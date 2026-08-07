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Wed, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Doug Black

Chief Financial Officer - Eric Elema

SVP, Strategy and Development - Daniel Laughlin

TAKEAWAYS

Net Sales -- $1.53 billion, representing 5% growth driven by price inflation and contributions from acquisitions.

-- $1.53 billion, representing 5% growth driven by price inflation and contributions from acquisitions. Organic Daily Sales -- Increased 1%, reflecting 3% price inflation offset by a 2% decline in organic volume.

-- Increased 1%, reflecting 3% price inflation offset by a 2% decline in organic volume. Gross Margin -- 36.9%, an improvement of 50 basis points due to higher price realization and growth in private brand sales.

-- 36.9%, an improvement of 50 basis points due to higher price realization and growth in private brand sales. Adjusted EBITDA -- $237.2 million, an increase of 5% compared to the prior year period.

-- $237.2 million, an increase of 5% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin -- 15.5%, remaining flat as gross margin expansion was offset by higher operating expenses.

-- 15.5%, remaining flat as gross margin expansion was offset by higher operating expenses. Net Income -- $139.3 million, an 8% increase resulting from higher gross profit.

-- $139.3 million, an 8% increase resulting from higher gross profit. Share Repurchases -- $94 million for 797,000 shares during the second quarter, with an additional $10 million repurchased in July.

-- $94 million for 797,000 shares during the second quarter, with an additional $10 million repurchased in July. Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance -- $425 million to $455 million, including a negative impact of $4 million to $5 million from an extra 53rd week in the fiscal calendar.

-- $425 million to $455 million, including a negative impact of $4 million to $5 million from an extra 53rd week in the fiscal calendar. Acquisition Contribution -- $49.2 million, adding 3% to net sales growth during the quarter.

-- $49.2 million, adding 3% to net sales growth during the quarter. Agronomics Performance -- Organic daily sales increased 5%, driven by 4% price inflation and 1% volume growth.

-- Organic daily sales increased 5%, driven by 4% price inflation and 1% volume growth. Landscape Products Performance -- Organic daily sales remained flat as 3% pricing gains were offset by volume weakness in residential markets.

-- Organic daily sales remained flat as 3% pricing gains were offset by volume weakness in residential markets. New Residential Construction Outlook -- Management expects this segment to be down high single digits for the full year 2026.

-- Management expects this segment to be down high single digits for the full year 2026. Repair and Upgrade Market Outlook -- Demand is projected to decline approximately mid-single digits for the full year.

-- Demand is projected to decline approximately mid-single digits for the full year. Maintenance Market Outlook -- Expected to grow modestly in 2026 following steady demand in the first half.

-- Expected to grow modestly in 2026 following steady demand in the first half. SG&A Expenses -- $370.7 million, or 24.2% of net sales, an increase of 30 basis points driven by higher fuel and health care costs.

-- $370.7 million, or 24.2% of net sales, an increase of 30 basis points driven by higher fuel and health care costs. Digital Sales -- Increased over 50% year over year on siteone.com, with active digital users growing by 40%.

-- Increased over 50% year over year on siteone.com, with active digital users growing by 40%. Private Brand Growth -- Sales of Pro-Trade products increased nearly 50% during the quarter.

-- Sales of Pro-Trade products increased nearly 50% during the quarter. Inventory -- $1.09 billion, an increase from $876.5 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

-- $1.09 billion, an increase from $876.5 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Available Liquidity -- $530 million at quarter end, including $87 million of cash on hand and $443 million in ABL Facility capacity.

-- $530 million at quarter end, including $87 million of cash on hand and $443 million in ABL Facility capacity. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA -- 1.3x, which management noted is within the target range of 1x to 2x.

-- 1.3x, which management noted is within the target range of 1x to 2x. Commodity Pricing Impact -- Prices for grass seed and PVC pipe declined by 9% and 4% respectively during the quarter.

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RISKS

Elema stated, "While pricing was solid in the second quarter, there remains a high degree of uncertainty for the rest of the year given the ongoing disruption in the Middle East and related volatility in commodities," noting that pricing might not accelerate meaningfully in the second half.

Black stated, "I think what we've seen this year is that starts are down mid-single digits, but completions are down high-single digits," highlighting increased weakness in the new residential construction market.

SUMMARY

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE +5.42%) reported second quarter results where price increases and acquisition growth offset volume declines in residential construction and renovation end markets. Management indicated that while the Central region maintained double-digit organic growth, Sunbelt markets including California and Texas faced demand challenges and weather-related disruptions. The company continues to prioritize capital allocation toward share repurchases and its acquisition pipeline while implementing cost-management actions to maintain margins against inflationary pressures in fuel and labor.

CEO Black noted that the repair and upgrade market has "taken another step down this year" due to volatile energy costs and high interest rates affecting consumer confidence.

Management reported that customers engaged with the company digitally are gaining market share faster than the company average, with total sales growth for digital users outperforming the overall base.

CEO Black explained that maintenance volumes were negatively impacted in the short term as "customers adjust to meet fixed budgets" following double-digit price increases in fertilizer.

The company amended its ABL Facility during the quarter to extend the maturity date to April 2031, providing long-term financial flexibility.

SVP Laughlin stated the acquisition pipeline remains active and healthy, with the company expecting to close more deals during the remainder of the year following the $110 million in acquired trailing sales year-to-date.

Management is targeting flat SG&A as a percentage of net sales for the full year through operational initiatives and tighter management of discretionary spending.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Agronomics : Products such as fertilizers, grass seed, and pest control solutions used for turf and plant health.

: Products such as fertilizers, grass seed, and pest control solutions used for turf and plant health. Hardscapes : Heavy landscaping materials including pavers, natural stones, blocks, and outdoor lighting fixtures.

