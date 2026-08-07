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Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy - Thomas Andrew Sepenzis

President and Chief Executive Officer - Chia-Chang Kou

Chief Financial Officer - Jason Tsai

TAKEAWAYS

Revenue -- $451 million, representing 32% sequential growth and 127% growth year over year, marking the third consecutive quarter of record sales.

-- $451 million, representing 32% sequential growth and 127% growth year over year, marking the third consecutive quarter of record sales. Non-GAAP Gross Margin -- 50.2%, exceeding the guided range of 48.5% to 49.5% due to a shift in product mix and new product introductions.

-- 50.2%, exceeding the guided range of 48.5% to 49.5% due to a shift in product mix and new product introductions. Non-GAAP Operating Margin -- 23.1%, driven by higher revenue and gross margin leverage despite increased development investments.

-- 23.1%, driven by higher revenue and gross margin leverage despite increased development investments. Earnings per ADS -- $2.43, reflecting improved profitability and the transition toward enterprise and automotive solutions.

-- $2.43, reflecting improved profitability and the transition toward enterprise and automotive solutions. Ferri and Boot Drive Solutions Revenue -- Approximately 30% of total revenue, up from 4% in the prior year, driven by demand in automotive and AI infrastructure.

-- Approximately 30% of total revenue, up from 4% in the prior year, driven by demand in automotive and AI infrastructure. Third Quarter Revenue Guidance -- $519 million to $541 million, projecting 15% to 20% sequential growth led by MonTitan and enterprise solutions.

-- $519 million to $541 million, projecting 15% to 20% sequential growth led by MonTitan and enterprise solutions. Third Quarter Non-GAAP Gross Margin Guidance -- 50% to 51%, reflecting higher contributions from MonTitan and PCIe 5 controllers.

-- 50% to 51%, reflecting higher contributions from MonTitan and PCIe 5 controllers. Full-Year 2026 Revenue Outlook -- Management expects revenue to more than double year over year, driven by expanding market share and new product ramps.

-- Management expects revenue to more than double year over year, driven by expanding market share and new product ramps. Operating Margin Target -- Exiting 2026, the company expects non-GAAP operating margins to exceed 30%.

-- Exiting 2026, the company expects non-GAAP operating margins to exceed 30%. Edge SSD Controller Growth -- 40% to 45% growth year over year, following a seasonal first quarter, as PCIe 5 investments begin to contribute.

-- 40% to 45% growth year over year, following a seasonal first quarter, as PCIe 5 investments begin to contribute. Smartphone Market Outlook -- Units are expected to decline 10% to 15% in 2026, though the company anticipates mobile business growth via market share gains.

-- Units are expected to decline 10% to 15% in 2026, though the company anticipates mobile business growth via market share gains. MonTitan Revenue Contribution -- On track to represent 5% to 10% of total revenue by the end of 2026 as customers ramp production.

-- On track to represent 5% to 10% of total revenue by the end of 2026 as customers ramp production. MonTitan Customer Pipeline -- Two Tier 1 customers entered commercial production in the second quarter, with five additional Tier 1 customers expected to ramp in the second half of the year.

-- Two Tier 1 customers entered commercial production in the second quarter, with five additional Tier 1 customers expected to ramp in the second half of the year. Cash Position -- $181.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, down from $210.9 million in the first quarter due to inventory builds and dividend payments.

-- $181.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, down from $210.9 million in the first quarter due to inventory builds and dividend payments. Dividend Payments -- $16.9 million paid in the second quarter, with a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per ADS confirmed for August 20, 2026.

-- $16.9 million paid in the second quarter, with a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per ADS confirmed for August 20, 2026. Operating Expenses -- $122.1 million, reflecting increased headcount and new tape-out expenses for advanced geometry products.

-- $122.1 million, reflecting increased headcount and new tape-out expenses for advanced geometry products. Effective Tax Rate Guidance -- 22% for the third quarter and full year.

-- 22% for the third quarter and full year. Stock-Based Compensation -- $3.4 million in the second quarter, with expectations of $14.9 million to $15.9 million in the third quarter including dispute-related expenses.

-- $3.4 million in the second quarter, with expectations of $14.9 million to $15.9 million in the third quarter including dispute-related expenses. Embedded eMMC & UFS Segment -- Continued growth despite industry supply headwinds as NAND makers focus resources on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DRAM.

-- Continued growth despite industry supply headwinds as NAND makers focus resources on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DRAM. NAND Supply Forecast -- Scarcity is expected to persist until 2028 when new fabrication capacity is scheduled to come online.

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RISKS

Kou stated, "the NAND environment will stay challenging through 2028," citing a persistent supply-demand gap until new fabs come online.

Kou noted, "OEMs are finding it increasingly difficult to build affordable consumer products such as smartphone and PC," due to rising prices for NAND and DRAM components.

Kou indicated, "the transition from PCIe 4 to PCIe 5 is proceeding more slowly than we anticipated 6 months ago," as OEMs seek to reduce bill-of-material costs in mainstream PCs.

