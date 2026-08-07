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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer - Matthew J. McNulty

Chairman, President and CEO - Farooq Kathwari

TAKEAWAYS

Consolidated Net Sales -- $146.8 million in the fourth quarter, representing an 8.5% decrease compared to the prior-year period due to lower contract sales and a decline in delivered unit volume.

-- $146.8 million in the fourth quarter, representing an 8.5% decrease compared to the prior-year period due to lower contract sales and a decline in delivered unit volume. Retail Segment Net Sales -- $132.0 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting a 4.7% decrease from the same period last year.

-- $132.0 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting a 4.7% decrease from the same period last year. Wholesale Segment Net Sales -- $79.7 million in the fourth quarter, down 8.6% year over year.

-- $79.7 million in the fourth quarter, down 8.6% year over year. Retail Segment Written Orders -- Declined 10.8% in the fourth quarter, driven by lower traffic and macroeconomic uncertainty.

-- Declined 10.8% in the fourth quarter, driven by lower traffic and macroeconomic uncertainty. Wholesale Segment Written Orders -- Decreased 11.9% in the fourth quarter, reflecting a difficult prior-year comparison and lower incoming orders from independent dealers.

-- Decreased 11.9% in the fourth quarter, reflecting a difficult prior-year comparison and lower incoming orders from independent dealers. Adjusted Gross Margin -- 59.7% in the fourth quarter, compared to 59.9% last year, as higher ticket prices and favorable sales mix were offset by higher tariffs and manufacturing input costs.

-- 59.7% in the fourth quarter, compared to 59.9% last year, as higher ticket prices and favorable sales mix were offset by higher tariffs and manufacturing input costs. GAAP Operating Margin -- 9.8% in the fourth quarter, benefited by 340 basis points from the recovery of $5 million in previously paid tariffs.

-- 9.8% in the fourth quarter, benefited by 340 basis points from the recovery of $5 million in previously paid tariffs. Adjusted Operating Margin -- 7.4% in the fourth quarter, down from 9.7% in the prior-year period, primarily due to fixed cost deleveraging from lower sales.

-- 7.4% in the fourth quarter, down from 9.7% in the prior-year period, primarily due to fixed cost deleveraging from lower sales. Adjusted Diluted EPS -- $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.49 in the prior-year period.

-- $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.49 in the prior-year period. Full Year Adjusted Diluted EPS -- $1.61 for fiscal 2026, a decrease from $2.04 in the prior fiscal year.

-- $1.61 for fiscal 2026, a decrease from $2.04 in the prior fiscal year. Cash and Investments -- $187.5 million at fiscal year end with zero outstanding debt.

-- $187.5 million at fiscal year end with zero outstanding debt. Operating Cash Flow -- $22.4 million in the fourth quarter and $52.5 million for the full fiscal year, which included a $5 million tariff refund.

-- $22.4 million in the fourth quarter and $52.5 million for the full fiscal year, which included a $5 million tariff refund. Dividends -- Management declared a $0.39 per share regular quarterly dividend and a $0.25 per share special dividend, both payable on Aug. 26, 2026.

-- Management declared a $0.39 per share regular quarterly dividend and a $0.25 per share special dividend, both payable on Aug. 26, 2026. Share Repurchases -- 250,000 shares repurchased for $4.8 million during the fourth quarter, with approximately 1.8 million shares remaining under authorization.

-- 250,000 shares repurchased for $4.8 million during the fourth quarter, with approximately 1.8 million shares remaining under authorization. Inventory Levels -- $148.5 million at fiscal year end, a 5.4% increase from last year reflecting new product introductions and higher on-hand positions.

-- $148.5 million at fiscal year end, a 5.4% increase from last year reflecting new product introductions and higher on-hand positions. Wholesale Backlog -- $44.3 million at June 30, 2026, a 9.3% decrease due to improved customer lead times and lower order volume.

-- $44.3 million at June 30, 2026, a 9.3% decrease due to improved customer lead times and lower order volume. Customer Deposits -- $62.7 million at year end, down from $75.1 million a year ago as delivered sales outpaced new orders.

-- $62.7 million at year end, down from $75.1 million a year ago as delivered sales outpaced new orders. Headcount -- 3,062 associates at fiscal year end, a 4.6% decrease from the prior year.

-- 3,062 associates at fiscal year end, a 4.6% decrease from the prior year. Design Centers -- 171 locations in North America at year end, including 141 company-operated and 30 independently owned centers.

