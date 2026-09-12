After a sizzling August for Bitcoin (BTC +0.58%) that saw it gain 25%, many crypto investors may be expecting even bigger things ahead for the remainder of 2026. So does Bitcoin now have the upward momentum it needs to close out the year with a massive rally?



To answer that question, it's worth looking at Bitcoin's historical performance, focusing on how it typically performs in the final four months of the year.

Bitcoin's historical monthly return data

If you look at the long-term historical returns for Bitcoin, then September is easily its worst month of the year. The average return is negative 2.93%. That's why longtime Bitcoin investors typically refer to September as "Rektember," a reference to "rekt" (crypto slang for "wrecked").

The good news is that Bitcoin typically picks things up in October and November. October, for example, is known as "Uptober" because Bitcoin typically goes up during the month. Bitcoin's average return in October is 20%. And things even get better in November when Bitcoin has posted an average return of 41%. December is also typically a positive month for Bitcoin, with an average return of 4%.

Year-end catalysts for Bitcoin?

So what are some of the factors that could lead to a strong rebound in the price of Bitcoin over the next four months?

There are several potential catalysts here. A calming of geopolitical tensions, for example, might convince investors to wade back into risk assets. This would result in a new inflow of investor money into the spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Also, a strong showing by pro-crypto candidates in the midterm elections might go a long way in boosting crypto market sentiment. That's because it would make it much easier to pass new crypto market legislation favorable to Bitcoin.

Finally, keep an eye on the overall macroeconomic picture. Now that institutional investors play such an important role in the crypto market, factors like interest rates and inflation data play a much bigger role than at any time in the past. If the overall macroeconomic outlook is favorable for risk assets, then Bitcoin should prosper.

Expand CRYPTO : BTC Bitcoin Today's Change ( 0.58 %) $ 447.85 Current Price $ 77,739.00 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.6T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 76439.00 - $ 77811.00 52wk Range $ 57945.16 - $ 126079.89 Volume 20B

So, let's assume that Bitcoin pulls back to the $75,000 price level in September. A 20% return in October would push it back up to $90,000. From there, a 40% return could send it all the way to $126,000 on the dot. That's equivalent to the all-time high for Bitcoin from October 2025.

Caveats for crypto investors

Just remember, though, that history is no guarantee of how Bitcoin will perform.

Take last year, for example. Bitcoin actually gained ground in September before selling off in October, November, and December. This is the exact opposite of what investors were expecting and a good reason why Bitcoin's rapid decline from its all-time high was so painful for so many people -- it completely blindsided them.

So, if you're thinking about investing in Bitcoin, be prepared for an emotional roller-coaster ride. Even in its best years, Bitcoin rarely goes straight up, month after month. But if history is any guide, Bitcoin could be poised to end the year on a high note.