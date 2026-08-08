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Friday, July 31, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations - Kimberly Callahan

Executive Chairman - Ric Campo

Chief Executive Officer - Alex Jessett

President and Chief Operating Officer - Laurie Baker

Chief Financial Officer - Ben Fraker

Executive Vice Chairman - Keith Oden

Senior Vice President of Real Estate Investment - Stanley Jones

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TAKEAWAYS

Core FFO -- $1.68 per share, exceeding the $1.67 per share guidance midpoint due to higher-than-anticipated occupancy across stabilized communities.

-- $1.68 per share, exceeding the $1.67 per share guidance midpoint due to higher-than-anticipated occupancy across stabilized communities. California Portfolio Sale -- $1.625 billion for 11 operating communities totaling 3,620 apartment homes, reflecting a trailing 12-month FFO yield of 5.6% and an AFFO yield of 5.2%.

-- $1.625 billion for 11 operating communities totaling 3,620 apartment homes, reflecting a trailing 12-month FFO yield of 5.6% and an AFFO yield of 5.2%. Share Repurchases -- $694 million in common shares at an average price of $105.17 per share, executed at an FFO yield of 6.4%.

-- $694 million in common shares at an average price of $105.17 per share, executed at an FFO yield of 6.4%. Completed Acquisitions -- $645 million for seven communities with an average age of five years and an FFO yield just under 5%.

-- $645 million for seven communities with an average age of five years and an FFO yield just under 5%. Acquisition Pipeline -- $195 million in awarded real estate, including two communities and one land site expected to close in the third quarter.

-- $195 million in awarded real estate, including two communities and one land site expected to close in the third quarter. Same-Store Revenue Guidance -- 0.5% for the full year excluding California, tracking in line with previous expectations.

-- 0.5% for the full year excluding California, tracking in line with previous expectations. Same-Store Expense Guidance -- 2.5% for the full year, representing a 50 basis point improvement from previous guidance due to lower utility costs and insurance pricing.

-- 2.5% for the full year, representing a 50 basis point improvement from previous guidance due to lower utility costs and insurance pricing. Same-Store NOI Guidance -- negative 0.6% for the full year, improved from the previous projection of negative 0.9% on better expense control.

-- negative 0.6% for the full year, improved from the previous projection of negative 0.9% on better expense control. Portfolio Occupancy -- 95.7% for the second quarter and 95.8% in July, trending slightly ahead of the company's budget.

-- 95.7% for the second quarter and 95.8% in July, trending slightly ahead of the company's budget. Effective Blended Lease Rates -- negative 0.2% for the second quarter, representing a 140 basis point sequential improvement from the first quarter.

-- negative 0.2% for the second quarter, representing a 140 basis point sequential improvement from the first quarter. Signed Renewal Gains -- 3.4% in June and over 4% in July, which management anticipates will positively influence third-quarter effective rates.

-- 3.4% in June and over 4% in July, which management anticipates will positively influence third-quarter effective rates. Pro Forma Leverage -- 4.5x net debt to EBITDA following the application of sale proceeds to retire the company's line of credit and commercial paper program.

-- 4.5x net debt to EBITDA following the application of sale proceeds to retire the company's line of credit and commercial paper program. Unsecured Term Loan -- $350 million one-year facility closed subsequent to quarter-end to further enhance liquidity.

-- $350 million one-year facility closed subsequent to quarter-end to further enhance liquidity. Development Pipeline -- $492 million across 1,162 apartment homes currently under construction, with expected stabilized yields in the high 5% to 6% range.

-- $492 million across 1,162 apartment homes currently under construction, with expected stabilized yields in the high 5% to 6% range. Litigation Settlement -- $53 million associated with a class action regarding revenue management software, which is excluded from Core FFO and Core AFFO calculations.

-- $53 million associated with a class action regarding revenue management software, which is excluded from Core FFO and Core AFFO calculations. Transaction Costs -- approximately $15 million related to the California disposition, including over $7.5 million in transfer taxes for a single Los Angeles transaction.

-- approximately $15 million related to the California disposition, including over $7.5 million in transfer taxes for a single Los Angeles transaction. Recurring Capital Expenditures -- projected to decline by 5% per unit following the exit from older California assets.

-- projected to decline by 5% per unit following the exit from older California assets. Bad Debt -- expected to decrease by 10 basis points to approximately 40 basis points for the new same-store portfolio.

-- expected to decrease by 10 basis points to approximately 40 basis points for the new same-store portfolio. Interest Income -- $0.02 per share sequential benefit expected in the third quarter from cash balances held for future acquisitions.

-- $0.02 per share sequential benefit expected in the third quarter from cash balances held for future acquisitions. Corporate Expenses -- $0.02 per share benefit expected in the third quarter from the elimination of regional overhead previously supporting California operations.

SUMMARY

Management of Camden Property Trust (CPT +1.07%) discussed the completed $1.625 billion disposition of its California portfolio and the subsequent reallocation of capital into newer Sunbelt assets and share repurchases. The company maintained its full-year Core FFO guidance midpoint while improving its same-store net operating income outlook based on realized expense efficiencies in utilities and insurance. Executive leadership indicated that the strategic rebalancing is expected to be FFO-neutral in the first year and accretive thereafter as the younger Sunbelt portfolio experiences faster growth. The company reported that rental rates and occupancy have shown sequential improvement through June and July, noting signs of market recovery across major Sunbelt hubs despite elevated supply levels.

CEO Jessett reported that system-wide signed new leases turned positive for the first time in several years during specific days in July, describing the trend as a "very green shoot."

The company is implementing an AI "lab" and monthly leadership meetings to identify efficiencies in renewal percentages, insurance claims, and utility spend.

Management noted that Austin is experiencing the highest improved momentum among major U.S. markets, with signed new leases improving from negative 11% in March to negative 3% in July.

President Baker stated that occupancy in Austin reached 96.6% in July, representing a 190 basis point increase from the first-quarter average.

The company plans to reduce exposure to its two largest markets, Washington, D.C., Metro and Houston, for portfolio allocation purposes.

Management designated $1 billion of the California sales proceeds for 1031 Exchange transactions to maximize tax efficiency and avoid a special dividend.

Marketing and leasing expenses increased by double digits year over year as the company ramped up spending to capture demand during the peak summer leasing season.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

1031 Exchange : A tax-deferred transaction allowing an investor to sell a property and reinvest the proceeds into a "like-kind" property to defer capital gains taxes.

: A tax-deferred transaction allowing an investor to sell a property and reinvest the proceeds into a "like-kind" property to defer capital gains taxes. AFFO (Adjusted Funds from Operations) : A financial measure used by REITs that adjusts FFO by subtracting recurring capital expenditures.

