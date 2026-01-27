Can the stock keep soaring?

Palantir Technologies (PLTR 5.25%) continues to impress the market with its phenomenal growth and outstanding opportunities. Despite some doomsday predictions, Palantir stock ended 2025 up 135%, trouncing the market and most artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

If you're following the company's meteoric rise and wondering what's coming next, here's what you should be paying attention to in the upcoming earnings report on Feb. 2.

Accelerating or decelerating

What's fueling Palantir's incredible stock gains is its incredible growth. Palantir has become the poster child for AI stocks, but it uses AI in a very specific way, integrating with existing company data stores and offering data organization and analysis for large enterprises. It locks in long-term contracts from giants in many industries, including government and military, that provide years of recurring revenue streams.

Expand NASDAQ : PLTR Palantir Technologies Today's Change ( -5.25 %) $ -8.26 Current Price $ 149.09 Key Data Points Market Cap $375B Day's Range $ 148.77 - $ 157.63 52wk Range $ 66.12 - $ 207.52 Volume 15M Avg Vol 45M Gross Margin 80.81 %

It's only been public since 2020, and recently, it's been enjoying a scale that's leading to accelerating revenue growth. It's also becoming more profitable.

Metric Q4 24 Q1 25 Q2 25 Q3 25 Sales growth (YOY) 36% 39% 48% 63% Adjusted operating margin 45% 44% 46% 51%

This is how it's able to carry an astronomical valuation of 416 times trailing-12-month earnings. Whether or not the stock continues to soar may largely depend on whether or not revenue continues to accelerate, or if it has finally reached a level of scale where growth begins to slow down. The most important thing to keep an eye on in the earnings report is whether revenue growth continues to accelerate or not.