Forget Dogecoin, Buy This Cryptocurrency Instead

Dogecoin's price performance might be a clear indication of the market's waning interest.

Dogecoin (DOGE 5.49%) has had a very difficult year. Through the first 11 months of 2025, the dog-inspired digital asset has seen its price fall precipitously, tanking 53%. The market is clearly voicing its opinion on Dogecoin. However, some speculators are probably wondering if it's time to buy the dip.

If you're thinking of adding this meme coin to your portfolio, think again. It's a much smarter financial move to buy a different cryptocurrency instead.

Dogecoin is a risky bet

Expand CRYPTO : DOGE Dogecoin Today's Change ( -5.49 %) $ -0.01 Current Price $ 0.14 Key Data Points Market Cap $21B Day's Range $ 0.14 - $ 0.15 52wk Range $ 0.13 - $ 0.43 Volume 1.7B Avg Vol 0 Gross Margin 0.00 % Dividend Yield N/A

Dogecoin is currently the ninth most valuable blockchain network on the face of the planet, with a market cap of $23 billion (as of Dec. 6). That rivals some well-known companies, such as T. Rowe Price, Lululemon, and Rivian. This might make investors believe that the crypto is a safe bet to make, but I view things differently.

Dogecoin has gotten this far because of its strong community of supporters, which is certainly commendable. In the crypto world, having followers like this can literally help a project survive. But Dogecoin's price action is characterized by nothing more than unpredictable hype cycles. Given the token's price performance this year, and the fact that it's trading 80% off its peak, perhaps the excitement is over.

It's difficult to be bullish on Dogecoin over the long term, especially since it doesn't appear to solve any real-world problem. There's a possibility the meme coin's price is lower five or 10 years from now.

Advertisement

The best crypto to buy is strikingly clear

Expand CRYPTO : BTC Bitcoin Today's Change ( -2.20 %) $ -2026.12 Current Price $ 90040.00 Key Data Points Market Cap $1797B Day's Range $ 89624.00 - $ 94177.00 52wk Range $ 74604.47 - $ 126079.89 Volume 55B Avg Vol 0 Gross Margin 0.00 % Dividend Yield N/A

Instead of Dogecoin, investors should seriously consider buying Bitcoin (BTC 2.20%). It's by far the most valuable digital asset on Earth, worth $1.8 trillion. Bitcoin has dominated the cryptocurrency market since its public launch almost 17 years ago. Yes, it's been under price pressure in the past couple of months. But it has still skyrocketed 22,550% in the past decade, crushing the performance of traditional asset classes.

Bitcoin's value proposition rests on its scarcity. The code was written such that there will only ever be 21 million units in circulation, a hard supply cap that is unlikely to ever change. Bitcoin is decentralized, with no central authority running the show. And the network has always prioritized security, as it has never been hacked.

Bitcoin has significant upside as it continues to attract a greater share of global wealth. It can be viewed as a superior store of value compared to gold since Bitcoin is scarcer, purely digital, and more portable and transactable. A decade from now, there's zero doubt in my mind that Bitcoin's performance will trounce that of Dogecoin.