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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Richard Adam Norwitt

Chief Financial Officer - Craig A. Lampo

TAKEAWAYS

Net Sales -- $8.8 billion, increasing 55% in U.S. dollars and 30% organically compared to the second quarter of 2025.

-- $8.8 billion, increasing 55% in U.S. dollars and 30% organically compared to the second quarter of 2025. Record Orders -- $10.7 billion, representing 94% growth from the prior year and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.23 to 1.

-- $10.7 billion, representing 94% growth from the prior year and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.23 to 1. Adjusted Operating Margin -- 29.8%, an increase of 24 basis points year over year driven by operating leverage on higher volumes and profitability progress at CommScope.

-- 29.8%, an increase of 24 basis points year over year driven by operating leverage on higher volumes and profitability progress at CommScope. Adjusted Diluted EPS -- $1.35, representing a 67% increase from $0.81 in the second quarter of 2025.

-- $1.35, representing a 67% increase from $0.81 in the second quarter of 2025. IT Datacom Sales -- $3.8 billion, growing 89% in U.S. dollars and 63% organically due to accelerated demand for artificial intelligence applications.

-- $3.8 billion, growing 89% in U.S. dollars and 63% organically due to accelerated demand for artificial intelligence applications. CommScope Sales Guidance -- $4.6 billion for the full year 2026, raised from the previous expectation of $4.1 billion.

-- $4.6 billion for the full year 2026, raised from the previous expectation of $4.1 billion. CommScope Accretion Guidance -- $0.30 for the full year 2026, an increase from the prior estimate of $0.15.

-- $0.30 for the full year 2026, an increase from the prior estimate of $0.15. Communications Solutions Sales -- $5.4 billion, growing 85% in U.S. dollars and 42% organically due to IT datacom and AI demand.

-- $5.4 billion, growing 85% in U.S. dollars and 42% organically due to IT datacom and AI demand. Harsh Environment Solutions Sales -- $1.9 billion, increasing 28% in U.S. dollars and 22% organically.

-- $1.9 billion, increasing 28% in U.S. dollars and 22% organically. Interconnect and Sensor Systems Sales -- $1.5 billion, rising 17% in U.S. dollars and 13% organically.

-- $1.5 billion, rising 17% in U.S. dollars and 13% organically. Defense Market Organic Growth -- 24% year over year, driven by broad based demand across nearly all defense segments.

-- 24% year over year, driven by broad based demand across nearly all defense segments. Commercial Air Market Organic Growth -- 21% year over year, reflecting increased aircraft production volumes and higher content on next-generation platforms.

-- 21% year over year, reflecting increased aircraft production volumes and higher content on next-generation platforms. Industrial Market Organic Growth -- 18% year over year, led by strength in instrumentation, factory automation, and electrification.

-- 18% year over year, led by strength in instrumentation, factory automation, and electrification. Automotive Market Organic Growth -- 6% year over year, supported by increased demand for electrified drivetrains.

-- 6% year over year, supported by increased demand for electrified drivetrains. Mobile Devices Market Organic Growth -- 14% year over year, with growth in smartphones, laptops, and wearable devices.

-- 14% year over year, with growth in smartphones, laptops, and wearable devices. Communications Networks Organic Growth -- Negative 6% year over year, due to demand moderations from network operators and wireless equipment manufacturers.

-- Negative 6% year over year, due to demand moderations from network operators and wireless equipment manufacturers. Operating Cash Flow -- $1.6 billion, representing 88% of net income for the quarter.

-- $1.6 billion, representing 88% of net income for the quarter. Free Cash Flow -- $1.2 billion, representing 68% of net income.

-- $1.2 billion, representing 68% of net income. Capital Return -- $515 million, comprised of $208 million in share repurchases and $307 million in dividends.

-- $515 million, comprised of $208 million in share repurchases and $307 million in dividends. Share Repurchases -- 1.5 million shares of common stock at an average price of $141 per share.

-- 1.5 million shares of common stock at an average price of $141 per share. Total Liquidity -- $8.4 billion, including $5.4 billion in cash and short-term investments plus available credit facilities.

-- $8.4 billion, including $5.4 billion in cash and short-term investments plus available credit facilities. Net Leverage Ratio -- 1.3 times, maintaining the company's financial position at the end of the quarter.

-- 1.3 times, maintaining the company's financial position at the end of the quarter. Third Quarter Sales Guidance -- $9.3 billion to $9.4 billion, representing growth of 50% to 52% year over year.

-- $9.3 billion to $9.4 billion, representing growth of 50% to 52% year over year. Third Quarter Adjusted EPS Guidance -- $1.40 to $1.42, representing an increase of 51% to 53% year over year.

-- $1.40 to $1.42, representing an increase of 51% to 53% year over year. Tariff Recovery Benefit -- $80 million, representing a $0.04 per share net benefit related to the recovery of IEEPA tariffs.

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RISKS

Norwitt stated, "On an organic basis, sales actually moderated by 6% from prior year, due to demand moderations from both communications network operators and wireless equipment manufacturers," regarding the communications networks market.

Norwitt noted that "while there are clearly areas of demand uncertainty around this industry," the company remains focused on driving design wins in the global automotive market.

SUMMARY

Management reported total sales of $8.8 billion, representing 30% organic growth driven by artificial intelligence demand in the IT datacom market and the integration of the CommScope acquisition. The company stated that record orders of $10.7 billion resulted in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.23 to 1, with all end markets contributing positive bookings. Management increased its full year 2026 performance expectations for CommScope and completed the acquisitions of Elcom and Wilder Technologies. Capital allocation in the quarter included share repurchases and dividends totaling $515 million while maintaining a net leverage ratio of 1.3 times.

