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Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications - Brian Moriarty

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Gregory Silvers

Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer - Benjamin Fox

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - Mark Peterson

TAKEAWAYS

Total Revenue -- $196.1 million, representing a 10.1% increase driven by investment spending and rent and interest escalations.

-- $196.1 million, representing a 10.1% increase driven by investment spending and rent and interest escalations. FFOAA Per Diluted Share -- $1.42, a 12.7% increase from $1.26 in the prior year period.

-- $1.42, a 12.7% increase from $1.26 in the prior year period. AFFO Per Diluted Share -- $1.43, increasing 15.3% due to strong portfolio performance and new investment contributions.

-- $1.43, increasing 15.3% due to strong portfolio performance and new investment contributions. Investment Spending -- $440.8 million, marking a new post-COVID high for a single quarter and bringing the year-to-date total to $492.2 million.

-- $440.8 million, marking a new post-COVID high for a single quarter and bringing the year-to-date total to $492.2 million. Initial Cash Yield -- 8.5%, reflecting steady market pricing despite volatility in the debt capital markets.

-- 8.5%, reflecting steady market pricing despite volatility in the debt capital markets. Six Flags Acquisition -- $304.4 million, for a portfolio of seven attraction properties with an additional $11.0 million in improvements planned over the next two years.

-- $304.4 million, for a portfolio of seven attraction properties with an additional $11.0 million in improvements planned over the next two years. Experiential Development Projects -- $92 million, with approximately $65 million anticipated to be funded during the remainder of 2026.

-- $92 million, with approximately $65 million anticipated to be funded during the remainder of 2026. 2026 Investment Guidance -- $600 million to $700 million, increased from the previous range of $500 million to $600 million.

-- $600 million to $700 million, increased from the previous range of $500 million to $600 million. 2026 FFOAA Per Diluted Share Guidance -- $5.41 to $5.57, representing a 7.2% increase over 2025 at the midpoint.

-- $5.41 to $5.57, representing a 7.2% increase over 2025 at the midpoint. Theater Concentration -- 33.3%, declining from 36% in the previous quarter as the company continues to diversify into other experiential segments.

-- 33.3%, declining from 36% in the previous quarter as the company continues to diversify into other experiential segments. Total Investment Value -- $7.5 billion, consisting of 346 properties that are 99% leased or operated.

-- $7.5 billion, consisting of 346 properties that are 99% leased or operated. Occupancy Rate -- 99% for the core experiential portfolio, which consists of 291 properties and 57 clients.

-- 99% for the core experiential portfolio, which consists of 291 properties and 57 clients. Portfolio Rent Coverage -- 2x, remaining steady across the portfolio despite localized weather impacts on the ski segment.

-- 2x, remaining steady across the portfolio despite localized weather impacts on the ski segment. Fixed Charge Coverage -- 3.4x, reflecting a strong financial position to meet ongoing obligations.

-- 3.4x, reflecting a strong financial position to meet ongoing obligations. Pro Forma Net Debt to EBITDAre -- 5.1x, which is at the low end of the company's targeted range of 5 to 5.6x.

-- 5.1x, which is at the low end of the company's targeted range of 5 to 5.6x. AFFO Payout Ratio -- 65%, maintaining a well-covered dividend based on current adjusted funds from operations.

-- 65%, maintaining a well-covered dividend based on current adjusted funds from operations. Unsettled Forward Sales Agreements -- $69.5 million, representing 1,189,884 common shares available for future funding.

-- $69.5 million, representing 1,189,884 common shares available for future funding. ATM Sales Proceeds -- $23.4 million, from two forward sales agreements entered during the quarter at an average price of $59.70 per share.

-- $23.4 million, from two forward sales agreements entered during the quarter at an average price of $59.70 per share. Credit Agreement Capacity -- $1.6 billion, following a new amended agreement that includes a $1 billion revolving credit facility and a $600 million delayed draw term loan facility.

-- $1.6 billion, following a new amended agreement that includes a $1 billion revolving credit facility and a $600 million delayed draw term loan facility. Box Office Ticket Sales -- 10% increase year-to-date, driven by a mix of major studio tentpole releases and creator-driven breakout films.

-- 10% increase year-to-date, driven by a mix of major studio tentpole releases and creator-driven breakout films. Percentage Rent and Participating Interest Guidance -- $18.5 million to $22.5 million, confirmed for the full year 2026.

-- $18.5 million to $22.5 million, confirmed for the full year 2026. G&A Expense Guidance -- $56 million to $59 million, maintained for the fiscal year.

