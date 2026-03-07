Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,795.99
+0.8%
+55.97
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
47,740.80
+0.5%
+239.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,695.95
+1.4%
+308.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$68,887.00
+2.3%
+$1,547.04
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$213.49
+0.1%
+$0.28
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$306.36
+2.8%
+$8.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$647.43
+0.4%
+$2.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$409.67
+0.2%
+$0.71
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$182.64
+2.7%
+$4.82
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$398.82
+0.5%
+$2.09
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Is This Industrial Giant Actually an AI Play?

Caterpillar is generally viewed as a construction equipment company, but it may be more than just that.

By Reuben Gregg Brewer Mar 7, 2026 at 4:05PM EST

Key Points

  • The world has an increasing need for power, with AI as a near-term growth driver.
  • Caterpillar is set to support growing power needs in more ways than you might think.

Caterpillar (CAT +3.39%) is an iconic industrial company known for its yellow construction equipment. But as artificial intelligence (AI) spreads rapidly, you need to think about Caterpillar in a broader way. Here's how this industrial giant is adapting and evolving to support the AI revolution.

The old Caterpillar is well-positioned

Caterpillar is historically known for making construction equipment, like backhoes and dump trucks. The industrial company's giant earth-moving machinery is used to build the world around us, from roads to buildings. The business is somewhat cyclical, as construction tends to ebb and flow with economic activity. However, some positive, big-picture trends are taking shape.

A person in protective gear talking on a communications device with a dump truck in the background.

Image source: Getty Images.

For example, companies are increasingly reshoring production. That means new buildings and factories are needed. And artificial intelligence has led to a data center construction boom among companies that are trying to establish themselves as AI technology leaders. If there's a lot of building going on, there's likely to be a huge need for the earth-moving machines for which Caterpillar is best known.

There's more to Caterpillar than backhoes

In addition to earth-moving equipment, Caterpillar also makes power equipment. It produces engines that can provide power in remote locations or act as backups when grid power goes down. One of the most important industries for Caterpillar's power products is energy. Extracting oil and natural gas, the latter fuel being integral to the proper functioning of the electric energy grid, will be a material market for years to come.

Caterpillar Stock Quote

NYSE: CAT

Caterpillar
Today's Change
(3.39%) $23.11
Current Price
$704.01

But don't stop with oil and gas producers. The utility industry will need to spend heavily to keep up with rising electricity demand. Between 2023 and 2030, electricity demand worldwide is expected to increase by 43%. Demand from data centers is expected to jump 200%.

The grid investment needed will be another key support for Caterpillar's business. And Caterpillar's ability to provide dedicated power options before grid access is available could specifically help support faster data center buildouts. Meanwhile, its ability to provide backup power can help to keep data centers up and running during blackouts.

A lot of opportunities ahead for Caterpillar

When you step back and look at the big picture, AI is a huge opportunity for Caterpillar, well beyond its historical construction focus. However, investors aren't exactly ignoring the opportunity, noting that the stock's price-to-sales and price-to-earnings ratios are well above their five-year averages. Still, Caterpillar probably deserves a spot on your AI wish list just the same, given the tendency for sizable drawdowns among cyclical stocks.

Read Next

About the Author

Reuben Gregg Brewer
Reuben Gregg Brewer is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, utilities, REITs, and consumer staples. He is the former director of research at Value Line Publishing, where he rose from mutual fund analyst to equity analyst before leading all research operations. Reuben holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Purchase, a master’s in social work from Columbia University, and an MBA from Regis University. He has been featured as a financial expert on CNBC and in the Financial Times, Barron’s, and InvestmentNews.
TMFReubenGBrewer

Stocks Mentioned

Caterpillar Stock Quote
Caterpillar
NYSE: CAT
$704.01
(+3.39%)+$23.11

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services