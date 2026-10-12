Bloom Energy (BE -6.50%), a developer of solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), is expected to post its third-quarter earnings report in the last week of October. Its stock has already risen 2,350% over the past three years, but I wouldn't sell it as long as it reiterates or raises its full-year guidance.
How rapidly is Bloom's top-line growth accelerating?
Bloom's year-over-year revenue growth accelerated significantly in the first half of 2026.
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Metrics
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Q2 2025
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Q3 2025
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Q4 2025
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Q1 2026
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Q2 2026
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Revenue
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$401 million
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$519 million
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$778 million
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$751 million
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$1.07 billion
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Growth (YOY)
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20%
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57%
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36%
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130%
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166%
That growth was entirely driven by the surging demand for its SOFC systems -- which convert natural gas, biogas, propane, and hydrogen into electricity without any combustion -- among AI-driven data centers. They can also be deployed rapidly and bypass traditional power grids.
Key Data Points
Bloom initially expected its revenue to rise 53%-63% to $3.1 billion-$3.3 billion in 2026. But during its first-quarter report, it raised its outlook to $3.4-$3.8 billion, or 68%-88% growth. In its second-quarter report, it raised its outlook again to $3.9-$4.2 billion, or 93%-108% growth. Many investors will be waiting to see if Bloom can beat analysts' estimates and raise its full-year guidance for the third consecutive time. If that happens, its stock could soar even higher.