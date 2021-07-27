Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC)

Q2 2021 Earnings Call

, 3:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Gregory A. Dufour -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Great. Thank you and welcome to Camden National's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. I'd like to begin by wishing you and your loved ones good health. We are pleased to see strong vaccination rates in our communities which has helped both businesses and people resume many normal activities while remaining cautious about COVID. At Camden National we announced during the quarter that we would operate in a hybrid environment which allows our employees when appropriate more flexibility in their work schedules and locations. We have begun to have employees return to the office and expect to complete the movement to our new schedules after Labor Day. We continue to monitor many elements of this work environment including both productivity metrics as well as employee engagement data as remote work evolves. I'm pleased to share with you that earlier today we reported net income of $18.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 which resulted in year-to-date net income of $37.9 million.

Earnings per share were $1.21 and $2.52 respectively for those time periods. Greg White will provide more detail on our financial performance for the quarter in a moment but I'd like to take a few minutes to highlight a couple of items. We have continued to see significant volumes in our residential mortgage business which allowed us to take advantage of those conditions as we retain 60% of our production in the second quarter. This was higher than prior quarters but provided us a strong return when compared to investment alternatives as we've seen rates on the 10-year retreat over the past several months we are pleased with this strategy. I would also point out that the investments we've made both in the residential mortgage business as well as support areas including our secondary sales team and financial staff allow us to be agile in light of market conditions. We continue to analyze the interest rate environment and take the necessary steps to position us for the long term. Loan growth for the first half of 2021 was driven by residential and commercial real estate which grew 6% and 4% respectively. We continue to see a strengthening of our commercial real estate pipelines and commercial pipelines. But I should point out that there continues to be a significant amount of payoff activity due to sales of properties and businesses as we as well as refinancing of existing debt. Our expertise in both CRE and C&I allows us to participate in those transactions as well as proactively support fires of assets.

Shifting to our local economies. We're seeing a significant amount of tourism continued residential purchases and other business activity. Like many areas across the country the biggest challenges for our customers are labor shortages wage inflation and general inflation especially in the building and construction materials. I would also like to welcome Matt Breese from Stephens Inc. who recently initiated coverage on Camden National Corporation. We now have four analysts and firms covering our stock which further strengthens our support of shareholders and provides for lively discussions. We announced a dividend of $0.36 per common share during the quarter which relates to an annualized dividend yield of 3.02% based on our closing stock price on June 30 2021. Our tangible book value per share increased 3% over the past quarter and 10% over the past 12 months. And our common our tangible common equity ratio was 8.87% at June 30 2021 2021 which provides a significant resource to have at our disposal.

I'd now like to turn the discussion over to Greg White our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Gregory A. White -- Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you Greg and good afternoon everyone. As Greg mentioned we reported net income of $18.1 million for the second quarter of $1.21 per diluted share which was down slightly from our record quarterly earnings of $19.7 million or $1.31 per diluted share in the first quarter of this year. For the six months ended June 30 we earned $37.9 million or $2.52 per diluted share which was up significantly 55% and 56% respectively from the same period last year. Our pre-tax pre-provision income of $19.3 million for the second quarter was down on a linked quarter basis due to the strategy that Greg mentioned to hold more a higher percent of residential mortgages in our loan portfolio. Adjusting for mortgage banking pre-tax pre-provision income was $1.1 million higher during the second quarter compared to the first quarter of this year. And our tangible common equity ratio was 16.6% for the quarter compared to 18.47% in the first quarter of this year. As Greg mentioned during the quarter our Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.36 which was just under a 30% payout ratio. Our capital position remains strong as evidenced by a 15.26% total risk-based capital ratio as of June 30 which includes the effect of our $15 million subordinated debt call during the quarter and an 8.87 tangible common equity ratio.

Our tangible book value per share grew 3% to $29.99 during the quarter compared $29.12 at the end of the first quarter. Our net interest margin decreased five basis points to 2.83 for the quarter from 2.88 the prior quarter. However adjusting for the impact of both PPP loan income and excess liquidity our margin declined by only two basis points to 2.89% on a linked quarter basis. We continue to focus on driving down our cost of deposits and our overall cost of funds both of which declined by three and five basis points respectively compared to the first quarter. Our net interest income was $1.2 million higher on a linked quarter basis and $1.4 million higher when adjusting for PPP loan income. PPP loan income for the second quarter was $1.7 million which was $217000 lower than the previous quarter. Total loans increased 2% during the quarter and grew by 3% when excluding the impact of PPP loans. The residential real estate and the commercial real estate portfolio grew by 7% and 2% respectively during the same period. Total deposits grew by $82 million or 2% during the second quarter and were up $214 million or 6% on an average balance basis compared to the prior quarter. Asset quality remains strong with nonperforming loans to total loans at 0.26% at the end of the quarter down five basis points from 0.31% at the end of the first quarter.