: A financial measure used by REITs that adjusts FFO by subtracting recurring capital expenditures. Basis Point : A unit of measure for interest rates and other percentages in finance, where one basis point equals 0.01%.

: A unit of measure for interest rates and other percentages in finance, where one basis point equals 0.01%. Core FFO : A supplemental performance measure that adjusts FFO to exclude non-core items like litigation settlements or casualty-related expenses.

: A supplemental performance measure that adjusts FFO to exclude non-core items like litigation settlements or casualty-related expenses. FFO (Funds from Operations) : A standardized measure of REIT operating performance that adds depreciation and amortization back to net income and excludes gains or losses from property sales.

: A standardized measure of REIT operating performance that adds depreciation and amortization back to net income and excludes gains or losses from property sales. NAV (Net Asset Value) : The estimated total value of a company's assets minus its liabilities, often expressed on a per-share basis.

: The estimated total value of a company's assets minus its liabilities, often expressed on a per-share basis. NOI (Net Operating Income) : A valuation metric used for income-producing real estate, calculated as all revenue from the property minus all reasonably necessary operating expenses.

: A valuation metric used for income-producing real estate, calculated as all revenue from the property minus all reasonably necessary operating expenses. Prop 13 : Referring to California's Proposition 13, which limits property tax increases to a 2% annual cap unless the property is sold.

: Referring to California's Proposition 13, which limits property tax increases to a 2% annual cap unless the property is sold. Sunbelt: A region of the United States generally considered to stretch across the Southeast and Southwest, characterized by high population and employment growth.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Kimberly Callahan: Good morning, and welcome to Camden Property Trust Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Kim Callahan, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today for our prepared remarks are Ric Campo, Camden's Executive Chairman; Alex Jessett, Chief Executive Officer; Laurie Baker, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Ben Fraker, Chief Financial Officer; Keith Oden, our Executive Vice Chairman; and Stanley Jones, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Investment will also be available for the Q&A portion of our call. Today's event is being webcast through the Investors section of our website at camdenliving.com, and a replay will be available shortly after the call ends. And please note, this event is being recorded.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to advise everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Further information about these risks can be found in our filings with the SEC, and we encourage you to review them. Any forward-looking statements made on today's call represent management's current opinions, and the company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements because of subsequent events.

As a reminder, Camden's complete second quarter 2026 earnings release is available in the Investors section of our website at camdenliving.com, and it includes reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures, which will be discussed on the call. We would like to respect everyone's time and complete our call within 1 hour, so please limit your initial question to one then rejoin the queue if you have a follow-up question or additional items to discuss. If we are unable to speak with everyone in the queue today, we'd be happy to respond to additional questions by phone or e-mail after the call concludes. At this time, I'll turn the call over to Ric Campo.

Richard Campo: Good morning. Our on-hold music today featured a song about each of the 5 Camden markets, which recently hosted World Cup soccer games, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Now that the World Cup has been completed, the host cities are celebrating the success and the economic benefits that the games produced. The last time the U.S. hosted the World Cup was 32 years ago in 1994 the year after Camden joined the New York Stock Exchange. That year, 9 cities hosted games and only 2 Sunbelt cities were included, Dallas and Orlando. This year, 11 cities hosted the games and the Sunbelt representation doubled. Camden has significant presence in all 4 Sunbelt host cities.

Sunbelt cities have led the nation in population growth, employment growth, and a domestic in-migration over the last 3 decades. During this time, the Sunbelt has gained stature and recognition as confirmed by its prominence in this year's World Cup. We believe these trends will continue to make the Sunbelt an attractive place in which Camden's residents can live, work and play. As you know, we made the decision this year to improve our market concentration in the Sunbelt markets due to the sale of our California properties and reallocation of the proceeds to our Sunbelt markets.

The plan was straightforward: sell the California properties for $1.625 billion, acquire $1 billion of newer properties in our existing markets and spend the remainder to buy back Camden's shares. Sounds simple, to execute to $3.25 billion in transactions in 6 months or so. At the same time, continue to operate our California properties at a high level, ensuring the sales success, easier said than done. As it turns out, the execution has been nearly flawless with only $200 million of acquisition properties left to identify.

This is a direct result of our amazing team at Camden, including our West Coast property operations 100-member team led by Carter Powell, our national operations and asset management teams led by Laurie Baker, Travis Oden and Mike Zimmerman, our Real Estate Investment team led by Stanley Jones with [ Landon Bass ] leading the California sales effort.

Our Legal Team, led by Josh Lebar, our HR team, led by Allison Dunavant, our IT and Marketing teams led by Kristy Simonette, our construction team, led by Steve Heffner, our Investor Relations team led by Kim Callahan, and our finance treasury, tax, risk and accounting teams led by Ben Fraker and Kevin Necas, truly a great team effort, job well done in Camden. We operated in California for 28 years. Saying goodbye is truly bitter-sweet. I want to thank Team Camden California for a job well done and all the best in the future. Hope our paths cross again soon. Up next is Alex Jessett.

Alexander Jessett: Thanks, Rick, and good morning. As just mentioned, our time in California came to a close this week. As we've often said, Camden exists to improve people's lives. Over the years, we improved the lives of our Camden team in California by providing a Great Workplace where they could do their best work and have fun. We improved the lives of our residents by providing quality homes, which were expertly maintained and managed by some of our industry's finest professionals. And finally, we are and we will continue to improve our investors' lives through the reinvestment of the California proceeds into both faster-growing, newer Sunbelt communities and Camden stock.

The biggest negative of the sale was having to part ways with approximately 100 Camden team members, many who have been with Camden for 10-plus years. I want to acknowledge the loyalty and professionalism they exhibited throughout our years together, which continued through Wednesday's closing. Thank you for all that you did to make our years in California, fun, meaningful and rewarding. The California sales proceeds were in line with our expectations, and I would like to thank the buyers for their professionalism throughout the process. The $1.625 billion of consideration for this 19-year-old portfolio represents for Camden a trailing 12-month FFO yield of 5.6% and an AFFO yield of 5.2%.

The Prop 13 adjustment for the buyer should represent an approximate 30 basis point reduction from these numbers. In addition to the $694 million of Camden shares we repurchased at an FFO yield of 6.4% and an AFFO yield of 5.5%, we closed on $645 million of acquisitions with an average age of 5 years and an FFO yield just under 5% and 2 land sites for a total of $45 million. Additionally, we've been awarded 2 other acquisitions and an additional land site for a total of $195 million. We are actively underwriting several other acquisition opportunities and remain confident we can effectively deploy the remaining 1031 proceeds from the California sale.

