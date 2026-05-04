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Monday, February 23, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Call participants

Chief Executive Officer — Alexander Hardy

Chief Financial Officer — Brian Mueller

Chief Commercial Officer — Cristin Hubbard

Chief Medical Officer — Gregory Friberg

Takeaways

Total revenue -- $3.22 billion for the year, up 13%, with broad-based expansion across commercial products.

-- $3.22 billion for the year, up 13%, with broad-based expansion across commercial products. Enzyme therapies revenue -- $2 billion-plus franchise, up 9% for the year and 13% in the fourth quarter, reflecting a 9% CAGR over five years.

-- $2 billion-plus franchise, up 9% for the year and 13% in the fourth quarter, reflecting a 9% CAGR over five years. Voxzogo revenue -- Increased 26% year over year to $927 million for the year; fourth quarter revenue grew 31% year over year, with 73% of annual sales from outside the U.S.

-- Increased 26% year over year to $927 million for the year; fourth quarter revenue grew 31% year over year, with 73% of annual sales from outside the U.S. Palynziq revenue -- Delivered 22% full-year growth and 25% fourth quarter growth, marking four consecutive quarters of at least 20% year-over-year increases.

-- Delivered 22% full-year growth and 25% fourth quarter growth, marking four consecutive quarters of at least 20% year-over-year increases. Q4 total revenue -- $875 million, a 17% year-over-year rise, driven partly by a one-off $30 million government order for Voxzogo not expected to recur in Q1 2026.

-- $875 million, a 17% year-over-year rise, driven partly by a one-off $30 million government order for Voxzogo not expected to recur in Q1 2026. Operating cash flow -- $828 million in 2025, up 45%, demonstrating increasing operational efficiency and capital for reinvestment.

-- $828 million in 2025, up 45%, demonstrating increasing operational efficiency and capital for reinvestment. Non-GAAP diluted EPS -- $3.15 for 2025; underlying business EPS grew about 34% after special items.

-- $3.15 for 2025; underlying business EPS grew about 34% after special items. Special items (Roctavian) -- Approximately $240 million in fourth-quarter charges due to strategic withdrawal, with about half as a non-adjusted inventory write-off.

-- Approximately $240 million in fourth-quarter charges due to strategic withdrawal, with about half as a non-adjusted inventory write-off. 2026 revenue guidance -- Excluding Amicus contributions, projected total revenues of $3.325 billion to $3.425 billion; enzyme therapies $2.225 billion to $2.275 billion and Voxzogo $975 million to $1.025 billion.

-- Excluding Amicus contributions, projected total revenues of $3.325 billion to $3.425 billion; enzyme therapies $2.225 billion to $2.275 billion and Voxzogo $975 million to $1.025 billion. Additional revenue expectations -- Royalty, KUVAN, and Roctavian revenues projected at $100 million to $125 million in 2026, reducing total revenue growth by 3% compared to 2025.

-- Royalty, KUVAN, and Roctavian revenues projected at $100 million to $125 million in 2026, reducing total revenue growth by 3% compared to 2025. 2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance -- Range set at $4.95 to $5.15, reflecting ~$0.25 per share in pre-close Amicus costs and related interest expense.

-- Range set at $4.95 to $5.15, reflecting ~$0.25 per share in pre-close Amicus costs and related interest expense. Operating margin -- Organic operating margin predicted at 40% for 2026 absent Amicus, with integration expected to be modestly dilutive and potentially push the margin slightly below 40%.

-- Organic operating margin predicted at 40% for 2026 absent Amicus, with integration expected to be modestly dilutive and potentially push the margin slightly below 40%. Debt financing -- Secured $3.7 billion for the Amicus acquisition, with "favorable pricing" and a positive credit outcome.

-- Secured $3.7 billion for the Amicus acquisition, with "favorable pricing" and a positive credit outcome. Acquisitions -- Inozyme brings BMN 401 for ENPP1 deficiency; Amicus adds Galafold (Fabry disease) and Pombiliti/Opfolda (Pompe disease), with completion targeted for next quarter.

-- Inozyme brings BMN 401 for ENPP1 deficiency; Amicus adds Galafold (Fabry disease) and Pombiliti/Opfolda (Pompe disease), with completion targeted for next quarter. Pipeline progress -- Phase III data for Voxzogo in hypochondroplasia and BMN 401 in ENPP1 deficiency expected in 2026; multiple regulatory submissions planned.

-- Phase III data for Voxzogo in hypochondroplasia and BMN 401 in ENPP1 deficiency expected in 2026; multiple regulatory submissions planned. BMN 333 (long-acting CNP therapy) -- Phase III study to begin, enrolling 60 per arm and powered to detect a 50% increase in annualized growth velocity (~2.25 cm/year above placebo vs. Voxzogo).

-- Phase III study to begin, enrolling 60 per arm and powered to detect a 50% increase in annualized growth velocity (~2.25 cm/year above placebo vs. Voxzogo). BMN 351 (Duchenne muscular dystrophy) -- Showed 5% mean absolute dystrophin expression at week 25 in the 9-mg/kg cohort, predicting a 10% steady-state level; further data expected in 2026 from higher dose cohorts.

-- Showed 5% mean absolute dystrophin expression at week 25 in the 9-mg/kg cohort, predicting a 10% steady-state level; further data expected in 2026 from higher dose cohorts. Voxzogo market expansion -- Over 5,000 children under treatment globally by year-end; half of new starts in Q4 were under 2 years of age and this age group is a core focus.

-- Over 5,000 children under treatment globally by year-end; half of new starts in Q4 were under 2 years of age and this age group is a core focus. Palynziq label expansion -- U.S. PDUFA action date for adolescent PKU treatment is February 28, with anticipated European approval later in 2026.

-- U.S. PDUFA action date for adolescent PKU treatment is February 28, with anticipated European approval later in 2026. Global revenue distribution -- Roughly 75% of Voxzogo and overall major product revenues are generated outside the U.S., leveraging BioMarin's global footprint.

-- Roughly 75% of Voxzogo and overall major product revenues are generated outside the U.S., leveraging BioMarin's global footprint. Q4 revenue timing -- Revenue timing benefited from large orders and increased inventory stocking, impacting the quarter’s figures but not expected to repeat in Q1.

-- Revenue timing benefited from large orders and increased inventory stocking, impacting the quarter’s figures but not expected to repeat in Q1. Order pattern guidance -- 2026 expected to reflect a pattern where Q1 is the lowest revenue/EPS quarter and revenue is back-loaded toward Q4 due to large international orders.