SUMMARY

Management at **Silicon Motion Technology Corporation** (SIMO -4.23%) reported a record-setting quarter as the business continues to diversify from consumer electronics toward enterprise, automotive, and AI infrastructure solutions. The company reported significant revenue growth driven by the rapid expansion of its Ferri for automotive and enterprise boot drive storage business, which now accounts for nearly one-third of total sales. While the broader smartphone and PC markets face unit declines and memory pricing headwinds, the company is capturing market share as NAND makers outsource controller production to focus on high-bandwidth memory. Management confirmed that the company is on track to more than double its annual revenue in 2026 and expects to achieve operating margins above 30% by the end of the fiscal year.

The company is completing the tape-out of its next-generation 4-nanometer PCIe Gen 6 controller in August, targeting hyperscalers and cloud service providers for 2028 growth.

CEO Kou attributed the success in the automotive market to NAND makers exiting the sector, stating, "NAND makers are leaving the automotive market as the volume are not meaningful to their business and the quality and technical support demand are significantly greater."

Management identified a significant emerging opportunity in the physical AI market, with Kou stating that "the opportunity in robotics may be larger than automotive" for Ferri storage solutions.

The company reported that its MonTitan enterprise SSD business is gaining traction with TLC-based solutions for AI platforms that require high-speed storage near the GPU and CPU.

CFO Tsai noted that the expansion into enterprise and automotive markets will improve visibility, stating, "visibility and predictability will further improve significantly" as the company becomes less subject to consumer cyclicality.

The company is navigating NAND supply constraints by leveraging multiyear relationships with manufacturers to secure supply despite recent industry-wide shortages.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

eMMC : Embedded MultiMediaCard, a standard for internal storage used in mobile devices and IoT applications.

: Embedded MultiMediaCard, a standard for internal storage used in mobile devices and IoT applications. UFS : Universal Flash Storage, a high-performance storage interface designed for smartphones and computing systems requiring fast data transfer.

: Universal Flash Storage, a high-performance storage interface designed for smartphones and computing systems requiring fast data transfer. PCIe Gen 6 : The sixth generation of Peripheral Component Interconnect Express, a high-speed interface standard for connecting hardware components.

: The sixth generation of Peripheral Component Interconnect Express, a high-speed interface standard for connecting hardware components. MonTitan : Silicon Motion's brand for its enterprise-class SSD controller platform.

: Silicon Motion's brand for its enterprise-class SSD controller platform. Ferri : The company's brand for specialized automotive and industrial-grade integrated SSD solutions.

: The company's brand for specialized automotive and industrial-grade integrated SSD solutions. NAND Flash : A type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data.

: A type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data. HBM : High Bandwidth Memory, a high-performance RAM interface used in graphics cards and AI accelerators.

: High Bandwidth Memory, a high-performance RAM interface used in graphics cards and AI accelerators. CSP : Cloud Service Provider, a company that offers components of cloud computing to other businesses.

: Cloud Service Provider, a company that offers components of cloud computing to other businesses. TLC/QLC : Triple-Level Cell and Quad-Level Cell, types of NAND flash that store three and four bits of data per cell, respectively.

: Triple-Level Cell and Quad-Level Cell, types of NAND flash that store three and four bits of data per cell, respectively. KV Cache: Key-Value cache, a technique used in large language models to speed up AI inference by storing previous computations.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. This conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor industry and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources, we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends and our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued competitive pressure in the semiconductor industry and the effect of such pressure on prices, unpredictable changes in technology and consumer demand for multimedia consumer electronics, the state of and any change in our relationship with our major customers; and changes in political, economic, legal and social conditions in Taiwan. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this conference call. And with that, I'll now hand you over to Mr. Tom Sepenzis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy. Please go ahead.

Thomas Andrew Sepenzis: Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Silicon Motion's Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. Joining me today is Wallace Kou, our President and CEO; and Jason Tsai, our CFO. Wallace will first provide a review of our key business developments, and then Jason will discuss our second quarter results and outlook. Following our prepared remarks, we will conclude with a Q&A session. Before we begin, I would like to remind you of our safe harbor policy, which was read at the start of this call. For a comprehensive overview of the risks involved in investing in our securities, please refer to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more details on our financial results, please refer to our press release, which was filed on Form 6-K after the close of market yesterday. This webcast will be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of our website for a limited time. To enhance investors' understanding of our ongoing economic performance, we will discuss non-GAAP information during this call. We use non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate and manage our operations. We have, therefore, chosen to provide this information to enable you to perform comparisons of our operating results in a manner consistent with how we analyze our own operating results.

A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial data can be found in our earnings release issued yesterday. We ask that you review it in conjunction with this call. With that, I will turn the call over to Wallace.