As mentioned previously, this strategic market rebalancing is FFO-neutral in year 1 and anticipate to be accretive in short order as the newer Sunbelt communities we acquire should grow faster than the older California assets we disposed off. In addition, we will no longer be subject to high levels of regulatory and advocacy spend in California. This spend, which we booked to property management expense would have reduced our California portfolio's annual NOI by approximately 80 basis points. Camden already has the youngest portfolio in the multifamily REIT sector and the sale of our California assets, combined with our 2026 new acquisitions, further reduces our average age by 1 year.

In addition, we expect our future recurring CapEx spend per unit to decline by 5% and our bad debt to be reduced by 10 basis points after the sale. At the beginning of the year, we gave [indiscernible] FFO guidance of $6.75 per share at the midpoint of our guidance range. Last night, despite all of the moving parts this year, we reaffirmed that midpoint of $6.75 per share. Our initial guidance for same-store growth contemplated 50 basis points for revenue and negative 90 basis points for NOI when excluding the California portfolio. We are maintaining that full year same-store revenue guidance and increasing our full year same-store NOI guidance on better expense control.

I know we are all looking for green shoots and they're becoming plentiful. Sequentially, signed blended lease rates improved 160 basis points in the second quarter as compared to a 70 basis point sequential increase this time last year. In July, almost [ 50% ] of our communities had positive signed new leases, up from only 20% in March. Looking across our markets, the majority of our communities in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Raleigh and Southeast Florida achieved positive signed new lease growth in July and approximately half of our communities in Houston, Orlando and Washington, D.C did as well. Additionally, signed renewal gains have increased by 170 basis points from March to July.

And finally, on an effective basis, 50% of our communities had positive blends in the second quarter, increasing to 65% in July. On a blended signed basis, 55% of our communities were positive in the quarter, increasing to 75% in July. The trend is our friend. And finally, one of the questions I've been asked the most over the past couple of years is when Camden will start registering positive signed new lease growth? As you know, we have dynamic pricing, which changes daily, and I'm happy to report that system-wide average signed new leases have been positive a handful days this month, including at least 2 days this week, and that is a very green shoot.

Camden has been extremely busy this year, and I echo Ric's shout out and thanks to our fantastic team members who have worked tirelessly to make all this happen. I will now turn the call over to Laurie Baker, our President and Chief Operating Officer.

Laurie Baker: Thank you, Alex, and good morning, everyone. [ Prorating ] conditions across our portfolio are playing out as anticipated with steady improvements seen across our 13 current markets. Rental rates for the second quarter, now excluding California, had effective new leases down 3.3% and renewals up 2.8% for blended rate growth of negative 0.2%. This was in line with our expectations and reflected a 220 basis point improvement from negative 5.5% new lease rate growth in the first quarter of 2026.

We also saw a 140 basis point improvement in blended rate growth from negative 1.6% in the first quarter 2026 to negative 0.2% for the second quarter 2026, and our blended rate growth turned positive in both June and July. Our renewal rates were fairly steady for the first half of 2026 but began to improve during our summer leasing season. The effective growth rate for renewals in both the first and second quarter was slightly below 3%. However, our signed renewal increase was 3.4% in June and over 4% in July, which positions us well for those leases becoming affected during the third quarter.

Renewal offers to residents with August and September expirations were sent out with an average increase of 4.2%. Occupancy has also shown improvement and has been trending slightly ahead of budget with second quarter averaging 95.7% versus 95.1% in the first quarter of 2026. July occupancy was 95.8%, and we expect occupancy rates to remain relatively stable through the third quarter before moderating slightly with normal seasonal trends towards year-end. Turnover rates across our portfolio remained very low with second quarter 2026 annualized net turnover consistent with second quarter 2025 at 39%. A testament to our strong resident retention and satisfaction, and move-outs for home purchases also remained low at 10.4% for the second quarter.

So while we're not declaring victory, we are encouraged by what we are seeing. Our operating story in the second quarter is one of improvements, strong renewal execution and broad-based pricing recovery across the portfolio. The green shoots are becoming more visible and our teams are doing exactly what Camden teams do best, executing locally, staying disciplined in positioning the portfolio to capture upside as market conditions continue to improve. With that, I'll turn the call over to Ben.

Benjamin Fraker: Thank you, Laurie, and good morning, everyone. I will cover our second quarter results, the California disposition and related capital allocation activity, our balance sheet and our updated third quarter and full year outlook. Camden reported second quarter core FFO of $1.68 per share, $0.01 above the midpoint of our guidance range of $1.67 per share. The out-performance was driven primarily by stronger-than-anticipated occupancy across our stabilized operating communities. We are encouraged by continued improvement in leasing trends, new supply is past peak levels in most of our markets. Concessions are beginning to moderate and underlying demand remains healthy. As a result, revenues and NOI exceeded our expectations for the quarter.

Next, I will discuss capital allocation and balance sheet activity. On July 29, we completed the sale of our 11 California operating communities for a combined $1.625 billion, the transaction was a major strategic step that allowed us to redeploy capital into higher growth markets, in Camden shares while maximizing tax efficiency. Our capital allocation priorities were clear; maximize long-term shareholder value and shift capital towards our existing Sunbelt markets with stronger population growth, employment growth, migration, household formation and long-term multifamily demand. First, we repurchased $694 million of Camden common shares during the second half of 2025 in the first half of 2026 at an average price of $105.17 per share.

That was well below our estimated consensus NAV of around $130 per share and represented a 6.4% FFO yield. Second, we designated $1 billion of the California sales proceeds for 1031 Exchange Transactions in order to maximize tax efficiencies. And as Alex mentioned, we are making great progress on that front. Completed investments include 7 operating community acquisitions in Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, Phoenix, Tampa and Charlotte as well as 2 [ development ] land sites in the suburbs of Raleigh and Tampa.

Approximately $900 million of the California proceeds were used to repay all outstanding balances under our line of credit and commercial paper program. $195 million will be used to purchase awarded real estate, including 2 communities and 1 land site in the third quarter. Approximately $200 million is anticipated to be used for future 1031 acquisitions to occur by late fourth quarter, and the remaining $330 million will be used for general corporate purposes.

The repayment of our line of credit and commercial paper further strengthened Camden's balance sheet, resulting in a pro forma net debt to EBITDA at a strong 4.5x at the end of July and preserving substantial liquidity to fund acquisitions, development opportunities and other capital allocation priorities. Subsequent to quarter end, we closed and funded a new 1-year $350 million unsecured term loan. As this term loan is not revolving, we are leaving the balances outstanding to further enhance liquidity as we continue to opportunistically recycle capital. Turning to guidance. For the third quarter, we are providing core FFO guidance of $1.69 per share at the midpoint, up $0.01 from our second quarter core FFO of $1.68 per share.