Annualized net charge-offs for the quarter and year-to-date were three basis points in our past due loans. 30 to 89 days fell to an all-time low of two basis points down from five basis points the prior quarter. Due to improving economic forecast and continued strong asset quality we released provisions of $3.4 million during the quarter. Our allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ended the quarter at 0.98 down from 1.11 as of the end of the prior quarter. Our coverage ratio of ACL on loans to nonperforming loans increased to 3.82x at the end of the quarter from 3.52x as of March 31 2021. This concludes our comments on the first quarter results.

We will now open up the call for questions. Thank you.

Questions and Answers:

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Damon DelMonte with KBW. Please go ahead.

Damon DelMonte -- KBW -- Analyst

Hey, good afternoon guys have everybody doing today.

Gregory A. Dufour -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good. Thanks.

Damon DelMonte -- KBW -- Analyst

So first question I just wanted to ask a little bit about fee income. I follow along with what you did with the strategy of portfolioing residential mortgages versus selling them. So that had an impact on total fee income this quarter. How do we think about that going forward? Is that going to be a strategy you'll continue to employ and will look for growth in resi mortgages? Or should we start to see a pickup in mortgage banking income?

Gregory A. White -- Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Yes Damon at least for the near term we're going to continue to portfolio the majority of residential mortgages but kind of make at least a quarterly assessment of whether we keep that strategy based on our interest rate risk position and deposit flows and total cash flow.

Damon DelMonte -- KBW -- Analyst

Got it. And what kind of what are some of the characteristics of those loans that you're putting in the portfolio? Are they adjustable? Or are they five-year 10-year 15-year fixed?

Gregory A. White -- Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. It's mainly 30 year and 15-year fixed. The majority is 30 year. And again our balance sheet certainly supports taking the interest rate risk which is part of the analysis that we do. Certainly not a lot of hybrid production. But if and when that day comes we'll certainly portfolio the majority of that product.

Damon DelMonte -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay. All right. So then a level similar to what we saw this quarter for fee income is reasonable something in that call it $11 million to $11.5 million range.

Gregory A. White -- Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Yes that's a reasonable estimate. We did do a deposit product redesign where we're expecting to get a little more on deposit service charges as we go forward. But that's a reasonable starting point.

Damon DelMonte -- KBW -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. Great. And then with respect to the outlook for the provision going forward the reserve came down a decent amount this quarter with the provision recapture. Do you feel like you're at a point now where provision will be covering just net charge-offs. Do you have to provide some for loan growth? Or do you think that there's still room to release reserves at least over the back half of this year?

Gregory A. White -- Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. We look at that frequently and certainly our credit profile and the improvement of the economic forecast is the reason we've been releasing and the one new element here is the drop in mortgage I'm sorry in interest rates if that results in accelerated prepayment speeds that's going to shorten average lives and it's a life of the loan calculation that could put a little further pressure also on pressure to release reserves.

Damon DelMonte -- KBW -- Analyst

Got it right. Because those loans won't be around as long right?

Gregory A. White -- Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Yes.

Damon DelMonte -- KBW -- Analyst

All right. Yeah, OK. That's all that I had for now. I'll hop out and let somebody else jump on. Thanks.

Gregory A. White -- Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Welcome.

Thanks. The next question comes from Matthew Breese with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Gregory A. White -- Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Afternoon. Hi, Matt.

Matthew Breese -- Stephens -- Analyst

I appreciate the warm welcome. I had a few questions. The first one was that Greg I think you just alluded to this. You mentioned in the press release that you redesigned the consumer checking products. You moved some noninterest-bearing sorry interest-bearing accounts and noninterest bearing. Greg you alluded to perhaps higher fees on the back of this. Could you just give me a bit more color as to what happened here? What was the change? Why did you do it? And how permanent do you expect that that account change will be from interest-bearing to noninterest bearing?

Gregory A. Dufour -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes sure. Well the real strategy behind it was like a lot of banks as we put things together and call it different call it in the pre-COVID world we had a lot of grandfathered count. So we were basically dealing with 18 different accounts. Some of them were relatively low activity. Again because they were grandfathered. So we took advantage of the excess liquidity that we had the current interest rate environment and then we went down to four products. So we got operational efficiencies and just an easier platform to deal with if you will. So with that change we did shipped as you mentioned some from interest-bearing to noninterest-bearing adjusting fees and some of those fees are for example paying for paper statements as we try to move more and more customers to digital statements.