-- 171 locations in North America at year end, including 141 company-operated and 30 independently owned centers. Tariff Exposure -- Management estimated total annual tariff exposure at approximately $15 million under currently effective rates.

-- Management estimated total annual tariff exposure at approximately $15 million under currently effective rates. Section 301 Tariffs -- New tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% became effective on July 24, 2026, replacing expired 10% global tariffs.

-- New tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% became effective on July 24, 2026, replacing expired 10% global tariffs. Capital Expenditures -- $11.0 million for the full fiscal year, focused on retail network repositioning and manufacturing efficiency.

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RISKS

Kathwari stated, "consumers somewhat being concerned and holding back," noting that the quarterly decline in retail written orders "does reflect somewhat of a softer economy."

McNulty noted that consolidated net sales for the quarter were pressured by "macroeconomic uncertainty, including global unrest," which created near-term pressure on written sales.

Kathwari indicated that the wholesale segment was pressured throughout the year by "the initiatives that have been taken by the government relating to reducing State Department buying products."

SUMMARY

Management reported that fiscal 2026 was characterized by disciplined cost control and robust liquidity despite a contraction in consolidated net sales. The company maintained its vertically integrated business model, manufacturing approximately 75% of its custom furniture in North American facilities while repositioning its retail network into smaller, technology-driven design centers. Although high tariffs and a softer consumer environment impacted adjusted margins and written orders, the company utilized its cash position to fund regular and special dividends, marking the sixth consecutive year of special payouts. Management indicated that the enterprise remains focused on internal efficiencies and technological integration for its interior design staff to navigate current macroeconomic headwinds.

CEO Kathwari reported a recovery in the government contract business, stating, "in the fourth quarter, we did see that and even this fiscal year, just starting now, we have seen some increases" in State Department orders.

The company is downsizing its physical footprint, with Kathwari noting that many design centers have been "relocated" and "made smaller" to combine professional talent with new technology.

Management confirmed the receipt of $5 million in tariff refunds during the fourth quarter following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that invalidated certain previous trade duties.

The interior design network currently consists of approximately 500 designers who utilize technology to provide custom furniture services free of charge to clients.

Management announced plans to open five new company-operated design centers in fiscal 2027, located in California, Florida, Vermont, and New York.

CFO McNulty stated that the company remains debt-free with $187.5 million in cash, which will support "long-term growth" and ongoing capital returns to shareholders.

The company received a "High Score" on the Wood Furniture Scorecard from the Sustainable Furnishings Council for its commitment to sustainable wood use.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Case Goods : Furniture items made of hard materials such as wood, metal, or glass, including beds, dressers, tables, and entertainment units.

: Furniture items made of hard materials such as wood, metal, or glass, including beds, dressers, tables, and entertainment units. Wholesale Segment : The business division that encompasses manufacturing and distribution to independent dealers and the company's retail segment.

: The business division that encompasses manufacturing and distribution to independent dealers and the company's retail segment. Retail Segment : The division that manages sales directly to consumers through company-operated design centers and e-commerce.

: The division that manages sales directly to consumers through company-operated design centers and e-commerce. Written Orders : Sales contracts signed by customers that have not yet been delivered or recognized as net revenue on the income statement.

: Sales contracts signed by customers that have not yet been delivered or recognized as net revenue on the income statement. IEEPA : The International Emergency Economic Protection Act, under which certain global tariffs were previously imposed before being invalidated by court ruling.

: The International Emergency Economic Protection Act, under which certain global tariffs were previously imposed before being invalidated by court ruling. Section 301: A provision of the Trade Act of 1974 used by the U.S. government to impose tariffs on imports from countries deemed to engage in unfair trade practices.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the Ethan Allen Fiscal 26 Fourth Quarter Analyst Conference Call. This time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Matthew McNulty, senior vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer.

Matthew J. McNulty: Thank you.

Operator: You may begin.

Matthew J. McNulty: Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Ethan Allen's fiscal 26 full year and fourth quarter results. With me today is Farooq Kathwari, our Chairman, President and CEO. Mr. Kathwari will open and close our prepared remarks while I will speak to our financial performance midway through. After our prepared remarks, we will then open up the call for your questions. Before we begin, I would like to remind the audience that this call is being web live under the News and Events tab within our Investor Relations website. A replay and transcript of today's call will also be made available on our Investor Relations website.