The sequential increase is driven by the following items. First, we expect a $0.03 benefit from improved same-store operations reflecting higher revenues during peak leasing season, lower insurance expense following our favorable renewal and lower property taxes from incrementally higher third quarter tax refunds. Second, we expect $0.02 of incremental interest income from cash balances currently held for future acquisitions and general purposes. Third, we expect $0.02 from lower corporate expenses primarily due to the timing of public company fees, lower disposition related costs and the elimination of regional overhead costs previously supporting our California operations. Finally, we expect a $0.01 benefit from lower interest expense due to lower debt balances.

Together, these items add to a positive $0.08, partially offset by $0.07 from lower NOI following the California sale, net of NOI contributions from acquisitions completed in the second quarter and completed or expected in the third quarter. The result is our projected $0.01 sequential increase in core FFO per share. For the full year, we are maintaining our core FFO guidance midpoint of $6.75 per share, unchanged from our prior annual guidance. Operating performance has exceeded our expectations, and we now expect $0.03 per share full year benefit from better-than-expected same-store NOI performance, driven primarily by lower operating expenses. That benefit is primarily offset by the timing of real estate transactions throughout 2026.

On same-store guidance, I want to provide additional perspective on the California disposition. At the beginning of the year, our same-store midpoint outlook, including California was revenue growth of 0.75%, expense growth of 3% and an NOI decline of 0.5% because California is no longer in the same-store pool, the more relevant comparison is our original outlook, excluding California. On that basis, the original midpoint implied revenue growth of 0.5%, expense growth of 3% and an NOI decline of 0.9%. Our updated outlook, excluding California shows revenue tracking in line with that original expectation and materially better expense performance. On an apples-to-apples basis, excluding California, revenue is in line with our initial outlook.

Expenses are 50 basis points better and expected same-store NOI has improved by 30 basis points from a 0.9% decline to a 0.6% decline. Our revised same-store midpoint outlook, excluding California, is now revenue growth of 0.5%, expense growth of 2.5% and an NOI decline of 0.6%. The expense improvement is primarily driven by better utility performance, including lower water consumption, improved [ trash ] contract pricing, favorable insurance subrogation recoveries and insurance renewal pricing that came in better than originally anticipated. In summary, we are pleased with our second quarter results and the continued improvement in occupancy and operating fundamentals across the portfolio. The California disposition was a significant strategic milestone.

We used the proceeds to repurchase shares at an attractive discount to NAV, reinvest tax efficiently through 1031 exchanges and increased exposure to attractive Sunbelt growth markets. With improving operating fundamentals, a flexible balance sheet and a younger, more growth-oriented portfolio, Camden remains well positioned for the future. Thank you, and we will now open the call to questions.

Operator: Our first question today comes from Eric Wolfe from Citi.

Eric Wolfe: For the 50 bps same-store revenue guidance, can you talk about how you're going to get there from an occupancy rate, bad debt and other income perspective? And then obviously, you threw out a lot of statistics there in terms of what you're seeing in July and August thus far. But maybe help us understand sort of what you're seeing in terms of blends and how that plays into the guidance?

Alexander Jessett: Absolutely. Thanks, Eric. So the first thing, obviously, and we did throw out a lot of stats there. And I hope the overriding view is that we're seeing a lot of green shoots. And so we're not going to get into our total July numbers, but what I will tell you is when we look at the effective July rates that we have, both on new leases, renewals on a blended basis, it's looking pretty good. And when we look at a signed, the signed has really given us a lot of comfort as the way the rest of this year can roll forward. And if you think about it on the signed basis.

If you look at a new lease, every new lease, we signed it about 25 days before the people move in. And then if you look at it on the renewal side, we're about 60 days before they move in. So we've got pretty good visibility right now to the way the rest of the third quarter is going to look. And it is really a sharp acceleration versus what we saw this time last year. And then when you look at the occupancy side, so obviously, we're really, really comfortable with where our occupancy is right now. We are anticipating a slight uptick in the third quarter, which is normal.

And then we are anticipating a slight downtick in the fourth quarter. Now if you compare that to what we saw in the fourth quarter of last year, in the fourth quarter last year, we saw a pretty significant drop-off occupancy, I think it got down about 95.1%. We're absolutely not anticipating that, that's what's going to occur this year. And once again, we've got pretty good visibility on a couple of -- going out about 3 months and things are looking really, really strong for us right now.

Operator: Our next question comes from Jamie Feldman from Wells Fargo.

Jamie Feldman: This is Connor on with Jamie. And congratulations on such a well-managed portfolio sale. Can you clarify whether the $1.625 billion sale price is stated before or after transaction costs and fees? And if before, approximately how much of transaction-related fees should investors assume?

Alexander Jessett: Yes, absolutely. And thanks, Conor, for the congratulations. It absolutely goes to our teams in the field. They did a wonderful job in getting this transaction across the finish line. When you look at the $1.625 billion, that is before transaction costs and transaction costs for us is in the neighborhood of $15 million. I will point out that over half of that is management tax on one transaction that we have in or we had in Los Angeles, the city of Los Angeles. So you see some of the additional costs that are just associated with operating in that marketplace. But yes, it's about $15 million.

Operator: Our next question comes from Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho.

Haendel St. Juste: I wanted to go back to the subject of stock buybacks. Earlier, you mentioned that you hit your target from the portfolio redeployment, and you still have some acquisitions that you're targeting. So I'm curious, given where the stock is, broadly, are stock buybacks off the table? And would they require any incremental dispositions just broadly your thoughts on capital deployment with a range of options in front of you today?

Benjamin Fraker: Haendel, I think we have to -- let me just talk about how we think about capital allocation first, right? So when you think about capital allocation, there's lots of things you can do, right? You can buy assets, you can develop, you can improve your portfolio through enhancements that we are doing through our rehab programs and redevelopment programs and you buy stock. And so we clearly have bought a lot of stock. And if you take a look at the last 2 years, just to put it in perspective, we sold $2.1 billion of older assets. We bought $1.1 billion roughly so far.

We have $200 million left on this 1031 exchange program to try to minimize the special dividend that we might have to have. And we decided that rather than doing a special dividend, we do -- if we're going to give -- send capital back to shareholders, we'd rather do it in a buyback than a special dividend. So when you think about all that calculus and we do some development. And the development that we're doing is definitely lower than we normally do, primarily because it's hard to make numbers work and all that.

So I would say that just generally, if you look at the best investment we can make today, it's buying our stock even at this level today. The -- we are in the real estate business long term. So we don't want to sort of shut down our operations of being able to buy and sell and develop. But on the other hand, we're going to definitely lean towards that -- the capital allocation creates more value for shareholders. And today, when you look at the existing market, and you look at our NAV, the consensus NAV is somewhere in that $130 range and you look at our stock at $111 today. That's a gap, a big gap.