CEO Norwitt attributed the 22% sequential increase in IT datacom sales almost entirely to AI related products.

Management expects the percentage of CommScope sales coming from the IT datacom market to reach nearly 50% for the full year, up from approximately one third in 2025.

Norwitt stated that "the revolution in AI has no doubt created a unique opportunity for Amphenol" due to its leadership positions in high-speed, fiber optic, and power interconnect solutions.

Mobile device sales grew 19% sequentially, which Norwitt noted was "much better than our expectations" of a decline for the period.

CFO Lampo stated that the 250 basis point sequential increase in adjusted operating margin reflected "strong conversion on the higher sales levels as well as profit progress on profitability improvement actions at recent acquisitions."

Management indicated that capital expenditures in the second half of 2026 may be "modestly higher" than the typical 3% to 4% range to support ongoing growth requirements.

Norwitt noted that CommScope's business in IT datacom is "essentially double" on a year-over-year basis, focusing on advanced optical interconnect solutions.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Accretion : The increase in earnings per share resulting from an acquisition.

: The increase in earnings per share resulting from an acquisition. Backplane : A circuit board with connectors into which other cards can be plugged, providing a data backbone for high-speed systems.

: A circuit board with connectors into which other cards can be plugged, providing a data backbone for high-speed systems. Book-to-Bill Ratio : The ratio of orders received to sales recognized for a specific period; a ratio above 1.00 indicates growing demand.

: The ratio of orders received to sales recognized for a specific period; a ratio above 1.00 indicates growing demand. Busbar : A metallic strip or bar used for local high-current power distribution within electronic systems.

: A metallic strip or bar used for local high-current power distribution within electronic systems. Harsh Environment Solutions : Interconnect products designed to operate in extreme temperatures, vibrations, or pressures, such as in military or aerospace applications.

: Interconnect products designed to operate in extreme temperatures, vibrations, or pressures, such as in military or aerospace applications. IT Datacom : The market segment encompassing information technology and data communications infrastructure.

: The market segment encompassing information technology and data communications infrastructure. Organic Growth : Revenue growth excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and acquisitions.

: Revenue growth excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and acquisitions. XPU: A general term for various types of specialized processing units, including GPUs and ASICs, used in high-performance computing.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Hello and welcome to the Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call for Amphenol Corporation. Until then, all lines will remain in a listen-only mode. At the request of the company, today's conference is being recorded. If anyone has any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to introduce today's conference host, Mr. Craig A. Lampo. Sir, you may begin.

Craig A. Lampo: Great. Thank you so much. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Craig A. Lampo, Amphenol's CFO, and I am here together with Adam Norwitt, our CEO. We would like to welcome you to our second quarter 2026 conference call. Our second quarter 2026 results were released this morning I will provide some financial commentary, and then Adam will give an overview of the business and current market trends, and then we will take your questions. As a reminder, during the call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures and make certain forward-looking statements. So please refer to the relevant disclosures in our press release for further information.

The company closed the second quarter of 2026 with record sales of $8.8 billion and GAAP and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.37 and $1.35, respectively. Second quarter sales were up 55% in U.S. dollars, 54% in local currencies, and 30% organically compared to the second quarter of 2025. Sequentially, sales were up 15% in U.S. dollars and in local currencies, and up 13% organically. Adam will comment further on trends by market in a few minutes. Orders in the quarter were a record $10.7 billion up a strong 94% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and up 14% sequentially. Resulting in another very strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.23 to 1.

This impressive book-to-bill was driven by robust bookings in all of our end markets, with every end market having a positive book-to-bill this quarter. GAAP operating income was $2.6 billion in the quarter, and GAAP operating margin was 29.5%. GAAP operating income included $24 million of non-cash of acquired backlog, related to the CommScope acquisition. Operating income also included an $80 million or $0.04 per share net benefit related to the recovery of AIPA tariffs. Excluding the acquisition-related costs, but including the tariff recovery benefit, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin, were $2.6 billion and 29.8%, respectively. On an adjusted basis, operating margin increased a strong 24 basis points from the prior year quarter and 250 basis points sequentially.

The year-over-year increase in adjusted operating margin was primarily driven by robust operating leverage on significantly higher sales volumes and, to a lesser extent, the tariff recovery benefit. Which more than offset the margin dilutive impact of recent acquisitions. On a sequential basis, the increase in adjusted operating margin reflected the strong conversion on the higher sales levels as well as profit progress on profitability improvement actions at recent acquisitions, including, in particular, CommScope. And to a lesser extent, the tariff recovery benefit. I am very proud of the company's operating margin performance in the second quarter, which reflects continued strong execution by our team.

Bringing down second quarter results by segment, compared to the second quarter of 2025, Sales in the Communication Solutions segment were $5.4 billion and increased by 85% in U.S. dollars and 42% organically. Segment operating margin was 33.6%. Sales in the Harsh Environment Solutions segment were $1.9 billion and increased by 28% in U.S. dollars and 22% organically. And segment operating margin was 30.1%. Sales in the Interconnect and Sensor Systems segment were $1.5 billion, an increase of 17% in U.S. dollars and 13% organically. And segment operating margin was 21%. The company's GAAP effective tax rate for the second quarter was 25.3% and the adjusted effective tax rate was 27%.

Which compared to 18.3%, 24.5% in the second quarter of 2025, respectively. As is our typical practice, our adjusted tax rate excludes the tax effect of acquisition-related costs and the excess tax benefit from stock option compensation as well as other discrete tax items. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.37 in the second quarter, up 59% compared to the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS was a record $1.35 an increase by 67% compared to $0.81 in the second quarter of 2025. This was an outstanding result. Operating cash flow in the second quarter was $1.6 billion or 88% of net income, free cash flow was $1.2 billion or 68% of net income.

