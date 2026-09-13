Tim Cook stepped down as CEO of Apple (AAPL +1.75%) on Sept. 1 after a 15-year tenure as head of one of the most valuable companies in the world. Cook wasn't the visionary product leader his predecessor, Steve Jobs, was, but he took the popular products Jobs helped create and ensured they reached billions of households worldwide, generating huge sums for Apple and its shareholders.

Cook's decision to start returning cash to shareholders in 2012 has had a major impact on shareholder returns in the subsequent 14 years. Since that initial authorization, Cook oversaw the repurchase of more than $880 billion worth of Apple shares through the second quarter of 2026.

Shareholders have nearly doubled their stake in Apple

Since Apple started buying back shares in late 2012, the total number of Apple shares outstanding has dropped by more than 44%. Put another way, each share of Apple held before the buybacks started has an 80% bigger stake in Apple's business today than it did in 2012.

At the same time, Apple's net income has soared. Apple's bottom line came in just above $41 billion in 2012. That climbed to $112 billion last year, and nearly $129 billion in the trailing 12 months. So, while earnings roughly tripled, earnings per share grew more than 5.5-fold.

The stock returns have been even greater. Share prices are up nearly 12-fold since the start of fiscal 2013. That's because Apple's earnings multiple has expanded well above the price investors paid in the 2010s.

For most of the 2010s, Apple's share price traded between 10 and 18 times trailing earnings. That proved to be an excellent value for Apple, one that attracted Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger to the stock.

Expand NASDAQ : AAPL Apple Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 88 /100 Today's Change ( 1.75 %) $ 5.70 Current Price $ 332.27 Key Data Points Market Cap $4.8T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 326.30 - $ 336.22 52wk Range $ 235.03 - $ 344.57 Volume 50.7M Avg Vol 53.8M Gross Margin 48.65% Dividend Yield 0.32%

The valuation has expanded significantly in the 2020s, with the stock now garnering a trailing P/E ratio of 37.5. That multiple expansion is supported by Apple's repurchase authorization, which the board recently renewed for another $100 billion. With consistent free cash flow around that level (climbing even higher recently), Apple should be able to sustain massive share repurchases for years to come. At its current market cap of about $4.7 trillion, that $100 billion will help EPS grow an extra 2 percentage points or so over the coming year.

Tim Cook left Apple in an excellent position for his successor, John Ternus. He takes over a massive cash-generating operation capable of deploying billions to expand existing products and develop new ones. At the same time, Apple's still producing very strong earnings and returning tens of billions of dollars to shareholders every quarter.