Chia-Chang Kou: Thank you, Tom. Hello. Thank you for joining the call today. We delivered another outstanding quarter, achieving record revenue of $451 million and gross margin above 50%, driven by continued growth across all our core markets. Stronger operational performance translate into record earnings per ADS, reflecting our ongoing solution from the leading NAND side controller makers into a diversified supplier of controller and solution, spanning AI infrastructure to the edge. During the June quarter, we grew our embedded eMMC & UFS portfolio, delivered both sequential and year-over-year gains in edge SSD controllers, began the initial commercial ramp of our MonTitan enterprise lead products and posted strong growth in our Ferri for Automotive & Enterprise boot Drives Solution business.

With expanding consumer market share and rapidly broadening suite of enterprise and AI controller and solutions, our competitive position keeps strengthening. We expect to deliver record revenue in 2026, up more than 100% year-over-year, setting the foundation for sustained growth in the years ahead. With the right product in the right market at the right time, we have never been better positioned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for intelligent storage from the data center to the edge. I would like to take a moment to address the current market environment.

The AI super cycle has fueled significant demand for HBM, DRAM, NAND and HDDs, driving substantial price increases over the past year and creating mounting substrate and supply pressure across memory and storage technology. As component prices, NAND and DRAM, in particular, continue to climb, OEMs are finding it increasingly difficult to build affordable consumer products such as smartphone and PC, especially at the low end. We expect this scarcity to persist likely until 2028 when new fabs come online and help bring NAND supply back to reduce supply-demand gap. While the NAND environment will stay challenging through 2028, we have a clear path to deliver significant top and bottom line growth.

Silicon Motion is in the early inning of a complete transformation to a diversified supplier of NAND flash controller and solution from AI infrastructure to the edge where there is accelerating demand for next-generation storage. I will now discuss our embedded eMMC & UFS business, which include controller for smartphone and other IoT and connected devices. This business continued to thrive and grow significantly outpace industry despite the supply headwind as NAND makers increasingly rely on third-party controller while focusing their own resources on DRAM HBM solutions. Our outperformance was driven primarily by market share gains as NAND makers deemphasize these solutions to their benefit to our module maker customers.

Across the many makers -- across the many markets where we sell our Embedded eMMC & UFS products, OEMs are trimming specification to offset some of the rising costs of memory and storage. While we still expect smartphone unit to be down 10% to 15% in 2026, we anticipate strong growth in our mobile business in 2026, driven by continued market share gains and ASP improvement from a mix shift toward newer UFS controllers. Our eMMC business delivering strong results as we win new business across a range of markets, including automotive, smart glasses, watches, drones, robots, next-generation cable set-top box, smart TV and more.

With the NAND maker interested in these markets, we were operating in an environment of stronger pricing power and profitability. Overall, we expect strong revenue growth in our Embedded eMMC & UFS segment in 2026, and I'm pleased with the exceptional performance our team delivered in the first half of this year. We expect our growing portfolio of new product transition to next-generation solution and expansion into additional markets to drive share gains to keep outpacing the macro pressure in the smartphone market. Moving on to our SSD business, which includes edge and enterprise SSD controllers. Our edge SSD business improved significantly in the second quarter following a seasonally soft first quarter, delivering 40% to 45% year-over-year growth.

We are beginning to see payoff from our PCIe 5 investment at the edge with our 4-channel controller ramping steadily since its introduction in the fourth quarter of last year. However, the transition from PCIe 4 to PCIe 5 is proceeding more slowly than we anticipated 6 months ago. OEMs are increasingly pairing the latest generation more cost-effective NAND with PCIe 4 SSD in value and mainstream PC. This offers a way of reducing the overall bill of material. We are securing a meaningful share of this business across both NAND makers and module manufacturer with our leading controllers.

Despite the slower pace of PCIe 5 transition, our 4-channel [indiscernible] PCIe 5 controller continue to gain adoption among customers seeking leading performance in the mid- to high-end segment of the PC market. We, therefore, expect to further increase SSD average selling price as we progress through the remaining of the year. I would now like to provide you with an update on our MonTitan Enterprise SSD business. Our new ESD business entered commercial production in the second quarter with 2 Tier 1 customers, and we expect to ramp 5 additional Tier 1 customers in the second half of the year. There is an exceptional strong start after several years of investment in our enterprise AI class controllers.

NAND is an essential and growing technology across the enterprise storage ecosystem, spanning warm storage and compute storage application and MonTitan is well positioned for rapid growth. Our first customers are targeting the compute market using TLC NAND, which is in growing demand for next-generation AI platform that leverage NAND to support compute storage solution that deliver high-speed, low-latency storage dedicated for near GPU and near CPU KV cache. Several customers are leveraging MonTitan to target this market and will be ramping production throughout the remainder of this year. We continue to believe that TLC MonTitan solution will ramp faster than TLC-based solution until 2 terabit TLC NAND dies become more broadly available.

High-capacity 1-story SSD leveraging TLC NAND remains a large addressable market for Titan for long-term growth, and we expect the TLC-based solution will begin their initial ramp in the second half of the year with multiple customers. We are seeing increasing inbound interest in our MonTitan solution to drive long-term growth. Finally, we are completing the tape-out of our next-generation 4-nanometer PCIe Gen 6 controller in August of the year, targeting hyperscaler and CSP. We developed this controller in close collaboration with several customers, and we have already secured multiple design wins with both flash makers and CSPs. We expect this new controller to be a significant growth driver in 2028.