Excellent result considering the growth we have experienced. From a working capital standpoint, inventory days sales outstanding, and payable days were all within our normal trend ranges. During the quarter, the company repurchased 1.5 million shares of common stock at an average price of $141. When combined with our normal quarterly dividend, total capital return to shareholders in the second quarter of 2026 was approximately $515 million. Total debt at June 30 was $18.8 billion and net debt was $13.4 billion. Total liquidity at the end of the second quarter was $8.4 billion which included cash and short-term investments on hand of $5.4 billion plus availability under our existing credit facilities.

Second quarter 26 EBITDA was $3 billion and our net leverage ratio was 1.3 times at the end of the quarter. And we are very pleased with the company's financial position. I will now turn the call over to Adam, who will provide some commentary on current market trends.

Richard Adam Norwitt: Well, thank you very much, Craig. And first, I hope that all of you on the call today, together with your family, friends, and colleagues, enjoying a wonderful summer so far. As Craig mentioned, I am going to highlight some of our achievements here in the second quarter. I will talk about our trends in our served markets. Make some comments on our outlook for the third quarter, and then, of course, we will have some time for questions at the end. With respect to the second quarter, I am just really proud of the Amphenol organization who drove excellent performance once again here in the second quarter of 2026.

Our results were stronger than expected, exceeding the high end of guidance in sales and adjusted diluted earnings per share. As Craig mentioned, our sales grew from prior year by a very strong 55% in U.S. dollars and 54% in local currencies, reaching a new record for the company of $8.8 billion. On an organic basis, our sales also increased by a strong 30%. With all but 1 of our end markets experiencing robust organic growth. The company booked a record $10.7 billion in orders in the second quarter representing a book-to-bill of 1.23 to 1 Orders grew by a very strong 94% from prior year and were up 14% sequentially.

And, with the significant acquisition of CommScope, I would also just point out that our orders also grew organically by 63% from prior year. Also very pleased to have delivered record adjusted operating margins of 29.8% in the quarter, which was an increase of 24 basis points from prior year and 250 basis points sequentially. Excluding the benefit of net tariff refunds, our operating margins still reached nearly 29%. This strong profitability is a direct result of the outstanding execution of the Amphenol team around the world. All of whom continue to manage well in a challenging environment. Adjusted diluted EPS grew 67% from prior year, reaching a new record of $1.35.

And then finally, the company generated strong operating and free cash flow of $1.6 billion and $1.2 billion respectively, both clear reflections of the quality of the company's earnings. I just cannot overstate my pride in the Amphenol team. Our results this quarter once again reaffirmed the value of the drive discipline, and agility of our entrepreneurial organization. As we continue to perform well amidst a very dynamic environment. We are very excited that we completed 2 acquisitions during the second quarter, Elcom and Wilder Technologies.

Elcom is based in Lecco, Italy, and has annual sales of $150 million and is a leading manufacturer of complex interconnect solutions, and high voltage cable assemblies for the industrial, defense, and commercial aerospace market. And Wilder Technologies is based in Washington state here in the US, and has relatively modest annual sales of approximately $15 million, but Wilder is a key supplier to Amphenol, for high-performance test and measurement solutions, for our high-speed interconnect applications for the IT datacom market and really helps us to strengthen our extraordinary capabilities in high-speed products. Also like to take this opportunity to congratulate the CommScope team on their outstanding performance so far.

I am truly proud of what this team has achieved after now being part of the family for 2 full quarters. Indeed, we now expect CommScope to deliver $4.6 billion of sales and $0.30 of accretion for the full year 2026. And this represents a significant upgrade from our previous expectations of $4.1 billion and $0.15. I remain very confident that our acquisition program will continue to create great value for Amphenol. Our ability to identify and execute upon acquisitions and successfully bring these new companies into our family remains a core competitive advantage for the company. Now turning to our served markets, I would just comment that we are very proud of Amphenol's broad and balanced end market exposure.

Our diversification continues to create great value for the company. Enabling us to participate across all areas of the global electronics industry each of which creates significant future opportunities for expansion. We remain committed to continuing to broaden our portfolio across markets, geographies, customers, applications, and products. As we build on the company's momentum to further strengthen the company's position long into the future. Turning first to the defense market. This market represented 8% of our sales in the quarter, Sales grew from prior year by a robust 37% in U.S. dollars, and 24% organically. And this was really driven by broad based growth across nearly all areas of the defense market.

Sequentially, our sales increased by 7%, which was in line with our expectations coming into the quarter. As we look into the third quarter, we expect sales to increase in the low double digit range from these second quarter levels. We remain very encouraged by the company's leading position in the defense interconnect market. Where we continue to offer the industry's widest range of high technology interconnect solutions. Amidst the current dynamic geopolitical environment, there is no doubt that countries around the world are increasing their investment investments into both current and next generation defense technologies.

With our expanded product offerings as well as the significant capacity expansions that we continue to make, we are positioned better than ever to capitalize on this long term demand trends. The commercial air market represented 4% of our sales in the quarter, Sales increased by 22% in U.S. dollars and 21% organically from prior year, a very strong performance. So we benefited from increased aircraft production volumes coupled with our company's continued progress in expanding content on next generation commercial aircraft. Sequentially, our sales grew by 6% from the first quarter which was actually significantly stronger than our expectations coming into the quarter for a slight moderation.

Looking towards the third quarter, we expect sales to be up modestly from these second quarter levels. I am truly proud of our team working in the commercial air market. With the ongoing growth and demand for next generation aircraft, our efforts to expand our product offering both organically as well as through our acquisition program continue to pay real dividends. We look forward to further capitalizing on our expanded range of product solutions for the commercial air market long into the future. The industrial market represented 20% of our sales in the quarter. Sales increased 56% in U.S. dollars and 18% organically.

