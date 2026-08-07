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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Charles Blankenship

Chief Financial Officer - William Lacey

Director of Investor Relations - Daniel Provaznik

TAKEAWAYS

Net Sales -- $1.11 billion, growing 21% year over year driven by strong demand and increased output in both Aerospace and Industrial segments.

-- $1.11 billion, growing 21% year over year driven by strong demand and increased output in both Aerospace and Industrial segments. Adjusted EPS -- $2.52, an increase of 43% year over year reflecting higher sales volume and pricing realization.

-- $2.52, an increase of 43% year over year reflecting higher sales volume and pricing realization. Aerospace Sales -- $709 million, up 19% year over year primarily due to commercial segment growth.

-- $709 million, up 19% year over year primarily due to commercial segment growth. Commercial OEM Sales -- $234 million, increasing 34% year over year as output aligned with rising airframer build rates.

-- $234 million, increasing 34% year over year as output aligned with rising airframer build rates. Commercial Services Sales -- $268 million, up 24% year over year due to high utilization of legacy aircraft and growing activity for LEAP and GTF engines.

-- $268 million, up 24% year over year due to high utilization of legacy aircraft and growing activity for LEAP and GTF engines. Industrial Sales -- $401 million, a 26% increase year over year reflecting higher volume across all primary markets and price realization.

-- $401 million, a 26% increase year over year reflecting higher volume across all primary markets and price realization. Transportation Sales -- $180 million, up 40% year over year driven by higher shipyard output in marine markets and better-than-expected China on-highway sales.

-- $180 million, up 40% year over year driven by higher shipyard output in marine markets and better-than-expected China on-highway sales. Power Generation Sales -- $145 million, up 19% year over year due to increased data center demand for base and backup power.

-- $145 million, up 19% year over year due to increased data center demand for base and backup power. Aerospace Segment Margin -- 24%, expanding from 21.1% in the prior year, including a 100 basis point contribution from a one-time retroactive pricing adjustment.

-- 24%, expanding from 21.1% in the prior year, including a 100 basis point contribution from a one-time retroactive pricing adjustment. Industrial Segment Margin -- 22.1%, up from 14.9% last year, aided by a 90 basis point contribution from China on-highway business.

-- 22.1%, up from 14.9% last year, aided by a 90 basis point contribution from China on-highway business. Free Cash Flow -- $196 million for the first nine months, a 23% increase over the prior year despite higher capital expenditures.

-- $196 million for the first nine months, a 23% increase over the prior year despite higher capital expenditures. Capital Expenditures -- $156 million for the first nine months, with the company expecting a total of approximately $290 million for the full fiscal year.

-- $156 million for the first nine months, with the company expecting a total of approximately $290 million for the full fiscal year. Shareholder Returns -- $608 million returned through the first nine months, including $553 million in share repurchases and $55 million in dividends.

-- $608 million returned through the first nine months, including $553 million in share repurchases and $55 million in dividends. Revised Adjusted EPS Guidance -- $9.30 to $9.50 for fiscal year 2026, raised from the previous range of $9.15 to $9.45.

-- $9.30 to $9.50 for fiscal year 2026, raised from the previous range of $9.15 to $9.45. Aerospace Revenue Guidance -- 21% to 23% growth for the full year, with expected margins reaching the top end of the previous range at approximately 23.5%.

-- 21% to 23% growth for the full year, with expected margins reaching the top end of the previous range at approximately 23.5%. Industrial Revenue Guidance -- 19% to 21% growth for the full year, with expected margins increasing to approximately 19%.

-- 19% to 21% growth for the full year, with expected margins increasing to approximately 19%. China On-Highway Revenue -- $40 million in the third quarter, with management expecting no significant sales in the fourth quarter as the business winds down.

-- $40 million in the third quarter, with management expecting no significant sales in the fourth quarter as the business winds down. Debt Leverage -- 1.6x EBITDA as of June 30, 2026, providing flexibility for strategic opportunities.

-- 1.6x EBITDA as of June 30, 2026, providing flexibility for strategic opportunities. Defense Services Sales -- $66 million, up 20% year over year driven by T700 spares deliveries and improved castings supply.

-- $66 million, up 20% year over year driven by T700 spares deliveries and improved castings supply. Oil and Gas Sales -- $76 million, up 11% year over year primarily due to higher LNG infrastructure-related volume.

-- $76 million, up 11% year over year primarily due to higher LNG infrastructure-related volume. Pricing Realization -- 10% for the total company in the third quarter, following the completion of long-term agreement renegotiations.

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RISKS

Blankenship stated, "Disruptions haven't totally gone away, but we are working together with our suppliers and customers to manage through them," noting that management continues to monitor five to 10 problematic suppliers.

Lacey noted, "The meaningful margin expansion was driven by strong price realization and increased leverage from higher sales volume, partially offset by inflation and unfavorable mix," which impacted the quarter.