-- $56 million to $59 million, maintained for the fiscal year. Disposition Guidance -- $50 million to $100 million, as the company shifts focus toward opportunistic rather than defensive sales.

-- $50 million to $100 million, as the company shifts focus toward opportunistic rather than defensive sales. Defeasance Fee Income -- $500,000, recognized following the prepayment in full of a $10.8 million mortgage note receivable.

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RISKS

Peterson stated, "percentage rent related to our Northern California ski property that was impacted by unfavorable weather conditions," noting a negative impact on segment performance during the quarter.

Fox noted, "our education portfolio continues to remain healthy despite industry-wide labor headwinds," identifying a systemic challenge affecting the early childhood and private school sectors.

SUMMARY

Management reported that second-quarter results were driven by the highest level of investment spending since the COVID-19 pandemic and the successful acquisition of a seven-property theme park portfolio. The company established a new partnership with Netflix for its immersive physical entertainment concept, while theater concentration was reduced to approximately one-third of the total portfolio value. Management increased full-year financial and investment guidance, citing resilience in consumer discretionary spending across experiential categories. The company also secured a $1.6 billion credit agreement to provide liquidity for its expanded investment pipeline and to manage upcoming debt maturities.

CEO Silvers noted that the acquisition of Netflix House in Pennsylvania allows the partner to "deepen customer connections by transforming popular digital intellectual property into physical immersive experiences."

Management reported that Topgolf is seeing positive trends following operational enhancements including "dynamic pricing" and a "headcount reduction" to create efficiencies.

The company highlighted that younger moviegoers are driving the box office recovery, with 87% of Gen Zers and 82% of millennials having visited a cinema in the past 12 months.

CFO Peterson stated that the company's current funding plan is "fully funded" through cash flow, disposition proceeds, and the potential settlement of forward equity sales.

CIO Fox reported a shift in disposition strategy toward "opportunistic sales relative to defensive sales," reflecting the general health of the portfolio and reduced vacancies.

Management noted that the FIFA World Cup provided a "powerful reminder" of the demand for shared location-based experiences that cannot be replicated at home.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Experiential Net Lease REIT : A real estate investment trust that owns properties leased to tenants who provide leisure and recreational experiences, typically under long-term net leases where the tenant pays most operating expenses.

: A real estate investment trust that owns properties leased to tenants who provide leisure and recreational experiences, typically under long-term net leases where the tenant pays most operating expenses. FFOAA (Funds From Operations As Adjusted) : A non-GAAP measure that adjusts FFO for specific items such as transaction costs, severance, and credit losses to provide a clearer view of recurring operating performance.

: A non-GAAP measure that adjusts FFO for specific items such as transaction costs, severance, and credit losses to provide a clearer view of recurring operating performance. AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations) : A non-GAAP measure calculated by adjusting FFOAA for non-cash items and maintenance capital expenditures to estimate cash available for distribution.

: A non-GAAP measure calculated by adjusting FFOAA for non-cash items and maintenance capital expenditures to estimate cash available for distribution. EBITDAre : A non-GAAP measure defined by NAREIT specifically for REITs to facilitate comparisons across companies by excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, and real estate gains or losses.

: A non-GAAP measure defined by NAREIT specifically for REITs to facilitate comparisons across companies by excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, and real estate gains or losses. SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) : A broad measure of the cost of borrowing cash overnight collateralized by Treasury securities, used as a benchmark interest rate.

: A broad measure of the cost of borrowing cash overnight collateralized by Treasury securities, used as a benchmark interest rate. ATM Program (At-the-Market) : A program that allows a company to sell its shares directly into the secondary market at prevailing market prices over time.

: A program that allows a company to sell its shares directly into the secondary market at prevailing market prices over time. Delayed Draw Term Loan : A type of loan that allows the borrower to withdraw specified amounts of the total committed capital at different times rather than in one lump sum.

: A type of loan that allows the borrower to withdraw specified amounts of the total committed capital at different times rather than in one lump sum. Defeasance Fee : A fee paid by a borrower to a lender to compensate for the early repayment of a loan, typically to offset the lender's reinvestment risk.

: A fee paid by a borrower to a lender to compensate for the early repayment of a loan, typically to offset the lender's reinvestment risk. Netflix House: An immersive physical venue concept where consumers can experience themed environments based on Netflix digital content and intellectual property.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Hello, and welcome to the EPR Properties Q2 2026 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Also, as a reminder, this conference is being recorded today. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time. I will now hand the call over to Brian Moriarty, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications.