And we've always said that we will lean into buying stock if it's at a significant discount and it's persists over a long period of time and we can't -- or a reasonable period of time, so we can actually execute. And then we are going to lever up long term to buy stock. So we would have to sell additional assets. But I wouldn't say that we're done buying stock back. I would just say that if the market continues and we're able to thread the needle between the tax efficiency and the ability to create some cash flow out of asset sales without having to pay special dividends, we could lean into buying the stock again too.

Alex, you might want to augment that?

Alexander Jessett: Yes, absolutely. That's exactly right. And the way we look at it right now is we have maximized the tax efficiency aspects, and that's why we are buying assets entirely for that reason. But repurchasing shares is a great use of our capital. As I tell most of you guys and we met at NAREIT or other conferences, Camden is a screaming buy, and we believe that too, so that's why we're out there buying.

Operator: Our next question comes from Brad Heffern from RBC.

Brad Heffern: Alex, you gave that commentary around system-wide signed new leases having been positive a few days in July. I just want to make sure I understand that right. Should we assume that, that means new lease should be close to flat in July and August? Or does that just bounce around a lot day-to-day and you have some more negative days and it just blends to something lower?

Alexander Jessett: Yes, it absolutely does bounce around quite a bit. but we are getting pretty close to the point where it's going to be flat. Now it's not going to be flat for the full quarter. And whenever anybody asks me about this, I already said third quarter, but not for the entire third quarter. I said it might be a day, it might be a couple of days, and that's exactly what we've hit.

I think you have to remember that if you sort of think about the way the peak leasing cycle works or peak leasing season works, you really sort of peak out towards the latter part of August and then in September, it starts the decline of the typical seasonality. So I wouldn't expect to see it for the full quarter, but absolutely love the direction that we're going, love these green shoots, and this is the first time in several years that we can sit here and tell you, we've seen system-wide some positive new leases. So it's absolutely wonderful, wonderful green shoot for us.

Operator: Our next question comes from Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI.

Steve Sakwa: Just maybe sticking on that theme, Alex. I think at NAREIT,you had sort of maybe talked about a further improvement in new lease pricing into the fourth quarter. And I'm just wondering, just based on all the green shoots you're seeing, is that still your expectation for new leases? And if you could just maybe give us a sense for maybe what your expected blended -- blended rent growth is for the back half? That would be great.

Alexander Jessett: Yes, absolutely. So if you look at the third quarter and the fourth quarter, I think on the new lease side, they're going to look fairly similar. And a lot of it is, is that the fourth quarter becomes an easier comp for us. If you look at it on a blended basis, what we're anticipating is both the third quarter and the fourth quarter to be positive on the blend sort of in the 1% and just over 1% type range. That's what we're expecting. And once again, what's different this year in our math than what you would typically see is that the fourth quarter last year was decidedly weaker and that does help us with the [indiscernible].

Operator: Our next question comes from Jana Galan from Bank of America.

Jana Galan: Curious, just following up on the term loan, what the plan is for the debt maturities in the back half of the year?

Benjamin Fraker: Sure. So the reason we put the term loan in place was to enhance our liquidity as we were waiting to sell our California portfolio, and we have that for 1 year, which is going to give us continued flexibility and full availability under our line of credit and commercial paper program as we approach that maturity. So we're going to continue to watch the markets. And if it makes sense, we will issue another long-term bond to refinance that in November, but the term loan does allow us to have that additional liquidity and financial flexibility under our line and commercial paper.

Operator: Our next question comes from Rich Anderson from Cantor Fitzgerald.

Richard Anderson: So Alex, when we were at a NAREIT. We talked about this sort of hockey stick concept of future growth. And you implied that in the third quarter, you expect and I don't want to put words in your mouth -- don't want me to do that, but there would be some sort of real visible hockey stick-type of event in the third quarter, and that was what was behind your guidance. I understand you're laying out all these green shoots, but it doesn't still feel like hockey stick to me. So I'm wondering if you're pulling back on that third quarter thesis a little bit or if it's still very much intact as you look into the coming quarter?

Alexander Jessett: Absolutely. Not pulling back whatsoever. And maybe that's just because I'm in Texas, and I don't really know what a hockey stick looks like. Here is what I tell you guys. The third quarter is looking really strong. We have tons of green shoots. And because of that, we feel really good that the third quarter in terms of new leases, renewals, blends, is going to be an outlier as compared to what we've seen in the third quarter last year and what we're seeing in the second quarter this year. So I feel really, really good about that.

And then that's going to give us the pricing power that we need as you move into the typical weaker fourth quarter. And so we feel very good and not pulling back on our thought process whatsoever.

Benjamin Fraker: I'm sorry, the interesting part of this equation is, I think that a lot of folks have the recency effect, right, which is, gee, from -- in '24, '25 and '26, revenue grew on average for cumulatively through that period 2.1%. So we have had 41 months of -- and if you go just back before into 2023 because you started having your -- the slowdown because of supply then. So you had 41 months so far where we've had rents that have basically been flat or down in most markets.

And so the market has this recency effect like, "Oh, well, that's just going to -- let's just take the graph, and we'll just take it out into '26, '27, '28, and that's what's going to happen. And -- but if you look at post-financial crisis, okay? So -- our revenue went down roughly 5.1% in 2009 and 2010. From 2011 through 2019, the highest growth rate was 6.5%, the lowest growth rate was 0.9%. And through that 8-year period, it averaged somewhere around 4%. And so we're going to go back to a more normalized economy.

You never had -- we had an unprecedented situation where you had a 50-year high in supply, and so that's clearly something that we had to work through and we'll continue to work through. And once we do get to this point where you have a balance in supply and demand. We still have high demand in our markets. And we know that supply is going down. And so when you hit that pivot point, it's going to be more like a hockey stick than a slow slog growth, in my opinion.

And just because of the history of where we operate and the history of how these markets work when you have supply and demand or demand higher than supply, which is getting ready to happen next year probably.

Operator: Our next question comes from Wes Golladay from Baird.

Wesley Golladay: A quick question on concessions. I know you don't typically like to use them, but I believe you were using them last year. Have you pulled back on that?

Laurie Baker: Yes. This is Laurie. We're continuing to see our concessions in the markets level off. And where we're seeing them the most is where there's development in these high supply areas. As a practice, we do not use concessions, but we have on a handful of our communities where we've had acquisitions or new developments that we are also leasing up -- that is something we usually put into our pro forma. We always assume at least a month of concessions for development. And then we have to manage throughout the lease up, what makes the most sense with sometimes specials for early move-ins. And so we are seeing that moderate throughout all of our markets.

