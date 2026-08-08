Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX +15.83%) stock rocketed 15.8% higher on Friday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

Shares of Elon Musk's rocket company rose after a post-IPO lock-up expiration failed to drag the stock down. At the same time, the announcement of a major project in Texas helped buoy the stock price.

Expand NASDAQ : SPCX Space Exploration Technologies Today's Change ( 15.83 %) $ 18.19 Current Price $ 133.11 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.7T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 114.53 - $ 133.48 52wk Range $ 104.83 - $ 225.64 Volume 242.1M Avg Vol 124.1M

Why SpaceX stock jumped after the lockup expired

On Thursday, 911.5 million shares became eligible to trade as the first tranche of the lockup expired -- the stretch after an initial public offering (IPO) when insiders and early backers are barred from selling. That more than doubled the stock available to public markets, and investors were nervous the share price would tank as early investors and employees rushed to sell part of their stakes.

The fact that did not come to pass was taken by the market as a sort of endorsement from company insiders.

It helped that on the same day, SpaceX announced, alongside Tesla, a $16.8 billion investment in Terafab. The first phase will see a 100-million-square-foot semiconductor complex constructed in Texas, providing at least 3,000 jobs.

Why I'm still staying away from SpaceX stock

Despite the positive news, I would still stay away from SpaceX stock. While the company's latest earnings showed huge revenue growth, it is still burning cash at an alarming rate, and that isn't likely to change meaningfully for years. It is still seriously overvalued for my money.