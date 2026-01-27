Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,925.63
-0.8%
-52.40
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,966.53
-0.1%
-49.07
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,481.28
-1.6%
-376.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,324.00
-4.1%
-$3,612.16
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.37
-0.8%
-$0.79
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.92
+3.5%
+$0.85
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$710.29
-0.2%
-$1.31
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,425.64
+0.2%
+$2.72
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$176.78
-4.4%
-$8.10
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.33
-0.9%
-$0.45
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.39
-1.5%
-$3.62
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$330.82
-1.6%
-$5.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$722.72
+8.1%
+$53.99
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$427.98
-11.1%
-$53.65
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$189.24
-1.2%
-$2.28
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.80
-1.8%
-$7.66
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Why Investors Were So Energized About Nano Nuclear Energy Today

By Eric Volkman Jan 27, 2026 at 7:31PM EST

Key Points

Another pundit weighed in positively about the up-and-coming nuclear energy company.

An analyst initiated coverage of Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE 9.18%) on Tuesday, and investors clearly took this to heart. Collectively, they traded the stock up by 7% on the day. That was more than sufficient to top the 0.4% rise of the benchmark S&P 500 index that trading session.

Saying yes to Nano

The pundit in question was Texas Capital Securities' Nate Pendleton, who has tagged Nano with a buy recommendation. He set a price target of $49 per share for the nuclear stock, which is almost 40% higher than its most recent closing price.

A nuclear power plant photographed in the daytime.

Image source: Getty Images.

According to reports, Pendleton waxed bullish on Nano's flagship offering, its Kronos MMR micro-reactor. In his view, it is a very efficient product that features a high degree of safety and isn't dependent on high-assay, low-enriched uranium (HALEU) for fuel.

The analyst added that the company is doing an admirable job diversifying its business, providing investors with exposure to other segments of the nuclear industry, such as specialized fuel transportation.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Quote

NASDAQ: NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy
Today's Change
(-9.18%) $-3.17
Current Price
$31.38

Still a risky play

Pendleton also opined that Nano has a strong chance of becoming a leader in the next-generation nuclear power space. However, I should caution here that despite its clear potential as a business, the company is still pre-revenue and hasn't yet proven that it can successfully deploy its solutions.

That said, the U.S. is currently in the midst of a nuclear energy push, so the company has a large, glowing green light in front of it. I'd be inclined to be bullish on its future, but in my mind, this stock is a speculative play only for investors with a relatively high degree of risk tolerance.

Read Next

About the Author

Eric Volkman
Eric Volkman is a contributing Motley Fool finance and stock market analyst. Previously, Eric was an equities analyst at European investment bank Raiffeisen Capital and Investment. He’s also been a freelance finance writer since 1995. He studied at Susquehanna University.
TMFVolkman

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Quote

Nano Nuclear Energy

NASDAQ: NNE
$31.38 (0.09%) $3.17

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services