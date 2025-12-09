Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,886.68
+0.7%
+46.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,057.75
+1.0%
+497.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,654.16
+0.3%
+77.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$90,040.00
-2.2%
-$2,026.12
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$278.79
+0.6%
+$1.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$231.88
+1.7%
+$3.96
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$321.00
+1.0%
+$3.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$650.13
-1.0%
-$6.83
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$478.76
-2.7%
-$13.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.77
-0.6%
-$1.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$451.93
+1.5%
+$6.76
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Why Advance Auto Parts Stock Slumped Today

By Rich Smith Dec 9, 2025 at 12:14PM

Key Points

If even AutoZone can't beat on earnings, what hope does Advance Auto Parts have?

Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts (AAP +5.92%) stock tumbled 6.7% through 11:55 a.m. ET Tuesday after Wall Street banker Evercore ISI cut its price target to $58 per share.

Evercore can't be blamed for the entirety of Advance Auto's losses today, however. I actually suspect investors are punishing the stock more for what its rival, AutoZone (AZO 2.16%), said this morning.

1 dotted red arrow glowing and going down.

Image source: Getty Images.

AutoZone earnings are Advance Auto's problem

Reporting earnings for its fiscal Q1 2026 today, AutoZone said its quarterly sales were up 8% year over year at $4.6 billion, and same-store sales grew 5.5%.

Neither number was "bad," exactly. But AutoZone nonetheless fell short of analyst forecasts for Q1 sales and earnings, both. Earnings per share of $31.04 looked particularly bad in light of forecasts for $32.40, hurt by a big two percentage-point decline in gross margin, and operating costs that increased as a percentage of sales.

On the bottom line, that worked out to a 5% drop in AutoZone's earnings per share.

Advertisement

What does this mean for Advance Auto Parts stock?

AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts both compete in the automotive parts market (obviously). Investors seem to be thinking that if business isn't great for AutoZone, a strong and profitable performer in this market, it's probably even worse for Advance Auto Parts -- a much weaker performer, and unprofitable in three of its last six reported quarters.

To me, this seems a more likely reason -- and a better reason -- for Advance Auto Parts to be selling off today than the mere fact of a random analyst tweaking its Advance Auto price target $2 lower.

It's also a better reason for you to consider selling Advance Auto Parts stock.

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
TMFDitty
X@RichSmithFool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Read Next

Advertisement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services