-- 2026 expected to reflect a pattern where Q1 is the lowest revenue/EPS quarter and revenue is back-loaded toward Q4 due to large international orders. Next steps for Amicus acquisition -- Guidance or financial model updates including Amicus will be provided post-close, expected in Q2 2026.

-- Guidance or financial model updates including Amicus will be provided post-close, expected in Q2 2026. BMN 333 preclinical data -- Preclinical models indicate no additional safety concerns over Voxzogo, with the potential for higher exposures and efficacy demonstrated in animal studies.

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Risks

Brian Mueller said, "Q4 revenue benefited from the timing of large orders in both Voxzogo and enzyme therapies," noting these orders are "not expect to repeat in Q1 2026," which may indicate revenue volatility and a likely sequential decline.

"we are expecting significantly lower royalty KUVAN and Roctavian revenue in 2026, which affects year-over-year comparisons of total revenue," causing a stated 3% headwind to top-line growth.

BioMarin reported "approximately $240 million in special items on a GAAP basis" related to the strategic withdrawal of Roctavian, with "Approximately half of that amount relates to an inventory write-off," impairing current results.

Brian Mueller said, "Amicus acquisition to be modestly dilutive in 2026," which is "a slight headwind to operating margin that could drive it slightly below 40% for the year."

Summary

BioMarin (BMRN +2.59%) reported record total revenues of $3.22 billion in 2025, propelled by double-digit growth across enzyme therapies and Voxzogo, while highlighting substantial contributions from international markets and operational initiatives that increased cash flow and earnings per share. Management committed to further portfolio expansion, including the integration of Amicus and Inozyme assets and advancing label expansion and late-stage pipeline readouts in 2026, while explicitly noting that revenue and EPS cadence will be back-loaded with Q1 anticipated as the lowest quarter. The company cautioned on revenue headwinds from declining KUVAN and Roctavian royalties, the impact of a nonrecurring Q4 order spike, and integration-related margin pressure from the pending Amicus transaction, framing a period of active market and regulatory transition.

Full year Voxzogo sales drew 73% of revenue from markets outside the U.S., reflecting BioMarin's execution in global rare disease segments.

The 2026 guidance excludes any forecast for Amicus products, and the company asked stakeholders to defer model updates until after the transaction closes.

BMN 351's dystrophin results at 5% predicted to reach 10% steady state highlight the R&D pipeline's progress, with further data expected from higher dosage cohorts later in 2026.

Quarterly performance is expected to show pronounced seasonality in revenues, with Q4 driving a substantial portion of annual totals due to multi-country budget cycles and order timing.

The company outlined plans for regulatory submissions and new data releases in 2026 for Voxzogo full approval and for label expansion into hypochondroplasia, signaling more growth drivers being activated.

Industry glossary

PDUFA : Prescription Drug User Fee Act; U.S. law which sets FDA review timelines for new drug applications or label expansions.

: Prescription Drug User Fee Act; U.S. law which sets FDA review timelines for new drug applications or label expansions. ENPP1 deficiency : Ultra-rare genetic disorder causing abnormal calcification and severe clinical complications; target of BMN 401.

: Ultra-rare genetic disorder causing abnormal calcification and severe clinical complications; target of BMN 401. AGV (annualized growth velocity) : A key endpoint in trials for growth disorders, representing the yearly rate of height increase.

: A key endpoint in trials for growth disorders, representing the yearly rate of height increase. CNP (C-type natriuretic peptide) : Endogenous peptide and therapeutic target in skeletal dysplasias such as achondroplasia.

: Endogenous peptide and therapeutic target in skeletal dysplasias such as achondroplasia. AUC (area under curve) : Pharmacokinetic term quantifying total drug exposure over time.

: Pharmacokinetic term quantifying total drug exposure over time. sBLA : Supplemental Biologics License Application, an FDA submission seeking a new indication or expanded label for an approved biologic.

: Supplemental Biologics License Application, an FDA submission seeking a new indication or expanded label for an approved biologic. PKU (phenylketonuria): Inherited disorder treated by Palynziq and Kuvan, characterized by inability to metabolize phenylalanine.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Alexander Hardy: Thank you, Traci. And moving now to Slide 5. Thank you all for joining us today to discuss BioMarin's fourth quarter and full year 2025 results as well as our outlook for 2026, which will be an exciting year. We are particularly proud to have accomplished our strategic goals for 2025, while achieving outstanding growth. In 2025, total revenues grew by 13% to a record $3.22 billion for the year and operational excellence led to strong profitability and increasing cash flow. This result was fueled by a 9% increase in enzyme therapies revenue and a remarkable 26% rise in Voxzogo revenues.

Importantly, enzyme therapies revenue has grown at a 9% CAGR over the last 5 years, demonstrating the durability and reach of this $2 billion-plus franchise across our 80-country footprint. With Voxzogo, now in its fifth year on the global market, we're very pleased with the consistent strong growth already achieved and have deep conviction in our ability to continue expanding should another product be approved. BioMarin's 2025 performance and 2026 outlook highlight both our deep global capabilities and the vital importance of our targeted therapies to the patients we serve. Building on the strong foundation in 2026, we will expand our therapeutic and commercial reach with the addition of assets from two significant acquisitions announced last year.

The first, Inozyme, strengthened our enzyme therapies portfolio with the addition of BMN 401 for ENPP1 deficiency. This is a condition for which there is no approved targeted therapy. So we're really pleased about the possibility of launching what could be our sixth first-in-disease enzyme therapy should pivotal data be supportive. We look forward to sharing that update in the coming months and to filing submissions soon thereafter. Our second acquisition, Amicus, potentially adds both Galafold for the treatment of Fabry disease, and Pombiliti and Opfolda for Pompe disease to our commercial portfolio and is expected to close next quarter.

This transaction presents a particularly compelling opportunity that further builds on Amicus' success by leveraging our scale and global capabilities to serve even greater numbers of patients. In addition to the expansion of BioMarin's portfolio from acquisitions, we're particularly excited to build upon at Voxzogo's leadership in achondroplasia with a potential addition for treatment of hypochondroplasia. Because CNP is the master regulator of bone growth and supported by the 1-year results from the investigator-sponsored study, we are excited to see and share the upcoming pivotal results with Voxzogo for the treatment of hypochondroplasia in the coming months. We look forward to the possibility of adding hypochondroplasia to our global skeletal conditions treatment offerings by early next year.

