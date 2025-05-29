Crushing beats on both the top and bottom lines by Bombardier Recreational Products (DOOO 8.78%), or BRP, clearly impressed the stock market on Thursday. Buoyed by highly encouraging results from the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the shares enjoyed a gain of nearly 13% across the day's trading session. That percentage was also well higher than the 0.3% gain recorded by the S&P 500 index.

Far outpacing analyst estimates

BRP, a Canada-based company that specializes in vehicles such as snowmobiles and personal sea craft, published those quarterly figures before market open. These revealed that the company booked revenue of just under 1.85 billion Canadian dollars ($1.34 billion), which was down by almost 8% on a year-over-year basis. However, it easily topped the CA$1.23 billion ($893 million) analyst consensus.

Non-IFRS net income also declined, falling to just under CA$35 million ($25 million) from the year-ago profit of almost CA$121 million ($88 million). On a per-share basis, the former shook out to CA$0.47 ($0.34) per share. Again, though, this was significantly better than pundits had been expecting, as their collective estimate was merely CA$0.29 ($0.21) per share.

In its earnings release, BRP gave itself a pat on the back for its better-than-anticipated performance in light of recent macroeconomic uncertainty. It attributed this largely to brisk end-of-season sales in the snowmobile segment.

Guarded about guidance

That macroeconomic uncertainty, however, is keeping management from providing guidance for future periods. That said, CEO Jose Boisjoli commented in a press release that "although demand remains soft due to a challenging macro environment, our strong product portfolio and leaner inventory levels position us favorably for a rebound."