Brian Moriarty: Thank you. Thanks for joining us today for our second quarter 2026 earnings call and webcast. Participants on today's call are Greg Silvers, Chairman and CEO; Ben Fox, Executive Vice President and CIO; and Mark Peterson, Executive Vice President and CFO. I'll start the call by informing you that this call may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, identified by such words as will be, intend, continue, believe, may, expect, hope, anticipate or other comparable terms. The company's actual financial condition and the results of operations may vary materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Discussion of these factors that could cause results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are contained in the company's SEC filings, including the company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Additionally, this call will contain references to certain non-GAAP measures, which we believe are useful in evaluating the company's performance. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in today's earnings release and supplemental information furnished to the SEC under Form 8-K. If you wish to follow along, today's earnings release, supplemental and earnings call presentation are all available on the Investor Center page of the company's website, www.eprkc.com. Now I'll turn the call over to Greg Silvers.

Gregory Silvers: Thank you, Brian. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2026 earnings call and webcast. Over the last several quarters, we've highlighted our focus on accelerating growth, and the second quarter marked a significant step forward in executing that strategy. For the quarter, revenue increased 10.1% and FFO as adjusted per share increased 12.7% compared with the same period in 2025. These results demonstrate the strength of our platform and the continued momentum we are building across the business. On the investments front, we set a new post-COVID high for investment activity in a single quarter, totaling more than $440 million.

In addition to our previously announced acquisition of the Six Flags 7 property portfolio, we further diversified our experiential portfolio with additional investments in attractions and fitness and wellness. As part of these investments, we are pleased to welcome Netflix as a new partner through our acquisition of Netflix House in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. These properties allow Netflix to deepen customer connections by transforming popular digital intellectual property into physical immersive experiences. This level of investment spending reflects both the depth of our opportunity set and our disciplined approach to deploying capital into durable experiential assets. It also reinforces our confidence in the portfolio's long-term growth trajectory as we move through the balance of the year.

Turning to our portfolio. Tenant performance remains solid as we maintain coverage of 2x across the portfolio. The box office is up approximately 10% year-to-date, driven by a compelling mix of major studio tentpole releases and lower budget breakout films that have broadened attendance and reinforce the enduring appeal of the shared theatrical experience. Notably, titles such as Backrooms and Obsessions, both from filmmakers who built early audiences on YouTube, demonstrate how new creator-driven voices are expanding the theatrical audience and generating outsized box office results. Outside of theaters, fitness and wellness continues to be resilient as consumers increasingly treat it as a protected nondiscretionary category. Our Eat & Play tenants are also reporting steady healthy trends.

We also continued to strengthen our financial position, establishing a new $1.6 billion credit agreement that addresses our maturities later this year and ensures our balance sheet remains a source of strength in support of the pace of our investment growth. With that, I'm also pleased to report that we're increasing both our 2026 investment spending and earnings guidance. At the midpoint, our updated earnings guidance represents a 7.2% increase over 2025. We believe this underscores our confidence in the durability of our growth. Finally, I want to note that this summer offered an extraordinary reminder of the power of congregate entertainment.

The FIFA World Cup, the largest in history, shattered the all-time attendance record as millions of fans traveled across North America and spent at record levels, not for a thing, but to be present for a moment. This is the same consumer impulse that is at the heart of our business, the demand for shared location-based experiences that cannot be replicated at home. We built this company around that enduring demand, and this summer afforded a powerful reminder of its continued relevance. Now I'll turn the call over to Ben, who will review the business in greater detail.

Benjamin Fox: Thank you, Greg. As Greg just noted, the second quarter marked another strong step forward in our growth strategy, building on the momentum we established at the start of the year. During the quarter, we invested $440.8 million at an average initial cash yield of approximately 8.5%, bringing our year-to-date total investments to $492.2 million. This investment volume is inclusive of our previously announced acquisition of 7 theme parks formerly operated by Six Flags as well as 2 additional attractions properties, a new investment in golf and a new investment in Hot Springs.

On the Netflix House investment, not only is Netflix, an A-rated corporate credit, but is one of the leading streaming platforms, our partnership with them further validates the powerful role, the physical experiences play in an increasingly digital world. Equally noteworthy is the continued diversification of our portfolio and the corresponding decrease in our theater concentration from 36% reported last quarter to roughly 1/3 of the portfolio today. Beyond these investments, as of June 30, we expect approximately $92 million in additional investment for existing experiential development and redevelopment projects, of which approximately $65 million is anticipated to be funded throughout the remainder of 2026.