And where we're seeing it moderate is where we're also seeing the opportunity for us to pick up on both occupancy and our new leases and renewals. So let me just give you kind of an example. Austin, obviously, one of the highest concessionary markets. One of the most challenged with supply, is quickly changing. And we're continuing to work through that supply but we also continue to see strong demand absorption with more than 11,000 units just in the last 12 months. So if you look at the beginning of last year, 2025, we've seen occupancy improve 6 quarters straight. So quarter-over-quarter, we're continuing to see occupancy improve. Second quarter 2025 occupancy was at 94.7%.

And this quarter, we just delivered 96.1%. So you have 140 basis points better, and then we're currently in July, I'll just share "Don't smack me, Alex". But our occupancy is sitting at 96.6%. So again, as occupancy firms up, concessions burn off and we have the ability to improve our pricing, you're just starting to see that play out. As you just heard from Rick and Alex talking about the change. And who would have thought that we'd be sitting at 96.6% occupancy in Austin, Texas today. So that's kind of -- again, we're managing around the concessions.

We're continuing to sell the value and making price decisions based on what makes the most sense to balance occupancy on our portfolio.

Operator: Our next question comes from John Kim from BMO Capital Markets.

John Kim: Just listening to this call and the other calls in the sector so far. There hasn't been a lot of talk about AI or technology advancements or data analytics, Airbnb. And I was wondering if there's anything else that you're doing on this front? That would meaningfully drive same-store revenue? Or has most of this already been accomplished?

Alexander Jessett: We are incredibly bullish about what AI can do really for every single line item on an income statement. And let me tell you what we're doing. So the approach that we're taking at Camden, we're dividing into three words. We call it leadership, crowd and then lab. And leadership is a concept that all of us in a leadership position is encouraging AI, encouraging our teams to work with AI, encouraging our teams to come up with solutions that are AI-driven. The next thing is we look at the crowd. And our belief is that the best solutions always come from those that are closest to the problem.

So we are empowering all of our team members to play around, see what they can use AI for in order to create efficiencies. And then once they come up with solutions that work or that they believe work, we have put together a lab. And my belief is we are one of the few companies really in the country that have put together this lab concept where it's also like a sandbox where they can play with whatever they're rolling out and make sure that, number one, it's safe; number two, it works, et cetera.

But if you look at an income statement, and then you start at the very top, if we can use AI to increase our renewal percentages, that is one of the most dramatic changes that can actually flow through the bottom line. If we can -- if you look at the expense categories, if we can use AI to make sure that we minimize our property insurance expense, remember the property insurance for us is about 7% of our total expenses. If we can proactively get on top of where the claims occur and make sure that we do what we need to, to minimize those.

If you think about workers' compensation claims, if we can use AI to analyze where those occur, that will 100% help us in that category, if we can use AI to help understand our utility spend, that will absolutely be helpful. We believe that AI is here to help Camden, to help our team members be more efficient, and we are very, very bullish about it. Every Senior Vice President in this company meets once a month, to discuss the AI initiatives coming out of each of their departments. So this is something that we are at the front lines of.

And I firmly believe that at this point in time next year, we will be talking about real life, real benefits to the bottom line for Camden. So incredibly excited about it. There's a lot out there, and we are at the forefront of it.

Operator: Our next question comes from Michael Goldsmith from UBS.

Ami Probandt: This is Ami on with Michael. So I know you guys just sold out of California, but are there any other noncore markets in the portfolio that you could target for sales in the future, maybe D.C. portfolio and become a pure-play [ Sunbelt REIT ]or anything else that you guys might be looking to do with the portfolio moving forward?

Alexander Goldfarb: So the rest of our markets, they're like our children, we love them all equally. Sometimes we get annoyed with some of them, but we love them all equally. And so we're not going to sell out. We have no intention to sell out of any of our existing markets. Now as I've mentioned before, we will reduce our exposure to our 2 largest markets, and that's D.C. Metro and that's Houston. And that's just for portfolio allocation purposes. So expect us to reduce our exposure there slightly. But no, the rest of our markets, we intend to stay in for the long time.

Operator: Our next question comes from Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley.

Adam Kramer: Great. I'll sneak in a two-parter here, if that's okay. First is just on sort of market level. If you go sort of your expectations going into 2Q, which markets had the strongest improvement relative to expectations and which markets maybe disappointed relative to those expectations? And then second part, I think we asked earlier, apologies if I missed the answer. Just thinking about your same-store revenue guidance midpoint now. What would be sort of the rough contribution from occupancy, rent growth and then sort of ancillary revenue?

Benjamin Fraker: I'll take the second one first. As far as the same-store revenue guidance goes, yes, it's made of all components. We've seen better occupancy in the second quarter. And as Alex said earlier, we're going to hope to see -- we are planning on seeing an uptick in the third quarter with a slight downtick back in the fourth quarter. Our bad debt is normalized as expected. We think it's going to come in for the new same-store portfolio at around 40 basis points that compares to our prior 50 basis points guidance, which at 10 basis points is primarily driven by California being gone.

Our other income, we expect to grow somewhere around 3% and -- and as Alex touched on earlier, our back half blends will be somewhere 1% or north of that in the back half, and we feel very comfortable with our guidance, the way it is laid out. And based on the green shoots we have seen, the occupancy strength we've seen and the renewals that we've begun to sign.

Alexander Jessett: And I'll hit the first part. So if you think about our expectations for the second quarter, there's not any one market that was really an outlier from what we expected. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we clearly had a lot of our markets that were showing green shoots. Good news is, is that's what we expected. And when you look at the markets that are a little bit behind and obviously, markets that jump out for being a little bit behind would be sort of Austin and Denver and Phoenix. But when I look at Nashville, when I look at those markets, though, I know what the issues are, right?

So Austin, in Nashville, that's a supply issue. And when I look at Austin, Austin is sort of an interesting market to me because -- we always sort of talk about the second derivative. If you actually look, Austin is showing the highest improved momentum amongst all major U.S. markets. This is not a Camden number. This is across all operators in Austin. There's been a 360 basis points of less decline in rents market-wide March to June. But let me tell you what it is for us. If you look at March, signed new leases in Austin were down 11%. If you look at July, they're down 3%.

That still is a negative, but that is 800 basis points better than what we saw in March. So even the market that had been softer for us are starting to show some fairly meaningful green shoots. And then you look at Phoenix. I'm always amazed that anybody rents with a 120 degrees, right? Phoenix is reverse seasonality, that's what happens. And Phoenix is really a story of two markets, right? It's East versus West. And the East side of Phoenix is absolutely outperforming the West. Thankfully, we are 100% on the east side. So no one market is doing better or worse than we expected. They're all doing in line with our expectations.

But we just continue to see some things that really are giving us comfort as we look at the way the rest of this year can shake out.