: Heavy landscaping materials including pavers, natural stones, blocks, and outdoor lighting fixtures. Organic Daily Sales : Net sales from branches owned for at least four full fiscal quarters, adjusted for the number of business days in the period.

: Net sales from branches owned for at least four full fiscal quarters, adjusted for the number of business days in the period. ABL Facility : An asset-based lending credit facility secured by a company's assets, typically inventory and accounts receivable.

: An asset-based lending credit facility secured by a company's assets, typically inventory and accounts receivable. Pro-Trade : One of the proprietary private brands developed by the company for professional landscape contractors.

: One of the proprietary private brands developed by the company for professional landscape contractors. Urea: A common nitrogen-release chemical used in fertilizers, often subject to commodity price volatility.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the SiteOne Landscape Supply Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Eric Elema, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

Eric Elema: Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We issued our second quarter 2026 earnings press release this morning and posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations portion of our website at investors.siteone.com. I am joined today by Doug Black, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Daniel Laughlin, SVP, Strategy and Development. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's press release, slide presentation and the statements made during this call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections.

Such risks and uncertainties include the factors set forth in the earnings release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. A reconciliation of these measures can be found in our earnings release and in the slide presentation. I would now like to turn the call over to Doug Black.

Doug Black: Thank you, Eric. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. We delivered a solid second quarter performance with 5% growth in net sales and adjusted EBITDA, 8% growth in net income and strong cash flow despite softer end markets. Our teams executed well throughout the quarter, driving our commercial and operational initiatives while continuing to manage our SG&A spending tightly. We also took advantage of our strong cash flow and recent share price weakness and returned over $100 million to shareholders through our share repurchase program while maintaining a strong balance sheet to invest in our business and pursue attractive acquisition opportunities.

While market conditions remain challenging, we continue to focus on serving our customers, gaining market share, expanding our EBITDA margin and strengthening the business to drive future performance and growth. Our acquisitions are performing well, and we have an active pipeline of opportunities, which we expect will result in more acquisitions during the remainder of the year. Overall, we remain confident in the long-term opportunity ahead of us and believe our strategy, competitive position and execution capabilities will continue to differentiate SiteOne in the market. I will start today's call with a brief overview of our unique market position and our strategy, followed by highlights from the second quarter.

Eric will then walk you through our second quarter financial results in more detail and provide an update on our balance sheet and liquidity position. Daniel will discuss our acquisition strategy, and then I will come back to address our outlook and guidance for 2026 before taking your questions. As shown on Slide 4 of the earnings presentation, we have a strong footprint of more than 680 branches and five distribution centers across 45 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces. We are the clear industry leader, approximately 3x the size of our nearest competitor, yet we estimate that we only have about a 13% share of the very fragmented $36 billion wholesale landscaping products distribution market.

Note that the $36 billion total addressable market is a significant increase from the previous $25 billion estimate as it includes important adjacent product categories that we have entered over the past 5 years. Accordingly, our long-term opportunity to grow and gain market share remains significant. We have a balanced mix of business with 66% focused on maintenance, repair and upgrade, 20% focused on new residential construction and 14% on new commercial and recreational construction. As the only nationwide full product line wholesale distributor in the market, we also have an excellent balance across our product lines as well as geographically.

Our strategy to fill in our product lines across the U.S. and Canada, both organically and through acquisition, further strengthens this balance over time. Overall, our end market mix broad product portfolio and geographic coverage offers us multiple avenues to grow and create value for our customers and suppliers while providing important resiliency in softer markets, like the market we are in today. Turning to Slide 5. Our strategy remains straightforward and unchanged. Leverage the strengths of both a large nationwide organization and our very experienced and highly entrepreneurial local teams.

Our goal is to fully utilize our scale, resources and capabilities in support of local execution to deliver superior value to our customers and suppliers in every market that we serve. We do this through our focused commercial and operational initiatives which not only build a long-term competitive advantage for all our stakeholders but also help us overcome the near-term headwinds. These initiatives are complemented by our acquisition strategy, which fills in our product portfolio, moves us into new geographic markets and adds terrific new talent to SiteOne. Taken all together, we expect our strategy to create superior value for our shareholders through organic growth, acquisition growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

At our Investor Day in June, we described our strategy and initiatives in detail and outline our financial targets through 2030. The current challenging end markets, the execution of our strategy, we believe, allows us to outperform the market organically while leveraging acquisition growth and EBITDA margin expansion to deliver solid financial progress. We expect our progress to accelerate as end markets return to normal growth. Accordingly, we remain highly focused on executing our commercial and operational initiatives, strengthening the business and continuously improving areas that are within our control. On Slide 6, you can see our strong track record over the last 10 years with consistent organic and acquisition growth.

As mentioned, we expect to continue driving organic and acquisition growth while recovering and expanding our EBITDA margin significantly over the coming years. Our ability to deliver EBITDA margin expansion in both soft and healthy market conditions, is expected to yield attractive EBITDA growth and improve return on invested capital in the coming years. Finally, with our strong cash flow, we can support our strategy and return capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program. Overall, we are well positioned to create solid value for our shareholders in 2026 and significant value over the longer term.

We have completed 108 acquisitions across all product lines since the start of 2014, adding approximately $2.2 billion in trailing 12-month sales to SiteOne which demonstrates the strength and durability of our acquisition strategy. Our pipeline of potential deals remains robust, and we expect to continue adding and integrating more companies in 2026 to support our growth. Given the fragmented nature of our industry and our current market share, we believe that we can add over $2 billion of acquired trailing 12 months revenue to SiteOne over the next 10 years.

