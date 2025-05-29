Explore the exciting world of Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCT.F -0.71%) with our expert analysts in this Motley Fool Scoreboard episode. Check out the video below to gain valuable insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities!
*Stock prices used were the prices of April 23, 2025. The video was published on May 29, 2025.
S&P 500
5,911.69
-0.0%
-$0.48
DJI
42,270.07
+0.1%
+$54.34
NASDAQ
19,113.77
-0.3%
-$62.11
Bitcoin
104,476.00
-1.6%
-1,723.15
AAPL
$201.47
+0.8%
+$1.52
AMZN
$205.07
-0.3%
-$0.63
GOOG
$173.06
+0.1%
+$0.10
META
$648.23
+0.5%
+$3.18
MSFT
$460.71
+0.4%
+$2.03
NVDA
$135.22
-2.9%
-$3.97
TSLA
$346.82
-3.2%
-$11.61
Premium Investing Services
Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.