On top of Voxzogo indication expansion, based on the very encouraging PK data recently shared, we're preparing to begin enrollment in our Phase II/III study of BMN 333. We believe this next-generation, long-acting CNP therapy has the potential to set a new standard of care and to demonstrate superiority compared to any candidates under development for achondroplasia. Those are just a few of the anticipated pipeline highlights expected this year so you can understand our enthusiasm for what's ahead in the coming months. Turning to innovation. During the period where we are delevering the financing associated with the announced acquisition of Amicus, we will remain actively engaged in business development activities targeting pipeline assets.

This is an important component of a larger pipeline expansion plan, a plan that both accelerates our financial performance and further diversifies our portfolio to drive durable long-term growth. In closing, we are pleased that the transformational work implemented over the last 24 months has already delivered significant results and positions us for even more revenue growth, profitability and pipeline expansion. Prior to any contributions from the Amicus assets, this year, we anticipate BioMarin's enzyme therapies will deliver high single-digit growth and Voxzogo will continue along its trajectory towards blockbuster status.

Following the completion of the transaction, we anticipate that integrating Galafold and Pombiliti and Opfolda will enable both medicines to reach more people around the world living with Fabry and Pompe, significantly enhancing our 2026 outlook and enabling accelerated revenue growth through the 2030s. With that, I will turn the call over to Brian provide additional financial updates. Brian?

Brian Mueller: Thank you, Alexander. Please refer to today's press release for detailed fourth quarter 2025 results, including reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. All 2025 results will be available in our upcoming Form 10-K, which we expect to file in the coming days. Starting on Slide 7. Our fourth quarter results reflect strong global demand, with total revenues of $875 million, representing 17% year-over-year growth. This strong performance was broad-based across our portfolio with Voxzogo delivering 31% year-over-year growth and enzyme therapies achieving 13% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter. Palynziq revenue increased 25% in Q4, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of 20% or higher year-over-year revenue growth.

For the full year, Voxzogo revenue increased 26% over 2024, totaling $927 million and underscoring the strong global expansion since its launch over 4 years ago. For the full year 2025, approximately 73% or nearly $680 million of the $927 million of total Voxzogo revenue was generated outside of the United States, reflecting BioMarin's differentiated global reach and infrastructure, deep rare disease expertise and ability to execute at scale. Full year 2025 enzyme therapy revenue increased 9% year-over-year, led by 22% growth for Palynziq and 7% growth for Vimizim underscoring the durability and strong demand for these established brands. As expected, Q4 revenue benefited from the timing of large orders in both Voxzogo and enzyme therapies.

In Q4, we recognized revenue from an approximately $30 million contracted government order for Voxzogo, the magnitude of which we do not expect to repeat in Q1 2026. Additionally, in Q4, we saw stocking levels increase in the U.S. and select global markets for Voxzogo, Palynziq and Vimizim. Now moving to Slide 8. As an update on our plan to divest Roctavian, we recently made the strategic decision to withdraw it from the market. As a result, during the fourth quarter, we recorded approximately $240 million in special items on a GAAP basis. Approximately half of that amount relates to an inventory write-off that does not get adjusted out of non-GAAP income.

BioMarin reported $3.15 of full year 2025 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. And looking past the 2025 IPR&D and Roctavian charges, included in non-GAAP income, our underlying business earnings per share grew by approximately 34%. This performance contributed to $828 million in full year 2025 operating cash flow, a 45% increase versus full year 2024, further demonstrating the strength of our operating model and providing meaningful capital to reinvest in innovation. We are pleased to see the operational transformation implemented over the last 24 months drive this level of profitability. Together with our revenue growth plans, BioMarin is positioned to sustainably grow profitability and cash flow while still investing in the business.

As we prepare to close the Amicus acquisition, we were pleased to secure approximately $3.7 billion of debt financing consistent with the strategy that we shared upon announcement of the transaction. Confidence in the strength of BioMarin's business and financial outlook supported a positive credit ratings outcome and helps drive demand for all components of the capital raise, which enabled favorable pricing across the capital structure. Now moving to Slide 9. Looking ahead to full year 2026, we are providing initial guidance that reflects BioMarin's growth expectations, excluding any post-close contributions from the announced acquisition of Amicus.

Please note that currently available BioMarin consensus estimates include a combination of revenue estimates, some that include Galafold and Pombiliti and Opfolda revenues and some that do not. We plan to provide updated guidance on the combined business following the close of the acquisition expected in the second quarter of 2026 and we request that you wait for those details prior to updating BioMarin's models with the post-close Amicus contributions. Turning to 2026 guidance items. We expect enzyme therapies revenue of between $2.225 billion to $2.275 billion, and Voxzogo revenue of $975 million to $1.025 billion.

We expect continued high patient demand across both the enzyme therapies and Voxzogo in 2026, resulting in high single-digit growth rates of both business units at the midpoint. Outside of enzyme therapies in Voxzogo, we are expecting significantly lower royalty KUVAN and Roctavian revenue in 2026, which affects year-over-year comparisons of total revenue. We estimate those revenues to be between $100 million and $125 million in 2026, representing a 3% headwind to total revenue growth when compared to 2025. Taken together, we anticipate 2026 total revenues in the range of $3.325 billion to $3.425 billion. Again, this excludes any contributions from the Amicus products.

And while we will wait for the acquisition to close to provide more details on 2026 revenues for the combined business, we are expecting a meaningful uplift to our 2026 total revenue growth rate once the transaction closes. We anticipate 2026 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $4.95 to $5.15. Please note that our guidance reflects approximately $0.25 per share of preclose integration preparation costs and interest expense related to the Amicus transaction. On non-GAAP operating margin, our underlying organic operating margin expectation without the Amicus transaction is approximately 40% for 2026, consistent with our previously communicated target.

In the announcement of the Amicus transaction, we shared that we expect the Amicus acquisition to be modestly dilutive in 2026, which we expect to be a slight headwind to operating margin that could drive it slightly below 40% for the year. Aside from the impact of the Amicus transaction, we recognize that over the last two years, BioMarin has been able to solidify its revenue growth potential and transform its cost structure to realize the potential of a strong operating margin profile well into the future. I will also comment briefly on quarterly dynamics in 2026. Coming off our strongest revenue quarter on record, we expect similar trends in 2026 as those observed in 2025.