Slide 7 shows the long runway that we have ahead in filling in our product portfolio, which we aim to do primarily through acquisition, especially in the nursery, hardscapes and landscape supplies categories. We are well connected with the best companies in our industry and expect to continue filling in these markets systematically over the next decade. I will now discuss some of our second quarter performance highlights as shown on Slide 8. Net sales increased 5% to $1.53 billion during the quarter with 1% organic daily sales growth and 3% sales growth added through acquisitions.

We believe that new residential landscaping demand is down high single digits, and demand in repair and upgrade is down mid-single digits this year, reflecting the decline in new home completions and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. Additionally, we believe that end market demand for maintenance products has been negatively impacted in the short term by the recent significant price increases as customers adjust to meet fixed budgets. Accordingly, even though we believe that we are outperforming the market through our commercial initiatives, we were unable to fully offset end market declines, resulting in a 2% decline and sales volume during the quarter. Pricing increased by 3% year-over-year during the quarter, yielding the 1% organic daily sales growth.

Gross profit increased 6% to approximately $565 million, and gross margin improved 50 basis points to 36.9%. The improvement reflects increased price realization, along with execution of our commercial initiatives, including continued strong growth in private brands and with small customers, and excellent management of fuel surcharges in response to higher delivery expense. SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased 30 basis points during the quarter as our operational initiatives and tight management of spending were more than offset by higher fuel cost, increased health care expenses and ongoing cost inflation.

Given the market weakness, we are taking additional actions during the remainder of the year, which we expect will achieve approximately flat SG&A as a percentage of net sales for the year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $237.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin was maintained at 15.5%. Year-to-date, we have improved adjusted EBITDA margin by 20 basis points, and we expect to continue expanding adjusted EBITDA margin in the second half and for the full year 2026 despite the softer markets. In terms of initiatives, we continue to make solid progress during the quarter despite the lower end market demand, executing specific actions to improve our customer experience, drive organic sales growth, expand gross margin and manage SG&A.

For organic growth and gross margin expansion, we achieved good organic daily sales growth with our small customers and grew our Pro-Trade Solstice and portfolio of private brand products collectively by 40% during the quarter. A percentage of branches with bilingual capability is nearly 70% despite adding 12 Reinders branches without this capability, continue to execute our Hispanic marketing strategy to drive growth in this important customer segment. We increased our digital sales on siteone.com by over 50% year-to-date versus the prior year period, while also increasing our regular active users by approximately 40%.

We believe we are gaining market share with the customers who are engaged with us digitally as we achieved strong positive total sales growth with these customers during the quarter. siteone.com helps customers to be more efficient, helps us to increase market share while making our associates more productive, a true win-win-win. On the SG&A front, we continued to lower our net delivery expense during the second quarter as a result of increased efficiency along with improved pricing. As mentioned, our teams have done a good job of working with our customers to pass through fuel surcharges to mitigate the significant near-term increases in fuel costs.

We expect to reduce net delivery expense in 2026 and for the next several years as we execute our local market delivery strategy and best practices. We also continue to achieve improved profitability with our underperforming branches or focused branches during the quarter, though they were also negatively affected by low organic daily sales growth. We expect to drive steady improvement with these branches in 2026, which should accelerate with more normal end market demand in the coming years. In total, our ability to execute our commercial and operational initiatives, we believe enables us to outperform the market and deliver EBITDA margin expansion despite lower end market demand.

Furthermore, we expect these initiatives to help us drive organic growth and expand our adjusted EBITDA margin over the next several years towards our 2030 targets. On the acquisition front, we have added two companies to our family so far in 2026 with approximately $110 million in trailing 12-month sales, including Reinders, a strong market leader in the Midwest for irrigation, agronomics and lighting products. We have an active pipeline of additional companies, and we expect to close more acquisitions during the remainder of the year. An experienced acquisition team, broad and deep relationships with the best companies, a strong balance sheet and an exceptional reputation as the acquirer of choice.

We remain well positioned to grow consistently through acquisition for many years in the very fragmented wholesale landscape supply distribution market. Now Eric will walk you through the quarter in more detail. Eric?

Eric Elema: Thanks, Doug. I'll begin on Slide 9 with some highlights of our second quarter results. Net sales increased 5% to approximately $1.53 billion during the quarter compared to approximately $1.46 billion for the prior year period. Organic daily sales increased 1%, driven by price inflation in response to rising costs and the benefit of our commercial initiatives, partially offset by softer end markets. Acquisition sales, which include sales attributable to acquisitions completed in 2025 and 2026, contributed approximately $49 million or 3% to net sales growth during the quarter. From a demand perspective, as Doug mentioned, we continue to experience challenging conditions in our end markets.

Organic volume declined approximately 2% during the quarter due to weakness in the new residential construction and repair and upgrade end markets. Pricing contributed approximately 3% during the quarter which was generally in line with our expectations coming out of the first quarter. The year-over-year price increases reflect supply dynamics and higher transportation costs. In addition, we benefited from the tariff-related price increases that were implemented in 2025. Pricing was positive for most of our product categories and more than offset the deflationary impacts of grass seed and PVC pipe where prices were down by 9% and 4%, respectively, for the quarter. For the full year, we expect pricing to contribute approximately 3% to our results.

While pricing was solid in the second quarter, there remains a high degree of uncertainty for the rest of the year given the ongoing disruption in the Middle East and related volatility in commodities. In addition, we lapped the 2025 tariff-related price increases for the remainder of the year. Consequently, we believe pricing is more likely to track near 3% in the second half of the year, rather than accelerate meaningfully from current levels. From a regional perspective, performance varied significantly by market. The Central region continues to be our strongest performer achieving double-digit organic growth for the second quarter following the same result for the first quarter.

