Investors who bought or were holders of Genius Sports' (GENI -3.06%) stock this week were looking quite clever. The sports data and technology company published second-quarter earnings that were quite well received by Mr. Market. Across the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Genius Sports' stock rose by nearly 10%.

Earnings miss not a dealbreaker

Genius Sports collected $196 million in revenue in the quarter. This was above both its own guidance of $185 million and the consensus analyst estimate of just under that figure. It also compared very well to the $119 million of the second quarter of 2025.

However, the headline net loss deepened to nearly $77 million ($0.28 per share) from the year-ago deficit of almost $54 million. Analysts were collectively anticipating a shortfall of only $0.08 per share.

Investors were forgiving of the notable bottom-line miss because it's clear that Genius Sports is spending for future growth. Its transaction-related expenses surged primarily due to the recent acquisition of the sports media network Legend.

In its earnings release, Genius Sports quoted founder and CEO Mark Locke as saying that "advertisers are placing greater value on our combination of official data and audience, prediction markets are opening an entirely new avenue for growth, and our core betting business continues to outperform."

Expand NYSE : GENI Genius Sports Today's Change ( -3.06 %) $ -0.24 Current Price $ 7.59 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.0B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 7.44 - $ 7.95 52wk Range $ 3.83 - $ 13.73 Volume 9.3M Avg Vol 6.8M Gross Margin 22.50%

Predicting better days

This dynamic inspired Genius Sports to raise its full-year guidance. It now expects revenue of just over $1 billion, or nearly $1.03 billion, for 2026, up notably from the previous range of $990 million to $1.01 billion.

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) forecast also got a boost. This is now $285 million to $295 million; previously, it was $270 million to $280 million.

Genius Sports is a somewhat under-the-radar play on the explosive growth of sports betting and the ever-growing number of prediction markets outlets in this country. I'd feel more comfortable, personally, if it were reliably profitable on the bottom line, but that's not a major worry yet. The stock very much looks like a buy.