming from the line of Christian Schwab of Craig-Hallum.

Christian Schwab: Congrats on the good quarter. I'm wondering if you could give us an update. We kind of talked about it a little bit last quarter on the data center opportunity. I know in your geographical footprint, we got 20 data centers sitting in Ohio, and we have a lot in Virginia. I'm wondering if there's anything new to report there.

Edward McKay: Christian, this is Ed. We don't have anything specific to report at this time. I will state that we're making progress there. We do have a master service agreement in place with a major hyperscaler that will enable them to potentially buy services in the future. So we're still confident in the opportunity going forward.

Christian Schwab: Great. I know I think you kind of talked about before that you maybe would need multiple customers to really make a go at that, if you will. But since you do have an MSA with one, is one customer good enough that the terms and opportunity is right?

Edward McKay: So the advantage we have, we have existing fiber and existing conduit in close proximity to some of these data centers. So that gives us an advantage where we can provide the service without having to make a significant capital investment as other providers may.

Christian Schwab: Okay. Fantastic. And then just as we do transition the business model from heavy CapEx to CapEx light and free cash flow positive. I just wanted to confirm again that the target over the next couple of years is still kind of a 40% consolidated EBITDA margin target and 50% long-term. That's still accurate, right?

James Volk: Yes, Christian, that is accurate. We expect to grow EBITDA margins by 300 to 400 basis points a year for the next couple of years and expect that we have clear visibility to get to 40% in a couple of years.

Operator: Our next question is coming from Hamed Khorsand of BWS Financial.

Hamed Khorsand: So first off, could you just talk a little bit more about the competitive landscape? I know you were talking about the pricing solved some of your issues with the satellite. Are you seeing any other encroachment in your markets? And is the pricing list that you have now solving that issue?

Edward McKay: Hamed, I appreciate the question. We mentioned in the script, we have about 35% of our incumbent broadband footprint that overlaps with a wired competitor. We believe we're priced competitively there. Our prices are typically lower than that wired competitor with similar bandwidth. And as far as the satellite competition, I mentioned, the impact has been minimal. Really, the only place we saw any impact at all was in our rural markets. We believe with our new rate card, we're well positioned there because the bottom line is we have faster speeds, we have superior latency and we believe we have superior customer service as well. So we believe we are well positioned going forward.

Hamed Khorsand: Okay. And then could you just talk about if you're increasing your sales efforts on the commercial SMB side and what the growth opportunity is there for you?

Edward McKay: So we have added additional resources on the commercial side and particularly on the SMB side as well. We are seeing good progress there. And we've mentioned previously, with the data center activity, we think this is basically a new growth opportunity for us above and beyond what we've traditionally seen. So we're optimistic about the growth.

Operator: Our next question is coming from the line of Vikash Harlalka of New Street Research.

Vikash Harlalka: I just wanted to go back to the satellite question. You mentioned that there was no impact on churn in 2Q. What exactly changed from 1Q to 2Q? Was it just your pricing? Did satellite pull back on marketing? Any color there would be very helpful. And then if we sort of flip that the other way around, do you see a lot of satellite customers switch to Glo Fiber when you build fiber in a market where satellite was the only viable option?

Edward McKay: Yes. So as I mentioned during the script, no impact that was material at all in Glo Fiber, just a minimal impact in the incumbent broadband markets in the rural areas. So I think our new rate card helped bring satellite churn down in the second quarter. With our service, you can get double the speed for a lower price than satellite offers currently. That was certainly a factor. But I think satellite also backed off some of their aggressive promotions. They were giving away free equipment. That's now gone to a lease. They also had some low introductory rates. They backed off those as well.

So I think the combination of those 2 certainly reduced churn in the second quarter. And I mentioned we saw a significant reduction in June as well. So we think we're on a good trajectory there. And as far as our Glo Fiber markets with the satellite customers moving to Glo Fiber, I don't think we have good visibility into that. So I think we're primarily gaining customers from the incumbent cable provider and then new customers moving into the area. I would say it's probably less of an impact from migrations from Starlink or some other provider to our service.

Operator: And there are no more questions in the queue. I would like to turn the call back over to Ed McKay for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Edward McKay: Thank you. We appreciate your time today, and we look forward to updating you in future quarters.

Operator: This concludes today's program, and thank you so much for joining. You may now disconnect.