However, the Sunbelt remained challenged, particularly California, Arizona and Texas, where organic sales were down due to weaker demand in the new residential construction and repair and upgrade end markets. Texas also experienced a meaningful amount of rain during the second quarter. Although weather did not have a broad negative impact on our overall sales performance for the quarter. Organic daily sales for agronomic products which include fertilizer and control products, ice melt and equipment, increased 5% for the second quarter due to price inflation resulting from rising product costs. Agronomic volume growth was 1% for the quarter against a difficult comparison to the prior year period.

We believe the higher prices for certain agronomic products like fertilizer have also reduced short-term volume as our customers deal with fixed maintenance budgets. Organic daily sales for landscaping products, which include irrigation, nursery, hardscapes, outdoor lighting and landscape accessories, were flat in the second quarter compared to the prior year period reflecting weakness in new residential construction in softer repair and upgrade activity. Gross profit increased 6% to approximately $565 million and gross margin improved 50 basis points to 36.9% during the quarter. The improvement was driven by price realization and execution of our commercial initiatives including continued private brand and small customer growth.

Pro-Trade Private brand sales increased nearly 50% in the quarter compared to the same period last year. And small customer growth also remained strong both of which supported gross margin performance. These benefits were partially offset by the dilutive effect of freight and distribution costs resulting from higher fuel prices, the addition of our fifth distribution center this year that wasn't operational in the prior year period and continued deflation in certain commodity products. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to approximately $371 million for the second quarter from $349 million for the same period last year.

SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased approximately 30 basis points to 24.2%, driven primarily by the modest organic daily sales growth during the quarter. Acquisitions accounted for approximately half of the total year-over-year increase in SG&A for the second quarter. SG&A in the base business on an adjusted basis increased approximately 3.5% compared to the prior year period. The increase in base business SG&A was due primarily to higher health care expenses and fuel cost inflation. Effective tax rate was 25.7% for the second quarter compared to 25.4% for the prior year period, primarily due to higher state income tax expense. No excess tax benefits were recognized in the second quarter or the prior year period.

We continue to expect the effective tax rate for fiscal 2026 will be between 25% and 26% excluding discrete items such as excess tax benefits. Net income attributable to SiteOne increased 8% to $139.3 million compared to $129.0 million in the prior year period. The improvement primarily reflects gross margin expansion, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses and continued market-related volume pressure. Our weighted average diluted share count was approximately 44.4 million during the second quarter compared to approximately $45.1 million for the same period last year. In the second quarter, we repurchased approximately 797,000 shares for approximately $94 million at an average price of $117.63 per share.

This was our largest share repurchase quarter since we initiated the plan in October 2022. Post quarter end, we repurchased an additional 101,000 shares for approximately $10 million, bringing year-to-date repurchases through July to 1.053 million shares for approximately $124 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $237.2 million compared to $226.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.5% was consistent with the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA includes $1.3 million attributable to noncontrolling interest. During the quarter, we acquired the remaining 25% interest in Devil Mountain Wholesale Nursery and now own 100% of the business. Now I'll provide a brief update on our balance sheet and cash flow statement, as shown on Slide 10.

Working capital at the end of the quarter was approximately $1.10 billion compared to $1.06 billion at the end of the same period last year. Cash provided by operating activities increased approximately $17 million to $153 million, due primarily to higher net income and a positive contribution from working capital changes. We made cash investments of approximately $15 million for the second quarter compared to approximately $17 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the quarter were approximately $18 million compared to approximately $14 million for the same period last year due to increased investments in our branch locations and branch equipment.

Net debt at quarter end was approximately $556 million compared to approximately $532 million for the prior year period. Net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA was 1.3x which is within our range of 1x to 2x and unchanged compared to the same time last year. Available liquidity at the end of the quarter totaled approximately $530 million, consisting of $87 million of cash on hand and approximately $443 million of available borrowing capacity under our ABL Facility. During the quarter, we amended our ABL Facility to, among other things, extend the maturity date to April 2031, further strengthening our financial position.

As a reminder, our priority from a balance sheet and liquidity perspective is to maintain our financial strength and flexibility so that we can execute our growth strategy in all market environments. I will now turn the call over to Daniel for an update on our acquisition strategy.

Daniel Laughlin: Thanks, Eric. As shown on Slide 11, we did not complete an acquisition during the second quarter, However, our acquisition pipeline remains active and healthy. We continue to engage with a large number of high-quality businesses across the landscape supply industry and remain encouraged by both the quality and quantity of opportunities we are seeing. Our focus remains on building long-term value through disciplined acquisitions that strengthen our product offering, expand our capabilities and enhance our local market positions. As a reminder, we completed two acquisitions earlier this year that together represented approximately $110 million of trailing 12-month sales. These acquisitions further strengthened our position in attractive local markets while adding talented teams and new capabilities to the SiteOne platform.

The integration of these businesses is on track and we are pleased with their performance and strategic fit. We continue to drive steady acquisition growth with a focus on building strong relationships with potential targets that lead to negotiated deals when they are ready to sell. Many of our most successful acquisitions have resulted from relationships that we have developed over many years. In many cases, we are meeting with owners long before they're actively considering a transaction. Our reputation is the acquirer of choice, our commitment to preserving local relationships and cultures and our track record of successful acquisitions continue to differentiate SiteOne in the market. Overall, we remain confident in the long-term acquisition opportunity in front of us.

Our pipeline is active, our relationships remain strong, and our competitive advantages as a buyer continue to resonate with prospective sellers. We believe SiteOne remains uniquely positioned by a strong role in consolidating our industry for many years to come. I will now turn the call back to Doug.

