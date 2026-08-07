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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Chief Executive Officer - Vincent Kelly

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer - Michael Wallace

Investor Relations - Al Galgano

TAKEAWAYS

Total Revenue -- $35.0 million for Spok Holdings, Inc. SPOK +1.95% )

-- $35.0 million for Software Operations Bookings -- $9.5 million, representing a nearly 92% sequential increase from the first quarter driven by two large customer contracts.

-- $9.5 million, representing a nearly 92% sequential increase from the first quarter driven by two large customer contracts. Software License Revenue -- $3.6 million, increasing 51.7% year over year because of momentum in software operations bookings that impact revenue immediately.

-- $3.6 million, increasing 51.7% year over year because of momentum in software operations bookings that impact revenue immediately. Managed Professional Services Revenue -- $2.3 million, up 53.4% as the company aligns resources with its backlog to drive higher margins.

-- $2.3 million, up 53.4% as the company aligns resources with its backlog to drive higher margins. Wireless Revenue -- $17.2 million, declining 6.7% due to lower units in service, though partially mitigated by previously implemented pricing actions.

-- $17.2 million, declining 6.7% due to lower units in service, though partially mitigated by previously implemented pricing actions. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA -- $9.1 million, a 22.1% increase driven by higher-margin software license bookings and strategic cost reductions.

-- $9.1 million, a 22.1% increase driven by higher-margin software license bookings and strategic cost reductions. Adjusted Operating Expenses -- $27.1 million, down 7.8% reflecting the initial impact of the strategic realignment and lower selling and marketing costs.

-- $27.1 million, down 7.8% reflecting the initial impact of the strategic realignment and lower selling and marketing costs. Research and Development Investment -- $3.3 million in the second quarter, supporting the incorporation of artificial intelligence and Care Connect suite enhancements.

-- $3.3 million in the second quarter, supporting the incorporation of artificial intelligence and Care Connect suite enhancements. GAAP Net Income -- $4.1 million, down from $4.6 million in the prior year which had included a $700,000 gain on a domain name sale.

-- $4.1 million, down from $4.6 million in the prior year which had included a $700,000 gain on a domain name sale. Spectrum Asset Sale -- $8 million in cash consideration from the sale of narrowband licenses to Sensus USA, which closed on July 20, 2026.

-- $8 million in cash consideration from the sale of narrowband licenses to Sensus USA, which closed on July 20, 2026. Deferred Tax Assets (DTA) -- $30 million expected balance following the spectrum sale, which is anticipated to incur no federal tax due to these assets.

-- $30 million expected balance following the spectrum sale, which is anticipated to incur no federal tax due to these assets. Wireless Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU) -- $8.20, consistent with the prior year through pricing actions and an increased mix of GenA pagers.

-- $8.20, consistent with the prior year through pricing actions and an increased mix of GenA pagers. Software Backlog -- $57.1 million as of June 30, 2026, as the company emphasizes multiyear and managed services contracts.

-- $57.1 million as of June 30, 2026, as the company emphasizes multiyear and managed services contracts. Cancellable Software Backlog -- $17.0 million, increasing from $10.1 million as customers seek more contractual flexibility.

-- $17.0 million, increasing from $10.1 million as customers seek more contractual flexibility. Wireless Unit Attrition -- 1.8% unit decline in the quarter, representing an 84-basis point improvement from the first quarter decline.

-- 1.8% unit decline in the quarter, representing an 84-basis point improvement from the first quarter decline. Quarterly Dividend -- $0.3125 per share declared for the third quarter, part of an expected annual distribution exceeding $27 million.

-- $0.3125 per share declared for the third quarter, part of an expected annual distribution exceeding $27 million. 2026 Total Revenue Guidance -- $132.5 million to $139.5 million, adjusted downward from previous estimates to reflect elongated sales cycles.

-- $132.5 million to $139.5 million, adjusted downward from previous estimates to reflect elongated sales cycles. 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance -- $28 million to $32 million, maintained at previous levels as cost reductions offset anticipated revenue compression.

-- $28 million to $32 million, maintained at previous levels as cost reductions offset anticipated revenue compression. 2026 Software Revenue Guidance -- $65.5 million to $69.5 million, reflecting hospital budget pressures and technology uncertainty.

-- $65.5 million to $69.5 million, reflecting hospital budget pressures and technology uncertainty. 2026 Wireless Revenue Guidance -- $67 million to $70 million, revised slightly from prior expectations of $68 million to $71 million.