SUMMARY

Woodward, Inc. (WWD -0.79%) reported third quarter results featuring volume leverage and pricing realization across its Aerospace and Industrial segments. Management raised the full-year earnings guidance based on demand stability in commercial aerospace and data center power applications. The company is currently executing a footprint optimization strategy involving facility closures and production transfers to improve long-term cost synergies. Capital allocation remains focused on organic growth, automation investments, and returning capital to shareholders through repurchases and dividends.

CEO Blankenship announced a partnership with HAECO to establish a third elite license service facility for Woodward components on the CFM LEAP engine in China and the Asia Pacific region.

The company completed an expansion of its high-speed fuel injection value stream in Glatten, Germany, to support demand from Rolls-Royce's mtu Solutions for power generation.

Management decided to close a recently acquired electronic products facility in Canada, transferring operations to existing facilities in Poland and Bulgaria to capture cost synergies.

Blankenship stated the company is targeting "a reduction of approximately 1,000 incremental hires by 2029" by automating repetitive tasks to meet 50% of projected hiring needs.

CFO Lacey noted that inventory levels remain elevated to mitigate supply chain risks and ensure the company can meet airframer delivery schedules as build rates increase.

The company is moving a Joint Direct Attack Munition production line to its Spartanburg facility to strengthen supply continuity and provide flexibility for future defense growth.

Blankenship noted that despite broader industry growth, supply chain visibility is improving, although management is monitoring potential challenges in rare earth metal availability.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

GTF : Geared Turbofan, a type of aircraft engine that uses a reduction gearbox between the fan and the turbine for increased fuel efficiency.

: Geared Turbofan, a type of aircraft engine that uses a reduction gearbox between the fan and the turbine for increased fuel efficiency. HMU : Hydromechanical Unit, a complex component that controls fuel flow to an aircraft engine.

: Hydromechanical Unit, a complex component that controls fuel flow to an aircraft engine. JDAM : Joint Direct Attack Munition, a guidance kit that converts unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

: Joint Direct Attack Munition, a guidance kit that converts unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions. Kaizen : A Japanese business philosophy focusing on continuous, incremental improvement of processes and products.

: A Japanese business philosophy focusing on continuous, incremental improvement of processes and products. LEAP : Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion, a high-bypass turbofan engine produced by CFM International.

: Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion, a high-bypass turbofan engine produced by CFM International. LRU : Line Replaceable Unit, a modular component of an airplane or industrial machine that can be replaced quickly at the flight line or service site.

: Line Replaceable Unit, a modular component of an airplane or industrial machine that can be replaced quickly at the flight line or service site. MRO : Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul, the services required to keep aircraft and industrial equipment operational and safe.

: Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul, the services required to keep aircraft and industrial equipment operational and safe. OEM : Original Equipment Manufacturer, a company that produces parts and equipment used by other manufacturers in their final products.

: Original Equipment Manufacturer, a company that produces parts and equipment used by other manufacturers in their final products. THSA: Trimmable Horizontal Stabilizer Actuator, a critical component used to control the pitch of an aircraft.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Woodward, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this call is being recorded for rebroadcast. Joining us today from the company are Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Lacey, Chief Financial Officer; and Daniel Provaznik, Director of Investor Relations. I would now like to turn the call over to Dan Provaznik.

Daniel Provaznik: Thank you, operator. We would like to welcome all of you to Woodward's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call. In today's call, Chip will comment on our strategies and related markets. Bill will then discuss our financial results as outlined in our earnings release. At the end of the presentation, we will take questions. For those who have not seen today's earnings release and presentation materials, you can find them on our website at woodward.com. A webcast of this call will be available on our website for 1 year. All references to years in this call are references to the company's fiscal year unless otherwise stated, and all comparisons are to the prior year unless otherwise stated.

I would like to highlight our cautionary statement as shown on Slide 2 of the presentation materials. As always, elements of this presentation are forward looking, including our guidance and are based on our current outlook and assumptions for the global economy and our businesses more specifically. Those elements can and do frequently change. Our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties surrounding those elements including the risks we identify in our filings with the SEC. These statements are made as of today, and we do not intend to update them except as required by law. In addition, we are providing certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. We direct your attention to the reconciliations of non-U.S.

GAAP financial measures, which are included in today's slide presentation and our earnings release. We believe this additional financial information will help in understanding our results. Now I'll turn the call over to Chip.

Charles Blankenship: Thank you, Dan, and good evening to everyone joining us for our third quarter 2026 earnings call. I'm pleased to report that Woodward delivered another outstanding quarter, marked by strong financial and operational performance. This continued momentum is the result of focused and disciplined execution by our global team as we deliver on strong customer demand for our products and services across our aerospace and industrial markets. In the quarter, Woodward sales grew 21% year-over-year and adjusted EPS increased 43%. We delivered significant margin expansion, primarily driven by pricing actions. We are also seeing productivity gains from our lean transformation start to flow through our factories and improve margins.