With TLC and TLC MonTitan controller already in customer qualification and clear rollout plan in place, I'm confident we will hit our revenue target this year, and I expect significant growth in 2027 and beyond as the business scales. Our customer base is strong and expanding and MonTitan is well positioned to drive meaningful revenue growth from here. I look forward to sharing further updates. And finally, I would like to provide an update on our Ferri for Automotive & Enterprise Boot Drive storage business. Our Ferri for Automotive & Enterprise Boot Drives storage business is growing rapidly across automotive and AI infrastructure markets.

NAND makers are leaving the automotive market as the volume are not meaningful to their business and the quality and technical support demand are significantly greater than in other markets. As the NAND makers exit automotive, the module makers should seem likely successors, but they do not have the infrastructure, the resources, the certification process or the expertise to deliver automotive-grade products. This has benefited Silicon Motion significantly as we know the automotive market, the customers and supply chain extremely well. We have developed our automotive product and certification for over a decade and already support 3 of the NAND makers with our automotive controller and firmware.

Our success in automotive has generated interest in our Ferri solution for additional large and growing markets, including robots, drones, advanced networking and other applications. In the emerging robotic market, we are now actively engaged with multiple companies that want to leverage our storage product. We believe there are multiple opportunities in the emerging physical AI market for storage in humanoid robotics, including vision system, LiDAR, computing storage, [indiscernible] system and many others. In fact, it appears that from our initial conversation, the opportunity in robotics may be larger than automotive, and our Ferri solution will be ideally suited to support this future opportunity. Moving on to our growing enterprise Boot Drive business. This is a new and growing market.

Enterprise Boot Drive for server CPU has been around for over 30 years, and the NAND maker have supported this market with solutions that employ both DRAM and NAND. As we move into next generation of AI and enterprise application, enterprise CPU customers will continue to use enterprise boot drive with DRAM to enhance [indiscernible] performance and reduce latency. Most other customers, including GPU, CPU and switch makers are looking for enterprise Boot Drive solution which our unique [indiscernible] technology that offer enhanced security and is our primary focus today.

While some NAND makers may choose to continue the support of conventional architectures, they do not have DRAM-less PCIe SSD controller, and they are not likely going to dedicate the resources necessary to develop them for comparatively low volume market. Silicon Motion has the right technical know-how, the leading controller and firmware technology and the right leadership to deliver turnkey enterprise Boot Drive solution, and this is why we are winning in the market. The Ferri and Boot Drive storage solutions segment is growing rapidly, and we expect new customer design wins in both automotive and AI infrastructure to drive strong growth for the future.

One of the most important reasons of our success in the solution business has been our long-term relationship, which have allowed us to secure NAND from multiple suppliers despite recent supply shortage, a significant and enduring differentiator. In second quarter '26, Ferri and Boot Drive solutions more than doubled sequentially and represent near 30% of our total revenue, up from 4% a year ago, and we are just getting started. In conclusion, we reported our second consecutive quarter of record revenue for Silicon Motion as we executed across our rapidly diversifying business.

We are fundamentally a much stronger company today than we were just a year ago with a broad suite of products to support the increasing demand from AI, from the data center to the edge. This gives us a strong balance across our markets and greater flexibility to capitalize on pockets of strength while overcoming end market challenge like those we are seeing today in PC and smartphones. I'm extremely proud of our teams for building a durable, diversified business that benefit from best-in-class technology, expanding share and entering into new end markets, all while monetizing the strong relationship we have built with OEMs, module makers and NAND maker over the past 2 decades.

I'm more confident than ever that we will deliver broad-based sustainable growth across our business in 2026 and beyond. Now let me turn the call to Jason to go over our financial performance and outlook.

Jason Tsai: Thank you, Wallace, and good morning to everyone joining us today. I will discuss additional details of our second quarter results and then provide our outlook. Please note that my comments today will focus primarily on our non-GAAP results unless otherwise specifically noted. A reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP data is included in the earnings release issued yesterday. Our second quarter performance was even stronger than expected. Sales increased 32% sequentially and 127% year-on-year to $451 million, coming in well above the high end of our guided range of $393 million to $411 million, delivering our third consecutive quarter of record revenue.

We experienced strong growth across all our businesses in the second quarter with standout growth in Ferri for automotive, enterprise boot drives and embedded eMMC & UFS. Gross margin was 50.2%, exceeded our guided range of 48.5% to 49.5% as we capitalize on new product introductions. Operating expenses increased sequentially to $122.1 million, given increased investments in new controller and solution development, new tape-out-related expenses and higher headcount. Operating margin was 23.1% and exceeded our guided range of 21% to 22%, driven by higher-than-expected revenue and gross margins during the second quarter. Our earnings per ADS was $2.43. Total stock-based compensation, which we exclude from non-GAAP results, was $3.4 million in the June quarter.