-- $67 million to $70 million, revised slightly from prior expectations of $68 million to $71 million. Year-End Cash Projections -- $26 million to $29 million, supported by an anticipated reduction in working capital needs in the second half of the year.

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RISKS

Wallace stated, "Budget pressure makes them reluctant to lock in long term and technology uncertainty makes them want to wait for more clarity. Together, these dynamics are compressing near-term revenue," explaining the downward revision in top-line guidance despite stable profitability targets.

SUMMARY

Management reported a decrease in total revenue for the second quarter of 2026 while increasing adjusted EBITDA through expense management and strategic realignment. The company completed an $8 million sale of narrowband spectrum licenses to Sensus USA and maintained its quarterly dividend policy. Management adjusted the full year 2026 revenue guidance range to reflect elongated sales cycles and a customer preference for shorter contract terms, while maintaining adjusted EBITDA targets. Capital allocation remained focused on returning cash to stockholders through dividends, with over $6.5 million distributed during the quarter.

Kelly noted the company is "implementing artificial intelligence to drive further operational efficiencies" with a focus on "accelerating product development timelines" and reducing time to market.

Wallace observed that hospital "deals are taking longer to close as customers do more evaluation upfront before committing" to new software investments.

A significant contract expansion in the Midwest involved 85 additional locations and serves a healthcare system with 45,000 nurses across 24 states.

The company closed the sale of narrowband spectrum licenses to Sensus USA on July 20, 2026, which resulted in a gain that management expects will incur no federal tax.

Wallace indicated that customers "are increasingly favoring shorter terms over multiyear agreements" due to budget pressures and technology uncertainty.

Kelly reported that the company has returned approximately $118.7 million to stockholders since its strategic pivot began in 2022.

Management confirmed that professional services utilization has reached optimal efficiency relative to the current product state, with managed services now yielding higher margin profiles.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

ARPU : Average revenue per unit, a measure of the revenue generated per subscriber or device.

: Average revenue per unit, a measure of the revenue generated per subscriber or device. Care Connect : Spok's integrated communication platform designed to streamline clinician workflows and support administrative compliance.

: Spok's integrated communication platform designed to streamline clinician workflows and support administrative compliance. CTI : Computer Telephony Integration, technology that allows interactions on a telephone and a computer to be integrated or coordinated.

: Computer Telephony Integration, technology that allows interactions on a telephone and a computer to be integrated or coordinated. DTA : Deferred tax assets, which are tax credits or overpayments that can be used to reduce future taxable income.

: Deferred tax assets, which are tax credits or overpayments that can be used to reduce future taxable income. EHR : Electronic Health Record, a digital version of a patient's paper chart.

: Electronic Health Record, a digital version of a patient's paper chart. GenA : A high-resolution paging device with encrypted messaging capabilities designed for the healthcare industry.

: A high-resolution paging device with encrypted messaging capabilities designed for the healthcare industry. IDN : Integrated Delivery Network, a formal system of healthcare providers and facilities.

: Integrated Delivery Network, a formal system of healthcare providers and facilities. Narrowband Spectrum: Radio frequencies used for low-bandwidth data transmissions such as paging and automatic meter reading.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the Spok Holdings, Inc. Q2 '26 Earnings Results Call. Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Al Galgano of Investor Relations. Thank you, Al. You may begin.

Al Galgano: Hello, everyone, and welcome. I am joined today by Vince Kelly, Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Wallace, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. After a brief presentation by management, we will open up the call to your questions. I want to remind everyone that today's conference call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to Spok's future financial and business performance. Such statements may include estimates of revenue, expenses and income as well as other predictive statements or plans, which are dependent upon future events or conditions. These statements represent the company's estimates only on the date of this conference call and are not intended to give any assurance as to actual future results.

Spok's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Although these statements are based upon assumptions that the company believes to be reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please review the Risk Factors section relating to our operations and the business environment, which are contained in our second quarter 2026 Form 10-Q and related documents, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please note that Spok assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements from past or present filings and conference calls. With that, I'll turn the call over to Vince.

Vincent Kelly: Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2026 earnings call. Let me preface my comments by saying how proud I am of our Spok team and that we remain true to our mission. Since the strategic pivot we announced a few years ago, our focus has not changed. That is to increase our software revenue, generate cash and return capital to our stockholders. In the second quarter, we were able to deliver a nearly 92% sequential increase in software operations bookings as well a sustained year-over-year levels of wireless average revenue per unit. Additionally, we generated a record level of adjusted EBITDA.

