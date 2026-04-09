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Why Rezolve AI Stock Tanked by Almost 10% Today

Its play for a complementary fintech company wasn't going well.

By Eric Volkman Apr 9, 2026 at 5:44PM EST

Key Points

  • It received a quick, hard "no" from its target's board of directors to its original proposal.
  • It then directly appealed to that company's investors.

On Thursday, many investors resolved to sell out of Rezolve AI (RZLV 9.93%) stock. The key reason why was the latest development in a buyout attempt that was growing increasingly hostile in a hurry. Rezolve AI's shares plunged by just under 10% that trading session as a result.

An offer it can refuse

Rezolve AI's takeover target is a potentially quite complementary asset for the e-commerce-focused artificial intelligence (AI) company, fintech Commerce.com (CMRC 2.20%).

Red traffic light.

Image source: Getty Images.

On Wednesday, Rezolve AI announced it had approached Commerce.com's board of directors with a buyout proposal, under which the latter's investors would be given two shares of Rezolve AI for every share of Commerce.com they held.

According to the target company, this implied a 47% discount to its share price at the time. It said its board of directors determined this unsolicited proposal was a significantly lowball offer. Commerce.com added that it "does not warrant further engagement."

Rezolve AI then appealed to its target's shareholders with its one-for-two offer. It followed this on Thursday with a sharp criticism of the latter's board, which also served as a fresh appeal to investors. It stated that it is "offering Commerce.com's shareholders a path out of an illiquid mirage and into a company with real momentum, real liquidity and a clear line of sight to substantially greater scale."

Rezolve Ai Plc Stock Quote

NASDAQ: RZLV

Rezolve Ai Plc
Today's Change
(-9.93%) $-0.28
Current Price
$2.54

Who's got the popcorn?

After Thursday's market close, there didn't seem to be much enthusiasm for the deal among Commerce.com investors; it didn't help that Rezolve AI's actions felt overly aggressive and perhaps even desperate after the board's quick, decisive refusal. Its lunge at Commerce.com already feels like a stumble, though I should note that corporate tie-ups have been consummated in worse circumstances.

Investors of both companies, then, should keep a close watch on developments. As it stands now, though, I don't think the two will end up combining.

Read Next

About the Author

Eric Volkman
Eric Volkman is a contributing Motley Fool finance and stock market analyst. Previously, Eric was an equities analyst at European investment bank Raiffeisen Capital and Investment. He’s also been a freelance finance writer since 1995. He studied at Susquehanna University.
TMFVolkman

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Rezolve Ai Plc Stock Quote
Rezolve Ai Plc
NASDAQ: RZLV
$2.54
(-9.93%)-$0.28
Commerce.com Stock Quote
Commerce.com
NASDAQ: CMRC
$2.67
(-2.38%)-$0.07

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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