Doug Black: Thanks, Daniel. I'll wrap up on Slide 13. We believe that the ongoing energy volatility, higher interest rates, weak consumer confidence and increased macroeconomic uncertainty are collectively having a negative effect on the already weak new residential construction end market and the typically more resilient repair and upgrade end market. These trends are more than offsetting modest growth in maintenance and flat new commercial construction. Pricing continues to be positive, and we believe that pricing will contribute approximately 3% to net sales growth for the full year. Overall, with the benefit of our commercial initiatives, we expect organic daily sales growth for the year to be flat to up 1%.

In terms of end markets, we are experiencing weakness in new residential construction demand, which comprises 20% of our sales, and we expect this market to be down high single digits for the full year 2026. New commercial construction demand, which represents 14% of our sales, has been solid so far, and we believe it will remain flat in 2026. Bidding activity from our project services teams continues to be slightly positive compared to the prior year, which is a good indicator of continued demand. We believe the repair and upgrade market, which represents 30% of our sales, was down in 2025 but seemed to have stabilized during the second half of last year.

However, with the increased macroeconomic uncertainty, volatile energy costs, high interest rates and continued weak consumer confidence we believe that repair and upgrade market has taken another step down this year. While the long-term fundamentals for this end market are strong, we believe that repair and upgrade demand will be down approximately mid-single digits in 2026. Lastly, in the maintenance end market, which represents 36% of our sales, we achieved excellent sales volume growth in 2025 as our teams gain profitable market share on top of the steady demand growth.

We have seen steady demand so far this year, though there seems to be some near-term volume reduction in response to higher fertilizer prices where the customers' maintenance budgets are fixed for the year. Overall, we expect the maintenance end market to grow modestly in 2026. In total, after almost 7 months of activity, we expect end market demand to be down this year with weakness in new residential construction and repair and upgrade more than offsetting modest growth in maintenance. Given this backdrop and with the benefit of our commercial initiatives and 3% growth in pricing, we expect our organic daily sales to be flat to up 1% for the full year 2026.

We expect gross margin in 2026 to be higher than 2025, driven by price realization and our commercial initiatives, partially offset by higher freight and logistics costs supporting our growth. Given the lower sales volume, we expect SG&A as a percent of net sales to be approximately flat for the full year with our operational initiatives and actions to reduce SG&A offsetting higher fuel costs and general cost inflation. Overall, we expect solid improvement in our adjusted EBITDA margin. In terms of acquisitions, as Daniel mentioned, we have a good pipeline of high-quality targets, and we expect to add more excellent companies to the SiteOne family during the remainder of the year. Lastly, we have an extra week in 2026.

Unfortunately, this extra week occurs in fiscal December during a very slow sales period, which is a traditionally loss-making period for SiteOne. As a result, we expect the extra week will reduce our adjusted EBITDA by $4 million to $5 million. All these factors in mind and including the negative effect of the 53rd week we expect our full year adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2026 to be in the range of $425 million to $455 million. This range does not factor in any contribution from unannounced acquisitions. In closing, I would like to sincerely thank all our SiteOne associates who continue to amaze me with their passion, commitment, teamwork and selfless service.

We have a tremendous team, and it is an honor to be joined with them as we deliver increasing value for all our stakeholders. I would also like to thank our suppliers for supporting us so strongly and our customers for allowing us to be their partner. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] First question comes from Ryan Merkel with William Blair.

Ryan Merkel: Doug, I wanted to start on the quarter and just the weaker volumes that you saw. It sounds like the biggest issue is new resi in the Sun Belt markets. What kind of negative growth are you seeing in the Sunbelt states for new resi. And then it sounds like R&R took a step down, which product categories are you seeing the biggest impact there? And is that broad-based across the country for the R&R market?

Doug Black: Yes. So new residential, yes, we've seen some increased weakness. If you look at last year, starts were down significantly, completions were a little better than starts. And I think what we've seen this year is that starts are down mid-single digits, but completions are down high-single digits. And we're seeing worse than that in the Sunbelt, the California, Arizona, Texas and then better than that up in the Midwest. Overall, it's pretty broad-based, though in terms of residential outside of the kind of the Midwest we're seeing it across the Southeast, et cetera. So yes, so that market is kind of weaker than expected. Remodel is broad-based. Our remodel products, hardscapes and lighting are good barometers of our model.

And yes, it is broad-based across the country. Obviously, it's a little worse than some of those Sun Belt areas. But we really think that's just a matter of the Iran war, the volatility in energy we consume, all the factors that typically support remodel really aren't there this year. We feel good about the markets long term, and we think it will snap back. And it has the opportunity to snap back faster, we believe, than residential. But right now, it's taken another step down. It's pretty weak. And we see those in those products. Obviously, we talk to our vendors and our partners.

And so we have pretty good confidence that market's just taking another step down, hopefully, it will stabilize at the current levels.

Ryan Merkel: Okay. Got it. That's helpful. And then my second question, how are you thinking about volumes in the third quarter? It looks like maybe down 2% is a good starting point. And then comment on pricing, 3% for the year. It implies you're not getting a lot of traction in some of the PVC and fertilizer price increases. Is that the right read?

Doug Black: Yes. I think our volume outlook flat to up 1%, factors in the 3%. So that does assume kind of a 2% volume. We think the market is worse than that. We're getting a little bit -- we're gaining some market share to get us to that point. We'll see how it goes, but that's what we have factored in. Eric, you might want to talk specifically about price.

Eric Elema: So Yes. We will get a benefit from PVC. We'll see those price increases now play out in the second half. Some of the finished goods too, that we've talked about, price increases are in. They're more in the 3% to 5% range. But again, the offsets to that, that are keeping it around 3% for now is fertilizer wrote up in the second quarter, even a little higher than originally we thought into the double digits, has come back down in the single digits with the pressure on urea and those commodities. So it's kind of uncertain, and we baked in kind of uncertainty coming back from double digits to single digits, so a little bit of pressure there.