For example, we expect the first quarter of this year to be the lowest total revenue quarter of 2026, with both total revenues and Voxzogo revenue expected to be on par with Q1 2025. Q1 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share will have the additional impact of the vast majority of the pre-close Amicus cost just described, resulting in it being our lowest anticipated EPS quarter for 2026. For both Voxzogo and enzyme therapies, we anticipate large international order timing to contribute to higher revenue in the second half of 2026 compared to the first half and weighted to Q4, similar to the 2025 dynamic.

Our underlying business has consistently produced profitability growth that has outpaced top line growth and today's guidance reflects our commitment to continue to grow the business, operational efficiency and prioritized reinvestment and innovation. Thank you for your attention and I will now turn it over to Cristin for a commercial update. Cristin?

Cristin Hubbard: Thank you, Brian. I'll open by highlighting the outstanding work of our teams around the world. Their focus and deep expertise have been instrumental in driving another year of impressive commercial performance. Now moving to Slide 11 and starting with enzyme therapies. In 2025, enzyme therapies delivered year-over-year revenue growth across every product in the portfolio, leading to 9% growth, driven by new patient starts across all products and consistently strong therapy-adherence rate. With 22% year-over-year revenue growth, Palynziq, again, outperformed expectations. As the only approved enzyme replacement therapy for PKU, Palynziq stands alone in its ability to enable people with PKU to reach physiologic phe levels while reducing dietary restrictions regardless of severity.

The performance further highlights our leadership in the PKU market having established invaluable partnerships with our stakeholders during almost 20 years treating people living with PKU. In 2026, Palynziq is expected to remain the primary growth driver in today's enzyme therapies portfolio, supported by the anticipated adolescent-label expansion with the U.S. PDUFA target action date of February 28 and an anticipated European approval later this year. Excitement is building among the treating physicians and families around the value proposition that Palynziq represents to the adolescent PKU community. This label expansion will enable young people with PKU to start treatment while living at home, supported by caregivers and under the guidance of their health care providers.

Adolescence is a pivotal time where dietary therapy typically starts to become unsustainable for those living with PKU, which can result in rising blood fee levels. The opportunity for adolescents to use Palynziq may provide dramatic fee lowering, the ability to eat more like their peers for social inclusion and ultimately, a better setup for them to enjoy an independent successful life. Now turning to Slide 12. Voxzogo continued to be a standout growth driver, delivering 26% year-over-year growth in 2025. It's particularly gratifying to know that well over 5,000 children with achondroplasia worldwide were being treated with Voxzogo at the end of 2025.

Now going forward, with Voxzogo in its fifth year of commercialization, our growth strategy is focused on a multipronged approach. First and foremost, we are driving new starts globally across all ages with a particular emphasis in children under a 2 years of age, an age group where we do not expect another approved product for the next several years. Next, in highly penetrated countries, which have become incident markets, our priority is to continue to find and start treatment-eligible infants going forward. In addition, we see meaningful opportunity to more deeply penetrate larger countries where we already have established commercial presence and large growth potential remains.

And finally, we are expanding uptake in fast-growing newly launched markets where significant pools of eligible patients exist and streamlined care pathways are enabling access. To provide more context on the results that these strategies are producing, I'll share a couple of recent examples illustrating BioMarin's deep global capabilities, commercial scale and more than 20-year track record serving patients around the world. In a recently launched country in the Asia Pacific region, Voxzogo reached approximately 40% penetration within 7 months of launch. This success stemmed from early non-promotional prelaunch activities and strong relationship building with clinicians. We ensure that there was a focus on patient identification beforehand and strong support for each patient's experience throughout the journey.

In another example, in a midsized European country, Voxzogo achieved approximately 70% penetration within 12 months of launch. This was driven by early non-promotional engagement with clinicians and patient advocacy groups to build strong relationships with local stakeholders and drive momentum and awareness of Voxzogo. We tailor our approach to meet the needs of the patients and the respective country's ecosystem. We will build on these successes to drive deeper penetration in existing markets and to prepare for new country launches in 2026. These strategies are crucial to our growth outlook with Voxzogo since roughly 75% of total revenues are generated from countries outside of the United States.

In the United States, we are driving increased penetration across all age groups, supported by investments in data, digital and field force. We're seeing particularly strong momentum in the under 2-year age group, reflecting international guidelines for achondroplasia, recommending early diagnosis and treatment with Voxzogo as soon as possible and long-term data supporting its safety and efficacy from infancy. Approximately half of the new starts in the fourth quarter were children under age 2. Since we believe Voxzogo will be the only approved therapy in this age segment for the next several years, driving new patient starts in children under 2 is a key pillar of our growth strategy.

With the potential full approval of Voxzogo on the horizon, we believe families and caregivers will have even greater confidence in Voxzogo's established safety and efficacy profile when considering treatment for their infants and children with achondroplasia. In conclusion, I'm incredibly proud of what our teams have accomplished and energized by the opportunities ahead. I will now hand it over to Greg for an R&D update.

Gregory Friberg: Thank you, Cristin. We have a very busy year ahead for R&D with multiple meaningful milestones. Moving to Slide 14. As Cristin mentioned, we are preparing to submit the full approval package for Voxzogo and achondroplasia. This submission will allow us to present a comprehensive story around final adult height as well as a broader health and wellness outcome data set. We have collected over 10,000 patient years of safety data, including data for some children who have been on Voxzogo treatment for more than 10 years underscoring the value of Voxzogo across all age groups, including meaningful impacts on quality of life and anatomic outcomes.

In addition to linear growth, Voxzogo's broad evidence package demonstrates the treatment's impact on key complications associated with achondroplasia, including foramen magnum stenosis and symptomatic spinal stenosis as well as improvements in body proportionality, arm span and leg deformities like genu varum and tibial bowing. These extensive data also show clear functional benefits with improvements in measures of mobility, gait and quality of life. Together, these findings support our plans to submit the full approval package to the FDA and to continue sharing additional data through peer-reviewed publications and scientific forums later this year. Now moving to Slide 15. BMN 333 is our long-acting CNP therapy for achondroplasia.

We previously shared our plan to initiate a combined Phase II/III study in the first half of this year. Today, we're pleased to share more details on the Phase III study design and powering assumptions. The Phase III portion of the study will enroll 60 patients into each arm and will have 90% power to detect a 50% increase in annualized growth velocity versus Voxzogo. This translates into a growth increase of 2.25 centimeters per year over placebo, an effect size that would represent a clear best-in-disease effect. This represents a floor, not a ceiling.