Given the velocity of investment activity in the first half of the year and the expanded breadth and depth of our pipeline, we're pleased to increase our 2026 investment guidance to $600 million to $700 million. We continue to expect investment activity for 2026 to be tilted more toward acquisitions than development. To reiterate a theme from the first quarter, our investment pipeline is sourced almost exclusively from nonmarketed investments generated by direct relationships our investment team has established over many years and demonstrating that EPR is the partner of choice for experiential real estate, approximately half of our investment pipeline represents repeat relationships.

On market pricing, we continue to see investment yields holding steady despite volatility in the debt capital markets. Turning now to an update on the portfolio. At the end of the second quarter, our portfolio represented $7.5 billion of gross investment value, consisting of 346 properties, which were 99% leased or operated. 95% of this value reflects investments across our core experiential categories. These 291 properties are operated by 57 clients and continue to be 99% leased or operated. The remaining 5% of the portfolio represents our Education segment comprised of 55 properties leased by 5 operators. At the end of the quarter, these properties were 100% leased. The portfolio remains resilient with unit level rent coverage steady at 2x.

As consumers redefine wellness and human connection as essential rather than discretionary, we expect to see these trends translate into continued strength in the portfolio. Within our theater segment, the second quarter saw a continuation of the outperformance witnessed in the first quarter. Ticket sales are approximately 10% above the same point in 2025 as the industry demonstrates sustainable growth. What's especially encouraging is that younger moviegoers are helping fuel the comeback. 87% of Gen Zers and 82% of millennials saw at least one movie in a cinema during the past 12 months. Within the Eat & Play segment, rent coverage is stable with positive trends emerging at Topgolf from early operational enhancements post separation from Callaway.

Attractions delivered strong performance in the second quarter with a reversal of some of the prior year's negative weather impact and the removal of certain geopolitical variables, which adversely impacted 2025. Our Fitness and Wellness segment continues to deliver solid performance with stabilizing trends at some of our recently renovated and expanded properties. Lastly, our education portfolio continues to remain healthy despite industry-wide labor headwinds. Pivoting to dispositions. As referenced on the first quarter's call, the pace of dispositions is moderating given our renewed focus on opportunistic sales relative to defensive sales. This shift is reflective of the general health of our portfolio and the outstanding work done by the asset management team in reducing legacy vacancies.

Accordingly, we are maintaining our disposition guidance of $50 million to $100 million. In summary, our company benefits from durable demographic and consumer spending tailwinds. These same forces fueling our growth also reinforce the stability of our portfolio. We see significant opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing to expand and diversify. With that, I'll turn it over to Mark for a review of our financial performance.

Mark Peterson: Thank you, Ben. Today, I will discuss our strong financial performance for the second quarter, provide an update on our balance sheet and close by discussing the increases in our earnings and investment spending guidance for the year. FFO as adjusted for the quarter was $1.42 per share versus $1.26 in the prior year, an increase of 12.7% and AFFO for the quarter was $1.43 per share compared to $1.24 in the prior year, an increase of 15.3%. Now moving to a few key variances. Total revenue for the quarter was $196.1 million versus $178.1 million in the prior year, an increase of $18 million.

This increase was primarily due to the impact of investment spending as well as rent and interest bumps. Percentage rents and participating interest for the quarter were $4.8 million, up slightly from $4.6 million in the prior year as an increase in percentage rent accrued related to the Regal lease was partially offset by a decrease in percentage rent related to our Northern California ski property that was impacted by unfavorable weather conditions. Additionally, during the quarter, we recognized $500,000 in defeasance fee income related to the prepayment in full of a $10.8 million mortgage note receivable secured by an Eat & Play property.

On the expense side, interest expense net increased by $5 million due to an increase in average borrowings and a decrease in capitalized interest versus the prior year. Partially offsetting this was an increase in interest income related to short-term investments. Lastly, equity and loss from joint ventures for the quarter was $1 million compared to $1.7 million in the prior year and was due to better performance at our 2 RV Park joint ventures.

FFO as adjusted for the 6 months ended June 30 was $2.67 per share compared to $2.45 in the prior year, an increase of 9% and AFFO for the same period was $2.71 per share compared to $2.44 in the prior year, an increase of 11.1%. Turning to the next slide, I will review some of the company's key credit ratios. As you can see, our coverage ratios continue to be very strong with fixed charge coverage at 3.4x and both interest and debt service coverage ratios at 4.0x. Our pro forma net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 5.1x at quarter end, which is at the low end of our targeted range of 5 to 5.6x.

Pro forma net debt is calculated by subtracting the estimated net proceeds from all forward sales agreements under our ATM program from net debt. Additionally, our pro forma net debt to gross assets was 41% on a book basis at quarter end, and our common dividend continues to be very well covered with an AFFO payout ratio of 65% for the second quarter. Now let's move on to the debt and capital markets activities and our balance sheet, which is in great shape to support our continued growth.

