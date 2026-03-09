Globalstar Draws Investor Interest as Satellite Networks Extend Connectivity Beyond Cellular Coverage

On February 13, 2026, 140 Summer Partners LP disclosed a new position in Globalstar (GSAT +0.34%), acquiring 917,500 shares in an estimated $56.00 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 13, 2026, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired 917,500 shares of Globalstar (GSAT +0.34%) in the most recent quarter. The quarter-end stake was valued at $56.00 million, reflecting the acquisition during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position; Globalstar now accounts for 4.14% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: COF: $148.19 million (11.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: SATS: $99.68 million (7.8% of AUM)

NYSE: PFSI: $88.32 million (6.9% of AUM)

NYSE: WBS: $85.63 million (6.7% of AUM)

NYSE: AER: $81.69 million (6.4% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, shares were priced at $60.06, up 171.8% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 160.0 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $60.06 Market capitalization $7.27 billion Revenue (TTM) $272.99 million Net income (TTM) $-19.26 million

Company snapshot

Globalstar, Inc. is a leading provider of mobile satellite services with a global footprint and a diversified product portfolio targeting mission-critical connectivity needs. The company leverages its proprietary satellite network and strategic partnerships to address both consumer and enterprise demand for remote voice, data, and IoT solutions. Its focus on expanding 5G and IoT capabilities positions Globalstar as a key player in the evolving satellite communications landscape.

The company generates revenue through subscription-based satellite communication services, equipment sales, wholesale airtime, and engineering services for specialized applications. It offers mobile satellite voice and data services, SPOT consumer GPS products, asset tracking devices, and commercial IoT connectivity solutions.

Globalstar, Inc. serves recreational and personal users, government and public safety agencies, oil and gas, maritime, utilities, transportation, and industrial sectors globally.

What this transaction means for investors

Satellite communications networks extend connectivity to places where traditional cellular coverage does not reach. As more industries rely on real-time data from remote locations, satellites have become an important layer of global communications infrastructure. Maritime transport, energy operations, logistics networks, and emergency response systems all depend on devices that must remain connected far beyond terrestrial wireless coverage.

Globalstar, Inc. runs a low-Earth-orbit satellite network that offers voice, data, and asset-tracking services in remote locations. The company connects commercial and government clients, and also supports consumer tracking devices and industrial IoT uses. It earns revenue from service subscriptions, equipment sales, and wholesale network access. In addition to these main services, Globalstar’s network and licensed spectrum can support hybrid satellite and cellular connections as more devices move between land-based and satellite networks.

For investors, the main consideration is how extensively Globalstar’s infrastructure will be integrated into the growing ecosystem of connected devices. Although satellite networks require substantial upfront investment, they can accommodate many additional connections once established. As more devices and partners use the network, Globalstar’s business model could shift toward that of a communications infrastructure platform rather than a traditional satellite service provider.