Industrial sales were up 26% in the quarter, and the team did an excellent job leveraging fixed costs as volume increased across all primary markets. Aerospace sales were up 19% with commercial OEM keeping pace with airframer build rates, sustained commercial services growth and strength in defense services. As we move through the final quarter of the year, we are well positioned to deliver on anticipated growth across our markets. The growth trajectory in Aerospace was reinforced last week at the Farnborough Airshow. In the many years I've attended the show, I can't remember another time when the industry remained so calm and collected during a period of such significant growth for current generation products and services.

Several big aircraft orders were announced at the show. Commercial OEM and services outlooks are strong, and there is a sense that defense demand could also accelerate. All of this was taken in stride as airframers and engine OEMs look to component and service providers like Woodward to maintain focus and deliver on the demand created by the growing backlog. In this high-growth environment, it is helpful that supply chain visibility and predictability continue to improve. Disruptions haven't totally gone away, but we are working together with our suppliers and customers to manage through them. During Airshow Week, we announced a partnership with HAECO, establishing the third elite license service facility for Woodward LRUs on the CFM LEAP engine.

This is an important step for our airline customers throughout Greater China and the Asia Pacific region. Our services capacity strategy is well defined for the next several years, and we're now focused on executing that strategy to stay ahead of growing customer demand. On the topic of capacity, we celebrated the recent completion of the expansion of our Industrial segment high-speed fuel injection value stream in Glatten, Germany. The expanded production capacity is already supporting growing demand, particularly from Rolls-Royce's mtu Solutions division serving power generation applications. I enjoyed being in Glatten with customers, community partners and our amazing team members who completed this complex project on schedule, on budget and without disrupting customer deliveries.

It's a great example of how we're expanding capacity while maintaining the operational discipline our customers expect. We've also announced additional footprint optimization decisions to support future growth and improve efficiency. This includes the decision to close our recently acquired electronic products facility in Canada and transfer production and engineering to existing Woodward facilities in Poland and Bulgaria. We're working through the transition and being thoughtful and respectful with our members. This move will generate meaningful cost synergies while improving the returns on our THSA and related electromechanical product portfolio acquisition. We also decided to move one of our Niles JDAM production lines to our new Spartanburg facility to strengthen supply continuity for customers, provide flexibility and support future growth.

Earlier, I mentioned that we're starting to see productivity gains flow through our factories. One area of significant progress is our automation journey. Those of you who visited our Rock Cut facility saw the deburring cobots in action. This technology has become a platform for us, and we are deploying it across Woodward plants. In another automation success story, we are working with a supplier to integrate machining, inspection, loading and unloading into a lights-out cell for key fuel nozzle parts. This will deliver capacity for our GTF high-volume line as well as efficiency and risk reduction. Our automation investment objectives are fourfold: expand capacity, increase productivity and enable growth as well as reduce our direct labor hiring demand.

We are targeting a reduction of approximately 1,000 incremental hires by 2029, in many cases, by automating repetitive, less desirable work. This represents about 50% of our projected hiring needs in that time frame, equally weighted by attrition and growth. As with our lean transformation, this is not about replacing people. We will continue hiring to support growth and manage attrition. We'll just need fewer new hires, and we will gain long-term workforce efficiencies. Tying all this together from disciplined execution to investments in capacity and automated processes, we are on an exciting path for long-term growth and margin expansion.

Based on a strong third quarter and confidence that we will continue to execute well in the fourth quarter, we are raising our earnings guidance for 2026.

Now over to you, Bill.

William Lacey: Thank you, and good evening, everyone. As Chip mentioned, Q3 was an outstanding quarter. We achieved record performance in a number of areas. Net sales were $1.1 billion, an increase of 21%, reflecting strong demand and increased output in both Aerospace and Industrial. We achieved earnings per share of $2.40 compared to $1.76. Adjusted earnings per share were slightly better at $2.52, also compared to $1.76. Free cash flow was $87 million, bringing our year-to-date total to $196 million for an increase of 23%. At the segment level, Aerospace sales for the third quarter were $709 million, an increase of 19%. The strong growth was primarily driven by commercial Aerospace.

Commercial OEM sales increased 34% with our output generally aligned with steadily increasing airframer build rates. Commercial services increased 24%, reflecting continued strength across the business. This included high utilization of legacy aircraft, growing LEAP and GTF activity and solid service demand across wide-body and regional platforms. Defense OEM sales declined 6% due to a one-time revenue recognition adjustment. Excluding the adjustment, defense OEM sales would have grown in the mid-single digits. Defense Services grew 20%, driven by a large delivery of T700 spares and general improvements in castings supply. Aerospace segment earnings were $170 million or 24% of segment sales compared to $126 million or 21.1% of segment sales.