We also anticipate that this would translate into greater benefits and other measures of health and wellness for achondroplasia, including proportionality, and health-related quality of life. Our goal is to establish BMN 333 as the new standard of care for achondroplasia and potentially for other skeletal conditions. Now turning to Slide 16. We have several additional exciting highlights expected across the pipeline in 2026. To note a few, we anticipate Phase III data readouts for Voxzogo in hypochondroplasia and for BMN 401 in ENPP1 deficiency, both serving as key steps towards potential approvals as the first genetically targeted therapies for each of their indications.

We are approaching the U.S. sBLA action date for Palynziq for the treatment of adolescents with PKU. Given the unique clinical benefits of Palynziq, we believe families with teenagers seeking treatment will be particularly interested in a therapy that can deliver potent fee reduction as well as the potential to enjoy an unrestricted diet. Our PDUFA action date is February 28, and we look forward to sharing that outcome when it becomes available. Finally, BMN 351 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy demonstrated 5% mean absolute dystrophin expression at week 25 and in the 9-milligram per kilogram cohort, a level that translates to a predicted 10% absolute level at steady state.

We are currently enrolling in a 12-milligram per kilogram cohort and plan to share those results in the second half of the year. Full results for the 6- and the 9-milligram per kilogram cohort will be presented in an oral presentation at the Muscular Dystrophy Association meeting in March. In summary, 2026 will be an important year of many data readouts, clinical advancements and regulatory activities across our R&D portfolio. We'd like to thank all of the patients, families and caregivers whose dedication and support enabled the advancement of these programs. Thank you for your attention today. We will now open the call to your questions. Operator?

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Mohit Bansal with Wells Fargo.

Mohit Bansal: Congrats on all the progress. Just one point just -- and the dynamic in the achondroplasia market now that we have data for the oral medicine also out there, so how do you see this market evolving with the availability of weekly as well as oral at some point? And then the last part of the question is basically, if you do deliver 2.25 centimeters or above growth velocity, above -- over and above placebo with BMN 333. Do you think injections could be the first-line therapy there before orals?

Gregory Friberg: Thank you, Mohit. This is Greg Friberg. I think I'll take the first half of your question, and then I'll hand it off to Cristin. With regard to the recently released data for the FGFR3 inhibitor, our take there, of course, was that this was generally comparable to other CNP class effects at 1 year. Of course, this is 1-year data. We'll need to see both durability as well as safety data over time. And the read through, of course, in terms of how we believe Voxzogo can deliver value here is that Voxzogo not just having one year of data has a tremendous amount of supporting evidence behind it. We talk about the 10,000 patient years of safety.

We also, of course, have a deep a wealth of information with regard to evidence beyond height, whether it's foramen magnum, physical function, tibial bowing, quality of life, all of this data, again, creates a real confidence that, that data is something that patients can rely on. With regard to 333 and the effect size, we've stated again what the powering assumptions would be, and we do believe that the 2.25 centimeters of growth not only are differentiating on a clinical level, but we have some preliminary market research that suggests as well that, that would be important.

It's important not to get too caught up in the growth being the outcome that we care most about because the growth is a surrogate for the health and wellness of these patients. Again, going back to Voxzogo, we do believe that increase in growth would, in all likelihood, again, lead to a best-in-disease profile that patients, payers and physicians with value. So with regard to the market dynamics, I'm going to hand it off to Cristin.

Cristin Hubbard: Yes. Thank you so much, Greg, and thank you so much, Mohit. I do think -- and as we've said before, I think having more options is certainly important for patients. So we're going to see how that continues to play out. But I think Greg has done a nice job articulating what we've seen in the recent data releases. But what I do think is really important is to understand kind of where Voxzogo plays in this dynamic and in this landscape. First and foremost, it's really important and the data continue to show as do the international guidelines that treating early is the most important thing you can do for patients.

And that is something that we really have been able to generate, not only does our label allow us to do that, but importantly, the evidence that we continue to generate supports this that treating early will provide the longest-term benefit, and we have that in 10,000 patient years across all age groups actually in the pediatric space. So I think that's a really important component. The other piece is going to be the switching dynamic or patients that are doing really well going to switch over to another therapy.

And what we see and what we hear in our market research and what we have in our field interactions is actually a fair amount of reticence, the large majority of what we're hearing in the marketplace and in our market research is that for patients that are doing well on Voxzogo. There's not going to be a huge incentive to switch right away, especially because the long-term data for safety and efficacy hasn't yet played out for the other products, and that's really important.

We've learned that HCPs and KOLs alike are not going to be the drivers of switch, they will provide the data that is out there, but they are going to be the ones that they will be the patients and the caregivers who are actually driving the switch. So this is where that long-term safety and efficacy data really comes through, and I think that is going to play out as we see this dynamic continue.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Chris Raymond with Raymond James.

Christopher Raymond: I'm hearing you guys on the switcher dynamic and the comment that if patients are doing well, there will be a limited motivation to switch, but we were kind of surprised to learn one of your competitors is anticipating about half of their patients in their early achondroplasia trials will be Voxzogo experienced. And I think their commentary is that there actually is a decent amount of parents and patients out there that are interested in switching to something. Maybe just talk about what you're seeing more broadly. Is there a demographic or some attribute other than just performance that might drive this decision or desire to switch? And then if I can maybe ask a question on 351.

I'm kind of struck by -- this drug is mentioned in your commentary, but I'm just looking at the dystrophin data, it looks pretty differentiated, if not superior to what's out there. Maybe just talk a little bit about your plan to communicate this. I know there's data, the full data is going to be at the MDA conference next month, but just talk about your plan to communicate the waypoints on that drug, please?

Gregory Friberg: Thanks so much, Chris, and this is Greg Friberg, again. Let me take your second question first. I would agree with you. The data is quite encouraging from BMN 351. The 5% absolute dystrophin measure, again, which if you look at our PKPD model predicts roughly 10% at steady state, that is an unprecedented number for the exon 51 skip amenable patients. Now what we also know from the program is that data monitoring committee has allowed us, again, to go to a higher dose level and complete the study. So we see quite a bit of value to continuing the experiment for a variety of reasons.

Number one, of course, the 12-milligram per kilogram level, we'll see whether we can see something superior to that number, knowing that within all these patients, there's some degree of variability. Number two, we'll obviously get to see more chronic safety data as well. And this is something, again, that in this field, of course, where benefit burden is key is something that we absolutely want to continue to follow. And finally, we'll get our first look at some functional data as well as we treat these patients for longer and look at, for example, the Stride Velocity 95C data. We expect that this next tranche of data will have it before the end of the year.

