Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,921.26
-0.8%
-56.77
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,941.28
-0.2%
-74.32
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,451.79
-1.7%
-405.65
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,324.00
-4.1%
-$3,612.16
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$93.88
-1.3%
-$1.28
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.81
+3.1%
+$0.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$700.97
-1.5%
-$10.62
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,420.34
-0.2%
-$2.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$175.70
-5.0%
-$9.18
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.19
-1.2%
-$0.59
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.45
-1.5%
-$3.56
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$328.33
-2.4%
-$7.95
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$719.91
+7.7%
+$51.18
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$427.02
-11.3%
-$54.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$188.76
-1.4%
-$2.76
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.75
-1.8%
-$7.71
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Can the stock keep soaring?

Palantir Technologies (PLTR 5.25%) continues to impress the market with its phenomenal growth and outstanding opportunities. Despite some doomsday predictions, Palantir stock ended 2025 up 135%, trouncing the market and most artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

If you're following the company's meteoric rise and wondering what's coming next, here's what you should be paying attention to in the upcoming earnings report on Feb. 2.

Palantir's logo on a wall.

Image source: Getty Images.

Accelerating or decelerating

What's fueling Palantir's incredible stock gains is its incredible growth. Palantir has become the poster child for AI stocks, but it uses AI in a very specific way, integrating with existing company data stores and offering data organization and analysis for large enterprises. It locks in long-term contracts from giants in many industries, including government and military, that provide years of recurring revenue streams.

Palantir Technologies Stock Quote

NASDAQ: PLTR

Palantir Technologies
Today's Change
(-5.25%) $-8.26
Current Price
$149.09

It's only been public since 2020, and recently, it's been enjoying a scale that's leading to accelerating revenue growth. It's also becoming more profitable.

MetricQ4 24Q1 25Q2 25Q3 25
Sales growth (YOY)36%39%48%63%
Adjusted operating margin45%44%46%51%

Data source: Palantir quarterly reports. YOY = Year over year.

This is how it's able to carry an astronomical valuation of 416 times trailing-12-month earnings. Whether or not the stock continues to soar may largely depend on whether or not revenue continues to accelerate, or if it has finally reached a level of scale where growth begins to slow down. The most important thing to keep an eye on in the earnings report is whether revenue growth continues to accelerate or not.

Read Next

About the Author

Jennifer Saibil
Jennifer Saibil has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering the consumer goods and financial sectors since 2019. She previously worked in the financial sector and has written for other finance publications. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Yeshiva University and a master’s degree in public administration from New York University’s Wagner School of Public Service.
TMFanibird

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Palantir Technologies Stock Quote

Palantir Technologies

NASDAQ: PLTR
$149.09 (0.05%) $8.26

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services