The meaningful margin expansion was driven by strong price realization and increased leverage from higher sales volume, partially offset by inflation and unfavorable mix. Price realization included a one-time retroactive pricing adjustment related to a contract that had been under negotiation for several quarters. This adjustment contributed approximately 100 basis points to Aerospace margins in the third quarter. Turning to Industrial. Segment sales for the third quarter were $401 million, an increase of 26%. Core Industrial sales, which exclude the impact of China on-highway, increased 19%, driven by higher volume in all primary markets as well as price realization. Marine transportation sales were strong, increasing approximately 24% with higher shipyard output driving OEM demand.

In addition, services also contributed to the growth. Oil and gas sales grew 11%, driven primarily by higher LNG infrastructure-related volume. In addition, upstream capital expenditures are showing signs of recovery, particularly in the Middle East. Power generation sales increased 19%, driven by higher data center demand for both base and backup power. Third quarter China on-highway sales were better than expected at $40 million. We do not expect significant China on-highway sales in the fourth quarter as we complete the wind down of this business. Industrial segment earnings were $88 million or 22.1% of segment sales compared to $48 million or 14.9% of segment sales.

The strong margin expansion was driven by increased leverage from higher sales volume and price realization, partially offset by inflation. Core Industrial margins were 21.2% compared to 15.6%. The China on-highway business added approximately 90 basis points to segment margin in the quarter. At the consolidated Woodward level, for the first 9 months of 2026, net cash provided by operating activities was $352 million compared to $238 million, largely driven by higher earnings. For the first 9 months, free cash flow was $196 million, an increase of 23% over the prior year while increasing capital expenditures. Our capital expenditures totaled $156 million, and we expect a meaningful increase in capital spending in the fourth quarter.

As we discussed last quarter, we are carrying higher inventory levels to support demand. In addition, our accounts receivable balance at the end of the third quarter was higher than expected due to collections timing. As of June 30, 2026, debt leverage was 1.6x EBITDA. Our strong balance sheet provides flexibility to act decisively as compelling opportunities emerge. Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged. We continue to support organic growth, selectively pursue strategic M&A and return capital to shareholders. In the first 9 months of 2026, we returned $608 million to shareholders, $553 million through share repurchases and $55 million in dividends.

We now expect to return approximately $700 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the fiscal year. Turning to our 2026 guidance. Based on our strong third quarter performance and confidence in the fourth quarter, we are raising our 2026 earnings guidance. For 2026, we now expect the following: Aerospace sales growth between 21% and 23% with margins of approximately 23.5%, the top end of our previous range. Industrial sales growth increasing to between 19% and 21%, with margins increasing to approximately 19%, and adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 22.5%. Based on these updates, we are raising our adjusted EPS guidance to between $9.30 and $9.50. All other elements of our fiscal year 2026 guidance remain unchanged.

This concludes our prepared remarks on the business and results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Operator, we are now ready to open the call to questions.

Operator: Our first question comes from Gavin Parsons with UBS.

Gavin Parsons: On the aftermarket growth rate, obviously, very difficult comps that slowed down a little bit. Anything to call out in terms of either customer behavior or identify for the slowdown? And then if you could speak to how spare LRUs are trending relative to the elevated past few quarters? That would be great.

Charles Blankenship: Sure. The inputs that we've received from airline customers and other MRO shops have been fairly steady to increasing, I'd say, across the LEAP GTF product portfolio and very -- and quite steady on the legacy and wide-body and regional. So no real slowdown that we see on inputs, which is good based on the macro environment that we're involved in. Inputs are strong. So we like that. As far as spare LRUs go, from a macro standpoint, I'll say a few things, I'll turn it over to Bill.

From a macro standpoint, as part of our strategic planning, we were updating kind of how the entire fleet ratios are looking for the spare LRUs compared to number of engines in the field. And we're very satisfied that we're tracking well to the predictions and the model that we had at the start of the program. So we don't think there's an overdue backlog or pull forward or anything going on like that. We feel like we're tracking to the model largely over an extended period of time. Now that can vary quarter-to-quarter based on when airlines place POs or when they decide to take action on crossing certain delivery concentration marks.

I don't know, Bill, do you have anything else on that?

William Lacey: I'll just add, Chip, that in Q3, LRUs performed very well. They were strong. And I would expect that going into the fourth quarter that they'll remain level -- elevated, but probably will come down slightly from what we experienced in Q3.

Charles Blankenship: More like the first half?

William Lacey: More like the first half.

Charles Blankenship: Yes.

Operator: Your next question comes from Scott Mikus with Melius Research.

Scott Mikus: Chip and Bill. Sorry if I missed this, I'm juggling 4 earnings reports this evening. But we've seen the engine OEMs comment that commercial aftermarket sales and orders continue to be strong in the legacy engine programs like the CFM56 and V2500. It seems like you're seeing the same. But flight activity is essentially flat year-to-date. Are you concerned that airlines or MRO shops are piling up excess inventory on the legacy platforms? And is there a risk that creates destocking maybe in '27?