We believe that Spok has struck an excellent balance between making the necessary investments to fuel future growth, while continuing to generate cash flow and return capital to stockholders. While driving our top line, we also continued to focus on expense management as adjusted operating expense levels in the second quarter were down nearly 8% from the prior year. Much of that improvement results from the initial impact of the strategic realignment that we announced in April. Additionally, Spok is implementing artificial intelligence to drive further operational efficiencies across the organization with a particular focus on accelerating product development time lines, reducing time to market for new Care Connect suite capabilities and other internal uses.

It is important to note that our focus on expense management as one of the key drivers to generate increased cash flow does not come at the expense of our product platform as we continue to make the necessary investments in product development, sales and marketing, customer support and professional services to support the growth of our Spok Care Connect solution offerings. In the first half of 2026, Spok invested over $6.7 million in product research and development, a nearly 10% increase from 2025. Investments such as these are critical to creating a best-in-class product platform and to maintaining our solid industry reputation.

In addition to the metrics I've outlined for you, there were many other operational accomplishments in the second quarter. We saw a more than 3% year-over-year increase in software revenue driven by double-digit growth in managed services revenue, as well as software license sales, a less than 2% reduction in wireless units in service, an 84 basis point improvement from the prior quarter and consistent with prior year levels and record adjusted EBITDA levels that more than covered our dividend and other capital obligations in the second quarter. Today, we will provide you a sense of our strategic business plan is progressing. First, I will provide a review of our second quarter sales performance.

Second, I'll cover an overview of the asset sale we closed last week and how it supports our capital allocation strategy. Next, Mike Wallace, our COO and CFO, will provide a review of our second quarter financial highlights, including Spok's updated financial expectations for 2026. And finally, I will conclude our prepared remarks with a brief wrap-up before opening the call to your questions. Amidst all the progress in continuing to create a solid financial platform and stockholder-friendly capital allocation strategy, I want to reiterate that we remain true to our mission of being a global leader in health care communications.

As we remind listeners each quarter, simply put, we deliver critical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes as Spok enables smarter, faster communication throughput for our customers. And importantly, we continue to maintain our reputation as a thought leader in health care communications as we continue to see customer satisfaction ratings at very high levels. In the second quarter of 2026, we were able to execute 14 6-figure and 1 7-figure new customer contracts. We are very pleased with our very strong performance in the second quarter, regaining our momentum.

I'd like to highlight a couple of the notable customer agreements from the second quarter, including one of the largest contracts in our company's history and one with a well-known national health system. The first agreement is with a customer headquartered in the Midwest that delivers more than 20 million patient encounters annually across more than 2,200 care sites and employs more than 160,000 people, including 45,000 nurses and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice providers across 24 states. The agreement expands the customer's existing software, managed services and premium maintenance and support contract, extending Spok solutions to 85 additional locations.

The customer continues to unify operations with our Spok Care Connect platform using our operator console, alerting and alarm routing solutions. This means delivering a consistently positive experience across every channel the customer touches, sales, support, services and finance, a full 360-degree relationship with Spok. Also in the second quarter, a prestigious academic health system and long-standing Spok Smart Suite customer made a significant strategic investment with Spok to modernize their clinical communication platform. The engagement expands their deployment to include Spok Messenger, Spok Mobile, SMS services, Epic chat integration, e-mail in and out and the Ascom Gateway.

These additions complement their existing Spok Smart Suite solution and Spok GenA pagers, creating a comprehensive platform that delivers critical information through the most appropriate device and modality for every clinical need. The agreement also includes an upgrade and expansion to the customers' test system and redundancy environment, along with our workflow analysis value-added service to design communication strategies tailored to the organization's clinical and operational processes. Together, these Spok solutions help ensure the right information reaches the right caregiver at the right time, reduces communication delays and ultimately improves caregiver efficiency and patient outcomes. In summary, our team delivered an outstanding second quarter, reflecting focused execution and continued progress against our strategic priorities.

These deals reinforce our expertise and ongoing commitment to delivering high-value communication solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for our customers. As you may have seen, a little over a month ago, we announced our entry into an agreement to sell certain narrowband spectrum licenses in our 2-way paging inventory to Sensus USA. The transaction has been approved by the FCC and closed on July 20. For those of you who may not be familiar with Sensus USA, they are a brand within the Xylem Inc. family of products and are a designer and manufacturer of metering and automatic meter reading products catering to municipal and industrial markets worldwide.