As we saw continued strong demand across the diversified industrial market and as we benefited once again from the addition of CommScope's building connectivity business. On an organic basis, virtually all of our industrial segments grew in the quarter. We also saw double digit growth in all 3 geographies. On a sequential basis, sales grew by a much better than expected 13% from the first quarter. As we look into the third quarter, we do expect sales to be roughly at the same elevated levels as we saw here in the second quarter. We are very excited by the company's renewed strength across the many diversified segments of this important industrial market.

With the acquisition of Elcom, we have further added to our value add interconnect capabilities for European industrial customers. And over the long term, I am confident in our strategy to expand our high technology interconnect antenna and sensor offerings both organically and through complementary acquisitions. This strategy has enabled the company to capitalize on the many electronic revolutions that continue to occur across the diversified industrial market. Thereby creating further opportunities for our outstanding team. The automotive market represented 10% of our sales in the quarter, Sales in automotive grew 9% in U.S. dollars and 6% organically, as we experienced growth in all regions and as we saw a pickup in demand for vehicles with electrified drivetrains.

Sequentially, our sales grew by 9% from the first quarter which was much better than our expectations coming into Q2. For the third quarter, we expect sales to remain at these second quarter levels, and we would typically see some summer seasonality. I remain very proud of our team working in the global automotive market. And while there are clearly areas of demand uncertainty around this industry, our team continues to remain laser focused on driving new design wins with customers who are increasing the content of new electronics being integrated their next generation vehicles. We look forward to benefiting from our strengthened position in the automotive market for many years to come.

The communications networks market represented 11% of our sales in the quarter, Sales grew from prior year by 55% in U.S. dollars driven primarily by the addition of CommScope. On an organic basis, sales actually moderated by 6% from prior year, due to demand moderations from both communications network operators and wireless equipment manufacturers. I would just note that CommScope actually grew on a year-over-year basis in communications networks. From prior year. Sequentially, our sales in the second quarter grew by 5% from the first quarter, which was a bit better than our expectations coming into the quarter. Looking to the third quarter, we do anticipate that sales will decline in the mid teens from the second quarter level.

With our expanded range of technology offerings following the acquisitions of both CommScope and Andrew, We are better positioned than ever with both service provider and OEM customers across the communications networks market. Our deep and broad range of products, coupled with our global manufacturing footprint, have positioned us well to support communications networks customers around the world. As the accelerating volume of data traffic drives long term demand for expanded and upgraded networks, we look forward to enabling these systems. For many years to come. The mobile devices market represented 4% of our sales in the quarter, and our sales grew by 17% in U.S. dollars and a strong 14% organically.

With growth really in smartphones, laptops, as well as wearable devices. Sequentially, our sales increased by 19%, which was much better than our expectations coming into the quarter We had actually expected sales to decline in this quarter on a sequential basis. As we look into the third quarter, we anticipate sales to increase roughly in the 20% range compared to the second quarter as we participate in the beginnings of a variety of new program launches for our customers. I am very proud of our team working in the always dynamic mobile devices market as their agility and reactivity have once again enabled us to significantly outperform our expectations in the quarter.

I am confident that with our leading array of antennas, interconnect products, as well as advanced mechanisms, including hinges, that are designed in across a broad range of next generation mobile devices. We are positioned well for the long term. The IT datacom market represented 43% of our sales in the quarter, and we once again had a very strong quarter in IT datacom. Growing 89% in U.S. dollars and 63% organically. This was driven by continued acceleration in demand for our products used in artificial intelligence applications together with robust growth in our base IT datacom business. On a sequential basis, sales increased by 22% from the first quarter which was substantially better than our expectation.

Virtually all of this growth was driven by sales of AI related products. Looking into the third quarter, we expect a further sequential sales increase in the mid teens from these second quarter levels. As investments in AI data centers continue to accelerate and as enterprise and cloud customers expand their demand for traditional IT datacom equipment. We are more encouraged than ever by the company's position in the global IT datacom market. Our team has done an outstanding job of both securing future business on next generation IT systems to the broad array of customers but also on executing on these exciting new programs.

In addition, I would just comment that the team at CommScope continues to make great progress in further penetrating the IT datacom market with their advanced optical interconnect solutions. And we now expect that the IT datacom market will represent just a bit less than half of CommScope's total sales for the full year and that compares to about a third of their sales. In 2025. The revolution in AI has no doubt created a unique opportunity for Amphenol given our leading high-speed, fiber optic and power interconnect solutions. All of these high technology products are critical components. In our customers' current and next generation systems. This creates a continued long term growth opportunity for the company.

Now turning to our outlook, and, of course, assuming current market conditions as well as constant currency exchange rates. For the third quarter, we now expect sales in the range of $9.3 billion to $9.4 billion and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.40 to $1.42. This would represent sales growth of 50% to 52% and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 51% to 53%. Compared to the third quarter of prior year. I would just note that our guidance does not reflect any additional net tariff recoveries which we expect to be immaterial going forward.

I remain confident in the ability of our outstanding management team to adapt to the many opportunities and challenges in the current environment and to continue to expand Amphenol's market position while driving sustainable and strong profitability over the long term. Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our entire global team for what is no doubt just outstanding efforts here in the second quarter. And with that, operator, we would be very happy to take any questions.

Operator: Thank you, Mr. Norwitt. The question and answer period will now begin. Please limit to 1 question per caller. To ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. If you change your mind, please press star one again. When preparing to ask your question, please ensure your device is unmuted locally. We have a question from Steven Volkmann from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Steven Volkmann: Hi. Good afternoon. Thank you for taking the question. Maybe I will just start with CommScope. Obviously, some nice upside there. I think the guidance raise you said was all basically IT datacom I am just wondering if we can sort of drill into that a little bit more. What types of projects are really they participating in? Is it more op optical? Is there anything happening in building or, broadband to call out Yeah.

