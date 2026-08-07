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Next-generation business services company QuinStreet's (QNST +38.50%) business is thriving these days, as indicated by its latest quarterly earnings report. Obviously impressed by QuinStreet's performance, bullish investors bought into its stock to push it to a nearly 39% gain on Friday.

Setting new highs

QuinStreet took the wraps off its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2026 numbers after market close Thursday. For the quarter, revenue was $373.9 million, representing very robust growth of 43% year over year.

Person on a couch smiling while using a smartphone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Not to be outdone, the company's net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) doubled and then some. It soared to just under $29 million, or $0.50 per share, from the year-ago quarter's $14.7 million.

Both headline metrics were comfortably above their corresponding analyst estimates. The consensus prognosticator expectation for revenue was slightly under $360 million. That for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.44.

QuinStreet attributed the muscular gains largely to the performance of its financial services and home services business. Better, it said that it's anticipating continued double-digit growth for next year and beyond.

QuinStreet Stock Quote

NASDAQ: QNST

QuinStreet
Today's Change
(38.50%) $5.86
Current Price
$21.08

Money where its mouth is

Sure enough, QuinStreet is targeting a new revenue record in 2027. For the entirety of that fiscal year, it guided for $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion, which compares very favorably to the $1.3 billion it posted for fiscal 2026. That range is also well above the $1.28 billion consensus pundit projection.

This is one of those earnings reports where it's hard to find any faults or major concerns. QuinStreet is clearly managing to improve its business dramatically in key areas, and those very confident notes it's sounding don't feel like typical corporate hype. I think this is a high-potential company and a stock to watch.

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About the Author

Eric Volkman
Eric Volkman is a contributing Motley Fool finance and stock market analyst. Previously, Eric was an equities analyst at European investment bank Raiffeisen Capital and Investment. He’s also been a freelance finance writer since 1995. He studied at Susquehanna University.
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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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QuinStreet Stock Quote
QuinStreet
NASDAQ: QNST
$21.08
(+38.50%)+$5.86
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