We had $181.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the second quarter compared to $210.9 million at the end of the first quarter. Cash decreased in the second quarter through a combination of dividend payments of $16.9 million and an increase in inventories to support our growing business. We continue to navigate the memory and storage supply challenges effectively. Investments in new advanced geometry products for both our established markets and our emerging enterprise markets are ongoing, and we are building a balanced and resilient portfolio of products that target everything from AI infrastructure to the edge.

These investments will continue throughout 2026 as we support the growing demand for our new enterprise portfolio and fuel our growing market share across our consumer portfolio. For the third quarter of 2026, we now expect revenue to grow 15% to 20% sequentially to $519 million to $541 million. We expect growth across nearly all our product segments, led by Ferri for Automotive, Enterprise Boot Drive solutions and our new MonTitan enterprise SSD controllers. Gross margins are expected to increase sequentially to 50% to 51% in the September quarter, given the product mix existed by greater contribution from MonTitan and our PCIe 5 controllers.

Operating margin is expected to grow substantially to 27.5% to 28.5% as strong revenue growth drives leverage to the bottom line. Our effective tax rate is expected to be 22%. Stock-based compensation and dispute-related expenses is expected to be in the range of $14.9 million to $15.9 million. 2026 is on track to deliver record revenue for Silicon Motion, with top line expected to more than double this year. While we continue to invest heavily in R&D this year to expand our portfolio with leading-edge solutions, we're confident that along with much higher revenue and improved gross profitability, our operating margins can exceed 30% exiting this year.

We are navigating today's memory and storage supply constraints and elevated pricing with remarkable success, a direct result of the relationships we spent more than 2 decades building with NAND flash makers. At the same time, our leadership in the merchant controller market and our multiyear investments in enterprise and AI SSDs are starting to pay off with MonTitan and our enterprise boot drive storage business now ramping in volume. Our diversification strategy to expand beyond consumer-centric applications into automotive and enterprise is beginning to yield outsized results.

Our wins in these new markets are for solutions that bring much better visibility, much longer product cycles and much higher barriers to entry that ensure strong long-term revenue and profitability growth for Silicon Motion. We will be less subject to consumer cyclicality as these new wins scale in a diverse range of end markets and our visibility and predictability will further improve significantly. Together, these drivers are the foundation of the transformation Wallace spoke about earlier and will set the stage for significant revenue growth at Silicon Motion in 2026 and well beyond. I look forward to sharing more on our progress next quarter. This concludes our prepared comments. I'd like to open it up for questions. Operator?

Operator: [Operator Instructions] we will now take our first question from the line of Neil Young of Needham & Company.

Neil Young: So it sounds like there's some bigger contribution from Ferri that I think people have expected. So I was wondering if you could give us the approximate Boot Drive revenue contribution in 2Q or maybe some idea of the percentage split between the Boot Drive -- enterprise Boot Drive and Ferri? And maybe what's embedded in the 3Q guidance between the 2 of those? And then I have a follow-up.

Jason Tsai: Yes. Neil, we're not giving out that level of granularity. I can tell you, though, that we are seeing tremendous growth across both of those categories. So this isn't really driven by one or the other. It's driven by both. For Q3, again, we're not going to be providing that much detail. But certainly, from the backlog that we've talked about -- that we've seen that we have been building and the order patterns that we're seeing, we're seeing very strong contributions across all of these SSD solution products.

Neil Young: Okay. Great. That's helpful. And then on MonTitan, you obviously gave the update on the customers in production, sort of what you're expecting to the rest of the year. Are you still guiding to that 10% revenue run rate exiting 2026? And then maybe helpful if you could distinguish the timing of the TLC compute and the KV Cache programs from the QLC warm storage programs, just what you're seeing there?

Jason Tsai: Yes, we're still on track. I think Wallace had mentioned that we're well on track to achieve that 5% to 10% of our overall revenue coming from MonTitan exiting this year. So we are confident that we can achieve that. In terms of where we're seeing more contribution, certainly, initially, we're seeing more contribution from TLC-based solutions. but we are seeing early QLC shipments that will begin late this year. But we don't expect QLC to become more meaningful until probably late '27 into '28 as 2 terabit dies become more affordable.

Operator: And the next question comes from the line of Mehdi Hosseini from SFG.

Mehdi Hosseini: I think it will be very helpful for us and the investment community if you guys could elaborate on the revenue mix by end market, like enterprise, consumer and auto and how it would map to specific products? And I understand you don't want to be specific, but any kind of a qualitative view on how end market and products are mapping will be great. And I have a follow-up.

Chia-Chang Kou: I think as we said in the past, all our product lines are growing in 2026. Of course, SSD, I think because the PC market unit declined. But however, due to the market share gain, we continue to grow 50% compared with the last year first half. Our enterprise because the base is small, so we grow faster enterprise controller. And for Ferri and for automotive and Boot Drives, we do have multiple major customers supporting our growth trends. So we expect to see continued growth through the 2026 and to 2027.