Richard Campo: Alex, I would just add, you mentioned Denver and Denver has been one that's been -- a lot of talk about, but we're seeing some of the biggest gains in our effective leases from the second quarter to where we're sitting today, and moving again from a negative 7.7% on effective new leases second -- in our second quarter to now negative 4.3%.

So I mean, again, you're seeing improvements across the board even in those that have been a little more challenged, whether it is a supply story or just some of the market dynamics and that leads us to believe that we're definitely trending in the right direction and directionally should position us for steady improvement since those leases become affected in our third and fourth quarter.

Operator: Our next question comes from Austin Wurschmidt from KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Austin Wurschmidt: I realize things can change quickly as you just alluded to with the examples in Austin, Phoenix and Denver. But what percentage of leases today are at a gain to lease? And what's kind of the magnitude of that gain to lease?

Alexander Jessett: Here's the way I would look at it, and I come back to my prepared remarks. So in my prepared remarks, I talked about that 50% of our communities in July have positive signed new leases. So that's definitely the direction you want to be in, if you compare that to where we were in March, where it was only 20%. And if you're looking at just sort of not looking at new lease or renewals. But the question -- if the question is about gain or loss to lease on the financial side, in July, we actually rolled into a loss to lease situation. And we haven't been in a loss to lease situation this year.

So feel really good. That's the direction in which we're going. And if you look and you say, okay, well, where are the gain to leases. The gain to leases are exactly where you would expect them to be, gain to lease. We've got a slight gain to lease in Austin, and we've got a little bit of a gain to lease in Nashville, but the rest of them are operating a loss to lease.

Operator: Our next question comes from Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler.

Alexander Goldfarb: I just wanted to follow up on Ami's question. understand that you're going to reduce your top two markets reduce that exposure. But as you guys conducted this process, I know originally years ago, you run Kansas City, but certainly, the landscape has changed, especially as we think about where supply [indiscernible] are. Are any -- did any of the Midwestern markets or any of those at all attractive to you from a pro-growth low supply markets that you'd want to enter? Or as you undertook this California repositioning exercise you did look at Midwest and determined that your best investment remains in the Sunbelt?

Alexander Jessett: Yes. So what we do is we look at where the population growth is and where the employment growth is. And if you look at the markets in which we operate right now, those markets lead the nation in both of those categories. It is interesting, and we are paying attention to the fact that some of the Midwest markets are starting to get population growth a little bit more outsized than they typically do. And I think that's an affordability issue. What we have yet to see is whether or not that is a long-term trend. If you think about what we do, obviously, we are a very capital-intensive business.

We're in a slow-moving business when it comes to investments. And so you want to make sure that you're not jumping on a trend that may not last, right? And so we continually evaluate all of the markets out there. And I will tell you that if any one market jumps out, and shows that it is a long-term trend of high population growth, high employment growth, then we will absolutely look at that market. But right now, we think we're in the right markets. I will tell you that probably two to three markets a year, we do a deep dive on to see if it's something that we want to enter.

And the last one that we did a deep dive on that screen was Nashville, everyone that we deep dive since then hasn't screened. But we continue to look -- and if we believe that on a long-term basis that we can go into a market, create shareholder value, then we'll do that.

Operator: Our next question comes from Rich Hightower from Barclays.

Richard Hightower: Just a small one for me. And I know it's a relatively minor line item in the OpEx stack, but I did notice that your marketing and leasing expense, which I know is separate from the concession question earlier. It's gone up double digits year-to-date, well above any other cost category. So does that signal anything about the strength or weakness of the market kind of beyond the revenue commentary?

Richard Campo: Rich, so I'll answer that. Our customer acquisition costs have increased year-over-year, meaning that guests are just more expensive. But the marketing spend for us was really ramped up as we entered into this leasing -- the peak leasing season where demand is typically high. And -- and we wanted to make sure that we went into this last summer season capturing as much of the demand as possible. I mean, remember, we are coming off a 95.1% occupancy in the first quarter, not where we want it to be. And so we didn't hold back in our marketing spend in case we had a shorter leasing season like we did last year.

Fortunately, we didn't and so far have not experienced that. But that was a little bit of the reason, and we didn't want to be sorry at the end of the season that we didn't push a little bit where we thought we could actually make a difference. And the good news is lead volume has been up. We've been able to drive more qualified traffic as evidenced by just an increase of our guest card to visit ratios, which was up about a little over 7% year-over-year.

Operator: Our next question comes from Peter Abramowitz from Deutsche Bank.

Peter Abramowitz: Just wondering if you could give us an update on migration in your markets so far this year. Curious how it's been relative to historical levels and your expectations coming into the year, and which markets has it been stronger or weaker than your expectations?

Alexander Jessett: Yes. The good news is that domestic in-migration into our markets continuing. And it's funny, I saw a headline from John Burns, who's a pretty good researcher out there. And his title was Domestic Migration is Normalizing, Not Disappearing. And I would tell you, if you go back and -- and Ric made a comment earlier where he said it's the 30-year trend into the Sunbelt markets. So I'm going to tell you it's been a 50-year trend into the Sunbelt markets.

And sure that trend did an acceleration during the COVID times, but it is back to the long term and the long-term trend for us is very good for people moving into our markets, and one of the things that we look at is we say what percentage of our new renters are coming from outside of the Sunbelt. And when you look at that in the second quarter, 16% of our new renters were move-ins from non-[indiscernible] locations. And if I track that backwards, and I just sort of look and say, -- all right. What was that a year ago? A year ago, it was 15.5%. What was it before that, it was 14%.

So it's not a matter of us seeing any drop-off on the domestic in-migration. And the reason is simple. It is you can come to our markets. Our markets have plentiful jobs, our markets are where young people want to be. Our markets have although people don't like it when it's the middle of the summer, our markets have fantastic weather, remember, you never have to shovel the heat off your car. So a lot of these drivers are what's causing people to continue to move to our markets, and we're continuing to see it in our data.

Operator: Our next question comes from Julien Blouin from Goldman Sachs.

Julien Blouin: Yes. I just wanted to go back to the blends expectation for the back half. It sounds like it a little over 1%, which I think would imply around 200 basis points of improvement versus the first half. Just wondering, your main Sunbelt here is assuming just 30 bps of improvement in the back half versus the first half. I guess I was wondering if you had any thoughts on why the ramp for your portfolio would be so much stronger over the coming months. Do you think the variance is maybe driven by market exposures? Is it age of assets? Do you feel like you have maybe just a more fundamentally bullish view of the coming months.

Benjamin Fraker: I think it really comes down to what we've seen so far on the occupancy momentum that we picked up as well as the renewal momentum we've started to see and sign renewals that Alex and Laurie have talked about on top of the green shoots that we've begun to recognize across various of our markets on the new lease side as concessions begin to roll off with competing lease-ups. So that's really what it is. It's based on our current performance and what we're seeing so far.