At quarter end, we had consolidated debt of $3.3 billion, of which $3 billion is either fixed rate debt or debt that has been fixed through interest rate swaps with an overall blended coupon of approximately 4.4%. During the quarter, we entered into 2 forward sales agreements under our ATM program for initial gross sales proceeds of $23.4 million or an average sale price of $59.70 per share. No forward sales agreements were settled during the quarter. As of quarter end, we had total estimated net proceeds from unsettled forward sales agreements of $69.5 million, representing just under 1.2 million common shares.

Subsequent to quarter end, on July 17, we were pleased to also enter into a new amended and restated $1.6 billion credit agreement that, among other things, extends the maturity date and reduces the interest rate on our $1 billion revolving credit facility and establishes a new $600 million delayed draw term loan facility that is due in 2032 with interest based on our current credit ratings at SOFR plus 115 basis points. Our bank group, which was expanded as part of this financing was very supportive of these new facilities. We want to thank them once again for their confidence in our long-term strategy. Our liquidity position remains strong, and we are well positioned for continued growth.

At quarter end, we had $16.2 million in cash on hand and $640 million available on our $1 billion revolver. In addition to the amount available under our revolver as well as positive cash flow and disposition proceeds expected over the back half of the year, we have the cash available to draw down on our new term loan facility and unsettled forward sales agreements that I just discussed. These liquidity sources significantly exceed our anticipated outflows, including those for our expected investment spending and debt maturities over the balance of the year. This provides us with significant financial flexibility as we move forward. Turning to guidance.

We are increasing our 2026 FFO as adjusted per share guidance to a range of $5.41 to $5.57 from a range of $5.37 to $5.53, representing an increase versus the prior year of 7.2% at the midpoint. We expect a similar percentage increase in AFFO per share. We are also increasing our 2026 guidance for investment spending to a range of $600 million to $700 million from a range of $500 million to $600 million. The increase in earnings guidance reflects this increase in investment spending as well as other favorable impacts from our investment activity to date and strong portfolio performance.

We are confirming disposition proceeds of $50 million to $100 million and our percentage rent and participating interest income guidance of $18.5 million to $22.5 million. We are also confirming our G&A expense guidance of $56 million to $59 million. Finally, our guidance for consolidated operating properties has been updated by providing a range for both other income and other expense of $40 million to $50 million with no change to the expected net difference. Guidance details can be found on Page 23 of our supplemental. Now with that, I'll turn it back over to Greg for his closing remarks.

Gregory Silvers: Thank you, Mark. We are very pleased with the pace and quality of our investments to date, and our focus remains on supporting our strong growth trajectory. The performance and momentum across our businesses allows us to confidently increase our investment guidance and demonstrates our ability to source attractive transactions in this competitive landscape. We remain focused on executing our strategy and advancing our growth objectives in the quarters ahead. With that, why don't we open it up for questions?

Operator: Our first question will come from Jana Galan at Bank of America.

Jana Galan: Congrats on an excellent quarter. Maybe starting on the transaction environment and the initial yields were about 50 bps higher this quarter. I know, Ben, in your remarks, you said that pricing is about the same. I guess maybe if you can help us understand, was it the mix? Was it portfolios? How are you able to kind of bump that up 50 basis points?

Benjamin Fox: I think what we've said historically is in the low to mid-8s. And so we're hovering in the same general vicinity. Really, the mix is holding pretty steady as is the pricing.

Jana Galan: And would that be similar kind of on the forward pipeline?

Benjamin Fox: Yes.

Jana Galan: Great. And then maybe just quickly, Mark, if you can help us understand the magnitude of the guidance increase given the strong second quarter outperformance?

Mark Peterson: Yes. Some of the second quarter performance is timing, particularly percentage rents was a little higher in Q2 than we expected, which turns around if you look at our guidance for the year. But overall, if you look at our guidance for the year, we're up $0.04. I'd say $0.035 of that or so is due to the investment spending and better performance in the portfolio, i.e., less bad debt expense that we envisioned and then about $0.005 from that defeasance fee that I called out in my comments from the prepayment of a mortgage loan. So that's really what the $0.04 is about.

We did have some, like I said, some timing in the first quarter related to percentage rents that were a little outsized from what we had anticipated. Then managed properties was a little higher, but we think that turns around in the back half and really comes in line with what we had anticipated.

Operator: Our next question will come from John Kilichowski with Wells Fargo.

John Kilichowski: Can you hear me?

Gregory Silvers: Yes.

