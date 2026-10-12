Bloom Energy (BE -6.50%), a developer of solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), is expected to post its third-quarter earnings report in the last week of October. Its stock has already risen 2,350% over the past three years, but I wouldn't sell it as long as it reiterates or raises its full-year guidance.

An illustration of a digital brain.

Image source: Getty Images.

How rapidly is Bloom's top-line growth accelerating?

Bloom's year-over-year revenue growth accelerated significantly in the first half of 2026.

Metrics

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026

Q2 2026

Revenue

$401 million

$519 million

$778 million

$751 million

$1.07 billion

Growth (YOY)

20%

57%

36%

130%

166%

Data source: Bloom Energy. YOY = Year-over-year.

That growth was entirely driven by the surging demand for its SOFC systems -- which convert natural gas, biogas, propane, and hydrogen into electricity without any combustion -- among AI-driven data centers. They can also be deployed rapidly and bypass traditional power grids.

Bloom Energy Stock Quote

NYSE: BE

Bloom Energy
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Moneyball Superscore
80/100
Today's Change
(-6.50%) $-18.22
Current Price
$262.28

Bloom initially expected its revenue to rise 53%-63% to $3.1 billion-$3.3 billion in 2026. But during its first-quarter report, it raised its outlook to $3.4-$3.8 billion, or 68%-88% growth. In its second-quarter report, it raised its outlook again to $3.9-$4.2 billion, or 93%-108% growth. Many investors will be waiting to see if Bloom can beat analysts' estimates and raise its full-year guidance for the third consecutive time. If that happens, its stock could soar even higher.

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About the Author

Leo Sun
Leo Sun is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst who has worked with the company since 2013, covering technology, consumer goods, industrial, and financial sectors. He became a self-made millionaire by age 40 through long-term investing, crediting lessons from Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch. Leo is a regular guest on CNBC Asia providing stock analysis on Chinese technology companies, including Tencent, Baidu, and Alibaba. He previously wrote for InvestorGuide and holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Texas at Austin.
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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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Bloom Energy Stock Quote
Bloom Energy
NYSE: BE
$262.28
(-6.50%)-$18.22
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