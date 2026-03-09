Why Are Software Stocks Down?

After a historic bull run between 2023 and 2025, the technology sector has taken it in the shins so far this year. In particular, software stocks have been plummeting relative to broader indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

With the way things are trending, the "SaaSpocalypse" doesn't appear to have an end in sight. But based on the forces driving enterprise software stock down now, is this an opportunity to buy the dip or a sign to run for the hills?

Agentic plugins are crushing software-as-a-service models

The main catalyst for the recent decline in software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks has come from artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Anthropic. Anthropic has developed a large language model (LLM) called Claude, much like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Over the last month, Anthropic has released a number of tools within its enterprise ecosystem, called Cowork. Within Claude Cowork, Anthropic offers tools spanning workplace productivity, customer relationship management (CRM), coding, project management, human resources, finance operations, and more.

The value proposition of Cowork is that it is designed to provide its users with an autonomous virtual workforce. In other words, once Claude has been handed a broad job, a human will not need to manually prompt it to perform the individual tasks that are part of it. Rather, these new models leverage agentic AI capabilities to interact directly with operating systems and data sets to complete workflows.

Is Anthropic's Claude going to replace enterprise software?

Since Anthropic released Cowork in mid-January, a number of high-profile SaaS stocks have cratered.

Broadly speaking, SaaS stocks have commanded valuation premiums due to the predictable, high-margin nature of their businesses. However, Claude Cowork is single-handedly disrupting this narrative.

Companies such as Palantir Technologies (PLTR 0.32%), Salesforce, Intuit, Workday, and CrowdStrike spent decades building high barriers to entry in their respective SaaS verticals.

Nevertheless, Anthropic's ability to deploy AI agents that can understand, process, and reason through complex workflows without human intervention is beginning to call into question the growth prospects of incumbent software providers.

Should you buy SaaS stocks right now?

The obvious question plaguing AI investors right now is whether the software sell-off is overblown or warranted. In my view, the answer is nuanced.

Take Salesforce and Intuit as prime examples. While both are fairly diversified businesses, each is primarily known for only one thing: CRM (Salesforce) and financial budgeting (Intuit). Software products in both niches are pretty commoditized -- there's already no shortage of smaller, cheaper, and industry-specific platforms trying to compete with them.

Given these dynamics, I can understand why investors may have some doubts over single-point-solution businesses. Another way of saying this is if an AI agent can perform the same deliverables as an entire sales or finance department, then why would a corporation continue paying hefty, per-seat subscription fees for each worker when it could buy universal access to the Claude Cowork suite?

I expect that the companies that will emerge relatively unscathed from the SaaSpocalypse will be the ones with the most specialized solutions and the most valuable proprietary data. In that respect, Anthropic's innovations have changed the SaaS landscape insofar as the long-term winners may not be the ones boasting the most seat licenses or the highest billings today, but rather the ones that are able to integrate their software with agentic models to the best advantage.

Expand NASDAQ : PLTR Palantir Technologies Today's Change ( -0.32 %) $ -0.50 Current Price $ 156.66 Key Data Points Market Cap $376B Day's Range $ 152.99 - $ 158.45 52wk Range $ 66.12 - $ 207.52 Volume 1.7M Avg Vol 48M Gross Margin 82.37 %

Against this backdrop, I see names such as Palantir, CrowdStrike, and ServiceNow as compelling opportunities to buy and hold during the ongoing software sector correction. I do not see Claude Cowork diminishing the addressable markets for companies in industries such as cybersecurity, IT services, specialized data mining, or stealth defense operations.

This is all to say that investors should not buy the dip in software stocks blindly. This is a time to be smart and cautious, as each of the stocks discussed will likely continue exhibiting some degree of volatility as the agentic AI chapter continues to be written.