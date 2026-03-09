Is Silver Back? 3 Reasons I Don't Trust the Rally.

With prices up 164% over the last 12 months, silver has recently enjoyed one of the most explosive rallies in its history, boosting the portfolios of investors who own popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV +3.06%).

Despite the positive sentiment, however, there are growing signs that the silver bubble could be running out of steam. Prices are already down 30% from their all-time high of $122, reached in January. Here are three reasons why the dip looks set to continue.

Geopolitical uncertainty never lasts forever

Most analysts credit the recent silver rally to geopolitical uncertainty. Under the administration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. has pivoted toward a more volatile trade and economic policy characterized by huge tariffs and frequent discordance between the different branches of government and independent organizations, like the Federal Reserve.

This trend calls the U.S. dollar's status as a trusted reserve currency into question and encourages global investors to seek alternative stores of value. Precious metals can fit into this role because of their scarcity and historical significance as monetary assets throughout history.

However, making investment decisions based on politics is risky because these systems tend to normalize over time. What looks like an epic crisis right now can quickly become an afterthought. Trump's tariffs are a good example of this concept.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled the levies are unconstitutional. And even though the administration will try to reimplement tariffs through other legal means, the court decision significantly diminishes the case for the recent precious-metals rally.

Furthermore, Forbes reports that silver experienced its worst single-day drop since 1987 after Trump announced plans to nominate Kevin Warsh as the next chairman of the central bank. Warsh is a surprisingly hawkish pick for a president who wants lower interest rates. This decision shows how quickly politics-dependent investment theses can fizzle out.

Expand NYSEMKT : SLV iShares Silver Trust Today's Change ( 3.06 %) $ 2.32 Current Price $ 78.26 Key Data Points Day's Range $ 75.24 - $ 78.56 52wk Range $ 26.57 - $ 109.83 Volume 34M Avg Vol 109M

Industrial users are replacing silver

Unlike politics, industrial supply and demand will probably have a much longer-lasting impact on the silver price. These dynamics will hugely depend on what happens in China, which is a major producer and consumer of the metal. While there were early fears that China could restrict its silver exports because of the extension of a licensing program announced in December, these concerns seem overblown.

Bloomberg reports that in 2025, the Asian nation exported its largest volume of silver in 16 years (5,100 tons). While we will have to wait for 2026 data to become available, major exporters claim that there hasn't been a significant change in their exports since the new regulations were announced in October, so the current trend can be expected to continue.

Meanwhile, the high silver prices are already putting industrial users under pressure. According to Reuters, silver has become the largest contributor to the rising cost of solar panels. And to limit their exposure, manufacturers have begun shifting to alternative metals such as copper -- a move that could lead to $15 billion in cost savings for the sector.

With almost 60% of global silver demand coming from industrial users, the trend toward silver substitution will likely have a very negative effect on the price of the metal, long after the geopolitical factors fade.

History is clear about commodity rallies

The biggest clue that the current silver rally won't last comes from history. The metal has experienced boom-and-bust cycles throughout the ages, with the most recent being in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, when investors rushed to perceived safe havens following the first debt downgrade in the U.S. and a bond crisis in the eurozone.

While those macroeconomic challenges might have felt like the end of the world back then, eventually the panic faded, and speculative investors left the market. The same pattern has appeared in other commodities such as crude oil and cobalt. Investors who own silver now should consider taking a profit before the current downtrend intensifies.