And in the meantime, we will be presenting our complete 6- and 9-milligram per kilogram data at the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Association meeting in March, just a couple of weeks away. So we're sitting tight. And again, encouraged by what we've seen. We want to see more data there for this weekly IV administered antisense oligonucleotide. With regard to Voxzogo, your question is a nuanced one. It's one of whether or not, again, patients, physicians, their caretakers, whether they can have the confidence in the data package for the medicine that they're given in many cases, to very, very young infants. And of course, with Voxzogo, we have a wealth of data.

We're looking forward to present that in our full evidence package that we'll be presenting for full approval to the FDA in the coming months. And I think I've gone through some of the package there, that goes through, again, some of those data points. With that, though, from the commercial perspective, I want to give Cristin, a chance to share her perspective.

Cristin Hubbard: Yes. Thanks for the question, Chris. And I'd be happy to kind of both dig in on the switching dynamic but also important on the market dynamic in the different geographies in which we operate. So again, going back to that notion of why switch, what we hear disproportionately is that above all else, efficacy and safety are the highest priority. Convenience is the third. So the fact that we have both kind of long-term safety and efficacy data but also importantly, durability. We are showing data now that shows that Voxzogo continues to work year-over-year data that we published going 7 years out, which really matters to these caregivers, these patients and importantly, the physicians.

So I think that this is going to be in the near term, in particular, when there is more data in favor of Voxzogo, I think that, that's going to be part of the switch decisions. Now importantly, when I think about the markets, we've got very different categories or phenotypes, if you will, on markets. We've got some which are larger markets, which we have highly penetrated. And these have become ends incident markets. So really where we intend to grow Voxzogo there is going to be really in newborns, where our label enables us to. Then moving over to some of the bigger growth opportunities, I think we have where Voxzogo can really play a meaningful role.

That's going to be both in countries that we're already in that still have meaningful opportunity ahead of us. Now let me be clear, these are more complex markets. They take a little bit more time. But we think that the value proposition of Voxzogo is there, and we'll continue to grow there in but also, as you heard me say in the prepared remarks, we have some exciting markets where they are fast growing, there's access pathways, and we're growing quickly in those. And so between all of this, when you look at kind of 75% of our revenues being weighted outside the U.S., I think there's an important value story and important story for Voxzogo and all.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Phil Nadeau of TD Cowen.

Philip Nadeau: Another question on Voxzogo, but on hypochondroplasia. Can you help us frame the upcoming results? What magnitude of growth velocity increase do you think would be meaningful in hypochondroplasia patients? And can you talk about the dynamics of that market? Would you expect uptake as quick as in achondroplasia? Or are there other factors which could make it less rapid?

Gregory Friberg: Thanks, Phil. This is Greg again. I'm going to take it for stab, and again, I hand it to Cristin at that point. With regard to the study, again, we're very excited that we'll be turning the card over in the first half of this year. The study is designed to measure an effect size roughly equivalent to what Voxzogo delivers for achondroplasia. That being said, that's a fairly conservative assumption. We know that Dr. Dauber's data, for example, is showing slightly larger, more like a 1.8-centimeter growth of AGV in the hypochondroplasia patients.

And it's our goal and intent also to follow through, as I mentioned previously, not just measuring AGV, but also looking at measures of health and wellness for these patients. So we believe we've designed the right study. Now it's a question of reaching the endpoint and turning it over, and we're very excited to see the data. Cristin?

C. Guyer: Yes. So I think once we see the data, the scientific rationale will have been proven. But I do think that the enrollment rate of the trial in and of itself shows the excitement level that could be here for hypochondroplasia, assuming that all plays out well. And I think that this is yet another example, though, of our leadership in skeletal conditions where we're out there defining area where nothing exists now. And so when I think about what the biggest opportunity is, and we've said it before, it's really in and around diagnosis. This is an underdiagnosed condition, and it doesn't quite have the infrastructure that is needed to ensure that, that can happen rapidly for these patients.

So we're out there now doing a prelaunch non-promotional work. We're educating on signs and symptoms requiring further evaluation and genetic testing for hypochondroplasia. We're really talking a lot about the burden of the condition to really enhance that sense of urgency to treat. And we're working actually on establishing and disseminating guidelines for when to refer and test for these patients so that we can shorten that journey to diagnosis. So all in all, we really are working at ensuring that diagnosis which I think will be the biggest problem statement for hypochondroplasia that we can get out there and tackle that early.

To remind you, the total TAP side that we understand it to be today is we expect that the prevalence is in and around that of achondroplasia. But because of these diagnosis rates being so much lower, we said that the TAP is around 14,000 patients. I hope that helps you to understand. We're really excited about this and think there's a lot of work there and help to grow space.

Gregory Friberg: And that targeted patient profile includes what we studied in the clinical trial, which is those patients that are more negatively effective in terms of standard deviations for growth deficit.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Akash Tewari with Jefferies.

Siyue Wang: This is Siyue Wang on for Akash. One on Voxzogo again, just following on the infigratinib data, where does this fall in your scenario analysis for your 2027 revenue outlook? And additionally, can you talk about the importance of the full approval for Voxzogo with the final adult height and how you expect that to impact patient preference?

Brian Mueller: This is Brian. I'll take the first part of the question on '27 and any impact from infigratinib data. We don't have new updates on '27 at this time. I will say in response to your question, that the assumptions we made in the more competition impacted scenarios when we did update our views on that range, this is in line, we assumed two competitors and comparable data to Voxzogo.

Gregory Friberg: And this is Greg Friberg. Just commenting on the full approval. This is a real chance for us to work with regulators to present our totality of the data set. We know that we have confidence in the 7, 8, 9, 10 years of safety and efficacy data that we have in achondroplasia. We will have the opportunity to also put in front of them those measures of health and wellness. I mentioned the foramen magnum data, the physical function, tibial bowing to see again whether or not it meets criteria for label inclusion. It's an important moment, having full approval, build on that confidence, there are some other technical, I think, benefits that come along with full approval.

But most importantly, again, we see this as our opportunity to put forward what we see as a leading evidence package for achondroplasia.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Salveen Richter with Goldman Sachs.

Tommie Reerink: This is Tommie on for Salveen. We just wanted to drill a little bit more into the factors assumed in your Voxzogo guidance, especially as it relates to new starts and potential switching in the context of upcoming competition. And also for 333, kind of your confidence in establishing as the preferred option for new patients from switching given that the long-acting competitor will have a bit of a head start here.