Charles Blankenship: So the way we look at this and we measure it is really on just sort of monthly inputs to our shop that we receive on the LRUs. So V2500 fuel control, CFM56, HMU, GEnx, GE90, all of these LRUs inputs as we measure them per month, we don't -- we see sort of a normal variation in noise, not anything that would say there's a trend. It's slightly up over time for the wide-body. It's relatively stable for regional and it's relatively stable for legacy narrow-body. Does that get your question?

Scott Mikus: Yes, that does. That helps. Another quick question now. Rolls-Royce actually put out a presentation for its Power Systems segment, where they're talking about roughly a mid-teens growth rate for the next several years. You acquired L'Orange from them back in 2018. You have other power gen customers that are seeing strong demand. Is that mid-teens growth CAGR kind of the right way to think about your power gen and oil and gas revenues at the Industrial segment for the next few years?

Charles Blankenship: Yes, I'm not really sure exactly what the content of that presentation was because people are now talking about sort of base grid power demand versus behind-the-meter demand and things associated with data centers. They're talking about them a little bit separately. And so for the data center demand, we do see that growing at quite a high rate, whereas the demand for, I'd say, more generic grid-based power generation is a little bit less than that, but still reasonably strong. We are working very closely with each of our power gen customers on how to handle this good challenge associated with this demand.

Last earnings call, I pointed out that for a number of years, I've said we have the right amount of capacity to deal with the power gen demand. But sequentially, numerous customers have come to us and continue to increase their forecast for 2027, '28 and beyond into the early 2030s. And in order to -- if all those cases are true, we'll have to expand capacity to be able to serve those levels of demand.

So right now, we're in the process of having very detailed discussions with our customers about how -- what the risk case is for all this demand and trying to make sure that we understand it, and we'll make a prudent allocation of capital to capture this fairly unique opportunity that we find ourselves with the right products on our side, on the right customer products to capture this demand. It's one of those things that I think we'll be in a better position to talk about what that looks like at our Investor Day.

Operator: Your next question comes from David Strauss with Wells Fargo.

David Strauss: You talked about -- it sounds like there was this rev rec issue on the defense side. There was a benefit on the Aero margin side. What were kind of the clean -- as you guys calculate, what were kind of the clean incremental Aero margin? What was that this quarter?

William Lacey: Yes. The exact incrementals, I'll have to get that. On Aero, backing out the pricing item, it would take their earnings rate from 24% down to 23%. So I would expect those incrementals will still be pretty good there. And then on the rev rec item for industrial, that did not have a margin impact. So the incrementals are as reported.

David Strauss: Okay. I'm sorry, I thought it was a rev rec on the defense side, I might have -- I didn't hear that correctly.

William Lacey: Right. Right, sorry. The defense -- that is right.

Charles Blankenship: That is right. And it is on the Aero defense side.

William Lacey: Aero defense side.

David Strauss: Okay. All right. Yes. I mean it looks like if you use calculated share on what you report, it's like 39% incrementals in Aero. So I was just trying to get to kind of a clean number there. And then on free cash flow, Bill, you talked about the receivable balance. I guess you've raised -- as we've gone through the course of the year, you raised your EPS guidance by a fair amount. The free cash flow guidance has kind of remained unchanged. I know there's a range there. But are you just seeing more of a working capital build this year than you kind of would have anticipated?

I mean, I know there's some working capital build as you kind of outgrow your expectation, but I would have thought maybe the higher EPS as we've gone through the year that might lead to some sort of increase in the free cash flow guide.

William Lacey: Sure. Sure, David. First, let me -- the clean incremental is about 31%. So just to cover that off. And then going to your question, yes, so in our original guide, we assumed some -- getting some efficiencies in our turns. I know we got it in us. I know we have the right initiatives lined up, and I know we're going to get there. But we also started seeing clearly that the airframers were going to deliver on the rate increases.

And as we were sitting there and to get that -- to get that turn improvement, it would cause us to have some changes in supply chain and our commercial team and then introduce the level of risk that with the demand growth we were seeing, we just weren't willing to take. So while we're not getting efficiencies, we're also not getting worse. So that added the investment in inventory beyond what we had in our original investment -- in our original guidance. And so that's eaten up sort of the EPS growth in our -- in the guidance that you're seeing is being eaten up by that, if that makes sense.

Operator: Your next question comes from Louis Raffetto with Wolfe Research.

Louis Raffetto: Bill, I know you talked about or Chip, maybe you even talked about the fixed cost absorption in Industrial, but obviously, backing out the China on-highway that 21% margin in Industrial is impressive. So there's nothing one-time nature in there? Just trying to sort of balance that versus the sort of 14%, 15% we saw last year, 17% in the first half of this year. So anything to note?

