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Grab (GRAB +1.33%) stock lost ground this week, falling 10.8% across the stretch. The S&P 500's level fell 2% over the period, and the Nasdaq Composite's level declined 1.8%.

Macroeconomic pressures, including rising bond yields, oil prices, and inflation, pressured growth stocks this week, and Grab saw valuation pullbacks in conjunction with the trend. The Southeast Asian applications company's share price was also pressured by news of protests and potential regulatory pressures in Vietnam and reports of a potential acquisition.

Chart lines going down.

Image source: Getty Images.

Grab fell in response to Vietnamese protest news

Grab is a leading provider of ride-hailing and delivery services in Southeast Asia, and its valuation pulled back this week amid news that drivers in Vietnam were protesting the company over pay concerns. Drivers highlighted rising service charges and diminished pay, and the news raised the possibility that the Vietnamese government and governments in other countries could become more involved in the matter.

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NASDAQ: GRAB

Grab
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Investors didn't go wild for reports of a potential acquisition move by Grab

Bloomberg reported this week that Grab is in discussions to purchase a controlling stake in Atome Financial -- a buy now, pay later (BNPL) specialist based in Singapore. The deal would reportedly value Atome at more than $2 billion.

While Atome's BNPL services would seem to integrate well with Grab's existing offerings, news of a potential acquisition didn't do anything to support Grab's share price. The economics of BNPL operations are still untested over the long term, and investors may be worried that Grab would overpay in a potential acquisition.

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About the Author

Keith Noonan
Keith Noonan is a contributing writer at The Motley Fool covering technology, consumer goods, and other sectors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Boston College.
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