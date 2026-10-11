Nuclear power demand is rising, but that does not mean every nuclear reactor stock will deliver strong shareholder returns.

The key question is which nuclear-focused company has the most robust long-term growth potential, and how much success today's share price already assumes. These are my scenario ranges for 2031, not Wall Street price targets.

Oklo's valuation already assumes significant deployment

Oklo (OKLO -7.18%) plans to build, own, and operate its 15- to 75-megawatt (MW) capacity Aurora reactors and sell electricity directly to customers under long-term power agreements. Customer interest is already substantial, including Meta Platforms' agreement supporting Oklo's planned 1.2-gigawatt (GW) Ohio power campus and a nonbinding 12-GW Master Power Agreement with Switch. However, most of that potential capacity still needs to clear licensing, financing, and construction hurdles before it can generate revenue.

Expand NYSE : OKLO Oklo Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 63 /100 Today's Change ( -7.18 %) $ -2.49 Current Price $ 32.21 Key Data Points Market Cap $6.0B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 32.19 - $ 34.00 52wk Range $ 32.19 - $ 193.84 Volume 10.2M Avg Vol 9.8M Gross Margin -2347.11%

Analysts currently expect Oklo to generate about $812 million of revenue in 2031. The estimate also broadly fits the reactor economics. Assume a 50-MW Aurora operates at the U.S. nuclear industry's average annual capacity factor of 91% and earns $88 per MWh, in line with Constellation Energy's contracted clean power assumption for 2030.

Using those benchmarks, each 50-MW Aurora could generate roughly $35 million of annual revenue by 2031. I would also use a price-to-sales multiple of 3.1x to 3.5x, broadly in line with those of established power producers such as Vistra and Constellation Energy. Reaching $812 million would therefore require roughly 23 50-MW-equivalent plants, or about 1.15 GW of operating capacity.

In my base case, 23 operating powerhouses generate roughly $807 million of revenue. Applying a 3.3x sales multiple to the midpoint gives a market capitalization of about $2.7 billion, or roughly $14 per share, based on Oklo's current 186 million shares.

My bear case assumes only five powerhouses, or 250 MW, are operating by 2031. Roughly $175 million of revenue at 3.1 times sales means about $3 per share. The bull case assumes 30 powerhouses, or 1.5 GW, generating about $1.05 billion of revenue. At 3.5 times sales, that supports roughly $20 per share.

All three estimates are below Oklo's closing price of $38.55 as of Oct. 6. Hence, the stock appears to price in substantially more post-2031 growth or a much richer valuation multiple.

NuScale still needs real project revenue

NuScale Power's (SMR -6.94%) US460 reactor design has already secured approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

NuScale Power's most advanced commercial opportunity is Romania's six-module Doicești project. However, current project plans do not expect the first module to begin commercial operation until July 2033, with the full plant targeted for December 2034.

Analysts expect NuScale Power's revenue to rise from about $1.49 billion in 2030 to $1.86 billion in 2031, with EPS turning slightly positive at $0.20. Assume price-to-sales multiple in the range of 3.8x to 6.6x, in line with the current multiples of nuclear technology and equipment player BWX Technologies (BWXT -2.72%) and power-equipment company GE Vernova.

For the bear case, I assume commercialization slips by roughly a year, and 2031 revenue reaches only the current $1.49 billion estimate for 2030. Applying the lower 3.8x sales multiple and dividing by NuScale Power's roughly 430 million current economic interests gives a value of about $13 per share.

The base case uses the analysts' $1.86 billion 2031 revenue estimate and the 5.2x average multiple, resulting in roughly $22 per share.

For the bull case, I assume NuScale reaches the current $2.32 billion 2032 revenue estimate one year early. Applying the upper 6.6x sales multiple gives a value of about $36 per share. All these estimates use NuScale Power's current economic-interest count so that future equity issuance would reduce per-share values.

Nano Nuclear's valuation hinges on proving KRONOS

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE -6.84%) had roughly $580 million in cash and short-term investments and about 53.7 million shares outstanding at the end of June 2026. Management estimates that its first full-scale KRONOS reactor prototype could cost about $300 million to $350 million.

Expand NASDAQ : NNE Nano Nuclear Energy Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 47 /100 Today's Change ( -6.84 %) $ -1.05 Current Price $ 14.29 Key Data Points Market Cap $767M Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 14.23 - $ 15.05 52wk Range $ 14.23 - $ 60.87 Volume 2.3M Avg Vol 1.9M Gross Margin -59038.23%

In my bear case, Nano Nuclear Energy funds the full $350 million itself, and KRONOS creates little commercial value by 2031. So the company will have roughly $230 million left, or about $4.30 per current share, before accounting for additional operating cash burn.

Analysts currently expect about $900 million of fiscal 2031 revenue, although the company is still expected to be loss-making that year.

Currently profitable nuclear company BWX Technologies trades at around 3.8 times trailing sales. Applying a 50% discount to that multiple in my base case, because Nano Nuclear Energy would still be less mature and unprofitable, gives roughly $31.8 per share. However, if successful KRONOS commercialization helps the company reach a 3.8x sales multiple, the bull case rises to roughly $64 per share. All the estimates assume the current share count to persist in 2031.

BWX Technologies' biggest risk is valuation

Analysts expect BWX Technologies' earnings per share to reach $7.69 in 2030, up 12.6% year over year. Assuming the same growth rate in 2031 gives roughly $8.66 of EPS.

Expand NYSE : BWXT BWX Technologies Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 79 /100 Today's Change ( -2.72 %) $ -3.91 Current Price $ 139.92 Key Data Points Market Cap $13B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 139.59 - $ 143.93 52wk Range $ 131.86 - $ 241.82 Volume 918.3K Avg Vol 1.1M Gross Margin 22.07% Dividend Yield 0.76%

BWX Technologies, which supplies nuclear power to the U.S. Navy, currently trades at about 26.7 times forward earnings. On the other hand, major defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, and RTX trade at forward P/Es of 15.4x, 15.6x, 17.5x, and 22.8x, respectively.

Using the median peer forward P/E of 16.55 times for the base case, my estimated 2031 EPS of $8.66 supports a share price of roughly $143. For the bear case, applying a 15.4x multiple gives about $133 per share. In the bull case, if BWX Technologies maintains its current 26.7x forward P/E, the stock could reach roughly $231 per share.

BWX Technologies appears to be the least speculative of the four, but its upside still depends on overall investor sentiment and the valuation multiple in 2031.