Jason Tsai: I think another way to look at it also is the majority of eMMC & UFS is really going to be consumer-centric. Today, SSD controller sales, the majority of that is going to be consumer-centric going to edge SSD controllers. But certainly, as we exit this year, getting to that 5% to 10% coming from MonTitan contribution. Ferri and Boot Drives, Ferri for automotive and enterprise Boot Drive solutions, again, you can see -- you can imagine those are going to be more -- less consumer-centric.

Mehdi Hosseini: Okay. Moving on to my next question, the 2-terabit die and the timing of the [ QLC ] ramp. It's been more than a year of waiting. And I'm just wondering if Wallace could share with us, is there a qualification that is an issue? Is that the capacity? Or is there something else? And I'm asking this question in the context of would this actually provide an opportunity for controller suppliers like Silicon Motion? Or is it just a manufacturing ramp that is delayed? Any color would be great.

Chia-Chang Kou: So I think you asked a very good question. We have been waiting for also a very long time, too. The 2 terabit QLC is supposed to be the great darling for the NAND industry and to drive the QLC-based storage SSD to be the next level. However, due to the price increase, supply shortage, I think high-capacity data storage drive is less attractive because the price is too high. And we also see the DRAM NAND maker, the [indiscernible] putting more focus and CapEx into the DRAM HBM. That's why the development for 2 terabit have to fine-tune the quality to next level is take a much longer time.

So this is why at the current market situation, [indiscernible], I think the DDR5 HBM is more attractive and driving more high profit. But it just takes some time we believe because still high demand for the -- through the AI inference for the data storage. So demand for storage is much bigger than the current supply. And through the new CapEx, we see the arrangement 2028 will see meaningful recovery from NAND supply. And we see -- that's why we see all the NAND makers should have a 2 terabit QLC by that time.

Jason Tsai: And I want to make it clear, Mehdi, that the delays here are on availability of NAND side. Our controllers are here. Our controllers are ready. As we said, we're going to be starting to ramp -- early ramp of some of the QLC-based solutions with our customers by the end of this year. So this isn't something that's a controller issue. This is an industry availability issue of the NAND.

Operator: We will now take our next question. And the next question comes from the line of Matthew Bryson of Wedbush.

Matthew Bryson: Congratulations on the great results. Just with gross margins, given how strong the embedded piece was and that's typically a lower gross margin segment for Silicon Motion. I would have expected a little bit of a headwind there. Can you talk a little bit about the puts and the takes that affected the gross margin line in Q2?

Jason Tsai: Yes. So I think what we've always said is that our MonTitan controllers are margin accretive. And so as those have begun to ramp, that's been able to help offset and drive strong gross margins for us here in the second quarter as well as in the back half of the year. The back half of the year, we're also going to benefit from additional growth in our PCIe 5 controllers, for example. So that's -- all of these things are going to be margin accretive. That's going to offset some of the margin pressure that we see from the solutions business.

Matthew Bryson: And Jason, just when we're thinking about things moving forward with MonTitan seemingly being as successful as it's been. I know longer term, you talked about kind of gross margins being a little bit below 50%. Should we be rethinking that if MonTitan is going to ramp like this? Any commentary there would be really helpful.

Jason Tsai: Yes. I think we're still comfortable with the 48% to 50%. As I think we've said in the past, we're going to see a little variability to that depending on mix in any given period. So we're still targeting 48% to 50%. Certainly, in certain periods like Q2, Q3, when we're seeing a little bit above that, we're certainly going to be able to take advantage of some of these mix benefits in the near term. But long term, we still expect to be in that 48% to 50%.

Operator: The next question now comes from the line of Sebastien Naji of William Blair.

Sebastien Cyrus Naji: congrats On another quarter of record results here. First, I just wanted to ask about what you're seeing in the mobile market and specifically at the Chinese smartphone makers. Last night, Qualcomm reported and posited that calendar Q2 will be the trough for China handset demand in their business. And given your exposure to some of those vendors, could you maybe just comment on whether you're seeing the same signals that point to a potential recovery in the second half or if you're seeing anything different?

Chia-Chang Kou: Yes. We see the China smartphone market is very challenging due to the price increase of both LPDDR5 and also the storage product. And for especially value line, I think they suffer much more because if you're looking for the DRAM and the NAND, almost 56% of the total [ BOM ] cost for the low-end smartphone. So this is a challenge. But however, because we work with the NAND maker outsourcing to us in certain models and module maker continue to gain market share and we benefit from collaborating with the smartphone maker directly through the QLC development.

So we see our demand for smartphone for our UFS and eMMC continue to grow from Q2 and also moving to next quarter. I think we do not have a significant market share in the low end. That's why the impact for our business is relatively small.

Sebastien Cyrus Naji: Got it. Okay. Okay. That's helpful. And then maybe for my follow-up, just on the Boot Drive business. Can you comment on whether you're starting to see the benefit of BlueField-4 sales in either Q2 or your Q3 guidance as NVIDIA starts to ramp their Vera Rubin platform? Or has much of the growth so far been tied to the first-generation BlueField-3 program?