John Kilichowski: Awesome. I just want to make sure I got that right. So you're trading well north of where you issued on the ATM in this quarter. And I'm curious today, how does that impact, how you're thinking about funding the rest of your pipeline with access to more capital? And is there room to take up that acquisition pipeline now that the second half may look better than the first half just from an accessibility to capital point of view?

Gregory Silvers: John, again, that's something we'll evaluate. Again, it's in conjunction with finding deals not only that we like, but that are -- can get done within the time frame. I think Ben and his team are actively in the market looking and searching out quality deals. I think Mark and his team are doing a great job of providing an attractive capital source and capital cost. Those 2 work in conjunction. As we've seen, when we have the availability and both of those things come together, we've accelerated. So I will continue to look at those opportunities.

Mark Peterson: Yes. I'll just add to that. If you look at our cash flow over the last 6 months, it's pretty balanced in terms of uses and sources. On the use side, we've got investment spending, some bond maturities. And on the source side, we've got some the term loan and disposition proceeds and excess cash flow and the potential to settle some ATM shares. Those are about equal, and we start the year at -- we start the -- ended the quarter at $360 million. We have that $640 million availability in liquidity kind of through the end of the year and really our plan is fully funded.

As far as leverage, that's the other thing you consider when looking at equity. We are at 5.1x at the end of 6/30, including our forward equity. That number only grows to about 5.2x, raising no more equity. I think what that tells you, we have a lot of flexibility here to decide when and how we access the market for equity and/or debt given our leverage profile, given our liquidity profile over the remainder of the year.

John Kilichowski: Okay. That was very helpful. Then my second one, Mark, you kind of highlighted earlier on the percentage rent side that 2Q ran a little bit above expectations, but the guide remains flat. I'm curious what that is implying now for the second half, especially given the strength that we're seeing in the box office, how is that impacting your outlook on percentage rent for the rest of the year?

Mark Peterson: Yes. June came in a little bit higher, particularly for Regal, really strong June. We'll see how July plays out. July is anticipated to be lower than previous year, although strong. There's innings to play on that. I mean Spider-Man is out and Friday could be a $100 million day, which moves the needle on percentage rents. So we kept it the same, but there's potential for some upside should Spider-Man perform over -- really tomorrow is the last day of the lease.

Gregory Silvers: Today's previous tomorrows, but I mean, as Mark said, John, that could be in excess of $100 million. As we've said, $100 million, that's -- since we're across the barrier, we will fall right to the bottom line of where we're at. I think it's -- given the short time period, we decided just to not move things. We'll see how it plays out.

Mark Peterson: The upside could be -- would be fairly modest, but could be if things play out, like you said, over -- see how things go tomorrow.

John Kilichowski: Congrats on the quarter.

Mark Peterson: One thing I'd add to that is we projected a lot of increase in the box office, we anticipated a lot of that. So it wasn't like a surprise to us that the box office is doing well.

Operator: Our next question comes from Rob Stevenson with Huntington.

Rob Stevenson: Mark, what are the bigger variables that pushes you towards the $5.41 of FFOAA at the low end versus the upper end at $5.57?

Mark Peterson: Yes. There's quite a few things. You think about percentage rents, there's still innings to play. It's not just about Regal. Nearly 2/3 of our rent is -- percentage rent is from other tenants. Obviously, we have operating properties in the third quarter is its primary operating season. So we'll see how that goes up or down. Obviously, the timing of acquisitions -- forward acquisitions and cap rate, those are some of the variables. G&A can vary in terms of incentive comp. So there are several variables that could impact that, but we do feel confident in that midpoint in terms of our guidance.

Rob Stevenson: Okay. And then, Greg or Ben, can you give us any indication as to how the -- I know it's early, but how the former Six Flags Park assets are doing versus what they were doing over the last couple of years directionally?

Gregory Silvers: Yes. I think, listen, being open a month, what we're really looking at is kind of almost guest reviews certainly. There seems to be some really positive momentum in terms of kind of cleanliness, friendliness, availability of rides. The initial indications seem positive, talking with our operator, they seem still very positive. As we talked about, any major changes since they only got control of the parks in April will come after the season. This really was kind of getting the operations up and moving and controlling certain things that they can control. But things have been positive so far, Ben, I don't know if you have anything to add on that.

Benjamin Fox: That's right, across those. And then with our other Attractions, we are seeing continued strength and a little bit of outperformance relative to the prior year.

Rob Stevenson: Okay. And then last one for me. How many of these Netflix houses are there today? And is this a concept that they're looking to expand? Is there an opportunity for you to expand with them, if that's the case?