Alexander Jessett: And I'll add to that. All of our peers are great operators. And so their experience is perhaps different than our experience. I do know that sometimes people take different tasks or different approaches when it comes to do you get the occupancy up first. And then when you get the occupancy up, that gives you pricing power. That's the approach that we're taking and I'm sure whatever they're doing is right for their portfolio.

Operator: Our next question comes from John Pawlowski from Green Street.

John Pawlowski: My question is on the pricing on the 7 acquisitions you did in the quarter. So there could be a meaningfully different kind of going in yield versus a year 1 or year 2 stabilized yield just based off of what you assume for concession burn off. So Alex, could you share like the spot going in kind of cash NOI yield and then how you guys underwrote like maybe year 2 yield on these acquisitions?

Alexander Jessett: Absolutely, but I'm going to let Stanley Jones, our Head of Real Estate Investment, take that one.

Stanley Jones: John, when we look at the year 1 yield, as Alex mentioned in his prepared remarks, we are on that book of business, are in the high 4s and is based on current effective rents, 6 of these acquisitions are offering some concession, some ranging from no concessions up to just over 1.5 months. I would say, what I would caution against is painting those concessions across these deals with a broad brush. It's not always on every floor plan or lease term, oftentimes, it's on vacant units. So just a word of caution there.

And then as you look at supply in the submarket, which these have been very competitive submarkets and have dealt with a lot of supply, the story for each of these acquisitions is really good. With just a few units left to absorb and very little new construction on the horizon. So as we look through the balance of I think our underwriting is conservative, and we're assuming no real effective rent growth until we get into 2027 and 2028. When we start to gradually remove those concessions. And once all the concessions are removed from the underwriting over the next 1 year, 1.5 years, you could see a path to getting to a yield in the mid-5s.

Alexander Jessett: And I'm just going to add to that because, obviously, we've talked about a lot of transactions this year. And the fact that we are able to trade out of a 19-year-old portfolio in California with all of the complications associated with California into a 5-year old portfolio and blending the share repurchases and able to do that in a year 1 FFO neutral year 2 FFO accretive basis, I think it's just a remarkable accomplishment and a fantastic capital allocation.

Operator: Our next question comes from Alex Kim from Zelman & Associates.

Alex Kim: I wanted to ask about development lease-up velocity. Just curious how that's going in the two projects that you guys have in lease up and how are rents and concessions tracking relative to underwriting. And then just potentially what are the expected stabilization yields?

Alexander Jessett: Yes, absolutely. So if you go back to original pro formas. Obviously, with a lot of these deals when we were underwriting them, we didn't sort of have the expectation that we would be dealing with a 50-year high term in terms of new supply. But I will tell you that they're all doing really well. And if you just look at where we are right now, and let's not talk about -- we've got one deal in lease-up, which is our Village District deal, and it's getting towards the end of lease-up which always makes it a little bit slower because you start to deal with the back door, but feel pretty good about where that one is.

And I think that one is going to shake out to a stabilized yield at just 6%. When you look at the deals that are under construction, and we're talking about South Charlotte and Blake me first, those two deals, the real story there is that construction costs are coming in pretty dramatically as compared to what we originally anticipated. And the great news about that is -- you can get to a good number by having the numerator or the denominator moving in your favor. The denominator is very much moving in our favor on both of those. Nations is a little bit early in the process. So we haven't started leasing that one yet.

But feel really good about the direction and where we're going. And we think that we're going to hit stabilized yields for these assets sort of in the high 5s, right around 6% range.

Operator: And our next question comes from Eric Wolfe from Citi as a follow-up.

Eric Wolfe: You mentioned July renewals were over 4% and you were sending out, I think, these renewals at the 4.2% level. I guess what would you expect to achieve on that 4.2%. I think historically, you've said maybe 50 basis points lower, but didn't know if the movement on new leases maybe meant that it could come in a little bit tighter than historical. So just curious what you think you can achieve on those renewals?

Richard Campo: I mean, as you said, we continue to see the -- where our renewals go out. And by the time they're signed, the effect it is somewhere within that expected beat [indiscernible]. With August and September renewals going out at an average of 4.2% without giving you the exact numbers because they're moving day by day. I can tell you the September numbers are even stronger than the August number. So until good about that continued trend. And as long as it's going directionally to levels closer to the high 4s, we feel good about the third quarter and going into the fourth.

Eric Wolfe: And then, I guess, maybe just last one. I mean, you gave the occupancy number. [indiscernible] gave the renewal number, I think, for July. I guess what's the hesitancy to provide sort of new lease number for July, you gave pieces of it, right? I think you have different pieces. But just curious like why -- I guess, why not just provide that number? Or if you think it sort of misleads people to provide that number because it changes around so much? Just curious on the philosophy there.

Alexander Jessett: Yes. It's always funny because at one point in time, we started the way we kept giving all this information out there. You basically started giving monthly new lease and renewals. And that really does put you on -- it puts you on a treadmill where I think people focus far too much on little pieces of data rather than looking at the whole picture. Now that being said, we sort of laughed about it because it seems like whenever anybody has got some good numbers, then they want to talk about it. And we really do have good numbers. We're like, we really want to talk about it.

But so I think we gave you enough color that you can gather that our numbers both on the new lease renewal and occupancy side are pretty good for July. But at this point in time, we're going to try very hard to stay away from giving monthly numbers.

Benjamin Fraker: The thing I think about when I think about this real time, give me the exact lease rates that you signed today, I think about the way -- The Street reacts to second derivatives. So we've made the statement today, and it's clear that the second derivative for Camden's portfolio and for the multifamily industry is very positive and on a steep trajectory up. Now what has that done, to the investor expectations? Nothing. So on the other hand, if the second derivative was down, the stocks would crater. And so it's like a really interesting issue.

So this idea of giving real-time information of like here's what the lease was today, and here's what it was tomorrow, that kind of thing is just -- there's just too much data out there, and the market reacts to things that -- to me, you need longer-term data, you need more data that is -- that shows the trend going on for better than a day or a week or a month.

And so that's why I think the industry is trying to go that direction, even though, like Alex said, we'd like to show you our really good numbers and then that happens in one week, but then people get stressed out about a bad number for a week too. So that's kind of the theory anyway.

Operator: And ladies and gentlemen, with that, we'll be ending today's question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Alex Jessett for any closing comments.

Alexander Jessett: Thank you for joining us today, and we look forward to visiting with many of you at the upcoming mean conference season begins in September. Take care.

Operator: And with that, we'll be concluding today's conference call and presentation, we do thank you for joining. You may now disconnect your lines.