Richard Adam Norwitt: Thanks very much, Steven. I mean, did not say necessarily that all of the increases is IT datacom, but I can say that IT datacom is certainly driving the strength for them. I mean, they are growing really across the board. In their business, so we are seeing growth, as I mentioned, also in communications networks. We are seeing, as well, you know, meaningful growth with them in their industrial market or the what you what we refer to as the building connectivity market, But there is no doubt that they are making great progress in the IT datacom market. And in particular, making great progress in applications related to AI.

I mean, in fact, if you look at their IT datacom business on a year-over-year basis, it is essentially double a year-over-year basis, which is really, really impressive. And you know, all of what they do in IT datacom, is in fact optics, advanced complex optical interconnect solutions, for customers doing a broad array of things. And, you know, we are seeing great growth there, and great progress with what they do. And I will just say as well that you know, now that CommScope is part of the Amphenol organization, you know, they are already taking good advantage of being part of Amphenol.

The relationships that we have, which are obviously very long standing relationships, up and down through the stack of the companies that are both building out data centers, equipping those data centers with next generation systems, architecting the chips, and doing everything in between. And so there is no question that being part of Amphenol has been a great thing for CommScope as relates to their position in IT datacom specifically.

Operator: We have a question from Joseph Cardoso from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Joseph Cardoso: Hi. Thanks for the question here. Maybe just another follow-up on the CommScope, the raising guidance here. You are raising the revenue from $4.1 billion to $4.6 billion but the EPS outlook is more than doubling. So maybe can you just walk through what you are seeing in terms of the margin profile of the CommScope acquisition, potentially contextualizing where the upside coming from and essentially why you are seeing the better flow through there? Is it all operating leverage or is the gross margin profile of the business tracking better than what you had expected? When at least a couple of quarters ago when we had completed the acquisition? Thank you.

Craig A. Lampo: Yeah. Thanks so much. Yeah.

Richard Adam Norwitt: No. We are really happy with the kind of profitability progress, with the CommScope acquisition and the folks. I mean, the team's really done a great job of kind of embracing kind of the Amphenol culture, working with some of the other businesses. And I would not say it is just gross margin. I would say I mean, listen. They are they are certainly growing at a pretty good pace right now, and they are you know so I think that, you know, they achieved a just a bit over $1.2 billion here in the second quarter in sales. They have done a really good job of leveraging that growth.

I would not say just on gross margin, but also in the SG&A and operating expenses. You know? And I think they did they really have just increased their profitability. I mean, they are they are essentially in the second quarter, operating, you know, over 20%. Including the amortization that we have kind of embedded in those numbers now from the acquisition. So they have done a great job, you know, in the factory, with their vendors. You know, with controlling costs on SG&A across the board. I would not say it really has come from pricing. To any extent. It really has more come from really just operational execution.

Both in, you know, both in the factory as well on the in the operating expenses. And, look, I would just add 1 thing to that, which is we knew when we met these folks. Early on that this was an amazing team of people. I mean, from the leadership all the way down through the organization, I mean, I still remember you know, our very first kind of quote unquote management meeting, and, you know, there were some 30 people that we got interact with at the time.

And each of them just passionate and you know, in many ways, they were a team of people whose capabilities and potential was maybe not necessarily being tapped into, given just the overall environment that surrounded CommScope in the past. And to no fault of CommScope, it is a great company, but you know, we do not need to talk about, you know, the different environment that they came into. As soon as they came to be part of Amphenol. And that is a team of people who are fighters. I mean, they have not been without challenges. They see know, every day in the market, there is lots of challenges that they have to manage through.

At the same time, the aggressiveness with which they pursue opportunities the aggressiveness with which they pursue being part of Amphenol actually, the collaboration that they have embraced, being part of a broader organization of people who do interconnect for a living. Mean, that is what we have been doing for the entire history of this company. 94 years, we are an interconnect company. And being part of that and being a real leading light in that has, I think, been an energizing thing for the CommScope organization and that is clearly manifest in their numbers that we see today. And think that, you know, we are just getting started with CommScope.

Operator: We have a question from Amit Daryanani from Evercore. Please go ahead.

Amit Daryanani: Oh, yep. Thanks a lot, and congrats on some impressive numbers here. Adam, I think investors often sort of frame that AI interconnect opportunity as a copper versus fiber debate or a copper or fiber debate sometimes. You know, from your side, is that sort of the right way to think about the market? Is that what customers are telling you? I would love to just kinda understand what are you seeing from a growth basis across both copper and fiber. And any qualitative or quantitative framework you could provide in terms how big the fiber business is within the $10.5 billion to $11 billion AI revenue run rate you have right now would be really helpful. Thank you.

Richard Adam Norwitt: Well, thanks very much, Amit. Look. I mean, we have we have had this discussion in the past. And what I can tell you is this. As we talk to our customers, and we talk to them about what is going on today, what they expect next year, what they expect the years thereafter, The 1 consistent thing we hear from our customers is they need more of everything. They need more of everything. More high-speed copper. More fiber optic solutions, and more power solutions. And there is no doubt about it that we see that reflected actually in the growth rates that we are experiencing today.

Mean, if you look at our IT datacom overall growth, organically growing 63% in the quarter, You know, the AI is growing faster than that, and I mentioned that CommScope nearly doubled their AI business on a year-over-year basis. And we expect the IT datacom market to be you know, just under half of CommScope's total. And everything that CommScope does in IT datacom is really around AI and around optics. And so you can, you know, put a little framework around their business. We also have, as everybody knows, already a fiber optics business of significance before. Both the passive optical interconnect business as well as an active optics business.