There you will find a copy of today's press release, which contains reconciliations of non GAAP financial measures referred to on this call and in the press release. Our comments today may include forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The most significant risk factors that could affect our future results are described in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10 Q. Please refer to our SEC filings for a complete review of those risks. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking matters discussed during this call. With that, I am pleased to now turn the call over to Mr. Kathwari.

Farooq Kathwari: Well, thank you, Matthew. As we reported despite challenging economic environment and strong prior year comparisons, we did well. And reported strong margins and a robust balance sheet. We have continued to strengthen various areas of our unique vertically integrated enterprise, which includes having strong talent, continued strengthening our offerings, our North American-based manufacturing our strong and repositioned retail network, our national and regional logistics, and implementing technology in various areas of our enterprise. We have also continued with a strong cash position and gave very good cash dividends. We are positioned well and after Matthew provides a brief financial overview, I will discuss our initiatives to continue to grow our business. Matthew?

Matthew J. McNulty: Thank you, Mr. Kathwari. Fiscal 26 consolidated net sales were $579 million which included fourth quarter sales of $147 million Quarterly sales benefited from a higher average ticket price and recent product introductions offset by lower contract sales a decline in delivered unit volume and fewer incoming orders. Wholesale segment written orders declined 11.9% during the quarter while our retail segment written orders decreased 10.8% as a difficult prior year comparison combined with lower traffic and macroeconomic uncertainty created near term pressure. The pace of written orders remained mostly consistent throughout the quarter with May bringing in a slightly higher volume of orders due to the Memorial Day holiday.

We were also pleased to see written order growth in our State Department business this past quarter. We ended the fiscal year with wholesale backlog of $44 million down 9% from last year. Lower order volume combined with improved lead times led to lower backlog. For the full year, our consolidated gross margin was 61.2%, comparable to 60.5% last year. Our adjusted gross margin of 59.7% in the fourth quarter benefited from a change in sales mix a higher average ticket, lower headcount and reduced financing costs. The impact of tariffs lower clearance margins, and higher manufacturing input costs contributed to our quarterly adjusted gross margin being lower than last year.

Fiscal 26 operating income was $45 million with a margin of 7.8%. In the fourth quarter, our adjusted operating income was $11 million with a margin of 7.4%. Compared to 9.7% last year. Our current year operating margin was impacted by higher tariffs, and fixed cost deleveraging from lower sales. Headcount totaled 3.06 thousand at fiscal year end a decrease of 5% from a year ago with 5% decreases noted in both wholesale and retail.

On a full year basis, adjusted diluted EPS was $1.61 Fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS was $0.36 Our effective tax rate was 25% for the full year and 24.8% for the quarter, which vary from the 21% federal statutory rate primarily due to state taxes Now turning to our liquidity. We remain debt free with substantial liquidity and a robust balance sheet. During the fourth quarter, we generated $22 million in operating cash flow, which brought our full year total to $52 million. Included in our operating cash flow was $5 million in tariff refunds received. Strong operating cash flow combined with disciplined capital management helped grow our cash and investments to $187.5 million at fiscal year end.

We also continued our practice of paying cash dividends, In May, we paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $10 million or $0.39 per share. Which brought our total dividends paid to $46 million for the year. We are also pleased that yesterday, our Board approved a special and a regular quarterly cash dividend, both payable in August. This marks the 6th consecutive year in which Ethan Allen has declared and paid a special cash dividend. Reflecting confidence in the business and our strong liquidity position, we also returned value to shareholders through the repurchase of 250 thousand shares of our stock for $5 million A total of 1.8 million shares remain authorized for future repurchase under existing program.

Before concluding, I would like to provide an update on the current tariff environment which has impacted our business. Most recently, new tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act became effective on July 24 at a rate of either 10% or 12.5% depending on the country of origin. These new tariffs replace the previously issued Section 1 and 22 tariffs which expired on July 24, had imposed a 10% global rate. Our current exposure is concentrated on the 25% tariff that took effect last October under Section 32 which is on upholstered wood products produced and exported out of Mexico.

Our remaining exposure is primarily from the newly issued Section 301 tariffs which apply a 10% tariff on products we manufacture in Honduras as well as our imports from Indonesia, India and other countries. Based on our operating levels, we estimate our total tariff exposure to be approximately $15 million In addition, as noted last quarter, the U. S. Supreme Court invalidated certain IEEPA tariffs introduced in 2025 and required monetary refunds to be issued. By following the refund claim process, we were refunded $5 million during the just completed fourth quarter which we presented as a reduction to cost of goods sold.