William Lacey: Yes. So Lou, it is operational, but it had to do with one of our growing product lines, business lines here, not have as much growth this quarter and seeing some of the other business lines come through that had higher margin rates. And so the mix of sort of business unit, the mix of products played favorably for us this quarter. Now I expect that the business unit I spoke that has a little more negative mix will come back next quarter, and I would expect that we see the core Industrial earnings back to what you saw in the first half.

Charles Blankenship: Yes. So I'd just add that the Industrial team has shown themselves to be very good at executing on volume leverage. And so as they continue to work Kaizens and respond to the customer demand in the gas turbine side in the recip engine side associated with power gen and the steady increase in marine and other applications that they're well positioned -- but as Bill said, we had some mix tailwind this quarter, but I still like the direction that they're going and how they're performing.

William Lacey: 18% is nothing to sneeze at.

Charles Blankenship: We'll take it.

Louis Raffetto: Yes, it certainly shows the potential of at least a large portion of the business, which is good to see. And maybe, Bill, just one more. I know you mentioned you expect CapEx to step up a lot here in the fourth quarter. But I mean, are we really going to double CapEx again in the fourth quarter to hit the -- more than double, I guess, to hit the guide?

William Lacey: Yes. I've asked that question a few times myself, Lou. And the team has come back. They have the -- there's some big chunks, as you can imagine, that's associated with what we have to get done in Q4. It's primarily around finishing the Spartanburg facility around purchasing production machinery for A350 spoiler. And again, those are pretty chunky. So we've got line of sight to it. 5 to 10 is in the mix there, but I think we will consume most of that and get to the $290 million that we guided towards on capital expenditures.

Operator: Your next question comes from Gautam Khanna with TD Cowen.

Gautam Khanna: Just to follow up on that Industrial question on profitability. What is kind of possible over time in the Industrial business? You guys have talked about 16% to 18% trending better than that. But I'm just curious like with all the initiatives you guys have implemented on SKU rationalization and pricing actions and just efficiencies over a longer period of time, what do you think is actually a possible level for the Industrial segment to level out at?

Charles Blankenship: Yes, Gautam, we'll describe that in more detail at our Investor Day. But I'd leave you with these thoughts, which is, like, as we stand today in a growing demand environment where both we and our customers are able to get price, and we are able to accelerate our lean transformation on the floors of our factories and get efficient in our supply chain, we can improve further from this point. We said mid-teens at the last Investor Day, and we've been demonstrating better than that fairly consistently. But as far as like getting better from where we are today. We're obviously investing and challenging our teams and driving to continuously improve.

However, I don't know what the environment is going to be in the future yet, and there are other factors that come into play. But we like the investments we're making in automation. We like the investments we're making in our lean transformation. And like you referenced, the product portfolio, we've really made some efficiency moves there to optimize the portfolio and how we serve customers and are able to run our factories. So I believe we're on a continuous improvement journey. There's quite a bit more productivity in play, but there are other factors to deal with as well, and we'll be -- give you a fulsome explanation of what we see at our Investor Day.

Operator: Your next question comes from Sheila Kahyaoglu with Jefferies.

Kyle Wenclawiak: This is Kyle on for Sheila. I guess just to circle up on the Aerospace margins. I think you just said 31% core incrementals, and that's despite the OE growth kind of leading the pack in commercial. So maybe if you can talk about the puts and takes there? And then secondly, was that price already assumed in the full year guide? And if you're feeling generous, can you tell us what end market and maybe even what customer that's related to?

William Lacey: Okay. So I always feel generous, but I'm not that generous to give up the customer. But as it relates to the price overall, we're guiding for the full year for that to be close to 8% for the company. And in third quarter, our price was 10% and Aero contributed more than the 10% and then Industrial less and brought it down to the 10%. So that's kind of where those items came from, Kyle. And I can't remember the first part of the question.

Charles Blankenship: Yes. I guess you referenced, Kyle, a core flow-through, which I would encourage us not to use that number. Bill was just cleaning up the flow-through number for one of the earlier questions in terms of removing that onetime price reconciliation from the financials.

Kyle Wenclawiak: Yes, helpful and understood. I guess just as you think about these kind of price negotiations that keep coming up better and better, it seems like quarter-after-quarter, whether there's still a sizable kind of opportunity that exists out there. I know you guys have talked in the past that you'd expect price to moderate towards more typical levels, but you guys keep surprising to the upside. So just curious.

Charles Blankenship: Sure. I'll start and flip it to Bill real quick. But I'd say we've really made it through the -- all of our LTA agreements for the first round that we closed out sort of post 2022. So from now forward, it should moderate, and I'll let Bill kind of fill in the blanks there.