And so, you know, our without putting, you know, to the decimal point numbers behind it, I can tell you that today, have a very strong high-speed copper business. We have a very strong and significantly scaled, you know, 1 of the world leaders in optics in AI. And we also have a leadership position in power interconnect for AI as well. And so each of those are really significant pieces of that of that entire puzzle.

Operator: We have a question from Luke Junk from Baird. Please go ahead.

Luke Junk: Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Adam, that is actually a great segue. Was hoping you could spend a little more time talking about your power portfolio. Clearly, that is an area of increased innovation within IT datacom. You mentioned that you are a global leader. Maybe more context there. And just how you see that innovation opportunity set both traditionally in the whitespace on the rack and what seems like some real opportunities looking out in the future in the grayspace in the medium term as well? Thank you.

Richard Adam Norwitt: Thanks very much, Luke. I mean, look, know, when I talk about power interconnect, you know, this is part of the legacy of Amphenol. We have been involved in making our interconnect products for the vast majority of the history of this company, and it goes back to, you know, our legacy in the defense industry and industrial products where we develop leading interconnect technologies, leading contact technologies to drive safe and efficient transfer of power in all environments.

We have expanded that over the years to board level power to bus bars, to complex power cable assemblies, and the like, you know, that go in a variety of places all the way from deep in the rack, you know, connecting directly to the chip all the way to where it comes into the data center. From, you know, from the switchgear and beyond. Today, we see a lot of advances in power technology, movements to higher voltages, implementation of things like liquid cooling, embedding of sensors into connectors, so that you can create smarter power connectors and the like. I mean, there is just a lot going on there.

And, you know, at the end of the day, you know, I like to think in very simplistic terms in part because you know, I studied international politics, not engineering as a as an undergrad. But what AI is, is conversion of electrons into tokens. And everywhere along that phase, if you can make the conversion of electrons into tokens more efficient, then you are creating value for your customers. You are creating value for your direct You are creating value for your end customers.

Well, on the electron side of that, our power interconnect having some of the safest most efficient technologies is creating true value by allowing our customers to use a few less electrons as they generate a few more tokens. And, you know, when you get then to the other side of high-speed, well, how do you get those tokens out as quickly as possible to create the models? You are doing that with both high-speeds copper as well as optics interconnect, and we do that as well. So everywhere along that equation of that electron token conversion, Amphenol is a partner for our customers.

Operator: We have a question from William Stein from Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

William Stein: Great. Thanks for taking my question. Congrats on another fantastic quarter. Adam, there has been a lot of discussion among some of the key infrastructure suppliers to the to the AI market. And debates about their approach to backplane design. And I believe Amphenol is very heavily involved in 1 in particular. I am sure you are in many or maybe all of them, but there is 1 where there is a cabled sort of spine backplane And a discussion that seems to have gone back and forth as to whether this may convert to a printed circuit board. And I think there had been an assumption that this would be a potential challenge to the growth in your business.

But I wondered if perhaps the connectors used in such evolved architectures might be even more complex and more content and margin rich. So I am wondering if you can help sort of frame this for us. If we see in the supply chain that this conversion to PCB is happening, should we think this is a challenge, or a benefit or neither for your business?

Richard Adam Norwitt: Yeah. Well, thank you very much, Will, and I appreciate your comments and the and the question. I mean, look. At the end of the day, there is lots of nuances of designs that are happening across the board. But the one constant is that there is more content. And so for us, our goal here is not to, you know, put all of our eggs in one basket of one type of architecture or another. it is to have the breadth of technologies available for our customers such that we can handle and help them handle the multitude of increasing content.

Whether 1 or another decides to go to a backplane versus a versus a printed circuit board, this is really not the core question. The core question is, is there more overall content of interconnect? And with the breadth of our position, you know, by the way, a company who makes cable, who makes printed circuit boards, who makes printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, mean, we are just trying to enable our customers in whichever way they go. And what our customers are trying to do is really, really hard things.

And so us being at the table with them to do those really, really hard things with the leading engineers in the industry who understand all these moving parts, I mean, that is where we create value. And, you know, whichever one individual program or web service provider makes some decision or another, they are all moving in the direction of more content not less. And that creates a great opportunity for Amphenol.

Operator: We have a question from Joe Giordano with TD Cowen. Please go ahead.

Joe Giordano: Hey, guys. Thank you. Adam, there is a there is a lot of talk about, like, in the future, what is the right type of models that we need, whether it is frontier models versus open source models and where they are housed, whether it is here versus China. I mean, we talked a lot about the breadth of your portfolio, and you can kind of play everywhere. But what are the implications of how that mix ultimately plays out globally?

Richard Adam Norwitt: Yeah. Look. I mean, we work with customers around the world. We work with customers who make GPU architectures, who make ASIC architectures, who make, you know, XPU architectures, you name it. Because no matter what architecture you are choosing, at the end of the day, to create an AI that really creates value for the end customer, You have to compare everything to everything else. And we see that what that means is you need interconnect. To do that. And so whether it is on training or actually on inference and to be honest, inference seems to grow at an even faster pace, Also requires an intensity of interconnect products that really is unprecedented.

You know, we continue to enable customers in all ways. So you know, we are not, like, model dependent. We are not frontier training versus inference dependent. We are not geographically dependent. I guess the only thing we are dependent on is that people continue to invest in this thing, and it continues to have increases in content. We see that for a long time to go.