This refund benefited our gross and operating margins by 340 basis points and represent nearly all of the previously paid IEEPA tariffs. As I finish my prepared remarks, we remain confident in our long term strategy as the interior design destination operating a vertically integrated enterprise supported by strong North American manufacturing and logistics. Our margins, net income and cash held up well despite lower sales. We remain disciplined in how we are managing expenses and are well positioned heading into the new fiscal year. With that, I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Kathwari.

Farooq Kathwari: Thanks, Matthew. As we continue to implement strategies to further strengthen and grow our business. We have been able to improve our operating efficiency and run a strong and lean enterprise. The main areas of our focus to grow our business and manage our operations include continue to strengthen our talent in our vertically integrated enterprise in various areas including our retail network, merchandising, marketing manufacturing, logistics and technology. Continue to be the interior design destination. Today, we have approximately 500 interior designers that are able to provide complementary interior design services and help clients create custom furniture for their homes all free of charge. Combining good service and technology is critical to this in this area.

Strengthening our products under design umbrella of Classics with a modern design. Combining technology with strong talent continues to be our strong focus. Expanding and enhancing our retail network including strengthening of our interior design centers, Today, we have 171 design centers in North America. And in the last few years, many have been relocated. Made smaller and combining strong talent with technology. Further implement initiatives to make our North American manufacturing more efficient Today, most of our furniture is made in our North American facilities in Vermont, North Carolina Mexico and Honduras. Almost all of our furniture made in our plants in North America is custom on receipt of orders.

Delivering our products with personal service to our clients at 1 delivered price across North America, is unique and a great strength. And finally, we maintain a strong cash balance and provide good dividends. We just announced a regular cash dividend of $0.39 and a special cash dividend of $0.25 both payable on August 26, 2026. With this, I would like to open it up for any questions or comments. Thank you.

Operator: Will now be conducting a question and answer session. Our first question comes from the line of Bradley Thomas with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Farooq Kathwari: Yes. Hello, Bradley. How are you?

Taylor Zick: Hey, Farooq. it is actually Taylor Zick on for Bradley today. Thanks for taking our questions.

Farooq Kathwari: All right. Taylor. I just kind of wanted to ask about the retail written orders during the quarter. We are down 11%, which is deceleration from 3Q, but on a 2 year stack, it seemed to improve a bit. And Matt, I know said you had higher volumes in May as well. But can you kind of just give us a bit more color on what you saw during the quarter? Yes. Taylor, of course, in the quarter, we did see consumers somewhat being concerned and holding back. With that in mind, I mean, overall, our written orders during the quarter were down about close to 11%, 10.8%. And however, we still maintain relatively good orders coming in.

And our designers remain motivated, but it does reflect somewhat of a softer economy.

Taylor Zick: Got you. And then maybe if I can ask about the tariff refunds as well. Matthew, you had noted about $5 million in tariff refunds. The tariff refunds. It sounds like it is most of what you expect to receive and may have been aimed at those share repurchases. But I guess, 1, do you expect any incremental refunds here? And then how do you think the industry is using these refunds? Have you seen them get incrementally promotional? As they have these dollars now?

Matthew J. McNulty: Yes. that is a great question, Taylor. This is Matthew. So that is the $5 million refund we got in this past quarter substantially all of what we were expecting. There may be a little bit more, but this is substantially all that we anticipate to collect and it all related to the IEFA tariff we previously paid earlier in the fiscal 26 year. As for part 2 of your question, what do other companies do? it is a mixed bag. You have seen some of the bigger headlines out there, Walmart to the world looking to potentially roll back prices as they say. Others, FedEx and UPS, are returning it because they can directly attribute to it surcharges.

So it is too early to tell. What everyone's doing, but that is what I have seen in the market so far. The refunds did all come back relatively recently in June. So it is still pretty early in from a timing perspective.

Farooq Kathwari: And also, would like to add that, in our case, we do make most of our products in our own facilities in North America. So we were less impacted. Some we are somewhat impacted with our operations in Mexico. But not as but less in the rest of the world because of the fact of our manufacturing right here in the United States as well.

Taylor Zick: Yeah, of course. And then maybe if I can squeeze 1 last question in here. Maybe on the wholesale segment, that segment had been pressured over the last year or so with lower contract sales, State Department. And some independents. I think you have noted But I think, Farooq, you also said that, if I heard it correctly, the state department was positive in the quarter. So I guess how are you thinking about that segment's ability to kind of return to growth here in your next fiscal year as we lap some of these headwinds?