The total purchase price for the acquired licenses is a cash consideration totaling $8 million. Of that, the majority was paid at closing on July 20, with a small portion held back and paid on a pro rata basis only after Spok confirms that each spectrum license sold has been cleared of existing Spok users as they are being transferred to other frequencies. Spok has 180 days after closing to clear the spectrum. We expect to complete the clearing this quarter.

While the purchase price of $8 million is important as it contributes to our cash balances, this transaction is most important because of its strategic value as we continue to find efficiencies within our organization and create opportunities to monetize our highly valuable asset base. This is truly a win-win for all parties involved as we create stockholder value without impacting our 2-way subscribers, transferring them to alternative frequencies in our spectrum portfolio. Also because the spectrum being sold has no cost basis on our balance sheet, the entire amount received less customary transaction costs will result in a gain. Given our available deferred tax assets, or DTAs, we would expect no federal tax to be due on the gain.

After this transaction, our DTA balance is expected to be approximately $30 million. We believe that there may be additional opportunities to create stockholder value through monetizing our asset base. Combined with the benefits of the strategic realignment that we announced back in April, as well as the progress we are making on implementing AI initiatives to create operational efficiencies in our organization, we are confident in our future. Before I turn the call over to Mike to review our financial performance, let me briefly summarize the goals that support our critical and important mission. Our strategic goal is simple: run the business for profitable growth, generate cash flow and return that capital to stockholders.

Spok has a proud legacy of creating stockholder value and returning capital through free cash flow generation, and we intend to continue this track record. Our dividend level represents a yield in excess of 10% for our stockholders, and we're proud of our legacy there and our ability and commitment to continue funding. Since the beginning of our strategic pivot, which started in 2022, Spok has returned approximately $118.7 million or nearly $5.63 per share to our stockholders in the form of our regular quarterly dividend. In fact, since we created this company in 2004, Spok has returned more than $740 million to our stockholders either through our regular quarterly dividend, special dividends or share repurchases.

In the second quarter of 2026, our history of returning cash to our stockholders continued as we returned $6.5 million in dividends. We expect to pay dividends in excess of $27 million in 2026, and we remain committed to our dividend policy and returning capital to our stockholders. When you take into consideration our current cash balance, distribution to stockholders, share repurchases, debt repayments and acquisitions, Spok has now generated nearly $1.1 billion of free cash flow since our creation in 2004 and returned approximately 2/3 of it to our shareholders. Our focus on maximizing cash over the long term supports the 4 major tenets of our strategy.

Those are: number one, continued investment in our product platform; number two, growing our revenue base; number three, disciplined expense management; and number four, a stockholder-friendly capital allocation plan. Going forward, we believe our extensive experience operating our established communication solutions and world-class customer base will continue to create significant value for stockholders. Now I will turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Wallace, who will talk about financial performance and earnings guidance. Mike?

Michael Wallace: Thanks, Vince, and good afternoon. I'd like to take a few minutes and provide a recap of our second quarter 2026 performance, which we reported earlier today. As always, I encourage you to review our 10-Q when filed as it includes significantly more information about our business operations and financial performance than we will cover on this call. Turning to our income statement. In the second quarter of 2026, GAAP net income totaled $4.1 million or $0.20 per diluted share compared to net income of $4.6 million or $0.22 per diluted share in the prior year.

However, adjusting for one-time impacts in both quarters, which include an extraordinary gain of approximately $700,000 related to the sale of a domain name in the second quarter of 2025 and the $1.5 million of severance and restructuring expense related to the strategic realignment in the second quarter of 2026, then prior year net income would have been $4 million or $0.19 per diluted share. And in the current quarter, net income would have been $5.3 million or $0.25 per diluted share. Overall, an extremely strong quarter from a profitability perspective.

With respect to wireless revenue, the year-over-year revenue decline from lower units in service was partially mitigated by previously taken pricing actions over the course of the last couple of years. Product sales also continued to augment any losses related to units in service. Average revenue per unit, or ARPU, which totaled $8.20 was consistent with prior year levels, continues to be our primary tool in partially offsetting revenue decline from unit loss. Sustained ARPU levels have been driven by previously discussed pricing actions and to a lesser extent, incremental pass-through taxes and fees, as well as an increased mix of our higher ARPU GenA pagers in use. Turning to software revenue for the quarter.