Operator: We have a question from Asiya Merchant with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Asiya Merchant: Great. Thanks for taking my great. Thanks for taking my questions and great set of results here. impressive. It is very impressive, the CCS margins, that you are able to drive here. I think there were just some concerns about fiber supply and if that could potentially negatively impact the CommScope acquisition does not seem to be the case. So Adam and Craig, could you just talk a little bit about how you feel about the supply coming here for just given the growth that investors are expecting broadly just for the optical side of the portfolio as well? Thank you.

Richard Adam Norwitt: Well, thank you, Asiya. Look, I mean, I think the results speak for themselves here. Yes. Of course. there is a lot of demand for lots of things, including demand for fiber optics. And the CCS team has done a fabulous job of managing their supply chain, expanding their supply chain, and making sure that they have ready source of availability for all the materials that they need in order to support their customers. And I think that is reflected in their results. that is reflected in the strong growth that they have in IT datacom, and it is reflected in our positive outlook for the company for the full year.

I just cannot reiterate enough how impressed I am by this team. I mean, this is not an organization that came from, quote, an entrepreneurial culture. But they have embraced that entrepreneurial culture of Amphenol on day one And to the extent that they run into an impediment, they go out, they hammer it, down, they make it happen, and they drive success. And that is what they have been doing regardless of, you know, what impediment there may be, and that includes on the supply of fiber.

Operator: We have a question from Wamsi Mohan with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Wamsi Mohan: Yes. Your CapEx is up 20% year on year to support obviously is very strong growth that you are delivering and guiding to. As you think about what is the right level that investors should think about from a perspective on an ongoing basis? And are you specifically targeting incremental CapEx for CommScope? Or is the forecast based on any incremental line adds for CommScope? Or is it just based on the capacity that you currently have as of now?

Craig A. Lampo: Yeah. Thanks, Wamsi. I mean, I would think about CapEx, not specific. CommScope's CapEx is not necessarily much different as a percentage of sales basis as the overall company, actually maybe even know, modestly lower on a percentage of sales basis. You know, in the quarter, we were around, you know, just at the high end of our kinda 3% to 4% range. You know? And I would expect us to be running at the higher end of that as we are growing kinda at the you know, paces that, you know, that we are growing at right now.

And I think as we look into kinda the latter half kind of this year, I would expect us to continue to be even maybe modestly higher than that, you know, that range. But, you know, we are we are continuing to grow pretty significantly. The capacity we are putting in place, I think, is prudent as you know, our general managers are making these decisions based on the specific programs they are on and, and we look at, you know, look at it from that perspective. And I think that is what, you know, you are seeing the output of that in terms driving some of these results.

But from an overall capital perspective, I would continue to view it kind of at the high end of that range and, you know, maybe slightly over that. In the second half, but, certainly not, you know, not so far outside of our normal range.

Operator: We have a question from Guy Hardwick from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Guy Hardwick: Hi. Good afternoon. Adam, CommScope is generally known, correct me if I am wrong, as a scale out and scale across company and data center. Other signs of them entering the scale up market as well, Yeah.

Richard Adam Norwitt: Well, thanks very much, Guy. I mean, I think they are known as the scale out scale across because that is where optics has been present. So far. But there is no question that, you know, to the extent, and I would say to the extent because this is still remains to be seen what the architectures of the future will be like. Clearly, there will be hybrid architectures. But to that extent, I can tell you that CommScope especially given Amphenol's unique relationship across the ecosystem of AI, has a great seat at the table to the extent that customers are thinking about integrating some degree of optics within their scale up architectures.

And so being part of Amphenol has been a great thing for them, and they are certainly part of that discussion in a very significant way.

Operator: We have a question from Andrew Buscaglia with BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Andrew Buscaglia: Hey. Good morning, everyone. Good morning. I just wanted to check on risk of bottlenecks here. 1 question I often get just given the importance of fiber is your ability to secure enough raw fiber to meet demand If you could comment on that. And then secondly, just any internal or external things you are evaluating in terms of bottlenecks just given we have had a thermal equipment supplier report this morning with the it cited some of these issues and just want to make sure we are keeping an eye on that. If you could comment there.

Richard Adam Norwitt: Yeah. Thanks very much, Andrew. I think I mentioned earlier that you know, we have there is no doubt about it that given the performance of CommScope, they have managed to secure all what they need, including fiber, to deliver these outstanding results In terms of other bottlenecks, I mean, look, we have 150 operations around Amphenol, each of them run by a general manager in empowered, with the authority to do what it takes to run their business, and we then hold those general managers accountable. What they deal with on a day-to-day basis. I mean, it is an enormous list of challenges and opportunities that they face every day.

Do we see anything broadly in terms of you know, bottlenecks that are constraining our ability to satisfy our customers or deliver results. We do not. I mean, else we would not have produced 30% organic growth in the quarter or grown 13% sequentially on an organic basis. It does not mean there are not challenges. It just means that we have got 150 entrepreneurs who are embodying the unique culture of Amphenol out there managing these issues day in and day out, and also planning for that.

You know, making investments internally when we think that in the future, there may be an opportunity, creating a multiplicity of sources for those things that you know, maybe the vendors could not keep up with this. We have grown the company in a 2 year period by double in its total size. And, you know, roughly a third of that has come through acquisitions, the additions of these great companies But, you know, 2 thirds of that is been organic growth over a 2 year period. And that means that we need, you know, that same amount of increase in capabilities and capacities from the thousands of companies that we work with as vendors.

We do not manage that at headquarters. there is no central procurement organization. In our small little rundown headquarters building off the highway here in Wellingford, Connecticut, there is not a single person in our team who is in charge of, quote, unquote, procurement. Or sourcing or anything like that. Every general manager has their team and they work day in and day out, hand in hand with their sales team. Their engineering team, their operations team, their quality team. As a true entrepreneurial organization. And what they do is they just mow down the impediments that may be there for them to achieve what they want to achieve.