And then also, as I highlighted, we have fully lapped the tariff-related benefits that went in the second quarter last year. So in the second half of the year and originally how we thought about the year before the Middle East disruption is, there would be some downward pressure or comp on price. So those kind of balance out and get us into 3%. We do acknowledge if commodities were to rise again, that some of that pressure would go away and we could be higher than that 3% outlook. But where we sit today, we think that's a good read for now.

Operator: Next question, David Manthey with Baird.

David Manthey: First off, on -- just to check the metrics here, price and volume in both the agronomics and landscape products. Could you repeat that for me? I missed it on the monologue.

Eric Elema: Right. Price for agronomics with 4% for the quarter and volume was 1%.

David Manthey: And then landscape products?

Eric Elema: Landscape products were flat and price was 3%.

David Manthey: Okay. And then to touch on the fuel dynamics here, could you discuss the fuel impact as it relates to freight in and freight out? And just to clarify, the costs that you incur on fuel from your distribution centers to the branches. Does that fall into COGS, I would assume. And then as it relates to freight out on deliveries, have you been able to recoup that via surcharges? And then finally, on the freight in stuff, do you have a mechanism to recapture that as we move to the back half of the year? I know it's a lot, but it's a complex issue.

Eric Elema: Yes. On the delivery side or the freight outside, as we mentioned before, we implemented fuel surcharges right at the end of the first quarter. Those have been in place throughout the second quarter and continue today. We have managed the rise in the fuel cost impact to net neutral, but it is dilutive to SG&A as a percentage of net sales. On the freight in side, we've done -- we're doing a number of things from supply chain management to mitigate that cost. But those costs as they come in on the products are translated into price increases. So we're managing that to pass through.

There is a little bit of a dilutive effect that we've called out in the quarter, but we're doing the best to manage that.

Doug Black: And David, on the -- just to give a magnitude on the freight out side, that fuel increase adds about 15 basis to SG&A with an offsetting benefit to gross margin. So it's really a transfer between one from the other. And then like Eric said, on the inbound, we capture that naturally through our pricing adjustments.

David Manthey: Okay. And then just mechanically on the costs between distribution center and branch, where do those get picked up in the P&L?

Eric Elema: Yes. They're in cost of goods.

David Manthey: Those are in COGS too.

Operator: Next question, Mike Dahl with RBC Capital Markets.

Christopher Kalata: Chris on for Mike. Just going back to price, could you guys help flesh out just the grass seed and PVC expectation for the back half, how what that year-over-year change is going to look like?

Doug Black: Yes. Grass seed, so those price changes just have gone in effect here in July. So we've been in a number of years of deflation. We are expecting those price increases to translate from the low-single-digit to mid-single-digit range here in the second half of the year. Third quarter is our largest grass seed selling quarter, about 40% of grass seed sales occur in the third quarter. So there will be some benefit in the second half of the year from grass seed. PVC price increases went in during the second quarter. We'll start to see those benefits here in the second half. It is into soft -- softer end market.

So while we expect price to kind of hold up against the several years of high deflation, what kind of see how that plays out with price elasticity in the second half of the year.

Christopher Kalata: Got it. Okay. And then just on the SG&A and the stepped-up health care inflation you guys saw this quarter. Is that onetime? Or is that kind of something we should be modeling into the back half? Just any comments you can provide on drivers of year-over-year leverage in SG&A on the back half.

Eric Elema: Yes. Most of the 30 basis point improvement was made up with fuel inflation and then the higher health care cost. It was -- it's probably a little bit higher in the second quarter than we would expect it to be the rest of the year, but we do expect those to be higher the rest of the year, health care probably a little less than it was in the second quarter, but fuel inflation to continue for now for where it's been.

Operator: Next question from Charles Perron with Goldman Sachs.

Charles Perron-Piché: First, I just want to go back on the SG&A. You talked about SG&A leverage flat for the full year which represent an improvement versus the first half. I realize the improvement in volumes will be a key driver. But I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks additional actions to drive productivity. I guess, first, did I hear you correctly? And also, how do you think about the potential for additional actions to help you against the weaker market outlook?

Doug Black: Yes. So we are taking additional actions. Obviously, with the volumes being weaker, we aim to adjust to that. And we are taking actions in our labor and our other costs to adjust down to the new volumes. As we mentioned, health care, which tends to move around during the quarter, we expect that to be a bit better. Obviously, we'll monitor that. And the fuel cost, we've assumed that it's going to continue on in. But taking all that together, we do aim to get leverage in the second half to kind of end up flat. And we are taking additional actions really responding around the volumes.

We hope to be able to drive higher volumes, but we're not assuming that we'll be able to do that at this point in time.

Charles Perron-Piché: Got it. Okay. That's helpful color. And second, I just want to flip to a commercial initiative. Can you provide an update on where do you see the biggest opportunities for penetration in the second half and how should you think about your ability to outperform your end market as a result, considering the weaker market outlook, does that change anything in terms of the different preferences or the performance of some of these initiatives?

Doug Black: Right. Good question. No, we really -- we feel good about our initiatives on the commercial side. Even with the weak markets, we're continuing to penetrate with siteone.com. And we found that the customers that are digitally engaged with us are growing significantly faster than our average. We're still having good success with our small or medium customers which continues, whether it's a good market or a tough market, our private label brands, the growth there is significant, as we said, Pro-Trade is up over 50% for the year, still driving strong there with Solstice and portfolio and our other private brands.

And so that -- and that has the dual benefit of driving share gain but also improving our gross margin. So we're happy on our sales force productivity. We're continuing to drive that. So all our initiatives are in kind of full mode, if you will, and they're going to help us navigate through these softer markets. And obviously, as things normalize, we expect that to continue to accelerate and outperform the market.