William Lacey: Yes. Chip, I think you covered it. I think as we look at going forward that I would expect price between 3% and 5% would be a more normal rate. And it will -- price will still play a role in margin expansion along with working some of the other muscles as we talked about.

Charles Blankenship: Yes. It's up to us to fill in the rest with the productivity, which we're well deployed to achieve.

Operator: Your next question comes from Kevin -- Ken Herbert with RBC Capital Markets.

Kenneth Herbert: Chip and Bill. I wanted to just -- if you could dig a little deeper on the defense OE side. Obviously, we can appreciate the onetime item in the quarter. But how do you expect that to step up sequentially into the fourth quarter as you think about the broader demand and where you're exposed on the munition side in particular?

Charles Blankenship: I guess the way I'd describe it is no real change from prior quarters in terms of defense OE. It's sort of -- we're seeing price roll through for some smart defense in 3Q, but I think in 4Q, that starts to moderate. So we're not holding out defense OE as a large growth lever in this environment right this minute. Again, the future, we see a lot of potential for it to -- for defense to have a longer run at these higher levels, especially in smart defense, but we don't have any indication that's going to happen anytime soon. So I think sort of a moderate performance in OE in defense OE is what we can expect.

Kenneth Herbert: Okay. And just to clarify, for the commercial Aero OE growth in the quarter, the up 34%, was there any -- do you get a sense of any sort of restocking or anything unusual beyond just the build rate cadence on that? And maybe what are you seeing with sort of inventory levels of your product at your customers?

Charles Blankenship: It feels like that, that sort of stocking level at the customers has returned to normal to slightly below what their MRP systems would like. So we still feel a strong pull on delivery. A lot of this rating -- the growth is due to our ability to get more product through the factory. So the combination of working with our suppliers and inside our 4 walls, increasing that production is what led to that growth plus some price. So I don't see anything unusual. And we feel like we're pretty much following the airframer rates. In some cases, we're -- their demand for our increased rate is ahead of their rate break.

So we do sometimes see an earlier break in the demand for us.

Operator: Your next question comes from Noah Poponak with Goldman Sachs.

Noah Poponak: How would you frame at this point what's possible or likely or realistic in your Aerospace aftermarket growth rate of the next 4 to 8 quarters compared to what you've been able to achieve in the last 4 to 8 quarters?

Charles Blankenship: Well, that sounds like a trick question. So we see -- we like the long-term story. And what we shared at Investor Day last time was kind of a cartoon of graphs that showed that we believe that the Woodward case could likely grow at twice the rate of the overall market based on our product positions in terms of what's the installed -- where the installed base is growing. So we still believe in that cartoon and those graphs. We believe we see the proof points along the way with the input we're seeing from LEAP and GTF and how strong that the newer wide-body projects -- products are performing.

So we believe that, that story is playing out in front of us. As far as exactly what happens in the next few quarters, we're not in a position to reveal that because it could be a little bit noisy up and down, but we believe we'll be in a position to update that chart for you at the Investor Day.

William Lacey: And just to add to that is obviously, again, the LRUs and those move can also make the quarters a bit lumpy.

Charles Blankenship: I guess the other thing I'd add -- the other thing I'd add, Noah, is that we've embarked upon these elite licensee relationships with really top-of-the-shelf MRO providers, and we'll be working with them on provisioning and support of the agreements and things of that nature that will also provide some growth levers for the next year.

Noah Poponak: Okay. I appreciate that. Yes, it's -- I think the kind of medium- to long-term algorithm is reasonably clear, but in the shorter term, just compares and there's a lot to triangulate. I wasn't trying to trick you, although I may end up tricking myself, I guess. You guys have spent a lot of time talking about narrow-body contribution to this equation. How does your wide-body exposure and its contribution to your medium- to long-term aftermarket growth compare to narrow-body in terms of the multiplier effect?

Charles Blankenship: So I think the -- I'm not sure the best way to look at the multiplier.

Noah Poponak: And that's also an unfair question.

Charles Blankenship: Yes, yes. The multiplier effect is the hard part to answer because the multiplier for something like the 787 is comparing to something so old that's not really very much into our MRO system because the large amount of the 767s, let's say, are on -- they're in the freighter class and not many shop visits. So I wouldn't get into the multiplier answer. But from a GEnx and GE90 standpoint, these are the major customer platforms that we're on with significant LRUs that require a good amount of service. And those are very good businesses for us, and we work very closely with GE through the Convergence joint venture to service those LRUs. And we really like that business.

It's going very well and growing.

Noah Poponak: Okay. And just one last one. You guys have talked about 30% to 35% incrementals in both segments margin over time. Can we use that off of where you -- where you're now planning to end '26? Or maybe Aero has moving pieces that wash out and that's a yes, maybe Industrial that's too high given what you just did in 3Q, but how should I think about that?