Gregory Silvers: I think there's 3 total. Again, we're -- Ben and his team are in constant contact, again, with all of our tenants, and we'll have to just see how it plays out. But I think it's evidence of our ability to kind of -- even when new concepts come in, we're on top of it quickly and see if it's something that we think grows with us. And so we'll continue to stay in contact with them.

Operator: Our next question will come from Nicholas Joseph with Citi.

Nicholas Joseph: The 2x coverage has been pretty consistent for several quarters now. Have there been any changes in the underlying composition of that metric?

Gregory Silvers: Yes, Nick, the definitely, as we talked about, the ski was a little softer this year because of the weather, but the theaters are stronger. So you have that kind of nice balance. There's also -- again, it's a pretty tight range, but yes, you're having some things come a little bit. There's no doubt that theaters are coming up a little bit. Where there has been some softness where that ski or we talked about earlier in the first quarter, some softness in Eat & Play, that's manifesting that. But given their size, it's not huge. It's a pretty tight band, but...

Nicholas Joseph: That's very helpful. And then maybe just more broadly, as you have obviously a lot of exposure across different consumers in different parts of the economic spectrum. What are you seeing from the consumer right now just on the relative strength across different economic classes?

Gregory Silvers: It's really interesting. It's surprisingly resilient. I mean if you think about ski being kind of a higher end, again, that's really been a reflection of lack of ski of snow, but it's the hanging in there. You saw Vail reported that season passes were down 10%, but that's still relatively strong. I think on -- if you look at the theater business, the thing that we're always and continuing to be mindful of is not only our ticket sales up, but the food and beverage spend continues to be strong. I think it's really -- it's been kind of a very, very positive kind of feeling. The other side of that is, like I said, we've seen continued strength.

I mean, with that consumer, and you see that reflected in like AMC's recent reporting yesterday about the best quarter ever that they had. And so I think it seems -- I'd characterize it as resilient. But I mean, Ben, I don't know if you have any other additional thing to add to that.

Benjamin Fox: That's right. I think that resilience is really across the board. I mean even middle-income consumers are demonstrating the propensity to spend on experiential activities, and our portfolio is benefiting from that consumer spending.

Operator: Our next question will come from Mike Carroll with RBC Capital Markets.

Michael Carroll: I want to circle back to guidance and Mark's comments on the recent increase. I know I think you said that the increase is largely due to the recent investment activity and the outperformance due to better operating performance. Where is the better operating performance coming from? I mean if I just look at the individual guidance lines, it looks like the percentage rents and the other income and expenses were unchanged. So you just -- are you expecting that those to come in at the higher end and you're just trying to be conservative on that front? Or was the increase largely driven by the acquisition activity?

Mark Peterson: When I talk about performance portfolio, we build in a bad debt reserve or a general reserve, if you will, for things like bad debt, and that's really coming in better than expected. So I'd say part of that increase is investment activity. When I talk about portfolio performance, really less issues in the portfolio than we conservatively estimated.

Michael Carroll: Mark, can you give us a little detail on that? Like how -- what is the typical bad debt that you expect? I'm assuming that's what you just assume as the historical averages? And where is that coming in right now?

Mark Peterson: Yes. We called out in the original plan about 50 to 75 basis points. It's probably more like in terms of 40 basis points. In terms of when I call bad debt, bad debt or anything that impacts earnings, it's lower than anticipated.

Michael Carroll: Okay. Great. And then I know also you said that percentage rents were higher in 2Q '26 than you expected, and it was largely due to timing. I guess what drove that? Did you just have some tenants that paid earlier and that's not going to reoccur in the back half of the year? So 2Q was just abnormally high. I know you talked a little bit about the Regal lease, but that happens every year. And I don't know if I would say that's temporary. It seems like if it's from that, that would be like a true increase.

Mark Peterson: Well, Regal is a little different in that it depends on the dollar value of box office during the quarter. In June, June this year was bigger than June last year, and so we hit the threshold earlier and accrued more into June. July could be strong, but it's still expected to be less than a year ago. Overall, we'll see how July shakes out, but we're kind of budgeting -- planning on sort of as we planned. There's a little bit of timing between June and July versus the prior year, and it's all about box office. That's the primary thing driving the year-over-year timing with respect to Regal, which is the primary tenant that's causing that change.

Gregory Silvers: Yes. Again, if you look, Michael, June was quite a bit bigger than June last year and July this year is a little bit smaller than July of last year. So that flips the timing of when you get that. So that timing just kind of rolled in that way. But the net-net to the year is virtually kind of where we projected.

Mark Peterson: Exactly. Which is up over prior year because we anticipated a box office increase.

