Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,886.68
+0.7%
+46.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,057.75
+1.0%
+497.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,654.16
+0.3%
+77.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$90,040.00
-2.2%
-$2,026.12
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$278.79
+0.6%
+$1.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$231.78
+1.7%
+$3.86
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$321.05
+1.0%
+$3.30
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$650.21
-1.0%
-$6.75
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$478.56
-2.7%
-$13.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.78
-0.6%
-$1.19
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$451.93
+1.5%
+$6.76
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Why Phreesia Stock Plummeted by 23% Today

By Eric Volkman Dec 9, 2025 at 5:57PM

Key Points

The company's third-quarter performance wasn't nearly as bad as the investor reaction to it might suggest.

The stock of healthcare provider services specialist Phreesia (PHR +2.27%) wasn't looking all that healthy on Tuesday. Investors were clearly displeased with the company's latest quarterly earnings release, and they expressed this sentiment by selling their stock. It fell by more than 23% that trading session.

Double-digit improvements

Phreesia published its third quarter of fiscal 2026 figures after market close Monday; these revealed that revenue rose by 13% year-over-year to slightly over $120 million. That was on the back of a 7% growth in the average number of healthcare services clients -- an important operational metric for the company -- to 4,520.

Two people participating in a telehealth session.

Image source: Getty Images.

On the bottom line, Phreesia flipped to a net profit according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of nearly $4.3 million ($0.07 per share), from the year-ago loss of $14.4 million.

Both headline figures beat the consensus analyst estimates. On average, pundits tracking the stock were expecting slightly under $120 million for revenue and break-even on the bottom line.

In its earnings release, Phreesia said that all three of its revenue streams -- subscription and related services, network solutions, and payment processing -- grew at low double-digit rates during the period (by 12%, 14%, and 11%, respectively).

Advertisement
Phreesia Stock Quote

NYSE: PHR

Phreesia
Today's Change
(2.27%) $0.35
Current Price
$15.78

Revenue guidance still falls short

Phreesia also tightened its full-year 2026 guidance. It now anticipates revenue of $479 million to $481 million, compared to a previous outlook of $472 million to $482 million. However, analysts are expecting almost $486 million.

Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is now forecast at $99 million to $101 million. That's up from the preceding range of $89 million to $92 million.

The extremely negative investor reaction to the quarter seems overblown, as the only obvious culprit is a not particularly drastic revenue guidance miss. Yes, the company is very pricey (at a forward P/E of 333), but still, that impressive flip into profitability portends better times ahead for the formerly habitual loss-maker. I'd consider this stock for a buy on weakness.

About the Author

Eric Volkman
Eric Volkman is a contributing Motley Fool finance and stock market analyst. Previously, Eric was an equities analyst at European investment bank Raiffeisen Capital and Investment. He’s also been a freelance finance writer since 1995. He studied at Susquehanna University.
TMFVolkman

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Read Next

Advertisement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services