Brian Mueller: Tommie, it's Brian. I'll start with the first part of your question. Thank you. In terms of the Voxzogo guidance for '26, first of all, just to note, we're really pleased to have grown the product 26% in '25. Its fourth year on the market. And with respect to the range, the $975 million to $1.025 billion really just reflects a handful of scenarios. On the lower end of that range, you can assume a stronger competitive impact from the first competitor potentially coming to market in '27. I'll also share that we're being guarded on a couple of routine market access renegotiations in '26. These are normal course of business. Again, the product is fifth year on the market.

Those will resolve this year, but we're being measured on those. And then at the high end of the range, it would just assume a lesser impact from those couple of swing factors in the guidance. Cristin, anything else to say on patient additions, and where they're coming from.

Cristin Hubbard: No. I mean, we're continuing to generate patient demand. And really, our priorities remain the same. Now our execution at a country level may look different depending on what choices are available inside country. But at the end of the day, our priorities remain the same. And these profile that we've seen so far are very much in line with what we anticipated. And importantly, where we tend to continue growing patient demand is what I've said, it's in that 0 to 2 population and ensuring that we're really protecting switching.

Gregory Friberg: Yes, this is Greg. With regard to the 333 question, the ultimate issue here is whether or not convenience is the lever that we're focused on or whether or not patients, physicians, regulators can have confidence in the data package we put forward. We believe that we've designed the appropriate study to show that 333 can have a superior growth profile over all the available agents. And in that regard, really have an opportunity to differentiate itself as the most active agent in the field, not just for AGV, but also the pull-through of health and wellness as well. The study is certainly powered to detect the size difference that we mentioned there.

But the question, I think, behind your question was whether that -- those prior assumptions were aggressive or conservative. And I would argue that they're somewhat conservative. Our animal model data as well as our PK/PD model or dose response model suggests that any one of the doses that we're putting into Phase II could potentially deliver the profile we're looking for.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Ellie Merle with Barclays.

Eliana Merle: Just what's your latest expected timing for the data readouts from the Phase II CANOPY basket study for Voxzogo? And second, just to ask a bit more on the Voxzogo guidance. Could you comment specifically on what the guidance reflects or how you're thinking about U.S. growth versus ex-U.S. growth over the course of the year? And then if you could just elaborate on that last comment that you're being guarded on a few routine market access conversations and sort of the implications for that for Voxzogo?

Gregory Friberg: And this is Greg. Maybe I'll knock down the CANOPY question first, if that's okay. We're anticipating that we're on track for data in the 2027 time frame, as we've stated previously. No updates in that regard. And that refers to IFS, and the Noonan, Turner, SHOX program. Our CANOPY study, of course, also includes hypochondroplasia, which we're excited to turn the card over in the first half of this year.

Brian Mueller: Thanks, Ellie, this is Brian. I'll start with the first part of your guidance follow-up. We're not delineating further individual growth dynamics in the U.S. and ex-U.S., again, we've discussed before about growing in all markets. By the way, even with competition coming to market, Voxzogo's 50 on the market, we are satisfied with to be able to confidently guide to a high single-digit growth rate in '26 and at the midpoint, having the product reach blockbuster status, I'll remind you that the -- we're expecting to have the infant market in the U.S. even if competition comes to market, so that will remain 100% of Voxzogo and Cristin's already touched on the level of opportunities ex-U.S.

So we'll keep you updated from quarter-to-quarter on the growth dynamics but not breaking it out further at this time.

Alexander Hardy: Hi, Ellie, this is Alexander. I'm just going to come back to your question about the reimbursement processes that Brian mentioned to just give a little bit more color on those. They're in a number of markets, when you get into 5 years on the market and the product is very well established and has broad usage. You tend to go under formal reimbursement processes. And this represents actually an opportunity for us to broaden the access in those countries. Up to that point, they may well have been under a name patient single patient access type approach.

So you go into a negotiation and you offset potentially a reduction in price but with the opportunity to significantly expand the population. Obviously, in the first year that it happens and there's two of these countries where it's going to be happening in 2026, you obviously have a price reset on your entire population. But then in front of you, you have the potential to reach many more patients. So it's a very exciting actual opportunity for Voxzogo in those markets and overall.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Cory Kasimov with Evercore ISI.

Adithya Jayaraman: This is Adi on for Cory. I had a question on BMN 333. Based on the preclinical data and initial first -- should we expect the safety profile to largely mirror Voxzogo or are there any meaningful differences emerging that could differentiate the profile one way or the other?

Gregory Friberg: Thank you for the question, Adi. Our preclinical models and in this case, the cynomolgus monkey models, in particular, have not demonstrated any additional safety concerns for 333 over Voxzogo as a free drug. The reality actually is that the profile for free CNP allows us to go up to much higher exposures when given in the form of 333 as compared to the daily administration of Voxzogo. And again, that's opened this therapeutic window that has allowed us to go to 3x, 5x, 7x and higher AUC exposures. And again, we're quite hopeful that recapitulate what we've seen in efficacy animal models that we're going to have a best in disease profile.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Paul Matteis with Stifel.

Paul Matteis: I'm not sure how limited you are, and how you can speak about Amicus and things going forward, but I thought I'd give it a brief try. Just as it relates to the integration of the business, Alexander, you, I guess, reorg BioMarin's commercial infrastructure with different business units, and this was kind of, I think, more in reaction to Valrox a number of years ago. But how do you think about Amicus fitting into that going forward? And how much do you think you can leverage a lot of the reps you have, the units you have existing relationships versus kind of building out a whole new way of selling some of these products?

Alexander Hardy: Thanks very much for the question, Paul. Yes, I mean these two products, our intention is post closure, these are going to drop right into our enzyme therapy business unit. I mean they just fit perfectly. The entire go-to-market model is exactly the same as our current portfolio. So the opportunities and the opportunities for us to drive synergies on the top line as well as synergies in terms of the way that we operate are tremendous. We're looking forward to sharing more post close. We're on track right now for a second quarter close.

And then we'll share more about our specific plans and our expectations for what these really exciting products that Amicus has done such a good job bringing to market what the pro forma looks like when you add those into BioMarin. So more to come, Paul.

Paul Matteis: Okay. And if I could just ask one quick follow-up. But Brian, I think you said earlier in the call, please don't update your models just yet for the deal. I think a number of models have been updated. Are you seeing anything in the way people are modeling this, that is missing the point that you want to make sure you guys can articulate your vision first, or I guess I'm not -- by any means asking you to give kind of guidance or context here, but from our end, it seems like as Alexander lists, it isn't all that -- it's fairly straightforward. So where are you coming from on that point?