Michael Carroll: Okay. And then where is the box office coming in at versus your expectations? I mean, is it exceeding your expectations right now?

Gregory Silvers: Again, as I said, right now, we would say that we're pretty close to where our expectations were for the Regal lease. Now the overall year, again, is up. And so that's positive. But remember, half the year is last year for Regal. Again, some of that was overcoming what was some softness in the second half of last year with outperformance this year, but our team does a really good job of kind of where that's at. I think as I said earlier, our variable really will be kind of how well -- I think Spider-Man does plus or minus. It's not going to be a huge variable.

I mean we're talking, Mark, $0.5 million top so it's not a huge number, but our guys are really good at projecting this. I think depending upon how that first kind of opening days, what they're talking now, Spider-Man could easily be the best opening of the year so far, which is -- and also the best opening since 2019. No, we didn't forecast that good. So if it comes in, we could have some upside to that.

Operator: Our next question will come from Spenser Glimcher with Green Street.

Spenser Allaway: Of your investment opportunity set. Can you just give us a sense of what you're seeing in terms of competition for assets? And what segments or industries are you seeing more of in terms of buying opportunities irrespective of them getting across the finish line and being added to the portfolio?

Benjamin Fox: Yes. Similar to last quarter, we're really seeing opportunities across all of our verticals. Probably if you were to kind of drill a layer down, maybe a slight pickup in fitness and wellness, broadly speaking. The competitive landscape remains very consistent as well, where we're not seeing a lot of the traditional net lease REITs or other net lease investors. It's primarily family offices or alternative forms of capital.

Spenser Allaway: Okay. Great. And then you also talked about opportunistic divestments. So can you just provide some color on whether there's still a continuation of developer interest in theater assets? Because I know you've had success in the past divesting these theaters for redevelopment or densification purposes.

Benjamin Fox: Yes. That dynamic persists. We do have very high-quality real estate throughout the portfolio. Then also within some of our segments, notably in Education, which we're looking to reduce, there are opportunities there where there's strong investor interest.

Gregory Silvers: I think, Spenser, one of the challenges, just to be candid with you is they've done a great job of selling things that are vacant, although we only have one vacant theater. Now these are leased theaters. So we would have to either, a, pull them out of a master lease or get the tenant to give up their lease rights. We get calls every day about the quality of some of these real estate where people would like to redevelop them. It's just -- and attaching that from its existing lease sometimes creates more challenges.

Operator: Our final question will come from John Kilichowski with Wells Fargo.

Gregory Silvers: I don't know that John is there.

Operator: No problem. We have one final question from Upal Rana with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Upal Rana: Just want to go back to the funding, your future investments. Mark, you talked about this a little bit already. But how are you thinking about the preference or the ideal mix on your funding strategy going forward? And I also wanted to get an update on your appetite to issue more equity given the higher share price as your issuance so far has been a little bit more on the modest side.

Mark Peterson: Yes. We generally tend to think about it for incremental investments, debt and equity, kind of 60% equity, 40% debt roughly. That's how we look at it. The good news is with our leverage and our liquidity, we don't -- we're not compelled to raise equity. That said, we continue to look at the pipeline continues to be strong. It does make sense at this price, it is accretive to incrementally raise equity at today's price to fund additional pipeline. But I think the bottom line is that incremental capital will be used for incremental investing because we're not really compelled to fund the current plan using equity.

Upal Rana: Okay. Great. That was helpful. And then maybe just on Topgolf. You mentioned there were some encouraging improvements from positive trends there from the operational announcements. Maybe you could talk a little bit more on what you're seeing there?

Benjamin Fox: Yes, Upal. The new CEO, David, he's taken several steps to address different opportunities he saw within that business. They range from a headcount reduction to create operational efficiencies as well as better utilization of the existing footprint. A lot of those initiatives are starting to bear fruit, and we expect that trend to continue in a positive direction as more and more of those initiatives take hold.

Gregory Silvers: Yes. I think, Upal, one of the things that they specifically we've followed up on is there's more thinking about dynamic pricing and how that affects during the day and early in the evening, and they've seen that show up with greater foot traffic with foot traffic counts. Those are always kind of real positives as we -- as data points that we see. With that said, I want to reiterate that the strength of our portfolio continues to be very, very resilient. And so we feel very good about where we're at. It's just there's a lot of tuck-ins. So when we see positives, we want to share that.

Operator: There are no more questions. So I will now turn the call back over to Greg Silvers, Chairman and CEO, for any closing remarks.

Gregory Silvers: Thank you, Sophie. Thank you, everyone, for your time and attention. We look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thanks, everyone. Bye-bye.