All in all we moved about $220 million from interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing. We expect at this time for that to pretty much stay that way or have those funds be retained into those categories. That will play out over the interest rate cycle. But as long as interest rates are as low as they are it should pretty much stay that movement should stay over there and see how the consumers want to shift those later on.

Matthew Breese -- Stephens -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. The other thing I was hoping to bounce off you was the duration of the asset base and the balance sheet sensitivity. So you added securities you moved the securities duration. I think the press release said to 5.9 years from 5.1 years. And then you're adding 15- and 30-year duration residential loans. Just want to get a sense for tolerance. You are from the 10-Q asset set today how much are you willing to really move that? And should we use that as a proxy for how much residential and securities you're willing to put on?

Gregory A. White -- Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

It is a good proxy. And part of the answer I believe in the first quarter our sensitivity we were year or two net interest income went up about 10% in the up 200 environment. That's now about 6% given the changes we made to the balance sheet and the extension of duration on the investment portfolio and booking the fixed rate residential. So obviously our exposure is still to declining rates. That obviously some of the moves we did protected us a little bit from that type of scenario but we still have plenty of room to add longer assets to the balance sheet from an interest rate risk perspective. I mean we foresee obviously part of the investment strategy was using up excess liquidity certainly if deposits continue to come in we'll continue to assess if that's a prudent strategy. But certainly we can see it continuing in the third quarter similar to the second quarter. The results were good.

Matthew Breese -- Stephens -- Analyst

Okay. And could you drill down just a little bit for us the expectations around the securities portfolio? Do you think you're bulked up enough there? Or is there more growth to come?

Gregory A. White -- Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

We're we've slowed down there. Obviously we had a lot of growth there. What we're hoping is to use the cash flow from the securities portfolio and any deposit growth and to lend it out at this point. So if we're successful on the loan side I would say you'd see the security portfolio plateau maybe even shrink a little bit between now and year-end.

Matthew Breese -- Stephens -- Analyst

Okay. My last one is just around the pipelines commercial and consumer. Would love some color there. What's stronger? Where are you seeing the strength? And maybe talk a little bit about geographies that are looking the strongest.

Gregory A. Dufour -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Sure. Maybe Greg and I can both tackle on this. From call it a product perspective obviously residential is still holding strong with pipelines. We continue to see strengthening building up on the commercial side both in CRE and C&I lending. So we're really pleased with how it's building up. Activity is getting stronger and stronger as we go on. Geography-wise it's really kind of getting spread out throughout the market. Obviously though call it by units it's a good distribution throughout our markets. But from a dollar perspective obviously that gets oriented to Southern Maine and New Hampshire and in that Northeast Massachusetts market that we deal with. Greg is there something else that should be added?

Gregory A. White -- Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So on the resi side I did speak to one of the senior managers in that area yesterday. The pipeline is about $200 million which is roughly 70% of the all-time peak last year. About 60% of that is refi and what we do sell the margins are still healthy in the 2% 2.5% even higher 2.5% to 3% range. So pretty healthy pipeline still.

Matthew Breese -- Stephens -- Analyst

Okay. I will. I will back out for now. That's all I had. Thank you.

Gregory A. White -- Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

You're welcome.

[Operator Instructions] The next question is the follow-up from Damon DelMonte with KBW. Please go ahead.

Damon DelMonte -- KBW -- Analyst

Hey, guys. So just wanted to follow up on the kind of the outlook on the core margin and kind of some thoughts around that Greg. You feel that the margin could be under pressure given the addition of the residential mortgages? Or do you feel that you're kind of finding a floor here at this point in the cycle?

Gregory A. White -- Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So I will point out our loan yield was stable quarter-over-quarter but it was 3.76% both Q1 and Q2. But our yield on interest earning assets came down as we took deposits and new deposits and put it into investments obviously that's going to bring the interest earning asset yield down which did occur. Damon if rates stay here I still think there's going to be a little grind lower on margin. Again that's if rates stay here if they go back up we were starting to see potentially good scenario on margin. But I think it's going to be a little bit of a grind lower just asset yields will continue to compress a little bit if rates stay here even on the loan side which again was stable quarter-over-quarter. I wouldn't think that would hold if unless rates were to rise a little bit.

Gregory A. Dufour -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes if I could just add it really comes down into how much cash builds up the excess liquidity. And I think you're probably finding that across most organizations that's what's kind of pressuring the margins right now.

Damon DelMonte -- KBW -- Analyst

Got you. Okay, all right, that's all that I had. Thank you.

Gregory A. White -- Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Welcome.

Gregory A. Dufour -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Great. Well thank you. And thank you everybody. Matt and Damon for your questions as well as everybody else for all your interest in Camden National Corporation and we wish you the best and hope for a great rest of your summers. Take care.

