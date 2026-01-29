Accessibility Menu
Should You Buy Amazon Stock Before Feb. 5?

By Neil Patel Jan 29, 2026 at 12:14AM EST

Key Points

  • Amazon has a 12-quarter streak of beating Wall Street’s earnings-per-share estimates.
  • The business has a strong position in many industries.
  • Investors might want to take advantage of the current valuation.

The tech giant will soon provide shareholders with its Q4 2025 financial results.

We are at the start of earnings season kicking off in earnest, and Amazon (AMZN 2.17%) investors are ready to get a fresh update on how the business is performing. Shares were up only 5% in 2025, but as of Jan. 27 they had climbed 6% in 2026.

Should you act quickly and buy this "Magnificent Seven" stock before it reports financials after the markets close on Feb. 5?

Amazon driver delivering package to doorstep.

Image source: Amazon.

I expect Amazon to report strong financial performance for Q4 2025, continuing a trend of upbeat results. The company's earnings per share, for instance, have exceeded Wall Street estimates in 12 straight quarters.

However, the smartest investors should be interested in buying Amazon shares regardless of the fact that its earnings report is coming up. This is one of the most dominant businesses in the world with an impressive position in various industries, like e-commerce, streaming entertainment, digital advertising, and cloud computing.

Amazon is also investing aggressively to develop the technical infrastructure needed to cater to the surging artificial intelligence demand that it's seeing.

It helps that shares trade at a reasonable valuation right now. Investors can buy the stock at a near-10-year low enterprise value-to-earnings before interest and taxes multiple of 32.7. Perhaps it's time to act with a sense of urgency and consider adding Amazon to your portfolio.

About the Author

Neil Patel
Neil Patel is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering consumer staples, consumer discretionary, financials, information technology, and communication services. Prior to The Motley Fool, Neil worked in corporate finance roles at JPMorgan Chase and Capital One. He also has experience working on a start-up in the cryptocurrency space. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a specialization in finance from Ohio State University.
TMFNeilPatel

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