Daniel Laughlin: Yes. And we improved delivery as well in the first half of the year and a net delivered metric that we track against delivered sales, that achieved leverage in the first half of the year as well. And we're on track with how we kind of outlined our long-term contribution annually. .

Operator: Next question, Andrew Carter with Stifel.

W. Andrew Carter: I guess first question I wanted to ask, I mean, your year 2 -- into year 2 on kind of these branch optimization, you're talking about SG&A Flex. Do you believe that any of your SG&A reductions are impacting your performance in the market? And then I guess the follow-on to that is if you look at the branches you've closed, what have been the retention. How has retention fared relative to kind of your original assumptions around business you lost, business that you would expect to go to other branches in the area?

Doug Black: Yes. No, good question. No, we -- I mean, we are very much focused on growth. We obviously are taking actions with SG&A but we never kind of take actions that sacrifice growth. For our closed branches, we're quite happy with our retention. We've done, I think, a great job there. We are consolidating those into other branches nearby and maintaining those sales. So -- and so our SG&A actions are more about productivity improvement. The focused branch efforts involve growing sales as well as cutting SG&A. So it's not just kind of a one quiver method there.

We are one of the best ways to turn around a focus branch is to improve the customer service and drive share gain. So our SG&A management and reductions we're doing that carefully. But when you have lower volume, like we're seeing, you can take prudent actions and not damage our ability to outperform the market.

Eric Elema: Yes. Just a data point, we've always targeted at least to retain 80% of the sales through the consolidation with the nearby branch. And we did a study that in the first half, and we're tracking ahead of that threshold.

W. Andrew Carter: And then a second question about kind of the additional SG&A actions that you're planning for this year. Do those come back -- do those come back, number one, in a flat market, which you kind of talked to for '27. And do they come back in like a full kind of normalized environment? .

Doug Black: Yes. No, good question. Because we're doing them carefully and strategically, when the market comes back, we do get leverage on that. I mean it's not -- we eliminate and then we just add right back. We are eliminating or kind of reducing, reallocating more aggressively with the eye that we're going to improve productivity. And as the market comes back, we'll get good drop down to the bottom line on that growth.

Operator: Next question, Matthew Bouley with Barclays.

Elaine Ku: Elaine Ku on for Matt Bouley today. So on the full year guide, I just wanted to clarify I guess there is incrementally weaker volume and SG&A outlook maybe from last quarter, can you parse out maybe what might be coming in a little stronger within the gross margin or some commercial initiatives or just maybe on the acquisition front that is leading to unchanged EBITDA guide?

Doug Black: Yes, I think like we mentioned, there is a swap out between SG&A and gross margin in terms of fuel. And with price moving nicely in the right direction, there's -- as we have more SG&A downside, let's say, as a percent of sales with the weaker volume, there's probably counterbalancing upside that helps us there. And so we're still very confident in our ability to expand EBITDA margins this year despite the weaker markets. Is there another part of the question?

Elaine Ku: Yes. I guess for my second question, just on a different note, like for the Reinders acquisition, any updates around how the integration of that is tracking? And in terms of the biggest or most near-term synergies you might realize what's sort of your outlook on that? And when do you expect to see the synergies fully flowing through?

Doug Black: Yes. No. The integration is going well with Reinders. Reinders is a terrific company. It's in the right part of the country for the current market. I mean, the market is actually quite strong in the Midwest, where they are up in Wisconsin and Michigan, Ohio, Illinois. And so from a top line standpoint, they're doing well. We're getting synergies that we've gotten purchasing synergies. We've got -- we're putting in product synergies, we're able to -- our system synergies, they don't have a CRM. We're adopting those things. So integration is on track. We won't have them fully integrated system-wise until early next year. They did quite a bit online themselves.

And so we're being careful there to make sure that goes seamlessly. But the team's terrific. We're working well together and feeling really good about Reinders and long-term growth we can achieve together with Reinders going forward.

Eric Elema: Yes. And I'd add too on the synergy front, it's a multiyear. So as Doug kind of mentioned, the first year synergies. But after integration, too, we have distribution and logistics synergies that we're going to get nearby to our Wisconsin DC, and then as well as there will be some branch optimization opportunities as well going forward in year 2.

Doug Black: Right. You'll see a couple of consolidations there with their branches and our branches. So a good point. We're getting synergies this year, we expect to get synergies really over the next couple of years as we fully join our 2 teams together.

Operator: Jeffrey Stevenson, Loop Capital.

Jeffrey Stevenson: Has there been any meaningful change in the competitive environment of distribution from independent or large regional competitors with residential domain coming in softer than anticipated this year?

Doug Black: Yes, nothing abnormal. I mean, when markets are soft, things get more competitive. I mean that just -- that happens in any market regardless of who you're competing against. So it's a very competitive market right now. Luckily, I mean we know how to compete hard on the, let's say, the large customers in the places that commercial and the places where all the competitors go. And then on the side through adjacent product lines and through going after small customers, et cetera, we're able to successfully gain market share. So I would describe it as a competitive market. As markets soften, they get more competitive.

We're seeing that right now, but we know how to manage that, and we're confident we can manage through it to and the other side.

Jeffrey Stevenson: Great. And then, Doug, can you provide more color on the near-term maintenance demand pressure you stated in your prepared remarks. Specifically, when did this begin to show up in the market and types of maintenance projects, customers are temporarily delaying due to higher pricing.

Doug Black: Yes. I mean that is when you get the price increases up in the double digits, like we saw in the second quarter with fertilizer than your maintenance customers, which are working off of fixed budgets tend to dial back a bit on their volumes. That's a short-term strategy to kind of get through. We've -- as Eric mentioned, fertilizers come down a little bit. So it can quickly come back because they're managing to an annual budget. At the end of the year, they can adjust their budgets accordingly depending on kind of where the prices are at the time. So it's a short-term phenomenon.