So, you know, it is sorry for the long detour on the culture here, but at the end of the day, we do not see any significant bottleneck anything that has any meaningful impact on our ability to deliver the strong results that we delivered this quarter, or the results that are embedded and implied by the guidance that we gave for the third quarter and beyond.

Operator: We have a question from Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Mark Delaney: Good afternoon. Thank you very much for taking my question. Adam, you cited hinges as a driver of the mobile devices business and some of the growth you expect for this quarter. I am hoping you can give more color on how impactful that product line may be going forward.

Richard Adam Norwitt: Yes. Thanks very much, Mark. I mean, nice to have a question on mobile devices. I mean, I feel really proud of our team working in mobile devices. Growing 14% organically in the quarter. And we have talked for a long time about the fact that our product offering in mobile devices you know, running from antennas, interconnect products, mechanisms, including in particular hinges. I mean, we have been a hinge manufacturer for, gosh, more than 2 decades now. And that is something where our team is just a phenomenal capability.

Actually, Craig and I were visiting some of our factories just a couple weeks ago and just to see the amazing vertical integration of what our team does and the unique array of products that they are working on. And so, you know, we continue to work on a range of products and you can imagine I am not gonna comment on any specific customer programs. But we remain a leader in the industry in creating advanced mechanisms for unique architectures that are coming. And I would just tell you that what we see in the mobile devices market is just the continued blossoming of the multitude of different things that are out there.

I mean, whether it is wearables that humans have, I just got a dog and she now has a wearable on her, so I can see. I can pull up my phone and tell you where she is right now. Which is pretty darn cool. Her name is Luna. She's very cute. And that is that is something that you know, it never would have dreamed of that I could just see in real time where my dog is. But there is so many different things that you can do with mobile devices.

You know, whether you put them in your ear, on your wrist, around your neck, whether you fold them or you hold them or they are big or they are little, they all require advanced technologies for antennas interconnect and also now increasingly the mechanisms Our team's done a great job building that capability up, and, you know, we are confident that is gonna create value for us long, long into the future.

Operator: We have a question from Joe Spak from UBS. Please go ahead.

Joe Spak: Hey, everyone. Adam I know it is not a large part of your business, but I believe you do converters on the defense side, and you do some DC converters on the auto side. I am just wondering about your interest in power electronics more broadly, either organically or inorganically, especially you know, in light of this ruling that power foreign power inverters might not be allowed in The US for you know, grid applications and other applications. So I am just curious about if that sort of you think that at all plays into some of your core competencies.

Richard Adam Norwitt: Yeah. Thanks very much, Joe. I mean, look, To the extent that we do anything there, it is pretty modest. So I would not you know, I would not highlight anything that we do at all in that world. I mean, look, power in the broadest sense power interconnect, how you get a signal from place to place, is certainly a very, very important part of our business. Are we going to get into, you know, kind of active power management and inverters and things like that? I mean, you know, it is not something so far that we have done or that we have done in any meaningful way. But, you know, look.

We are always looking at the kind of adjacencies of the future so much as they continue to be true to our strategy of being an interconnect company, and, you know, that is very important for us. So you know, like we got into sensors 14 years ago nearly, you know, as a way to interconnect physical phenomenon to the electronic systems where we already participate very strongly. But, look, power is very important. there is a lot going on in power. And, you know, our products are certainly enabler of that revolution.

Operator: We have a final question from Scott Graham from Seaport Research. Please go ahead.

Scott Graham: Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Congratulations on the quarter. I was just wondering if in the past, Adam, you have been able to been willing to call out specific industrial markets where you saw better success in sales. I was wondering if you can do the same for us today.

Richard Adam Norwitt: Yeah. Thanks very much, Scott. It would be my pleasure, actually. I mean, we are really proud of our industrial market and the folks working in and around industrial. I mean, already a long time ago, but, you know, there were a couple of rough years in industrial. But now you know, we have strung together, I do not know, 2.5 straight years of really strong organic growth, and we see that accelerating here in the quarter growing 18% organically. And we see just growth really you know, across the board. I mean, there are some areas where, you would say, instrumentation growing very strongly. Not surprising given, you know, factories and the build out of semiconductors and the like.

Factory automation growing very strongly. But at the same time, we see great growth in anything around electrification, and battery. We see strong growth in heavy equipment, alternative energy, and in the areas like safety, for example, as well. I mean, honestly, like, I go down the list of all of the of all of the end markets, or subsegments in the industrial market. I am hard pressed to find 1 that is not really for performing right now.

And with the addition of CommScope, as I mentioned earlier, opening up the whole this whole new world for us, which is called construction, building connectivity, together with the distribution channel, which is so critical for that to service the tens of thousands of different customers that participate in the construction industry, you know, around the world. And CommScope sells their products through distribution into, I do not know, 150 to 180 different countries. Around the world. And now that we have those strategic relationships with those distributors, we also look forward to taking advantage of it with other Amphenol products both interconnect and sensor products, that can find a great home in that space.

So industrial market is just a wonderful place for Amphenol. Know, 20% of sales, with great growth opportunities. And we see a lot of revolutions happening really across all of these really interesting segments of the industrial market.

Operator: We currently have no further questions, so I will hand back to Mr. Norwitt for closing remarks.

Richard Adam Norwitt: Well, thank you very much, everybody, for taking your time here on what is a sort of stormy summer day here in Connecticut. I hope all of you have a great summer. I hope you get a chance to take a little bit of time away and we look forward to seeing you all back here in 90 days in the fall. Thanks so much, and have a great rest of your summer. Take care.

Operator: Thank you. This concludes today's call. Thank you for joining. You may now disconnect your lines.