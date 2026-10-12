Bloom Energy (BE -6.50%), a developer of solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), is expected to post its third-quarter earnings report in the last week of October. Its stock has already risen 2,350% over the past three years, but I wouldn't sell it as long as it reiterates or raises its full-year guidance.

How rapidly is Bloom's top-line growth accelerating?

Bloom's year-over-year revenue growth accelerated significantly in the first half of 2026.

Metrics Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Revenue $401 million $519 million $778 million $751 million $1.07 billion Growth (YOY) 20% 57% 36% 130% 166%

That growth was entirely driven by the surging demand for its SOFC systems -- which convert natural gas, biogas, propane, and hydrogen into electricity without any combustion -- among AI-driven data centers. They can also be deployed rapidly and bypass traditional power grids.

Expand NYSE : BE Bloom Energy Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 80 /100 Today's Change ( -6.50 %) $ -18.22 Current Price $ 262.28 Key Data Points Market Cap $77B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 257.76 - $ 275.99 52wk Range $ 75.70 - $ 351.28 Volume 14M Avg Vol 15.4M Gross Margin 31.22%

Bloom initially expected its revenue to rise 53%-63% to $3.1 billion-$3.3 billion in 2026. But during its first-quarter report, it raised its outlook to $3.4-$3.8 billion, or 68%-88% growth. In its second-quarter report, it raised its outlook again to $3.9-$4.2 billion, or 93%-108% growth. Many investors will be waiting to see if Bloom can beat analysts' estimates and raise its full-year guidance for the third consecutive time. If that happens, its stock could soar even higher.