Farooq Kathwari: Yes, Taylor. We did see in our 3 quarters in our fiscal year, that the state department was down quite a bit. it is reflected the initiatives that have been taken by the government relating to reducing State Department buying products, we saw that. But in the fourth quarter, we did see that and even this fiscal year, just starting now, we did we have seen some increases, which has been good. And of course, that has we that will have some impact in our deliveries in this fiscal first quarter, this new year. But we our contract is still there. The government is thinking of perhaps sending a new bid for contracts. We have not heard it yet.

But good news is after really restraining their teams all over the world to reduce buying In the fourth quarter, we saw that they were starting to get back. And we saw that increase. that is great. All right. I will pass it along. Thanks so much. All right, Taylor. Take care. Thank you.

Operator: Our next question comes from the line of Cristina Fernandez with Telsey Advisory Group. Please proceed with your question.

Farooq Kathwari: Hello, Cristina. How are you?

Cristina Fernandez: Hi, good afternoon, Farooq and Matthew. I wanted to follow-up on Taylor's question on the tariff refund. How are you planning on using it? Was that tied to the special dividend or not? And do you expect to reinvest it in the business? Or there any specific uses for that $5 million you received?

Farooq Kathwari: Well, it is of course a relatively small amount relative to the total amount of cash that we have. So we just put it in our cash and I think that it really is It is going to remain as part of our cash and we want to maintain a healthy cash balance. The $5 million was, you know, is important, but not tremendously that much of a major factor. We want to continue to have strong cash and then we continue also to see that we continue to do our regular and special dividends.

Cristina Fernandez: And as you start fiscal year 27, I wanted to see if you can provide a bit more detail into some of the initiatives to drive growth that you mentioned. I was particularly interested in products and marketing and real estate. Is there any specific programs that you are working on that you can talk about? Or I guess, what could be new or different for fiscal year 27? Thanks.

Farooq Kathwari: Yes. that is a good question, Cristina. Our focus remains to make sure that we have strengthened the various areas of our enterprise. The good news is in the last 2 years, even last year, we spent a fair amount of time in making sure that our design centers project well. We have made them smaller. We made a great amount of investment But the good news is coming into this fiscal year, most of that has been done. The second is our interior design network. Our interior design network is critical to our business and we want to make sure they do well. So I think that going forward, to this fiscal year, we are positioned well.

Now obviously, we need to get increased traffic. We need to get more people coming in. But we are very well positioned in the projection of our design centers our interior designers. And then finally and also, thirdly, we have also been introducing very strong new products to make sure that we have strong offerings. Combining strong offerings, our interior design network, and then finally, technology is critical. Our interior designers are using more and more technology in working with our clients. So when you combine all of those things, gives us an opportunity to continue the progress. And obviously, of course, we are looking at the economy, and consumer confidence and all those factors.

We are keeping those in mind, but we are well positioned going into this fiscal year.

Cristina Fernandez: And the last question, maybe for Matthew. On CapEx, should we think about fiscal year 2027, the spend being very similar to fiscal year 26, and are there any other I guess, investments, to keep in mind?

Farooq Kathwari: I can answer that. I think that at this stage, our objective would be to continue very similar to what we have done in this last fiscal year. Thank you. All right, Cristina. Thanks very much. Any other comments or questions?

Operator: And it looks like we have reached the end of the question and answer session. Therefore, I will turn it back over to Mr. Farooq Kathwari for closing remarks.

Farooq Kathwari: All right. Thanks very much. Glad to have you all on. These are somewhat of a challenging times, but the good news is we are positioned well. I asked about close to 40 of our team members every week to write a report on 5 subjects. First is talent. We want to make sure we have strong talent. And the good news is we have strong talent across our vertically integrated network. Last week, I was in Vermont and North Carolina where we are manufacturing. And good to see how that those 2 operations. Then we want to make sure that we have strong marketing. And marketing, we are providing a lot of marketing.

We are in extensively with marketing both internal marketing, external marketing, using technology in marketing is important. And then overall, use of technology, whether it is in manufacturing or in retail, is critical. And we are going to continue to do that. Our interior designers are more productive. We have fewer interior designers than we have had in the last year or in the last 5 or 10 years. It is because of the fact of having strong interior designers, and technology. And finally, social responsibility is critical. So we will continue to make sure that we are socially responsible. I want to thank you all for participating. And if there is any more questions, comments, please let us know.

Thank you very much.

Operator: Thank you. And this concludes today's conference and you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.