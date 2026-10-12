As the semiconductor industry evolves in 2026, investors are weighing the stability of diversified software against the dominance of mobile connectivity. Choosing between Broadcom (AVGO -1.88%) and Qualcomm (QCOM -0.61%) requires understanding which approach offers better value today.

Collapse AVGO & QCOM : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics AVGO – Broadcom $354.73 – 1.88 % ( - $6.81 ) QCOM – Qualcomm $174.43 – 0.61 % ( - $1.07 ) Market Cap $1.7T 52wk Range $289.96 - $495.00 Gross Margin 66.54 % P/E Ratio 45.29 EPS (TTM) $7.83 Dividend & Yield $2.60 (0.73%) Market Cap $186B 52wk Range $121.99 - $259.92 Gross Margin 54.23 % P/E Ratio 20.19 EPS (TTM) $8.64 Dividend & Yield $3.62 (2.08%) AVGO – Broadcom $354.73 – 1.88 % ( - $6.81 ) Market Cap $1.7T 52wk Range $289.96 - $495.00 Gross Margin 66.54 % P/E Ratio 45.29 EPS (TTM) $7.83 Dividend & Yield $2.60 (0.73%) QCOM – Qualcomm $174.43 – 0.61 % ( - $1.07 ) Market Cap $186B 52wk Range $121.99 - $259.92 Gross Margin 54.23 % P/E Ratio 20.19 EPS (TTM) $8.64 Dividend & Yield $3.62 (2.08%)

Broadcom operates a hybrid model of hardware and infrastructure software, while Qualcomm remains a powerhouse in wireless technology for smartphones and automotive systems. Both companies are central to the digital economy, but their differing growth drivers and valuation levels make for a compelling comparison for any long term investor.

The case for Broadcom

According to its latest annual report, filed in November 2025, Broadcom provides high-performance connectivity and infrastructure software. Its expansion into software through the VMware acquisition has significantly shifted its business model toward high-margin recurring revenue. The company maintains a $30 billion chip commitment from Apple Inc. (AAPL +1.29%) and has a settled agreement with AT&T Corp. (T +1.40%) regarding support for software licenses.

Broadcom serves the broader market for semiconductor stocks through key partnerships with Alphabet Inc (GOOG +0.32%) and Samsung. In FY 2025, revenue reached $63.9 billion, which is a 23.9% increase from the prior year. Net income for the period reached $23.1 billion, yielding a net margin of 36.2%.

As of its November 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.8x, which measures total debt (including both short-term and long-term obligations) relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio is 1.7x, indicating its ability to pay short-term debts, while free cash flow reached $26.9 billion in FY 2025. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 28% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since it is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops foundational wireless technologies and is aggressively expanding into the automotive and internet-of-things sectors. Key customers like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi (XIACF -6.91%) each account for 10% or more of consolidated revenues. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business since a loss of one partner would significantly impact the top line.

In FY 2025, the company generated revenue of $44.3 billion, representing a 14% increase from the previous fiscal year. Net income for the period was $5.5 billion, resulting in a net margin of 12.5%. This growth reflects its leadership in premium-tier handset segments and successful expansion into digital cockpit solutions for vehicles.

As of its September 2025 balance sheet, the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8x, which compares total debt (including both short-term and long-term obligations) to shareholder equity. Its current ratio is 2.8x, indicating short-term liquidity, and free cash flow reached $12.8 billion in FY 2025. Free cash flow represents the cash remaining after a business pays for its operations and capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

Broadcom faces risks from high customer concentration and its heavy dependence on the sustainability of the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom. Legal challenges include ongoing scrutiny from Europen Union antitrust regulators regarding its VMware business model. Additionally, the company relies on a limited number of contract manufacturers like TSMC, which creates vulnerability to geopolitical shifts or capacity constraints.

Qualcomm faces threats as major handset manufacturers develop their own integrated circuits to reduce reliance on external suppliers. The business is also highly concentrated in China, leaving it vulnerable to trade tensions and export restrictions. Finally, the company is involved in persistent legal challenges with ParkerVision and Arm Holdings (ARM -4.15%) over licensing terms and patent disputes.

Valuation comparison

Qualcomm currently trades at a significantly lower earnings multiple and sales valuation compared to Broadcom, which commands a premium for its high profitability. The Forward P/E compares the stock price to future earnings estimates. The P/S ratio measures the stock price relative to sales over the past twelve months.

Metric Broadcom QUALCOMM Forward P/E 31.0x 17.3x P/S ratio 19.3x 4.2x

Valuation metrics include sourcing from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Broadcom is an example of a company firing on all cylinders, feeding the insatiable AI data center demand with its chips. Key drivers include continued strong growth in AI-driven revenue, more stable non-AI semiconductor revenue, and accelerating VMware bookings. Broadcom is partnering with multiple hyperscale customers to support the development and deployment of custom accelerators, called XPUs, for training and inference of frontier AI models.

Analysts see revenue jumping by an astounding 66% to $106 billion this year, with profits almost doubling to more than $44 billion. Longer-term, Broadcom's six hyperscale XPU customers are each deepening their commitment to using its advanced chips. These clients include Alphabet, Anthropic, OpenAI, Meta Platforms (META +3.38%), and two undisclosed clients.

Qualcomm's mobile phone business has been hammered this year, as weak Chinese demand and a scarcity of memory due to AI have caused handset-derived sales to fall below prior year levels. Yet the AI boom has an upside for Qualcomm.

At the company's June 2026 investor day, Qualcomm raised its non-handset revenue target to more than $40 billion by 2029, nearly double the prior target of $22 billion. Qualcomm is said to be partnering with OpenAI to create smartphone processors with advanced AI capabilities. Analysts see this partnership as a positive for Qualcomm since it would enable advanced agentic AI on smartphone platforms. It would also diminish the business risk of Apple developing its own chips and dropping Qualcomm as a supplier.

Qualcomm may seem more attractive with its lower P/E and P/S ratios, but it seems too speculative right now on AI phone prospects, especially as its core mobile phone business is facing strong headwinds. Broadcom's growth and AI exposure are too good to ignore, even at its premium price. For 2026, Broadcom is the better buy.