Chia-Chang Kou: We cannot comment specific regarding the time, but I think the BlueField-4 definitely will go with customers' announcement, right? But we do have a pretty large share for BlueField supply for the Boot Drive. So we're very happy when they ramp up in the second half of this year.

Operator: And our next question comes from the line of Craig Ellis of B. Riley Securities.

Craig Ellis: Team, congratulations on the AI solution evolution that you're engineering with the business. Wallace, I wanted to start by seeing if you could characterize the growth that we could expect to see in the Ferri and DPU business over the next few quarters versus what we've just seen that 110% rise. And similarly, help us frame the right expectations for MonTitan. And I wanted to see if in so doing, you could also help us understand if you thought the MonTitan business could over time rise to the size of what you're seeing with Ferri and DPU?

Chia-Chang Kou: Yes. We cannot comment specific customer. But what I can tell you our Boot Drive business is going to grow very strong, not just through one customer through multiple customers. We said last time, our Boot Drive not only winning for DPU, also winning for TPU and the telco company, and we see we're engaged with the leading server maker, too. So our Boot Drive will grow very broadly. But definitely with the leading GPU company, it will go even much stronger and even for next year. Our MonTitan is very exciting. We have 2 Tier 1 customers ramping for the second quarter. We added 5 more customers coming in the second half.

And we believe next year, we're going to ramp much more revenue growth than this year. And with our PCIe Gen 6 and much broader design win even before we tape out, so we have very, very high confidence our MonTitan Gen 5, Gen 4 going to carry significant growth for the company for long-term growth and profitability.

Jason Tsai: I'd also point out that our solutions business in Boot Drive -- just a reminder, it's controller plus NAND. So ASPs are going to be naturally much higher than what you're going to see on a controller only. So while certainly, we're excited about the scale and opportunity MonTitan, just keep that difference in mind where ASPs are going to be certainly lower on MonTitan than relative to the Boot Drive side.

Craig Ellis: Yes. And that really relates to my follow-up question, Jason. So thanks for the color. And the question is this, given the company's unusually long-and-broad expertise with NAND makers as a controller designer and given the evolution we're seeing in the memory industry, where customers really want full solutions, to what extent are customers asking for more of a full solution beyond what you're providing today in businesses that may be auto-related or associated with MonTitan? And to what extent would that look attractive for you as a way to further evolve the business model?

Chia-Chang Kou: Yes, you raised a pretty good question. I think the today, MonTitan controller business are totally independent of Boot Drive business. However, I think in certain cases, we see the added value together as the package sales and penetration. And because we do see our Boot Drive solution business have very unique position because, first of all, NAND maker does not have a enterprise SSD controller. Second, they have less interest to invest for because it's a rather smaller market compared with the enterprise SSD solution. So we are in a very unique position to grow the enterprise Boot Drive business.

At the same time, we can also offer the MonTitan controller business together to support the Tier 1 customers who don't get the enough supply from NAND maker directly. So that is how we play and try to grow together. So far, MonTitan, because we already have very, very strong momentum, and we have -- we don't even have enough R&D resources to support so many projects, it's very exciting to see the position we are today, but we'll continue to invest, and we're definitely going to see much stronger growth in 2027.

Operator: Our next question now comes from the line of Shubham Sigania from JPM.

Gokul Hariharan: Yes. This is Gokul from JPMorgan. So first question on the boot drive market, Wallace, could you help us kind of size this market a little bit because it seems like this market is growing much faster and become much larger than what we would have expected or even you would have expected maybe a year back when you outlined this market for us? And secondly, could you also address how the market share and competition you're expecting to shape up here, given it looks like right now, Silicon Motion is kind of large majority of the market, do you feel like there will be some competition entering this market in the next maybe 1 or 2 generations?

Chia-Chang Kou: Okay. I think the Boot Drive business have a very, very wide range opportunity. First of all, near CPU Boot Drive with conventional enterprise controller with DRAM together, because with DRAM, you have a much better random write performance and with low latency. So that's for server CPU, doesn't matter Intel or AMD or even Vera, they have Boot Drive with DRAM. That business belongs to NAND maker. It's conventional, traditional. We don't compete that sector. However, I think some of server makers come to Silicon Motion, they will like have a solution. So we do provide some controller to either NAND maker or to module maker to support that portion with the DRAM for boot drive.

But for the rest of the other sector like DPU, like TPU, MPU, like switch, like NVLink switch like Ethernet switch, the boot drive, they need -- and today, they favor [ DRAM ] because the cost is better without DRAM. And we have a specific security support and performance also very good. And as long as we can secure the NAND supply, that portion is really our crown jewelry to grow in the next few years. We do see the demand is stronger because the Boot Drive number per server rack, that's huge. That's more than 30, 40, it depends the server rack. So this is a really great opportunity we see.

And not only the number of Boot Drive also capacity might be increased in the next few years, right? So this really can boost our sales revenue growth and the top line and the bottom line.

Gokul Hariharan: Any thoughts on competition, Wallace, from either regular NAND makers or any of the other module makers that you do see coming into this market? Or do you think you've got this largely locked down for the next couple of generations?

