Coupang and Celsius could deliver multibagger gains by the end of the decade.

It might seem tough for a stock to deliver a five-bagger gain in just five years. But over the past five years, many prominent growth stocks -- including Nvidia, Tesla, and Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy) -- posted even bigger gains.

Those popular stocks might still have plenty of upside potential, but there are other underappreciated stocks that could turn a $1,000 investment into $5,000 by 2030. Two of those often-overlooked stocks are Coupang (CPNG -0.30%) and Celsius (CELH 2.89%).

1. Coupang

Coupang, the U.S.-based tech company that owns South Korea's largest e-commerce marketplace, still trades about 20% below its IPO price from just over four years ago. But from the end of 2020 to the first quarter of 2025, its total number of active customers grew from 14.9 million to 23.4 million. It's also locked in more than 14 million subscribers with its Amazon Prime-like Wow subscriptions -- which provide discounts, free shipping options, streaming media services, and other perks.

From 2020 to 2024, Coupang's revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%. That growth was fueled by upgrades for its Rocket Delivery, Rocket Fresh grocery, and Coupang Eats food delivery services; the roll out of its Coupang Play streaming media platform; its expansion into Taiwan; and its acquisition of the U.K. luxury marketplace Farfetch.

The company also turned profitable in 2023 and 2024 as it expanded its higher-margin third-party marketplace, automated more of its services, and sold a higher mix of Farfetch's luxury products.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect Coupang's revenue and EPS to increase at a CAGR of 13% and 130%, respectively. Those are impressive growth rates for a stock that trades at just 1.5 times this year's sales. South Korea's e-commerce market could still expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2032, according to P&S Intelligence, and its expansion into Taiwan and other Asian markets could drive its longer-term growth.

If Coupang can grow its annual revenue at a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2030 -- and trade at a more generous five times sales by the final year -- its market cap could rise more than fivefold and turn a $1,000 investment into $5,000. Even if it trades at about three times its forward sales like Amazon, its market cap would more than triple.

2. Celsius Holdings

Celsius, which sells sugar-free energy drinks made from natural ingredients like green tea, ginger, and amino acids, saw its stock close at a record high of $96.11 on March 13, 2024. That represented a whopping 5,160% gain over its previous four years.

But since then, Celsius' stock has plummeted more than 60% as investors fretted over its slowing growth, competitive headwinds, and inventory reductions at its domestic distributor PepsiCo. However, that pullback could represent a good buying opportunity if you expect it to overcome those near-term challenges.

From 2020 to 2024, Celsius' revenue grew at a CAGR of 79% as its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased at a CAGR of 98%. That explosive growth was driven by the rebranding of its energy drinks as healthier beverages, its U.S. distribution deal with PepsiCo, and its market share gains.

Celsius still faces competition from market leaders like Red Bull and Monster Beverage, but has plenty of irons in the fire. It's expanding its core brand with new flavors and variations; it recently acquired Alani Nu, a female-oriented energy drink with a heavy social media presence; and it's rolling out fresh advertising campaigns to boost its brand visibility and reach a broader range of consumers. It also plans to ramp up its overseas expansion to reduce its dependence on the U.S. market.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect Celsius' revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 29% and 36%, respectively, as those growth initiatives kick in. With an enterprise value of $10.1 billion, it still looks reasonably valued at 24.5 times this year's adjusted EBITDA.

Assuming Celsius matches those estimates, keeps growing its adjusted EBITDA at a CAGR of 30% from 2027 to 2030, and still trades at the same forward EV/EBITDA ratio by the final year, its stock price could more than quadruple. If Celsius grows at an even faster rate, the stock could easily justify an even higher valuation and turn $1,000 into $5,000.