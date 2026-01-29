This AI leader continues to back one of the fastest-growing data center companies.

Nvidia (NVDA 2.15%) is a key cog in the ongoing data center investment cycle. Most AI hyperscalers use Nvidia's GPUs to train and run artificial intelligence (AI) in massive data centers.

Recently, the company announced a new $2 billion investment in CoreWeave, which specializes in building AI factories, specialized data centers. It then rents that computing capacity to AI companies, including OpenAI, Meta Platforms, and others.

What could this new investment mean for Nvidia stock?

It gives Nvidia direct exposure to CoreWeave's growth and strengthens its partnership with the company

Nvidia's investment adds to its approximate 6.6% stake in CoreWeave. CoreWeave's data centers are designed and built specifically for AI. It's like a shortcut for AI hyperscalers, who can access computing resources more quickly by renting from CoreWeave than building their own data centers from the ground up.

Since CoreWeave's data centers use Nvidia GPUs, any business the company does with AI hyperscalers also means it is doing business with Nvidia. In other words, it helps protect Nvidia's AI market share.

The ongoing data center boom feels like a technological arms race. The immense investment is driving remarkable growth for CoreWeave. Analysts estimate that CoreWeave's revenue will skyrocket from $4.3 billion over the past 12 months to $12.0 billion this fiscal year and $19.5 billion the following year.

Setting the stage for Nvidia's Rubin launch

Another layer to this is Nvidia's upcoming Rubin chip. CoreWeave prides itself on its data center engineering, which it builds with future hardware in mind. Nvidia recently entered full production for the Rubin AI chip architecture, and as CoreWeave grows, it could help Nvidia launch Rubin and future chips more effectively.

Expand NASDAQ : NVDA Nvidia Today's Change ( -2.15 %) $ -4.12 Current Price $ 187.40 Key Data Points Market Cap $4.7T Day's Range $ 187.38 - $ 193.48 52wk Range $ 86.62 - $ 212.19 Volume 1.9M Avg Vol 184M Gross Margin 70.05 % Dividend Yield 0.02 %

It could still be extremely early in what appears to be a generational investment boom. AI is still becoming more intelligent, and real-world adoption is only just beginning. These two trends both translate to more energy and chips to make it all work.

That's why experts believe global data center spending could reach the trillions of dollars over the coming years. As explosive as the AI era has been, it could still be in its early innings. The U.S. government only recently launched the Genesis Mission to build out its AI.

Is the CoreWeave investment a game changer for Nvidia?

All of that said, it's a stretch to call this a game changer for Nvidia. CoreWeave and Nvidia's stake in the company are both relatively tiny compared to Nvidia as a whole. Nvidia's core business is still selling its GPU chips directly to the hyperscalers who have gone to CoreWeave for some capacity, but are still pouring billions of dollars into their own data centers.

Investors should applaud Nvidia for proactively making moves, game changing or not, to maintain its position as the leader in AI GPU chips. It should help Nvidia continue to grow throughout 2026 and beyond.