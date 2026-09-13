Micron Technology (MU -0.22%) has gained more than 500% over the past year and trades at $975 at this writing. When a stock does that, the useful question stops being whether the business is good. It becomes: What would have to change for the story to break, and who gets to decide?

That decision sits with Nvidia (NVDA -0.03%). Most of the discussion centers on a table in Nvidia's second-quarter commentary, where Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress disclosed that supply commitments jumped from $119 billion to $279 billion, tied to memory buying. That is a large number, and spending drops to almost nothing after fiscal 2029, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Fair enough. But a purchase commitment is a plan, and plans get revised. In other words, Nvidia is betting heavily on future memory demand, but that spending isn't guaranteed to happen if its plans change.

Expand NASDAQ : MU Micron Technology Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 92 /100 Today's Change ( -0.22 %) $ -2.15 Current Price $ 975.26 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.1T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 967.38 - $ 993.99 52wk Range $ 154.65 - $ 1255.00 Volume 21.7M Avg Vol 41M Gross Margin 72.60% Dividend Yield 0.05%

The Nvidia signal that matters more for Micron

What I find harder to dismiss is what Nvidia is doing with its designs, because design choices lock in years ahead of purchase orders.

Consider the Rubin CPX, a chip built for the first stage of answering an AI prompt, when the system reads everything you fed it before writing a word. Nvidia's original plan used GDDR7, the same memory category used in gaming graphics cards. It costs about one-fifth as much per gigabyte as the premium stacked memory that drives Micron's profits, and it skips the expensive packaging step.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in August that Nvidia revived the project with stacked memory instead, though at 168 gigabytes per chip rather than the 288 gigabytes per chip in the flagship part.

That all sounded a bit technical, but read that sequence as a company testing how little premium memory it can get away with in the parts of the workload that do not need it. Nvidia has every reason to keep trying. In other words, the bigger thing to watch is how Nvidia designs its chips because those decisions can affect Micron for years (or even permanently).

Nvidia originally planned to use cheaper memory in Rubin CPX. Still, if it keeps choosing more expensive stacked memory, that's a good sign for Micron, as Nvidia would continue to need its high-end memory.

Expand NASDAQ : NVDA Nvidia Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 94 /100 Today's Change ( -0.03 %) $ -0.07 Current Price $ 218.29 Key Data Points Market Cap $5.3T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 218.15 - $ 222.00 52wk Range $ 164.27 - $ 236.54 Volume 89.1M Avg Vol 131.8M Gross Margin 74.67% Dividend Yield 0.24%

Why Micron's own expansion adds to the risk

Here is where it gets uncomfortable for Micron shareholders: The company plans to double its monthly output of stacked memory to roughly 100,000 wafers by the end of this year. Meanwhile, its share of that market slipped to 18% in the second quarter, while Samsung Electronics doubled to 33%, according to research firm Counterpoint Research. Samsung reached its first billion dollars of stacked memory revenue within four months of starting shipments.

So Micron is adding a great deal of capacity to a market where it might be losing its position. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang confirmed in June 2026 that the company had approved all three major memory makers, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology, to supply HBM4 memory for its next-generation Vera Rubin platform.

This is either good or bad, depending on your posture as an investor. It keeps Micron in the game and hands Nvidia three sellers to compete against each other.

Expand NASDAQ : SKHY SK Hynix Today's Change ( 0.94 %) $ 1.77 Current Price $ 190.07 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.4T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 187.00 - $ 192.94 52wk Range $ 124.80 - $ 199.87 Volume 14.9M Avg Vol 32.1M Gross Margin 75.63%

What does all this mean for Nvidia and Micron?

For Nvidia, the direction is favorable. Three qualified suppliers competing for its business is a cost advantage, and its memory bill is enormous. In my opinion, Nvidia is in a stronger position because it can design its chips around whatever memory makes the most economic sense and use three (or more) qualified suppliers to keep costs and supply in check.

For Micron, the near term still looks strong. Management guided that tight supply conditions persist beyond calendar 2027, and SK Hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung has said the shortage could run through 2030.

The risk is what happens when Micron's new capacity arrives at the same moment Nvidia's designs need less premium memory per chip, and its commitment schedule thins out. I would not short this. I would stop treating $1,000 as a floor.

If you hold Micron and it has become an outsize part of your portfolio, trimming back toward your intended weight is reasonable. Watch two things: Micron's share of stacked memory in each quarterly update and whether Nvidia extends commitments into fiscal 2030. It seems far away now, but keep your eyes peeled.