We feel like it negatively affected us in the second quarter, if prices come down, it could come back and be a tailwind in the third quarter, we'll see. But that tends to happen with fertilizer and combination products that are used every week, every month by these operators to kind of keep in line with their budgets.

Operator: Next question, Matt Johnson with UBS.

Matthew Johnson: Appreciate the time. I guess, first off, I think so organic daily volume was down, call it, almost 2% in the quarter. I think last quarter, you guys had mentioned it was down in April as well. I guess just given kind of all the noise and macro volatility that we've seen over the last few months, I guess, what did you -- out of demand, or I guess the volume, I should say, progress through May and June and then into July?

Doug Black: Yes. No, great question. As you know, in the first quarter, volume was down 4% in the first quarter. Some of that was a push of the spring from the first quarter to the second quarter with weather. In April, we saw negative volumes, but improved from that. So we felt good. Okay, we're seeing the spring come through. In May, actually, the volumes were improved over April. And so we saw a nice trend. June, however, kind of with the other way, lost momentum. And based on the kind of June and July, I think we're seeing where the real market is.

I mean with that spring moving from the first quarter to the second quarter, it's hard -- it's kind of hard to tell where the market is. Now that we have a full first half and actually another month that we can see what's going on. Now we're seeing more clearly where the market is and that's -- and we've talked about that, that we feel that the remodel has kind of taken a step down, and we're at a new level. So that's how it progressed. Kind of give us a little bit -- it was hard to tell how much was kind of momentum and how much was just kind of spring coming back through.

And as it turned out, that momentum got lost in June and July. .

Matthew Johnson: That's great. Appreciate that. Now I guess, changing topics a little bit, but just on greenfield expansion, I think at the Investor Day, you guys had talked about accelerating this opening maybe 5 to 10 new locations per year. But now I mean, clearly, demand -- end market demand has pulled back. You guys have talked about taking some actions on SG&A. I guess, how are you guys thinking about opening new greenfield locations right now? And just, I guess, how are you thinking about branch count more broadly as we move into the back half of '26?

Doug Black: Yes. No, good question. As we mentioned, greenfields are going to be a more meaningful part of our strategy going forward. We've typically done 3 or 4 years. We expect to do more 5 to 10 a year. Today, we've done six greenfields combination across the country. Obviously, with the market being down, we're very selective in that sense. Specific markets in greenfields for specific reasons. And so we're very careful there that we're not overdoing it in a market that's down, et cetera. But yes, we are moving ahead on that pace of 5% to 10%, and we expect to maintain that over the next several years.

But obviously, careful in a market like this where the markets are down in certain markets we can always delay or decide to move ahead depending on the strategic need. Six so far this year, we may have a couple more through the year, but we're going to be very careful given the environment we're in today.

Operator: Next question is Shaun Calnan with Bank of America.

Shaun Calnan: I wanted to follow up on the fixed budgets impacting maintenance demand. Are these typically reset at calendar year? Or is it more staggered and dependent on like who the customer itself. And I guess the crux of my question is, does this kind of put a ceiling on the agronomic sales for the remainder of the year?

Doug Black: Agronomics is typically steady. And so I don't think different customers have different ways of budgeting and customers may be on an annual, they may be on a 2-year contract. They may be and that may fall in the calendar year or et cetera, it would be hard to answer that specifically. So the phenomenon we tend to see is price increases in 2 to 5 range aren't going to effect. They're planning those in, right? They plan for price increases. When you get commodity like fertilizer that goes up into the double digits, that's when they tend to modify their settings, if you will, to kind of get by.

I mean, at the end of the day, they got to keep the lawns green, the grass is green, golf courses have to maintain excellent turf for players, et cetera. But they can move things around. So I wouldn't say it's a ceiling, but it's -- in the short term, if you have double-digit increases, you can't bank on that additive to a 2% volume increase.

Eric Elema: Yes. there's two kind of high seasons, spring application and fall application season and we get to the fall, we're back in single digits. The demand impact reduced demand would be less.

Doug Black: Yes. So it can move demand around during the year depending on -- they come up, they come down, et cetera. In this case, we think the second quarter was affected. Fertilizer comes back down. Again, that could come back in the third.

Shaun Calnan: Okay. Great. And then it sounds like you guys are pretty confident that there will be more M&A this year. Can you talk about the size of those deals, what you think they could be? Are these going to be larger, smaller deals? And then how we should think about how that's going to impact share repurchases from here?

Daniel Laughlin: I can take the first part of the question. So we typically don't talk about exact size deals. We are in active discussions with a number of companies, however, and we do expect to close more deals this year. With that, we think the results will fall in line with a more typical year for us in 2026 and beyond.

Eric Elema: Yes. And on the share repurchase question, you can see what we've done so far year-to-date. We're not done. We kind of have that line of sight for the next a little under 6 months for the year on M&A. Obviously, growth remains the first priority, but we're going to be opportunistic like we have been. And we still plan to stay in the range. We started the year even a little below that 1x to 2x leverage range. So we expect to be higher than that to close out the year. So we're going to continue to take advantage of where the stock price is and repurchases and continue to return capital to shareholders.

Operator: I would like to turn the floor over to Doug Black for closing remarks.

Doug Black: Okay. Thank you. So we appreciate everybody's interest today in SiteOne. I want to take an opportunity to thank our suppliers for supporting us and our customers for allowing us to be their partner. I'd like to thank our associates. We have a tremendous team, and they're working hard to foster success for all of our stakeholders and look forward to catching up at the end of the next quarter. Thank you.

Operator: This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and thank you for your participation.