Charles Blankenship: That's a great question, Noah. And the one that we are working through right now as we develop our annual operating plan for our fiscal '27. So it's a little premature for us to guide that because that -- I mean, that is the guidance for next year really in terms of earnings growth. So we've been saying that for a while. Those are the incrementals we believe in long term. We've got to do the work to make sure that we're putting a robust plan out there for next year, and we'll guide accordingly.

Operator: Your next question comes from Alexandra Mandery with Truist.

Alexandra Eleni Mandery: Nice results. In terms of automation, is there a particular segment or end market you see benefiting the most from increasing automation?

Charles Blankenship: So I think from our standpoint, automation is a pretty generic way of approaching machining, assembly, test, material flow, transport, logistics, and that really serves all end markets equally from a sort of an inside-out standpoint. It's not really market-driven. It's more manufacturing driven. And so I feel like it's spread equally amongst the end market that we serve.

Alexandra Eleni Mandery: For sure. And then earlier, you mentioned the supply chain. I guess what are the weak points you might be seeing? And what efforts, I guess, maybe more specifically, have you taken with customers to kind of circumvent any supply chain issues in the future?

Charles Blankenship: So the ones that we're struggling with the most are the ones that like the entire industry has on the forefront of their work list. So castings and forgings as well as rare earth metals as we look forward. We haven't had a big problem yet with those, but that's one that we all forecast coming to be a big challenge within the next few quarters. So we and our customers and suppliers are all working together to try to allocate the right capacity to keep everybody building what they need to build a few quarters away from now on the rare earth. That's sort of an industry level work.

As far as on the castings and forgings, we've been working very hard to transition from castings to -- and forgings to billet that's hogged out on a CNC machine. It's not a very efficient use of material, but it sure is a better way to ensure continuity of the supply chain. So we've taken a lot of design for manufacturability approaches to control our own destiny on the supply chain. That all being said, we're still carrying 5 to 10 problematic suppliers that sort of pop up as problems in either the Aero or Industrial segment. And so we just have to stay tuned to companies that run into trouble.

We have -- for anything that has to do with machining, we have rapid response centers set up at 3 different sites. We've processed over 15,000 machine pieces through that network of ours in order to bail out suppliers. So we're very active on that front. Hopefully, one day, it doesn't require quite as much effort. But for now, that's what we're doing.

Operator: Your next question comes from Scott Deuschle with Deutsche Bank.

Scott Deuschle: Bill, why was commercial aftermarket revenue down sequentially?

William Lacey: Yes. So first of all, just the -- we feel good about that business and its continued strength. A part of what happened in Q3 was some good strength in Q2. We saw some shipments not get out of Q1. And in Q2, we were able to get out when we needed for Q2 as well as clear out some of the shipments for several reasons that got hung up, and we were able to get all of those out. And so that impacted Q3 from a sequential, but as you saw, the year-over-year was pretty strong. So again, we feel good about it, and I wouldn't read too much into it.

Scott Deuschle: Okay. And then just to make an attempt to follow up on Noah's question, do you think the Aerospace business, Chip, do you think it will be able to drive at least some level of margin expansion in 2027? Or is there a doubt as to whether it can expand margins at all in '27?

Charles Blankenship: Our plans are to expand margins. We're measuring each of our product managers and each of our business unit VP GMs on a margin expansion target. We rolled all that up and wrestled around and played catch ball with it through our strategic planning process. Now we just got to get it orchestrated into an annual operating plan that we all like. But really, the target is margin expansion. I believe we can do it. We've got -- in that -- it's not just like saying do better. We have investments in automation and lean transformation and productivity that need to bear fruit, and we're focused on doing that for FY '27 without giving you a number.

Scott Deuschle: Okay. So even with all these potential headwinds of spare LRU normalization, Spartanburg hiring, ERP costs, OE mix, all that, you think the business operationally still has potential to expand margin.

Charles Blankenship: Yes, all of that plus the moves we're doing to improve the long-term performance of the business that require resource and investments to accomplish. We think even with all those things going on, we've got -- we have enough horsepower and capability to deliver margin expansion.

Scott Deuschle: Okay. And then Chip, can you update us on where the business is at in terms of the size of LEAP and GTF revenue base relative to CFM56 and V2500?

Charles Blankenship: We're still marching towards that crossover from a repair standpoint. I think as I said last time, we've already crossed it if you include repair plus spare LRUs. So I think right on track. But the one thing we didn't model was the legacy business hanging on this well in terms of both price, work scope and volume. So we're excited about the race that we're in.

Operator: Mr. Blankenship, there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference back to you.

Charles Blankenship: Thank you very much, operator. Before we end the call, I want to let everyone know that we finalized the date of our Investor Day. It will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2027, in New York City, and I look forward to seeing everyone there. Thanks, everyone, for joining today's call.

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes our conference call today. A rebroadcast will be available at the company's website, www.woodward.com for 1 year. We thank you for your participation in today's conference call.