Chia-Chang Kou: So far, we see we are comfortable in [ current ] position. We do not see more competition and really to NAND maker because the [ density ] is really 256 gigabytes, 512 gigabytes compared with enterprise drive, 16 terabytes, 36 terabytes is much, much smaller. So we don't see competition from NAND maker come here. And we are largest company, we also don't see the competition from module maker either.

Gokul Hariharan: Understood. That's clear. My second question is on MonTitan. And could you talk a little bit about your market opportunity, especially as you migrate to PCIe Gen 6 with your next-generation MonTitan platform? What is the competitive landscape looking like? Because as I remember, several enterprise controller companies are kind of terminating or slowing down their development in PCIe Gen 6. So could you help us understand like your market opportunity when it comes to MonTitan with PCIe Gen 6. I think originally, it was mostly about QLC, but it definitely seems like they have kind of expanded beyond just the QLC opportunity to kv cache offloading and some of the TLC opportunities stuff.

Chia-Chang Kou: I think our MonTitan Gen 5 has already set a foundation for our customer. So when we develop Gen 6 not only Gen 6, Gen 5 customers are signing, but we attract many Tier 1 customers from NAND maker and CSP. So there's more than a dozen Tier 1 customers waiting for MonTitan PCI Gen 6 sample. And this will have a very unique architecture we have -- we offer, particular focus on either AI inference, especially around the NVIDIA CMX architecture, but also particularly for the data storage, right? So we have multiple dimension and support and support multi-host and also it will be very efficient under the new AI route.

And we work with closely with the NAND maker and also leading server maker as well as the CSP. And so this particular strong feature, we exclusively designed for certain customers. We believe when MonTitan PCIe Gen 6 start to ramp will be much stronger and faster, bigger than our PCIe Gen 5.

Gokul Hariharan: Got it. Any idea about how much of the market can you address with the PCIe Gen 6 solution? Do you think you can address maybe 30%, 40% of the market already with that or that is too high an expectation?

Chia-Chang Kou: Well, we set the market just a minimum 15% to 20% at the beginning. Hopefully, it can grow faster.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] And next question comes from the line of Suji Desilva of ROTH Capital.

Sujeeva De Silva: Congratulations on the progress here. Maybe the first question for Jason. With the mix that's steadily shifting, would we think that seasonality would be more muted in the '27 time frame or '28 perhaps and linearity be greater, more steady? Or would that still be kind of a further out trend?

Jason Tsai: Yes. We're not going to comment on '27 yet at this time. We're only guiding 1 quarter out. So stay tuned on that. To your point, there are a lot of moving pieces depending on how quickly certain businesses scale, that could certainly limit the seasonality that we historically would see. But right now, given how much we're in the early stages of some of these businesses ramping and some of these new customers coming on, it's hard for me to say right now, and we're not guiding that far out.

Sujeeva De Silva: Fair enough, Jason. And then maybe the second question for, Wallace, perhaps. The Ferri road map, how are you evolving that to support newer end markets like robotics? And when might that be a meaningful contributor? How far out can that be?

Chia-Chang Kou: It's a very good question, and we have been constantly monitoring the survey and engage with robot developers from China and U.S., also including the drone. And so we see the drone will come in earlier with a high volume and robot will probably come later. But however, the diversify is so many new opportunity for the storage and not just one solution per robot, it's multiple. So there's many -- we would like to engage and also provide certain reference as well as the custom design to show the differentiation with the robot maker.

And now I think the initial for next year, the volume is still pretty small, but we believe 2030 will be much higher volume, and we want start in the early stage and make sure we can occupy the higher market share.

Operator: Next is a follow-up question from the line of Mehdi Hosseini from SIG.

Mehdi Hosseini: A couple of follow-ups. First one, would it be possible if you could just elaborate on the mix of eMMC & UFS, either the mix of the specific product or mix by like a smartphone versus other consumer electronics? And I do have another follow-up.

Jason Tsai: So within the eMMC & UFS business, majority of revenue comes from UFS just given that it's a much higher ASP product. Unit volumes in eMMC are still very strong. But given the much lower ASPs in eMMC, it's a much smaller -- it's a smaller contributor to our overall revenue. The vast majority of our UFS business is going to smartphones. The majority of our eMMC business is going to really more IoT consumer-centric connected devices.

Mehdi Hosseini: Got you. And then I'm not asking for a guide, but when I look into 2027, your commentary and excitement around new product ramp suggests to me that Ferri and Boot Drive could at least be 1/3 of your revenue mix. Is that in the ballpark?

Jason Tsai: Look, I think certainly, the backlog we have and the strength we're seeing in the pipeline with our customers and new customers ramping, I think that's certainly a possibility.

Operator: We have now reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I'll now turn the conference back to Mr. Wallace Kou for closing remarks.

Chia-Chang Kou: Thank you, everyone, for joining us today and for your continuing interest in Silicon Motion. We will be attending several investor conferences over the next few months. The schedule of these events will be posted on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website, and we look forward to speaking with you at this event.

Operator: Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect your lines.