Brian Mueller: Yes. Thanks a lot, Paul. I appreciate the opportunity to clarify that. The comment was based on entirely just the mixed bag of some analysts having post-close Amicus revenues included in their BioMarin models and some not. Thanks for the opportunity to clarify that had nothing to do with the direction of what we see and those that are including it.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Joe Schwartz with Leerink Partners.

Joseph Schwartz: So one of the levers you highlighted for longer-term growth when you announced the Amicus acquisition was some initiatives to identify patients who might have Fabry and Pompe that wasn't diagnosed yet. I think Amicus had some pilot programs to do this. And in a few centers -- and I was just wondering if BioMarin had the opportunity to see the results of these pilot programs and if they are along the lines of what you expect to roll out. Can you just talk a little bit about your initiatives there?

Cristin Hubbard: Thanks for the question, Joe, it's Cristin. So you are indeed exactly what you just said that there are -- they've been running pilots. There's different models. And just to reiterate that we are in the process now of really diving between sign to close, really understanding what's going on, what makes sense, given what we already have in our company versus going on over there. And at the end of the day, we are running as two independent businesses at this point in time. And so they're continuing their work on any of the pilots that they have ongoing.

I think the real opportunities that we're excited about for both Galafold and Pom, Op as Alexander has already spoken to is certainly how it fits to -- it fits within our business unit model here on enzyme therapies. But also importantly, the really big opportunity there is to increase the diagnosis rates for both Galafold as well as Pom, Op. But then when you're talking about Pom, Op, really driving that switch. So important areas that we'll continue to work on, but we're in the process now of really diving in and understanding what's exactly going on.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Olivia Brayer with Cantor.

Olivia Brayer: I have a few follow-ups on Voxzogo. First is just maybe can you talk about level of confidence in actually hitting the numbers that you laid out this year? Just in light of a weaker first quarter due to those ordering patterns that you highlighted, Brian. Anything more you can tell us on those ordering patterns, and why they might be so heavily weighted to the fourth quarter this year. I'm just trying to understand how having a new entrant on the market could impact some of those patterns and just cadence of quarterly Voxzogo revenue this year? And then a quick follow-up on hypochondroplasia. When do you think we could realistically see that launch and uptake in those patients?

And any comments at this point just around how quickly you could start to see added sales from hypochondroplasia patients especially as you think about navigating some of the competitive headwinds in the achondroplasia market next year.

Brian Mueller: Thanks, Olivia, this is Brian. I'll start with a little more color on the quarter. I appreciate the question. Yes, so a few brief things there. First of all, we've always experienced these kind of bolus orders and the potential volatility of quarterly revenue. And by the way, we've typically seen step-down from Q4 to Q1. We do -- I think we -- especially after this year, we definitely observed some Q4 buying globally. It isn't always inventory levels. It could be, in some cases, of single national payers kind of just making their way through their budgets. There's a number of factors.

But we've seen this in Q4, it was -- seen this before for Q4 was exacerbated here in '25. Another item I'd share is, and this is to your point about the competition, I mean two things. One, when we map our revenue to global Voxzogo patient additions. It is amazing how clear of a straight line, the study patient additions have been quarter-after-quarter over the last several years, frankly. But yes, when you look at revenue, it bounces around a bit because of these -- because of the order timing. In fact, while Q4 had a bolus effect, there's actually some markets where it was kind of a catch-up because revenue was flagging patient additions, so that's number one.

And number two is I think we're going to continue to observe that this year. I'll share and this should also help you all estimate the proportions of revenue for Voxzogo, we expected the quarters will be similar to last year. So I already said that Q1 is on par with Q1, but we also expect a lot of it to be back-loaded to Q4, and any confidence, any assumptions around the competition are fully baked in?

Cristin Hubbard: And with regard to your second question, so as you've heard us say, we'll be presenting or sharing the top line data in the first half of this year for hypochondroplasia, and then our submissions will happen in the second half of this year. So what that means is, hopefully, approvals coming 2027 and we would expect to see immediate revenue impact at that point in time. And we'll share as we see the data, we'll share more on our go-to-market plans as we move further along in the process.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Jason Gerberry with Bank of America.

Jason Gerberry: Just on the Phase III powering in the 2.25 centimeter per year. Is that a threshold effect when you're doing your Phase IIs ranging, if you're learning that perhaps that may be too ambitious of a target, would you just kind of adjust your statistical analysis plan. Is it -- I think in your earlier comments, not to get too hung up, I think, on that 2.25 number. So if it looks like you're on a trajectory for, say, 2 or 2.15, is it still worth moving forward in the Phase III with BMN 333. So I just wanted to clarify if that's the threshold effect in a go no-go threshold in the dose-ranging work?

Gregory Friberg: Yes. Thanks for the question, Jason. And that 2.25 really comes from the sample size that we've laid out, that's 60 versus 60. There's some standard deviation, some alpha numbers behind that as well. But we wanted to share with you again what our ambition was, what we thought not only statistically significant but clinically meaningful. We will have a chance to look at our Phase II data. It's not a straightforward black-or-white situation. We're doing actually a Bayesian approach where we'll be looking at the totality of the data. And setting a certain threshold for confidence to move forward.

Rather than get into the details there, I will just answer your question directly and say we would have the opportunity to potentially modify the protocol thereafter. But those numbers and announcing them again, I think they stated appropriately our ambition of what we think a meaningful and clinically relevant improvement over what is already a well-established, safe and effective therapy in Voxzogo would look like.

Operator: This concludes the Q&A portion of the call. I will turn it back to the CEO, Alexander Hardy, for closing remarks.

Alexander Hardy: Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today. We're particularly proud to have accomplished our strategic goals for 2025 while achieving an outstanding growth. In 2026, we will build on this momentum and expand our therapeutic and commercial reach with the addition of high-growth assets from two significant acquisitions announced last year. We also look forward to sharing a number of key regulatory milestones, data readouts and label expansions throughout the year, setting us up to deliver even more growth, profitability and pipeline expansion.

We're energized by what lies ahead this year and intend to deliver again on an ambitious set of priorities, demonstrating our dedication to innovation and sustained growth in ways that we will believe patients, we will believe, we'll benefit patients, employees and shareholders. Thank you for your continued support, and we will speak to you soon.

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's call. You can now disconnect. Thank you, and have a great day.