This Under-the-Radar $1 Billion Stock Has Big‑League Growth Targets -- Could It Quietly Become a Generational Wealth Engine?

Genius Sports (GENI +3.45%) is trading near 52-week lows despite a lot of potential upside. The company is an official data, technology, and broadcast partner to numerous sports leagues, teams, and television networks.

The company's latest big move was its February $1.2 billion purchase of Legend, a media and technology company built around sports and iGaming audiences. The point of that deal was to bring more data and a larger audience into Genius' ecosystem. However, investors are skeptical; the stock has fallen by about 48% since the acquisition was announced.

Here are three reasons why this sports betting stock is a buy right now.

1. It is building a sports betting moat

Genius Sports operates in a near-duopoly with Sportradar, providing an essential data backbone for the sports betting world. Its moat is built on exclusive long-term data rights with some of the world's most valuable leagues. Genius Sports holds the exclusive rights to distribute official NFL data to sportsbooks through 2029 and NCAA sportsbook data rights through 2032.

Expand NYSE : GENI Genius Sports Today's Change ( 3.45 %) $ 0.15 Current Price $ 4.50 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.1B Day's Range $ 4.32 - $ 4.53 52wk Range $ 3.83 - $ 13.73 Volume 133 Avg Vol 6.7M Gross Margin 22.77 %

It also has deals with FIBA, the governing body of international basketball, through 2035, and with Premier League soccer through 2029.

Those deals are just the tip of the iceberg -- it also has agreements with more than 400 sports leagues and federations. This has enabled the company to use the partnerships to develop personalized advertising for sports fans. The company's BetVision technology allows sportsbooks to integrate betting overlays on live sports telecasts, creating a stickier experience for fans.

2. The company is on its way to being profitable

Genius Sports isn't profitable, but at the rate it is growing revenue, it may be soon. In 2025, its revenue rose by 31% to $669.5 million, and its adjusted earnings before income, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed by 59% to $136.2 million. The worst part of its most recent earnings report was its fourth-quarter loss of $0.02 per share, compared to analysts' consensus expectation of earnings of $0.13 per share.

The company said that, thanks to its purchase of Legend, revenue is expected to rise by 64% to $1.1 billion in 2026, and adjusted EBITDA for the year is predicted to land between $320 million and $330 million, up 138% at the midpoint.

3. It is underpriced considering its upside

With the stock trading in the neighborhood of $4.40, the analysts' consensus 12-month price target of $11 is significantly disconnected from the current price. The stock is down by about 60% year to date, likely an overreaction to its Q4 2025 earnings miss.

As more areas legalize sports betting, Genius Sports cashes in on every bet with its official data. Investors are also overlooking the growing potential of the targeted ads it offers through its Moment Engine, which it unveiled in March.

The engine uses Genius's exclusive, low-latency data feeds from leagues such as the NFL, NCAA, and Premier League to identify key moments in a sporting event as they happen. Advertisers can set their ad triggers for specific game events like a touchdown, a lead change, or a star player reaching a milestone. Because Genius captures data directly from venues via optical tracking, these ads can be served to fans on their smartphones or connected TVs within seconds of the live event, when viewers are at their peak emotional engagement.

Risk vs. reward

Because Genius is an unprofitable and low-priced small-cap company, one downside of the stock is volatility. Buying it isn't for the faint of heart. However, it does offer a way to invest in the growing infrastructure of sports betting.

The company's revenue growth and share price tumble have somewhat de-risked the stock at this point. Its product is its data, and it appears to be using that product to increase its revenue in multiple ways.