License revenue totaled $3.6 million compared to $2.4 million in the same period of 2025 as a result of momentum in overall software operations bookings, specifically license bookings, which impact revenue immediately. As we have pointed out in the past, software operation bookings are lumpy in nature, and as a result, looking at a particular quarter may not always provide the entire picture. However, we are encouraged by the momentum we saw in the second quarter. Additionally, the continued solid performance of professional services revenue, albeit slightly lower than last year due to the timing of some higher dollar value projects was a key driver in second quarter software revenue levels.

Specifically, managed professional services revenue of $2.3 million in the second quarter was up 53% from revenue in the prior year. And we continue to see solid performance in resource utilization, delivering on our internal initiatives to better align total resources with our backlog and drive a higher rate of margin and net cash flow. As discussed previously, we believe we have greatly achieved our optimal operating efficiency in professional services relative to our current product state. We will continue to align total resources with our backlog, and we should continue to see benefit from a continuing increase in our managed services mix, which traditionally has a higher margin profile.

Second quarter adjusted operating expenses, which excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion and severance and restructuring cost totaled $27.1 million, down from $29.4 million in the prior year or nearly 8%. Drilling down into the specifics, cost of revenue was down from the prior year, primarily due to the accelerated operations bookings level we saw in the second quarter of 2025. Increases in research and development reflect our continued investment in our product and services platform with reductions in technology operations driven by our normal practice of cost reduction in relationship to declining wireless revenues.

Selling and marketing costs decreased nearly 10% from the prior year, consistent with what we saw in the first quarter, reflecting lower commissions and lower trade show and event expenses. And year-over-year general and administrative costs also declined by nearly 14% as a result of the strategic realignment we announced in April. Finally, I'd like to address our cash balances, which were $16.6 million at the end of the second quarter. Consistent with prior years, our cash balances declined in the first half of the year as a result of typical working capital needs that include items such as the payment of our short-term incentive plans and prepaid annual renewals of technology contracts.

Additionally, first half cash flow financing activities are typically higher than in the second half of the year, reflecting payments on the company's long-term incentive plans. So, we anticipate cash balances will grow in the second half of the year, given that those working capital needs are behind us, coupled with our continued expectation of driving significant free cash flow. Additionally, we are encouraged by the cash contribution of over $7 million after related transaction expenses and associated income taxes in the third quarter from the spectrum license sale that Vince outlined earlier.

Given that contribution and the anticipated reduction in working capital needs throughout the remainder of the year, we anticipate that we will exit 2026 with $26 million to $29 million in cash and cash equivalents. So moving on to financial guidance for 2026. Based on the anticipated full year financial impact of the strategic realignment, first half software operations bookings levels and our visibility into our product sales pipeline, we are adjusting our full year 2026 financial guidance estimates. In general, we believe that bookings levels we saw in the first quarter and the lumpiness of software sales that we have experienced over the past year, it is prudent to build in a more cautious approach to our guidance.

Given the pace of technological change and against the backdrop of consistently tight hospital budgets, we are seeing 2 effects show up in the pipeline. First, deals are taking longer to close as customers do more evaluation upfront before committing. Second, even when they do sign, they are increasingly favoring shorter terms over multiyear agreements. Budget pressure makes them reluctant to lock in long term and technology uncertainty makes them want to wait for more clarity. Together, these dynamics are compressing near-term revenue. So with these factors in mind, we are slightly lowering the midpoint of the revenue guidance range, while the high end of that range is consistent with prior year revenue totals.

Additionally, given the benefits we are seeing from the strategic realignment we announced in April, we believe those benefits will offset any revenue reduction. So importantly, we are not changing the midpoint of our adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026. We now expect the midpoint for total revenue to be $136 million, while the midpoint for adjusted EBITDA remains at $30 million. In 2026, we expect total revenue to range from $132.5 million to $139.5 million. We expect wireless revenue to now range from $67 million to $70 million and software revenue to range from $65.5 million to $69.5 million in 2026. Lastly, our adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026 is expected to range from $28 million to $32 million.

The midpoint reflects improvement over 2025, while the high end represents over 10% growth from 2025, largely expected to be driven by a greater mix of higher-margin software license bookings and the aforementioned benefits related to the strategic realignment cost reductions. With that said, I will now turn the call back over to Vince.

Vincent Kelly: Thanks, Mike. Before we open the call up for your questions, let me reiterate our focus on the opportunity in front of us in critical communications. From a business configuration and strategy perspective, we believe we are strongly positioned to grow our franchise value, while returning capital to our shareholders. We have a long-term organic growth engine in Spok Care Connect. We maintain a source of strong recurring revenue in our wireless service line. We run the largest paging offering in the world that has been integrated with our software operations. We have enhanced our paging platform and user devices to serve our core health care customer base.

