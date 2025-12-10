Is Chainlink the most undervalued token on the threshold of 2026? Check out the chief reason why the token may be mispriced right now.

Chainlink's (LINK 3.62%) most underappreciated asset is its market-leading function as an oracle network.

Oracles are the plumbing that supplies verifiable off-chain (aka "real-world") data to smart contracts. That may sound mundane, but it's the infrastructure that almost every meaningful decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenized real-world asset (RWA), and liquid-staking use case requires.

Without oracle data, these systems don't work.

Chainlink's sweet spot

If Web3 adoption ever reaccelerates, demand for secure, tamper-resistant data would explode. Chainlink will sit squarely at the center of that demand surge -- if and when it arrives.

Two numbers sharpen the point:

As of Dec. 9, 2025, Chainlink is down 33% year to date.

Chainlink's usage metrics already show massive real activity.

The official Chainlink metrics page reports a cumulative total value executed (TVE) of $27.3 trillion as of November 2025. That's up from $17.6 trillion in November 2024 and $9.0 trillion in November 2023. To clarify, TVE is the amount of money smart contracts have moved from one account to another, in this case, based on Chainlink's oracle data feeds.

In short, Chainlink usage is scaling up even now, though the crypto market is in a dead spot of muted enthusiasm and without game-changing Web3 progress on the horizon.

Turning queries into value

That gap between soaring Chainlink query activity and plunging token prices is a big deal.

Chainlink is helping developers move more usage into token-level economics (paid data products, cross-chain messaging, and staking). Materially rising paid data requests and locked/staked Chainlink tokens would translate real, recurring token demand into reduced effective supply. If adoption continues at this pace, Chainlink's supply and demand economics could eventually shift into overdrive. The steep price drop in 2025 suggests that those future revenue and lock-up effects may not be fully priced in.

Now, Chainlink isn't the only oracle on the market, just the most effective and popular one. Delayed fee payouts, large accounts unlocking their tokens, or regulatory setbacks could keep Chainlink depressed.

But the token looks terribly undervalued today, given its key role in smart contract execution.