We believe with these 2 assets going for us, our best financial results are ahead of us and Spok's future is bright. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank our stockholders for their continued support and want to assure you that our primary focus remains on generating cash and increasing stockholder value. We're committed to our current dividend policy and capital allocation policy. That concludes our prepared remarks. So, at this point, I'll ask the operator to open the call for your questions. We'd ask you to limit your initial questions to one and a follow-up. And after that, we'll take additional questions as time allows. Operator?

Operator: Our first question is from Joseph France at MitchField (sic) [ Litchfield ]?Hills.

Joseph France: Just a couple of questions. What drove the 92% sequential jump in bookings? I apologize for my laryngitis in terms of numbers of deals and deal size? And how much, if any, of that was pulled forward from 3Q?

Vincent Kelly: Well, I think we've said in the past on these calls, bookings is always going to be lumpy. We happen to pull in a couple of really big whales in the second quarter. We don't always get deals that size in terms of the absolute value of dollars on each of those deals every quarter. You'll see them -- if you look at our past on a quarterly basis, you'll see a few quarters in the past where it's just way out of line with the other quarters in the year because we pulled in a big deal. We're always elephant hunting.

It's something that we incent our sales force to do, and we pulled off 2 very nice ones in the second quarter that we talked about in our earlier comments.

Joseph France: Another question I had was you mentioned, Mike did in the comments on the quarter that people are looking for shorter terms and that's taking longer to close. Your cancelable backlog also increased in the quarter versus last year. Is this sort of the same part of the negotiation that's going on because of all the uncertainty in the marketplace?

Michael Wallace: Yes. Yes, that's fortuitous that you said that because those are lined up. So, my comments regarding why we took revenue down a little bit, especially on the software side, actually dovetails exactly with what you're seeing from the standpoint of more customers where we have signed deals where they have a termination for convenience essentially. Net or grossed up for those amounts, our backlog stayed pretty much flat year-over-year. But clearly, there is a trend towards customers wanting more flexibility, although we're not overly concerned about that. I mean, once our products get into customers, they tend to remain pretty sticky at the end of the day.

And once we're deep into a project, it's very difficult for a customer to sort of unwind what they've done. But clearly, that is something that is happening kind of throughout the industry. And I think it goes to just uncertainty that some of our hospital customers have with the one big beautiful bill and what some of the Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements are going to be as we move through the balance of '26 and into '27. And as you probably know, in the healthcare sector at the end of the day, I mean, these hospitals always have very, very tight budget. So I think all of those things are kind of moving in tandem.

Joseph France: You actually -- if I could ask -- squeeze in one more. You actually highlighted a very large account in the Midwest. I'm not sure I know which one that is for sure, but congratulations. When you win these 6 and 7-digit contracts, and this was a really nice one, what are the top 2 or 3 reasons they choose you over their alternatives because some of those companies are pretty big. I'm just curious.

Vincent Kelly: Yes. Yes. It's the sheer breadth and depth of our enterprise offering, all the different things we do from the contact center to our alerting project, which is Messenger to our mobile product, which is Spok Mobile, to our many integrations, our Epic integration, our integration with their PBXs through our CTI expertise. We really sit within the health care ecosystem very, very closely with how they function and how they do business. And many of these large customers that we've had, the average tenure of our enormous customers is over 20 years. So we get in their hospitals, we get ingrained into their workflows and we're hard to rip out.

We can do a lot of things that other companies can't do that would like to come into the space just because of the years and years of legacy expertise that we have in our solutions. So that bodes well for us, and that's why we tend to -- when it comes to the very large IDNs, we tend to win those businesses. We know the best practices with how they need to do their critical communications. We know which solutions they use. It's no secret we focus around their EHR of choice, there is no focus. Our top 2 PBXs that we interface are the top 2 PBXs that are used in the health care industry.

And then with the alerting and with the mobile product, we can kind of tie it all together, so the right person gets the right message on the right device at the right time. We can pull in the on-call schedule. We just -- we really empower the codes, the code calls. We really empower a lot of workflows that the big institutions need to function. That's why we get those.

Operator: We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Vince Kelly for closing comments.

Vincent Kelly: Thank you, operator. And ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation and your support. This does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines, and have a wonderful evening. Bye.

Operator: This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.